‘Lost’ – ‘The End’: A re-review

Before the “Lost” finale aired in late May, I said that I felt uncomfortable with trying to wrap my feelings around the end of the series within the few hours I allowed myself that night between when the finale ended and when I posted my review. And I suggested that at some point in the future – possibly at several points – I might revisit my feelings about said finale.
Well, yesterday was a relatively slow day, and it occurred to me that a little over a month had passed, and I still had “The End” on my DVR. So I watched it, again. And I have a bunch of thoughts – some new, some not – about the finale coming up just as soon as I’m shot by a fat man…
“How are you here right now?” -Jack
“How are you here?” -Christian
Back in May, I said that I thought “The End” was fantastic as an episode of “Lost,” but that I wasn’t sure how it worked as an ending to “Lost.” On the former point, I haven’t wavered. Every piece of “The End” that worked the first time still washed over me the second time around, whether it was the callbacks (Jack and Locke peering down a hole at Desmond), the action (Jack leaping down the cliff towards Locke is an incredible act-out, and Kate gets the great action movie kiss-off line “I saved you a bullet!” when she finally takes out Smokey), or the many, many tearjerking moments in both the real world (Hurley’s voice breaking as he tells Jack “I can’t“) or the sideways (Sawyer telling Juliet, “I got ya, baby”). Like most of the previous “Lost” finales (but particularly “Exodus” and “Through the Looking Glass”), it was a reminder of the confident storytelling of Cuse and Lindelof and the technical brilliance of Jack Bender and the crew(*). Whatever your thoughts are on the importance of the mysteries, how much of a master plan Darlton had, etc., when these people set their phasers to “Entertain,” few in the TV business have ever been better.
(*) I watched much of the finale without my laptop so I wouldn’t have any distractions, and occasionally I would scribble a word or two into a list of notes in my phone. The first line: “Giacchino.” Love the score he came up with for the finale.
In fact, there were some ways in which I enjoyed the episode-as-an-episode more this time than last. In retrospect, I had come to understand Jacob’s plan – that only Desmond could live long enough to unplug the cork, and that it had to be done so that Smokey would become mortal again – so I not only stopped questioning what the point of Desmond was, but came to appreciate that while neither Sawyer nor Ben ever managed to effectively con Smokey, Jacob did. And if you go into the episode knowing the true meaning of the sideways universe, then the moments where certain characters (in particular, Jin/Sun and Sawyer/Juliet) realize where they are take on even more power.
I imagine I will always have a bunch of metaphysical questions about the sideways universe: Why only this particular combination of Oceanic 815 and Oceanic-related people in the church? Why do Kate and Claire get to bring baby Aaron through to Heaven with them, but Desmond and Penny have to go without their Charlie? Is everyone in the sideways real, or just the ones who were in some way tied to the island? And either way, should Juliet and Jack just ignore their imaginary son like he never mattered to them at all?(**) Etc., etc.
(**) Comic book geekery digression: One of the all-time great Superman stories is Alan Moore’s “For the Man Who Has Everything,” where a bad guy traps Superman’s mind in a fantasy where Krypton never blew up and he has a wife, kids and an ordinary life on his home planet. As the story goes on, Kal-El begins to realize this isn’t right, and he tells his son Van, tears in his eyes, “You”re my son. I was there at your birth and I”ll always love you, but … I don”t think you”re real.” There probably wasn’t time in “The End” for a similar kind of moment for a minor, apparently imaginary character, but given how much build-up David got in “Lighthouse” and then later episodes, it feels like a cheat that we didn’t. It’s swell that a bunch of these people get to go to Heaven, and also that others (Eloise, Ben) get to hang with their loved ones in limbo for a bit longer, but some other sideways residents got screwed.
But here’s what I wonder: if you take the sideways universe out of the finale – take it out of the final season altogether, in fact – how does “The End” work as a conclusion to the series? Not perfectly, because given how many different things “Lost” was to so many people, there’s no way any conclusion could be perfect. But sideways aside, “The End” is an ending that I think works more than it doesn’t.
There’s a final confrontation between good and evil. We understand the stakes of the island and the forces that brought our characters to it. Some characters die, others escape the island, a new guardian is appointed who plans a new way of running things, and things come full circle with Jack lying down in the same place we found him six years before, again accompanied by Vincent(***), and his eye closes.
(***) Seriously, how good was Matthew Fox in this episode? I spent an awful lot of time in the middle seasons bagging on the character of Jack, but both the writers and Fox did a remarkable job in this final season of bringing back the Jack I liked. This becomes another one of those “how much was planned and how much was done on the fly?” questions – Did Darlton intend for Jack to become insufferable so we’d appreciate it more when he stopped? Or did they just realize they’d pushed the character too far in that direction and course correct? – but whatever the behind-the-scenes movement, Fox is tremendous. The look on Jack’s face when Vincent trots up gets me every time. He knows he’s about to die, but that his life and death had meaning, and then Vincent comes to not only remind him of his whole journey on the island but to keep him from dying alone, and he looks… happy. His life isn’t what he hoped it would be, but it was enough. He fixed things in the end, and saw some of the people he cared about leave, and Vincent keeps him company as the light goes out.
Would I have liked that the sixth season spent more time filling in the gaps of island history? Absolutely. Instead of all the time in the Temple (which was both dramatically inert and pointless from an arc perspective), we could perhaps have gotten a second Richard flashback episode that showed the evolution of The Others over time and perhaps shed more light on why Jacob sat back and let some combination of Smokey and Ben cause so much havoc. And I’m sure when I go back and rewatch episodes that are heavier on the island mythology, I’ll be frustrated at the many, many dead ends they had to offer. But in terms of the narrative of the passengers of Oceanic 815, the island scenes of “Lost” gave us a beginning, a very long middle, and an end.
But the sideways was a big part of season six, and of “The End,” and so we have to consider it when discussing the finale, the season, and the series. I know there are fan edits out there that remove those scenes, but we can’t ignore them anymore than Lucas fans can ignore Jar-Jar Binks – and Jar-Jar never gave us anything a fraction as good as the re-birth of Aaron backstage at the Daniel/Driveshaft concert.
So a month-plus later, how do I feel about the sideways? Conflicted.
On the plus side of the ledger, it allowed the show to revisit earlier versions of these characters: to help reset Jack as a good guy with an occasional messiah-complex problem and not an obstinate ass, to give us a living version of John Locke instead of the monster wearing his face, etc. It allowed us to study these characters outside the context of the island: to wonder if Sayid would always be an engine of destruction, or if Ben was really bad or just wound up that way because his father took a job with Horace Goodspeed. It provided us with some great emotional moments even before the finale, and in “The End” it gave us an opportunity to get closure and happy endings for characters we’d lost, whether a long time ago (Shannon) or only a few weeks back (Jin and Sun). Certainly, I don’t want to complain too too much about a format that gave us Sawyer and Juliet at the vending machine, or John Locke getting career advice from Rose.
But ultimately, how necessary was it? I mean, I’m glad the characters I like (and a few I don’t really care about, like Boone) get to enjoy each other’s company for all eternity, regardless of some of the metaphysical issues I listed above. But if we assume the existence of an afterlife – and “Lost” is a show that clearly took place in a universe in which the afterlife exists – then we could picture characters from any beloved series ultimately reuniting in the hereafter.
At times in the final season, we saw the sideways used to finish jobs the island started. Jack broke the cycle of paternal alienation, Locke realized that he didn’t have to be special to be happy, and Ben recognized that love ultimately mattered to him more than power. Christian tells Jack that the sideways was constructed not only to bring everyone together, but to make them finally realize that they have to let go. And the idea of people needing to drop their baggage so they can move on has been a theme of the series from the start. But only some of the characters reach that point independently of the realization that they’re dead and this is Ray Kinsella’s cornfield. Sayid, for instance, is still filled with self-loathing, and then he meets Shannon, remembers who he is, and all is well.
So on the one hand, the show has to step outside its own boundaries in order to provide emotional/thematic closure to a number of characters, when that was always one of the roles the island was supposed to play. And on the other hand, the sideways only occasionally did that and the rest of the time was… what? There to give us amusing alternate versions of characters? (Sawyer’s a cop! Desmond and Widmore are BFFs!)
Early in the series, Jack famously tells the other survivors “Live together, die alone.” With the sideways universe, we learn that the equation is slightly different: that however you live or died, if you’re one of the cool kids (as opposed to Ana-Lucia or Frogurt), you get to live together forever. And that has the effect of making the events of the series irrelevant in a way.(****) Yes, their time together on the island is what allows these people to reconnect in the sideways, but the actual assignment of who Desmond does and doesn’t invite to join them in the church has little bearing on what these specific people did in life; these are just the people he (and the writers) decided were “ready” to move on. And that randomness is just as frustrating as finding out that the Oceanic Six just happened to be the six people who were near the helicopter when the bad stuff with the freighter was going down.
(****) And I recognize that a number of popular organized religions have this very attitude about life on Earth versus what is said to await us afterwards. But let’s try to keep the discussion focused more on the series than theology in general, okay?
So while the sideways stories did add certain emotionally-resonant things to this final season, I don’t know that what was added was worth what was taken away as a result.
But the truly problematic parts of the sideways story only occupy the final 10 minutes of “The End,” and even they’re intertwined with Jack’s moving walk back to his final resting place in the bamboo field. And while it’s impossible to completely separate the sideways from the rest of the series, I do believe that if I’m thinking back on “Lost” 10 or 15 years from now, the parallel timeline that turned out to be a kind of purgatory won’t be especially prominent in my thoughts. I’ll think back on the crash, and the raft launch, and “Not Penny’s boat,” and Desmond’s phone call, and the murder of Jeremy Bentham, and Kate and Sawyer jumping off the cliff in order to catch a flight. The parts of the show that didn’t come together for one reason or another won’t be as resonant, I don’t think. Like I said in my initial review, “Lost” didn’t always work as a cohesive whole, but was incredible when broken down into individual moments.
And if I look back at the series in that way, I’ll be following Christian’s advice to his son, learning to remember the good times and let go of the bad – even if I consider the scene where he offered said advice to be one of the less-good times.
A few other thoughts based on a second viewing:
• I had hoped to get a clearer sense of how Sawyer, Kate and Hurley got Ben out from under the fallen tree, but nope. One scene, he’s pinned under there with no hope of rescue, and the next he’s on the cliff with the others, worried about Jack’s stab wound.
• I found it interesting that, other than the Sawyer/Juliet flash at the vending machine, the bulk of the flashes characters had in the sideways were of events from the first few seasons. That obviously makes sense for characters like Shannon who didn’t make it very far into the series, but even Locke’s flashbacks were largely from that character’s early days.
• Getting back to the David Shepard issue, I still can’t decide if Ben is staying in the sideways because he feels he isn’t yet worthy of heaven, or if he just wants to spend more time with Danielle and Alex. Which, again, brings us back to both metaphysics and the question of why Desmond picked who he picked. Alex and Danielle were on the island, as were Charlotte, Daniel and Miles (and Eloise), but all are left behind for one reason or another. Maybe Eloise can take in David as a ward or something.
• I don’t believe I mentioned in my original review how pleased I was to finally learn the origin of the flash-sideways sound effect. It’s not the MRI machine Desmond goes into in “Happily Ever After,” but (I think) what Jack hears of Ajira 316 as it flies overhead.
Anyway, those are my ramblings. Perhaps my opinion will change more radically in a year’s time or more, but I doubt it. My reaction to “The Sopranos” ending is still what it was 3 years ago, and even this review didn’t so much change my opinions as clarify some of them given time and a full night’s sleep. But we’ll see.
In the meantime, I’m curious if anyone else has gone back to watch “The End” again since May 23, and, with a re-view or not, whether anyone feels differently about it now than they did that night.
Honestly, whenever I listen to someone try and defend the Lost finale it’s reeking with so much “look, we know it sucked, let us have our fantasy and pretend it was good for a little while longer.” Reminds me almost exactly of Star Wars fandom circa 1999.
Couldn’t disagree with you more. I was definitely a Lost fan, but I certainly wasn’t a fan of everything that was done to and on the show. I found the finale to be pitch-perfect for the show that I loved. Now, I recognize that the show that I loved and the show that others loved were not necessarily the SAME show; but believe me, I’m no apologist just because I like it.
In fact, I think it’s rather unfair to call those who “try and defend the Lost finale” as such. You’re welcome to your opinion if you hated it (though I can’t see any reason to have disliked it from my vantage point). But this isn’t like the Star Wars fandom you reference. In the case of SW, few defenders of Phantom Menace defended the story; it was all about the experience, the graphics, the podrace, etc. However, I find television to be far more rewarding when one focuses on the story and the characters. I found the story and characters in “The End” to be done exactly right, in a way I had often wished they’d been done more often preceding the finale. Again, you don’t have to agree, but I certainly don’t think that’s an apologia.
Agree with you, Hector. I feel like most analyses of the finale as good end up being a series of defensive statements along the lines of “Sure it didn’t make any sense, but I liked it anyway- you wanna make something of it?” or “I know that the reveals in the finale didn’t connect with anything else on these series, but i liked it on its own because the characters were EMOTIONAL” How can something be “about the characters” without a plot? They didn’t need to give us answers, but they did need to give us narrative consistency – and the finale failed spectacularly at being consistent with anything that had come before it. As Alan noted, even *within* the finale, there were narrative inconsistencies: who was awakened, whether they realized they were dead at the time of their awakening, who made it “to the church”, etc. And that’s not even getting into how the episode as a whole was inconsistent with the rest of the show that came before – in characterization, motivation, AND plot.
Thanks Hector. Spot on. Never seen a more prolonged and fulsome bout of collective cognitive dissonance in my life. I hope Carlton & Cuse enjoy someday realize they’re a duo version of George Lucas.
WHAT a betrayal of possibility.
Honestly whenever I hear someone complain about the finale it’s always some variation of caring too much about stuff that was never important in the first place or an unwillingness to fill in gaps on their own.
I watched it again, still found it to be perfect. Loved it all. I understand where you’re coming from, but I think you may have missed one thing. Desmond wasn’t picking people at random—he was looking for the survivors of 815, the plane he was responsible for crashing. He was shepherding the people he brought to the island into the afterlife. Ben stayed behind to do the same thing–it was his fault that Alex and Danielle and even the freighter people got imbroiled in the island conflict, so Ben was, in theory, going to do for them what Desmond did for the 815ers.
And as for Desmond/Penny not bringing Charlie, or Jin/Sun not bringing Ji Yeon, I again have to go to the “815ers” explanation–those babies weren’t on 815. Plus, in the Lost verse, going to “heaven” or wherever is about being with who you care most about. For Sawyer, it’s Juliet, and visa versa (which is why, even though she wasn’t on 815, she’s in the church). Those kids, Charlie and Ji Yeon, grew up, had lives of their own, and probably loves of their own. They wouldn’t want to go to heaven with their parents, but with whatever family they themselves created, and their children would do the same.
Jonathan, I don’t think your theory quite holds up:
Ana Lucia was on 815, Penny and Juliet weren’t. But Penny and Juliet ended up in the church, while Ana Lucia wasn’t. What about all the random passengers who were killed in the crash and on the island afterward?
I thought Sun was pregnant on the plane but just didn’t know it at the time. The length of time on the island is confusing, so I’m not 100% on that. But, if that’s the case, you’re theory doesn’t work. She would have been on the plane (albeit in a teeny, tiny form).
Did Desmond ever meet Ana Lucia? I think he just brought along the survivers that he knew/cared about. Arzt pointed out in the first series that there were clearly “cliques” on the island. Maybe the other survivors, the ones who sat around in the background and weren’t part of the clique, had their own moving on ceremony in the church. Or maybe for them their old lives off the island were more important than their lives on the island. Maybe they get to move on with their own families and friends from their old life.
There are a lot of ways you could interpret who was or wasn’t in that church in the end.
I like your reasoning of why Charlie and Ji Yeon weren’t there though
I’m pretty sure Sun got pregnant on the island (nearly 100% sure, actually). Jin was incapable of having kids off the island, but the island cured him of his infertility issues. Check out the episode “D.O.C.”, where Juliet informs Sun that she got pregnant on the island.
It’s not that people were on the island or the plane together, it’s that this group of people became bonded when they were on the island together. Other people on the plane probably ended up with their own afterlife groups. This group of ours probably bonded so closely on the island because they had so few real attachments before they came together.
I have no idea what to make of pretend sideways people, though.
i believe the people in the church were the ones that found redemption together (and because of one another)on the island and were ready to move on.
aaron was instrumental in claire, charlie and kate’s redemption arcs. the other offspring were not an impetus for redemption in this same way, so they are not present in the church. that doesn’t mean they weren’t important or loved though. i just happen to think that redemption is the common thread that binds them all to each other rather than just love.
this also the only way i can understand the choice to have shannon with sayid rather than his true love nadia.
christian said “…there is no now here”. this could explain why juliet and especially penny were in the church. she did eventually die (presumably long before charlie) and she went to heaven with desmond.
God damnit, I hate accidentally logging in without having written anything. I hope these comments will eventually allow us to delete our own like Blogger did.
Anyway, wonderful piece, Alan. I watched the finale again about a week later, and I found it to be even better than the first time. While I can’t argue with your assessment of the sideways, they will always be worth it for the reunions/awakenings we got in the finale. So I cried when Juliet and Sawyer remembered each other, laughed uproariously when Jin and Sun looked at Det. Ford bemusedly, and finally cared about Kate and Jack when she told him how much she’d missed him. In King’s Dark Tower series–SPOILER ALERT IF YOU HAVEN’T READ THEM AND PLAN TO–one of the Gunslinger’s band decides to leave his quest and ends up in a world where her friends who had died earlier are alive and know her, though they don’t understand how they know her. It plays as a reward for the pain she had gone through (really, that they’d all gone through) on this noble quest that they were sucked into mostly against their own will. (END SPOILER) In that context, the sideways/afterlife portion really worked for me, as it seemed to give weight to all the pain and suffering our heroes endured in the name of something bigger than themselve that they didn’t ever fully understand. So while, like you, I may never care about Kate and Claire running around LA or Jin and Sun’s star-crossed romance in that world, at least it all feels like it lead to something.
As for the island story, I know there is a vocal segment of the fans who are still outraged at the amount of things that were never explained, but again, going back to a story like The Dark Tower, for me those things were all just shadings. I’m sure many of them were things that Darlton introduced and could never fond time to explain (hello, outrigger shootout!), but I can live with that. The mysteriousness of what happened on the island has always been one of the coolest parts of the series, and I ultimately believe explaining too much about the Egyptians who were there, or the history of the Others and DHARMA, or even some of Jacob’s motives, would have taken away from the story of the 815 survivors.
So I pumped my fist at the return of Lapidus, and said “Hell yeah” the moment when Jack tells Smokey to his face that he’s going to kill him, and smiled when Ben told Hurley there may be a better way, and teared up as Vincent came to see Jack off. “The End” may have been imperfect, but so was the show, and like the rest of the show I found far more to love than protest. I only wish it had satisfied everyone as much as it did me.
The more I think about it, the more I love the finale, and I’ve rewatched it 3 times now. I’m glad you took the step many others didn’t in trashing it immediately instead of thinking and giving it time to set in.
Many of my friends and family complained that it answered to little questions. The producers knew the show was ending 2 and a half years ago, they knew what they were doing when they made this ending. One of the great things about Lost over the years has been the forum debates on the internet or with friends and family. Why wouldn’t the producers allow us the same kind of fun after the finale?
I do, however, believe Darlton did themselves a disservice by talking so much. They did all these press events and promised everything, and when you promise everything and don’t deliver, people get pissed. But that’s a topic for a whole other article.
I don’t think they really promised anything in all their interviews and such. The thing they always said was that for them, their only obligations were to explain the sideways world and to provide closure to the characters and their respective journeys. They never, ever “promised everything”.
I re-watched Lost about a week ago. It definitely added a new layer to know what the sideways universe was and I felt that section worked more effectively. It also helped to know the confusing scene of the plane wreckage at the end wasn’t part of the story.
I think a sense that I got of the sideways universe is that characters were working through unfinished issues. They all wanted to be good people and the issues they were facing reflected what they thought of themselves.
While in a way, yes, the cool kids got to move on, I think that who got to move on was in part due to Jack and Hurley’s status as being former Jacobs. Jack’s dad and Hurley’s momentary girlfriend show up and Ana-Lucia gets held back.
Anyway, I really liked it. The emotional moments were just as hard-hitting on the rewatch as they were initially. The action scenes were great. And the moments where Jack the doc is clearly aware that he’s a dead man walking, yet knows he still has things to do, I found very moving.
Loved reading this. I actually just finished my first run through Lost– the excitement surrounding the final season finally gave me the impetus to start watching the series from the beginning. The obvious drawback was that I was spoiled for most of the show’s grand mythology. But that was almost a blessing in a way. It was frustrating watching storylines that I knew weren’t going to go anywhere, but it also allowed me to pay attention to more of the character details. I really enjoyed (although didn’t love) my experience watching the show, and the finale reflected that. I was disappointed with a lot of the sideways revelations (and bothered by the problems you pointed out), but many of the character beats of the finale continue to move me.
Rewatching the finale one of the biggest surprises for me was how much I finally liked Jack individually and Jack and Kate together. After hating the love triangle and quadrangle for so many seasons, I finally came to believe in their relationship. The goodbye on the cliff and the reunion in the sideways really worked for me.
Last point: after a second viewing it bothered me more that everyone was so happy after they woke up and realized the nature of the Sideways. Shouldn’t Sun and Jin have been at least a little conflicted about their deaths? And I feel like Sayid’s memories would have increased his burden in some ways. Juliet was the only one to me that was able to convey a mixture of happiness, at being reunited with Sawyer, and pain, at remembering her death.
Interesting re-review Alan. I completely agree with your thoughts on the sideways irrelevance to the overall narrative. When I have reflected on Lost over the past month, I have generally ignored the sideways world. One of the thoughts I’ve repeatedly had is that this season would have been tremendous without the sideways and with a few more answers. A second Richard flashback (with some Ilana explanation, since she was completely useless otherwise), a Claire flashback that explains what happened in the intervening years, and perhaps some focus on Lapidus/Miles would have been a welcome replacement to some of the unnecessary junk we got.
“For the Man Who Has Everything” was very prominent in my mind as I watched Jack with his sideways son. I was also hoping for some variation of the “…but I don’t think you’re real” scene, but if putting in a scene like that meant we wouldn’t get the EPIC Jack/Smoke Monster fight, then I’m happier without it.
Great thoughts.
Do not agree that the sideways timeline was superfluous or the final 10 minutes render the events of the past 6 seasons impotent. To me it reaffirms that the connections one makes with others in life is the most important thing. The events that forge those connections are not irrelevant but of no value after one dies. An important distinction and one that needs no religious foundations for it to be so.
The proverbial chasing the brass ring concept if you will.
Alan,
Like I said before, I don’t share your “enthusiasm”/optimism towards this episode, especially not as a series finale. And I certainly disagree with a few of the things you said here. For instance, you say “we understand the stakes of the island and the forces that brought our characters to it. Some characters die, others escape the island, a new guardian is appointed who plans a new way of running things” — but do we, really? It’s never explicitly said what, if anything, happens if the Island doesn’t have a guardian.
Sure, one could easily go on and “assume” or “theorize” or “guess” that that light symbolize time or whatever, but that’s the problem. Even after 6 years and a series finale planned long ago (since they had 3 years to get to it/bring us there), we are only left with that, guesses. We suppose this, guess that, but nothing got answer. Well, save for what the sideways were…
And what were they? A way to waste time (“all the time in the Temple (which was both dramatically inert and pointless from an arc perspective)”) and a way to trick you. Being happy to see a Sawyer/Juliet reunion, happy shed a few tears over those people you cared for, and this forgetting that none of it made sense, not really.
We needed at least some answers, something that would not make the 5+ years of the show we watched completely useless, pretty much. But this entire final season was poorly constructed, and it’s even more so disappointing that it comes after 2 great seasons. It felt like they had a 3-season plan to end the show, but after 2 years they drop everything, every story, character and mystery is simply forgotten, whether from those past 2 years or the early seasons, and they move on to the sideways. They go form great storytelling devices to pointless scenes and plot lines (again, the Temple comes to mind…)
On the answers front: I wasn’t looking for a list of answers, far from it, but at the very least one. For instance, had they made it clear (i.e. answered) how the Island “worked,” as in it’s a place where if one believes in something, it makes it true, somehow. Only that, would have meant – and possibly explained – so much. How Walt made the polar bear appear, how John knew when (or, made it so) the rain would stop, how one becomes the new guardian of the Island (by simply believing one becomes it), how the rules were/are created, etc (one could even try to use it to explain the food drops…)
It would have mean so much, and has an impact on the entire show, yet it was only one single answer that really was provided, still leaving a lot for interpretation.
On the season structure: I’m surprised no one seems to feel what I felt, that after the season 3 finale they seemed to have a clear view of things, what they wanted to tell, where they wanted the show to go, etc It was one story being told, there was a continuity, and then season 6 came. Then we dropped all those new characters, elements, plot lines and mysteries introduced so far (including those two seasons, 4 & 5, time travel, constants, Faraday’s time experiment…) and instead they tell the story of the sideways. Then, they answer that, as if the show had always and only been about that, and not the five years before!
It’s like they dropped all they wanted to do with those characters/stories, and made it all about the sideways “reality” and what happens after the story. I believe there’s a saying, “what matters isn’t the destination, but the journey.” They did the opposite, made it not about the journey, what people did and lived on the Island, but the destination, where they ended up.
I also hate the idea of the sideways being “once everyone is dead” and not, as many thought, the result of Jack and/or Desmond’s actions on the island, because it does make everything not matter at all. It doesn’t matter that Claire lived, if the only thing she’ll remember once dead, if the only thing that will have mattered to her, was her time with Charlie on the Island (which wasn’t always happy-stuff, BTW). Why doesn’t she remember she was kidnapped by Ethan & the Others? Or that she spent most of her time there as a crazy blond girl mothering a bunch of whatever that thing was she called her “son” while listening to the MIB? And how about the fact that she very well could have had a long and happy life after the Island, raising Aaron with aunt Kate, maybe met someone, fell in love, got married and lived happily for decades…
Don’t you see how different the emotional impact is when it happens not “for real” as a “course correction” or whatever, but after their deaths? Then it’s just there so people cry & feel good about the show, somehow, but it’s not justified. It changes everything, in the way it is – or should be – perceived. Sun & Jin are happy and smiling cause they never knew their daughter? Juliet died, but who cares? Since in the end she & Sawyer are back together and happy? Had she lived and escaped on the plane with Sawyer, it would have been all the same anyways, so who cares!? Had Sawyer died, he wouldn’t have had to suffer decades on being lonely and missing her until he would finally die and see her again…? So maybe it would’ve been better he died on the Island!??
Watching the episode, I wasn’t loving the checklist not of answers, but happy couples (especially when we didn’t get Desmond/Penny, or one I was really looking forward to: Ben/Alex! I was hoping for that one, and a great emotional confrontation…), but when it turned out to be a post-death thing, I truly hated it! It’s like the writers wanted to have their cake and eat it at the same time, both saying it matters what you do, and whether or not you live or die on the Island, yet at the same time provide a happy ending for everyone, as-if everyone left the same (at the same time), and that feels like such a cheat!
And I could go on and on about things I didn’t like, like how I doubt the people in the church all mattered most to one another and were the most important people in their lives. Are you kidding me? As you mentioned, Penny barely met a few of them, and I’m sure Desmond, their little Charlie and all the people in their lives post-Island meant a lot more. How about Rose & Bernard? They live for some time before crashing on the Island, and then they separated themselves to live together, but alone. I doubt all those people were the most important ones for them…
As illustrated especially with Sayid/Shannon, it felt like it was just who was on the Island, that only being on the Island was important, not what you did, whether you were happy there or not, or if you lived after wards or died there.
The lack of continuity with all previous seasons/mysteries, and the complete absence of answers, makes me not want to watch the entire series again. I really disagree with your “the island scenes of “Lost” gave us a beginning, a very long middle, and an end.” I don’t think so, quite the opposite in fact.
They didn’t. Not when I know it’s a meaningless succession of things that don’t matter in the end. As I read somewhere: “In the end, it’s hard not to see Lost as the longest con of them all. Not because we didn’t get enough answers – it’s really true that after this episode, I don’t need any more answers than what we got. But because all along, Lost seemed to be a story. Until the end, when it wasn’t. In the end, it was just a bunch of stuff that happened.”
I was never a very obsessive fan, but I believe that a good/better finale was possible, with – for example – as I said one answer with a real impact on the entire series, and a sixth season without the sideways reality at all, or – as everyone thought – as a result of Jack/Desmond’s action at the Island’s heart, and then pretty much everything else as we got it. But as they made it – and the whole season with the sideways destroying the emotional impact of things, and constructed only to have us “fooled” by what they really were in the end – it was such a disappointment.
The writers did a great job, so much so that people seem to (refuse to) see all the many flaws of that ending. It was a good episode (until the end), but a vastly disappointing ending.
At least that’s how I feel.
Wow. That you for the great post. I feel the same way. I know people loved the way the show ended, but I agree with everything you wrote. I still feel that the sideways universe was supposed to be something else (otherwise why show the island underwater, have Faraday’s talk to Desmond about how this universe is wrong and was created with an atomic bomb, or have Desmond cross over via exposure to magnetic fields), but in the end the writers needed to shoehorn in the originally conceived ending, so they came up with the ending we got, and then said no Lost was always about the characters, so we don’t need to answer all of those questions.
That pretty much sums it up for me (actually, that was pretty darn long).
But I do agree. I can appreciate Alan’s love for all these individual moments. Other than the patches when the writers were spinning their wheels, they were able to create memorable, moving moments over much of the run.
But more than moments, this was a show built on mysteries. It didn’t have to be some kind of ingenius puzzle for it to work. But when you look back, all those little cliffhanging mysteries don’t add up to much, if anything. I don’t suppose anyone could have patched together a satisyfing conclusion with all these loose ends.
But that’s the problem with episode television. Cuse and Lindeloff clearly had no master plan from the outset. If they did, it veered far off track as they added strange twist after strange twist to keep people coming back for more. And all that remains is a bunch of weird stuff that happened.
The finale focused on the dramatically irrelevant afterlife. That island? All that stuff that happened there? Not so important.
Nice response and way more eloquent than anything I could write. While I enjoyed the individual moments of the sideways universe, in the end it really had no relevance to the story except to give fans a happy ending. All that time spent wandering around LA could have been used deepening the story about the cave of golden light and why it needed to be protected. What did Widmore and the Others hope to get from it? The story for me was always “Why did the island need these people?” and frankly the answer “Because Jacob wanted to retire.” wasn’t very satisfying. Giving our favorite characters a nice afterlife doesn’t make up for that.
I love it. This sums it all up for me. Thank you!
fred:
I had a very different read on the sideways, particularly your belief that the only thing the characters remember is the island. Kate makes the comment that she’s missed Jack and its been so long and I definitely got the impression that she had lived a few more decades off island before dying and was able to remember how long it had been since she’d seen Jack.
Now, I’m not sure the sideways was necessary because I felt the on island ending worked amazingly well and the sideways just added some probably unnecessary complications. But I don’t see how it in any way invalidated the importance of what we saw on the island.
Season 6 spent a lot of time on the sideways and it was clearly misdirection to imply that it was created by Jughead but the major threads of the previous 5 seasons, namely what is the smoke monster and why is the island special were the driving narrative force of season 6. The
As for why those people, well, let’s be honest a lot of it was due to who was available to film the scene and while that doesn’t help it make sense, its not a problem that I’m going to spend too much time worrying about.
As for the importance of the island, it seemed to me that, with the help of the other castways, Jack saved the world from the Smoke Monster and falling into Hell or whatever was under that cork. Certainly important enough stakes for me.
I also think you’ve put it perfectly here. The bottom line is so little ended up adding up. And, as a result, I unfortunately did come away feeling like most of the time I spent watching was a complete waste. To me, this was always far more about mystery and mythology than character. That’s what set it apart and kept me, at least, watching. But nearly all of that was dismissed with much of this season and, especially, the finale. Since I never came to care about these people nearly as much as others, it failed enormously for me. And, as Fred says, to do it in the manner they did (via the sideways) on top of that made it feel even cheaper.
Fred, I feel just as you do. Having the sideways be a thing of spirit was the equivalent of it being a dream to me. It was a hollow way of tying up loose ends and creating a “happy” ending that I couldn’t buy.
I did care for the souls of these characters, but for the previous 6 seasons my primary concern had been for their living lives … their “real” lives, such as they were. THAT’S what I was invested in, not the happiness of their souls apart from those lives. Their being dead was completely different than their being alive. Anything that happened to them after death was separate and apart from what happened to them in life. I can’t stitch the two things together.
You’re so right when you say it’s just not the same thing. So in the end really, it doesn’t matter who got off the island and who died serving the island … because in the end, they all end up happily dead with one another. .
After 6 years of craziness and mind bending fantasy and dirt and sweat and survival living, for the end to turn into a sanitized, softly lit “all Losties go to Heaven” ending felt like such a deep, deep cheat.
Agreed. A bunch of weird stuff that happened sums it up perfectly.
Wow, Jesus and God saved them all by giving them an afterlife! Is the Smoke Monster really just Satan?
Not really adding any value to the discussion, LifDC.
You need to take your hate elsewhere.
Come to think of it: you need anger management counseling.
As much as I came to like him this past season, this was not the Jack Shepherd Show, and that will always bug me about the finale. I know every finale was Jack centric, but still.
It also bugs me that for as “revolutionary” a show as Lost, they could never just drop the flash-whatever storytelling.
I have to completely disagree with that assessment. From second one of the pilot he was always the most important character in the show.
I haven’t re-watched the finale, though now I might later tonight. One thing I want to note before then: I really wasn’t bothered by the the “Who is/isn’t in the church?” question. I’m not sure exactly why (and I was waiting for the outrigger time-loop to be closed as eagerly as Alan was), but by the time we’d gotten the Ben/Hurley and Jack/Christian scenes I just wasn’t concerned with it any more. (Just to be clear: I’m not saying it’s not something to be concerned about, just that it didn’t matter to me by then)
One other thing: the thing I definitely was upset about is that in retrospect I see no reason to believe the sideways universe was caused by “The Incident,” which makes the whole thing feel a bit like a bait and switch (sort of like a season-long “Ji Yeon”).
I’m 4.5 years late on this. But, the sideways universe was not caused by the incident. I’m pretty sure that it’s the “incident” that causes the Dharma Initiative to build the hatch, where Desmond will continue to push the button over and over again 30 years later. Pushing the button will contain the electromagnetic energy. The incident was caused by Jack throwing the H bomb down the hole, and Juliet giving it the last blow with the rock.
I concur with what you said about Matthew Fox. The finale was the first in a long, long, long time that I warmed to him and was actually cheering for him to beat Smokey.
My opinion of the finale still remains the same – could have done with a few more answers, but the sheer amount of characters moments made it a very satisfying watch.
There’s a bit of a nagging doubt though, that if I ever watched the whole series from start-to-finish I’d get annoyed at them posing some of the questions knowing there would be no answers.
Even in the finale, stuff like Ben escaping the fallen tree was just bizarre. And why did Sayid end up with Shannon instead of Nadia (not because she wasn’t on the island, neither was Penny)? Why was Richard – who had been such a good servant to original Jacob – not reunited with his wife? Why weren’t Walt & Michael there too?
But it *is* a show I definitely want to re-visit a good few years down the line.
It’s funny how people wonder about Ben stuck beneath the tree. It was pouring rain; they just dug out a little bit of softy muddy ground from under him and pulled him free. After their requisite five seconds of panic passed (which was what was shown), it was the obvious thing to do.
I have a feeling there’s a scene about how Ben got out from under the tree that was cut for time.
Exactly Hobart. Why focus on things on a TV show that are negatives because it is a TV show. They have to edit things down and found that the answer to Ben getting out is what people would guess anyways. Its the same thing that happened with a scene where Richard supposedly sees the atomic bomb go off. It was edited out probably because they figured the season should end without it being obvious that the bomb did go off.
The thing I’ve recently realized with Ben is that Desmond never really intended to help him “let go”. If he had wanted to, he could have done that the first time he sees him in the school parking lot before hitting Locke with the car. He was only really there because of Locke and the first place, and he only beats on Ben in a fit of anger. It seemed almost accidental. Whatever being “ready” meant, I don’t think Desmond really thought Ben was ready to “move on”. Which makes more sense to me when we see that Ben doesn’t think he’s ready either.
That’s a very good observation. Desmond certainly has no reason to want to “unlock” Ben, as he tried to kill Penny once.
Just want to point out that what Jack actually said was, “If we don’t live together, then we’ll die alone,” which makes more sense in the context of the series.
Every year I’ve watched the whole season again after I’ve gotten the DVD, so I won;t be watching the finale until then. However, I did catch a rerun of the season premiere recently and laughed at the scene where Charlie has locked himself in the airport lav. After Jack saves his life, Charlie asks, “Am I alive?” to which Jack says yes. Guess he had that wrong, and I’m sure there will be lots of stuff like that when I watch it back!
Nice catch on the Charlie comment.
And didn’t Hurley say on the plane that “I’m the luckiest guy alive”? As it turns out, there are more than a few reasons why he was wrong…
When the finale originally aired, my girlfriend and I watched it together and loved every second of it. We felt that every aspect of it was knocked out the park emotionally.
Over the past month and a half, I’ve read alot of comments and boards with people complaining about plot holes and things they think are plot holes that really aren’t but jus arent explicitly explained. The 2 biggest being pregnancy on the island and desmond’s season 6 arc.
the pregnancy is easy to explain; whatever happened, happened. The bomb went off in 1977. The radiation mixed with the EM from the swan site caused men and women on the island to go sterile and affect pregnancies that did occur. It isn’t but isn’t hard to figure out.
Desmond. Desmond is the hardest to figure out because it doesn’t make sense in our understanding of the afterlife. But, based on what we saw we know his consciousness can go backwards and forwards in time. Based on the Purgatory we saw, they are able to keep their consiousness in the afterlife and remember their lives. So, if a than b is tru, its not impossible to imagine that Desmond’s conscious jumped into the afterlife following the rules of LOST but since he hadn’t died had no clue where he was.
I can understand people not getting what they wanted out of the finale but in this guys book it worked for me and can’t wait to see the DVD and listen to the commentaries and see the extra feature and what that adds.
I rewatched the ‘enhanced’ finale a week after it aired. The pop-ups offered some explanations but were totally absent for the final act.
The finale definitely hit all the emotional buttons. I still teared up with the final image of Vincent lying beside Jack as he closed his eyes for the final time.
But reflecting back on the show now, I feel empty. In past seasons I reflected on the episodes and the finale and wondered what would happen the following season. Now I know it’s over and that I’ll never see another new episode. But I don’t feel satisfied.
I have always defended Lost. I felt that Darlton saw the big picture and that they were gradually filling in the holes of the mosaic. It now seems there were more holes than they thought and they actually stuck on a few more holes instead of filling in the ones they had.
Lost, I think, is unique in that it was ALL mythology. Shows like The X-files and Battlestar Galactica had their mythology episodes but also stand-alone episodes. Every episode of Lost dealt with the mythology (except for maybe the one with Nicki and Paulo – but it still answered a few things).
For me, The X-Files and Battlestar Galactica are prime examples of shows that built up a rich mythology and virtually destroyed everything good they did with poor, unsatisfying endings. I don’t think I could stand to revisit either of these series.
I don’t lump in Lost with those shows, but I definitely feel that the ending did not live up to the potential that I had hoped. I will probably rewatch the whole series again at some point but I don’t think I will ever enjoy it as much.
Darlton should have realized that their audience is not as well read as they are and that subtle clues they left (e.g. the book Desmond was reading on 815 in the sideways “Haroun and the Sea of Stories”) are not going to be picked up by most.
It was would be nice to get some answers to bring real closure to the show. Even if it was in the form of a novel or a FAQ section on the DVDs.
BSG’s finale is so many worlds better than LOST. I really can’t wrap my mind around how you could argue otherwise. Literally can’t comprehend.
Believe it.
BSG began to fall apart for me around the middle of season 2. It never regained the quality of the first season. It didn’t help that RDM basically said in his podcasts that they were making things up as they went along.
Kate got a lot of criticism during the entire season, but I thought she was really good during the finale. Her scene with Jack where he doesn’t realize where they are yet is really heartbreaking. When she says “I missed you” the acting makes you realize it has probably been decades since her time on the island and always cared about Jack.
She won’t be nominated, but I think she should be for this episode.
Overall, I thought the episode was fantastic, and I’ve seen it three times. I didn’t like the sideways reveal the first time through, so I was distracted during the final scenes, but on the second watch I realized they’re perfectly done. Starting with Jack and Christian’s conversation to the final shot, the editing, directing, music, and acting are top-notch; near perfection.
I’m not sure whether its just a continuity error, or something more to read into within the mythology of the series (I think its a continuity error if I’m honest, but with Lost, one never knows) but this is something I haven’t seen mentioned anywhere else;
Why does Kate change after dropping Jack off at the church right at the end of the finale? We get that view of her still wearing the dress Desmond gave her to wear to the concert, and her legs as she walks away, but then when Jack enters the church merely minutes later, Kate is wearing a much more casual ensemble. I assume it was a continuity thing, but it seems bizarre that they would miss something like that in the last 10-15 mins of the series finale…
Imagine Kate has been in ‘running away’ mode, handed a dress by Desmond that she may never have picked out herself, sits in a concert, delivers a baby and *snap* at that moment remembers her entire life (before and way after the island – maybe she dies peacefully of old age?). Her *true* self comes into focus! She now knows that her long lost love Jack is soon to appear. You have a few minutes to spare. Wouldn’t you, if you could, take the time to put on a dress that is actually something the *real* you would want to wear? :-)
There’s definite logic to that, but I suppose my other question then is, where do the clothes come from? She arrives at the church with Jack, walks from the car with nothing other than herself and the dress and ends up in different clothes in the church. Are we to assume that someone else brought clothes for her with them? I suppose if its the same clothes she was wearing pre-dress, then they might be with Desmond…
Its nitpicking on a high level, and in no way reflects how much I loved the finale, and the series as a whole, but it surprised me to see what seemed like such an odd continuity error sneak in at such an important point in the finale.
baz1860 – I think they can get away with pretty much anything in the Sideways, because it’s a timeless place. As Christian said, “There is no now, here.” For that matter, you could make the argument that it isn’t a PHYSICAL reality, and that no matter what Kate is wearing, there is no dress. Remember what the child said to Neo in The Matrix – “Do not try to bend the spoon, that is impossible. Instead, only try to realize the truth…There is no spoon.”
I’ve watched “The End” at least a dozen times. I loved it on May 23rd and I still love it. And yes, the tears still flow.
Giacchino is a genius and the scoring was superb.
For some reason I have been thinking about this episode the last few days but I have had the opposite feeling towards it. When it first aired I enjoyed it until the last 20 minutes but those minutes so much that along with the wasteland that was season 6 it was a huge disappointment. Thinking it over these last few days and I believe that most of the last episode was a waste. The reunion of say Sawyer and Juliet for example was nice watching it in real time but in the overview is nothing more than emotional pornography that was not in the service of the story. That was the problem with all of the side ways flashbacks they had nothing to do with the characters at all. It was a cheap story telling gimmick that allowed the writers to bring about a 80’s sitcom series finale. There was no way to bring back the characters they killed so they invited this to do so. The internal consistency did not exist in these stories and while a few where nice character pieces to the larger narrative they did not matter. This unfortunately spread to the main characters and time line. Everything they lead us to believe was important did not matter or to use the apologist line what ever happened happened or it was all about the characters. If it was about characters why did the character arcs of so many of the characters just fail completely. Jin, Sun, and Sayaid where abandoned to auto pilot the last 2 plus seasons with no arc that mattered. Ben had a great arc that was abandoned mid way though this season when the plot needed him to jump between the different sides. Jack was the only one that really had an interesting arc this last season.
As far as I see it Jacob didn’t really con MIB. Ironically, the only persom who conned MIB (a surrogate Set/Satan figure) was MIB himself and Jacob counted on this.
Will Smith is the original MIB.
I think Ben didn’t enter heaven is because he’s still on the island as it’s guardian.
The flash-sideways sound effect is the same sound the heart of the island made as despond pulled out the cork.
more comic book geekery digression… you know what other classic story dealt with alternative realities, how different realities effect each other, and if ‘true love’ transcends these realities, is the Byrne/Claremont X-Men triumph ‘Days of Future Past’. The true love in question is future ‘Katherine’ Pryde and Colossus. the big question left unanswered at the end of the far too brief two part story is if, after succeeding in her mission back in ‘present’ time, does kitty goes back to her original time line with nothing changed, if she goes back to a ‘fixed’ new future, or if her time line gets erased and future kitty just fades into oblivion. If it’s the latter case, was it worth it?
The thing I liked the most about the sideways reveal was that it doesn’t matter when a character died throughout the run of the show. Whether it’s Boone dying in season 1, Charlie dying in season 3, or Jack dying in the final moments, they all share a place equally in the afterlife because they were all important to each other. I love that because it really made me feel like the smaller characters who may not have had a major role in the later seasons still had an overall importance to the show as a whole.
I can’t think about Lost anymore without getting pissed off and I absolutely loved the finale when it aired. But time passes and any thought about a character or a plot just ties into the whole web of nothing. I’m a character guy, but also a theory man. I don’t give a hoot about the four-toed statue, what the numbers are, or what all the Stations are and what they do. But why is Walt so special? What’s the deal with Ben and Widmore? Why did nearly every single character go down the crapper once the Hatch was opened? Why is Sayid talking with a British accent? Why is it all about Jack?
This used to be an ensemble show. Every character was represented. Every character had plots and sub-plots running through multiple episodes. Every actor got to display their chops, speak a few lines, and interact with different people. The show was guilty of it a few times early on, but I absolutely hated how the final few seasons were all about moving from one place to another, touching on some minor island mythology, leaving it as a question for a later that never comes, and moving back to the beach or a Hatch or Dharmaville for five mintues to go somewhere else. There’s some light banter, but usually only between the group’s leader and whomever has the episode that week. And anyone who isn’t in charge has a select few lines to keep quota: “Have you seen my husband?” “I got a plan, ” “*insert awesome Lapidus one-liner here*”. Outside of Jack, maybe Sawyer and Hurley, everybody was written terribly outside their episodes. Maybe that’s what happens when you’ve been plagued by a vengeful island spirit that keeps you moving about a chessboard to kill a Smoke Monster or something. It’s heartbreaking to see how jaded and wartorn everyone was towards the end of Band of Brothers. Maybe it’s the same. Jin’s just the Luger Sun really, really wants.
I just can’t think of Lost without focusing on all the balls they dropped and all the great characters that are just simply cast aside. Remember when Boone died? Remember how big and devastating that was? Or how shocking it was when Steve/Scott got killed? What about Charlie? He had a whole season devoted to it. Now, remember the Rousseau family? Daniel Faraday? Ilana? Sayid, Jin, and Sun? Every single extra ever? It happens in life, but this is a narrative. I don’t want the body count to be just a statistic to show off the new menace or grave situation. Especially when it doesn’t even add anything but shock. I don’t know.
I’m sorry, but I need to vent. It’s not coherent and it doesn’t cover a sizable fraction of my feelings. Season 1 I will always be able to watch and enjoy. I’m sure of this. But everything after the raft takes off… it just hurts to think about everything that was wasted.
Amen. This show should have lasted two seasons. Build on the first one and create a coherent ending. Instead (and I understand $$why$$$), we got year after year of mysteries that don’t add up to anything satisfying followed by an feel-good afterlife coda that could have capped any show.
Question: In the Cheers sideways universe, is Sam walking into the light with Diane or Rebecca? Maybe Coach?
I have a feeling that a scene in which Ben escapes the fallen tree exists, but was a victim to the editing process. It probably interrupted the flow of everything else that was going on, and if that’s the case, I’m alright with it. I wouldn’t be surprised if it showed up as a deleted scene on the DVD.
Don’t they show Sawyer grab a large branch that he plans to use as leverage to lift the tree just before they cut to the cliffs?
Season 6 was probably the weakest season. Even if I thought the finale was “perfect”, the season as a whole wasn’t very good. Off the top of my head, the lame temple/sickness storyline didn’t really lead anywhere and we spent so much time on it. I still laugh at the “Sun loses her ability to speak English” plot device. Fun show, but season 6 wasn’t strong. However, it’s still going to get nominated for a bunch of awards anyway because it was the last one.
It’s funny that you should mention that Superman story, because my theory about the sideways universe (that it was a fake reality created by Smokey to fool the survivors) is based on that story. I’m sure you know this, but that story was also adapted into an episode of Justice League Unlimited (and is probably the best adaptation of an Alan Moore story ever done, which isn’t saying much).
My wife and I started rewatching the series a few weeks ago, gearing up for watching season 6 again when the DVD comes out. I’m really enjoying it, because you can see things from a whole new perspective. For example, the episode with Hurley’s imaginary friend Dave (which always stuck out to me as feeling out of place) seems obviously now like an early attempt by Smokey (wearing Dave’s face) to push a candidate to his death. This also dovetails nicely into another theory of ours, that Dave isn’t imaginary, but is just the first ghost Hugo sees. Moreover, he’s also Libby’s dead husband, whose name was… David! If I ever meet Lindleoff or Cuse, that’s what I’m asking them about.
Anyway, I think the show works just fine with all those mysteries left open. My brother, who was a big detractor all season, asked me “if you knew in season 2 that all this stuff wouldn’t go anywhere, would you still watch?” My answer: absolutely. Because the fun is in piecing the clues together, not having them tell you if you’re right or wrong. There’s so much rich detail in the show, so many subtle moments that can be missed. You point out a good one, Alan, in Desmond’s purpose being to shut down the Island so the Smoke Monster can be killed. Here’s another: during their fight, Smokey stabs Jack in the side… where his appendix would have been, if it hadn’t been removed. At the time, I thought the Island was punishing Jack for contacting the freighter and bringing Widmore’s people there, but now I see that it was just another part of his preparation. And that’s awesome.
I should have saved all that for my own blog!
I truly believe they knew how the show was going to end. That’s to say, they were fully aware of Jack’s arc and how it would play into the final scenes of the show. His death was so beautiful that I don’t believe it was on the fly. That was planned from the begging because even if the show never got picked up as a series and ran as a movie it would have been a sufficient ending.
Matthew Fox became one of my favorite actors due to LOST. He’s easily top 3 criers I’ve seen.
I haven’t rewatched the finale (I’m going to buy the complete series and rewatch the entire show), but my opinion has soured a bit on the finale. I keep going back to interviews with Darlton during season one when they said things like “everything is planned out” or something like that. I’m not angry that every question wasn’t answered (sometimes I think fans who do just wanted a character with a checklist roaming the island or something) but I’m curious how they decided which questions to answer, which questions weren’t important and what questions they didn’t have time to answer.
The thing that still bothers me and disappoints me most about the sideways universe having no direct connection with the regular world events is that in the end, Locke ultimately WAS the loser that Smokey said he was. He DID die a sad, WEAK, useless man. He didn’t (by way of consciousness transference or some other connection between the two timelines) redeem himself by overtaking his body from Smokey, or temporarily causing a mental distraction, giving Jack enough time to zap Smokey with his Island Powers (which also disappointingly never materialized. I mean seriously, how do you have a SERIES FINALE final battle between a smoke monster and island guardian with Skittles powers and end up with a garden variety fist fight? Such an opportunity lost).
Did you see that parody someone did where they put lightsabers and Sith lightning effects in the final battle between Jack and Locke? As silly as it was, THAT level of spectacle was what was missing.
Locke died not weak or useless, though maybe confused. His purpose was not to be the hero, it was to inspire Jack to accept his role in protecting the island, something he was only able to do once he was dead. I always saw him as something of a John the Baptist figure in a christian allegory reading of the show.
While I understand your point about the spectacle, I thought they did a nice job of making the final fight both fairly epic while keeping it in the same vein as the show’s style.
The Finale was like much of lost. Satisfying in the small scale, but when looking at the big picture it was a narrative failure.
I think the Final season deserves the dubious distinction of most poorly paced serialized story telling to have ever graced my TV. It felt like the kid who puts off his book report to play video games and keeps saying “I’ll do it later”, but never gets around to it until its right before class, and so he tries to do the assignment, but runs out of time and draws a picture instead. We were treated to so much filler that there was no time for any of the arc resolutions, and then they tried to resolve them at the last minute, but realized they didn’t have time, so they just tried to draw the best picture they could.
All this made all the more frustrating by the aggressive way Darlton were putting themselves out there and making promises they couldn’t keep about the final season, and final episode.
Lost had its moments, and was often pretty from up close, but if you took a look at the big picture, you can’t help but be disappointed. When I think back, I remember the big picture more than the individual scenes, so the farther away I get from the final season the more frustrating it will become.
I couldn’t agree more. For me it became “the Emperor’s New Clothes” … the whole Lost phenomenon became so full of the cult of Darlton and an almost mystical brilliance of story-telling the like of which is a rare and breathtaking occurrence. Those interviews right before the finale when they are sincerely thanking life for allowing them the honor to have been at the heart of something so magical, is kind of amazing really. I believe they sincerely meant what they said, but the whole idea that Lost and their creative vision would be elevated to some kind of mythic status always struck me as a dubious conceit – I mean they’re human after all. It never boded well to me that the whole thing was so nakedly aggrandized. It seemed the end was bound to fall short.
And, for me, it did. Even by Alan’s score, if you remove the useless temple arc and the largely meaningless sideways, you’re left with less than half of what was presented in the final season. Less than 50% would be a failing grade in almost anyone’s measure.
For me, the whole thing crashed and burned when I found out the sideways was all the equivalent of a dream. It wasn’t “real” … it was a spiritual construct outside time and within the parameters of human death. That makes it meaningless to me because none of it actually happened. I have some powerful and amazing dreams, but I always wake up in my own bed and my own life and the dream evaporates. It’s a thing of vapor.
That’s what the sideways became to me. It was wholly disconnected from the “real” world narrative. It was all for Jack’s journey … like a dream he had so he could learn to “let go” and move on. For me it was, “Jack died. The others flew away, but Jack needed to cross over, so their sometime-in-the future dead selves went to him in his purgatory. They lived actual lives we don’t know anything about, but in Jack’s purgatory they were themselves but not really themselves … wait, maybe the other way around …. anyway, in the end they all found their other dead friends and they were all dead together and were really happy.” Squeee!!!!
That alone makes all the sideways and most of the narrative of the finale meaningless for me. After six seasons of slogging through the mind-bending “reality” of the island and all its twists and cliffhangers and hijinks, to have the wrap up season turn out to be a thing of spirit, felt like a complete and total cheat. I can’t get past it. Somehow, for me, it was just a deal breaker.
Reading this review, I realized that I hadn’t actually given “Lost” a single thought since the day after the finale. To me, that’s the saddest thing about it — when they finally concluded this sometimes fascinating, sometimes maddeninly frustrating show, they did it in a way that was dramatically inert compared to what had come before. Yes, a lot of the acting was great, and I got an emotional jolt from the characters making their peace and going off to heaven, but that was the end of it. Meanwhile, all of the big “answers” — the island’s powers are based on magic energy; one was good and the other evil; everyone eventually died — were far less intriguing than the situations that brought them up in the first place. The idea of watching the show again, or even thinking about it, no longer holds any interest for me.
whoa. I literally just posted the same comment prior to reading the comments. Sad that Lost was ruined, but happy to not be alone!
Hi Alan, big fan etc., anything below that sounds vaguely smart I’ve almost certainly cribbed from someplace else.
I think it might be a mistake to think of after-the-sideways as a “Heaven” where the characters “get to enjoy each other’s company for all eternity”. As I think you may have mentioned, they could conceivably do this in the sideways, so it must be something different. I think all signs point toward something like a Buddhist enlightenment; a “letting go” of not just the past but of all consciousness and self, to become One with the Universe. But the main point is We Don’t Know, Let’s Find Out.
As for David, I’ve got to go with he’s an extension of Jack(‘s daddy issues), part of what he needs to let go of to be free of the Sideways. I think this goes for Aaron too – as others have said, the real Aaron will have lead his own life and made his own spiritual bonds and have his own Sideways. Or maybe be a badass yogi who goes straight on through to Enlightenment. Or a smoke monster, or an immortal etc. etc. So, yes, why was he in the Church? Not sure. A goof perhaps, or a fudge because “where’d the baby go” would be more distracting?
“I still can’t decide if Ben is staying in the sideways because he feels he isn’t yet worthy of heaven, or if he just wants to spend more time with Danielle and Alex.”
I don’t think Ben can be waiting for further redemption – I don’t think there can BE any further redemption in the Sideways, because that’d be cheating. (Surely, if “redemption” is even necessary, he did it during his time as Hurley’s great number two.) I think Moving On is more about Knowing and Accepting Oneself, and part of Ben’s acceptance will be helping others (Rousseau, Alex, Ana Lucia… Widmore?! KEAMY?!) to let go, like Desmond did. I admit I find it odd that if this place was created by its inhabitants that they wouldn’t ALL move on together, but maybe they share the Sideways because they’re connected to the Island, even though they’re not all in the same Soul-Gang. Maybe Jeff Jensen’s “the Island was alive” theory is true, and it’s the Island’s Sideways too! Heavy.
I love that Lost speculation is still going strong. I’m still regularly reading thoughts and insights on the finale, so I’m still too close to it for a re-watch. When my memories are less clear I’ll give it another watch. Regarding the whole series, I’m seeing some other theories gaining ground. The ‘island, as a sentient being, was in control’ theory (like the one espoused by Doc Jensen) and the ‘smoke monster took John’s image in season 1’ idea, which I don’t buy into at all. It’s interesting to see theories change and come and go weeks after the end. I don’t see it quieting down for a while yet.
Nothing can save Lost for me now. I have never been more let down by any show. The icing on the cake was having the finale revolve entirely around only one character – Jack, of all people, the one I could never stand, the one I watched Lost in spite of. What made them constantly focus on the one pompous white guy over ALL those cool characters? Anyway, I read this, hoping to find something that made it all better, but nope. Nothing can fix the mess that Lost became. I’ll never rewatch a single minute of it. I’m letting it go and erasing it from my memory. Never would have thought this day would come.
There are still things that bother me about the final season of Lost. I would have loved to get a little more clarity on a lot of things that popped up over the course of the show. But, even a month later, when I read reviews of the show, I still get choked up. And that alone is something that no other series finale has done. I liked the ending of the Sopranos, The Wire and even Friends, but I don’t get misty eyed just thinking about them. I too will choose to remember more the moments of the show that gave me goosebumps than those that were left hanging.
It wasn’t the lack of answers that bothered me about how Lost ended. It was the lack of heart. I have no idea what people felt satisfied with or cried about. It was the fakest, stupidest ending I ever saw. Will never forgive them.
I thought the finale FAILED. Since the moment the finale ended I have not thought about Lost once. Not even once. And I was obsessed with Lost. I read this blog and Lostpedia and debated with my friends. And the finale ended and I no longer cared. Maybe I was just really disappointed about the total abandomnent of the mythology (IMO, I recognize that the larger picture was cleared up), and all the little nuggets along the way that apparently meant absofrikalutely nothing. It ended and I was just like “welp I guess that was that” and totally moved on.
I’m hesitant to get back into lost discussion but I still think people missed the point of the individual sideways episodes. Each one showed what each character needed to make a connection to the island in the afterlife.
I laid out all the episodes before and their meaning (I mean the sideways ones which were character centric) here before but that post was wordy and I don’t expect too many people to read it. However, each one has a theme that the characters are missing something and that what they think they wanted wasn’t really what they wanted.
Alan, you mention Sawyers and Desmond’s specifically, but in Sawyers its about him not having anyone because of his obsession with the real Sawyer when he flips out at charlotte. Desmond’s is that he always wanted Widmore’s acceptanc. Well he has it but he needs Penny to be able to connect back to the Island.
Since I know its still a question, Sayid’s ep is about how he was never a good person when he knew Nadya until after the Island so that explains why the island was important to him as well as why Shannon triggers the flash. Its not about who he loved more but who he loved the first time he could accept himself as a person and be content with who he was and someone who accepted him as well. Sayid is one of those complaints for me that I don’t think was a cop out at all. Its never about who he loves more and he even sas so in his episode that he isn’t good enough for her because he never was good until he met Shannon.
As with who was chosen, I don’t think Frogurt or Lapidus had anything major happen characterwise on the Island so I’m fine with them not being there. Ana lucia died angry and arguably got worse as aperson on the island. And I laugh when people bring up Penny because I think that her search for Desmond and finding him was the most iimportant thing for her. Its funny because the important thing in her life was looking for someone else actually doing important things. Aaron was there because being born is obviously the most important thing for a kid, and charlie wasn’t born there. Ben had to spend time with Alex and Danielle because Ben needs acceptance from soooo many people and their drama was kind of separate from the main people. He got forgiveness from Locke and now he needs it from Alex and her mom.
Having a problem with the sideways is something I will never agree with because I think each episode showed exactly what the sideways was about in context of that reality but also gave importance to us the viewers on why the island needed to be saved. So the the characters need the sideways to move on and we need the sideways to know what would be missing if the island was destroyed.
Alan if you got that and still don’t like the sidewas or think that is just a wrong interpretation then that’s fine but it seems a lot of people don’t think about the sideways like that so they think they are meaningless.
I guess I just don’t why you think they are meaningless just that you do think that. I agree with you about the temple time and how it could. Have been some more explanation to the island or god forbid what exactly was the most important entity on the island, the smoke monster. We just see it appear. I would have liked to know if that was really mib or just his form. I know its implied that it not really the mib but that could have been cleared up.
As for rewatching, you’re right about some things being very frustrating, but then again rewatching gives you answers that you didn’t even know you. For example, Locke. Knew about that the light in the first season and tells Mr Eko in the episode he dies, but you don’t know the significance until this season. I reccomend rewatching just for those moments.
But I could care less about the characters connection to the island in the afterlife. I wasn’t dying to know that they all lived happily ever after. I wanted to know why the island was so important that it needed all these people to protect it and how each of their presence’s contributed to that. Instead we have a mobius strip of an explanation in which the smoke monster is pure evil, but is restrained from leaving the island because of the light. If the light is turned off he can leave except now he is mortal and can be killed so not so much of a threat. Juliet and Sawyer having a nice vending machine moment doesn’t paper over that flaw for me.
I still don’t see that as a flaw. If we assume the plug has to be pulled for Smokey to leave but that unleashes the sort of destruction we see on the island (which would theoretically spread, if Jacob is to be believed) then by killing Smokey and putting the plug back, the Losties prevented that destruction and those lost lives.
I’ve written about how the sideways turning out to be Jack’s purgatory was like a bucket of cold water and for the most part, that’s my over-riding reaction. I’ve said in the past that I didn’t much care about the questions, and that’s largely true, but not entirely. Just like everyone else, I was jolted and twisted and shocked and stumped and confused time and time again. I didn’t need to have every one of those jolts and mysteries explained, but I do find I needed more than was finally offered when it comes to how all of the larger importance of the myth and mystery and meaning of the island holds together.
I do have to say that I saw the statements from Darlton that the piece was always first and foremost a character piece to be pretty self-serving. I can see that character was central to the show; I loved the characters and most of my interest was rooted in the characters, but come on now, were we watching the same show? Didn’t every single one of the episodes end with some kind of jolting twist or mystery or question? Didn’t fan board after fan board endlessly conjecture and debate possible answers and theories? Wasn’t that conjecture and mystery the fuel behind the narrative, the crucible in which these characters were tested and forged? It sure felt like it and while it worked to their advantage, while it whipped up interest and investment, they were all for it. Then, when it was time for the chickens to come home to roost … eh, not so much.
A variety of things got answered along the way and others just never mattered to me so I’m okay with most of the long list of questions I’ve seen. I can even almost roll with just accepting the golden spring and the brothers and the guardianship and all that jazz as “Just cuz” … but I spent a whole season trying to wrap my mind around the time travel … trying to figure out how the separate times same lives equation fit together and what the whole “what happened happened” and time being like a string or stream or whatever, meant. I would have liked a little edification and a little evidence of how all that time shifting mattered to the whole, because seemingly, it didn’t.
It didn’t matter to the whole golden spring/ brothers-at-odds stuff and it didn’t matter to the sideways because the sideways existed on another plane. The sideways was an after-life, spiritual construct outside of time, the time shifting was a real life anomaly. That’s apples and oranges. That seemed like a huge, convenient omission to me. Season six’s position about the time travel was, “that was then, this is now, so don’t worry about that.” That always felt like a cop out to me.
I guess the only other “question” I had that I felt needed to be answered was that I just needed a little more of an explanation of the dire consequences of Smokie leaving the island. Other than a reference to him being evil, what would have happened? Would nation’s crumble? Would time rewind? Would the four horsemen of the Apocalypse descend? What?
Undefined “Evil” all by itself just starts to feel empty. I wouldn’t have cared if it was kind of lame, (I accepted the relatively goofy look and feel of the episode that explained the brothers), I just needed a clearer, stronger sense of consequence, of what had been so important and what had been worth so much sacrifice?
I watched the whole series and other than the golden spring being the coveted source of all that is right, or life or whatever, I never got a clear understanding of the island’s value or potential for global devastation.
Over the course of the whole story and by the end, the only thing I knew about the island was that it had healing powers and electromagnetic forces, powerful people were fighting over it and the Dharma initiative had conducted experiments there, it exacted a high price from those who became involved with it, it needed a guardian, and there was a golden spring that was the source of life or something like that. What I never got was the mortar that would hold all those pieces together into some kind of really compelling whole.
I never got a real sense of the consequence of not protecting the island. What? Locke would be paralyzed and Rose would be terminal? Sad, but not earth-shattering. Shapeless evil would be loosed on the world … well, the world’s not exactly the Garden of Eden before the apple as it is, so kind of hard to quake in my boots over something so shapeless and already extant. None of it ever seemed as dire as I was supposed to believe. It lost steam for me because of that.
I guess I needed something, anything, to hang on to. I needed something like, “the electromagnetic balance of the world’s energy would be disrupted and the world as we know it would be plunged into a post holocaust, pre-history state of being.” if the island were destroyed. Okay, that’s something worth sacrificing yourself for. Check.
It felt as if they couldn’t see the forest for the trees at the end. I think it became such a compilation of singular questions and hanging moments and the pressure to tie up individual bits and questions eclipsed providing a larger, deeper level of basic understanding about the three or four large questions that drove the whole narrative.
The island was important, we knew that, but WHY, really? How did it connect to the time travel? What would its loss mean? Smokie was a monster, we saw that, but what would happen to the world at large if he escaped the island? Widmore was predatory, we saw that, but what was the real danger he represented? How could he use the island and what did that mean for the world.? Basically, what did the island mean to the world? The golden jacuzzi wasn’t really an answer … it was the literal answer I guess, but the larger implications seemed to get lost in the march to provide literal answers.
At least that’s how it was for me. So many of the “answers” didn’t seem like answers at all because they didn’t address larger meanings. So many of them seemed like a restating of the obvious somehow.
i don’t think it was the ajira flight that jack saw at the end, wings were different, changes the interpretation slightly
zzzdog: I posted my own short, somewhat clumsily-written comment below. However, your very eloquent post above, as well as your response to another post further up above, do a much better job of stating exactly how I feel about the ending of the show. Kudos.
Thanks for the follow-up review, Alan. I’ve been checking in frequently to this blog hoping to read some of your further thoughts on the finale.
Anyway, as a “Lost” fan from the very beginning, my opinion of the finale has become more negative as time has passed. Yes, I’m still “happy” that the main characters turned out to have happy endings together with one another in PurgatoryWorld, but, overall, this ending to a show that promised so much yet delivered so little in the end, was a major letdown.
I’ll quickly summarize how I cam to this decision:
For several years now, on Saturday nights after the late local news, WABC-TV repeats older episodes of “Lost”. I found it fascinating to watch them again, relearning some of the mythology of the show and looking for hints of future events. However, after having seen “The End”, it’s clear that most of the mythology was irrelevant and that many of the mysteries we were lead to believe would be revealed were simply left hanging. Now, I have absolutely no interest in watching any of the episodes and, quite honestly, I don’t think I will re-visit the show ever again.
And my final $0.02: The show “jumped the shark” at the moment that Jacob and MIB first appeared on the beach in “The Incident”. This – THIS?!?!?! – was the big “reveal”?!?!?!?! After all of the Hanso Foundation/DHARMA Initiative/Mittelos Labs/Widmore Corp./button-pressing/magic numbers/time-traveling bunnies/etc. stuff that hinted at military-industrial complex-type conspiracy theories, when all was said and done, this all turned out to be about two brothers with a grudge (and who somehow had developed super-human powers) fighting over some underground “light”????? Sheesh…
And someone – ANYONE – please explain how and why turning the stupid donkey wheel transports you to the freakin’ Tunisian desert?!?!?!?!
Before season 6 started I re-watched 1 through 5 so I’d be up to speed but now, knowing how it ends, I find myself wondering if I’ll ever want to watch it again.
I agree re: the first appearance of Jacob/MIB as being the moment the show began to lose it. It was the point when the big picture (i.e. the island and why it was so important to so many people) needed to start being brought into focus. Instead we got a bunch of new twists (temple, sickness, undead Sayid, Claire, cave, lighthouse, Flocke) that ended up making no sense whatsoever in the long run. Just one example: Jacob is sworn to protect the magic stream at all costs, for life. So who was doing his job while he was off in the real world “touching candidates”? How did he get to & from the island? How did he have those seemingly supernatural powers? Who knows? No one knows, because they never bothered explaining it.
People say, oh, it was always a character-driven show all along, the mythology wasn’t important, but that’s a cop out. The mythology was vital, it was the motivating force behind just about everything the characters did, in fact. Not only did season 6 ignore the old mysteries, it created new ones that not only explained nothing but were also sometimes contrary to what was already established. Like when Flocke explains that he was Christian, how does this explain his appearance on the freighter? Michael says the whispers are people “trapped there”. Huh? Wasn’t Michael “free to go” after the ship blew up? It was absolutely maddening to watch the season go by waiting for the moments of recognition you thought were coming and never really getting them. The show was really all about this island and in the end we never got any closure as far as learning what it really was and why it was so special and coveted, other than it had a special stream that led to a magic cork, or something.
And the so-called sideways arc, what a waste of time that turned out to be. It was all just a gimmick, a way to put our familiar characters in different, unfamiliar situations, mostly for the sheer shock value. Sawyerâ€™s a cop now, Locke canâ€™t walk but he doesnâ€™t care and isnâ€™t bitter in the last, Hugo is the luckiest man alive, Jack has a son now and guess whoâ€™s his mom, Claireâ€™s preggers and alone but no worries, fugitive Kate will save the day because the federal marshal she brained at the airport is way less persistent in this reality. But donâ€™t pay too much attention because none of it will even matter in the end, itâ€™s all just a prelude to get Jack to remember his time on the island so he can join a select group of people (some of whom he barely knew at all) at the pearly gates. Why, exactly, did our characters forget their time on the island when they died? Donâ€™t know and neither does anyone else because it was never explained.
The whole season was a bummer. There were several excellent episodes, no question, but for the most part it was an incoherent mess that honestly felt thrown together at times. Being strung along by the seemingly significant twists in the sideways world only to have it all turn out to be basically a really drawn-out dream sequence was quite a disappointment to me and the various romantic reunions in the finale werenâ€™t enough to sway my opinion.
yyz, thanks for the kudos … I think your question about the donkey wheel and the Tunisian desert perfectly sums up the central failure for me. In what creative world is it considered successful to pose clearly fantastical and mysterious questions and then simply abandon them? I didn’t need every question answered, but there were some big ones and some egregious ones that were simply discarded with the hope that we’d been sufficiently distracted from that.
I agree that the beginning of the unraveling for me came with the introduction of the brothers. Somehow it changed the scale of the mystery and it became almost silly. It turned into a family squabble and we were supposed to believe the stakes involved were of the highest significance possible ‘cuz Alison Janney, seeming completely incongruent to anything previous, said so. Uhmm …. I want to say it was enough, but the truth is, it just wasn’t. For the whole last season, the center just didn’t hold.
Darlton and company were excellent at creating an immediacy of energy. When things were good, they were really good, really visceral. It seemed to me they used that talent and skill to bridge the holes. It worked really well as long as a sense of eventual understanding existed, but it fell short, at least for me, when that understanding proved to be severely disproportionate to the weight of the mystery that had driven the whole.
It was a question of scale not numbers of answers – the weight of the brother-based essential conflict just didn’t match the scale of the island’s mystery as a whole, and the PurgatoryWorld explanation of the sideways was tricky because for some of us, that dead-while-it-was-happening thing was a real problem.
Even with my criticism of the last season and end of the series, I still respect the whole – a lot. I don’t see it as the “best TV ever” that some do, but there were wonderful characters, a flawed but ambitious story, a great soundtrack, and great acting. The story may have proved unsatisfactory for me in the end, but I still think it was way better than most and deserves it’s place of respect in television history.
Alan, this is a great writeup. I first came ot your old blog for THE WIRE and LOST. I have yet to watch the finale for a second time. I’ll probably wait for the full BD set and watch the whole series through before watching it again, but it was so powerful for me. I actually teared up reading your passage on jack’s death.
Was it perfect? Of course not. Most things aren’t. But it was EMOTIONALLY satisfying for me. Look, in the end, as I have said before, when they killed off Locke and never brought him back, I threw away all the ideas I had about the mythology of the show. So, going into the last season, I was free from wanting answers. Although, I’d still like to know exactly who built the statue (and how) and also how the heck a wooden ship could destroy a VERY tall, strongly built statue of stone, no matter how hard it was hurled at said statue.
Can’t wait to see it again with the Hurley extra footage. Just thinking of the big guy running things makes me happy and that shot of jack, his arms outstretched as the plane flies away was worth it all.
Goddamnit, I miss the show so much.
Bob Marley probably said some profound things about love and the meaning of life, I just can’t quote them now. Beyond plot and, “What it all means” you can’t miss the emotional connection of how much Kate loves Jack in the final scenes, nor Sawyer loves Juliet. Sorry, folks, but at the end of the day, love is what makes civilization civil, and if you can capture that profoundly in any artistic means, you’ve succeeded in creating great art. Well done Lindercusehof.