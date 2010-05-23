A long and rambling review of the “Lost” series finale coming up just as soon as I believe in duct tape…>
“I’ll see you on the other side.” -Jack
How you respond to “The End” will depend largely, I think, on how you approached “Lost” over these last six years.
If you were on board with Darlton’s thesis that this was a show about character first and foremost – if you mainly cared about Charlie and Claire, or Jack and Hurley’s friendship, or unlocking the mystery that is Benjamin Linus – then I suspect you loved “The End. After all, it was loaded with reunions of characters both dead and living – or, at least, who were living when Lapidus flew the Ajira jet away from Craphole Island, since we learn that the secret to the sideways universe is that everybody’s dead and hanging around in purgatory until they can all go off to Heaven together(*) – that tugged early, often and appropriately on the heartstrings.
(*) I leave it to the people with more grounding in theology to debate exactly what plain of the afterlife the sideways universe was supposed to be, factoring in all the different denominations and creeds represented on the stained glass window in the church office where Jack and Christian spoke.
If, on the other hand, you cared more about the mysteries than the people in it – if you wanted to know more about the rules, or the fertility problem, or Taller Ghost Walt – then I imagine you found “The End” to be quite maddening. Even keeping in mind Darlton’s pre-season warning about not answering every question, we end season six, and the series, with an awful lot left perfectly muddled, with a lot of story resting on the golden well of souls we were introduced to only two weeks ago, and with the sideways universe revealed to have no relation to the plot of the series, except in the sense that death is the end to every story(**). (As we saw with the famous “Six Feet Under” finale.)
(**) Though ultimately, I suppose, my “epilogue in advance” theory was correct. Just not in the way I meant it at the time. Don’t ask me why in this construct of purgatory some people are getting along splendidly while others are miserable; this was still the end of everyone’s story, sometimes moments after they left the island (like Jack), sometimes years (Hurley, Ben, Kate).
Of course, those are two extremist views of “Lost” – all plot vs. all character – and I suspect most of you fall, like me, somewhere in between. And because of that, I’m still wrestling with my feelings about “The End” (and will almost certainly feel compelled to write another review down the road, maybe in days, maybe in much longer).
As two and a half hours of television – as an extra-long episode of “Lost” – I thought most of it worked like gangbusters: the reunions in the sideways (Sawyer and Juliet in particular, but all of them were splendidly played), the farewells in the real world, the final battle between Jack and Smokey on the cliff, the very-not-dead Lapidus (whoops) just barely getting the plane off the runway Kate and Sawyer built, etc. You would have to be made of stone to not get choked up at one or multiple points, whether it was Jack passing on the protector job to Hurley (an appropriate end for the fan surrogate character, and the scene that finally wrecked me) or Kate and Charlie again helping Claire deliver Aaron, or Locke forgiving Ben, or one of a dozen other moments like those. Really, up until those last minutes, which I’ll get to in a bit, I thought it was a wonderful episode, with Cuse, Lindelof and director Jack Bender once again teaming up to heighten the emotions and action of a bonus-length “Lost” finale.
But as someone who did spend at least part of the last six years dwelling on the questions that were unanswered – be they little things like the outrigger shootout(***) or why The Others left Dharma in charge of the Swan station after the purge, or bigger ones like Walt – I can’t say I found “The End” wholly satisfying, either as closure for this season or the series.
(***) Several people asked me what I was referring to when I pressed Darlton about this at the end of the post-“Across the Sea” interview. Quick refresher: at one point in season five, Sawyer’s band of time travelers are in an outrigger on the water when another outrigger appears behind them and opens fire on them, and Sawyer and company are saved by a fortuitous time jump. All throughout season five, every other time loop got closed at some point or other – we saw how Richard knew to bring Locke the first aid kit, for instance – except that one. And I will admit that even here, in the finale, after I’d been told that this would not be something that would be answered, as soon as Miles and Richard got in the boat, I couldn’t resist wondering if Darlton had played me, and that we would finally get closure on that one right at the end. Oh, well.
Jack tells Desmond at one point, “Trust me, I know: All of this matters,” and that’s a very similar sentiment to one espoused by Lester Freamon on “The Wire” – a show where all the pieces did, in fact, matter, and everything that was introduced paid off down the road. It’s not a fair comparison, both because “The Wire” is the greatest drama ever, and because it was telling different kinds of stories in a different way from “Lost.” But when I hear Jack say something like that, at the end of a series at which a whole lotta things wound up not mattering at all, it’s hard to ignore the thematic dissonance.
Even leaving behind issues from seasons past, I’m not sure how well the structure of season six holds together now that we’re at the end. It had always been my hope that knowing what the sideways universe really was would give us a different perspective on those scenes, but I don’t think “What Kate Does” will improve any with the knowledge that Kate, Claire, Marshall Mars and the rest are all already dead. Desmond’s dual role in both realities as the man with the plan, meanwhile, amounted to much less than I had hoped for. I’m not exactly sure how Widmore’s electromagnetic device somehow sent Desmond into the afterlife and back, but it turned out that island Desmond didn’t know nearly as much as had been suggested earlier, nor was it clear why Jacob thought that having Widmore bring Des back would help stop Smokey.
And given what we ultimately learned about the nature of the sideways, I’m no longer clear on why Desmond was the special one who was responsible for bringing everyone together. (Charlie, after all, was the one who tipped Desmond off to their real lives, yet he was still largely in the dark until Aaron was born.) And all our speculation on bleeds between the two universes – whether Sun lost her English because alt-Sun didn’t speak it, or whether it was a coincidence that most of the characters who could most clearly remember the real world were ones who had died in it (when, as we learned here, everyone was already dead, because time has no meaning in the afterlife) – proved meaningless. And that’s not to mention Dogen and the temple folk, or Widmore and his crew, or the many trips back and forth across the island, and between the main island and Hydra, and the various factions splitting apart and coming back together. There are narrative dead ends in every season of “Lost,” but it felt like season six had more than usual, perhaps because it was the last one.
And I still don’t know how I feel about the scene in the church, and about Christian’s suggestion that the people everybody met on the island are the ones who matter the most to them now that they’ve crossed over. While I think that’s a nice nod to the idea of “Lost” as this show that matters so much to those of us who stuck around through the end, the conceit doesn’t seem to hold up to the “it’s all about the characters” philosophy. Why would Sayid’s heavenly soulmate be Shannon and not Nadya? Why would Jin and Sun be okay going into the light without Ji Yeon? If this is only a reunion for people who were on the island, why is Penny (who never set a foot on the place) there, while Daniel, Charlotte, Miles, Ana-Lucia and so many more are not? (Won’t someone please think of Nikki and Paulo?) Couldn’t Ben just bring Alex? Do Jack and Juliet no longer care about their imaginary afterlife son?
I’m not saying there’s a right or wrong answer for any of those questions, but when you deliberately go vague and spiritual on your ultimately resolution, you inevitably run into the same kind of fuzzy afterlife logic that leads Robin Williams to star in “What Dreams May Come.”
And I see in looking back on what I’ve already written that the negative seems to be far outweighing the positive, and I don’t want that to be the ultimately balance of my take on “The End.” Because I did greatly enjoy so, so much of it. I loved the reunions (did a fist-pump when Rose and Bernard made their annual appearance) and I loved all the callbacks and recreations to moments from earlier in the series: Jack and Locke peering down another deep hole in the ground with Desmond at the bottom, the re-birth of Aaron, Jack lying down in the same place where he began the series (and with Vincent once again running by to provide him company), this time with his eye closing as the appropriate final shot of the series.
Really, if it’s possible to remove a judgment of “The End” away from expectations of what a “Lost” series finale must be – and we can debate whether that is in any way possible – then my only major objection to the episode as an episode is that Ben turned out to not have much of a plan, whether it was being Smokey’s henchman or running a con on him. He was just wandering along, letting other people make things happen. (And he was miraculously freed from the fallen tree trunk, and unharmed in the process.)
Yet even that was alleviated by that great moment when Hurley invited Ben to be his number two. It’s a job Ben held for many years, but not in the way he wanted. Jacob never appeared to him, never seemed to treat him as a person of consequence, and so much of Ben’s reign can be written off to either Smokey’s manipulations or Ben just being an ass. Here, though, the island’s new Jacob isn’t hiding from Ben. He asks for his help directly, says he values his expertise, and it’s clear how much that affirmation means to him – and Hurley and Ben’s brief conversation outside the church suggests that once he got that affirmation (and some leadership from Hurley that was less obnoxious than how Jacob ran things, or how Jack might have had things stayed predictable), he turned out to be a damn fine number two. So even though Ben declines to go into the light – whether to repent more for his many sins, or simply to enjoy his time with Alex and Danielle – things work out relatively well for him in life. And in death, he gets forgiven by Locke, as Terry O’Quinn and Michael Emerson get one final superb moment together playing their original characters (or more contemplative metaphysical versions of them).
Ultimately, “Lost” didn’t succeed because of the mythology. We’ve seen too many examples of mythology-heavy, character-light series fail over the last six years to think that. “Lost” succeeded on emotion, whether that emotion was fear of the monster in the jungle, or grief over Juliet dying, or joy at Desmond reuniting with Penny, or thrills at Sayid’s breakdance fighting and Hurley riding to the rescue in the Dharma bus. When “Lost” was really and truly great, it locked you so deep into the emotions of the moment that the larger questions didn’t really matter.
So many moments in “The End” lived up to that standard (excuse me while I pause this review to watch Juliet and Sawyer again… okay, back) that I don’t want to complain too much. But knowing that this is it for the series – that there aren’t any more opportunities to say, “Okay, I can wait a little longer on the big stuff, because that moment there was so cool” – I do wonder how I’m going to feel about this episode tomorrow morning, next week, or five years from now when I stumble across a repeat of “The Man Behind the Curtain.”
With every episode now out there to be analyzed, I don’t know how “Lost” hangs together as a large narrative, but as a series of moments, it was often incredible, right up until “The End.”
Some other thoughts:
• I like that not everybody’s flashpoint was finding their one true romantic love. Kate, for instance, needs to see the birth of her adoptive son, while Jack needs to touch his father’s coffin before he can truly embrace who and what he was. I do wonder, though, what Boone’s was (Fienberg joked that Hurley just showed him a mirror), and what Rose and Bernard’s was, since they were already together in the sideways universe.
• I also liked the choice of clips for the flashbacks, which not only seemed character-appropriate in each case, but which also served as a reminder that for all the hell these people went through together on Craphole Island, and however badly it ended for most of them, there was a lot of joy there, too. Just as there was in watching “Lost.”
• Interesting choice of characters to survive (not counting people like Penny and Walt, who were doing fine when last we saw them in the real world): two Others in Ben and Richard; two of the freighter folk in Lapidus and Miles; six Oceanic passengers in Hurley, Sawyer, Kate, Claire, Rose and Bernard; and Desmond, who will hopefully be on his way back to Penny and baby Charlie. And I hope that Hurley’s new non-smug leadership entices Rose and Bernard to stop hiding and start enjoying other people’s company again.
• Miles spots a grey hair on Richard, suggesting he’s now mortal again. Is it a coincidence that this happens around the same time Smokey becomes mortal, as well? Does Jacob’s magic wear off after his death? Did Desmond pulling the big stone stopper out of the bottle that is the island do it?
• Kate chooses Jack, and while I never much cared about the triangle, I was glad they didn’t try to force a Kate/Sawyer kiss only days (in island time) after the death of the woman Sawyer loved for three years. Frankly, I was more pleased to see Kate be the one to put a bullet into Smokey, and then to jump off the cliff ahead of Sawyer. The show has waxed and waned on Kate’s level of bad-assery, and I’m pleased she ended the series the way she began it, and not as the damsel in distress she became for a while.
• I took note of a lot of lasts in this one: among others, Hurley’s last “Star Wars” reference (re: Jacob, “He’s worse than Yoda”); Sawyer’s last nickname (he called Lapidus “Chesty”) and last “Sonuvabitch!”
• One somewhat cheesy sideways moment: Hurley’s pep talk to Sayid about how he has to believe in himself. Too on-the-nose.
• On the other hand, I cannot say enough good things about Jorge Garcia in that scene where Jack annoints Hurley. Hurley has believed in Jack as the leader from day one, and at the same time doesn’t see himself as anything but the follower and the comic relief. Garcia was fantastic at showing Hurley’s distress and disbelief at Jack going on a suicide mission and leaving him with this awesome responsibility.
Well, that’s all I have right now. Again, with something this big I want to let it sit and see if my opinion changes. It’s entirely possible that this conflicted but mostly positive reaction is the one I’ll always have. (My take on “The Sopranos” ending is largely unchanged from what it was that night.) But I imagine I’ll have more to say on the subject (even if it’s finding a new angle on the same opinion), maybe later this week, maybe next. Right now, though…
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Large round of applause. It was totally worth the 6 years. We can debate plot all day long and the â€˜Heaven Sideways,â€™ but The End worked on a character level, which is what the show set out to acheive. Plus, it gave us TONS of great emotional moments, even if the way they gave them was a bit iffy.
What was the best part of the 6th season? It was cyclical. The End not only gave us a bunch of familiar moments, both visual and otherwise, but it wrapped up the characters perfectly.
Jackâ€™s purpose in life was to fix things. Whatâ€™s his ending? He fixes the leak of evil by plugging it up, thereby letting his friends get home. He dies in the same spot where he first woke up, a changed man. By the end of the series, he has let go. Granted, it took him going to heaven and doing stuff there to let go of everything, but it was done.
Why was Jackâ€™s job so important? Letâ€™s look at Claire as an example.
Claire boarded Oceanic Flight 815 to give her child up for adoption because she was scared, and didnâ€™t think she could be a mother. In the end, Kate helps Claire, telling her the fear is normal, and told her she would be a great mom. Claire, through her stay on the Island, is now fixed.
Some people were fixed through death (Sun & Jin), and some were fixed by doing what they loved to do most (Hurley, by helping people), but they were all fixed due to the island, as people and of their own free will. This is the whole reason for their journey. This is what we have been witness to for the past 6 years. And in my mind at least, it was completely worth it.
Don’t get me wrong, I appreciate it is a character based show and love Lost for that. But I still feel like they shouldn’t have asked these questions if they weren’t going to provide answers like:
-Why couldn’t babies be conceived on the Island?
-What was the dealio with Dogen and the Others?
-Polar Bear? (enough said)
-All the countless rules, which frankly just felt like a lazy writer’s plot device aka a slap in the face to the viewer just like Ben being freed from under the log.
Gah, oh well. Loved the lil moments which I suppose counted for a whole lot.
Did they put to much emphasis on those questions? Yes.
But the island, and the plot as a whole are a means to an end for the show. Tools if you will. They don’t matter in the end, the point is just to be part of the journey.
The Baby problem? To create a reason for Juliet to come to the island.
The Temple? The Freighter? The Others? Are they unnecessary diversions? Possible. I would have to go through all of that again to tell you exactly how they effected the characters and their journey.
Polar bears? Simple Dharma test subjects. Nothing more. Nothing less. They’re just glorified rabbits.
Rules? They’re just words. They don’t matter in the end. Jacob made up his own rules, which he thought would help guide the castaways, etc. Hurley will make up his own rules, and the next guardian will make up their own rules. They’re just a means to an end.
Again, we can debate the validity of all this. We must make sure though that we don’t get bogged down in it. It’s all just side dishes to the main course anyways.
All fair points but it still seems like there was a lot of unnecessary mysteries thrown in to get a few cheap oohs and aaahs, like Ben moving the island or the room where anything you wish for will materialise.
I get that we don’t have to get bogged down in them and I certainly won’t. I’ll be taking away the wonderful character development over the six seasons. But the difference between good television and great television is some resemblance of continuity as oppose to ‘Widmore can never come back to the island’ – ‘Well, would ya look at that… Why? Jacob.’ Just one example of the many inconsistencies that has left me LOST.
I just want to say regardless of my praise/dissatisfaction with The End, LOST was well worth six years of watching an hour a week for me. With all of the television shows I have watched and followed since the beginning of LOST and before, it was consistently my favorite hour of the week (I watched the Wire on DVD post-season). Included in that was the joy of walking this path with all of the fans that followed Alan and numerous other blogs I scoured as a matter of habit every Tuesday night. There really is no other show that interacted with its fans as an online community like LOST did, and in that sense for me the series was a resounding success.
To be honest, itâ€™s really difficult to digest all of the plot implications of The End right now. And frankly, Iâ€™m not sure if I ever will. I mean, this is not a series Iâ€™m going to go back a re-watch. The Wire I have re-watched several times. The Sopranos once. LOST not so much.
The truth is, I donâ€™t expect most of the unanswered questions to be resolved or gaping plot holes to be filled. Iâ€™m satisfied with the rudimentary explanation that Jack died on the Island; that weâ€™ll never know what happened to Rose, Bernard, or the survivors who flew away on the Ajira plane; and that, regardless of a conventional conception of time, the souls of those in the church met so they could move on together. (A little pissed Lupides, Miles, Faraday werenâ€™t there, but wouldnâ€™t that be strange for the likes of Boone, Shannon, etc?)
I will say that, despite my criticisms of the way Darlton wrapped this up, this finale moved me more emotionally than any other series Iâ€™ve followed â€“ and it wasnâ€™t because of the mysterious plot twists. Those just kept me around long enough to grow to love and know the showâ€™s magnificently lovable characters.
Oh yeah, and the polar bears were there as part of Dharma Initiative experiments. What they were doing exactly I think ranks just above “why a drunk, post-rescue Jack told the hospital orderly to ‘get my father down here’ even though Shepherd the edler was dead” on questions Darlton wanted to answer in the finale.
Let me be clear. I don’t care that it these things weren’t addressed. I just think it was dishonest/lazy to include them in the first place as supposed major plot points when they were actually cheap thrills to keep the viewer engaged like *breathes in* the wheel, the statue, the temple, the issue with the babies, the almost magical guerilla warfare from the others, the science experiments, the room that makes things, the one way off the island, ghost Walt, the monster, the darkness in Sayid, Claire, Rousseau’s party etc., the nuclear bomb, the reason the island was at the bottom of the sea, the sacred pool with regenerative properties, the Dogen and Lenon. *breathes out*
Please don’t post some smartarse reply addressing one of these and suggesting therefore my point MUST be invalid. These are just off the top of my head and I just wanted to point out that there were a LOT of cheap thrills that weren’t even remotely addressed and others which were still very vague.
@KelevrA No, listen I agree with you. They seem useless and gimmicky in retrospect. I really think a lot f the plot flaws came in Season 2 and Season 3 though because the writers didn’t know when the show was going to end. In fact, that’s why I think those seasons weren’t as good. At the end of Season 3, they came to a clear understanding with ABC that the show would be 6 seasons, which is why IMO the show started getting better.
Basically though, I agree with you though. I mean, why not just explained away some of that stuff in the 7 to 9 voiceover recap to give us some peace of mind? But as I said above, the cheap thrills kept me around long enough to fall in love with the show’s characters and that is what I enjoyed most.
its kind of sad that almost everyone guessed the ending during season 2.
Brett–The island timeline for the past six seasons was real. Everything that happenned on the island was their lives. The flash-sideways was limbo. Watch the conversation between Christian and Jack again. Christian says others died later than Jack and others earlier. But they met up in limbo. But their souls were lost until they could remember their lives and the people in them. The relationships were the most significant part of their lives so once they remembered them, they could all be together and go on to Heaven/afterlife of your choice together, happy and fulfilled.
rosseau: if the island timeline was “real” in season 6, then why did the whole season take place with the island underwater (as shown in the season premiere)? seems to me that that suggests the characters were dead in both timelines in season 6.
@heartoftheisland: I think that scene was more of a meta joke about Lost jumping the shark–remember they passed by a shark–than an actual part of the story. The island did not sink. Yes, maybe they shouldn’t have had it just like they shouldn’t have included the end credit scene of Oceanic’s crash. That scene was just the show sayin farewell. It came on after the title. It was like sitcom actors breaking the fourth wall and waving to the audience. But, it confused a heck of a lot of people who think that everything was Limbo, and that the characters had always been dead. Only the sideways was Limbo. And Jack did not dream everything, which is another misread I’m seeing a lot. His death was perfectly symmetrical to the first shot of the series. The show begins with him opening his eyes. It ends with him closing his eyes, dying. Very elegant. To support all of this, watch the Jack and Christian conversation again.
In the ‘real’ timeline, where 5 1/2 seasons of the show took place, the island was never sunk.
CC and DL are the worst raconteur in the entertainment field. Particularly CC as he obviously is just a dinosaur with cash seeking accolades as a career exit for something he couldn’t even conjure from a peyote trip. No creative IQ from either men which means no future significant projects or assignments unlike their colleague JJ who atleast has some imagination.
What does this even mean?
Dear Brett,
This is called “projection.”
Love, Everyone
Darlton has been the creative force behind the best hour long show on TV for the last six years. To say that they are uncreative and washed-up is an insult to not only the show, but anyone around you who has to listen to the half-thought slop that comes out of your dribble-hole. Sidenote, I would say that JJ Abrams is the least creative and important of the three. I would be excited for his new movie due to his involvement with LOST, but my interest has waned considerably since I saw the bomb that was Cloverfield.
wow, you are a despicable human being.
from,
the Lost community
Can someone erase LifeCoach’s comments? He’s gone from general trolling to outright raciest slurs.
@Lifecoach: Hate to break it to you but Lindelof and Abrams conceptualised the show together.
@Lifecoach: Hate to break it to you but Lindelof and Abrams conceptualised the show together.
I think someone needs a hug.
The funniest part is that Lindelof’s next project is writing Star Trek 2. Yea, pretty insignificant :-p
Personally I thought the episode was poetic. The island was the most important part of their lives and when they eventually died they were all reunited in the afterlife.
You can see my whole video review at [www.youtube.com]
I’m amazed at how many people came away from this episode thinking the whole island storyline was purgatory too
Yeah, thought that was weird. The person I watched with interpreted the images shown during the credits – the rusted, obviously ages-old wreckage of 815 – to mean that perhaps they were all dead from the get-go. Our conversation eventually convinced him otherwise, but still.
The interpreation that the Island itself was purgatory is easily understandable by the ending which was Jack lying down in the same exact position we were introduced to him. Hence, the plane crashed and the island serves as purgatory. It’s the waiting room & the flight before you arrive to your destination.
If you proove yourself on the island you all gather together and make way for the positive afterlife – church scene, etc.
Hence, I think it’s easily understandable why people will believe the island was purgatory.
That’s actually my favorite thing about the finale, especially the footage of the crash during the credits. You can choose to believe that the island stuff was real and sidweays was purgatory or that it was all in Jack’s head in the moments before he died.
Except Jack was wearing different clothes (T-shirt, not suit), than the first time he collapsed there.
The ‘all faiths’ church reunion in the hereafter would have explained things better if, like the “Six Feet Under” finale, the characters who survived the crash, or later escaped the island (Kate, Sawyer, Miles, Lapidus) showed up as the actual age in which they died. (But then we don’t get Kate in a short tight dress in heels – or we do and it’s a granny nightmare).
Another reason to accept the Purgatory angle is that is allows everything to be explained.
– Where did the Dharma food drops come from? Answer: Doesn’t matter as they were already dead.
– What is the issue with electro-magnetism? Answer: Doesn’t matter as they were already dead.
Ad infinitum.
I think I’m right with Alan on this. Great character moments, but they really blew it as a show about mysteries.
Also, Jimmy Kimmel’s take seemed pretty good too: The entire show was in Jack’s head as he struggled to come to grips with his own depth. In that light, all the mysteries and magic are explainable as “not real.”
Good show, but I can’t see myself going back to watch it again in re-runs or DVD knowing there’s really no payoff for what they’ve shown.
As someone who never really cared about the mythology of the show and found some of it flat out ridiculous (especially the statue), I thought it was a rather good finale.
Although I was glad to see all my favorite characters back in action within the purgatory world, the flash sideways’ will never really amount to anything. We mourned the passing of Charlie, Libby, Boone, Sun and Jin, etc. because of their sacrifices for other or because of the tragic murders or accidents that claimed their lives. We could empathize with the survivors and cherish the memories of the deceased because we were so emotionally invested in them. The flash sideways’ seemed have been more of a everybody gets a pat on the back, kind of happy slappy ending for LOST than it should have had. It deserved better. How bout a little sadness among the joy. That is what made the main story line so convincing. That being said about the purgatory/flash sideways universe/plane, I thought the scenes in the actual story line where beyond fantastic and could have served an excellent end to the story on their own. Hurley’s desperate rant to Jack (who was about to sacrifice himself) was easily my favorite seen of the night. To see the most friendly, loving character completely unwind at the thought of losing another one of his friends was ten times better than the purgatory, church ending scene could ever be. Whatever happened happened. Dead is dead. Darlton should not have broken their own rules.
I loved it, honestly. I was always interested in both character and mythology (and your points of the mythology falling apart are plenty valid), but this finale sold me completely. Very emotional, very well-acted, and fully deserved.
I felt like they were so worried about proving to us that the show was really about character that they almost “threw” the mythology stuff. Yeah, it was primarily about the characters, but that doesn’t mean the plot needs to be weak and nonsensical.
Ben was never Jacob’s number 2. Richard was.
We never saw an organizational flowchart, but as Richard technically has to follow the orders of the Others’ leader, I would say Ben outranked him, even though Richard was the one who got to talk to the big boss-man.
Hurley was the new Jacob,Ben the new Richard and maybe Jack the new smokie. Jacab’s brother’s body was found in that stream after he had entered the light, at the same time smokie was born.
Write a comment…Great review! But one nitpick–Hurley’s last “Star Wars” reference was not to Yoda but rather “I have a bad feeling about this.”
Shoot! I heard it too, but you beat to it, ACW.
I’m glad someone else pointed this out.
The finale held true to the rest of the series and by that I mean, it didn’t make any sense and had enough fancy moments to fool some people into thinking what they were watching was actually special.
I don’t know how, you Alan, or any other fan, can pick it apart left and right and still say it succeeded. If you can pick it apart so easily, and any honest person can, then it proves that it’s all bells and whistles with no real substance.
The Wire, which many many people consider the best television show ever was still far from perfect. TV is a deeply flawed medium with small bits of perfection and for me, Alan and many others the good outweighed the bad. Hence, for those people = successful.
I had mixfeelings at the end of both shows. In the wire finale: i was depressed for the fate of some character(Duquan, Omar), but i felt that the writting was perfect.
In lost, i love the fate of some character( Hurley, suliet), but im dissapointed about the writting(specially a all season of the weirdest purgatory ever).
but, as Alan said: are different shows and are exceptions on the tv.
i hope you understand my english is not good.
@Hobart – I personally think that The Wire was very close to perfect. I never felt that something was put in and then completely forgotten, which is what I frequently saw in Lost. I still love Lost, but it is the kind of show you really can’t think about too deeply.
Just to be clear, I am one of the people who considers “The Wire” to be the best television show ever and it’s first 4 season are to my mind definitively better than Lost. But there are quite a few parts of season 5 in particular (mainly to do with the serial killer plot and “The Sun”) that tripped me up at the time an still do in retrospect. I agree that “The Wire” is as close to perfect as television has come, I’m just pointing out that the way that TV is produced leads to some inherent flaws and that is a show comes out more good than bad (and I would say Lost is much more good than bad) I consider that a success.
Wasn’t the last SW reference Hurley’s “I’ve got a bad feeling about this.”? Thought that came after the Yoda line.
I thought the same.
HAHA! That was my only thought from Alan’s review. Thanks for commenting on that.
It wasn’t perfect but it worked. I’m going to have to think about the sideways parts but the island stuff all worked and as Jack said it was important. They saved the world.
I was thrilled with it.
It is of course left open to interpretation by intent… but for me, the “mysteries” all through the six season narrative were all explained, as well as they could have been. The idea for them all being as metaphors to all the things in any life that make no sense, happen out of nowhere, and never really get full resolution. Not “the meaning of life,” but close. “Whatever happened… happened.” Using the last twenty minutes as a guide, my interpretation was that while so much of our life happens without explanation, while so much of death happens without notice (see Widmore and other quick unexplained “wow” deaths as examples), and while so many things are beyond our understanding… what truly matters are the people we meet along the way, the relationships we cultivate, our faiths, and the truth that no one is perfect, and without cheese I say this — try not to bury me for it — we are all ultimately lost, until we aren’t.
So we all end up with this wonderful, mind-bending, twisting tale of people… mixed with science and theology and technology and electromagnetism and applied physics and so many things that could NEVER be truly explained to an “ah, that makes total sense” degree… but as Jack’s eye closed in the final seconds, at least for me, I could care less. We saw what was important. We saw the end of these people’s stories on the island… with Ben and Hurley remaining behind for who knows how long, with the Ajira plane flying several back to lives off the island, and with Jack himself staring up, with Vincent next to him, seeing that he truly had fixed something, just before taking his final breath.
But that’s just my opinion… hopefully I won’t be crucified for it. I absolutely loved the episode and am an unapologetic Lost fanatic through and through. I applaud the efforts, and the acting was spectacular.
Brilliantly put. I couldn’t agree more. As Jack closed his eyes, I didn’t care about the hanging questions.
I agree with your comments 100 percent. I thought this finale was awesome, incredible, overwhelmingly wonderful, and admit my tears were really flowing. I have seen every episode of Lost except one, when my electricity was down due to a storm, and I read detailed recap of that on web. Part of me wishes they were NOT dead yet still reunited and happy somehow. This ending, to me, was gut wrenching, answered what we needed to know most,touched base with so many beloved and important characters including sweet Vincent; was so incredibly well acted, and was just beautiful though. It actually was a relief to later see Jack (Matthew Fox) and other actors on Kimmel to show these people are really alive!!! Loved that part of the Kimmel show, but thought the rest of the silly Kimmel episode was awful and the spoofs insulting, after having just witnessed the serious drama of the real show. I think and hope that Lost, the actors, and all connected with the show should win the Emmy and every other award out there. Thank you for six great years, and this wonderful finale. I will miss you,and good luck to all…I look forward to seeing many of these actors in future quality projects. From “Loyal Lost Viewer”
Very much agreed. One thing I liked about the true meaning of the flash-sideways was that it totally stuck to “Whatever happened, happened.” None of us get do-overs, but maybe the end isn’t the end, and more things can happen. I’m not religious (and I do not think you have to be to enjoy this ending), but it is hard to deny the allure of an afterlife spent with the people you cared for in life.
Really terrific post. I was going to write something similar, but probably not as well, so I won’t. Kudos.
Jmartnwa: I have not read anything as close to my feelings as yours, and I could never put down in writing what you just did. Very well thought out and written. Thank you.
One question: Why didn’t the Ajira plane blow up? Wasn’t it rigged with explosives by Widmore–the ones Locke found when he went inside?
fLocke put them in Jack’s pack that ended up on the sub.
But it seemed like there were far more explosives in the plane than there were in Jack’s backpack. Also, did Miles really take the backpack full of C4 on the plane?
Why did it seem that way? They only ever showed us the one. Flocke said there could be more, but clearly he was wrong.
I also thought it was a great episode of Lost (up until the last 10-15 minutes anyway). It reminded me of why I loved the show. But I don’t think it made up for the subpar quality of the story that started in season 5. Too many plotlines that just went completely forgotten. At one point the entire show was boiling down to Ben versus Widmore and the showdown between them that would ensue. Heck, that drove most of the action of the Flash Forwards and the entire Freighter crew. So what was the point of all of that?
Agreed, the Season 5 Ben vs. Widmore stuff was largely (but not completely) abandoned and I feel a bit cheated on that score.
I don’t know about anyone else, but the moment Hurley asked Ben for help was the moment I started sobbing like a baby.
And as a long-time fan of the ending sequence of “Titanic” – when (SPOILERS?) Old Rose dies, is transported back onto the refurbished ship and walks through all the old familiar faces before meeting up with Leo at the clock – I was alllll about the church congregation here.
As far as the mythology is concerned, I’m confident that in 20 to 40 years someone is going to come along and reboot this franchise. They’ll cut out all the unnecessary nonsense and streamline the story into something really cohesive and fantastic. Until then, I’m satisfied with the six-season character piece we were given.
1.) Disagree. The whole fun of Lost is mystery–characters and plot– and a remake wouldn’t have any of that.
2.) People are way too nostalgic about Lost. I love reading your stuff Sepinwall, but you come across as a Lost apologist. So many of your points are prefaced by discounting this and ignoring that–all in service of glorifying characters who have been contorted so much over six years that they’re barely recognizable.
You did a fine job of exposing the bizarre guest list at the final reunion, but you still present these mistakes as salvageable because you’re attached. Six years is a long time to watch a show, and we all feel for the characters. But bad writing is bad writing, and I can still appreciate Sawyer’s best moments while condemning these.
Some of the twists are poetic; but most were incongruous and hasty IMO, like Kate making out with Jack (with no reaction from Sawyer), or Lapidus showing up out of nowhere.
3.) I’m a plot guy. Would have loved to have seen something like ‘The Architect’ or Mother at the bottom of the waterfall, but instead we got old set pieces from the temple. Oh well.
Sawyer not being bugged by Kate and Jack is easy — he wasn’t in love with Kate, he was in love with Juliet.
I just started watching Lost like 5 episodes ago (with holes explained to me by my girlfriend). After watching the final episodes, I’m SO GLAD I didn’t waste my time watching the full show. Presenting mystery after mystery with no answers = lazy writing.
And had been for three years. It’s easy to forget, but Jack and Kate were planning on getting married at one point, off-island.
@Michael I definitely agree that mysteriousness is one of the show’s best qualities, but I would argue that a remake that cuts the fat and actually follows up on some of those unanswered questions would make for fantastic television. Obviously, your mileage may vary.
the jack and kate thing was the worst. it would have been best if she ended up with no one.
they ended up breaking up badly outside the island, and it was strongly hinted throughout the last 2 seasons that she still had feelings for sawyer.
it was lame, and another aspect of why it sucked so badly, it was all about jack in the end. that sideways and all of them in a church waiting for the light was so cheesy and lame.
like alan said, why would sayid be there? or even locke. does he knows what happened to the island after he died?
i hated this finale, it was cheesy. and to me it felt as if we never got closure on anything but jack. it was always all about jack.
had i knew this, i wouldnt have invested so much energy on the series.
“nor was it clear why Jacob thought that having Widmore bring Des back would help stop Smokey.”
It wasn’t crystal clear, but you can piece together: Desmond was the only one who could survive long enough to pull the plug in the cave, thereby rendering Smokey mortal and allowing Jack/Kate to kill him.
Cosign. I was just about to post this.
Actually, that’s not true. I mean, it’s true in the sense that that’s how the writers explained it, but then 20 minutes later they showed Jack get enveloped by the electromagnetic energy once he plugged the hole, and he survived long enough to get out of the cave and travel a good distance. So ultimately if jack could do it, you have to wonder why couldn’t anyone have done it?
That’s my problem with the writers: not that mysteries weren’t answered, but that the answers were always inconsistent with something we had seen. (and the biggest example of this is Tall Walt appearing to John in the grave. couldn’t be Smokey b/c smokey only appears as dead people. so who was it? the writers didn’t choose to not explain this so as to leave it a mystery, they left it open b/c it was a blatant mistake on their part that they couldn’t address.)
Let’s try this again: I’m glad you wrote this explanation as this was my primary unanswered question: why was Desmond the only one who could uncork the cork in the cave and why did the energy have to be released. So, why was Desmond unable to withstand the surge of energy from the hole in the cave if he was able to withstand the enrgy from the hydrogen bomb, or whatever it was that Widmore used on him?
“Actually, that’s not true. I mean, it’s true in the sense that that’s how the writers explained it, but then 20 minutes later they showed Jack get enveloped by the electromagnetic energy once he plugged the hole, and he survived long enough to get out of the cave and travel a good distance. So ultimately if jack could do it, you have to wonder why couldn’t anyone have done it?”
Jack got transported out of the cave, the same way the MIB’s body did after Jacob sent him in. He didn’t crawl out. So Desmond was the only person who could make it in to unplug the hole.
“why was Desmond the only one who could uncork the cork in the cave and why did the energy have to be released. So, why was Desmond unable to withstand the surge of energy from the hole in the cave if he was able to withstand the enrgy from the hydrogen bomb, or whatever it was that Widmore used on him?”
Im not sure its the surge of energy that makes him lay on the floor. After Jack wakes him he seems mostly ok. I think its more the realization that uncorking it was causing the island to sink, and that instead of the light being released the ‘fire’ started coming to destroy everyone. It was like an emotionally draining moment for desmond, he thought he failed.
The writers couldn’t think of an intelligent way to end any of their intriguing sci-fi premises, so they went for the BS spiritual uplift. FEH and feh again. This was never a show about characters. The characters are as flat and unrealistic as can be. This was a show about cool stuff happening. Once upon a time.
So true. Also we basically learned that the spiritual uplift/we all die/sideways world had nothing to do with all the stuff on the island (other than that where their collective lives were at their most important). So we still need to judge 95% of the plot independently of the ending. And in that regard it was severely lacking. Six years of developments really ended up being about a light and a plugged hole and a bunch of arbitrary rules. What a joke.
I completely agree, Joyce. What a waste of six years. What a waste of talent. And, yes, what a joke. The only worse ending would’ve been if Jack had woken up and realized he had dreamed the whole thing.
For six years, they gave us an intriguing mythos, mind-blowing mysteries, and a weird, fascinating plot, then couldn’t figure out how to end the stupid thing, so they took the lazy way out and went for the sappy, emotional, and over-the-top quasi-spiritual.
I kept remembering Juliet’s last words to Sawyer: “It worked.” From that point on, I figured that everyone on the island was dead, and that the “sideways” was reality — the bomb had actually worked and reset the timeline. I figured that, one-by-one, everyone on the island would die until just Jack and Smocke were left sitting on the beach (where we first saw Jacob and MIB). Then the island would slowly sink, its golden core protected and the evil of Smokey imprisoned for all time.
Meanwhile, everyone on “sideways” would, at Desmond’s urging, would finally begin to remember the years they had spent on the island as they gradually reconnect with their loved ones. THAT would’ve been a satisfying ending.
Instead, we learn that the characters and plot we had come to love were the equivalent of a dream. Some of our heroes have a huggy-kissy in the church, then go off into the Light. We’re supposed to forget about what happened to the rest of them. We’re supposed to ignore the fact that nothing whatsoever mattered on the island. We’re supposed to rejoice that our beloved characters are all dead, but have reunited in heaven (or some nutty equivalent). How stupid.
Yep, a cheap cop-out by Darlton. They took the easy way out. No imagination at all.
I guess I’m a made of stone Alan I as I didn’t get choked up over any of the reunion moments. They were touching, but my man card won’t allow me to cry over any TV show. :)
Joyce, I agree about the spiritualist answer was a cop out. I was interested in the show for its mythology and character, but the mythology references seemed special and unusual. Why all the references to Egyptian mythology, for example, if this was either purgatory or a version of reality played out in Jack’s head? Why should he care about Egyptian religion? Is there any reference to characters having any interest in this prior to the plane crash?
“Instead, we learn that the characters and plot we had come to love were the equivalent of a dream.”
In what sense? The great thing about the ending is that everything that happened on the island mattered. As I’ve said elsewhere in this thread, the castaways saved the world. The sideways universe was maybe the equivalent of a dream, but one in which the castaways worked out their remaining issues and found each other in order to move on. I’m still not sure what I think about the sideways but I loved the island ending.
Apologies if this ends up a double post:
“Instead, we learn that the characters and plot we had come to love were the equivalent of a dream.”
In what sense? The great thing about the ending is that everything that happened on the island mattered. As I’ve said elsewhere in this thread, the castaways saved the world. The sideways universe was maybe the equivalent of a dream, but one in which the castaways worked out their remaining issues and found each other in order to move on. I’m still not sure what I think about the sideways but I loved the island ending.
I completely agree. This was the cheapest plot device since it-was-all-just-a-dream.
@bjm:
Nothing on the island was a dream. The island all happened and everything we saw there – unexplained it may be – all happened and was real. The sideways timeline was purgatory or a waiting place or something in the afterlife. Everything on the island mattered. It was all a free will thing.
to bjm. you should have written the ending!! :)
i agree with you 100%.
bjm hit the nail on the head. This is exactly how I think about it. I loved the show and it was so rich with themes and great dialogue and motifs, but still. I’m all about ambiguous endings. But this was just a cheap, dashed off ambiguity.
“If you like breeders, you’ll love the series finale of ‘Lost’!”
Two quick things:
1. I’ve read the “What Dreams May Come” book and it is far better than the Robin Williams movie, and I did get a very similar feel from the finale.
2. The sci-fi/character arguments people are having remind me a lot of the recent Guttenberg-filled “Party Down” specifically Roman’s realizations in the episode. The reason “Lost” worked was because of the emotion in the show, as you said Alan, not the mythology. The mythology or sci/fi works as a tool to further explore the characters, and the “all-plot” people really missed out on a lot if that’s all they were watching for, especially in the finale.
I had a similar reaction to Alan – I was generally pleased when the credits rolled, but the more I thought about it, the more disappointed I became.
In the end, Lost really was just a big tangle of narrative dead ends that never paid off. Sure, the ending functions better when you treat Lost like a character piece, but it’s revisionist history to claim that at this late stage. Breaking Bad is a character piece. Lost was a sci-fi/fantasy/mystery show that never missed the opportunity to play up the existence of a big unknown.
To set up useless red herrings like Jack’s son (and whose soul is he supposed to represent if he never actually existed?) and refuse to pay them off because you claim that it’s a character show is insulting and facetious.
This ending reminded me of the disappointment I felt at this last season and finale reminded me of how I felt about the last season and finale of Battlestar Galactica, another show that set up a million narrative dead ends, promised answers to incredible mysteries, and ultimately delivered few or none.
Also: I feel like the finale retroactively makes the last season a total waste of time and one big dead end as well. Because as it turns out, Daniel was wrong and the bomb didn’t reset the timeline. In fact, the bomb didn’t do anything except create one last time jump back to the present day.
I can understand that the writers were flying by the seat of their pants in the early going, which explains the complete disappearance of plot points like “the Others don’t leave tracks when they walk”, but why create needless complexity in S4/5/6 that didn’t serve the characters OR the story?
It was entertaining?
I recognize it’s also really annoying.
It was entertaining?
I recognize it’s also really annoying.
While I disagree with you re: the finale in general (I found myself enjoying the time I spent watching it), I do feel like I was somewhat cheated by season 6 as a whole if this is where they were going with it.
Regarding why the Others donâ€™t leave tracks when they walkâ€¦.somewhere on the Season 2 DVD I remember seeing the feet of the Others as they walk through the jungle single file, and as the last person walks along, he uses a sort of â€œbroomâ€ to wipe away their footprints. This didnâ€™t appear in any episodes, but knowing what we know now that the Others were normal people (for the most part), I think the wiping away of their footprints is a logical explanation.
“I feel like the finale retroactively makes the last season a total waste of time and one big dead end as well.”
Agree. What was the point of that? I guess that was “The Incident” and they showed it to us. But then why the hell did Juliet say “It worked”?
I think Juliet’s “It worked” from the beginning of the season was supposed to fake us out about the bomb detonation working, but was actually meant as a crossover to her moment with Sawyer at the vending machine with her unplug-the-machine plan (“It worked”). Same with the we could go Dutch line she was muttering as she died.
Alan, you wrote: “Does Jacob’s magic wear off after his death? Did Desmond pulling the big stone stopper out of the bottle that is the island do it?” Jacob had already died when Kate tried to shoot Locke and he told her to save her bullets. I suspect it’s the second option — that Desmond’s pulling the plug on the Magic Golden Well made Smokey mortal (and Richard as well).
Overall, I agree with your review. I think the episode fails as an Answers finale, but it hit such high Character notes that I loved it anyway. My husband thinks I’m crazy because I cried throughout the whole show.
It was obviously the pot in the middle of the island. It was the source of the energy. Without it nothing special island related could happen. Hell the island couldn’t exist.
Except that Smokey started bleeding BEFORE Desmond pulled the stopper. (The rope they used to lower Desmond made Smokey’s hands bleed.)
Wasn’t it Jack’s hands which were bleeding and not Flock’s?
An amazing end to an amazing show. And while I’d give anything to see the further island adventures of Hurley and Ben, I’m completely satisfied with the journey’s end.
Hurley’s last “Star Wars” reference (re: Jacob, “He’s worse than Yoda”)
I think that was the 2nd to the last Star Wars reference from Hurley. IIRC, it was followed closely by “I’ve got a bad feeling about this.”
I enjoyed the finale, but after seeing the final 10 minutes, I can’t help but think I would have liked the last season a lot more if it had skipped the Sideways (Or now, I guess, Afterways) Timeline scenes.
I think you would have enjoyed it more if the “real” world had been skipped and they had all just died in the bomb.
Because after all, this season largely explained nothing about the island and what happened there.
Only what happened in the sidelives mattered at the end of this season.
No, I’m pretty sure I would have liked it more if they had skipped the sideways.
The sideways didn’t tell me anything I didn’t already know. I would have enjoyed spending more time on the island (though I could have done without the Temple people)
If they had skipped the sidelives then the only thing you would have been left with this season, was that there was a big fight over a magical drain and Hurley was given the job of keeping it lint-free for no particular reason other than it’s the nature of the job.
Yes, but what exactly did the sideways world accomplish? That everyone was going to meet up and go off together into the big unknown? The argument is that they were used to further character development but to what end? Flash sideways didn’t really give me new insight to the characters. I already knew that Sayid was tortured about Nadia, or that Locke had daddy issues, so seeing those scenarios played out again, except altered slightly, didn’t add much to our grasp of these characters. It ended being much more of a haha, see how we can parallel your existing knowledge of these characters. WITH A TWIST! I’m sure there is a way to still achieve the same end game of the characters reuniting with each other to pass on to the next life/or whatever without forcing us to slog through the flash sideways.
Yeah, with the last 10 minutes, the flash sideways scenes turned into a really long Lost-Ghost Whisperer cross-over episode. That’s not to say I wasn’t moved by some of it, but what was the point? And some of it, like “What Kate Did” didn’t really move me or tell me anything. I would have rather those emotional moments, insights had been integrated into the island storytelling. And cutting out the sideways scenes would have freed up hours of story telling for the island.
What the sideways universe accomplished was that it gave the characters the choice of accepting how they has changed, accepting the personal meaning of their experience on the island, as a prerequisite for moving on. You can see this in Sun and Jin, who began the sideways universe as antoehr version of the couple they were originally (althought somewhat happier) until they recoginzed the island expereince (symbolized by their returning to English and the open love they earned together). For Jack, it was working out his father issues by becoming a father to his non-existant son. Without that, he would not have been prepared to embrace Christian Shepard.
Sorry if that sounds to mystical, but it was necessary for the characters to become “complete” and moving on. (And there is choice – Benjamin waiting outside the church…Desomnd saying he was not taking Daniel.) I found it fantastically moving
“What the sideways universe accomplished was that it gave the characters the choice of accepting how they has changed, accepting the personal meaning of their experience on the island, as a prerequisite for moving on.”
But I had no interest in how the characters “moved on” after they died. What happens to them in the afterlife had no bearing on their actions on the island and to spend half of the final season exploring it while ignoring all the mysteries they’d piled on in previous seasons seemed like a lame cop out.
Watching the finale of LOST reminded me of The Fountain. It is a meditation on life, death, and the choices we make. I loved it. I was encapsulate, I was enthralled. It connected on all the right levels.
You were “encapsulate”. By that do you mean you were encased as in a capsule, or were you briefly summarized?
Wrong word.
Don’t you just hate when the language police show up? I understood what you meant and I agree. The reference to The Fountain is a great one. I suspect most nitpickers will find a reason to attack the ending. To me it was a show about lost souls, both living and dead, trying to find meaning and make sense of things, and how they find their way to the light.
Alan wrote…I’m not exactly sure how Widmore’s electromagnetic device somehow sent Desmond into the afterlife and back, but it turned out that island Desmond didn’t know nearly as much as had been suggested earlier, nor was it clear why Jacob thought that having Widmore bring Des back would help stop Smokey.
———————–
IMO, Jacob’s plan regarding Desmond was the following:
– Jacob agreed with Smokey’s claim that if the light went out, Smokey could leave the island. However, what Jacob realized was that in the process, Smokey would lose his powers (think General Zod In Superman II). However, to save the island, it wasn’t enough just to snuff the light, but also to have it shine again. If Jack goes down the falls first, he could turn off the light but then he would die before fixing it. However, if he followed Desmond down the rabbit hole, then only he/Jack would die. That was Jack’s progress.
or something like that
So why couldn’t Jack go down and lift the plug, and then Ben go down later and plug it? I think once again this was poor writing.
I think Ben was too much of a coward to do it. That is why Jacob never considered him a candidate.
Ben was too much of a coward to actually go down into the hole. That is why Jacob never considered Ben a candidate.
What does Ben and Hurley do w/ no one on the island anymore?
Procreate.
Unless Carlton is writing, then they’re probably flashing backwards and forwards in seizure inducing time shifts. Fucka you crusty old Carlton. Go remake Nash Bridges you failure of entertainment.
The cycle will continue – Jacob and MIB’s mother wasn’t the first guardian of the island. Someone created the stopper, probably thousands of years before, during the Egyptian dynasties. People will again find the island, and try to manipulate or harness it’s energies. Hurley and Ben need to prevent that, or maybe now just manage it. I don’t foresee any more village/Dharma massacres under their stewardship.
Hang out with Rose, Bernard, fifty billion ghosts and Vincent.
There are still ‘others’ on the island. Not all of Smokey’s followers are dead. They scattered into the jungle once Widmore started bombing the beach
Well, it was interesting to watch, at least. The character developments and reuniting was pretty awesome. Jack finally died and Hurley gets to run the island, both of which made me happy. I’m a little baffled that Shannon is Sayid’s true love NOW (wha?), but whatever. Oh hey, and Lapidus is alive!
I think what I am most disappointed in is that Sidewaysverse IS purgatory (way to fuck with us, Darlton, on that one). I wanted to think that this bunch was living on happily in another life and getting to reunite and have their kids and whatnot (maybe they’d get a choice about which life to live?), and apparently.. no. Bummer. Though I guess that explains why nobody had a giant freakout of fear at remembering their island lives–god knows if I ever remember an alternate life of my own and it was THAT freaky, I’d be screaming my head off and terrified to remember it! But if they’re already dead, I guess they don’t care? It does negate the nuke in the 70’s though, which now…makes no sense whatsoever. Argh.
…Oh hell, it was just weird. But then again, the entire show was weird.
I will always be disappointed at finding
Eh…ignore that sentence fragment, Hitfix was screwing with me while I was trying to write this.
I agree that the Purgatory plot line answer was disappointing. It didn’t seem to answer anything and falling back on an old chestnut of Christian thought is a cop out in this day and age.
anyone with a good thought on why Aaron was an infant in sideways world? he presumably lived a long life before dying. we know he at least lived to age 3 or 4. Did everyone just appear in their bodies as they were when they died (Shannon, Boone, etc) or when Jack died?
Poor Charlie has to live in the afterlife with that really bad haircut.
You know, I always hope that on the day I die, I’m having a good hair day and have a nice outfit on…because it’d suck to be dead on a bad hair day and a bad outfit :P
i would guess that everyone sees each other as they remember them best. sure, aaron may have lived a full life but to jack, charlie, etc. he was always just a baby. its possible that hurley and ben were seeing each other as old men (because they presumibly served the island for many more years together), but we were seeing them as we remember them. just a thought.
Only problem with that is that Jack was with Kate and helped raise Aaron for 3-4 years after the Oceanic 6 left the island the first time.
Thanks for the review, Alan, been staying up for it. I feel like you’re being a little too easy on this finale. I cared a lot about the characters, but that alone isn’t enough to make this a satisfying ending. Just putting the characters together in some imaginary happy realm and laying hard on the music doesn’t actually resolve much for the characters because it doesn’t *mean* anything.
The characters and the mythology were supposed to be wrapped up together. “What if all of this happened for a reason?” was the burning question both for the plot and the characters. They chose to treat them as separate and failed to really resolve much for either one.
I’ll still swear by many parts of this show, and there was much to praise in the finale, but if you think about it from the perspective of the potential of the first three seasons, it really fizzled.
It breaks my heart that one of the greatest TV shows of all time had to go out like this….
It wasn’t great, it wasn’t horrible……..it just was. Which, I guess given all the variables the show has had thrown it’s way- the rise of the Internet being the biggest one -I don’t think we could have expected more from it. Which is sad because it is obvious they have been walking on eggshells the entire run, trying not to piss off this “Internet” by using any of it’s theories or speculations on the meaning of anything they set up. Instead, we get this bland “wrapping up” of the mythology and I know I’m not the only one who feels the show gave us less than we bargained for. I blame us, the fans for causing this, and I send a warning to anyone who tries to create a similar show, not to.
It makes me think of this interview of David Simon I watched a while back where he was asked about his main competition during “The Wire” days which was “The Sopranos”. The interviewer asked him if he ever watched The Sopranos, and his reply was something to the tune of: “I’ve heard a lot about the show but I don’t watch it because I wouldn’t want any of the themes or ideas getting into my mind, just in case something I’m doing is similar…or not, I wouldn’t want anything else in the way of what I’m trying to do.” Darlton always kept some semblance of being shut off from the audience regarding the mythology of the show, but it is obvious their awareness of the audience dictated how they chose to write it.
I enjoyed the series, at times much more than I have any other television program, and for that I thank everyone who was involved in making it…..
I would like to add that the overall disappointment of the final 2 seasons make it impossible to think of discussing Lost in terms of ‘the greatest TV series ever made’ and anybody who still does is kidding themselves.
I liken it to Kobe Bryant………..in the grand scheme of things a great basketball player but too much happened to discuss him among the all time elite.
I think DharmaButton has really nailed it here: “the awareness of the audience dictated how they (the writers) chose to write it.” I couldn’t agree more; but that is the world we live in now: the age of blogs and tv-specific websites. These blogs/site didn’t exist when Newhart or Dallas ended. The barely existed when Seinfeld ended. I mean, Lost had its own Lostpedia (I don’t believe Sopranos or even Six Feet Under had one of those). So, in defense of the writing team, yes, they had ….influences. I’m not a writer, so I’m not sure how easily or not I can be influenced when it comes to something like this, but I can imagine it’s frustrating if you’re trying to keep the majority of the fans happy.
I will say that I am very emotionally satisfied with the finale. I haven’t sobbed that much since Whale Rider. It felt goood — for me and to see the characters I’ve watched for 6 years end their journey. It satisfies me they way a good novel satisfies me.
As for everything else, yes, I did want more answers. I wanted more explanation of ANYTHING!
As I watched the episode and realized how much it dealt with life after death, for some reason I immediately assumed reincarnation, and after thinking about what other conceptions of afterlife might mean (such as purgatory), I like it best.
Flash forwards were simply their reincarnated selves (or some quantum theory parallel universe). Once they’re connected to the “real world” through their proximity to the island (which I’m assuming contains the origin of life or something), they were able to truly move on in their reincarnation. But honestly what’s it matter? The show was awesome, and I love how many radically different interpretations people have of the show. Maybe we can even call it art.
Anyway I think it was cool that the name of the show was a play on words. Lost souls lost on an island.
On Desmond: I’m with you that it seems like his importance was largely overemphasized, but it seems to boil down to that he’s the only person who could actually “drain the bathtub” of the Island (which was necessary to make Smokey mortal) without dying. That, and he was the right person to wake everyone up to the sideways world since he was the only one who could be fully aware of the dichotomy.
I feel the same as you, conflicted but mostly positive. A little disappointed that the ending of the entire series really only shed light on the sideways world angle of this particular season, rather than shedding any light on the rest of the seasons. The finale certainly didn’t enlighten the rest of the series in a way that will necessarily make a repeat viewing of the series more meaningful, but I did enjoy the finale and am satisfied with the emotional closure if not the mythological (way too many narrative dead ends)
but why was he the only one who can drain the bathtub?
(I apologize if this makes no sense, I’m realizing how difficult it is to talk about things that were given no explanation on Lost)
We know that going down the drain is bad for most folks (I’m assuming this based on what happened to Smokey the first time Jacob tossed him down there), so my guess is most people would not survive the exposure to the light/water/whatever. So, assuming Desmond’s resistance to electromagnetism also applies to the light/water/whatever, he’s the only person I know of that would be able to pull the plug. Pretty weak, I know, but I feel like that’s about as far as Darlton’s thought processes went on this subject.
Because he could deal with the electromagnetism!
But why was he the only one who could alert people to their past lives in the afterlife?
That’s it? I want more. Good end for Jack, if nothing else. But I still want some answers, dammit. That’s my immediate reaction.
I actually thought it was possible that Jack would become the new Smoke Monster. In “Across the Sea”, Titus Welliver went down there and that’s what happened to him.
But, even as I considered that it made sense in the er, “logic” of the show, that would be too dark for the ending.
It would have been preferable if the whole series took place in an autistic Hawaiian’s snow globe.
I dunno, is it that far off from snow globe to purgatory?
That’s it? I want more. Good end for Jack, if nothing else. But I still want some answers, dammit. That’s my immediate reaction.
As with the rest of this season I enjoyed the flashsides because they reminded of everything that used to be great about the characters. That storyline was beautifully played and effective.
As soon as this season started introducing magic men in sandals, temples and glowing caves I just threw it all out and stopped caring. Which apparently was fortuitous since this episode proved that the island adventures were nothing more than a giant series of macguffins. Maybe the introduction of such overtly ridiculous magical concepts this season (magic cave with a magic light and a magic drain – really?) was intentionally created that way to turn off viewers from the mystery so they wouldn’t be disappointed in the finale?
Obviously I’m reaching there … but it worked for me. I cared not for the mysteries long before the end approached and so I greatly enjoyed seeing how the dead lives of the characters I’ve enjoyed played out.
You’d think if Kate was so “bad-ass” she would know how to fire a rifle by now. (from her shoulder and not from her hip)
Wasn’t her shoulder injured?
That’s why you and I don’t see eye-to-eye sometimes, Blobbay — because you’re a man of science.
The point isn’t whether you’re a man of science or a man of faith. The point is the journey and the decisions you choose to make.
Speak for yourself, Blobbay. I’m an atheist and I didn’t have any problem with it.
“Someone please murder Carlton Cuse.”
You seem like a real nice swell guy who has a joy for life. oy vey
Hear, hear Bobo. It’s fiction, not dogma.
So angry. What a waste of six years.
Given that reaction, it’s hilarious you stuck with it 6 years.
That’s the thing. I actually loved it all the way up to the last 30 minutes. The whole ending made all the mysteries behind the island — all the twists and turns — pretty meaningless.
The final 15 minutes of the finale were maybe the worst 15 minutes in the history of television. Somehow they managed to not only ruin what was a strong finale up to that point, but they managed to ruin the series as a whole.
We basically learned that Lindelof and crew had no idea what they were doing with this show. There was no big concept. They had no point. They just made stuff up as they went along, threw in vague symbolism and imagery, and consistently acted like they had a point when there wasn’t one.
In retrospect, there are literally 100s of nonsensical scenes throughout this series. How are people possibly satisfied with this?
Those who love soap operas loved this finale. Those who were looking for an intelligent show that attempted to weave an ambitious but interesting plot with strong characters were sorely disappointed.
Couldn’t have said it better myself. To each their own but I truly don’t understand how people can see it any other way.
I don’t discount this reaction but how did the last 15 minutes cause you to believe this but not the previous 135?
I wouldn’t exactly call it the worst 15 minutes in the history of television, but my stomach did start churning when Christian started explaining the “after-life” to Jack. To me, they cheated their way out of ending the series, but just like most of the show the last two seasons “it is what it is”.
Intelligent show with an ambitious/interesting plot and strong characters? See “The Wire.”
[glark.org]
I so disagree. I actually watch and like soaps. And I hated this ending. But I agree with the rest of what you said.
Bravo. Well said.
wasn’t sawyer’s last nickname when he called Miles “Enos?”
– Was that Eloise Hawking’s church?
– So, the cork in the wine bottle was a very apt metaphor after all.
I can only hope that some day we get a Brian K Vaughan comic about “untold tales of LOST.”
my column (fwiw) [bit.ly]
“Enos” was a pre-existing nickname for Miles, wasn’t it?
“Enos” was a pre-existing nickname for Miles, wasn’t it?
Yep, Sawyer used it a couple of times when Miles was working for Dharma security with him.
Enos was the nickname he gave Miles when they were back in Dharma town and Miles was his deputy.
Enos was the deputy on Dukes of Hazzard
Yes, Sawyer started calling him that when they were the DHARMA cops.
If the cork in the bottle metaphor (keeps evil from spilling out into the world) correlates with the plug in the well, then why would Desmond want to remove the plug in the well?
I went into it expecting that I’d need a lot of reasonable sounding answers to not think that it was a total disaster, but then I fell apart during the Sun and Jin realization scene and they kept hitting the emotional notes so well from there on out that I didn’t much care. My only major gripe with the “emotions only” finale idea is that they couldn’t get Michael and Walt to appear even for a scene or two. If they had time for Shannon and Boone they could have managed that. Still though, I went in expecting 2.5 hours of Across the Sea level urine cave nonsense, so a first reaction is that they knocked it out of the park even if the mythology/mystery stuff was total crap.
I was disappointed last week the Jack became the new Jacob. As Smokey said, he was the obvious choice. I had been rooting for Hurley. He’s been the heart of the lostaways, never willing to leave anyone behind. He is the best choice to be protector, though he doesn’t realize it.
My feelings are similar to yours, Alan. A good episode, some good endings, but some weak parts. It’s easier to complain about the bad parts (e.g. the unimportance of the flash-sideways, all the unanswered mysteries), but considering how many other shows genre or not, say they have a plan, and then fall on their face, things could have been worse. This finale may not have been as excellent as I hoped, but it was much better than I expected.
And now that Alan’s finally posted, I can go to bed…
In the end – pun somewhat intended – I really did like the emotional wrap up and at least in some way, the Sideways world makes sense (I get that it is some form of purgatory or whatever, but not sure say why Sawyer and Charlotte had a date, etc).
On the other hand, like Alan pointed out, questions, questions, questions remain. For me, the biggest one left unanswered has to be Walt, simply because that was half of the Season One finale and was largely the reason we were given for the introduction of “The Others”.
The “questions” have certainly been the water cooler portion of the show and I have loved almost every minute of trying to make sense of it all. But come on, other than the Season 3 finale, haven’t most of the best episodes been geared towards the emotional side? I mean, the Constant…nuff said.
I guess I am trying to rationalize likely never knowing about Walt or why the “DS” ring was so important (Alan – this is my gun fight on the outrigger) or hell, why some went back to the 70’s.
Best guess on this…ultimately this show was about Jack. From start to finish, he is the one character we see the total arc. If we saw the show through the eyes of say Claire, we would get more info on why she had to raise the child. If we saw the show through Hurley’s eyes, we would get more info on the numbers or his deal with Libby (including mental ward) or…you get my drift…I’m off…loved it, no other way I can look at it…Namaste.
Benny,
Season 5 Finale – “The Incident.” One of the best episodes, definitely my favorite of all, and not geared toward the emotional. I loved “The End,” but LOST could have ended after Season 5 and I still would have loved it.
Its a best guess. Trying to make myself feel better about it all…
I was thrilled to get that one last Michael Emerson – Terry O’Quinn scene. I didn’t think I would, and they both nailed it. Of all the things I will miss on Lost, watching those two work together is first on my list, and nothing else is really close. When I look back at Lost as a series, it’s these two that will always define it for me.
I don’t think I particularly cared for the ultimate route that Lost went with its mythology and plot. But that’s fine… I think that the way it folded in the past moments made up for that and saved season 6 from some of the weaker storyline.
The last 5 minutes of hugging? Personally, I found it cheap and cheesy. The 95 minutes leading up to it? Excellent.
Hurley’s last Star Wars reference actually came right after the Yoda one, when he says: “I have a bad feeling about this.”
Looks like others pointed this out (I tried to use the “find” function on my browser to see if anyone used the words “bad feeling,” but this’ll teach me to actually read all the comments before posting. :-)
I was very pleased with the finale and it really came together for me. I now see the whole series as being completely from Jack’s point of view. Even the sideways world, I saw as his own dream/realization that he had while he was dying, as an elaborate way to get the important people to him there to usher him “on”. Desmond and he always had a bond and I think he looked up to Desmond in a lot of ways, so that’s why he envisioned Desmond as the one to bring everyone together. Jack himself fought it so much because it was his own death. And that’s why things were somewhat grounded in the reality we knew at the beginning of the series, but with Jack’s own little twists on things (Kate still a fugitive but innocent, Sawyer the cop, Jack having a son).
So any answers we got throughout the whole series were answers Jack got or figured out.
I’m still piecing together whether this theory of mine makes sense as I know there were episodes Jack wasn’t in, but for now I’m happy thinking this and it makes sense to me.
And I thought the very end was beautiful and appropriate. Especially Jack returning to the bamboo field where he originally “landed”.
On a slightly random note, did anyone else think for a second that Jack was going to turn into a smoke monster while sitting in the pool after restoring the light? I didn’t see him being evil, but I did see he and Hurley watching the island together.
I asked the person watching with me as jack was laying in the pool, “So is this when Jack turns into the Smoke Monster, and everything repeats again on a loop?”
I asked the person watching with me as jack was laying in the pool, “So is this when Jack turns into the Smoke Monster, and everything repeats again on a loop?”
I totally thought Jack was going to turn into a white smoke monster there
I agree with you, KelliAdams – I think the sideways flash had the characters the way they were because of the fact that it was Jack’s death and Jack’s time to join “purgatory” and the whole thing was from HIS point of view. His way of reconciling in order to “let go” and become free to just love for love’s sake and to never miss anyone. Maybe that is the reward we all desperately seek… Brilliant.
I am one of those mostly interested in the character, but I also wanted some questions answer, and in the end I didn’t get them. I was with you on thinking richard and miles would be the other boat in the outrigger shooting for a moment. Everything basically got explained away with “those are the rules” and that’s just the way it is.
That said, emotionally I was happy (even if Kate “lived”), especially the Sawyer/Juliette reunion. It did remind me a lot of Six Feet Under’s finale, but it still didn’t top it. Also, I love that you never hesitate to mention The Wire, which is still the best series.