Making the grade

You may have noticed a new addition to the blog – to all of HitFix, in fact – in the past couple of weeks: letter grades. I’ve received so many questions about them in the comments of various blog posts, in emails and on Twitter, that I think the easiest thing to do is a short post explaining why we’re doing this, how it’s going to work, etc.
First, I will say that I go back and forth on the idea of grades, star systems, etc. On the one hand, I always resisted it when my editors at The Star-Ledger (which had a star system for the movie critics, but not for TV) suggested it. It always felt to me like the review itself should be able to tell you how good the show is, where it sits on a continuum with other similar things, whether it’s to your taste, etc., and grades or other scores diminish the actual writing, and often lead people to focus on the score and not the content. (I once had a bad experience seeing “Punch-Drunk Love” in a theater in front of four elderly women who were clearly not its target audience, hated it, and kept loudly complaining about how it got 4 stars in the paper, which is the only reason they came to see it.)
But on the other hand, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t pay attention to these kinds of scores. There are times when I’m in a hurry, or where I feel the writer hasn’t fully made the argument, or whatever, and I just want to know whether I should make the effort to buy the album, see the movie, etc. I’ve been burned by that, too, but at the same time, if there’s a critic whose tastes I find generally matches my own, and they write about something that doesn’t sound like my kind of thing but give it a high grade, I’ll likely sample it – and more often than not, I’m rewarded for that choice.
So there are a lot of pluses and minuses. Once I start assigning my own grades, I don’t have to worry about the incredibly random scores Metacritic seems to interpret from my reviews, for instance. On the other hand, I know at other sites like The AV Club, readers can sometimes get hung up on the grades, and on a specific critic’s alleged inconsistencies on that front. (How could you give ‘Those Daring Young Men In Their Jaunty Jalopies’ a B- when you gave ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ a C+?!?!?!) Ebert deals with this all the time, and has said often that he wouldn’t give star ratings if his bosses at the Sun-Times didn’t want to. (On the other hand, even the binary thumbs up/down from “At the Movies” was never entirely accurate, as there were times where Roger and/or Gene seemed conflicted about what to do with a two and a half star-type movie.)
But we’re going to give it a try, with a few caveats in place. In the TV section, we’re not going to be grading individual episodes. That seems a bridge too far, even though AV Club does it. So the grades will only be used for advance reviews of new shows, or premieres of returning shows (like yesterday’s “Louie” review).
Also, I’m not going to stress a whole lot on the grades, on consistency between the mark I’d assign a very good but unambitious genre piece versus something that aims high but doesn’t quite get there, etc. I’m going to do it by feel. I went back and forth for a while on whether to give “Falling Skies” a B or a B+, for instance, and would have ultimately been fine with either grade. I thought about giving “Louie” an A rather than an A-, but decided I wanted to save the A’s for very rare occasions (and A+’s for incredibly rare things like “The Wire” or “Freaks and Geeks”). But I’m going to figure it out as I go, and I imagine there will be times where I’ll wish I’d gone a bit higher or lower.
That said, if the grades bother you, ignore them. Please. 99.9% of my focus will be on the actual content of the reviews, and hopefully the reviews will read in such a way that the grades will be redundant. It’s a thing we’re trying. Some people love grades, and some people hate them, and I can never decide exactly how I feel, but they’re not going to change the way I write the actual content. And if that’s what you care about, you can just keep reading that.
The user grades, by the way, seem like they’re better-suited to our film and music reviews, as those will generally be the only pieces written about various movies and albums. So someone will see “Bad Teacher,” then go back to Drew’s review and weigh in that way. Obviously, if you want to assign a grade to something you haven’t seen yet (or, in the case of yesterday’s “Louie” review, to something where you haven’t seen the new season) , that’s your God-given right as web-surfer. But I’d stress on those even less than I would on the grades I’m handing out.
So (to quote a show I’d have given a C or C- minus to, “Line of Fire”) that’s that with that. Resume partying.
F+
:(
At least you got the F+ as opposed to the F-.
Reply to comment…
Ugh, can’t believe I just did that. Anyway, I was gonna say “Click!”
Did you say “S”?
I’m more curious what goes into these sorts of editorial decisions. Sometimes, it seems like the site is trying to copy elements of other successful sites, as if that will confer success here. It’s more of a distraction than a help, and certainly not a reason I come here (okay, I come here strictly for you, but have strayed into other parts of the site on occasion, and not because of grades or other gimmicks).
So, I give the idea of giving grades an “F,” but you’ll always be aces in my book :-)
It’s probably to try and get the site noticed by Metacritic. Which is a cancer on the creative industries, but it seems that we’re stuck with it, so hey, whatever.
Well they have some starpower here now, so they’re desperately trying to get his readers to stay and read other parts of the site. I see Alan referenced all over other websites as “Sepinwall’s blog”, not “What’s Alan Watching? at Hitfix”.
I feel kind of guilty saying that because I realize the rest of the people on the site are probably great people doing their best, but this is like a great guitarist that is just relegated to a prechorus hook while the rest of the song is the other members of the band begging you to listen to their solo projects.
Hitfix is on Metacritic. They refuse to add The A.V. Club for TV. NOT THAT I’M BITTER ABOUT THIS OR ANYTHING.
Roger Ebert’s best grade ever was he three star review of “I’m Still Here”. His post script to that review was, “Note: Regarding the film’s 3-str rating: It could be one, it could be four. What do stars have to do with it?”
I prefer his rating for ‘Pink Flamingos:’ “I am not giving a star rating to PINK FLAMINGOS, because stars simply seem not to apply. It should be considered not as a film but as a fact, or perhaps as an object.”
I say steer into the skid. When assigning a letter grade, actively try to pick one that is in direct opposition to the content of your review. Confuse the hell out of everybody!
For some reason, the grades aren’t showing up on the mobile version of these pages. I just checked the Louie Season 2 premiere review page and nothing.
If it helps, I am using Dolphin Browser HD on a HTC Evo.
I think TV critics should have the following review criteria :
Watch it live
DVR it and watch later
Sample it on DVD/Blu-ray
Skip it altogether.
Feel free to suggest improvements or tell me I’m an idiot. :)
I only visit HitFix through my phone. It’s so much cleaner and I don’t have the dozens of widgets making the page run slowly.
Visiting the mobile version is such a great idea! I’ve been using Readability since Hitfix decided to make their widgets take up more real estate than the actual articles, but lately that bookmarklet is taking longer and longer to load so it’s time for a new idea.
As for the letter grades, it’s no big deal if they aren’t going to be on every article. AV Club doesn’t exactly have the WORST comment culture, but the amount of people complaining about letter grades is pretty obnoxious.
Pest, all the social media widgets have shrunken dramatically with the redesign.
This is very true; it was sad seeing all those Digg style widgets with 0 submissions. My question is what is the deal with the new “partner” links? For instance, where the big Alan Sepinwall Severe Weather Alert block used to be there are links to articles on sites like Moviefone that don’t have a single link back to Hitfix. Seems a bit one-sided!
I really enjoy the commenters on the AV Club (at least for the shows I like), but I agree that they get hung up on letter grades too often. I think AVC decided to scrap letter grades for its “Classic” reviews for that season.
I like the idea of grades, mostly because of the Metacritic reasoning. It’s nice to have an objective scale to assign number grades with. I also like that you’re only doing this with premiers and not episode to episode. That gets way too confusing and inconsistent (and is probably my least favorite part about the TV Club).
Bad decision.
agreed… i always felt that avclub loses major credibility when in the same week something like chuck can get an A- whereas mad men gets a B+… granted the expectations for each are different, but when you start giving out grades, I feel you’ve basically collectivized apples and oranges…
They say all over the place on AV Club that the grades are relative to the show, not TV in general. That comes up like once a day over there.
One question, for shows like Louie that you see a bunch of episodes in advance, is the grade going to just be for the premier or for all the episodes youâ€™ve seen? I ask for shows that might have a disappointed premier followed by great episodes or vice versa. â€“I know the review will give that away, but Iâ€™m just curious.
It’ll be based on whatever I’ve seen.
The real question is, did YOU like Punch Drunk Love? Your credibility hinges on the answer!
Hard to separate the movie from the experience of seeing it, unfortunately, as those ladies would. not. shut. up. (Eventually, the theater manager had to intercede.) I was in such a white-hot rage for most of the running time that it could have been the second coming of Lawrence of Arabia, and I’d have no idea. And every time I’ve tried watching it on cable, I flash back to being in the theater. It’s a sense-memory thing. Oh well.
I’m actually a very vocal PT Anderson dissenter (kinda like how you don’t love Malick), so I was mostly kidding. For me, it was the longest 90 minute film I’ve ever seen. Sandler was good though, I guess.
I know what you mean about the bad theater experience though. The Big Lebowski was basically ruined by awful sound and a malfunctioning projector. I’m the only one of my friends who doesn’t love it.
True story. Back in ’04, I was seeing a midnight screening of Spider-Man 2 with my brother, and there were a group of people behind me who simply wouldn’t shut up. They were loudly cracking jokes and laughing at themselves, even during the occasional quiet dialogue scenes. I’d tried to be patient since you expect a little rambunctiousness at a midnight show, but finally after about a half-hour I turned around and shouted, in a manner that put them on notice to the whole theater, “Will you shut the f*&# up!”
The funny thing is, years later my brother brought up the incident, and I had no recollection of it whatsoever, and it took me a while for the memory to come back. I had completely repressed it; kind have freaked me out. The only conclusion I can draw is that since I let my rage quietly seethe for a half-hour only to then let it explode spectacularly, my brain must’ve interpreted it as some sort of traumatic event that must be locked away.
Good thing you’re not grading each episode because I know what would have gotten an F-. *cough* The Killing finale *cough*
I’m trying to get a feel for your threshold for “A”. Do Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones, and/or Mad Men make the cut?
Breaking Bad and Mad Men of late, definitely. GoT might be an A-. Dunno.
Again, I’m trying not to think too much about it.
Mad Men: 9.3
Breaking Bad: 9.0
Game of Thrones: 7.5
I think too much stock is being put into these grades. As you mention in your post, you say that the Wire would be A material. But if you are giving the grades out during initial viewing, do you think you would have given an A to the Wire after say the first 2 episodes of season 1?
I love the AV Club episode-specific grades when I’m catching up with a show on DVD – I don’t get spoiled by the review but I have an idea of the quality of what’s coming. In the middle of Terminator: the Sarah Connor Chronicles S2, there’s a stretch of 4-5 horrible episodes, and if I hadn’t known that things would pick up I would have stopped watching (and missed a great finale). Apart from that, I don’t even notice the grades. Interesting that you’re adding them, though.
You should implement a Pitchfork decimal rating system instead. The Wire would get, say, a 9.5 out of 10 (can`t dismiss some of the bad acting and lousy accents, as well as season 5), while Freaks and Geeks, clearly an inferior show with less to say about America as a whole, strikes me as really more of an 8.6 or so.
This site should be as little like the black hole of pretentiousness and arrogance that is Pitchfork as possible.
Multiply it by 10 and you’re Metacritic. I really don’t think that level of precision does anyone any good, especially since (as you imply) there are so many different dimensions on which a show can be rated.
If a Kanye West album can get a 10 on Pitchfork, then The Wire could get a 10 here. :)
Apologies, but the only ratings scale I will recognize is Scott Aukerman’s “pants or mustard.” That said, this change is clearly pants.
Am I the only one who likes metacritic? I like having a bunch of reviews together–the numbers don’t matter too much to me.
Metacritic is okay when it comes to movies, but it seems pretty pointless when it comes to TV shows because they only count the reviews of the first few episodes of every season and not the season as a whole. That’s why a show like The Killing has an 84 rating while Game of Thrones has a rating of 79.
Metacritic is okay when it comes to movies, but it seems pretty pointless when it comes to TV shows because they only count the reviews of the first few episodes of every season and not the season as a whole. That’s why a show like The Killing has an 84 rating while Game of Thrones has a rating of 79.
79 for Game of Thrones is very generous. And we had yet to settle into our artistic groove when we shot the pilot. Had the critics seen masterpieces like “Vengeance” or “Undertow,” you`d be seeing a 94 up there.
Read up on what Metacritic has done to the videogame industry and tell me if you still like it.
What has it gone to videogames? I’m not a huge gamer so I wouldn’t really be attuned to that. I look at it mainly for movies, to be honest.
I actually think grades can be kind of interesting. I think writers sometimes focus on the negative aspects of shows that they don’t already like, because those elements tend to be more interesting and unpredictable. So sometimes you see a review with a lot of criticism but then a general sense of, I enjoyed it, hope it improves, etc. If I see a review like that with a C- next to it, I get that it wasn’t mind-alteringly terrible, but also probably not worth picking up unless I am really invested in some aspect of it. If I see a review like that with a B, I know it might be worth my time.
Anyway, I don’t get the big todo about grades, here or on AV Club. Grade, don’t grade. The only problem I see with it is that commenters can get obsessed and it can derail conversation.
Maybe you should use Arrested Development Sunshine Academy grading, and we can all argue over whether Elvis is better or worse than a C-minus.
Game of Thrones makes Alan feel [alligator]
Grading art or placing it on a scale of good vs bad is so wrongheaded as to be maddening.
I loved that you’ve always given honest reactions without placing an absolute value to the show — one man’s trash is another’s treasure and it’s not like all shows are built for all audiences (or as if a show even plays the same for a bisexual urbanite with multiple degrees as the red state college dropout with multiple children).
Putting an absolute grade on art is as foolish as trying to give awards for what is “best”.
I need consumer reports when buying a new tv — not when figuring out what to watch on it.
Two words: “Shit Sandwich”
I think the grades are quite necessary. For example, I have no idea what grade you’d give the Killing. I’m thinking A-/B+ since the stuck the landing, but not totally sure.
I honestly read your Louie review and totally missed the letter grade that you gave it (until you mentioned it in this article). Do you think it’d be better to put the grade at the end? Either way, I just want to hear what you have to say.
My friends give me crap when I tell them about a show that they don’t watch. They always respond with “well did Alan Sepinwall like it”? And I just say that the guy is the best tv critic about there. Sorry, I have my first tv critic man crush … compliment or creepy?
I think the grades are quite necessary. For example, I have no idea what grade you’d give the Killing. I’m thinking A-/B+ since the stuck the landing, but not totally sure.
I honestly read your Louie review and totally missed the letter grade that you gave it (until you mentioned it in this article). Do you think it’d be better to put the grade at the end? Either way, I just want to hear what you have to say.
My friends give me crap when I tell them about a show that they don’t watch. They always respond with “well did Alan Sepinwall like it”? And I just say that the guy is the best tv critic out there. Sorry, I have my first tv critic man crush … compliment or creepy?
The first year I was a film critic for the Indiana student paper, we decided to mock the idea of star ratings by branding the movie reviews “film farm” and using pigs instead of stars. 4 stars was Canadian bacon and 0 stars was Scrapple.
So 0 stars was delicious?
Totally a Metacritic ploy. The sad part about grading subjective experiences like film and television is that it will color entire reviews. Even if it’s not on a per-episode basis, grading inevitably distorts the reader’s perception of a review’s contents. Doesn’t matter what the writer’s intent actually is.
Not to sound like a bag of wet farts but besides the great Alan Sepinwall, hitfix feels like the bleacher report for entertainment. A cheap looking and technically under performing site with a lot of amateur articles to avoid.
Undeservedly harsh. I think Drew McWeeny is one of the best movie reviewers out there. I came to Hit Fix because of Alan but since then it has become my first stop for entertainment news/reviews.
The AV Club is indeed much better. And Todd VanDerWerff makes Sepinwall`s reviews like enthusiastic puff pieces written by a shallow hack with an untreatable case of ADD.
I really appreciate you taking the time to explain your thoughts on the grade/score metric for reviews. When I first saw that this was a new addition to your sight, I made the assumption that it was a mandate from HitFix and not something that you chose as it does seem a bit at odds with your review style. However, I don’t mind the grades as long as they are a very small part of the overall review experience. For example, I often check out Rotten Tomatoes to look at ratings when I’m on the fence about seeing a particular movie. However, I almost always read the individual reviews from a few top critics that are linked on the Rotten Tomatoes site to get a feel for why a particular movie gets a high or low score. For example, I almost never pay much attention to the reviews for romantic comedies because 90% of the time, the reviews are going to be the same – cheesy, predictable, unrealistic, etc. That’s true of most romantic comedies and sometimes I’m just in the mood for some light, escapist fare so that I can turn off my brain after a long week, predictability be damned. I tend to feel similarly about most USA shows that I watch. They are light, fun and require almost no intellectual or emotional effort on my part as a viewer, so a score of C- for the new season of Royal Pains isn’t going to deter me from watching it if that’s what I’m in the mood for. I would also say that grades for TV shows will be even more subjective than those for movies because there is so much variety on TV right now that a lot of what one particular person watches comes down to personal tastes.
However, my one concern with the grading system is something you mentioned in this article and that I have seen echoed in some of the reader comments. Giving grades for anything that is subjective in nature but attempts to use a consistent metric for ratings inevitably leads to people railing against a particular review or critic along the lines of “How could you possibly give Transformers a very generous B- when you only gave Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (a far superior movie) a B? I often frequent Entertainment Weekly’s site for movie reviews and rarely get through the reader comments on a movie review without encountering at least a half dozen comments from readers railing on Owen Gleiberman or Lisa Schwarzbaum for giving a grade that seems inconsistent with a grade on a past review.
I’m all for people asking you to perhaps explain your grading in the comments if it’s done in a constructive way. For example, I’d have no problem with someone asking you if perhaps your review grade for Season 2 of Downton Abbey might be lower than expected because of your admitted disinterest in the genre that focuses on the lives of the British aristocracy, despite you recognizing that it is a well-made show with some strong performances. But what I’m dreading is that the reader comments will devolve into “You’re an idiot for giving Burn Notice a higher grade than True Blood.” One of the reasons I’m so loyal to this site is that you’ve created a haven from the usual immature and negative commenting and instead have developed a place where I can have a challenging intellectual discussion or debate with other readers about my favorite shows. Perhaps it would be worth adding to your list of commenting rules if this starts to become a problem? I’d also like to echo what someone said above about noting how much of a show you’ve seen before reviewing it (although I think you usually do this already in your reviews) and maybe even saying more explicitly if there was a certain factor that raised or lowered the overall grade. For instance, I know that you were one of many people very frustrated with the most recent season of Dexter because it was essentially treading water to keep from making any major changes to the show. But I could also see your grade being a little higher than what we’d expect from the overall tone of your review due to the strength of Michael C. Hall’s performance alone.
Alan, I read your reviews because I have great respect for your critical eye, even when I don’t care for the show you’re reviewing or I don’t agree with the review. The letter grade is just a quick guide to the direction of the review, like the headline or the “just as soon as I…” joke before the jump. (Which I love. Don’t ever stop doing those.)
If I’m looking up your reviews for your opinion on a show or an episode, I’m going to be reading the whole review. I will be neither persuaded nor dissuaded by a mere letter grade. Don’t sweat ’em.
I’m still confused about where the “Readers’ Rating” comes from.
For the episodes on which you do give grades can spend a little time in each post explaining how you came to that decision?
No! That puts too much emphasis on the things.
I can see how you can think that but I think it can also have the opposite effect as well. Like in this post Alan explains how he could have given a show a B or B+ and it would not have mattered to him. Explaining this range would help expand on his feelings on the show and free him from the box of thumbs up or down.
Furthermore I hate when critics trash something for a few paragraphs and then the grade is a B+ or A- and then the review become even more confusing.
I think the only way handle the letter grades is to flat out say that they are you’re personal scale. I find that my opinions tend to match yours, so a Sepinwall ‘A’ means I should try it first run. A ‘B’ means I’ll wait until they get a second season. And a ‘C’ means Netflix at some point.
And where our tastes don’t match up, like Mad Men, I still read your episode reviews.
Speaking as an AV Club reader, where, as you noted, people constantly complain about grades, my advice is to start deleting posts of the “Are you insane? So-and-so deserves an A+/F-!!!” variety. People get drawn in to those kinds of arguments easily, and it will detract from more substantial discussions.
I give this post a B.
Isn’t part of the appeal of having grades the increased # of comments (at least from the website’s POV).
I barely noticed they were there, but I’ll be ignoring the grades. I came here for Alan’s writing and the discussion.
It’s not hard to tell that Alan, you aren’t too excited about being asked to do this (you may even be annoyed about it), but sometimes you have to do what’s asked, and you make a perfect point about ignoring them if the reader wants to.
For me, I’ll look at them to get a quick impression before I read the post (which is where the real action is), and I won’t expect that you’re taking the grades very seriously.
No big deal. What’s worth complain about?
There have been a fair few of these changes since you joined HitFix Alan, changes that you don’t want to make but seem forced to. Are the administrators holding you hostage or something? Cough twice during the podcast sign-off if this is the case.
If you don’t cough then we’re just going to have to assume that you’ve sold-out, in which case congratulations. I’ve very jealous of a) the money, b) the opportunity and c) the fact that you are talented enough to sell out (an oft overlooked facet of the term).
Thankfully the reviews are still just as insightful and that’s all that really matters.
“Doing what my bosses ask me to do in addition to doing my job, in a way which does not detract from my job but is merely annoying” is not selling out.
If Alan were ordered to write glowing puff pieces of every piece of tripe which crossed his screen, and chose to do it and trade on his stellar reputation to pay the bills, THAT would be selling out.
And I still wouldn’t hold it against him if he did, because the man has bills to pay. I just wouldn’t read the puff pieces. Or I might anyway depending on how well he wrote them, because Alan is a good writer.