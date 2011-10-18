‘Man Up!’ – ‘Pilot’: Call of duty

I posted my review of ABC’s “Man Up!” this morning. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who watched, what did you think? Was it funny? Better or worse than “Last Man Standing”? Worthy of the exclamation point in the title? (Frankly, I think it would work better with “Work It,” assuming “Work It” ever airs.) Will you be watching again?
Have at it.
Dan Fogler is probably my least favorite “comedic” actor in the history of film and TV. How he gets hired is beyond me.
Funny, I never see your reviews, I only ever see your “I posted my review this morning” – so thanks for the link :)
This was funnier than I expected it to be, thanks primarily to Dan Fogler. I don’t understand why we keep getting these sitcoms where three guys in their 30s struggle with the loss of their dudeness due to adult responsibilities, but the pilot showed me enough to give it 2-3 more episodes.
I don’t think Tobey Maguire was a sufficiently odd role model for a dude seeking to man up. I think those jokes work better if it’s Shia LeBeouf.
It reminded me of early ‘Cougar Town’… there is some good comedy hidden under a cringe-worthy premise. Hopefully, like ‘Cougar Town,’ that premise will fall by the wayside. If we can just follow these guys around and get a fun look at male adult friendship, that’s a show I’d be willing to watch.