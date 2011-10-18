‘Man Up!’ – ‘Pilot’: Call of duty

Senior Television Writer
10.18.11 4 Comments

I posted my review of ABC’s “Man Up!” this morning. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who watched, what did you think? Was it funny? Better or worse than “Last Man Standing”? Worthy of the exclamation point in the title? (Frankly, I think it would work better with “Work It,” assuming “Work It” ever airs.) Will you be watching again?

Have at it.

Around The Web

TAGSALAN SEPINWALLAmanda DetmerChris MoynihanDAN FOGLERHenry SimmonsMAN UPMather ZickelTERI POLOVICTOR FRESCO

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP