‘Napoleon Dynamite’ The first rule of fight club…

Senior Television Writer
01.15.12 3 Comments

I posted my review of FOX’s “Napoleon Dynamite” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who watched, what did you think? Was it an improvement on the film? A step down? Did you still feel attached to the characters so many years later? And what did people who hadn’t seen the movie – or, like me, didn’t like the movie – make of it all?

Have at it.

