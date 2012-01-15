‘Napoleon Dynamite’ The first rule of fight club…

I posted my review of FOX’s “Napoleon Dynamite” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who watched, what did you think? Was it an improvement on the film? A step down? Did you still feel attached to the characters so many years later? And what did people who hadn’t seen the movie – or, like me, didn’t like the movie – make of it all?
Have at it.
I actually thought it was pretty hilarious. I liked, but not loved the movie and couldn’t imagine how the low key style of it would work as a weekly cartoon. I’m glad that they were smart enough to ditch it for a more, well…cartoony style of humor.
And most of all: I loved that both episodes were rated PG and very low on gross out, sex and/or violence jokes. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not a puritan and can’t laugh about some good old ADULT SWIM-esque fratboy humor, but even I started to feel dirty over the years, after pretty much every animated comedy post SOUTH PARK or FAMILY GUY was just going for the next shocking vulgarity instead of a good joke or even just a story.
Very similar to King of Hill, in that respect. There’s definitely a place for that in fox’s animation line up ever since King of the Hill ended.
I really enjoyed it. I still have “taking care of pizza…” in my head.