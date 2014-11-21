Netflix saves ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ from pre-cancellation

When NBC aired trailers for all its new shows at last spring's upfront, no new series had me more intrigued than “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” a comedy from the “30 Rock” team of Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, starring Ellie Kemper from “The Office” as a sheltered woman who escapes from a doomsday cult and tries to start life over in New York City. It wasn't on the fall schedule, nor was it talked about in any early midseason plans, and I had heard from several comedy veterans that NBC had no idea what to do with a show that was so weird and incompatible with whatever it is their comedy brand is now.
Well, NBC finally figured out what to do: they sold “Kimmy Schmidt” off to Netflix, which has made a two-year commitment to the series, with the first season debuting in March of 2015.
Yup, now Netflix is saving canceled shows that haven't even aired yet.
In the press release, NBC entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt tries to explain the move as follows: “While it was originally developed for NBC, we have a very drama-heavy mid-season schedule so we're thrilled about this Netflix opportunity; it”s an instant win-win for everyone, including Tina, Robert, and Universal Television. We”re already talking to these extraordinary creators about new development for NBC, but meanwhile, everyone here from Universal Television will do everything possible to see that 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' becomes a long-running hit on Netflix.”
Given that NBC's comedy brand is, as Greenblatt tries to put it delicately, non-existent at the moment, and that the trailer suggested “Kimmy Schmidt” might be even more of a niche show than “30 Rock,” Netflix – where everything's a hit and ratings aren't made publicly available – seems a much safer, more viable space for the show. And it is, as Greenblatt says, a win-win: rather than a show they own likely being canceled after a year on the air, NBC gets at minimum a two-year deal with Netflix, with the possibility of more down the road, while Netflix gets in business with Fey and Carlock.
Still, this is pretty nuts, and suggests the show-saving cycle is accelerating at a quantum rate. It's one thing for Netflix to revive a long-running but canceled show like “Longmire,” and another to liberate one that no one in the public has even seen yet. Pretty soon, Netflix and Amazon will be rescuing pilots that didn't get picked up (it's not too late, “Beverly Hills Cop”!), then scripts that never got made into pilots, then ones that died in the pitch stage. How far away are we from Netflix announcing a five-season commitment to an idea some guy mentioned while having breakfast at the table next to a FOX executive at John O'Groats?
UPDATE: A few people have wondered what the difference is between this and when one network picks up another network's busted pilot (say, FOX with “Mulaney”). In this case, NBC ordered and produced an entire season of “Kimmy Schmidt,” then pawned it off on Netflix after production was done. It's very strange.
What does everybody else think?
The biscuits at John O’Groats are so good … They get a 22-episode commitment
They are from HEAVEN, after all!
When Netflix saves pilot-to-be Minority Report from pre-cancellation at FOX, it is going to be meta-tastic.
Chuck! Chuck! Chuck!
This is a pretty unique situation and a no-brainer from Netflix’s perspective. The show’s already been developed and has a season in the can that’s never aired.
1. They’re probably paying next to nothing for the first season.
2. A second season would be cheap considering the first season just wrapped: the writers, actors, crew were probably on hold waiting to see if the show would get picked up. The machine’s already running.
Plus, with the talent involved, it could actually be really good. And any sitcom is a tough sell on NBC these days (that’s due to the market/business model more than the actual quality of shows), so Netflix might serve as a better host anyway
“Pretty soon, Netflix and Amazon will be rescuing pilots that didn’t get picked up (it’s not too late, “Beverly Hills Cop”!), then scripts that never got made into pilots, then ones that died in the pitch stage.”
Shows that were developed but didn’t make it to series finding a second life isn’t all that unusual, is it? I feel like over the years of reading interviews with show creators that, “Well, we initially developed it in/for [insert year or network],” is a relatively common story.
This, on the other hand, is quite insane. I can’t think of another example of a network ordering a show to series, getting cold feet, and then, rather than cancelling it, just selling it to another network. NBC comedy programming has been such a graveyard since losing The Office that it seems like they should be desperate enough that they’d willing to air just about anything.
Now you are just getting into semantics. Netflix picked up the show just like any other network could pick up a show that was developed at one network studio but then passed on by that network, like the Mindy Project. Did AMC “save” Breaking Bad because FX passed on it? Did Netflix “save” House of Cards because they outbid other networks on it? Yes, it is a little unusual for a show to get picked up by another content provider so far along in the development process. However, I think the term “show saving” should be reserved for shows that have actually aired and developed a fan base (outside of TV critics) as the term generally means the show is being saved for the fans who didn’t want to see it cancelled.
For some reason, I frequently enjoy narratives about women in or exiting from cults. “Martha, Marcy May, Marlene”, “Sound of My Voice”, Helena from “Orphan Black”, and (stretching things to the not-really-cult) “Higher Ground”, “Day Night Day Night” and “Beyond the Hills”. I haven’t seen Dan Sallitt’s “All the Ships at Sea” yet, but I already assume I’d like that as well. Since 30 Rock was hilarious, this sounds right up my alley. I wonder how the show will change given that it won’t be on NBC.
If the show does change in Netflix’s hands, we wouldn’t notice until season 2. Kimmy Schmidt Season 1 finished shooting all 13 episodes less than a week ago. Very curious to see if they would even attempt to reshoot anything at this point. A very unique situation for sure.
Alan, this seems like a great oppurtunity for some HYROGLYPH! action.
Too bad they couldn’t save “Deadwood” from its premature ending!
Too bad they couldn’t save “Deadwood” from its premature ending!
I’d like to see Netflix pick up/save, “Awake”.
So would I, but I think it’s too late for that, and it doesn’t have an Arrested Development type following.
I see Kimmy is still listed on NBC’s website!
[www.nbc.com]
I looked up this page to see what other comedies NBC has for midseason and they only have Mr. Robinson and the multi cam One Big Happy (from Ellen Degeneres). They also have the final episodes of Parks and Rec to air. I wonder how many episodes of Marry Me and About a Boy NBC has committed to. By March, I wonder if NBC will be down to airing 60-90 minutes of comedy per week.
NBC has committed to 18 episodes of Marry Me and 22 episodes of About a Boy.
HIEROGLYPH!?
I would probably be more excited if the title was “Unbreakable Kimmy Gibbler”.
#TwoSeasonsAndA4amShortFilmOnAdultSwim
FIREFLY!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Not a fan of Ellie Kemper’s work, and without Fey being onscreen, I’m cautiously optimistic. I’ll give it the obligatory three episodes but it better have a top notch ensemble cast. Chris Parnell is a must have. That guy is comedy gold.
This pre-cancellation by NBC should provide good material for Tina Fey at the Golden Globes airing on NBC. Tina turned network’s incompetence into seven seasons of brilliant comedy; can’t wait to see what she does this latest “win-win” network decision. Somewhere in imaginary TV land Jack Donaghy is kicking himself for not trying something like this himself.
it was the worst pilot i read this season so i guess they lucked out with this deal
Woah this was the BEST pilot I read all season! Were you accidentally reading lost episodes of Animal Practice thinking they were newly pitched Pilots??
I think networks are fighting against the tide and when it finally hits, NBC will be the first ship to go down while CBS, HBO and Netflix are having champagne on the beach; Amazon will keep poking its head out of a nearby bush and ask “C’mon guys, can I join you? I’m cool too!”
I don’t get the griping about Netflix. They picked up a show that NBC wasn’t going to air. Presumably, the financial terms made it an attractive deal for Netflix. I don’t see what that’s “insane.”
I also don’t get the beef over ratings. Netflix gets its revenues from monthly subscriptions. It doesn’t sell advertising, so ratings for individual shows aren’t particularly relevant. The ratings we get for pay channels aren’t all that accurate, and the main use for them seems to be as ammunition in arguments over whether shows are any good. “Yeah, well ‘Leftovers’ sucks, and it’s gonna get canceled because the ratings are crappy. So there!” Ratings just aren’t a driver as to whether a show is worth watching. Of course, I say that as someone who seems to specialize in watching ratings-challenged programs.
I can’t even think of the last time I watched anything on NBC. Netflix, however, already is home to my favorite show: House of Cards. And I’m about as mainstream American as it gets.
NBC is the deadzone as far as comedy is concerned.
Will this new future Netflix reboot of ‘Heat Vision and Jack’ ever stop buffering?
Good news, I guess. Was looking forward to this show, and it would’ve certainly died on NBC.
I worked a few days on this show. It was hands down the worst set to work on; mainly because of the PA “in charge”. From my point of view; even the crew had no idea what they were doing. We weren’t given our sides prior to 4 minutes before the scene was rolling and had no idea what the show was even about. I’m super surprised Netflix took one for the team here.
Can you please tell me when you guys started shooting and when production ended for season one? If you can answer, I will explain why. Thanks.
Can you please tell me when you guys started shooting and when production ended for season one? If you can answer, I will explain why. Thanks.
I hear Netflix have just picked up a bimonthly curated box of snacks project