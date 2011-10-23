‘Once Upon a Time’ – ‘Pilot’: No more happy endings

I posted my review of ABC’s “Once Upon a Time.” Now it’s your turn. What did everybody think of the first of this season’s two dramas about fairy tale characters come to life? Were you more engaged by the fairy tale flashbacks or the scenes in present day? Did you like watching Dr. Cameron hang out with Bobby Draper 3.0? Do you just wish ABC had powered through with trying to adapt “Fables,” or would that have been untenable? And do you plan to keep watching?
Have at it.
I thought the pilot was very well written. I like the Wonderful World of Disney feel to it.
Actually I dislike the disney feel but I did enjoy the mystery.
The lighting and atmosphere was my favorite part too. I really liked how even the “real-life” scenes kind of sparkled.
Hm, does that mean its light and funny? I’m tired of dark “realism”
I liked the battle of the former TV doctors: Lana Parilla was in Miami Medical with that pilot from Pan Am.
I’m going to have to go read the review, as I don’t do anything like that in advance if I’m sure I am going to watch.
Hoping for ratings for this and for Pan Am. So sad that it took till ep 3 to get unboring. :-(
On the west coast. I thought it was a concept that wouldn’t work but then I saw the previews and it looks interesting. Plus my kids are fired up to watch it and they hardly watch anything
I meant in the west so it hasn’t been on yet – my biggest fear is we’ll really like it but it will get bad ratings and pulled after a few episodes
I loved it. The way they blended the two stories came across seamlessly. I’ll definitely be back for future episodes. As a Lost fan, I liked the Lost references, like the clock being stopped at 8:15 and the house address being 108. I can’t wait to see what happens next week.
I really liked it, I think this could turn into a strong show. Just don’t know what the ratings are going to look like tomorrow. Premiering a high-concept show in the middle of the season on a Sunday with nothing to lead in to it against baseball and football games? Who thought of that one?
Where do you think would be a better fit on ABC’s schedule? Not being snarky here; I’m just curious.
I have found in the last couple of seasons that ABC hasn’t made the smartest scheduling moves, and has wasted some promising series with bad scheduling (and wasted some good schedule slots with bad series (Man Up), but that’s a different post.)
Or is a matter of the timing of the premiere, being midseason.
That’s part of the problem, it’s such a unique show to pitch it doesn’t really fit anywhere. They kind of stuck it where they had an hour open and here’s what we have. I think Fox had the same problem with “Terra Nova”, where do you put a show like that? It got paired up with “House” and are those two remotely compatible?
You are right about “Man Up!”, I feel like they’re wasting a time slot with that and “Last Man Standing”. I mostly wish they would have ditched “Charlie’s Angels” before it began, sent “Man Up” and “Last Man Standing” to get killed on Thursdays, and moved “Once Upon a Time” to Tuesdays where it could have premiered in these past few weeks to no competition from shows like “New Girl” or “Glee” since the playoffs are on Fox. (and what’s NBC doing on Tuesday, nothing impressive) And even though I watch both baseball and OUAT (new acronym), I doubt many Nielsen viewers do the same thing. And the show could have benefited from reduced competition.
But then ABC would have had to sacrificed their comedies, and we are living in an era when networks want to make comedies work more than hour long dramas.
So yeah, who knows where it could have gone? It’s no one’s fault really, just kind of a bad situation.
Actually, let’s just blame Tim Allen.
There may be more compelling new series on cable this fall (Homeland). But, much to my surprise*, of all the network pilots I’ve seen so far this season, this is the first one that made me impatient to see more (of the story, the characters, etc.)
*surprising because a) it’s a fairy tale story, and b) I hated Morrison’s character/storyline on HIMYM. The Captain, however, was fine.
I was about to say that HIMYM doesn’t do well with Former TV Doctors (Sarah Chalke, Jennifer) when the phrase rand in my head reminding me of the commercial in which I’d seen it: an Old Spice Ad featuring NPH (formerly Doogie) That said, I didn’t like either of them on HIMYM but I’m enjoying Jen and a tough talking woman propelled into a fairy tale (okay, I loved Enchanted as well – and I hate fairy tales and animation). So, I guess I must like things that treat fairy tales with “you’ve got to be kidding me.”
I never saw the other programs mentioned and best friend has seen Grimm and said it’s actually Grim, but reading that it was a Crime Procedural (in Alan’s review of OUAT) pretty much ensured I won’t watch. Kay says it’s awful.
My remembrance of fairy tales (due to lack of kids and general dislike of animation – only Ken Levine could get me to Enchanted, by saying he’d normally hate it) had me paying a LOT of attention just to keep up with the plot. (and apparently Pan Am is going to stick with the flashbacks forever, oh well)
I never watched Lost.
The thing I wonder is – due to my missing TCA and related stuff – where did these show ideas come from? This and A Gifted Man make me wonder about their origins.
Anyway, I like it and I like JM in it.
I literally didn’t even know this was on tonight until I turned the TV on and it happened to be the first minute of the show.
I liked it. I’m not a fan of the acting in the story scenes, but I’ve been binging on Breaking Bad, Mad Men and Sopranos for the last couple months. Network TV in general has been having that problem to various degrees for me after that.
That said, I do like the premise, it has a bunch of familiar faces, all of whom I like. (Seriously, I think I spent half the episode going “Hey! I didn’t know they were in this!” every time a new character came on screen) and the “real life” scenes seem much better overall in the acting, even from the same people. I’m not sure if this is the actors trying to make it more disney-ish in fairytale land, or them having trouble getting into character in a surreal setting. I feel like it might be a case of everyone aiming for larger-than-life, but the only time I think that was really pulled off successfully was with Rumpeltiltskin.
I’ll keep watching for a bit and hope it grows rather than petering out. In the mean time, having seen a few of the people they have lined up to play various characters, I have a feeling I’m going to enjoy the “Hey, it’s that guy!” aspect enough to tide me over until the show has either found its legs or gotten canceled.
I first read this as I didn’t know the show existed till Isaw it.
It also made me think you were a “regular” TV watcher (those that just turn it on and see what’s there and maybe surf and miss things like split seaon returns of Men of a Certain Age) but you are here, so you can’t be an average TV viewer.
I, too, have been binging on Mad Men (only). Watching the DVDs (from library, rather than pulling out the offloads from the DVR). I’ve been: watch an ep, read Sepinwall (fun trying to get season 1,2,3 – some labels were uncooperative) then watch the ep with commentary.
I think there is a chance that, if JM were not in this, I might have skipped it. She was enough to push my decision.
>I have a feeling I’m going to enjoy the “Hey, it’s that guy!” aspect enough to tide me over until the show has either found its legs or gotten canceled.
I can no longer watch TV without imdb/tv rage. All the “where have I seen him/her?” distracts me from following the plot.
I liked it. It’s probably the new show I was most excited for so it irked me they made me wait until October. I like the scenes in present day more mostly because I was not expecting the twist of Emma Swan having given up a child for adoption and I’m really curious as to how he ended up in Storybrook. If the Evil Queen/Mayor didn’t know who Emma was specifically how did she end up with Emma’s son?
Re Henry winding up with the mayor: Yeah, I really hope they do something with that, and it’s not just a convenient coincidence.
Proving that formula has a reason: doesn’t it seem like it didn’t end in the right place? Conventionally you’d expect the pilot to end after Emma learns that the people really are, um, Fables. But not here. I’d ask if this was a 2-hour pilot split in two, but if ep 2 isn’t made yet that theory goes out the window.
Random points:
— How do you make Ginnifer Goodwin look unpretty? Answer: cut her hair badly and let her ears just pop right out.
— Given how everyone points out that the concept involves a lot of public domain characters: a dwarf called “Doc”, looking like that, isn’t PD, but based on that fact I presume that Disney/ABC has ownership and/or has cross-licensed at least the dwarfs, and thus who knows what else. Just something to keep an eye on.
Yeah, I know that Ginnifer Goodwin actually likes to wear her hair short (I remember reading somewhere that she’s wearing a wig in pretty much everything you’ve ever seen her in), but I don’t think it’s a good look for her. All I can see is EARS.
I agree, that haircut is way too short and just looks HORRIBLE. She looks like a bedraggled, exhausted elf, and I swear the short hair makes her eyes look smaller somehow.
Ginnifer – who I don’t remember seeing before – looks a lot like her “daughter” (did they say 28??) and yes, every version of The Hair is dreadful, except long and flowing.
Was she trying to say that the wardrobe was too small to fit more than one person even if the second person was the baby that had just come out of her? Was that a magical “capacity” (area, space)?
Why has no one aged over the last 28 years from the fairytale world while banished in Maine?
“Time has stood still”, although not so still that the sentence “That lady adopted a baby 10 years ago” is meaningless.
Well it was her spell, so maybe she gave herself some options.
LIKE!
Also, those in neighboring towns never noticed that no one got old?
Loved the shot of Prince Charming on life support, though.
I enjoyed it, and I’ll probably keep up with it. However, the evil queen’s delivery of “I will destroy you” pales in comparison to Madeline Stowe’s on Revenge. If I’m going with an evil queen on ABC this fall, I’d go with Victoria Grayson.
Didn’t love it. Premise seems good but didn’t connect with any of the characters. Can’t wait for Grimm, though.
I guess I shouldn’t be surprised that people liked it. It didn’t do much for me, though. As far as revisionist fantasies with Lost-style flashbacks and a casual relationship with their reference material, so far I prefer Pan Am.
Pan Am needs to rise to ep 3 goodness again. And do more with Collete.
Well, I liked “The 10th Kingdom” miniseries so
I’m biased toward this kind of story, but I did find this quite enjoyable. I wonder how they’ll keep this going as a series, but they clearly want to infuse this show with as much “Lost” juice as they can; for example, the open-eye shot that started the 2nd half of the shoe was a familiar “Lost” trope.
Good cast, good concept, it has potential but it’s going to need time to grow, and time is a scarce commodity in network TV these days.
I honestly can’t tell about this show. The plot of it is…god only knows if it’s going to pan out or not. I like Ginnifer Goodwin (without the haircut), but I can’t stand Jennifer Pouty Face Morrison in anything and she’s the damn lead so you can’t ignore her. Since ABC won’t put this on Hulu and I’m not always home to watch the show live, I don’t know if this is worth keeping up with. It sounds dubious.
I liked 10th Kingdom and I LOVED Enchanted, so I was looking forward to this. So far… meh. This is definitely no Enchanted. I’m not entirely on board yet, but I’ll give it a few more episodes. The pilot spent a lot of time setting up the premise, and I had seen half of the scenes already in previews, so it was mostly a matter of putting the scenes in order. We’ll see what happens when it gets going for real.
My main complaint at this point is that some of the delivery of dialog seems very whiny, and there’s something about the accents… I don’t expect all my fairy tale characters to have British accents or anything, but there were a couple of lines that just plain didn’t sound right. A lot of it sounded like a cold reading, not much feeling. The mayor’s final bit of dialog to Emma, though… that finally started to sparkle.
We actually enjoyed it for the most part! It was a little convoluted at first, but was enjoyable in the end.
Normally I’m 100% with you and Daniel on reviews. Lately you’re 0-2 with this & American Horror Story. I thoroughly enjoy both. I hope this isnt a “Teixeira in the post season” streak for you…
I’m on the fence. I liked the real-life scenes more than the fairy-tale scenes (I’m sorry: Prince Charming should NOT be shouting “Hey!”–I also thought the pacing was too slow in those “flashbacks”). I really enjoyed that introductory scene with Jennifer Morrison; she looked great and she had a nice edge to her. I actually like her better in this than I did on “House” or especially on HIMYM.
Also, Rumpelstiltskin is really unpleasant to look at, and I much prefer the fabulous Robert Carlyle as Mr Gold. I’m just so happy to see Carlyle on my TV on a weekly basis that I’d love to see this show survive.
But it’s not a great show, alas. I hope it gets better. I did like some of the reveals, such as the Prince in the coma. It would be useful to explain why a downeast sheriff has a British accent, though.
I didn’t think I would like it, but I loved it. I hope that critics don’t beat it to death with bad reviews, and I hope that ABC gives it a chance. It’s different than the typical show, which is refreshing.
I liked it
I’m trying to figure out why the Queen is living in the same hell she created for everyone else, since their misery was HER “happy ending.” Plus, she’s raising the child of the only person who could come back and defeat her.
So far, all I’ve got, for this and any other coincidence or inconsistency is, “because you don’t have a show otherwise.”
I’m OK on that part. She’s in charge in this world, she gets whatever she wants, and she gets to watch all the others suffer in the hell she created for them.
Maybe she wanted her to come back. They tried to get her originally but they couldn’t get into the tree and she escaped. Why they want Snow White daughter – I do not know though.
Watched this on Hulu last night; I probably would have turned it off at the second commercial break but the wife wanted to keep watching. It doesn’t seem like a lot of the people commenting here are familiar with “Fables”, and maybe that’s a good thing, because I just couldn’t get over the fact that “Fables” is so much better in conception and execution. The writing wasn’t very good, the performances worse, and the show really has to strain to tell you who the characters are supposed to be, since they don’t know. So yeah, I just wish ABC had powered through with trying to adapt “Fables”.
When I first heard about a Fables-wannabe.. on ABC ?! of all places, I was ready to see something worthy of a quick merciless cancellation.. but I have to admit, it doesn’t appear to be an Emmy-caliber show, but it had a lot of Disney heart and mystic.. that could appeal to both adults and their children, especially when we are living in a time where dark cynicism it the norm.. I haven’t like Jennifer M so much since the early seasons of house, and the kid did well for himself.. I don’t know if it can work as an ongoing series, and I think a 13 ep miniseries would have been able to tell a strong concise story (since I think in 22 eps it can go off the rails), but overall the pilot did enough to make me want to see more. =)
We’re interested so far. We’ll watch a few more eps. Nobody grating (other than poor Ginnifer’s hair), and playing Guess the Fairy Tale Character is fun. I like Jennifer Morrison and I’ve missed her from House.
I love love LOVE Jennifer Morrison. It’s nice to see her graduate to a lead after playing fourth fiddle to House for so long.
I was surprised at how good the pilot was. It’s not Breaking Bad etc. but it was very entertaining. I only heard about it recently on NPR and thought i would check it out.I loved Jennifer Morrison’s gruff don’t mess with me character, particularly her fake date and capture of the douchebag guy trying to get away in his car. I am ready to watch more, particularly the bed/breakfast hotel characters introduced at the end. The young boy is cute and very likable. He has great chemistry with Morrison.