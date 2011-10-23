‘Once Upon a Time’ – ‘Pilot’: No more happy endings

I posted my review of ABC’s “Once Upon a Time.” Now it’s your turn. What did everybody think of the first of this season’s two dramas about fairy tale characters come to life? Were you more engaged by the fairy tale flashbacks or the scenes in present day? Did you like watching Dr. Cameron hang out with Bobby Draper 3.0? Do you just wish ABC had powered through with trying to adapt “Fables,” or would that have been untenable? And do you plan to keep watching?

Have at it.