Review: Fairy tales come to life in ABC’s ‘Once Upon a Time’

ABC’s “Once Upon a Time” (Sunday at 8 p.m.) is one of two new shows this season in which fairy tale characters start appearing in modern-day America, with NBC’s fairy tale crime procedural “Grimm” debuting next Friday. Every TV season brings with it at least one set of weird dopplegangers like this – this one actually has several (“Mad Men”-era dramas, and sitcoms about the death of masculinity) – but the abundance of fairy tale stories seems less surprising than most.
From a Hollywood standpoint, fairy tales are very good business for two reasons: 1)Everybody knows them, and 2)Nobody owns them. Though Disney has made what many consider the definitive versions of Snow White, Cinderella, etc., those characters are hundreds of years old and exist in the public domain for anyone to dust off and try to make some money with.
And yet because those beloved Disney versions exist, there’s an understandable desire to try to attack the stories from a different angle, and plucking the characters out of the days of the Brothers Grimm and into the modern world has been a popular one – to try, if not to work.
In the ’80s, for instance, ABC did a short-lived sitcom called “The Charmings,” in which Snow White and Prince Charming were sent forward to a 20th century California suburb. Back in 2000, NBC put on an expensive (and ultimately low-rated) miniseries called “The 10th Kingdom,” in which fairy tale characters wandered through Manhattan and than a Manhattanite wound up in the fairy tale world hanging out with the Big Bad Wolf and friends. Since 2002, DC Comics has published “Fables,” an award-winning series in which all the classic characters wind up living in contemporary New York after their homeland is overrun by an evil conqueror.
Both NBC and ABC tried to turn “Fables” into a TV series at various points, but ultimately it never worked out. That’s probably for the best, given that the series’ scope would be too expensive for TV, and its content far too frank for a broadcast network. (I’ll put it this way: if my kids were to stumble across any of the scenes involving Goldilocks and the Three Bears, I’d have to put them in therapy for life.)
So instead, we get the very similar but not identical “Once Upon a Time,” in which the wicked queen (Lana Parrilla) gets her vengeance on Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin), Prince Charming (Josh Dallas) and the rest by casting a curse that transports them into the mundane modern world, with no memory of who and what they once were. Jiminy Cricket, for instance, is now a human therapist named Archie (Raphael Sbarge), Snow White is an elementary school teacher named Mary Margaret, and Rumplestiltskin (Robert Carlyle) is a local businessman.
Other than the queen – now the mayor of the little hamlet of Storybrooke, Maine – the only free survivor of the fairy tale kingdom is Snow and Charming’s baby daughter Emma, who’s protected from the spell and grows up a tough orphan who doesn’t know where she really comes from. In the present day (played by Jennifer Morrison), she’s confronted by Henry (Jared Gilmore), the son she gave up for adoption – and who’s now conveniently being raised in Storybrooke, and who has figured out about the curse.
All of this is a lot of backstory that brings Emma to Storybrooke, at first to reconnect with the son she had tried to forget, but then because she begins to think he doesn’t just have an overactive imagination.
“Once Upon a Time” was created by “Lost” writers Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz (they tended to write the Hurley-centric episodes, among other specialties), and they’ve given the series a very “Lost” structure, in which each episode bounces back and forth between the real world and the fairy tale one. And we see that even though none of the classic characters know who they really are, some part of them is still driven by events that happened long ago and far away.
As with “Lost,” there’s also a question at the start about how long they can sustain this idea. “Lost” ultimately managed to get six seasons out of people trapped on a strange island, albeit with some bumps (and occasional escapes) along the way. The set-up of “Once Upon a Time” seems even more restricting: either Snow and company find out who they are and the show runs out of material, or they stay under the queen’s thumb for a very long time and it gets annoying. I imagine that, as with their “Lost” bosses, Kitsis and Horowitz have something more complicated in mind than that binary equation, but there are definite bumps in the early going.
I’ve seen the first and third episode (ABC didn’t make the second available for review), and I was already feeling tired of the queen’s omnipotence by the end of the third. It’s a one-note character (though Parrilla tries her best to invest her with more than just a need to be eeeeeevil) who holds all the cards. This isn’t like “Lost,” in that viewers aren’t kept in the dark about what’s going on, but Snow and Charming and friends are just as clueless as Jack was when he was being held captive by the Others.
The larger problem, though, is that unless you’re deeply invested in the fairy tale characters and seeing the variations on their familiar backstories – seeing, for instance, that Snow and Charming had a very different first meeting than the one we know about – then most of the story and character work is flat, despite a cast of likable, game actors. Carlyle has fun hamming it up as Rumplestiltskin, and Morrison and Gilmore (Bobby Draper #3 from “Mad Men”) have a nice rapport. They’re also more fun to watch than everyone else because they know who they are and what’s going on, while most of the other regulars are moving through a fog. Mary Margaret isn’t an interesting character on her own; she’s just a thin mask somebody strapped to Snow White’s face.
Because of that, the fairy tale flashbacks are somewhat more interesting, because at least the characters are who they are and act with free will the whole time. It’s also amusing that, after the pilot, the writers apparently decided to let the characters all speak in a modern idiom, so you’ll hear Snow White say things like, “Good luck with that” and “I’m good.”
If I stick with “Once Upon a Time,” it’ll be more out of potential – out of having enjoyed the work of many of the show’s writers, of liking Goodwin so much on “Big Love,” etc. – than anything that’s in these early episodes. It’s a high-concept show, and sometimes high-concept shows come strong out of the gate the way “Lost” did, while others need time to find themselves.
And if it never does? Then someone else will try a variation on this theme a few years from now.
Just finished the pilot (up on IMDB already.) It was enjoyable, but definitely seems like it’ll be hard to sustain for very long.
Why did ABC not send out episode two? Does that mean they don’t think the second episode is all that good? And if critics got the third episode and didn’t feel lost without having seen the second, does that mean episode 2 is going to feel like a waste of time?
It may be that they think 3 (which is heavy on Snow and Charming) is stronger than 2. May also be that 2’s simply not done yet, as this is a show that requires a lot of post-production work. It happens sometimes.
To take a stab at your question, I think episode 2 wasn’t made available because they recast Maleficent and it’s probably still being worked on (my guess is that she involves some special effects given that she is an evil villainous witch).
Also? I highly doubt Maleficent and The Evil Queen interacting will be a waste of time. :)
I’m so glad you made the nod to Bill Willingham’s “Fables.” I’ve no doubt that its popularity has a lot to do with this season’s doppelganger.
this sounds like a rip off of Fables…
Thank you! I can’t believe how much of the coverage for both Grimm and Once Upon a Time hasn’t mentioned Fables. Its probably all for the better though, because they will inevitably pale in comparison.
The only thing that worries me is if an adaptation of Fables is now off the table because of these rip-offs.
1)Much as I love Fables, Bill Willingham didn’t invent either the fairy tale characters or the idea of them existing in the modern world.
2)Much as I love Fables, I think a TV adaptation would be pretty horrible, with the possible exception of it being on HBO and getting the same kind of budget and showrunners that Game of Thrones has. It would cost too much, there are too many things you’d get noted to death on, and it would be a bad, bad idea.
I get what you are saying, Alan, but I find it a little hard to believe that these current itirations were not at least inspired by the success of Fables. Weren’t both NBC and ABC looking at turning Fables into a series at some point?
You are probably right, though, about the TV adaptation. I hesitate to agree that it would be horrible, but it would certainly need some hefty budgeting. Maybe Showtime or Starz could pick it up as an answer to HBO’s recent genre material like True Blood and Game of Thrones. One caveat for anyone who does: trust the material.
Without a doubt. If one of them is successful, no one will bother with Fables, and if they both flop no one will try again for at least a few years.
I will give this and Grimm a shot, but I think Fables could have worked just fine for TV. Obviously better suited for an HBO-type show, but it could probably be tweaked easily enough to fit in as a PG-13 level show on a major network.
@Jospeh: Sorry, but I’m with Alan on this. ‘Fables’ is one project I’m hoping will never get out of development hell because I don’t believe it can be “tweaked” to PG-13-ness without dumbing down everything that’s interesting about the comic book in the first place. Do you really think any network would want to touch stuff like (SPOILERS, SWEETIES!) *cough* Goldilocks and Not-So-Baby Bear sharing a lot more than their porridge? Exactly why you never, ever mention those dwarves around Deputy Mayor White? Or Frau Totenkinder’s ingenious work-around the prohibition on her feeding her powers by killing children?
I was initially going to skip this show out of Fables loyalty (my personal favorite comics series), but I need a new Monday Morning Hulu Show and Pan Am isn’t cutting it anymore. Can’t hurt to give it a chance, but I’m still holding out for Fables on cable or something!
As a fables fan, i would hate to see a tv show, other than it would be nice for willingham to get a payday (i believe, as a vertigo series, bill has the copyright and not dc/warners).
Now, if it was an animated show on hbo, that would be different.
hah. I love Fables but HATE Willingham. So you’ve just given me a reminder of why it isn’t all bad that there’s no Fables miniseries.
i’m a huge fan of fables, but i honestly doubt i’d watch an adaptation of it for television, especially network television. i think the medium that story is being told in (comic books) is perfect for it. i am going to pass on this.
A lot of the above sounds like the movie “Enchanted,” starring Amy Adams.
I will check it out.
I know it’s wishful thinking, but as a fan of Fables, I do hope a cable network will do an adaptation. Although the series is ongoing, there is a very logical place to end a tv adaptation and keep it to say… three seasons in length.
Do we get to see Cinderella nude in the latest mini-series released by Vertigo?
Have any writers ever said they wanted to kick themselves for not thinking of this idea sooner?
– “To correct one thing, I didn’t think of it first. People have been doing this all along — some with more success than others. There was a made-for-TV miniseries called “The 10th Kingdom” a few years back…”
[blogs.wsj.com]
Alan, Between this and Grimm, are either of them ok for kids?
Grimm, definitely not. This, maybe. Seems relatively innocuous, and seems to be approaching the characters through the Disney lens. There may be more overt horror in later episodes, but the stuff I’ve seen would be fine for, say, an 8-year-old.
Thanks! I really appreciate the insight.
I was hoping ABC on Sunday night at 8pm was “trying” to get a family-hour type show going on. We’ll give it a try.
Thanks for asking, my younger kid is desperate to try this show.
My 10 year old watched it last night and he really enjoyed it. I actually do kind of see this as a family type show, so far. It was fun watching it together.
My daughter loved the Sisters Grimm novel trilogy when she was @ 9yrs. This premise is very similar. I wonder if they’ll give any writing credit, or if it will become an issue. I an also tempted to let her watch it (she’s 10 now).
As A huge Fables fan… just kidding. Seriously, you guys can’t ALL be Fables readers. I know it has some fans, but I’m a huge comic reader, and unless everyone who reads it commented this article, I have the feeling it’s just one guy with multiple names lol.
But I am gonna check out this show, although it’ll probably only last 1, maybe 2 seasons, even if it’s awesome, and get cancelled. The networks are always quick to cancel sci-fi or fantasy shows, but leave dull cop dramas on for years and years.
You know that the comic sells more then 20,000 copies a month, and the trades are perennial bestsellers, right? It’s not like “Fables” is some obscure thing no one’s ever heard of; it was arguably the biggest crossover (ie: attracting non-comics readers) success since “Sandman” before “Walking Dead” came along. Why is it surprising that people here have read it?
I’m not even a huge comic reader… I’m mainly a Gaiman and Alan Moore fan, and Fables is the one modern thing I love.
I was watching with my fiance because apparently Giancarlo Esposito is playing the Looking Glass. I just wanted to see if he hissed “Look at meeeee.”
I liked it. At least it is something different from crime and law and some rumbaed in an unrealistic office. Lets give it a chance people!!!
As someone who never liked the Disneyfied, cleaned-up versions of classic fairy tales — especially when they changed the actual, pointed endings, as they did with Andersen’s The Little Mermaid and thereby missed the point — the failure of this show wouldn’t ruffle me a bit. I’m already underwhelmed. But I’ve seen the first episode of Grimm on On Demand already, and that seems a bit more intriguing for adults (I don’t have kids, so that’s not an issue for me — but I’d rather they get the unreconstructed, original versions of the tales anyway). I’ll suspend disbelief and give Grimm a chance, for now. This? Meh.
One other point, however: must we now be forever stuck comparing everything and ANYthing to “Lost”??? Talk about irritating. Given that I thought the show annoying for its boring, self-congratulatory smugness, among legions of other faults, at least I could avoid it by not watching it. It keeps popping up relentlessly in reviews, like a ridiculous new standard of measurement, which it isn’t. And if anyone dares to say ‘new paradigm’ re: Lost, I’m sending in the Red Queen to lop off your heads. Only fitting.
Webdiva, this is a show created by two Lost writers that borrows a lot of structural devices from Lost. The comparisons are entirely warranted.
And let me remind you, once again (especially since I had to delete several of your recent comments that violated it) that commenting rule #1 around here is pretty simple: TALK ABOUT THE SHOWS, NOT EACH OTHER.
How many times Will poor Ginnifer Goodwin have to Lay sobbing over her Tele-hubbys Dead(ish) body?
I love these types of stories and I really enjoyed the pilot. (Count me as one of those who watched the low-rated “The 10th Kingdom” when it first aired and continue to re-watch it from time to time. And have made others watch it, as well.) BUT I can already sense that the main premise will get old. Unless Emma defeats the evil queen by the end of the season, I’m going to have a problem watching S2. The premise will get old very fast. (And, yeah, I never “Fables” but now I’m going to hunt them down.)
Was glued to the TV watching Once Upon A Time. I’m not surprised it was written with the help of a couple of brilliant writers from Lost. Hopefully this show will continue because there is not much on network TV these days that doesn’t insult my intelligence.
Alan, did you notice the Lost easter eggs in the pilot? The clock is stuck at 8:15 and the mayor lives at house number 108. Also, quite some shots of eyes opening.
This is an awesome show so far. I hope the character development is less like lost and more like heroes. Thank you writers for finally making something that is both family friendly and keeps adult viewers entertained…and dreaming that it is never too late for a happy ending. There is a real opportunity for this show to make it BIG.
My question is not whether they will get back to their original world (for they will eventually) but what about all the memories, lives, and lessons they’ve gained and learned in our world? (They would yage just discovered that the world they live in is a collection of tales in another. I’d be a little questioning ajd freaked myself) Will it all go away? Will Emma and Henry returns with them? How would they cope with a world truly filled with magic and monsters? Will Rumplestiltskin, the true mastermind, have something else up his sleeve if his pawn(the evil queen) gets taken down? I think that even if they do get back to their own world, they might have one more season left to tie up loose ends or pull out a well timed plot twist. After establishing the backstories on all their fairytale characters, the story can really take on a life if it’s own afterwards, with no more need to reference the books. I just hope, from what I’ve seen, the men in the story dont continue to be complete idiots. We have a few strong women, actually quite a few have been established, but the men come off(in our world at least) as easily fooled, led about, and submissive. From our once stubborn Charming(now a guilty man who just came off as a jackass to poor Mary), to Cinderellas nearly ddead-beat ex-boyfriend(who thanks to Emma avoided laving his child fatherless), and now the Huntsman who cant decide who he wants and clearly thinks more with little head than his big one.
I do love this show though, and I enjoy seeing how the problems in the fairytale world transfer to our own. Thee amnesia/long lost twin thing with Charming being expertly done.
