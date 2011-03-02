‘Parenthood’ – ‘Qualities and Difficulties’: The play’s the thing

A review of last night’s “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as we play hide and seek Israeli army style…
“Will I always have it?” -Max
First thing’s first: I was wrong.
Wrong wrong wrong.
Extremely wrong.
Missed the point by so much that the point and I were on different continents.
I think the last time I so completely misinterpreted a scene of television as I did the final Sarah scene last week was a season 2 episode of “NYPD Blue,” in which I got all worked up about a character whom I thought the show was retconning into a previous episode, only for other fans to gently point that he was, in fact, in that episode.
So, yeah. Sarah was not writing a goodbye note. She was not packing. She was not running off to chase after Seth. She was just exercising her creative muscles for the first time in a while, as virtually all of you said. I screwed the pooch pretty horribly on that.
And as with the “NYPD Blue” thing, I am very relieved to have been proven wrong. I would have hated it if the show really had gone in the direction I thought it was, whereas this seems like a very strong one for Sarah. They even managed to bring back Jason Ritter as Mr. Cyr without turning it into another romantic storyline. Maybe they hook up one day when Amber(*) is off at college and “The Event”(**) has been canceled, and there was still ridiculous chemistry between them, but right now she was only interested in him as a writing critic. He filled his function, putting her on a new path, and now she can go off and do it, rather than try to find fulfillment as a bar manager.(***) A lot of very strong moments for Lauren Graham this week, and this is a story they can do a lot with, because simply saying, “You are a playwright, Sarah” accomplishes very little.
(*) No Amber this week, nor Drew, nor Haddie, as the production decided to save the teens for episodes where they’d be more prominent, but I found the girls’ absence kind of unfortunate. Given the reason Sarah broke up with Cyr in the first place, I’d have liked to see Amber in some way react to her mom reaching out to the guy. And Haddie’s absence from the Max story was particularly glaring. There was absolutely a prominent role she could and should have played in that, even if it was just Max confronting her about what she knew, when she knew it, etc.
(**) God, I watched next week’s two-hour “Event” return earlier yesterday, and after suffering through that, it was so nice to be reminded of how appealing Ritter can be in a show that A)knows how to use his likability best, and B)isn’t terrible.
(***) Nice to see Jim O’Heir, aka everybody’s favorite punching bag Jerry on “Parks and Recreation,” in a small role as the friendly bar owner.
The Adam and Max storyline, meanwhile, was predictably fantastic. Earlier in the season, there was that episode where Adam was desperate to connect with Max, and they wound up having a nice conversation, and everything seemed to be better much too quickly and easily. But the thing with a kid like Max is that there are always going to be ups and downs, always going to be moments where Adam feels giddy over Max seeming “normal” alternated with ones (like the roller coaster meltdown scene, so well-played by Peter Krause and Max Burkholder) where Adam feels like every minute of every day is going to be a struggle. It was also interesting to compare Adam’s attitude about the roller coaster trip to Zeek’s about the fishing trip a few episodes back; Adam knows Max better than Zeek does, but Adam is still his father’s son and can become just as stubborn and bull-headed about dealing with a kid who requires flexibility at all times.
I also liked seeing Adam remain cold to Crosby. I have issues with the rest of the Crosby/Gaby fallout, which I’ll get to in a moment, but the impact of what he did on Max is something that can’t and shouldn’t be smoothed over with Adam for a very long time. It’s a TV show, and one that’s not a lock for renewal (though I feel reasonably confident), and so I suspect there will be some kind of reconciliation before the end of the season. But it would ring incredibly false, given what we know about Adam Braverman, if he forgave and/or forgot this quickly, and I was right with him in his incredulity at Zeek and Camille’s plea for the brothers to talk.
Again, other Crosby relationships remain more problematic. While I’m glad they’re not playing the whole Ross and Rachel “We were on a break!!!!” note as Crosby’s defense for sleeping with Gaby, things between Crosby and Jasmine were a lot more complicated, with a more even distribution of blame, going into Crosby’s one-night stand. And at the moment the show acts like everything has been Crosby’s fault from the start, that we should be entirely sympathetic to Jasmine after she’s been written so unsympathetically for a long time, etc. I also feel like we skipped over a rather large development in this story by just putting Jabbar on the houseboat with Crosby, when last week Jasmine seemed to not want her son to have any more to do with Crosby than she did. I can fill in the blanks in my head, but as with some kind of Haddie scene, it’s something that should have been in the episode.
Maybe that stuff could have come at the expense of Joel and Julia, who (as they so often do of late) drew the short straw and wound up largely in support of another couple’s story. I’d rather the show do that than try to force an entire Joel/Julia storyline into an episode that was too busy as is, but Joel’s pledge of fidelity seemed out of place in the episode, even though it was well-played by Sam Jaeger.
Overall, though, the Sarah and Adam stories were terrific enough to make for another very strong episode.
What did everybody else think?
When they opened in the living room with just Adam, Kristina, and Max, I had the fleeting fantasy that they’d do the entire episode with just that trio, like “Three Men and Adina”. *sigh*
That would’ve been something special, sure. But the show’s too dedicated to servicing as much of the ensemble as it can to try something like that.
I don’t know why Kristina and Adam didn’t tell Max that Amazing Andy had Aspergers. That would be a much better playbook to follow as it allows Max to know that he wasn’t alone and that he shared something in common with his idol. I think he would have been excited to hear that news.
My wife and I also laughed at the fact that Julia didn’t return favor to Joel by stating she would never cheat. I guess it’s because we can’t stand her (or the actress who portrays her) and it seemed to fit perfectly into her character.
Ha! I forgot about that. I said the same thing to my wife after she didn’t return the favor.
I think the reason she didn’t return the favor is because that comment was so random and forced and out of place in the first place. Who says that?? Especially a guy?? Hey, hunny, I know we’re married and we’re not supposed to in the first place, but just in case you forgot, I’m not going to ever cheat on you.” Appropriate response: “Um… Ok… Thanks, I guess..”
I knew that you’d be eating crow after your rant about Sarah last week. I give you points for taking it like a man though. :)
Great episode. Love Lauren Graham so much!
Aw, Alan, perfection is soooo boring. Thank you for the conversations that your interpretation spurred–including several in my house.
Laura: Did you just thank him for being wrong? Wow. Ok, brown-noser.
Didn’t Joel confess to Julia that he kissed that “hot mom” of Sydney’s best friend last season? Thus he already cheated?
As I recall the yuppie mom kissed him and he ended it promptly, though he kept it from Julia so the kids could keep playing. I’d completely forgotten about that, but that does make more sense of the comment.
Alan, it takes a strong person to admit they’re wrong – thank you for doing so! Once you’d made your points last week I could see where you were coming from, it had just never crossed my mind that Sarah would leave her kids.
Lauren and Jason Ritter (whose character I think I might actually be in love with :P) have incredible chemistry. I wonder what could become of them as a couple next season, should The Event get the chop. Sparks!
Peter Krause was remarkable in this episode, as was Max Burkholder.
Special shout out to Ms Christensen in her “date night” red dress. By jove, *I* would have taken her out to dinner looking like that!
All in all, it was a nice episode to come before the little pause – I think there are at least 2 weeks of repeats. Enough was tied up and happy to not make me crazy, but there’s still the glaring Crosby/Jasmine – Adam void to wonder about.
I love that more and more people are appreciating this show :)
I agree, mostly. I found the absence of Mae Whitman far more glaring than that of Haddie. I took the initial sit-down as happening shortly after the big blow-out, which Haddie appeared not to be home for. Based on what we know of the characters, Haddie would want to play cheerleader for the redo conversation, but Adam and Kristina are the type to feel like that was allowing her to do their dirty work for them, so I thought it all made sense.
I’m not a fan of Adam’s reaction to Crosby. While I agree that to hug and make up the next episode would be a cop-out, Adam’s always the guy trying to be the bigger man. Since we already have Jasmine launching the verbal beatdowns every scene she and Crosby share, having Adam do exactly the same thing felt like he was being too much of a bully. As big brother we have seen him do the tough love thing with Crosby before, and this time it’s personal, but I would have preferred to see Adam try to bite his tongue at least once during these tirades and just walk out. For me that would have been more consistent.
Conversely, nice to see Adam breaking rather than cracking in anger under the weight of his responsibilities for once. It added depth and was excellently played by Peter Krause.
Scott, You wrote exactly what I was thinking but hadn’t formulated into words. I totally agree on both fronts in regards to Adam’s dealings with Cosby, a walkout instead of a tirade, and Adam not letting up on Crosby felt out of character.
Ditto about Adam expressing sadness instead of anger for a change and doing a brilliant job of it.
I may be the only one who didn’t even notice that Amber and Hattie were missing this week.
Considering that Joel was tempted by mothers in the play group, and that he saw how destroyed Jasmine was by Crosby’s betrayal, I found his pledge of fidelity absolutely real. It sort of reminded me of the Coach/Julie scene from “The Son” on FNL (season 4 — I haven’t seen 5 yet!) when Coach comforted Julie by saying he wasn’t going anywhere. Not quite as powerful, but along those lines.
The complete opposite for me. Didn’t seem the least bit real. Felt forced and absolutely unrealistic.
I agree almost everything in your reveiw. I enjoyed all the storylines and the AdamÂ´s and SarahÂ´s the best.
I totally love Jason RitterÂ´s character. I love how kinda shy Sarah is around Mark and I want these two together at the end of next season:))
The parents obviously haven’t come to grips with the fact that their son has Aspergers given how they explained it to him the first time and especially Adam’s reaction to the positive discussion points the medical expert who is renowned in his field and knows what he is talking about gave him.
That said, I couldn’t agree more with Adam’s blow up at his parents. He was 100% in the right on that one.
Sam Jaeger is still my favorite character on this show. I love how he always does the right thing. It’s as though he’s not even an actor on the show b/c he is the only one who consistently behaves in a normal and responsible manner. I know the show would be boring if everyone did that, but it’s fun to have one character like that.
Agree about Crosby/Jasmine thing. She has issues too. Let’s not forget that.
As for Sarah, I found her lack of confidence in herself to be a bit over the top for me. I got it very early on that she lacks confidence, now move on to how great it was. I yelled at the screen, “Shut up already!” when Ritter was trying to give her feedback for what seemed like hours.
I agree. It was over the top. We have seen this scene played out with her too many times. Even her facial expression during these scenes has become grating (“you like me, you really like me!”. Yes, that scene went on too long and I was rolling my eyes. Her recent experiences have caused a lot of inevitable emotional growth in her, we need this to be reflected in how she views herself; the two are not mutually exclusive.
Otherwise, a great episode except for Monica Potter’s crying in the first scene with Max. I understand that any parent would be distraught in this situation, but, as a therapist, I have also seen how this lack of emotional boundary in the parent causes inestimable damage to their children. She is very needy and Max picks up on this.
Totally agree on Joel, he’s the secret champion of this show. He’s just a good dude. He’s not a super-hero or anything, but he consistently behaves like a decent human being.
Great review! I loved this episode. Regarding the Crosby/Jasmine situation, I kind of like how complicated it’s been made by Jasmine’s unsympathetic behavior prior to the infidelity. Had Jasmine been the perfect fiancee it would be too easy to hate Crosby. Instead, I understand WHY Crosby did what he did, but also get that it’s unforgivable. It falls right into a gray area of where to place the blame, and I like that.
Yes, exactly, gray is good.
The fling is understandable and it would be completely out of character for smug, never-wrong, controlling Jasmine to be one bit forgiving.
What I don’t understand is why Crosby so desperately wants to make up with her – that relationship would be a long-term train wreck for him – and why no one in his family has picked up on the potential for disaster. No matter how nice they try to be, I’d expect some raised eyebrows among them.
I think Crosby is desperate to make it up to Jasmine for the same reasons he proposed in the first place – he does love her, but it’s mostly because he loves Jabbar and wants to be a family for him. He got engaged for the wrong reasons, but he hasn’t been able to see that yet. I agree though, I wish someone in his family would pick up on the fact that the relationship wasn’t right, and voice what so many of the viewers are thinking.
I think the reason that no one in the family is picking up on it is that they’ve had decades of viewing Crosby as a screwup. Not surprisingly, they’ve given Jasmine all of the credit for his strides over the last year or so. When Crosby does something to screw that up, their immediate reaction isn’t to look for why he did it, but to simply fall back on the “Crosby does these things” explanation.
Gil, I think you’ve got part of it. Another part is that Crosby hasn’t really given them any insight to what was going on in the relationship.
He had one recent conversation with Adam, but that came off more as “cold feet”, given Crosby’s history. And his siblings have a couple times posed the “is it Jasmine or is it Jabbar?” question about his relationship, but I think Crosby thinks he loves Jasmine, so nothing ever came of it.
Not really a ‘gray area’ at all. He was engaged right??
A gray area in that there is not a clear villain.
Excellent episode. Peter Krause and Max Burkholder blew me away.
Couldn’t agree more. These two bring it week after week. Great showcase for these two, script and performances were rock solid.
The haddie absence was pretty glaring. For something so important to happen for that family, and the daughter is missing – just odd. Other than that, another great episode.
I don’t think there is need to explain how Jabbar ended up on the boat, it’s obvious from last night’s episode that Jasmine is putting Jabbar’s needs first. She didn’t cancel the party and she isn’t keeping Jabbar from his father. It shatters a long held opinion (of some) that she punishes Crosby by witholding Jabbar. I am very pleased with last night’s portrayal of Jasmine.
It doesn’t change (or shatter) my opinion that Jasmine punishes Crosby by withholding Jabbar, because she has, repeatedly.
This time, she either realized that doing that is wrong, or she’s trying to stay in the good graces of the rest of the Bravermans, and realizes that keeping Jabbar from Crosby is counter to that.
I thought this was a great episode. A few things were resolved (max) but not perfectly, most of the family happy (Sarah, Julia/Joel) or content (Adam/Christina) and they didn’t resolve the Crosby screw up prematurely.
It feels like they are getting the pacing right.
I liked that Adam is still pissed and yelled at his parents. Clearly he has for a lifetime had to be the ‘better man’ and suck it up when Crosby has screwed up (a bunch).
I actually liked that Haddie and Amber weren’t in this episode. It kept things from getting too complicated.
It was a bit strange that Haddie wasn’t around for the big bombshell but it was nice that she didn’t have to be the 3rd adult in the house, which she was for most of the first season.
As for Amber, I think having her there the show could have easily fallen into a tv trap (something like Amber coming home only to see Jason Ritter drive away, then jump to conclusions, and run off). Without her, the focus was purely on a triumph for Sarah. Later they can have the awkwardness with Amber.
Great episode and great acting all around.
Agree on all fronts. This was a wonderful episode that reminded me a lot of Friday Night Lights.
I really liked this episode.
It was nice to see Sarah finally do something, and be hopeful about something. She and Mark have a nice rapport and chemistry. It was funny that he wasnâ€™t fazed by her Braverman-style over-talking, but jokingly told her to shut up and listen (to the opinion she had asked for) And even though writing a decent Act I of a play, and handing it off to someone else for comment all in one 24-period seemed a bit of a stretch, I could let that go.
**QUOTE FROM ALAN** And at the moment the show acts like everything has been Crosby’s fault from the start.** – This is a big issue with that storyline, since itâ€™s coloring everything thatâ€™s going in their scenes.
Kristina and Adamâ€™s initial reaction to Maxâ€™s queries showed how far they still have to go to get their arms around his condition; theyâ€™re still struggling to cope with the idea he has ASD, even while theyâ€™ve been focusing on coping with the day-to-day issues that presents. And thatâ€™s perfectly understandable to me, and will be an interesting struggle to watch (I thought the Dr could have been a little more helpful and a little less cryptic, and may have wanted to give them his â€œscriptâ€ before this situation came up.)
Also, Adamâ€™s response to Crosby, and later to Zeek and Camille seemed spot-on, and understandable from his viewpoint, even if it was painful. Heâ€™s pissed at Crosby and stressed about Max, feeling incredible pressure to recover from how poorly he and Kristina handled the first discussion, and trying to help his son. He was ambushed first by his siblings, and then by his parents, all trying to get him to put aside his sonâ€™s needs and focus on Crosbyâ€™s. And when he got up and silently walked away from Zeek and Camille, for me it tied nicely to his scene with Crosby last week, where he tried to end the discussion before he said something heâ€™d regret.
Everything was handled pretty well overall. Some minor quibbles: I could have done without some of the tears: from Jasmine, from Kristina. And I really missed Haddieâ€™s presence, given the storyline. Hopefully theyâ€™ll spend some time with Max and Haddie post-ASD revelation in a future episode.
Joel had some great one-liners in this episode: the hide and seek Israeli army style you mentioned is one. Another is when Julia says Crosby screwed up, and Joel answers “Is that an understatement or are you just being literal?”
For what I watch this series for, which is the good acting by (mostly) appealing performers, this was a very good episode. But if I cared more about logic then I’d have a few problems.
Such as it is unbelievable that someone as alert and good at listening as Max would not know that he has aspergers when he goes to a special needs school and interacts with other kids who have it. Someone would have let it slip at some point.
And I find it silly that Adam doesn’t seem to blame Gaby at all for the Crosby/Gaby thing. I accept it because it led to some good scenes with Adam and Crosby but I don’t fully buy it.
Monica Potter impressed me a lot this episode. Everyone was good but she rarely gets credit from fans so it’s worth pointing out.
Does anyone know the last song that was played on this episode of Parenthood?
Adel – Make you feel my love
Love this episode and am wondering why I deleted it afterwards because I will want to watch it again.
I didn’t miss Amber and Hattie, I thought it was all perfect. My only concern, though not worthy of a complaint, is the over playing of Sarah finding out she has a talent, aside from being an excellent mother. As Kelly stated so well, the two are not mutually exclusive. She could not be the excellent parent that she is, if she didn’t have a bit more confidence than they are allowing her to have in her scenes this week. Though I loved what Sarah said when she bumped into Jason Ritter, having to explain why she decided she didn’t want to leave the envelope under his door after all.
Great review, Alan.
Write a comment…
I might be alone here but I actually think it makes sense that Haddie wasnâ€™t in the episode â€“ itâ€™s consistent with the character the show has developed. Sheâ€™s a teenager, sheâ€™s in a new relationship that sheâ€™s completely consumed withâ€¦ I think thatâ€™s what makes this show work â€“ they didnâ€™t feel the need to insert her into the house just because she needed to participate in a major plot point.
Regarding Crosby and Jasmine, I don’t understand why nobody is taking the time to talk to Crosby and figure out what the hell happened (at least on screen). Everybody just seems to be on board with the idea that he’s an asshole and that’s that. Surely his own family haven’t forgotten that she hid his son from him for five years, and have noticed that she’s been treating him like crap and he’s been openly complaining of feeling undermined and unvalued? Is the show so lazy that it’s just going to take the TV shortcut of infidelity = asshole?
I felt that way too, but then as I kept watching it felt more like the writers wanted us to see it through Crosby’s eyes, what it would feel like to be in his shoes. How it feels to have everyone you love acting like they think your the worst person in the world. And in the end his Dad gave him a break, as he should have.
I thought Max knew about Asperger’s when he participated in that rally/race/something last season?
Monica Potter’s eyes are perpetually dewy in the best sense.
And I thought Jim O’Heir seemed a bit sexist in his scene. You don’t want to trouble yourself with schedules and stress, little lady. C’mon Jerry! (Although it was nice to see a Parks and Rec person during this horrible three-week hiatus of no new episodes.)
3 weeks?!?! whats going on in television?!?! blast you charlie sheen!!!!
Loved that scene where Jasmine calls Julia to confirm the sleepover…a really well acted scene from both ladies, as neither of them ‘overacted’ in trying to show the uncomfortable nature of that call. FYI, you can watch just that scene at [vimeo.com]
Also, I think the song they used for that scene, “Without You” by Junip fit perfect – it’s tender tone really added to the mood.
The whole crew is just amazing..but Monica Potter is just behind the bars…she brought tears to my eyes !!