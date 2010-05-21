‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Freddy Spaghetti’: The show must go wrong?

A review of the “Parks and Recreation” season two finale coming up just as soon as I advance medical science 30 years…
“Freddy Spaghetti,” like last week’s “The Master Plan,” had to serve two masters at once. It closed out this triumphant second season of “Parks and Rec” and brought either closure or major new developments to the stories of the season: Mark becomes Brendana-quits, Andy and April take one step forward and two steps back, Tom basks in a new relationship and then gets sucker punched by seeing Ron wearing his post-coital Tiger Woods outfit with Tom’s ex-wife. But with the introduction of Chris and Ben and the budget crisis storyline (and even the start of the Tom/Lucy coupling), these last two episodes have felt very much like the start of season three(*).
(*) As many of you know, the show has stayed in production, despite Amy Poehler’s (very visible) pregnancy, so there could be new episodes on in the fall even after the leading lady goes on maternity leave. Instead, NBC decided to bump “Parks and Rec” to mid-season, and the only thing that will make me less irked about it is if it returns at 9:30 after “The Office.” But the weird production schedule, and the timing of Rob Lowe and Adam Scott’s availability, no doubt contributed to the sense of overlap between the seasons.
But “Freddy Spaghetti” did a fine, funny job of straddling the two seasons and making almost all of the stories work.
I like the battle of wills between realist Ben and optimist Leslie, both for comedy and the nice chemistry between Poehler and Scott, but also for the show’s unswerving belief in the idea of government, which Mark makes plain at the end by saying if there were more Leslie Knopes working in public service, he might not be quitting.
I knew going into his stint on the show that Rob Lowe can be funny, but this may be the most I’ve ever enjoyed him. They’ve moved Chris right up to the edge of cartoon and Lowe is embracing that with his goofy running style and his shameless pandering whenever Chris has to pass the baton to bad cop Ben.
We knew from last week that putting Ron the libertarian in the middle of a story about government cuts would be comedy gold, but here we also got to see the noble side of Ron in his attempt to sacrifice his own job to save Leslie’s. (And we saw that Nick Offerman can do slapstick with that awesome slide on the grass.) But he still got to be Ron Effing Swanson, as we saw with the giant, bacon-wrapped turkey leg known, of course, as “The Swanson.”
I love the addition of Natalie Morales to the cast, both because I’m a fan of hers going back to “The Middleman,” but also because I think Tom as unsuccessful hound dog was starting to feel one-note. Tom with a girlfriend provides the opportunity for all kinds of new skeeviness (“I just took four Benadryls to dull my sensitivity”), and of course he could only make it work with a girlfriend who just accepts his inappropriateness and doesn’t care.
Both Tom’s story and the Andy/April plot featured characters getting the rug pulled out from under them just as they find happiness (Tom in seeing Ron with Wendy, April in hearing about Andy and Ann’s kiss), but I think it worked better with Tom than with April.
“Parks and Rec” has been out-“Office”-ing “The Office” all season in terms of its humor and mix of silly comedy and genuine emotion, but the attempt to make Andy and April into the show’s version of Jim and Pam has been a mixed bag. Chris Pratt and Aubrey Plaza are wonderful, both apart and together, and I appreciated the low-key nature of it, as well as the idea that the only real obstacle was Andy being oblivious as usual and April being too guarded to do anything about it. But pushing Ann into the middle of things (and making Rashida Jones again the villain in a Greg Daniels romantic comedy arc) feels like an obstacle for the sake of one.
It would be one thing if the Andy/April tension had been written on the same emotional scale of Jim and Pam, where we saw that Jim viewed Pam as the one great thing in the middle of his otherwise mediocre and depressing life (and that Pam felt similarly about Jim, even if she couldn’t admit it to herself). There were major stakes there, and so while it was frustrating to see Pam (briefly) choose Roy, and to see Jim move on to Stamford and Karen, it fit with the drama that had come before. With Andy and April, there’s been some suggestion that April is making Andy a better man (though I’d credit Leslie with the transformation more) and that Andy is making April less cynical (though, again, Leslie’s presence in her life is a factor, too), and so there’s something at stake here – just not as strong or as prominent as how much Jim and Pam clearly needed each other. So because the story has been lighter, I don’t know that it works to try to turn it into a full-on soap opera with impulsive kisses, misunderstandings and whatnot. PB&J were built to handle that (for a few seasons, anyway); Andy and April don’t seem to want or need that level of drama.
Overall, though, a fine, appropriate end to a terrific sophomore surge.
What did everybody else think?
Loved it. What a terrific end to one of the best second seasons of TV comedy ever. Though I enjoyed The Office’s finale more than I’ve enjoyed recent episodes, I still get more excited about Parks and Rec than I do about The Office. I look forward to the return of P-Rex as soon as possible.
I want Ron Swanson’s ringtone.
A guy in my office has a similar ringtone, but it’s more the sound of a quick, silenced, double-tap.
i would report your co-worker to h.r. hopefully he’s not disgruntled.
did you ever find the ringtone?
Disappointed we dont get it to mid season. It would be one thing if NBC actually had some good shows but they are an awful network.
fantastic ep. lots of big laugh lines. i agree alan, taking four benadryls to dull sensitivity plus boys 2 men playing in the background was great.
SUCK IT PARIS, FRANCE!!
Great ending. One thing I was confused about though. So did Ben just find another way to slash the budget besides getting rid of Leslie’s salary? They seemed to roll over that quickly after he saves the concert, unless I’m missing something…
I understood it to be that because Leslie is now “Essential”, she is off the chopping block. I assumed this was Ron’s work, knowing that if they switched places, he’d still be safe.
(A clever move, definitely worthy of some Tiger Woods outfit inducing celebrations.)
Loved the chemistry between Ben and Leslie in that last scene. Cannot wait to see her bring back his idealism next season.
Great review. I too really like the Leslie/Ben chem, hope that’s where they’re going. The Swanson, so aptly named.
I agree about Andy/April being a mixed bag, and here’s why: Andy is at risk of becoming the equivalent of The Office’s Michael, that is over-the-top (in his stupidity versus inappropriateness). It is as if Andy was dropped on his head, multiple times, as a kid. I find it hard to root for a borderline simpleton, the same way I find it hard to root for a Dunder-Mifflin boss who should have been fired 50 times over by now.
Andy is dumb, but I don’t think he’s approaching cartoon territory yet. However, I did think that Rob Lowe’s character was a little over-the-top and didn’t bear much resemblance to a real human being.
A Library. “That is literally the worst place I could think of!”
I also thought the tag was going to be, Just as soon as I order the “Swanson”…
I still can’t fathom how NBC, with 21 hours of primetime programming to fill each week, can’t find a measley 30 minutes for P&R on the Fall schedule.
TV executives are idiots.
And Alan, how does P&R not airing in the Fall, affect Adam Scott’s ability to be part of more than three eps of a season 3 of Party Down?
Well, I’m not particularly optimistic about Party Down season 3, so the question is kind of moot. But even if it happens, this wouldn’t affect that. It’s not just about scheduling; it’s that he has a series regular contract for Parks & Rec, and NBC (like every other network) doesn’t want its regular actors working too often for other network’s shows. (See also Jane Lynch only returning for one episode this season after jumping to Glee.)
It was a pretty decent episode but not one of the season’s best. The efficiency expert storyline is as overused as it gets on TV and Adam Scott brings very little to freshen up such a tired concept. But most of the regulars were in fine form, especially Ron in his budget cutting glee. I agree with Alan that April and Andy don’t need the complications of a melodramatic arc. Their’s isn’t that kind of story or shouldn’t be.
Really enjoyed this episode and I am beyond pissed that NBC chose to throw it on the mid-season pile. They’ve done a great job of developing the characters (except for Tom until this one) so that you actually care about their fates.
I agree about them maybe trying a little too hard with the Andy/April story. Even Jim and Pam couldn’t really sustain the whole will they/won’t they vibe as long as they did. There is way less at stake with Andy and April and to try and drag Ann back into the middle just seems a bit lazy.
I liked it, though I think in the Community-PR-Office trilogy, the finales rank in the order they ran from best to great to good. I thought it was sweet for the show to end with a similar shot to the end of season 1. Also was assuming Leslie would come out dressed as Freddy Spaghetti herself, but alas that did not occur.
Now if Outsourced bombs, is there a chance P+R comes back earlier than expected? On the other side, if Outsourced is the best show in the history of tv, is P+R gonna go missing for the entire season or just get moved to a different timeslot?
Great episode, nearly out of the ballpark. Loved the turkey leg wrapped in bacon being called ‘The Swanson.’ Also, loved Ron’s ringtone.
This show works best, IYAM, when it veers more toward a traditional comedy and loses the mockumentary format. Most times that they’ve employed the mockumentary bits, they’ve seemed very predictable and repetitive.
Rob Lowe talking about running 10 miles a day and then taking off at a full sprint may have been the best image of the night for me. Then not being sweaty at all at the hospital. “My heart could pump blood up into a 747.”
So sad to see the season ending, and sadder still we won’t see it again until midseason. It was the jewel of Thursday nights this year.
‘my resting heart rate is 28 beats per minute’
My favorite part just might have been Ron Effing Swanson shouting “40%!” when they were trying to figure out how much of the budget to cut (they only needed 32% or something). I love his hatred for government and his joy in its demise.
Still adjusting to the non-newspaper world, Alan? :)
@Matt I took it that since Leslie took Ron’s place in the meetings, her ideas would actually be good (e.g. not selling the zoo animals) and she could figure out how to cut 30% of the budget without firing anyone (even Jerry). I agree, though, it was kind of a loose end.
Laughed my ass off at Ron’s ringtone, his slide, “The Swanson.” I’m really having fun watching Rob Lowe in a comedic role, that shot of him running was a literal LOL moment. NBC is out of its mind holding this to midseason.
Will parks being pushed to mid-season allow Greg Daniels and Michael Shur to finally have more time for the office? at least for the first half of the season?
The swanson slide on the grass was aaaamazing!!!!
its been good to watch this show its stride this season after a hit and miss 1st. maybe the biggest surprise for me has been the brilliant development of Ron Swanson, he gets better each week! The turkey leg, the grass slide, and the bits of humanity he shows to the girls is all awesome. When Fredd Spagetti was m.i.a. I thought we might see Duke Silver save the day. I’m off to east some pork cracklins..
It kills me that they decide to keep shooting because of her pregnancy, then NBC moves it out so far they could have waited for her to have the baby anyway.
NBC execs couldn’t find their a**es with two hands tied behind their backs.
What in the heck happened with Andy and April lately? They went from being my two favorite characters to me sort of dreading seeing them. I am honestly a little scared of season 3 if they keep this romance comedy hit-miss relationship stuff going.
Okay, I just got high and watched the extended cut on Hulu and liked it a lot more than when I watched it on TV last night. I guess the idea that everybody is about to not see each other / maybe get fired made it more forgiveable.
I meant to say this last week, and I forgot to look last night, but did anyone else notice that after the main credits, when they listed Adam Scott and Rob Lowe, Lowe got “and introducing Rob Lowe.” That killed me.
Decent episode, but I do have to disagree strongly with you re Rob Lowe. He is not a good fit on P&R. Annoying and not the least bit funny. I hope we see very little of him on a going forward basis.
Has anyone noticed the trend on NBC’s Thursday comedies of older men being attracted to younger women, and the characters/audience being okay with this?
I mean I love April and Andy, but it’s getting kind of weird.
If it was older women and younger men, now that’d be weird. it’s why i won’t watch a show named “Cougar Town”… you may have heard of it. Similarly if it was older men and older women, not gonna watch that. Suck it Golden Girls. Now a younger/younger coupling? I love me some 90210.
approved for ‘suck it golden girls.
Damn, Adam Scott is good. I love, love Paul Schneider, but if we have to lose him, what a casting coup. I don’t see the romance quite yet but I adore him & everything he does and says.
The Swanson slide was beyond perfect. You are dead on about the triumph of this season, Alan. I have rarely loved a comedy more.
Best live-action sitcom comedy since Arrested Development. And really, my fan boy-ish love for the humor is reaching “The Simpsons In It’s Prime” levels.
I also loved the way the end of the episode was just a meta-commentary on the whole show. Jerry’s “See ya soon, I hope”. Paul’s “I wouldn’t bet against you”. Agreed. This show is way too good not to find its audience eventually.
I’ll miss ya Parks and Rec. Get back soon.
The hilarious producers’ cut on Hulu is well worth the watch.
Hilarious episode, but I agree that the April/Andy storyline has been dragging out and I’m really not overly interested in the result. Still, the character of Andy cracks me up so much that he keeps me interested in it, and rooting for him. Ron Swanson was great on so many levels – from defending Leslie over rooting for government’s failure to eating a bacon-covered leg of meat called the “Swanson”. Just love this show and this season, one of the most satisfying seasons of comedy I can remember. Love all these characters, from Leslie and Tom all the way down to Gerry and Donna.
Loved when The Ntalie Morales character met Ron Effing Swanson. The handshake and she talked reverently of her Dad (which Ron approved of) and He explained The Swanson, and she gave him a look of respect that killed.
Has there been any precedent for Ron Swanson fancying Tom’s ex-wife? I can’t remember. That development felt jarringly sudden, to me.
A mutual attraction between Tom’s ex and Ron had been expressed earlier in the season.
I hadn’t seen P&R until following Rob Lowe there in the last 2 eps. Glad I did. I’m actually watching the rest of the show! Rob Lowe is hilarious. I too liked him talking and then taking off at a full sprint.
Also noticed the “introducing RL” credits last week. Not so this week. I guess he’s a seasoned veteran now.
I do have to wonder how you keep both Lowe and Scott with this midseason announcement. I do know they’ve been shooting eps – are they still?
Also liked Ron’s slide. Have to wonder if that was first take!
But the questions at the press conference kill me just thinking about them “If the govt. shuts down what about Al Quaeda?” I hadn’t remembered the great answer by Leslie “one thing at a time.”
Funny stuff.
Lowe is a guest star who will be in at least some of the six episodes being filmed before Poehler’s maternity leave. After that, who knows? But Scott is a cast regular and will be available whenever and wherever new episodes are made.