‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘The Master Plan’: Whoomp! (There it is)

I wrote in broad strokes about this season of “Parks and Recreation” and about tonight’s arrival of Adam Scott and Rob Lowe in yesterday’s post, but I have a more specific review of “The Master Plan” coming up just as soon as I count backwards from a thousand by sevens and think of warm brownies…
As I wrote yesterday, Lowe (who’ll be around for a handful of episodes at least) and Scott (who will be around full-time) fit in nicely, with the episode both playing off their respective roles on the show (Lowe as the charming pretty face, Scott as the guy who’s going to do the real work) and their screen personas (Lowe as almost pathologically charming, Scott as dry and guarded). I was particularly amused by the revelation about Ben’s minor celebrity as a teen mayor, since it so neatly parallels his character on “Party Down.”(*) For a good chunk of his career, he was typecast as d-bags. Now it appears he’s going to be typecast as guys who achieved fame much too soon and for much too silly a reason, and have spent the rest of their lives trying to live that down.
(*) And, yes, I’m sad that Scott wouldn’t be available full-time for a hypothetical third season of “Party Down,” but I blame Starz management for that – and I’m still not optimistic such a season will exist – and am therefore glad he’s found such a perfect place to jump to.
But “The Master Plan” wisely didn’t try to lean too heavily on the new guys, with a good chunk of the episode taking place at The Snake Hole for April’s 21st birthday party, featuring a drunken Ann (and Rashida Jones once again proving that she can be very funny, even if she’s not usually asked to be) and Leslie, the douche-tastic return of Jean-Ralphio (or, as Andy called him, “that Ralph Macchio guy”), Tom casting too wide a net for a hook-up, and more unfortunate but understandable crossed signals(**) between Andy and April.
(**) On that front, I’m glad that Ann only got really interested in talking to Andy after she was blitzed. While the similar beats in “Galentine’s Day” rang true – she put in all the work and didn’t get to reap the rewards – it still didn’t make Ann seem all that likable. To go there again in an episode in which we find she’s dumped Mark and been pretty blunt about why might have made the character seem too much the villain after we’ve spent a season rooting for Andy and April to hook up. Having her do it while drunk – and then hook up with Rob Lowe instead – forgives the behavior somewhat.
“Parks and Rec” has become as much a romantic comedy as a workplace one (just as “The Office” did), and so it was nice to see not only more Andy and April, but Ann potentially getting with Chris, and Leslie and Ben so obviously hitting it off once they went out for a beer, and Tom finding success with Lucy the waitress (played by “Middleman” star Natalie Morales) by putting aside his usual smarmy clowning and just being a guy.
But the work stuff was an awful lot of fun, too, particularly government-hating Ron’s growing delight at getting to watch Chris and Ben tear the Pawnee government to shreds. I never would have imagined Ron Effing Swanson could giggle, but Nick Offerman sold that, as well as the glee and concern for his image as he asked Leslie, “What’s a not-gay way to ask him to go camping with me.”
(Also good Swanson territory: him playing surrogate dad to both Leslie at her most petulant with the warm brownie advice, and then to April after he finds her clearly depressed after the party. That’s the great thing about the character: the show can tell so many jokes at his expense while never diminishing his innate awesomeness.)
What did everybody else think?
I’ll keep this short. Decent episode, but I disagree strongly with you on the new additions to the cast. I was not optimistic when I heard about them (Rob Lowe in particular struck me as gimmicky) and tonight did nothing to change that view. Frankly, I just don’t think that Rob Lowe “fits” in a comedy like P&R. I’ll be disappointed if he has a significant role in the show on a going forward basis. On a positive note, Offerman was excellent again. This show still has weaknesses (and has yet to get to the heights of the Office and 30 Rock at their best…for that matter, it’s not as good as Modern Family) but Ron Swanson is one of, if not the best, comedic character on television.
Ron’s smile when they said that the government would be shut down was just brilliant. Along with the pat of April’s shoulder to comfort her. Just little stuff that made me laugh out loud.
Much preferred this week to last: more real stuff to deal with, less manufactured, artificial circumstances; agreed: I’m more than tired of and finished with Tom’s “smarmy clowning,” and I’m a guy! Nice to Andy and April at least approaching normal human behavior in social relationships. I don’t like to decide too quickly on stuff — I’m OK with the newbies, and we’ll see how things continue, mostly next season, I guess, but an encouraging episode …
I enjoyed the episode probably the best out of the 8-930 NBC line up. Ron giggling was indeed awesome. I thought they might try to set up Andy and April this episode, but guess they’re waiting for the season finale when Ralph Macchio won’t mess it up.
Hopefully next week they do a better job writing out Paul Schneider. If this was his swan song, crummy way to go.
Favorite parts of the episode included Donna doing the two shots, Ann thinking she hooked up with Jerry, and Tom’s hook up math. Divide your age by half and add 7
That’s not Tom’s hook-up math, it’s become the standard. As with all things, Tom is glomming onto advice learned from men’s magazines/the internet.
I figured “Tom’s hook up math” was his quick ability to subtract 15 penises from 43 chicks to find 28 unsatisfied ones. Of course everyone knows the half your age plus seven rule, but Tom didn’t elaborate that you get to round down, which clears Andy of any sketchiness.
Just wanted to give Aubrey Plaza props for her performance. I know that guy-I-like-coming-to-my-party feeling, and she nailed it.
I love Adam Scott (thanks to your “Party Down” recommendation, Alan) and look forward to what he’ll bring to the show. But I gotta say, it’s hard for me to think of Leslie with another guy, when her soul mate is so clearly Officer Dave.
And Rob Lowe was funny! Best talking head was the one with Leslie in the foreground, Chris in the background doing his point-and-repeat-name greeting with Jerry. Will be interesting to see if his health-nut character crosses paths with the Sweetums folks.
I *loved* it, all the way through. A nice showcase for Aubrey Plaza, who got to be actually excited, some nice Andy/April and Andy/Ann, Rashida being funny, Adam Scott, Ron’s glee… I was almost afraid that the reveal would be that Ann hooked up with Jean Ralphio, so I was glad that it was Rob Lowe instead.
It’s because of you, Alan, that I gave P&R a chance, and I’m so glad I did. It manages to be warm and funny without being too awkward or mean. It’s just *nice.*
This was a brilliant episode, maybe my favorite of the series. So many wonderful little comedic grace notes, and lots of subtle and not-so-subtle relationship stuff. I can already tell that Adam Scott and Rob Lowe are perfect additions to the cast (even though I’ll miss Scott on Party Down if it comes back for another season).
Easily network TV’s best comedy.
“That Ralph-Machio guy’s a douche.”
Jean-Ralphio is the best comedy character of all time. I’m still crying from hisstory about standing outside the wrong girl’s house for 5 days (“…still drilled her.”)
Awesome episode, what made it really work is that all the charcters contributed to the hilarity, the ensemble truly shared the load and drama was introduced to the show without leaving too big a mark.
As soon as they said they would have to cut 40% of the budget I was just thinking “Are we having fun yet?” Ron certainly was, he barely said anything the whole episode but Offerman made it work with all those mug shots to the camera.
Adam Scott is going to make a great addition to the cast, his backstory is ridiculous yet somehow believeable at the same time. I like how they didn’t really try to make him sympathetic or some sort of Halpert-style everyman, but by the end I was coming around to him as Leslie was.
Rob Lowe, you can just tell he’s going to be gone soon. He’s written like the popular, pretty face and I’m sure that’s how NBC sees him. His vitamin regime wasn’t funny, but seeing him do chin ups in the background was hilarious.
Ann was the true instigator of laughs tonight, though. Her drunken anger at not getting to “reap the rewards” of Andy was hilarious and her hangover the next day almost rivalled her behaviour the night before for comic awesomeness. Her friendship with Leslie seems believable now as well which it did not in September, so kudos to Schur and co for that.
April and Andy, at this time its seems tragic yet understandable to me, and his song was quite sweet, too. I hope they get together soon before the Will/Won’t becomes to big a distraction, which it really shouldn’t because they are supporting characters and April is extremely low-watt.
Tom! Success! Is that Lucy girl in White Collar? Nice to see him win for once, though I get no end of pleasure in seeing him douche it up with J-R.
An all-timer, up there with The Stakeout, Greg Pikitus and Sweetums
Was the “Whoomp! (There it is)” reference supposed to be the Ben equivalent of Henry’s “Are we having fun yet?”
I’m surprised at how well they handled the actual breakup. I was fully bracing to hate Ann, but a flawed Ann really is a funnier Ann. What’s really disappointing is that with only one other episode left, that there was still so little Mark. The writers had better make it up next week.
I guess it’s that time of year, but many of this week’s shows were a bit hampered with plot. As usual, Parks is better with handling it, but if after watching the NBC Thursday comedies, I’m considering the ABC dramas for my escapism, there’s something wrong.
Sorry. I didn’t mean to comment specifically to your post. I should also clarify that I did like this episode quite a bit. It’s just that a “Telethon”-style episode would’ve suited my needs better this week.
“He had one of our quarterly budget meetings at a screening of Jurassic Park.” I hope they post those articles online.
Whoomp! (There It Is) is a song by Tag Team, awful song, guaranteed to start a party.
Watching episodes like these remind me of what The Office felt like near the end of season 2: just consistently hitting every mark, with great writing and performances. I loved this episode, top to bottom; Lowe’s infectious charm was great, and Scott is, as he always is, great. Actually, I was impressed with all of the guest stars (including Richardson from Deadwood!), and am curious about how the story continues from its cliffhanger.
Alan, do you know if Natalie Morales is coming back in a recurring form, too? Her scene with Ansari was really charming, and I would hope she comes back.
I’ve read that Natalie Morales is going to have a recurring role.
After this episode, I’m even more pumped for Adam Scott being on the show.
And I really liked Ann here, too — though frankly, I still don’t really understand how she ever lived with Andy. I like Ann, I like Andy, but I just don’t get it.
Plus, Andy being freaked out about the age difference with April is ringing not particularly true to me. Sure, that’s an 8-year gap, but he is a 29-year-old who is currently a shoe-shine guy and very recently lived in a tent in a hole. Just saying.
Anybody else catch “And introducing Rob Lowe” in the opening credits? Hilarious.
Gahh I thought I was going to be the first to mention that and then I clicked show more comments and there yours was :-)
As an aside, I wanted to thank Comcast. Thanks to there craptastic service all my DVR’ed Thursday night comedies froze and paused every couple of minuets so I missed tons of jokes.
I hope more people start watching this. It’s so consistently good and I don’t want it to get canceled anytime soon.
Also my captcha text is “the Haverford” which made me do a double-take.
Despite the good early reviews, I was a little worried about this episode since they had to introduce 3 new characters.
But damned if it wasn’t one of the funniest of the series. Ron’s absolute delight at the end of the episode was just brilliantly displayed by Nick Offerman.
Love love loved it.
I liked the gag in the credits that said “and introducing Rob Lowe.”
Oops, sorry Chrissie and srpad, I always forget about the “show more comments” dealie, too…
Parks and Recreation was stellar as usual. Perhaps my favorite line was when Leslie saw the old creepy looking man walking in to the office and screamed “Ah! Death!” or something like that. I had to pause the DVR until I caught my breath on that one. Little lines like that always sneak up on me with this show, as did the simple yet effective Ron Swanson smirk when he found out about the Pawnee government shutting down. I feel like the writers have complete understanding of every character at this point – even bit roles like Gerry and Donna are really well done. And of course they’ve done a masterful job transforming Leslie from a poor man’s Michael Scott to her own likeable protagonist. I really do enjoy spending time every week with the crew in Pawnee.
I thought this was Rashida Jones’ best performance of the season or at the very least her funniest and most entertaining. She played a drunk woman perfectly and it was a scene-stealing performance.
My only complaint is I feel that this April/Andy storyline is wearing a bit thin at this point. I’m not sure when the season finale is, but it’d be a wise move to have their feelings expressed in that episode. Seeing those two on a series of dates next season would be very fun TV.
I actually work for a municipal government in Indiana, in a community which is about the same size as Pawnee appears to be. There have been times, watching this show, where things have rang true for my own work experiences. But this episode was the first time that the work plotline hit painfully close to home.
The parallels are hardly exact; our budget problems are due to bad decisions at the state level, not the local level, and conversely, the hard decisions on where and what to cut have come from our local government, not the State.
But still, when you work at a municipal government that’s undergone severe cuts in service and employee layoffs over the last two years, it’s quite painful to watch a comic representation of the same issue.
Obviously this plotline isn’t going away soon, and I love this show, so I guess I’ll just have to suck it up. Thankfully, there aren’t many shows about local government. I couldn’t imagine trying to watch TV as a doctor, or a lawyer or a cop.
I just love this show. It just gets better and better. And how great was Rashida Jones? And Adam Scott is going to be a great addition.
The extended version of the episode is up on NBC.com. Watching now. The new opening scene is great.
[www.nbc.com]
The show has been steadily improving on this front, but the blocking and camerawork have really shined in this episode. The frequent use of background action was great. Tom’s reaction to Ron’s present, Andy seen through the window as April was talking about what makes someone an adult, Ron eating a Hydrax cookie, Tom waving party invitations, Chris and Ben introducing themselves to Jerry, Chris doing chin-upsâ€¦
Chris Pratt was good as always, but seemed a bitâ€¦tired for most of the episode. I hope Paul Schneider gets a real sendoff next week, but otherwise, a very good episode. Parks wins the night.
The episode was basically perfect for me; The Snakehole Lounge is such a great set addition and a super-charged setting for the wonderful April/Andy storyline (Chris Pratt’s “I guess I’m just super bad at reading signals.” was such great delivery), and, like people have said, gave Rashida Jones some good work to do.
That said, I still don’t love her that much. In the scene in the coffee shop with Mark I thought she played the smugness too much, and she does that smile thing at the end of her speeches that rubs me wrong. I think I know what the actress is going for but it bugs.
But, I will say the script gave me some new insights into her character, which I liked. I think Ann is the girl who likes to be the least crazy in her relationships, so she can hold some authority. She thought Mark was a baby douchebag, but he turned out to be sweet and lovable and it’s starting to make sense why she ended it and still theoretically wants the Andy power dynamic to be restored.
Last thing: I think Adam Scott was terrific, Rob Lowe played kooky really well, and I am really, really going to miss Paul Schneider.
Loved Rob Lowe. Very Dale Cooper-esque.
Absolutely my favourite episode of the season. Why? Here’s why:
1) Adam Scott!
2) Ron’s facial reaction to Leslie saying there’d be outrage if Jerry were fired.
3) Ron’s attempt to comfort April and her reaction to it.
4) Ann’s inability to drink through a straw.
5) Jean-Ralphio! Or should I say Ralph Machio!
6) Tom hooking up with Natalie Morales, and another of his priceless facial reactions.
7) Rob Lowe!
8) Ben the boy mayor.
The list is practically endless. Great, great stuff.
Ron Swanson maybe be the best character on tv right now. His deadpan ways and sheer disdain for his job are played brilliantly. He reminds me of the way Dwight used to command the screen in the early office episodes.
Community’s Abed is also great.
I loved Ron’s bit where he tried and tried and tried to reach out to April’s shoulder for that awkward tender moment but just quite bring himself to do it with any degree of human comfort. It was a classic TV bit.
After seeing The Vicious Kind, I will literally watch anything with Adam Scott. That movie blew me away.
Loved this episode! I too know the feeling of the guy you like coming to your party and Aubrey played it perfectly.
Ron F’ing Swanson was on fire last night with too many facial expressions to list.
I thought Adam Scott and Rob Lowe fit really well with the gang and I’m excited to have them around for next season.
Like others have said, I really hope they give Paul Schneider a better send off. If you watch the extended version that Paul F linked he does get some more screen time.
Can’t wait for the finale!
insanity. Rob Lowe is an awesome addition to PnR. He’s bringing back the smarmy charm of his character in Waynes World, without the sinister undertone, and his desk full of vitamins and protein shakes was a great touch. Ron Swanson brings the sarcasm, Tom brings the silly, but the rest of the guys (Mark, Andy and Jerry) are all kinda weak in their own way. Rob Lowe’s uber-positive alpha male is a smart addition.
“What exactly will you be cutting, and how much of it, and can I watch you do it while eating pork cracklins?” -Ron effin Swanson
I’ll be honest: I don’t dig the whole Andy and April constantly and awkwardly never connecting. It is tired. The Office has done it over and over and over.
On another note, I saw 2 films with Paul Schneider recently and it’s just so hard to detach him from the role of Brandanawitz.
By the way, Hulu has a 30 minute extended cut of this episode :)
The extended version includes a scene and brief camera aside with intrepid reporter Shauna Malwae-Tweep!
As much as I have loved Parks and Recreation this season, this first episode with Adam Scott completely won me over with him joining the cast even if it means there’s no more Henry on Party Down. He just came off as a great foil for Leslie, especially his varied reactions to Leslie’s enthusiastic contentiousness. It felt really promising. Frankly,I’m psyched.
Did anyone else think of Rob Lowe’s character in Thank You for Smoking watching him?
“When do you sleep?”
“…Sunday.”
Loved the episode otherwise, and anything with Natalie Morales is automatically a half-grade higher in my book. I can’t believe that only a couple of years ago I only knew Adam Scott as Mr. Rook on that one episode of Veronica Mars, and I’m happy to have him around more regularly on my TV set.
After seeing Parks and Recreation missing from the fall schedule, I’m suddenly panicked about the prospects of a fourth season.
I just saw NBC’s schedule and they’re holding P&R until midseason in order to launch a new show behind The Office, sliding 30 Rock into the old P&R slot. I hope when it comes back they’ll put P&R behind The Office and try to at least give it a chance to find an audience, because it really deserves it. 30 Rock has all the audience it’s ever going to get, but P&R has a chance to grow.
Yes. 30 Rock has been coasting on The Office leadin for 4 years now. It is an insiders favorite obviously given all the awards, but put it at 8 or 8:30 and I bet it would be getting the same ratings Community or P&R are currently pulling.
I was finally able to see this episode. It was solid with a lot of well played moments from Andy, Ron, April and Ann, but the two new guys both seemed pointless. Adam Scott in particular wasn’t bad but didn’t add anything at all either. He doesn’t have much of a presence.
I’ve only seen the producers’ cut, so this may be unique to that version, but I am surprised that no one (especially Allen!) has mentioned Richardson’s cameo.