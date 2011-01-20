‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Go Big or Go Home’: People will come, Ron

“Parks and Recreation” is back for its third season (finally!). Yesterday, I offered both an interview with star Amy Poehler and a general review of the seven episodes I’ve seen. Now I have some specific thoughts on the season premiere, coming up just as soon as I have one of those shirts that looks wet all the time…
“Go Big or Go Home” had to accomplish a lot in around 22 minutes of air time. It had to get both potential new viewers and old ones who haven’t seen the show in a while up to speed on the budget crisis storyline, on the various couples (Ann/Chris), triangles (April/Andy/Ann) and quadrangles (Ron/Wendy/Tom/Lucy), and on the world of Pawnee. It had to set up the season’s big story arc with Leslie’s plan for the Harvest Festival.
And most importantly – particularly given the potentially much bigger audience it got tonight thanks to the new timeslot – it had to be funny.
And I think the episode checked off all the boxes with relative ease. It was a smart, assured, funny reminder of just how well this show was clicking when it went off the air last spring (which is when these first few episodes were made).
I’m a sucker for a good gathering-of-the-team sequence, and I thought this was a beaut, quickly and easily conveying Leslie’s unbridled, dorky enthusiasm (also well-captured by her “Breaks over, mofos!” yell a few scenes later), Ron’s combination of rugged manliness and apathy, Tom’s horndog con man qualities and, of course, everyone’s lack of appreciation for the many talents of Jerry. (Leslie hurling his painting into the lake – like she was doing him a favor – was the first of many big laughs this one provided.) We were reminded just how simple Andy is with him leaving his 200th unreturned message with April (“If you’re trying to tell me something, I do not know what it is because you will not call me back”), Chris and Ben’s roles as good cop/bad cop, etc. All nice and simple, with a lot of jokes peppered throughout the opening moments.
And then… and then we got Ron Effing Swanson putting on the Bobby Knight sweater to coach a kids basketball team and introduce the world to the Swanson Pyramid of Greatness. I’ll leave it to the internet to dissect the various items and the levels on which they were placed (one of my favorites: “Facial hair: if you have to sculpt it, that probably means you can’t grow it”), but the idea alone was wonderful. And they took the Knight gag to its natural conclusion by having Ron get so mad at Tom (who was not only acting out of jealousy but clearly knew nothing about the game and was only reffing because he still had the Foot Locker uniform) that he threw a chair across the court, Knight-style. Perfection.
But Ron being both awesome and hilarious is something that Nick Offerman and these writers (in this case, Alan Yang) can do in their sleep by now. What impressed me most about “Go Big or Go Home” was the work it did with Ann and Chris.
Rashida Jones makes a splendid straight woman. We saw that on “The Office,” we’ve seen it on this show, in “I Love You, Man,” etc. (Part of what makes her so effective in “The Social Network” is how her calmness contrasts with all the film’s tightly-wound characters.) And last year the show made a mistake (one of its few that season) in putting Ann into a relationship with Mark, the other token straight man. (Good idea for a real couple, boring for a sitcom.) But we’ve also seen glimpses that she can be quite funny when called upon, like in last year’s episode where Ann took Leslie on the practice date from hell. And being around Rob Lowe’s Chris has brought out the comedic best in Jones, from her dead-on Lowe impression to her reaction when Leslie first revealed that the date had been a scam and then tried to blame it all on her.
Beyond that, the scene where Chris explains the childhood origins of his relentlessly positive attitude to Ann was just marvelous. Simple, sweet, sincerely played by Lowe and Jones, and something that gives the writers license to make Chris as ridiculous as they want him to be – say, for instance, him weeping at Leslie’s speech about the Harvest Festival – because the behavior is always going to be grounded in that story. (Similarly, anytime Chris’ positivity seems so extreme that you wonder why Ann isn’t scared off, you’ll be able to think on her reaction in that moment.)
Beyond that, we got a heavy dose of “Parks and Rec” continuity, but in a way that I can’t imagine was off-putting for the newcomers. Leslie takes the gang to The Bulge, which is funny whether or not you’ve seen the season two premiere (and she summarizes that for Ben, just in case), we discover that April went to Venezuela (a callback to “Sister City”), Ben again mentions his history as a teenage mayor, etc.
A very fine start to the strong run you’re about to see the show go on, and I haven’t even made mention of Tom’s specific foul calls (“Foul on Number Three for Taking a Number Two on Number Four”) or Andy’s coaching style, or Leslie and Ann’s debate about sexy foods.
What did everybody else think?
I loved it! I just started watching Parks & Rec over the last few weeks, after initially being turned off by its awkward start in season 1. It just might be my favorite comedy now. Ron Swanson is the greatest, and ensemble really clicks, and I love the additions of Adam Scott and Rob Lowe.
Between Parks and Rec and Community, it’s like 1980s sweater night on NBC. As a Hoosier, I’m partial to the Bobby Knight sweater over the Cosby sweater.
Glad to have this show back.
Great review. I couldn’t agree more.
I have become a big fan of Parks and Rec and this was a strong ep. It felt almost like a pilot to me in all the set up it did but I still laughed alot.
Here’s hoping people jump on the Parks and Rec bandwagon and make plans to attend the Pawnee Harvest Festival.
My goal this season was to watch P&R more regularly instead of the every once in a while I had been doing. I already watch quite a few NBC Thursday sitcoms so I knew it’d be easy.
This was a very enjoyable and funny episode. My only disagreement is in relation to Rob Lowe’s Chris. I didn’t enjoy him quite as much as you did. I found it hard to relate to his over-the-topness even if it was great to see Anne react to it.
I feel the show did far better introducing Adam Scott’s Ben. I hadn’t seen him in anything before (I know I know, I need to see Party Down) but I see why you gave him such raves for his previous work. I think having someone like him is the perfect foil for Leslie because ultimately, given their political ambitions, they probably understand one another.
Good lord, the Ron Swanson Pyramid of Greatness might be the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen.
I agree. I really hope it’s available as a poster one can buy. I think my sides almost actually split on reading “Masonry: Building walls makes you strong. Defending them makes you even stronger.”
Paused the show to try and read the entire pyramid. Wife notices that Skim Milk is on their twice. The 1st Skim Milk says, “Avoid it.” The 2nd Skim Milk says, “That’s right it’s on here twice. Avoid it.” We couldn’t stop laughing.
My favorite was “TORSO: Should be thick and impenetrable.” Just cracked me up.
“America–The only country that matters. If you want to experience other ‘cultures,’ use an atlas or a ham radio.”
“Poise: Sting like a bee. Do not float like a butterfly. That’s ridiculous.
“Cursing–There’s only one bad word: Taxes. If any other word is good enough for sailors, it’s good enough for you.”
EW has the poster up at a nice printable size at [popwatch.ew.com]. Looks good 11×17
Alan, I’m really disappointed you didn’t like Mark and Anne together. I thought it helped keep Mark’s character relevant for a while and seeing him grow into someone who wanted to be a relationship was funn.
I liked Mark as a character, just as I’ve liked Ann. I just thought it was a poor use of resources to put them together, when what was most interesting about them was seeing how they reacted to the stranger people in the ensemble.
Mark and Anne were awful together and they are awful characters to begin with. Thankfully Mark is gone. With Ann, I know nothing about her background except apparently she needs to be with a man at all times like she’s J-Lo. In fact, we don’t even know anything about her foreground either. Almost every scene with her has Leslie being crazy around her. I don’t even get why she likes Leslie to begin with.
I think it should be pretty clear by now that Ann is attracted to sincerity, which Leslie, Andy and – surprise to me too – Rob Lowe’s character provide in spades.
I don’t think Ann “needs to be with a man at all times,” I just think she’s attractive and gets a lot of male attention. I’m glad she’s still on the show.
I thought her and Mark were pretty boring together, but, on the other hand, that relationship provided opportunity for some good tension with April/Andy and with Leslie.
So has Brendanawicz been banished to Mandyville?
They did at least explain the absence, since he took a buyout to go work for a contractor in the season two finale. Mandy just went *POOF*
who’s mandy?
Matt, it’s a reference to the character played by Moira Kelly in season 1 of the West Wing. Mandy was written out after the first season and all plot lines involving the character were dropped. Her character was never referenced ever again, and no explanation was given as to why she disappeared. Fans have since called the place to which not-so-popular characters are banished as “Mandyville.”
Schneider’s gone from the credits, so yeah. I just watched Season One, and it was interesting how his character was transformed from a kind of creepy horndog to Mr. Boring.
Now to Mr. Gone.
Did anyone else hear echoes of The West Wing in Leslie’s “break’s over (mofo’s)?” Bartlet made a typically windy “break’s over” speech early in season one of The West Wing (maybe even in the premiere?)
Never heard of Mandyville, shouldn’t it be called Mandy Land?
the writers have said he’s based on a real guy they met doing research, who was in small government, got frustrated, left, and returned. and then maybe quit again in a sort of cycle. one would assume this means brendanawicz will return should the show’s run provide ample time for such plotting.
To follow up with what cjones said, here is the piece in the LA Times where Mike Schur talks about no more Mark. [is.gd]
I could give or take the Mark/Ann plot, but I really miss Mark in general. But I love the show too much to care for long, and Adam Scott is equally fantastic.
Smiling so big right now. I only got caught up on what I’d been missing in October or so and the wait has felt like an eternity; I can only imagine how bad it’s been for you folks who watched last season as it aired. I must say, though, the wait was worth it. My only complaint: I need more April sarcasm (and sometimes glee) in my life, but I understand, it was a busy episode.
I’m so glad you confided me to give this show another chance. I spent the last three weeks watching last season after I left the show flat after to eps of season one. What a brilliant show.
Yeah, that was not what I was expecting. It was much more like season 1 than season 2. Frantically trying to be funny and setting up the harvest festival as sort of the new pit in a way. The problem is the show didn’t stop sucking till they started season 2 and slowed down and let us explore and get to like the world they had created. Now they seem to be backsliding to the failed tactics of earlier on. Didn’t work for me. But there were some bright spots, notably Aubrey Plaza’s scenes and the running gag of poor Jerry.
Also didn’t like Rashida Jones having to play a love interest to a guy old enough to be her dad. I don’t really think the two new guys fit in to the show very well.
Note: I’m aware that most here seem to have loved it and that’s cool. I’d like it to stick around regardless of whether it’s one of my favorites. We need more comedy and fewer cop/lawyer/doctor shows.
I don’t really think that’s strictly true, unless you know a lot of 12 year old dads. They’re 34 and 46, respectively. At the point when you’re in your 30s that really isn’t that big of a gap.
Yep. After I wrote the above (which as often happens probably came off as a little more negative than I feel) I looked them up on imdb. The age gap isn’t as horrible as I thought, he just looks really worn for his age, more like 55 and I thought she was around 29ish.
I am going to try and live the pyramid.
Found here:
[roflrazzi.files.wordpress.com]
Full size pyramid:
[img2.timeinc.net]
I love the juxtaposition of TEAMWORK and SELFISHNESS.
Also, of course, all the references to wood-working.
Thanks for the link, awesome pyramid.
And all the wood-working references are, I’m sure, at least in part that Nick Offerman who plays Ron is a woodworker in real life. Here’s his site if you haven’t seen it:
[tinyurl.com]
Somehow, this has totally become Rob Lowe’s show. I know he’s not the central character in a crowded and satisfying ensemble, and that his character is actually an intense perversion of Leslie’s optimism, but the show lights up when he’s on screen. Pointing at people and cheerfully saying their full names has gone from gag to satisfying emotional expression to something I cannot stop doing in the real world.
As much as I love seeing Adam Scott, his presence mostly makes me miss “Party Down.”
Am I the only one that straight up hates Rob Lowe’s character? How is saying people’s names over and over again funny? Everything he says feels shallow and insincere. His perkiness seems unbelievably forced and it makes him come off as a psychopath. Parks and Recreation is the only show I watch on broadcast television, but if his character keeps destroying every scene he’s in I might have to give it up. God damn it, I loved this show so much last season, too.
The key here is to believe that he is *totally* sincere, not a total idiot, and not pyschopathic.
You have to be optimistic about his optimism.
I rewound the scene several times but still couldn’t make out what Ron Swanson’s team name was (or cheer). Did the kids scream “porridge”?
carnage
Thanks! Much funnier.
Carnage was their cheer. The team name was the Swansons.
There was a commercial for Swanson Broth during Parks and Rec. Their motto was “The Secret is Swanson!”
It was so appropriate.
Saw that too. I’d love to see if that was intentional…it had to be…great marketing.
Brilliant! I have to thank you again for convincing me to try this show again after the first season.
This was an exceptional episode, of course — but one nitpick: was Rashida Jones really “so effective” in the Social Network? How about “afterthought?”
How about, “THIS IS THE RELATABLE CHARACTER!!!”
Haha…my take was, “I’m a device! My purpose is to give Zuck a reason to describe what is going on in his head through all this litigation, thus showing a more human side of him!”
That being said, I adore her as Ann.
Loved the episode, but there’s no way that Tom would be so clueless about the rules of basketball. Those jokes felt forced
Tom knows nothing about sports, as we learned in the episode last season with Detlef Schrempf.
Icetown Costs Ice Clown His Town Crown
There are people in the world who are that clueless about the rules of sports. It wasn’t ridiculous.
I saw the Detlef episode but can’t remember anything about it. If they made his character “this” clueless, I will credit them for staying consistent. But it still doesn’t feel right. He seems like the type that would throw on a Kobe jersey watch the Finals and be all alpha-male with his comments.
And even if you disagree with that, hasn’t the “knows nothing about sports” joke been beaten to death. Mom’s calling Home runs “touchdowns” and vice versa.
Final complaint (and yes, I know I’m nitpicking), but how does one absorb the word “double dribble” and yet not realize it’s only for the offense. That’s not a common word that a non sports fan would be privy to.
It is if you played ‘Double Dribble’ on the original NES as a kid like I and many others did
Well played Robert, well played. How could I forget the New York Eagles and the Boston Frogs?
I guess I’ll never quite get it; I went into this one very positively, but I just don’t think it’s particularly funny or the chatacters particularly relateable. If’s certainly good – I got a nice chuckle out of Aziz Ansari’s Foot Locker uniform doubling as a ref jersey, and the scene between Amy Poehler and Adam Scott at Bulge was incredibly charming. But I justmust not be on the same wavelength as this show cause I don’t get all the hooplah.
I don’t want to be that totally negative bummer – it pains me that this show doesn’t make me laugh that much. I think if I keep reading your comments your joy will rub off on me.
This show makes me so happy. Loved seeing Adam Scott and Rob Lowe in the opening credits. So much greatness: the Swanson Pyramid of Greatness, the Bobby Knight sweater, Andy as coach, all the Jerry digs, “Ann Perkins,” “Ice Town Costs Ice Clown His Town Crown,” Chris crying at the end. Can’t wait for more.
I think I laughed the hardest at Chris’ crying at the end (among many other laughs in this episode), so I’m glad the new guys are working out. (Adam Scott I thought would fit in well, and I really love his chemistry with Lowe and Poehler, so yay, but I wasn’t sure about Lowe. But I love it!)
Just so damn glad the show’s back. I’ve missed it so much!
I think I laughed the hardest at Chris’ crying at the end (among many other laughs in this episode), so I’m glad the new guys are working out. (Adam Scott I thought would fit in well, and I really love his chemistry with Lowe and Poehler, so yay, but I wasn’t sure about Lowe. But I love it!)
Just so damn glad the show’s back. I’ve missed it so much!
One thing’s certain: this was at least in the top two “the gang coaches youth basketball” sitcom episodes I’ve seen since 2008.
Chris’ childhood story also lends another dimension to the bit about him believing he will be “that human being” who will live to 150 or whatever. I’m sure that’s why they included it in the previouslies. I gotta say, I was falling for Traeger right along with Anne Perkins.
Just awesome to have this show back, and getting the great press it deserves! When the creators of the Office pitched a show starring Amy Poheler, almost identical concept to the Office, I was worried it would be too similar. But, P+R has its own incredibly talented cast + writers, I think it is certain to outlast its predecessor.
Great great episode and thrilled to have it back. Also not sure why but Chariots of Fire fit perfectly with the harvest speech as well
Please someone tell me they died as much as I did at Adam Scott’s awesome dance moves?
I am SO happy to have this show back in my life.
Yes! Thank you for mentioning his dorky dancing, as I neglected to in the review. A nice moment for a character who thus far is mostly asked to react to the weirdos of Pawnee.
Even this morning, I keep laughing whenever I picture that hilarious snippet of Ben dancing in the club. Tee hee!
Are you guys thinking of Lowe? His dancing was funny. I don’t remember Ben dancing.
Nah Mean, Chris said “even Ben’s dancing,” and they cut to him dancing.
I laughed almost without stopping for the first 15 minutes. Great episode.
From boys to men. From men to gladiators. From gladiators to Swansons.
I’m so happy to have the return of Parks and Rec! It was a great episode and Ron Effing Swanson killed me with laughter. Only caveat…Rob Lowe. I’m not feeling his character at all and I think P & R would be better without his overly optimistic attitude. It’s a little much.
I agree with you completely. The second season worked precisely because they toned down the Leslie caricature, and now they just went and shot themselves in the foot. I think everybody that laughs at him saying “Ann Perkins!” over and over are being really short-sighted. That gag is already painfully unfunny… can you put up with a whole season of it and, at least in my case, repeated viewings of the season? Replay value diminishes every second he’s on screen.
Best part of that clip: “We’re only five minutes into the contest…”
And the actual episode itself was fantastic. I am so impressed with how well Schur and Daniels integrated the new characters into the cast– Adam Scott’s dance moves and Rob Lowe’s tears were my favorite parts of the episode. Also, as someone obsessed with Jerry’s murinal in “The Camel,” I was thrilled to see another gag about his artistic efforts.
Fantastic premiere. And not that they even needed the help, but the half hour of The Office that preceded this was so ungodly wretched it made Parks and Rec look like a Marx Brothers film.
It’s great to have the show back. I loved the Swanson pyramid. The best line from that scene was saying that it was ok to catch fish, but you shouldn’t eat them since they’re basically a vegetable. Rob Lowe really won me over.
My only complaint was the handling of Andy and April. This felt like such a cliche putting in a roadblock to their relationship. There had to be a better way than having her show up with this hunk who won’t last.
I remember on this blog last year, there was a lot of complaining (including from me) about how long they stretched out the Andy/April romance and sexual tension. I felt it was too long. But as long as there are some laughs in the process, Andy trying to woo April has potential for a while.
The Andy/April thing feels very early Jim/Pam-ish to me.
I felt like they tried to do too much in this episode and it didn’t really work. I’m also not too fond of Rob Lowe’s character. He’s too cartoonish on a show where the other characters are more human.
I have jumped on the bandwagon. I did not watch this show until last week and once I started season two I powered through those episodes for the premiere because this show is hilarious. So many laugh out loud moments that used to happen when I watched the Office.
So happy to see Adam Scott on a show that more than 5 people watch and I do look forward to seeing his character interact more with Amy’s.
Ron F’ing Swanson is amazing and the Bobby Knight homage was priceless. (although his gun shot ring tone still is the funniest moment, or is it the hernia… too many to choose from)
I think what gives it longevity and makes it a more cohesive show than 30 Rock is that found amidst the laughs is a lot of heart. 30 Rock, while funny, is more of a series of jokes and it is less mainstream in that sense. I sense that this third season for Parks and Rec will be the one that makes this show a watercooler one.
I know they had to do it, but the “previously on” was horrible. It seemed like someone threw it together at the last second based on network notes.
The rest of the show: brilliant. So glad it’s back.
I actually thought it was well done and very funny.
I couldn’t believe that was really happening. Whoever was doing the voice over work was absolutely terrible. It sounded like a timid teenager trying to review Star Wars on a YouTube video.
Don’t know if I can handle a full season of Rob Lowe. My man crush could turn into legit gay love for the man.
Everyone is mentioning Bobby Knight, but Ron was embracing his inner John Wooden too with the pyramid:
[valleyofthesuns.com]
I was just going to post that but you beat me to it.
Wooden is another Indiana basketball great (although he is often seen as the anti-Bob Knight).
Absolutely loved it. The show continues to feel fresh and inspired.
We need more shows like this. As someone else noted on this comment section, there are way too many cop and lawyer shows on.
We need more shows that depict ordinary good people living their lives.
It was great to have the show back and I am sure it will get better… but while I liked it, I also felt like it was a bit too disastrous of a plot. It just reminds me of THE OFFICE when people do the dumbest possible thing every time.
Loved this episode; so happy the show is back. Favorite bit – the look on Andy’s face when he spotted April through the window.
Loved the episode. Favorite part? Tom working at Lady Foot Locker, a job Jean Ralphio undoubtedly scored for him. And Tom keeping the shirt on and reffing the game was a highlight for me. Can’t wait until the next episode!
My only complaint—Do they always have to make Andy so dumb? Him as a coach I thought was hilarious but when they make him so blind and naive it just reminds me why I hate Michael Scott so much.
As long as Andy does hilarious things like pouring the Gatorade all over himself, he can be as dumb as he wants.
And while he was pouring the Gatorade on himself, I had to laugh at his puny basketball players trying to lift him up off the ground. Andy completely works as a loveable, foolish side character. Chris Pratt plays him hysterically and the writers often give him the best lines. I think the Andy character works better than Michael Scott since the whole show isn’t based around him and he is seen in limited amounts.
What a great show. Easily my favorite sitcom. Andy is hilarious. Rob Lowe was/is great. I think he’s going to knock his character out of the park this year.
Jerry may be the best straight man ever. His reactions magnify the action done to him.
Ann. Perkins.
I loved the scene in the gay bar. A lazier sitcom would have set up a bunch of tired “straight panic” jokes, but instead, when the guy hits on Rob Lowe (what gay man wouldn’t?), Lowe not only makes it clear that he is straight, but then makes friends with the guy and all his buddies. Very funny stuff.
The problem with the gathering-of-the-team sequence is no one complained at all. I thought everyone except Leslie was generally apathetic about their job? Sure they’re glad to be back at a FT job but it was a little too facile. And then at the end they entire office was on board with Leslie’s idea. They didn’t discuss it. They didn’t complain about the extra work.
Reply to comment…
Damn it, I hate the Hitfix comment system sometimes because it’s so easy to reply with a blank like that. Anyway:
Everyone Leslie gathered who was actually working was working a pretty crappy job, so they were naturally excited to be back to work somewhere that sucked less.
As far as the end sequence goes, I think the episode just had to cram in a lot to catch up new viewers, develop the new characters, and set up the plot in motion for the season, so naturally we’re not going to see everything that goes on behind the scenes.
Alan, is there a reason you write “Effing” instead of “fucking”? Does Hitfix not allow swearing or something? The fact that this is censored in your reviews always bugs me as this goes completely against the Swanson ethos.
We can curse on the site. I run unbleeped interview transcripts all the time.
But on the show, other than the first time (in the episode with Ron’s hernia), where it was bleeped, the nickname has been cited as either Ron Effing Swanson or Ron Freaking Swanson.
I didn’t realize how strongly I associated various scenic shots with certain characters until they got mixed around in the new title sequence. Also, I didn’t like the “previously on” segment. I hope it’s not part of the episode in the season three DVD.
The show still makes me smile more than laugh out loud, but I was sure smiling a lot.
I like comedy but this ain’t it. Not funny and boring. We watched and never cracked a smile. It is like you saw a different show than I did.
As far as I can tell Amy Poehler’s only credential in comedy is being Tina Fey’s pal. And the Idian looking guy’s only gag is looking in the camera and makeing an exagerated smile.
PLEASE explain to me what I am missing here.
Perhaps try closing one of your three eyes.
Sad, sad uniformed Binky. As one of the founding members of the Upright Citizen’s Brigade (UCB), Amy is a giant in improv comedy. Their theatre in NYC is a major center for comedian development. Someone had to pick up the “Harold” torch since Del Close’s death, and she was part of that team.
Now off to wikipedia with you.
Oops. Blikny. Sorry. Binky was Tom Kenny’s character in “Shakes the Clown”.
More wikipedia fodder, should you chose to learn something today.
“Fish meat is practically a vegetable.”
LOVE THIS SHOW! SO GLAD IT’S BACK!!!!
I made a huge mistake this morning. I sat down to watch all the Thursday night comedies and unfortunately started with this P&R. I now can’t sit through community and have no desire to turn anything else on. All I want to do is rewatch this one. I hope its not like this all the time, or ill have to save this for the end. So glad to laugh out loud again!
That’s your lesson, Rogstar.
Do as I do. I watch the shows like I eat my dinner. Get the crap out of the way (OFFICE, I’m looking at you), and saving the best for last. That way you’re not left with a bad taste in your mouth, either literally or comedically.
My stomach hurt from laughing when Andy poured Gatorade on himself. Oh my. That was hilarious. And so ANDY.