‘Person of Interest’ – ‘Pilot’: Rage against the machine

I posted my review of CBS’ “Person of Interest” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. What did you think of the vigilante drama? Were you okay with Jim Caviezel’s energy level? Would you prefer Michael Emerson to stretch himself beyond Ben Linus-type roles? Do you want more Taraji P. Henson or less? And what on earth was William Sadler doing there for 30 seconds?
Have at it.
You stole my question: surely William Sadler is more than Anonymous Gun Dealer #1. Right?!?
Finch’s limp is quite distracting and needs a hell of a backstory to make it worth the while. And I’m sure the network execs in charge of planning sweeps aren’t happy that they’ve written themselves in a box vis-a-vie body counts. Any mass casualty event is going to be spit out onto the “other list” while the one Finch has access to seems like it’ll only be a victim or two a piece at most.
Still, In Nolan I Trust. (Even if it’s the other one). I’m sticking around.
I was fine with the limp until he started walking up the stairs. Then it was really obvious and unnatural; why didn’t he just use the handrail?
Naa, anything under a thousand deaths doesn’t go on the big list – budget cuts and all that.
I thought it was pretty decent. Jim Caviezel isn’t going to win an Emmy any time soon, but he hit that Jack Bauer kicking ass spot I’ve been missing since the 24 cancellation. I’ll give it another go next week.
“Do you want more Taraji P. Henson or less?”
Any show that gets her the hell out of Bon Temps deserves our support.
True Blood is a summer show, I’d guess she can do both.
I guess I’ll give it another week, and I want it to be sucessful for Michael Emersons sake. But mostly it just makes me pine for Lost, or a show that grabs me the way Lost did. (Felt the same way watching Terry OQuinns guesting on hawaii 5-0 on monday)
All the Big Brother cameras and wire tapping creeps me out.
Even tho natalie Zea is the weakest link on Justified, it reminded me that I have at least one great show to look forward to….
Oh, and FRINGE tomorrow.
Only a woman would refer to Natalie Zea as weak in any respect ;)
Gonna stick around for a few episodes to see what’s in the pocket. In Nolan we trust indeed.
I missed the first 5 seconds, but the other 10 secs John was with Jessica he was visibly more alive, even for a little bit.
I didn’t like it much. I was expecting something more character driven and this was just another procedural show. There’s enough of them on air and most of them are bad enough.
All the procedurals I watch have a pretty significant comedy element to them: NCIS, House, Psych, and Law & Orders SVU and the now-defunct Criminal Intent. I want to like this show because it’s JJ Abrams and Michael Emerson, and I think the concept of the machine predicting who’s in danger (or causing danger) is interesting, but this is definitely a show without a sense of humor, and I don’t know how long I can hang on without one.
I think you guys were way too hard on the former mister Jesus Christ. Sure, his performance was downplayed, but you can’t just instantly come back from being a shattered, suicidal, homeless wreck in 5 minutes.
I with they’d started the series with something else – a normal, we’re all working together story – and trusted the audience catch up. Then the backstories could have slipped in here and there throughout the season.
As it was, it felt like a kind of a backstory-heavy single plotline episode, which made the plotline feel thin and the backstory seem rushed.
I’ll be watching the next ep, but it’s not an instant favorite.
It wasn’t bad. Caviezel is Caviezel, that being said, he fills that role nicely. I’m more curious to see how he grows over the course of a season beyond a one dimensional tool for Emerson.
I think the more interesting dilemma this show has is what to do with Taraji Henson. At first, it seems as though she is going to be the liason into the NYPD, which she probably will be, but the episode took a much more interesting turn establishing the same sort of connection with Kevin Chapman. I love the dynamic of having the not only reluctant detective, but in essence a blackmailed cop who is now under the thumb of the protagonists. That seems like a much more interesting paradigm, and redundant with Henson’s character. Perhaps they use Henson as the foil to the heroes who is trying to track them down in every episode ala’ Lt. Gerard in “The Fugitive”.
I liked it – certainly enough to watch it again next week.
William Sadler’s cameo reminded me of Michael Ironside’s cameo in first episode of season 4 of Burn Notice – like maybe the producers called in a favor for a throw away roll or maybe Sadler needed to make his SAG insurance eligibility?
I thought it was a good start and hope it improves.
I like the twist that we don’t know if the client each week will be the good guy or the bad guy.
I was seriously disappointed. Disappointed enough to use the last third of the show to rescan my TV’s channels. Really.
And the music is awful.
Absolutely agree
I was entertained by the fact that most of the episode consisted of Jim Caviezel and Michael Emerson narrating plot developments to each other interspersed with high energy violence.
It felt like a fake script offered up as part of a script writing class to illustrate common errors.
I won’t be watching again, but I imagine I might mention it to some of the less TV savy people I know like the In-laws.
Boring AND weird. Man, that is a tough combo to accomplish.
More Taraji P. Henson please. Since they mentioned Michael Emerson’s Emmy nomination they could have mentioned Henson’s Oscar and Emmy nominations as well.
My response to the pilot is I thought Batman/Bruce Wayne told Lucius Fox to enter his name into his cell phone surveillance program.
Jim Cavizel is basically playing Batman in a suit. In fact this is literally the relationship of Bruce Wayne and Terry McGinnis in Batman Beyond.
I trust Jona Nolan because he wrote the short story that was the basis for the movie Memento and the rebooted Batman scripts. While I did not like his and his brother’s perspective on world events in The Dark Knight I can see that it was well thought out.
I liked that there was that scene with Jim Caviezel recruiting the police officer because for me it shows that it won’t be completely serialized.
I had a problem with Caviezel’s character taking so easily to the surveillance program but hopefully the show will start to interrogate the goodness of Emerson’s character and what Caviezel is doing.
*an wrote the rebooted Batman scripts
*won’t be completely standalone and will have some serialization
MORE MORE MORE Taraji!!!! Please!!!!
It’s an interesting premise with a lot of possible avenues and I’d basically watch Michael Emerson do nothing but limp for another episode. I think Caviezel’s, “I took a xanax an hour ago” acting style kind of brings a weirdly intriguing tension to the role. Granted, it could get really boring after a few episodes but he certainly pulled off the actions stuff convincingly. I’ll dvr this one until Alcatraz or Awake comes around.
I actually liked it. I think Caviezel is convincing playing someone who is sort of numb and not quite all there, as befits a traumatized, ex-CIA assassin.
I honestly felt that Reese is sleepwalking through life because he doesn’t quite feel alive right now. He’s been so near death and on a mission to die over his guilt and grief. He was clearly more alive in the bedroom scenes with his past love. I think Caviezel is playing Reese this way intentionally, at least that’s how I saw his performance.
The show was exciting, dark, compelling and very well-produced, but the characters lacked any humor whatsoever. Granted, this is no comedy, but if we are to come to care about these characters, they need to be 3-dimensional. Little quirks; mild, offhand jokes add to our interest. We’ll give it a few more tries and hope for the best…
The numbers are bad!
I couldn’t make any sense out of that.
Caviezel’s slow burn is better than the amped insanity of say, sutherland.
when I heard they were moving CSI from it’s prime slot on Thursday night to give it to Person of Interest, a show starring Jesus and Ben Linus, produced by JJ Abrahms and written by Jonathan Nolan – I expected a hell of a good show. There were flashes of batman, there were flashes of momento, there were flashes of ben linus – but was it an amazing show? No, not really. I really hope this was just lots of exposition and it’ll get better over the next few episodes. Think back to Batman begins and it was lots of exposition before the action started – I’d guess we’re seeing the same thing. Fingers Crossed!
Im just happy Jesus avenged Louie CK and took out his bully from season 1
Just finished epsisode 2.
This is a good show. Hasn’t gelled yet, but I like what I’ve seen so far.
Alan, please go back for more.
And now, I have added Person of Interest to my DVR. Best new show so far.
Best drama of the season. We need a “24” replacement.