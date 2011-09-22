‘Person of Interest’ – ‘Pilot’: Rage against the machine

Senior Television Writer
09.22.11 36 Comments

I posted my review of CBS’ “Person of Interest” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. What did you think of the vigilante drama? Were you okay with Jim Caviezel’s energy level? Would you prefer Michael Emerson to stretch himself beyond Ben Linus-type roles? Do you want more Taraji P. Henson or less? And what on earth was William Sadler doing there for 30 seconds? 

Have at it.

