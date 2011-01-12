Press Tour: FOX offers a tiny glimpse at ‘Terra Nova’

FOX’s “Terra Nova” is more than four months away from premiering, and we have more than eight months until the second episode airs. Between the long lead time and the amount of special effects involved in creating a world where humans have traveled back in time millions of years to live among the dinosaurs, it’s understandable that FOX didn’t have much to show the critics at press tour beyond a three-minute sizzle reel.
Still, I have some absurdly preliminary thoughts on the footage (and you can see some early publicity stills of the show), but mainly on what was said at the press conference afterward, coming up after the jump…
As many critics observed afterwards, you could see a lot of money on the screen in those three minutes we saw. Not so much special effects, but simply high production values in terms of sets (the prehistoric colony the humans have built), location shooting (in an Australian rainforest) and action set pieces (the dinosaurs unsurprisingly don’t like the people). It was a very impressive-looking piece of work – not a surprise given the pilot-directing track record of Alex Graves (“Fringe,” “The Nine”).
But those three minutes of course provide little sense of how interesting the show’s central family dynamic will be, whether patriarch Jason O’Mara will be able to carry the show or get acted off the screen by co-star Stephen Lang (the bad guy from “Avatar”), or all the other pieces of a series that are necessary to maintain interest once the, “Whoa! Dinosaurs!” magic wears off.
On that score, I’d feel a lot more confident if the man in charge wasn’t Brannon Braga, whose tenure on the various “Star Trek” spin-offs was… polarizing, to put it kindly. Braga’s sci-fi shows – not just “Voyager” and “Enterprise” and whatnot, but CBS’ short-lived “Threshold,” and even “FlashForward” (Braga co-wrote the pilot, then left to work on “24”) – have generally been short on well-rounded characterization and long on technobabble and endless discussion of the rules of various worlds. (I swear, there’s an episode of “Threshold” that opens with a scene where Carla Gugino explains that the fate of humanity rests in part on her team ordering lunch from a different restaurant every day.)
And Braga’s performance during the “Terra Nova” panel didn’t really change my impression of him.
When a reporter opened with the not unreasonable question of whether these time-traveling colonists might erase the people who sent them back into the past, Braga winced and said, “Oh my god. I feel like we’re at a ‘Star Trek’ convention,” then gave a vague answer about how they’d have to deal with that down the line.
(Stephen Lang, of all people, seemed more engaged on the subject of time travel theory than his producers, though when I asked him when he first became interested, he said it was via the Mr. Peabody and Sherman shorts from “Rocky & Bullwinkle.”)
Braga talked about how much research they had at their fingertips about the dinosaurs of the period, and then with the next breath said, “But you get to make up your own dinosaurs as well.” And he said of the show that “philosophically, it’s the closest thing to ‘Star Trek’ I’ve worked on since I left that show years ago. There was just a part of me that really wanted to gravitate back toward a science fiction premise with big humanistic ideas. It’s so visually stimulating.”
The producers were also inevitably asked to compare their show to “Lost,” and Graves said, “This has nothing to do with ‘Lost’ for one major reason: It”s so made for a massively broad audience, I can”t even tell you. ‘Lost’ was for that great ‘Lost’ audience, and you would say ‘the “Lost” audience.’ ‘Terra Nova,’ more than anything I”ve ever done in my life, is for everybody.”
Of course, once upon a time, “Lost” was for everybody, too, as the first season drew ratings around the 20 million viewer mark each week. It wasn’t until the show got deeper and deeper into science fiction concepts – including, yes, time travel – that the crossover audience went away and the hardcore fans stuck around.
Now, all the “Terra Nova” advertising is going to trumpet the name of producer Steven Spielberg, who has a long track rechord of getting people who don’t give a toss about sci-fi to watch movies with very geeky premises. But even though everyone on the panel swore that Spielberg was heavily involved in casting, hiring behind-the-scenes personnel, production design, etc., he’s not the one executing the vision day-to-day.
With the marketing blitz FOX is sure to give the show, and with a roll-out plan that will see the two-part pilot airing after episodes of “House” and “Glee,” I’m sure “Terra Nova” is going to get a good tune-in come May. We’ll just have to wait and see how many of those people come back with the show in September.
Dammit. If this guy is befuddled by the Grandfather Paradox before the pilot has even aired, I have serious concerns.
Seriously. That’s Time Travel 101, and something any show featuring this theme would need to deal with ASAP.
It takes a special type of delusion for someone to think a question about paradoxes is ‘star trek nerd-dom.’ It is, and should be, the first question you attempt to tackle when you create a show or movie about time travel. And either you come into it with some conception of how it will “work” or you just choose to leave it as a giant plot hole (but then you can’t take your show too seriously either).
Braga comes off like a total prick.
How this guy keeps getting high profile gigs like this baffles me. Everything he’s been involved in post-ST has pretty much crashed and burned. Only George Lucas is probably more hated and fanboy circles. I just don’t get it.
Futurama’s take on the Grandfather paradox… amazing.
Sound Of Thunder FAIL
Another thing. Spielberg doesn’t exactly have the magic touch when it comes to live action TV. Remember Amazing Stories, Seaquest, and Earth 2?
And if he didn’t know “I don’t know, but the writers are working on it” is a perfectly acceptable, if frustrating, answer. Being hostile and patronising to a room of television critics (you know, Mr. Braga, the people you want hyping your show in a few months) is not only being a jerky human being, but very bad business.
Aww, I liked Earth 2! Of course, I was 11
What I’m wondering is why he didn’t say something about it being revealed later on in the show and he doesn’t want to spoil it.
I liked Earth 2 as well, but it was far from a hit.
Screw him. If he won’t even attempt a standard time travel concern, I’m already done from this one. Besides, I’ve already seen Land of the Lost.
That should have read, “If he won’t even attempt to answer a standard …” sorry
Can this show survive Braga?
Put it this way: I’ll watch it after a year of good reviews from TV Guide’s Matt (what’s-his-name) and Alan here.
Not before. And I never expect to watch an episode.
So you watched the sizzle reel and didn’t close you eyes and hum Kermit the Frog songs?
Good lord. I had been cautiously interested in this one, but knowing that the showrunner has put absolutely no thought into the big, glaring paradox at the heart of the premise leaves me dumbfounded. When I heard it was about time travellers colonizing their own prehistory, my very first reaction was, “But what about…” I can accept a treatment of time travel that’s more “Doctor Who” than “A Sound of Thunder,” but a thriving human colony millions of years in the past is too massive a change for no one to at least have prepared an explanation for it.
I’m not even that much of a Braga-hater. As I recall, he wrote “Parallels,” one of my favorite ST:TNG episodes. “Voyager” wasn’t great, but it produced some decent episodes amidst the crap.
Exactly – I thought ‘Voyager’ was dreadful, except for a handful of episodes, and ‘Enterprise’ was cancelled just as it got consistently good but putting all the blame for two very deeply flawed shows on Braga is neither fair nor reality based.
But the guy really needs to unclench before his colon implodes.
To be fair, Enterprise was at it’s best when Manny Coto started working on the show.
I haven’t seen any of Braga’s Star Trek shows or Threshold. I don’t care if they address the paradox if the characters and story are engaging. But man, the quotes coming out of this session give me serious doubts. “It’s so visually stimulating.” Is “for everybody” code for “simplistic and bland?”
Well that’s it then, that answer alone shows their line, this is going to be more dark soap opera without a shred of science fiction (like Craprica)
I’m not a Braga fan, but my big concern about this show is the mantra of “This show is for everyone.” I expect we are looking at something like the movie Pearl Harbor. Everyone had 20% they liked, but hated the other 80%.
Add to that the widely held (and not unreasonable) belief that most TV viewers are idiots that can’t handle complex plotting or characters, and you have a show that I am thoroughly apathetic about despite a promising premise.
If TPTB honestly think the Grey’s Anatomy/NCIS crowd is going to sit down every week to watch a show about time travel and dinosaurs, than they’re going to be in for a shock.
Like it or not, hard sci-fi like this has never really worked on a network.
Did Braga mention how many episodes it takes until the Borg show up?
Despite Braga’s poor attitude and seemingly apparent lack of foresight for the show I am still wondering about the whole concept behind it…the time travelling to save the planet.
I mean ok, sure…that’s a subject that’s been explored greatly and richly but to Prehistoric times? Seriously? There’s a big ass meteor coming their way…”HAI! Extinction Event time!” don’t they know?
Extinction Event!!! I wish I’ld thought of that.
The producers were asked about the asteroid, and after a few jokes about how the show won’t run 20 million years, they did say that they had thought about that, and that the characters had, and there would be some discussion at some point.
This show seems doomed for failure. Speilberg’s involvement is seemingly less and less, Braga is running the show. Jason O’Mara as the lead character seems like a trifecta of overhype.
Neither Braga or O’Mara have a very compelling TV track record. I wouldn’t be surprised if the second episode never sees a broadcast.
Stephen Lang? Awesome (think ‘David Abrahms’ from Crime Story).
Brannon Braga? Blah…
If the writers aren’t addressing the most obvious question that would occur to every single character on the show, then Terra Nova is destined to disappear down a gigantic plot hole.
You’re writing a show about time travel without even considering how to address time travel paradoxes?
Honestly, Brannon Braga. How to completely destroy any confidence in a program with one daft comment.
The producers were also inevitably asked to compare their show to “Lost,” and Graves said, “This has nothing to do with ‘Lost’ for one major reason: Itâ€™s so made for a massively broad audience, I canâ€™t even tell you. ‘Lost’ was for that great ‘Lost’ audience, and you would say ‘the “Lost” audience.’ ‘Terra Nova,’ more than anything Iâ€™ve ever done in my life, is for everybody.”
I just lost a lot of respect for Alex Graves.
Brannon Braga is a joke. I met him he is very immature. he is full of himself. There is a reason he has never been married and is single. Jerry Ryan used him for her career just like every woman that meets him. I cant think of one show he has worked on that has had any success. This show had potential but not with those answers at the press tour.
Itâ€™s amazing how just a little information can out you off the whole idea of a programme. Before reading this all I knew was Steven Spielberg, Dinosaurs and that guy from Avatar. Sounded pretty good.
Now I know it has Brannon Braga, a man who has proven time and again that he is rubbish at just the kind of basic sci-fi questions he’s dodging here and that he thinks his audience’s are incredibly stupid. On top of that I also know it has that guy from “oh my god what the hell did you do to Life on Mars” as the lead.
Oh well, at least the dinosaurs are still there.