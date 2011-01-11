FOX announces ‘Terra Nova’ premiere date

Senior Television Writer
01.11.11 7 Comments

“Terra Nova,” the much-hyped sci-fi series produced by Steven Spielberg (but run by “Star Trek” alum Brannon Braga), has finally gotten a debut date.

The drama – in which people from the year 2149 travel back to prehistoric Earth as part of an experiment to save their dying planet – will roll out the same way “Glee” did two years ago: a quick sneak preview in the spring, and then a proper premiere in the fall.

The two-hour pilot episode will be split in half, and get lead-ins from FOX’s two most popular scripted series: after “House” on Monday, May 23, and after “Glee” itself on Tuesday, May 24.  

“Terra Nova” stars Jason O’Mara (“Life on Mars”) as the head of a family who goes on the time-traveling expedition, and Stephen Lang (“Avatar”) as the head of the prehistoric colony.

