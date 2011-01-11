FOX announces ‘Terra Nova’ premiere date

“Terra Nova,” the much-hyped sci-fi series produced by Steven Spielberg (but run by “Star Trek” alum Brannon Braga), has finally gotten a debut date.
The drama – in which people from the year 2149 travel back to prehistoric Earth as part of an experiment to save their dying planet – will roll out the same way “Glee” did two years ago: a quick sneak preview in the spring, and then a proper premiere in the fall.
The two-hour pilot episode will be split in half, and get lead-ins from FOX’s two most popular scripted series: after “House” on Monday, May 23, and after “Glee” itself on Tuesday, May 24.
“Terra Nova” stars Jason O’Mara (“Life on Mars”) as the head of a family who goes on the time-traveling expedition, and Stephen Lang (“Avatar”) as the head of the prehistoric colony.
This could be feast or famine. They rolled out Glee like this and it became a hit. However, they also rolled out Ron D. Moore’s Virtuality this way and the show didn’t even get picked up. Virtuality might be a better indicator because it is a sci fi show.
Also Speilberg and Braga have poor sci fi show records. My only hope is that David Fury will have a big impact on the show and turn in a lot of scripts like he did for Buffy.
Virtuality wasn’t rolled out this way. Virtuality was already dead by the time it aired. Terra Nova has already had 13 episodes ordered, including the pilot. It will air in the fall, no matter what.
David Fury left the show last year over creative differences. I don’t know how far along they were, but my guess would be that it bears little resemblance to anything Fury would have written.
Bears = bares. Sorry!
You had it the first time, Dryden
@Dryden you are right because the showrunner does have final say. I was just hoping his ideas for episodes would at least see the light of day.
Fury seriously left? My interest for the show went down immediately
@Alan sorry about that. Why didn’t Ron D. Moore get the same opportunity as Terra Nova?