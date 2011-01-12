Press Tour: JJ Abrams on ‘Fringe’ embracing serialization

JJ Abrams is a busy, busy man. He has three pilots in development for next season, including “Alcatraz” at FOX, plus another one currently being shopped, is directing the movie “Super 8,” and doing early work on the “Star Trek” sequel.
He’s so busy that he long ago passed on day-to-day responsibilities for running “Fringe,” but he still feels such passion for the show that he keeps coming to FOX’s press tour events to preach the gospel and keep the show out in the public. (In comparison, he didn’t come to any ABC press tour events after the first one for “Lost.”) He knows he’ll gather a crowd, and that in among the questions about “Star Trek” and all his other projects, he’ll be able to sing the praises of the little sci-fi series that could. So he came to FOX’s party at this tour relatively early, and stayed well past closing time, surrounded at all times by a throng of reporters.
Earlier in the day, FOX president Kevin Reilly had said that the show’s move to Fridays (which happens next week) wasn’t automatically a bad thing – “I beg you to not write the eulogy prematurely” – and that if the bulk of the show’s Thursday audience followed it to Friday, the show could run “for years.”
Reilly had also noted that the show’s appeal had become more insular as the writers began focusing more on serialized stories, but that he and his fellow executives had accepted A)that the show’s audience was going to be the show’s audience, and B)the show was much better this way.
So when I got into one of the scrums with J.J., I asked him about how and why the writers accepted that this is what the show should be like. A quick transcript after the jump…
When you first paneled the show, 17 or 18 TCAs ago, you said this was going to be the standalone, accessible J.J. Abrams show. And by now, you’ve clearly done a 180 from that, and it’s very heavily arc’ed. Even the Monster of the Week shows this season have been about Fauxlivia in some way. When did you guys realize the show worked better this way?
The thing I feel like I’m constantly wrestling with and learning in TV is that balance: doing a show that has relatable, you can just come in and watch a standalone episode, and the thing that, at its core, I live for, which is ongoing, long-term story arcs. You can call them mythology, you can call them story, whatever. But it’s very difficult in an hour-long show that doesn’t just have a crime, to do shows that don’t dig deep into why characters are there, where they really come from, what their demons are, how they’re going to excise them. Falling in love, falling out of love. All this stuff is inherent in what makes a story interesting.
I will say that for “Fringe,” over time, we – and when I say “we,” I mean the writers of “Fringe,” Jeff (Pinkner) and Joel (Wyman), those guys – realize that if we don’t embrace the truth of what the show is – which is that it is about a woman who was experimented on when she was a kid, it is about a man who might not have come from here, it is about a father who is holding incredible secrets, including those that come from the other place, and these are things we talked about when the show was starting, to not embrace that means we will fail on other people’s terms. So if we’re going to fail, let’s go down having done the most badass, weirdest, interesting, sophisticated version of a series we can possibly do.
One of the things Kevin said today was that at the executive level, they’ve embraced the fact that the show’s audience is its audience, and it’s probably not going to be as broad and accessible as they’d hoped. But they’re fine with it so long as the audience stays roughly the amount it is now. Does that maybe give you the freedom to go even a little bit deeper into that?
It absolutely would if we weren’t moving to Fridays. I am grateful beyond belief, and I have loved being at FOX. I have loved the experience, so much so that we’re doing “Alcatraz” for FOX. I’m thrilled. Having said that, I do not want “Alcatraz” to get a slot because “Fringe” has left one for it. My goal is that they can co-exist happily, and they are two very different series, but “Fringe” deserves to live beyond season 3. The work that everyone there is doing proves that out.
While it seems like the entire Thursday audience following Fringe to Fridays is a stretch, I hope it happens. The show is just finding its footing and it would be a shame to lose it now
Yeah, I agree. It would be really sad to see such a great show go off the air.
how about the twin peaks reference in last episode with chris lloyd
Fringe is my absolute favorite show on television right now. Not since The X-Files have I been so invested in the characters and stories of a sci-fi show, sorry Lost. I’m glad J.J. is supporting the show the way he is and it makes sense since he’s doing movies now. I mean, the show is one of the most cinematic I’ve ever seen. It feels like I’m watching a 42 minute movie every week and having people like Brad Anderson direct doesn’t hurt either.
I really hope the move to Friday doesn’t hurt but even J.J seems to think it’s a d**k move. He’d probably be really pissed if he didn’t have Alcatraz in the pipeline. I just hope Fox gives Fringe at least one more season to tie everything up. Four seasons of Fringe is at least acceptable but stopping after three would crush me. It’s funny that my two favorite shows are on the Friday death slot, Supernatural and now Fringe.
I must also mention that I’m in love with the beautiful Anna Torv. Damn you Mark Valley, you lucky son of a gun! Human Target’s the show that needs to go to Fridays. Sorry, I don’t mean to start a lover’s quarrel or anything. Sorry to you to Jackie Earl Haley, I love you but that show is weak, especially compared to Fringe.
Um, Mark Valley and Anna Torv separated last year.
Better strike fast, she’ll probably take up with Colin Ferguson (from Eureka.) Practically twins, those two.
On a more serious note: I really hope they *don’t* cancel Human Target. It’s not as good as the first year, but it’s still good fun a la Burn Notice.
I think Mark & Anna split up, so maybe he’s not so lucky anymore. We would’ve been luckier if they’d kept him on the show!
Fringe is also my (and my wife’s) favorite show on TV, by far. It is sci-fi done well which, as V shows all to well, is not easy to do.
I know this gets brought up every time a show is in danger of being cancelled, but I never pay attention until it’s my show — does syndication come into play? I don’t know how many episodes you need for syndication, but surely Fringe is getting near that number, and perhaps it would make financial sense in the long run to keep it around another year.
Well I don’t keep up with TMZ so sorry if I’m out of the loop about Mark and Anna. It’s a shame but hey, maybe now I have a chance! By the end of this season there will still only be around 70 episodes and you need at least 100 to go into syndication so that wouldn’t even factor in unless there was a fifth season.
But none of that matters. What matters is getting at least a fourth season or else the whole story arc is pointless. If any series ever needed closure, it’s this one. I just hope Fox gives it a chance because if not, I might finally understand what it’s like to be one of those insane Firefly fans. I’m sorry, I mean Brown coats. See!
Maybe us Fringe fans can be called The Cortexa-Fans! See what I did there? That was an inside joke for all the Cortexa-Fans out there. Fringe 4 Life!!!
I’ll say that I never watched Fringe until a week ago and I’m shocked at what I missed. I’m not sure why I never paid attention to it. I saw the promos but I just dismissed it. Anyways, I’m happy to say I finally gave it a spun and DAMN! FAVORITE SHOW EVER!
Never seen such a fantastic incredibly well acted character like john noble’s portrayal of walter bishop. Fantastic!
Support the show. Follow it to Friday. Go buy the dvd sets. Fringe must live!
Can’t imagine any fans of this show not following it to Friday night. I know that if I have plans they’ll be shoved over to Saturday. Long live Fringe!
IF there is a show that should live, it is Fringe. It is the best Si-Fi show ever made. It is full of surprises and Old school humor that Walter plays.
This show has come so far and it would be the most disappointing decision that Fox would take to its audience. And it would be the biggest crime toward their audience, if they decide to cancel the show.
Science has always told us that there is another dimension that is parallel to ours; we fans want more information on that subject and I think that it could be achieved Through Fringe.
Fring I will follow you to Friday despite the fact that my other show Supernatural is also on Friday at 9:00. I hope Fringe will not be on at 9:00 on Friday as well. This will create a problem for us Viewers. So please Fox, I have no problem moving it but just change the time, so it would start at either 8:00, or 10:00 that will be great.
Sigh, it looks like another good story goes into TV Network In Heaven. And JJ knows it too. :-(
Fox needs to promote this show better. I believe its viewership could be doubled, but i guess its Fox tradition to invest more in its stupid shows, i.e. Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader and Mad TV, and less in its good shows, i.e. Futurama and Family Guy TWICE!
Also, practically zero adverting on cable? WTF FOX
What’s the big deal about Thursday vs Friday? Does anyone actually watch TV shows when they’re on anymore? We buy seasons of the shows we like on iTunes and watch them when they are available. More importantly, when it is convenient to watch them. The networks folks making shows better figure out the new ways for watching shows. Looking at the old “ratings” model is going to keep killing great shows.
Exactly. We practically DVR everything at home. It really makes no difference to me what day of the week anything comes on; all cable televison is for me is a convenient way to obtain content, due in large part to my lackluster “high speed” Internet options…
I’ve been watching the show since it aired in Germany and started to watch it in english since second season. I’m not familiar with the US rating system but from what I read since fringe has been moved to fridays I got worried.
Best show ever.
They should also take a look at the amount of fans that watch the show online a day later (if that is possible… don’t know much about computer stuff).
So please Fans in the US move with it….. :)
This show has finally matured in 6B. It was like a last touch to a symphonette or artwork, beautiful and resonating with my soul! It was and is a fine wine.