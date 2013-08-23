Programming note: ‘Deadwood’ review delayed one last time

Senior Television Writer
08.23.13 8 Comments

Hey all you hoopleheads, in what may be a familiar refrain at this point in the summer, this week’s “Deadwood” review has been delayed until next week at this time. The way I figure it, it just delays the amount of time until we’re done discussing the show forever. Sigh…

While I’m otherwise occupied, I highly recommend going back to last week’s review – specifically, to the run of comments by Jim Beaver and Keone Young that start right here. Each man contributes a long and extremely poignant memory about their time on the show, and both then follow that up with something more light-hearted. As always, I view whatever I’m writing as a “Deadwood” actor comment delivery system.

Sorry for one last delay, but we’ll have much to talk about, vis a vis “Tell Him Something Pretty,” in a week.

