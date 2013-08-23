Programming note: ‘Deadwood’ review delayed one last time

Hey all you hoopleheads, in what may be a familiar refrain at this point in the summer, this week’s “Deadwood” review has been delayed until next week at this time. The way I figure it, it just delays the amount of time until we’re done discussing the show forever. Sigh…
While I’m otherwise occupied, I highly recommend going back to last week’s review – specifically, to the run of comments by Jim Beaver and Keone Young that start right here. Each man contributes a long and extremely poignant memory about their time on the show, and both then follow that up with something more light-hearted. As always, I view whatever I’m writing as a “Deadwood” actor comment delivery system.
Sorry for one last delay, but we’ll have much to talk about, vis a vis “Tell Him Something Pretty,” in a week.
I actually don’t mind the delay because it gives me a chance to throw out the idea of having 2 posts next week: one to specifically discuss the episode, and a separate good bye/final thoughts post to share our personal “Deadwood” stories for the series overall (such as how we came to “Deadwood”, how we got hooked, what the show and Alan’s rewind has meant, etc).
I could be wrong, but I’m just guessing that if everyone is saying their goodbyes and meaningful memories on the episode 12 post, the discussion of the episode itself will get lost. And on the flip side, people will shorten the final thoughts they want to share so their comment won’t be too long.
I may be wrong and a “final thoughts” post could be a participation dud, but I’d like to give it a try.
I’d be up for something like that. We could always go to the boards right?
Love this idea, Oaktown Girl. I came late to this re-watch and am enjoying the hell out of it.
Thanks, Zuzubell.
@Tressf – I supposed that’s possible, but it seems not quite in the spirit of things to take such a conversation to the backrooms. For 3 years we’ve all been sharing the warmth of the “Deadwood” Rewind campfire together here on the front page in full view, with easy access and an atmosphere that invites participation.
I like the idea, OTG, but the logistics sound tricky.
I suggest that if you want to make separate posts next week (one about the ep, and a second to include all the other things you describe), we just do it all on the same page. Accomplishes everything you propose, without having to hunt out different pages.
I was thinking I’d just add a paragraph to my s3e12 thoughts, but I love your idea of expanding that conversation.
Oh, yes! Count me in, too! I feel like such a newbie commenting with the likes of most who are veterans here. Plus every time I watch this show I learn something new, and often wonder, how could I have missed something so obvious that last time around? So I don’t feel like I have much to add to the content of the show, but I *can* tell about how I came to find Deadwood and what it was like for me.
I say lump it all into one thread. It’ll be fine.
One of the few highlights of my recent days is my looking forward to, and reading comments from the actors of Deadwood. Don’t get me wrong, reading Alan’s reviews are one of my favorite things to do for easy enjoyment, and the same goes for comments made by everyone else.
I’ve sometimes read over 300 comments in one sitting for shows like Mad Men. But, reading Keone, Earl Brown, Jim Beaver and other actor’s thoughts is by far the best of all!
That’s all I have to say. Except, well, I had to come out of the woodwork and make my official declaration of appreciation before it’s all over. :-(
Yeah, ‘final thoughts’ sounds so – final. I’m guessing that a lot of us have been satisfying a certain itch by coming here and reading Alan’s comments along with the comments of the cast (thanks to Jim, Keone and Earl for their special insights and commentary.) Hopefully this thread will continue for weeks to come and will provide all of us the opportunity to express our admiration for television done well. Deadwood, we miss you.