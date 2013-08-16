‘Deadwood’ Rewind: Season 3, episode 11: ‘The Catbird Seat’

For the third summer in a row, we’re revisiting David Milch’s classic revisionist HBO Western “Deadwood,” this time discussing the third season.
While I once upon a time posted two separate reviews so people who hadn’t watched the whole series would have a safe place to comment, almost no one bothered commenting on the newbie reviews last year, and they’ve been ditched. If you haven’t finished the series, just avoid the comments of this review and you’ll be fine.
Thoughts on episode 11, “The Catbird Seat,” coming up just as soon as just as soon as I’m used as a weight to be dropped on villains from above…
“Shoot me, or he’ll do for all of us!” -Trixie
A few weeks back, W. Earl Brown shared a theory about this season that I haven’t been able to get out of my head as I’ve watched succeeding episodes: David Milch had a feeling long before the very public mess with Chris Albrecht, Tim Olyphant’s agent, etc.,(*) that the show was coming to an end, and he shaped the season’s entire town vs. Hearst conflict as a parallel to the fights he was having with HBO.
(*) Short version, for those who haven’t read my book or don’t know the story: though Milch and Albrecht disagree on the timing of certain events, and HBO’s level of desire for a fourth season at any length, the gist is that Milch wasn’t happy about doing an abbreviated fourth season, and on the weekend when he was considering what to do, Olyphant told him he was about to buy a house, and Milch decided to give him a heads-up so he wouldn’t spend money he was about to lose, Olyphant’s agent contacted the Hollywood trades, and that’s how news of the cancellation came out. No matter who is exactly right about what went down, it was a mess.
I don’t know if that’s the exact origin of this conflict, in part because there’s rarely only one specific reason for anything Milch does. But as the sense of impending doom rises throughout “The Catbird Seat,” it’s not hard to imagine Milch using the series as an outlet for his fears that the greatest work he’d ever created was about to come to an abrupt end.
In “A Constant Throb,” Hearst tried an indirect approach to get what he wanted – though in that case, what he wanted was an excuse to burn the whole camp to the ground. Here, he seems to have calmed enough to decide that he’ll be satisfied with scaring Alma – once again a widow, and much more grief-stricken over Ellsworth than she was over Brom – into selling her claim and rigging the election, giving him absolute economic and political control over the town. (That he can also feel some satisfaction from killing a man who was so brazenly rude to him a few episodes ago is a nice bonus.)
And Hearst succeeds in his most direct goal, as Al recognizes that selling is Alma’s only choice, at least if she wants to stay in the camp. Now the good guys also want her to sell, and everyone is well and truly scared – Hearst glaring at Langrishe in the Grand Central hallway is simultaneously the most intimidating Hearst has looked and the least confident Jack has appeared – upset and saddened by the death of poor Ellsworth, and by the latest bit of tragedy heaped on Alma and Sophia. (Tissues were in unfortunately short supply at my office when Charlie carried Sophia into the Gem, and then later when Doc Cochran explained to Alma why it was so important to let the girl see Ellsworth’s body.)
But other events don’t go quite as planned, for either side. As happened last week with the fake assassination attempt on Alma, Ellsworth’s death only winds up bringing the rest of the camp together. Having already worked up the courage to wipe Hearst’s dried phlegm from his face, E.B. winds up back on Al’s side again, and most of the series’ major players pass through the Gem at some point in the hour, either to pay their respects to the family or see about what can be done next in this war. Charlie has never been especially comfortable in this place, but by episode’s end, he’s sharing a drink, and some jokes, with Dan and Johnny and Adams.
And though Bullock is able to keep his wits about him upon returning abruptly from Sturgis for the second day in a row, Ellsworth’s old confidante Trixie complicates matters for both sides by marching right up to Hearst’s door and taking a shot at him. That she only hits him in the shoulder at that range speaks poorly for her marksmanship, her Derringer or both, but it creates what seems to be the worst scenario for all of Hearst’s enemies: the great man lives, and now has another reason to desire revenge on all these small people. On the whole, it’s for the best that Hearst doesn’t die – as Al and Jack discuss at one point, Hearst has so many shareholders and other allies that the camp would be overrun in investigating his death – but this bear certainly did not need more poking, and Trixie’s self-hatred over what she failed to do, and what may happen as a result, was palpable and painful. (And note how much more sadly Al describes her as a “loopy fucking cunt” in this context than when he used the same phrase in anger earlier in the season.)
Because of Ellsworth’s death, because of the potential for more violence to come, and because Milch may well have known that the next hour would be the series’ last, much of “The Catbird Seat” plays like a wake – with moments both difficult and darkly funny – and I keep thinking of Al and Jack’s conversation near the end about their advantages versus Hearst’s. As Jack admits that Hearst’s amount of guns beats their dexterity, he adds, “The world is less than perfect.” In a perfect world, we wouldn’t be talking about the series finale next week (or, depending on some last-minute summer vacation plans, the week after). In a perfect world, Milch would have told the story to the end, whether with the burning of the Gem or some other development drawn from the real lives of Swearengen, Bullock, Star and company.
But the characters of “Deadwood” do not live in a perfect world. Nor do the viewers of the show. So one more hour to go, dammit. Lots to talk about when we get there.
Some other thoughts:
* Thanks, once again, to Jim Beaver, Keone Young and W. Earl Brown for their contributions throughout this season. Earl had a lot to say about his work writing last week’s episode (deflecting much of the credit to Milch and others), and I imagine Jim has a thought or 12 about being killed off, and that Keone has some memories of Wu’s big man moment, which was a lovely capper to the Al/Wu relationship.
* One of Earl’s comments last week, by the way, says that the plan was to eventually reveal Claudia as Langrishe’s daughter, a fact he knew and she didn’t, and that her jealousy of Jack’s various brunettes was born out of misunderstood longing for paternal love. Even with that knowledge, so much of this particular theater company conflict plays as if large swaths of material were cut out – or like the audience is expected to know more about the history between the characters than has ever been revealed on “Deadwood,” as if they were being imported in from another show.
* The episode’s credited screenwriter is Bernadette McNamara, who had worked as Milch’s assistant back in the “NYPD Blue” days, and also got to work on a script late in Milch’s tenure there.
* This is also the fourth and final episode directed by longtime “Deadwood” producer Gregg Fienberg. Whether it was his choice, Milch’s, or someone else, the decision to shoot the corpse wagon’s journey through the camp from the POV of Ellsworth himself is all the more chilling as a result. The man is dead, but through him, we’re seeing even more bluntly how much his murder is affecting Alma, Trixie and others. (Even Cy is upset about this, but mainly that he’s once again on the sidelines, and that a low-class whore from Swearengen’s place has more initiative than any of his well-dressed ones.)
* Adams’ buddy Hawkeye has been such an infrequent presence in the series (last seen midway through season 2) that Al’s overwhelming disdain for him – and for Adams’ loyalty to him – often comes across like Al being wildly irrational, even though I have vague memories of Hawkeye being an idiot.
* That’s David Anders, better known as Sark from “Alias,” as the soldier who keeps poking his head through the window, much to Seth’s annoyance.
* The sequence where Langrishe and Farnum bow to each other at absurd, theatrical length before Jack decides to leave the Gem first is just marvelous.
* Another bit of welcome relief from the overall gloom of the episode: Jane entertaining the schoolkids by playing Duck, Duck, Goose with them. The kids tend to bring out the best of Jane, and there was an extra layer of joy and relief here, given all the bad things happening elsewhere in the camp.
Up next: It all comes to an end with “Tell Him Something Pretty,” and we can all argue once again about whether it’s an effective series finale or not. Like I said above, it may be published next Friday, or else the week after if my vacation plans conflict.
What did everybody else think?
Truly one of the best episodes of the series. Incredible moments all around, but one in particular stands out…The reaction of Cy Tolliver (expertly portrayed by Powers Booth) as he sees Ellsworth’s body wheeled past him. Cy is truly one of the most amoral, and uncaring residents of Deadwood, but even he is angered and sickened by Hearst’s actions. His only outlet is to rage against his employees. It a moment that stands out every time i watch the episode.
For a show that hadn’t killed a main character since the 4th episode (well, Wolcott, but no one lamented his passing), I remember taking this especially hard. Though it was also one of my earliest examples of regretting having watched the previews, as they made it clear that someone would be killed by including those devastating reaction shots of Alma and Charlie from the wagon’s POV. It’s also a sign of how much my attention to detail has grown in seven years–somehow I missed Hearst’s line about “the tent of the man I want killed” the first time I watched the episode, leading me to be unsure it would be Ellsworth until we got that scene of him monologuing to his dog. To this day I find it difficult to watch, or even listen to Ellsworth in that scene, as he ponders a potentially brighter future with Alma based on the dinner he shared with her and Sophia the night before. And then the look on his face when he sees the gunman, steeling himself for death, is just brutal. I’ve never seen anyone make that face in real life, but I have to believe it would look just like Jim Beaver’s face here. One last great moment for a great character, brought to life by a great actor.
It’s interesting that the aftermath is so similar to the previous episode, with even more people arriving flocking to the Gem. The great moment with Charlie and the ducklings, of course, but also Langrishe speaking with Doc–“Time’s past, one’s fled.”–and the hug between Seth, Alma and Sophia. Sol also gets a moment to shine, losing his cool with Al, who quickly realizes admonishment would be a wasted exercise. These last three spend so much time with so many of our main characters either in the Gem directly dealing with the fallout, or on the fringes like Jane and Joanie, doing their part, that it does feel a bit of a culmination of the town’s growth. I don’t think the series ends on a satisfying narrative note, but emotionally, these final three episodes more than deliver. And, heresy though it may be to even venture this opinion, maybe I didn’t need to see the Gem’s inevitable destruction, or the town’s, or Al and Bullock’s relative falls from grace. But I’m getting ahead of myself.
One last thought: I disagree that Cy is upset about being left out. To me, his reaction to Ellsworth’s murder reveals some of his remaining humanity, but mostly shows his despair at his own nature, that he would become aligned and associated with someone so sociopathic. The episode’s title actually comes from a bit of dialogue that was apparently cut, though the HBO website used to include it, and I just tracked it down in some random corner of the internet. It happens when Cy is waiting for Leon to tell him what’s going on at the hardware store, and Janine remarks on how quiet it is. His full response: “I notice, too, Stupid, we’re each of us breathing in and out. Not that you’d understand how, Stupid, or why, I happen to be in the catbird seat. In the camp. Even though we’re breathing in an out and it’s ‘quiet’ in here.” I think that line illuminates his later response and comments to Con. Plot-wise, Cy was mostly rudderless after the first season, but I was always fascinated by him as a character. In Deadwood: Stories of the Black Hills (a companion book written by Milch that I cannot recommend highly enough) Powers Boothe says that Cy’s lack of filled-in backstory makes him one of the more interesting figures on the show. You could argue it makes him one-dimensional instead, but I was always fascinated by this man who plays the sociopathic tyrant while still feeling more than anyone but Joanie was privy to.
Ok, one more: “A superfluous trumpeting, Mr. Blazinoff!” Kills me every time.
I sort of hate this episode for Ellsworth’s death (overall my favorite character in the series) and so I’ve been dreading this moment for quite some time. Trixie attempts what may be the most surreal assassination attempt in the history of television and film, but from the moment where she steels herself to go into the hotel and murder Hearst I could barely contain my desire to leap from my seat and loudly cheer her on.
Riveting television. The editing, acting, score. When Trixie popped Hearst, and was covered by E.B., I nearly jumped through my roof. Deadwood was one of a kind.
To this In “A Constant Throb,” Hearst tried an indirect approach to get what he wanted — though in that case, what he wanted was an excuse to burn the whole camp to the ground. … interesting in the vein of “A Lie Agreed Upon” that Deadwood actually DID, historically speaking, burn to the ground 3 times … the first disaster’s (mostly) agreed upon culprit alluded to in S1 when Charlie becomes the camp’s Fire Marshal off fears over Tom Nuttal’s Mrs. O’Leary’s cow of a stovepipe. Milch’s implication that, by his tell, one of those fires might turn out to have been at the hand of Hearst is akin to the Reverend’s death being defined a mercy bestowed by Al over a tragedy of Indians or roadagents on the road to Spearfish, as is general accepted by the books Milch so loves pointing out are written by the victor and/or fellows with Merrick’s love of the ink and oft tenuous grip on what actually happened.
For my own thinking as sprung off the seeds of Earl’s brilliant S3 theory, I’d wonder …
1) … if the scene between Jane and Joanie where Jane rails at Joanie’s inability to read her fucking mind after so oft and recently professing the depth of their bond might not be David skewering his own frustrations in the vein of speaking a “secret language” to fans who — despite passionate effusions of love and claims to deep bonds born of said love — so oft seemed utterly oblivious to any intended deeper meaning than might be actually spoken aloud by the letters of such words as put to the task of dialog. The hubris of experiencing such righteous anger (and hurt) in response to a beloved’s full (or even partial) failure to understand (or even notice the intent to convey) messages writ in a “secret language” undivulged to any but the architect of the language itself serving as Milch’s self depreciating notation that, at times, his expectations of an audience reading his fucking mind on some deeper themes as are only spoken of in a secret language he assumes they know might be as wrong-headed on his part as they are mystifying to those who truly DO love him. But, as it is with Jane, that’s just the way he is, and you kinda gotta love him, as you do Jane, for putting such trust in his beloved audience that he assumes they’ll understand everything he puts forth, mind-to-mind, even when he occasionally shorts them on the key required for decoding.
2) … if the readiness of Wu’s hordes to spring to the defense of a camp that holds them, by necessity of the nature of how things are and must be, at an arm’s length, so many of them only speaking/understanding that one word of the camp’s language (Cocksucker! Glad I taught you that word, Wu …) if even that, but still ready and willing to pony up their own time and effort and personal funds to fight whatever part they might be allowed fight in the camp’s war, might not again be Milch’s reference to fans as were so passionately invested and unflagging PRESENT on the subject of the show’s fate even when, as implied about the Celestials, their participation en mass might serve no better purpose than to boost the morale of those possessing actual weapons to the fight beyond a naive belief in the effectiveness of stones and pitchforks against the home box office’s castle walls. And to that point, while it happened well after this episode was penned and put to bed, not for nothing that the fans DID mount, with naught but their stones and pitchforks, an at-the-time effective PR campaign via a solely fan-spearheaded and fan-funded industry trade ad that spawned talks to the generation of Deadwood movies to finish out storylines left a-hang by a S3 cancellation. That those movies have not (yet) materialized is far less relevant than the reality that mere Celestials armed with emails and Paypal managed to put them on the table for serious industry consideration.
3. … if, in direct reference to Earl’s statements (but again, my own interoperation of those statements), Jen’s ultimate sacrifice being a direct line of cause-and-effect born of choices made from the gut under the duress of extreme emotional discord when more considered action might have come to different/better outcome isn’t another point to Earl’s theory: that historically speaking, Milch, himself, is far more prone to beating a man’s teeth out and THEN considering the consequences of such an act than he is to Al’s more strategic, considered violences. And that, in the parallel Earl describes, Milch would be FAR more likely, in the immediate aftermath of mortal damage done a friend, to bare his privates and take a shot at the cocksucker behind the act to the unintended consequences for Jen than he would be to hold his maimed hand close and retreat to strategic considerations focused on the greater good as he might do in the wake of similar violence delivered unto himself. And equally, that verbal vitriol and unearned accusation thrown about by Johnny in the throes of grief over the sacrifice of his beloved might be tolerated without response, self defense or even undue rancor held despite the fact that, in moments of private reflection, the man who will ever be tasked to scrub at this indelible stain of sacrifice in his own house despairs the need of some to be told something pretty, or simple (Luck), over the truth that everything they will ever know of what actually happened is naught but a lie agreed upon by those who won, and/or those with the love of the ink and a too oft tenuous grip on what actually happened, and why.
All of which I will say while repeating Earl’s caveat (if you’re going to steal, steal from the best) that this is just my take on both Earl’s theory and the events wrapped around S3 as might have been paralleled by Milch in his writing choices. Everyone else’s may vary. But that I, too, believe the darker end for Tony Soprano over a lie agreed upon to the end of telling the audience something pretty.
Wow, and I thought Milch was hard to keep up with! Anybody make it all the way through this?
Thought it was just me.
Yeah, that was……interesting.
This episodes just breaks my heart every time. Ellsworth deserves happiness and just as he is about to grab it ……….well I can’t even bear to write it. Such true and beautiful writing and acting is on display here that I feel blessed to watch it even though my eyes are puffy and my heart is sore for hours. Soul sucking sadness but so worth it.
Earlier in the season I asked Jim Beaver about the dog, completely forgetting that the dog reappears briefly for Ellsworth’s death. Man, I hate this episode for Ellsworth’s murder. In a show with so many indelible personalities, Ellsworth was always my favorite character on the show. I guess we can take a small measure of satisfaction in that he died doing what he believed was right and honorable, rather than cowering to a craven monster or consenting to placate the misguided attentions of his “wife.” He was simply too good a man for the town of Deadwood, and Deadwood repaid that quality of character with death.
RIP Ellsworth.
What an devastating, powerful way to show the reactions to seeing Ellsworth’s body. I can’t say enough about how well that was done.
I know Mr. Beaver has commented a few times about how frustrating it is to work with animals because they don’t use the actor’s best takes, but the animals. I have to say I thought he was pretty darn awesome in his scene talking to Tim Driscoll’s dog.
I agree with Alan about Hawkeye. He’s kind of an idiot but its hard to justify Al’s loathing of him. Perhaps its because of how he got under Dan’s skin earlier in the show.
If anyone’s wondering, the title of this episode is derived from a deleted or re-written line of dialogue.
As evidenced in the last quote here: [web.archive.org]
Tolliver: “I notice, too, Stupid, we’re each of us breathing in and out. Not that you’d understand how, Stupid, or why, I happen to be in the catbird seat. In the camp. Even though we’re breathing in an out and it’s ‘quiet’ in here…”
–“You were shown the tent of the man I want killed first?” I heard that and thought, “Who lives in a tent?”….cut to Ellsworth in a tent. Uh oh. :(
–The POV shots from the back of that wagon, boots upturned in the foreground, of Alma’s grisly discovery of Ellsworth’s fate, remain the single greatest shots I’ve ever seen in any tv show OR movie. I love Breaking Bad, and the creativity they show at times with the camera work–but nothing they’ve ever done can compare to this. There was other very nice camera work in this episode (especially as Bullock walked out of the Sturgis meeting, and Al’s walk from his meeting with Wu, back to the bar, while his whores did his bidding in the background), but that POV shot I mention remains unmatched by anyone, anywhere, in my eyes.
–Love that Wu’s English showed great improvement at the end. Now I’ve got to wonder what a better command of English would have meant for this character in the ill-fated fourth season that never was.
This was a classic Deadwood episode.
2 things that stood out. First was the look Hearst gave Jack in the hallway. I recall that it scared the hell out of me too. Gerald McRaney’s performance on this show was nothing short of a masterpiece. The second and most interesting thing about this episode was despite Ellsworth’s murder, how truly funny it was. This was probably one of the funniest episodes during the 3 season run. The Gem whores playing “Rock, Paper, Scissors” to see who rouses the sleeping hooplehead was hilarious.
There are shows currently on TV that have difficulty finessing all of it’s characters into episodes without appearing to shoehorn them in. This show, and this episode in particular, was a masterpiece in using all of the characters in their truest natures without making it seem artificial.
Who else but Ian McShane could’ve made the words “Loopy fucking cunt” heartfelt and loving?
Jim Beaver turned up this past week in an episode of “Longmire” as the bad guy who was illegally poaching Elk for their livers (but as a treatment for his dying wife). While certainly not in the calibur of “Deadwood,” I enjoy the simplicity of this modern day western and the fact that it’s actually shot in the west (near Sante Fe). And this is the second time I’ve noticed Deadwood alumni turn up (Earl Brown played the villain a few episodes ago). So this show can be accused of ‘poaching’ Deadwood for acting talent. A nice turn, Jim.
As much as hate that Ellsworth died, and that the show was cancelled, he was my favourite so I kind of like that he gets to be the most major character who dies in the whole series (Wild Bill was a top 3 central character at the time, but Ellsworth logged more lines/screentime overall).
This was a tough one.
I hadn’t seen it again since it aired. It still ranks among the most emotional experiences of my career, both making it and watching it. Even now, seven years later, I don’t find watching it easy.
Deadwood was the greatest thing to ever happen to me as an actor. I’d had some wonderful breaks and some wonderful roles prior to it, but nothing had ever put me into the public consciousness, or the consciousness of the film industry, before Deadwood. The truth is, after thirty years of telling myself I would never quit acting, that there was no “civilian” job I would ever choose over acting, in the fall of 2002 I was feeling about at the end of my string. I had a one-year-old daughter and felt unable to support her or my wife. I was working on and off with regularity, but without the frequency that makes a living. It’s one thing to be willing to sleep on friends’ sofas in order to make a career happen, it’s quite another to ask one’s family to do the same. So in the fall of 2002, for the first time in my career, at age 52, I began thinking about what else I might possibly do to make a living. I hadn’t done anything else in years, and had nothing to go back to. My last civilian job had been as a motorcycle delivery guy, dropping off scripts and contracts around the studios, something email and faxes had long since practically eliminated. I didn’t know where to turn. And then Junie Lowry Johnson and Libby Goldstein called me in for an audition for Deadwood. I saw the material for the audition (it was Ellsworth’s “flatter’n hammered shit” monologue from the pilot), and I knew this part was mine. I knew I might not get it, but I knew it was mine, knew no one else understood that character the way I instantly did. And amazingly, in a business where the sure thing never happens, I got it. And that was the last time I ever really worried about what I would do for a living. Deadwood changed everything. It made me a familiar figure in every audition I went to, every meeting I took. No more having the casting director explain who I was and what I’d done to disinterested producers. Now, I walked into rooms and heard people say, “Oh, my god, it’s Ellsworth!” It was a career dream come true.
And it was an actor-artist’s dream come true. The greatest dialog ever written for television, and I got to play it. The greatest character arc in television history (from drunken reprobate to husband of the richest woman in town and a deeply respected man in his own right), and I got to personify it.
And finally, it was family. I had lost my wife at 46 during season one, and this amazing band of people had rallied ’round me as though I were what I was, a wounded bird the flock was committed to protect. The friendships and deep love I felt for that cast and that crew are unmatched by anything else I’ve ever experienced, and, brother, I’ve worked with some great people in my time.
So you can imagine, perhaps, how it felt to have it all taken away.
As I mentioned with the previous of Alan’s posts, the afternoon I shot the scene in the Gem in which Ellsworth and Alma meet up after she’s been targeted was my last day on that episode. I was wrapped for the day, but I hung around jawing with the crew for an hour or so. Just as I was leaving, a staffer told me David Milch wanted to see me. I found him, and we went off for a walk around the area between the soundstage where the Gem interior was and the back of the buildings that fronted on the thoroughfare. We walked a few steps into that open area, and David said, “I’ve been batting my head against the wall for a couple of weeks trying to figure out how not to do this, but I can’t think of any way. This guy’s got to die.” And I, thinking perhaps, unlikely as it seems, the great man was asking my advice on how to structure something in the upcoming episode, asked, “What guy?” And then he told me. “Ellsworth.”
If a hole had opened up in the earth and I had fallen through to emerge in the Seychelles, I could not have sensed it differently, I suspect. I couldn’t really hear much of David’s explanation, or anything else, for there was a rush in my ears like the surf when you’re under it. I don’t beg. I don’t plead. I know how the business works, and I know that something like this isn’t done lightly or with any chance of reversal. Yet every fiber of my soul wanted to beg him to change his mind, to try harder to find a way, to just do it arbitrarily if nothing else. Every fear I ever had as an actor about never working again flooded over me afresh. This was almost exactly two years after my wife’s death, and I envisioned soon being on the street with my four-year-old daughter, with no income and no future. (Actors think like this all the time, but never more so than when a job comes to a premature end.) All these worries and potential pleadings flashed through my brain in seconds, and then I slumped into a nauseated pile of barely verbal dejection. I could tell that David was distraught, that he cared for me and hated desperately doing this to me. David is a strong and courageous man, but he has an almost absolute weakness for trying to make people feel good. He’s famed in Hollywood for promising almost everyone he meets a part on his next episode or show, even though it’s literally impossible for him to provide all those jobs. He wants, most sincerely, to make people feel good and feel included. It is utterly against his nature to take something away from someone. If I hadn’t been pitying myself so much at that moment, I’d have pitied him with all my heart. As it was, I did pity him, as much as I could squeeze in with my own despair. This was a Wednesday afternoon. He told me we would shoot my last scene on Friday morning. We embraced, he promised there would be something for me on his next show, which he said HBO had picked up that very day (and sure enough, there was a great role for me in it), and then he went his way and I went mine.
I remember stumbling back to my trailer and running into Sean Bridgers, Titus Welliver, and Earl Brown and telling them. Sean and Titus were aghast (Earl told me at a more propitious time that he’d known it was coming). We commiserated for a bit, but while I very much like the tender ministrations of my friends when I’m in distress, I abhor milking it, so I got out of there as fast as I could. I was dazed. Numb.
As I drove home, the emotions let loose, and I began sobbing like an idiot in the car. My emotions were none too deeply repressed in those days anyway, but this was something new to deal with that hit me in a way I can only relate to the loss of a love. The refrain kept playing in my head, “They’re going on without me. They’ll do season 4 without me.” It was very much like some milder variation on losing one’s entire family all at once. Which, in a way, it was.
As I drove home to Los Angeles from Newhall, where we shot, I had NPR going on the radio. Once I stopped weeping, I began to hear the story they were playing. It was about a caste of people in India with a very special job. Apparently, one is born into a caste and the occupation that delineates that caste, and there were people who were born and forever limited to one caste and one job. In this case, the job was going through the streets of the town and picking up shit from the gutters. No one else would do this job, and no one in this caste could do any other job. They were stuck. Shitpickers forever, regardless of their intelligence, personality, connections. With that story, I got a bit of a shove back into a sense of perspective. Whatever had happened, whatever I had lost, I will never be an Indian shitpicker. And, remarkably, that helped.
That’s not to say I didn’t sob some more. The worst emotional losses of my life — my wife, my father, and my grandmother within 11 weeks in 2004 — were far worse than this, but I had no reserves left to protect me, and it seemed at the time as though I were experiencing all this on the same level as those prior, greater, losses. It was a tough time.
Friday morning came. My scene in the tent with the dog was the only thing scheduled for the first half of the day. Except for the day-player who would shoot me, no other actors were called to the set until after lunch, by which time I’d probably be done and gone. This meant I probably wouldn’t even see any of the cast again, unless I someday dragged myself like a has-been ballplayer down to the dugout to say hi to my former colleagues — an ignominy I preferred not to experience.
But the crew was there. It was eerie. I hadn’t worked the previous day, so coming to work to shoot my death scene was my first real contact with the bulk of the crew since the word got out. There was a somber air about the place like nothing I’d ever experienced on a set. The crew was pretty much equally divided. Half of them sort of stayed away from me, kept their distance in a manner quite unusual. The other half either cried or came pretty near as they interacted with me. I remember Manuel Baca, our prop guy, strapping my gunbelt on around me as he’d done many times, this time with tears rolling down his face. It was touching. But I wasn’t in a mood for tears on this day. This day, I was angry. I felt unappreciated and as though not enough effort and thought had been given to ways to avoid this plotline, and I was in little mood for the kindnesses that came my way from every direction. I was pouting, and fiercely so.
We were shooting at a place we’d never been before, on the far western edge of the Melody Ranch lot, quite a way from where anything else had ever been shot on Deadwood. They had my tent set up, though all that mining activity you see behind me in the tent sequence is all blue-screen stuff that was added later. There were no camp, miners, mountains or tents nearby. Just me and the dog.
Damn dog. As I’ve mentioned before, dogs are a pain. The shot’s no good if the dog’s not right, no matter how brilliant the humans are, and there was a ton of dialog to deliver to this mutt, who had always to be looking in the correct direction. Here I am, getting ready to perform this massive monologue that I don’t quite even understand (since I wasn’t aware of the stuff in the prior episode about the guys guarding the schoolhouse), getting ready to play my final moments in this great show, and far too much concentration was going to be expended on whether the dog was looking the right way. I never hated that mutt more. Not that he cared. Or made it easy on me.
Gregg Fienberg was directing, and I really like Gregg and felt very close to him in our work. But he too was avoiding anything personal, just getting the work done as though it were as impersonally typical a day as any. I think that was absolutely right, as the last thing we needed was the guy at the top letting emotions go. We’d all have been a wreck then.
So we set up the first shot, and then something amazing happened, something I’ve never seen the like of before. As I mentioned, except for me and my murderer (whom I didn’t know) and the dog, no cast members were called until around 2 in the afternoon, and it was barely 8:30 am when we were ready to run through the scene for the first time. I sat down in the tent and looked up, and there, beyond the crew, standing in an arc around the perimeter of the set was, as far as I could tell, the entire cast of Deadwood. People who weren’t called until 2 pm. People who weren’t called at all. People who weren’t even in the episode. All of them. Standing there, watching me prepare to do my last living scene as Ellsworth. Boy, if you think I didn’t almost lose it then…. It remains one of the greatest acts of kindness and support I’ve ever had in my career. I will never forget those people.
So we shot the scene. The dog did what he wanted and not what we wanted, and it took a long time. I remember David was there, and he gave me a direction for that last look, the one where I turn and see the gunman and my fate. The funny thing is, I don’t remember what he said, except that it was something about resignation and defiance and complete acceptance, and that’s what I tried to portray. The same things I was portraying in real life. I felt at the time, and when I looked at the episode again, that I did a very good job of playing that moment, yet writing about it here, I realize that I didn’t really have to play it. Resignation, defiance, acceptance…that’s what I had to offer at the moment.
I’ve done a lot of stunt falls in my life, but I really cracked my noggin on the first take of my fall out of the tent. But we still had to do it a couple more times. And then it was over. I said goodbye to everyone, cast and crew alike. There were tears all around. And then I went to my trailer, changed clothes, got into my car, and… backed into a post, denting the rear of my car prodigiously. All in all, a lovely day.
Of course, it wasn’t my last day, really. I had still to play the dead Ellsworth in the wagon and in Doc’s place. Playing dead is hard. It was somewhat easier in the wagon than in Doc’s, because the wagon bouncing covered any breaths I might sneak. But the Doc’s office was tough… long takes with my breath held. They did make a fake me in case I didn’t look dead enough, and I think it’s the fake Ellsworth in the close-ups, since my own hairline hadn’t receded as far as the one on the dummy. But I’m not certain.
The wagon stuff was hard, as it was hot and bright. I never realized the level of the acting that was going on until I saw the show, because my eyes were closed to the reactions of Molly, Dayton, Paula, and others. I don’t remember much about the day other than its physical difficulties. But sometime later, the costume guys presented me with a framed photo of me lying dead in the wagon as they stood around it shading my face with umbrellas.
And that was it for me and Deadwood. Right around that time, I got an offer to do a guest shot on a new show called Supernatural, and David said I could go do it, but not to shave, because in the next episode, he was planning a dream sequence in which Sofia gets to say goodbye to Ellsworth and touch his beard one last time. That scene got cut for time, but it meant that I had a beard when I reported to work on Supernatural, which in turn meant that I’ve still got one seven years later, as my time on Supernatural has lingered all those years. But in my mind, I think nothing I’ve ever done will linger longer than the gift I was given of Whitney Ellsworth and Deadwood, and of the people who toiled alongside me.
Jim Beaver
That’s one of the best things I’ve ever read. Thanks for contributing to these recaps, and thanks for bringing such a great character to life.
Agreed, that was incredible. Thanks for sharing so much of your time here with us, JB!
I’m reading your incredible memoir right now, and between the book and this post I’m convinced that no other author communicates the combined experience of grief, anger, and hope as effectively as you do. It’s been so rewarding to learn that you are as exceptional a writer as you are an actor.
Jim, thank you. That was incredibly moving, deeply personal, and beautifully written. It’s been a real treat having you comment this summer and last.
Beautiful. Thank you for the gift of Ellsworth and Bobby Singer and every character you’ve played since then.
Wow. That was some awesome insight. Still kills me that Deadwood only got three seasons. Really enjoyed our performance in Deadwood and this past season in Justified was remarkable as well.
It may be kind of silly, but one of the only good things to come of Deadwood’s cancellation was that the show didn’t have to go on without Ellsworth; not really. I can watch it and pretend like it didn’t happen.
Thank you for your wonderful comments, and best of luck to you in the future.
Beautifully written Mr. Beaver, thank you so much for your insight.
This was just outstanding. May or may not have gotten teary eyed. Have loved Alan’s revisits of this incredible show, have loved these insights from Mr. Beaver every bit as much. They will all be missed.
Bravo.
Another big THANK YOU from a fan of your work on Deadwood and many MANY other shows.
Jim – I knew from what you’d written previously that this character and this show meant a lot to you, and I’ve expressed my gratitude to you for sharing that. But until this, I don’t think any of us readers came close to understanding the true depths of it all. “Thank you” doesn’t even begin to describe how grateful I am for your willingness to bare your heart and soul in sharing your insider’s love of “Deadwood” with us humble and devoted “Deadwood” fans.
Authentic as acting can be… the image of the cast on the hill beyond… Ellsworth’s last vision.
I can’t help but think that must have been terribly hard to write. Years later some things still feel like they only happened yesterday.
I had to put dinner on hold just so I could finish reading what you wrote.
Thank you for the window seat.
That account gave me chills. You are a fantastic writer, Jim.
I never seen the show when it first aired but my friend urged me to watch, when he sent me a link for the very first season and first episode, promising me that if I did I would want to continue watching, he was so right! I just witnessed your death , was I upset? OH BOY! Feeling you were the sweetest, most caring individual on the show, I was so angry and upset about your death that I had to stop and get a grip! lol I kept telling me it’s just a show he’s not really dead but after reading your moving account it makes me cry all over again. I came into this knowing there wasn’t going to be an end or wrap up but really going on without this sweet man caring for ” his little girl” wasn’t ever going to be the same,,and so it’s fitting it ends. I may not even go on to see the end of this episode or the next. In my mind the whole camp is rallied around to justify Hearst for your death! Thank you so much for sharing your story Mr. Beaver. I will always be a fan of Deadwood and hopefully maybe, sometime in the future, they will end this for us. But you sir, are one of my favorites on the show for what it’s worth :) I wish you well in future endeavors. God Bless
OOPS! that should read to justify whatever happens to Hearst because of your death!
That you’re a brilliant actor is evident from the series which I just finished watching in its entirety for the first time. I am happily surprised to discover from your extensive comments here that you are also a brilliant writer. I just ordered your memoir and expect reading it will be a pleasure. Deadwood is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen made for television (Dennis Potter’s work not excepted!) and while many of its characters were truly great, Ellsworth was my favorite.
I waited for Jims post because I knew it was going to be poignant and didn’t want to take anything away from it. During this time I was an angry man. I had had some medical issues and just was unhappy about my role in Deadwood. I had been sitting on the sidelines like a ballplayer on a bench with a team of all stars. It wasn’t the money. I had an animated series for Disney called American Dragon and another for Cartoon Network called Puffy. I was making a good sum of money yet I wanted more. I wanted to be a part of one of the greatest shows Ive ever seen and with the greatest cast.
I had been MIA on Deadwood for several episodes. I simmered. David had reassured me and told me my time would be coming. I was hurt. This was my third season and after all I had invested and worked to develop Wu I was still regarded as temporary help without guarantees. They had brought in Brent Sexton to play Harry and gave him a contract. I just felt so under appreciated. In fact like a fool when I met a friend of Brents on another show and when he told me he was a friend of Mr Sexton I treated him rather cooly. I regret that till today. Then when the theater group was brought in I was totally mollified. WTF did this all had to do with the Deadwood I had spent 3 years in my waking hours thinking about and wondering how I could make a profound statement of my people in America.
Then hearing of the death of Ellsworth and the rumors of Leon and Jen being put away there created a pall of sadness and negativity on the set. David was not communicating with us as he had previously because I think he was heavily involved with his new series John From Cincinnati. We had suspicions of death bells around the corner for us. Even if Deadwood did continue for its 4th season I probably would continue as temporary help or end up in the dead pile like the others. I was selfishly thinking, like most actors, about me.
When the time came for me to report to the set for Catbird I was angry. For one thing when you are not in an episode the scripts are not shared with you. So you have no idea what has gone on previous. Just some general idea when David has the time to explain to you. And Dave was ultra busy at the time with execs from the studio. Now Dave is a very very smart man and if you don’t catch something right away it gets very tense. I was confused by the whole Hearst story and wasn’t sure where I played a part. But knowing that David had the weight of Atlas on his shoulders I just nodded. In agreement whenever he spoke to me. I felt numb.
The scene where I talk to Al about waiting for him all the days of the week was really me expressing my frustration waiting for a call from the show to join them. When Wu commits to Al he says Heng Dai which has special meaning for us Chinese. It means “older brother” or one who we are loyal to. A mentor or elder. The finger gesture is a secret sign amongst secret societies. And Chinese Triads. I came up with this sign for us. When Al says Heng Dai Wu, Heng fucking Dai I felt so emotional. It was as if Ian himself understood everything I was going through.
I regret that I did not understand the “Big Man” scene wholly as I was in a lot of personal turmoil. Gregg kept reshooting that little segment and tried to get something out of me but I was just perplexed at the time and it is the only scene where I totally regret having done. I thought I just didn’t give a damn anymore.
Why am I saying all this? Its because I really loved this show and I love David Milch. And I feel in some way I let them and him down. In some way I feel I did some of my best work there ever and just felt so sad it was taken away from me. Yet I never feel I reached my potential.
After the show ended. I did fall very ill. And David called me up and saved my life. He was in San Diego doing John From Cincinnati and sent a car for me all the way from LA. He put me in the hotel and counseled me and shared his knowledge of the medical world and told me these words. “One thing you can be sure of everything will get better in time”. It did. He literally helped me every step of the way to recovery and if it wasn’t for him I would not be here.
In the bonus features on the 3 volume set of Deadwood David did a scene where he talks about what would have happened to Deadwood if it had continued. In it he brought me in to reappear out of the corner of Davids exit. They paid me well for this and it was Davids way of helping me get my confidence as an actor back. He later wrote a role for me specifically in John where I spoke the true Hawaiian patois which I had grown up speaking and it was a delight. He then wrote for me a role in a new pilot called LUCK. Unfortunately Michael Mann refused to use any of Davids people. I curse Mann to this day for that but now I can laugh as well. Knowing that David still thought highly of me and my work that he would create something for me. That was the most important. This is David. He is Heng Dai. He is my mentor who I will forever be loyal to.
I guess this is why Im saying this. Out of my gratitude to the man. Deadwood would have never existed if it wasn’t for him. His intelligence and his heart.
When Keone Young posts I always pay special attention because I know he will put his heart in what he has to say. He is always truthful and candid and pulls no punches. Mr. Young, every time I watch Wu’s “Big man, Wu big man” scene I feel a special pang of sadness because I know it is the last time we will see him in Deadwood and I feel he deserved a better send-off.
Time and again when I talk of Deadwood with people Wu always comes up as a favorite character. You were an absolute force of nature as Wu. He truly was a big man. Not only was he an integral part of the camp and a beautifully-acted role, but Wu was the architect of some of the funniest scenes in the entire series. His scenes with Al were transcendentally hilarious. Deadwood was many wonderful things, god knows, but it was at times one of the most brilliantly funny shows I have ever seen. Especially on successive viewings the veins of humor shine through the drama like the gold in the hills. And we have Mr. Young to thank for so much of the joy and laughter in those beautiful scenes. Thanks so much for your comments, here, Mr. Young. I will always hold a special place in my heart for Mr. Wu and I’m so happy you were in Deadwood.
Wow, didn’t imagine we’d see a post anything like Jim Beaver’s above, but Keone just made it back-to-back home runs, and his ball went just as far.
Thank you so much for the above post, Keone. Wu is one of my favorite characters and I also wanted to see more of him and the Chinese community in general. It’s a testament to your skill and intelligence and emotional bravery that you made your all-too-infrequent appearances count so much. Thank you.
I have watched Deadwood, start to finish, five times now. I still marvel at how much new insight and enjoyment I glean from each episode, each time. But I could never have imagined that I would someday get as much out of a comments section of an entertainment website (the finest site of its kind, however), and have it further enhance what is, for me, the greatest show of all time. The wonderfully-written and personal memories of Jim Beaver, Keone Young, W. Earl Brown and Garrett Dillahunt have gone great distances to reinforce my love for this show. Thank you, all.
Reading the comments from W. Earl Brown, Keone Young, and Jim Beaver have taken my favorite show of all time and given it even deeper meaning. In a program about building a community and coming together to support its development, learning that this is essentially what happened behind the scenes is extremely moving. These well-written remembrances just make me love Deadwood even more, and I didn’t think that was possible.
As this re-watch comes to a close, as we read the last few reviews and marvel at the greatness that was this show, I can’t help but thank the stars that I chose this summer to finally dip into the coffers of HBOGO and at last land on Deadwood. Stumbling on this site (forever will it be the first place I go for intelligent, thoughtful analysis from Alan and insights and comments from all of you here on the boards)has been a gift, truly. From Hatfield to Oaktown Girl, Youtalkfunny to Notmydayjob, I have certainly learned quite a bit. But the fact that we were given a chance to share our thoughts with so many from the Deadwood cast has made this the best television experience ever. We are so lucky to be enjoying what is to me a magical time in the arts. Television is producing art equal to that of any era. The storytelling is astoundingly good. But art is all to often simply admired and not shared.
I want to thank Jim Beaver and Keone Young especially for sharing their art with us these last three summers. Beloved as Deadwood is to many, these conversations have allowed this masterpiece to become “ours.”
And thank you, Alan
I almost forgot one of my favorite stories associated with my demise on the show. A couple of days before I learned of Ellsworth’s fate, my sister-in-law, who works for one of the networks, called me up and said, “I thought you’d like to know about a conversation that happened in a meeting we had today.” She went on to say that in a pre-production meeting for a new series at the network, the executive producer, Jon Turteltaub, had told the network that I would have been his choice for a leading role on the series if it weren’t for the fact that I was tied up with Deadwood. I was flattered and delighted to hear this and allowed as how it’s nice to be wanted, even when you’re not available. A day or so later, David told me about Ellsworth’s imminent demise. By the time I got home that evening and stopped blubbering long enough, I jumped on the phone to my sister-in-law and said, “Is that part still open? I don’t have a job anymore.” She said she’d let me know. The next day, Thursday, she called and said everyone at the show was very excited and was looking into it. The next day, Friday, I shot my death scene. When I got home, my sister-in-law called and said, “I think you’re going to get this. We’ll know for sure on Monday.” On one hand, I was miserable all weekend, having just been shot in the head and the heart simultaneously. On the other hand, it looked like I was going to transit seamlessly into a new show. On Monday, my sister-in-law called and said that the network had decided to go with a bigger name for the part. And that’s how Gerald McRaney cost me two parts in one weekend and how he came to be one of the leads on Jericho. (I give Mac a lot of grief about that.)
Jim Beaver
(see you next week)
Hey, at least he lost his foot because of you in Justified.
Still maintain that Bobby Singer could have kicked George Hearst’s ass.
Heres a little story about David and me on the lighter side. After the second season I had a talk with Dave. I told him about how Asian men were portrayed in American films. Usually of a servile nature or effeminate. At best we were the wise sage but we hardly ever were portrayed as neuters without a sex life. Of course that changed when Bruce Lee came along. But we never saw an Asian man get the girl.
I talked with Dave about this and he said “Ok next season Im going to write you a scene. Of course its going to have to be in the nude maybe in the bath house. I never brought it up again.
should read “we were usually portrayed as neuters without a sex life”
That’s hilarious.
(Sorry if all my replies to the cast members sound so sycophantic, but I’m eating up every word they post, and fearful that if we start to appear to be taking them for granted, they might get bored with us and spend their time doing other things, and that would be terrible…but it comes with the added bonus that all the ass-kissing I’m doing here is 100% heartfelt, there’s not a single phony word thrown in for enhancement.)
Dear Mr. Beaver, No matter how much people talk about Breaking Bad, Mad Men, etc. there has never been a show to equal “Deadwood.” Writing, acting, directing, everything. Thanks for your part in it and damn the bean counters who took it from you and us. How delighted I was to find you in “Justified.” A Cleveland heights Deadwood fan
I have had a lucky week so far! Jim Beaver’s book arrived in the mail and he and Keone Young have both posted here again with touching insight into one of my all time favorite shows.
I have to tell Mr. Young that I saw his performance in the season finale of True Blood, a show I had quite given up on until he made all too brief appearances this season. The only thing I could have wished for was that just once he could have called Stephen Moyers’s character a “‘cocksucker!”. That would have made my week complete.
I hate to see the recap end next week, much as I hated to see Deadwood do the same.
At the same time, I really appreciate the recaps after having just
re-watched the 3 seasons on DVD in June. No one could have asked for better.
you don’t know it but for the year end gag real when Bill leaves me in the cage I yell out loud and clear. COCKSUCKAAAAA!!!! Unfortunately only the cast and crew will see this.
That is simply epic, hope the gag reel makes it to the DVD set someday, it’d be worth viewing
Regarding Hawkeye, and Al’s constant deprecation of the man so rarely seen on the show……I’ve always figured that was mostly inside joke, as Hawkeye was played by Hawkeye Henson, the rodeo cowboy. I’d read that Mr. Milch really liked Henson, and kept him around the set on occasion to provide atmosphere and entertainment. With the harsh dialogue, I figured he was just cracking jokes about Hawkeye being such a lazy, untrustworthy jerk for a very small audience.