’30 Rock’ – ‘Live From Studio 6H’: With a lot of help from our friends

A quick review of Thursday night’s “30 Rock” live show coming up just as soon as I go viral and take medicine for it…
I was not a fan of last season’s live episode, feeling that the show lost far more from the gimmick (crisp timing, post-production work, etc.) than it gained (spontaneity, cameos, an enthusiastic studio audience). Tina Fey and company proved they could do “30 Rock” as a live show; I just felt it also proved that they probably shouldn’t do it again.
What made “Live From Studio 6H” an improvement over its predecessor, I thought, was that it wasn’t really an attempt to do a live episode of “30 Rock.” It was, essentially, an all-star jam band version of “SNL,” using the “30 Rock” characters to link together a bunch of sketches, celebrity impersonations, fake commercials (featuring, on the East Coast, two different Nazi Dr. Spacemans), etc.
And though not all of the sketches worked, enough of them did – Jon Hamm in an afro and blackface was the clear winner – that “Live From Studio 6H” made a much better argument for the value of live television than “The Live Show” did last fall. I still prefer my “30 Rock” to be filmed and edited in advance – particularly during a season as good as this one has been – but this was enough fun that I wouldn’t mind seeing the tradition continue as a one-shot deal each year.
What did everybody else think? Did you have a favorite sketch? Which young version came closest to the real performer: Amy Poehler as Liz, Donald Glover as Tracy or Jimmy Fallon as Jack? For those of you who watched both the East Coast and West Coast versions, which did you prefer? And on the West Coast, did Fey also fumble Hazel and Jenna’s names when Kenneth first locked them in Tracy’s dressing room? Was hard to tell if that was a real flub. Also, did anyone obviously break the way Sue the writer did after Hamm vs. Morgan?
Thought it was nice to see Cheyenne Jackson again, with a joke about the fact that he hasn’t shown up in a while. I always thought it was weird that they replaced Josh, the third TGS star who slowly disappeared from the show with no explanation, with Danny, who we seem to see even less.
Josh quit.
But long before he quit, he had all but disappeared from the show.
@BR – I think Josh was out for the first part of season 3 because the actor was doing a movie or something, but you’re right – he was much more prominent in season 1.
Hi Alan,
As someone who has seen both East and West versions I thought I’d clear up a couple of your questions.
No, Tina didn’t flub the line on the West coast airing, and Sue didn’t break either.
In general I far preferred the East coast version, as the West replaced Paul McCartney with Kim Kardashian, which is as big a step-down as one could possibly imagine.
I really enjoyed Poehler as young Liz, but I’ve no idea why they didn’t put her in a brunette wig.
And as you say, Hamm in black-face was undoubtedly the funniest part of the night, and yet more proof of how game Jon Hamm is.
Really enjoyed it. Fun stuff.
Other differences, were Cheyenne Jackson sang opening song on West coast airing, and Jon Hamm was replaced by Brian Williams in the news sketch. And during the Laugh-In sketch, Baldwin did a great Paul Lynde imitation. Also, I’m not sure West coast airing had Armisen sitting in as “Frank 2.0” in Tracy’s office, but I could have just missed it. I’d give the edge to East coast being a little funnier. Oh and obviously Sir Paul trumps any Kardashian any day, so there’s that.
One of my favorite moments (besides Jon Hamm in blackface) was Will Forte floating in singing Zou Bisou Bisou. I died.
My guess is that it was a play on Amy Poehler being introduced as “Blonde Tina Fay” before she gave the commencement speech at Harvard.
If that Harvard thing is the reason then that’s one hell of an esoteric joke.
Sue actually did break on the west coast version, just not as overtly as she did on the east coast. And I actually think the Kim Kardashian episode-ending joke was better than the Sir Paul one, though in every other regard the East Coast got the better celebrity cameo there.
So Son, for those of us on the east coast please fill us in as to K-squared’s episode-ending joke.
@MECHAME…
Liz (re: TGS episode): Wow! 2.5 million people just saw that!
Kim (holding up cell phone): Actually, 14 million people. You’re welcome. (Turns to Jack). By the way I broke your toilet.
Dialogue is not exact, but you get the gist.
I think that the “flamboyant” Laugh-In actor that Baldwin was impersonating was Alan Sues, not Paul Lynde. I used to think of Sues as “the poor man’s Paul Lynde,” in fact, as they had similar comedic personas.
Also, no mention of Tina Fey’s dead-on Ruth Buzzi? And was that Katrina Bowden looking pretty hot as Goldie Hawn?
Did Alec Baldwin get as sweaty on the West coast?
Don’t you mean schweaty?
Can someone please explain how black face is acceptable, and even considered funny in 2012?
Seriously, I do not get it. I thought the Jon Hamm skit was awful and the least funny part of the show, which was very hit & miss.
Better to make use of Hamm’s Sears Briefs Model looks as Liz’s ex, or the clueless TV commentator character. With the blackface they missed whatever hilarious point they were trying to make—by miles.
irieagogo – I think they only got away with the black face because of Tracy’s reaction: Oh no, I ain’t gonna do this. (paraphrased badly)
just saw both…east coast was funnier..just the change from McCartney to Kardashian is a lot
“Also, did anyone obviously break the way Sue the writer did after Hamm vs. Morgan?” Legitimately my favourite moment, that one got me hard and I didn’t expect it to. I wonder if, to some extent, this Live episode works more (for me) because I think this season is so much better than the least. I’ve really been loving this sixth season more than maybe the last 3 seasons, even, of the show.
An observations I made, MacBrayer and Krakowski in particular seemed completely unaware of the live audience, not only in terms of lack of flubbing but their acting had this quality (which I feel I’m explaining poorly) of not even seeming live which only made me laugh harder considering how “on” everyone else was.
I found Hazel to be much funnier than usual in this outing.
If there’s anything I’d indict this season for, it’s too little Cheyenne Jackson.
You’re right: There were definitely some moments where both Krakowski and McBrayer were talking through laughter/applause, which no one else did.
I agree with you entirely about MacBrayer and Krakowski. They were acting like theatre actors (i.e. aware of the audience but not playing directly to them), whereas the rest were playing like sketch actors directly to the audience.
I’ve never been a fan of Hazel, but she was great tonight. I loved the line about Hollywood, California and Tinseltown.
Hazel was also on of the backup singers in the Dean Martin parody.
Hazel, Cerie and Sue were the three backup singers. I had to look twice to be sure.
East coast version was slightly funnier in my opinion. The Hazel/Jenna thing was a flub. Fallon kind of broke when Armisen appeared behind him and Baldwin almost broke when Sir Paul McCartney slapped him. I really enjoyed the episode and I too like it as a once a year tradition.
Fallon as Jack actually wasn’t bad… though he got to relive his SNL days by breaking during yet another live sketch performance (the jerk!).
Donald Gover was a funny young Tracy, though he didn’t really do that much, besides fall down. Amy Poelher was obviously the least accurate young Liz (wrong hair color – why no wig?, wrong age) but it was a funny meta-joke that they managed not to overplay.
Some thoughts – I’m guessing it was a real flub with the Tina mispronouncing Jazel/Henna didn’t bother me too much… interestingly that so many people would break considering all the SNL and standup comedy these people have probably done of the years. Alec Baldwin, to his credit, was right on par and seemed least affected by this being a live show.
Another amusing point that most people won’t notice – Tracy disappearing from the ‘locked’ room to do his own flashbacks and showing up again later without explanation or notice. You tend to notice when Tracy Jordon is missing from a room.
That’s all for now… off to go smoke a Chatterton.
The going missing thing happened to almost all of the cast at some point as they were all (except, I think, Grizz and Dot-Com) involved in sketches. But yeah, you’re right, you notice Tracy’s absence far more than anyone elses.
forgot to mention, Jack’s pseudo Jackie Gleason had me rolling on the floor. “One of these days, I’m gonna cut you up into little pieces!” comedy gold!
I’m paraphrasing, but his line “I’m gonna drown you in the bath and say a mental patient did it” had me in fits.
And Tina’s Alice was spot on.
I didn’t catch it until zzk mentioned it above, but “One of these days, I’m going to chop you into little pieces!” is the only line of dialog from Pink Floyd’s song “One of These Days”.
MGRABOIS – that’s freaking brilliant. Hope it was on purpose.
Amy Poehler being the wrong age didn’t bother me as that just reminded me of her Upright Citicens Brigade days where she played a young teen quite a bit…
I thought the West Coast version did noe thing better: Brian Williams as David Brinkley rather than Jon Hamm. But Kardashian for McCartney? Come on-doesn’t anyone else stay up late in New York?
That should be ‘one thing better’.
Armesin in drag had no business cracking me up as much as he did. I think it was how he slowly appeared in frame.
I thought him appearing in frame was improv, hence Fallon laughing. But then he did the same thing with the same result in the second airing, which showed that it was obviously planned.
It didn’t have to be planned–they could have just told Armisen to do it again after it got laughs the first time. Probably also why Fallon didn’t break up as much the second time.
No, it was Fallon smirking and then looking back as if to say “what’s this guy doing, it’s hilarious” thing both times that made it seem planned.
Judging from the postion of the girl right behind Jummy I’d say it was planned. She was noticebly to the left of center in both versions.
I didn’t like this one any better than the last. It felt like a cheesy sitcom from the mid 90’s mixed with a mediocre episode of SNL. And considering this show doesn’t have the weekly pressures of SNL, I feel like the sketches could have been a lot better. I’d rather they retired this gimmick, especially since the ratings boost they got was fairly negligible.
I’d argue that this was a vastly superior edition of SNL (with the exception of the Laugh-In parody, which was lame).
I think the compromise for all is that, at most, 30 Rock will try only more live show since it is about 99.9% likely next season will be its last.
did alec baldwin know sir paul was going to be on? he had a look of genuine surprise when paul patted him on the cheek.
similarly, he had a look of indifference when kim showed on the west version.
I’m sure he knew McCartney was gonna be on, but the cheek pat did seem improvised.
And a look of indifference is the look that always greets Kim Kardashian.
Jon Hamm was the highlight of that very funny episode. Banjo!! The best young version was Donald Glover as Tracy. Amy and Jimmy were good. But I was distracted from them talking about Alec Baldwin’s blue eyes to cutting back to a brown eyed Jimmy Fallon–I’m sure no one else was. I wish they either made him wear contacts, or had not called attention to the eyes right before the cutaway.
What’s this sound? Ghetto mating call.
I had the same reaction with the blue eyes bit. Maybe it was on purpose, like young Tina being blonde.
The blue eyes changing to brown was the first thing I noticed, too.
In one of the shots of the dressing room before cutting to the 70s variety show, Fred Armisen was standing in as Frank with a hat that said “Frank 2.0.” Did not notice this the first time around.
Yes, it was very funny.
And they were in character next to each other at the end for the cast bow and wave.
Pretty much what everyone said, but I also thought someone should give Tracy Jordan credit for a really good Nipsey Russell impression on top of everything else.
Agreed. I thought he was great this episode.
Also, loved the NBC News bit with Jamie the male reporter being missing. I died. Not enough praise for that one.
I watched the West Coast version and then bits of the East Coast version that were said to be different. (Here’s a full run-down: [www.vulture.com])
For the most part, I didn’t care for this episode. It felt to me what Tina Fey would describe as “sweaty.” As for the various young versions, my favorite was probably Poehler. I was actually pretty disappointed by Donald Glover’s appearance. After hearing so much about what a great Tracy Morgan impression he does it really didn’t seem like he even attempted one at all. And, while I theoretically agree that Kim Kardashian is a big step down from Paul McCartney, I think the idea of Kim Kardashian using and breaking Jack’s toilet and then saying how she was more Twitter followers than TGS has viewers was a lot funnier than any of the Paul McCartney gags.
Glover did a quick impression that was drowned out by audience applause.
St. Ray Ray Blatholic Church
Most awesome t-shirt EVER!!!!
Okay, while I, too, obviously generally prefer a Beatle to a Kardashian, did anyone else on the west coast think the closing joke worked better with her?
E.C.: McCartney hit his head in the bathroom, Liz tells him he’s her boyfriend.
W.C.: Liz comments that 2.5 million people just saw Hazel tear up the picture of Sinead O’Connor, but then Kim (who had been filming it on her phone) sends it out to her twitter followers and says “Now 14 million people did”
I would agree in principle. That said, Paul MacCartney staring into the camera silently for 10 seconds would be funnier than Kim Kardashian perfectly deliving the best written comedy monologue of all time.
I’d probably rather see McCartney do that, but it certainly wouldn’t be “funnier”.
Kardashian was as flat, unfunny and dull as I expect her to be. Replacing McCartney with her was a big slap to the West coast. I guess Fey doesn’t like us much.
Brian Williams was funnier than Hamm as Chet Huntley, though.
I personally cannot believe that dingbat agreed to be on the show when they’d so recently had that gag where Jack, talking near his voice command TV invention, says ‘Crap’, and the channel automatically changes to her Krap show..
But she broke the toilet. Super funny.
“Which young version came closest to the real performer: Amy Poehler as Liz, Donald Glover as Tracy or Jimmy Fallon as Jack?”
This wasn’t a young version, but I really enjoyed Jane Krakowski’s imitation of Dusty Springfield! This comment ages me, but I must say that this episode was especially hilarious to all of us older viewers. I actually remember “The Honeymooners’, “Amos & Andy”, “Dean Martin Show”, “Laugh-in”, medically inacurate cigarette comercials, and also when women TV reporters were treated like 2nd class citizens.
I enjoyed it greatly, and particularly the way they used the locked-in room to have flashbacks of the history of live tv. Tracy Jordon was great in that set too, most people were on their game. Saw both west and east versions and can’t even say how let down I was when K.K. came out instead of another true surprise like McCartney. There was a contrast in acting/performer styles, but what was constant was how stupid Jimmy Fallon is, what a bore to just keep “cracking up” and calling attention to him instead of the idea of the text. His imitation was flat too. I would have preferred a Baldwin brother. Finally, the West Coast ending was predictable, it seemed to give Kardashian some kind of power, while the East Coast ending had more weird ends, like a sudden kiss, after Liz leaves with Sir Paul, between Alec Baldinw and Scott Adsit.
Oh yeah, Jimmy Fallon was awful. He was by far the worst thing of the episode.
Amy Poehler was a good surprise, though Julia Louis-Dreyfus was a lot better on the first live show.
@Greg: “Julia Louis-Dreyfus was a lot better on the first live show.” Exactly – she also had a reason there, that made it more funny, as it would be impossible for Tina Fey to be in two scenes so quickly, and the impact of first seeing Louis-Dreyfus was just wonderful. I like Poehler but she was not really trying much, just doing Poehler, even Mighty B., not Fey’s character.
Also, with JLD there was a meta joke involved: when Tina Fey won the Emmy, she said on her speech that whenever she has trouble doing a scene, she just acts like Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
With Amy Poehler there wasn’t any meta joke involved (that I know of) and either her or the writing of her scenes weren’t very funny, as opposed to Julia’s, who was hysterical as Liz.
Man, I’ve been waiting for SOMEONE to mention the Baldwin/Adsit kiss–thanks, Arthur F!
Will Forte floating in singing Zou Bisou Bisou killed me as well. Anx when John Hamm is done with Mad Men, someone needs to get him a sitcom.
“BANJO!”
Damn, that killed me.
Just reading it right now made me burst out laughing!
that was the best line of the show! john hamm is awesome
I thought this episode was much better than the last live episode. It was a lot less awkward and the SNL-style sketches worked well. Looking back though, it could have been cool if one of the flashbacks had been an SNL riff with an appearance by one of the older cast members (i.e. pre-Tina Fey and company). I know Hazel referenced an SNL moment when she tore the Sinead O’Conner picture and that TGS is supposed to be similar to SNL in a lot of ways, so it may have seemed redundant, but at the same time I think it would have fit.
I only saw the West Coast version, so I missed Paul McCartney. I did like Kim Kardashian’s joke about having more Twitter followers than TGS has viewers. However, I was disappointed to see that she didn’t actually post a picture on her Twitter.
I think Amy Poehler’s performance was way too much like an SNL performance. I’m pretty sure that set was an SNL set too. But she was funny enough, and that was part of the joke.
I enjoyed this episode more than I thought I would, I think because of how well done the “flashbacks” were. And even the contrivance of how the telethon was how Liz, Jack and Tracy all got where they were was clever. I also admit being fascinated with how they’re making the show actually happen in real time, and thinking of actors running around for costume changes, etc. Ultimately, it was just funnier than the first one.
Yes it was the SNL set, which they used last year as well. They film SNL in Studio 6H.
Think it’s actually 8H
I definitely feel the whole point of Amy Poehler being young Liz was to satisfy the many fans who love both Tina and Amy and have been waiting 6 years to see Amy make an appearance. It wasn’t about accuracy, it was about finally getting what we’ve been waiting for.
I pretty much agree with everything you said. It was mainly an SNL episode and a terrific one. But since I like 30 Rock a lot more than SNL and I had no problem whatsoever with the first live show, I prefered the first attempt, which at least had a plot. Here we just had an excuse for the show to do spoofs and homages to old shows.
But that’s not so much important. What’s important is that it was VERY funny. Jon Hamm and Will Forte were hysterical, but my favorite moment was Hazel tearing up Sinead O’Connor’s picture.
“Are we on a ship?” Best line. Also loved the Huntley/Brinkley skit.
I couldn’t agree with you more Alan in the fact that this was not a 30 Rock episode but rather one of the best SNL episodes I’ve seen since Betty White. Jon Hamm (just like on SNL) was amazing and Jimmy Fallon (just like on SNL) can’t spit out a joke yet still managed to pull out a great impression. I loved this episode. 30 Rock is ALWAYS at it’s best when it’s meta and there’s nothing more meta than 30 Rock doing a live show talking about doing a live show.
I liked the first live show better than you did, Alan, but this was still definitely a far superior live outing for the show. The first live show was probably more technically impressive because it told a more tied-together story using more complex sets, but this time using short little sketches made for a funnier episode. Good use of guest stars in Jon Hamm, Amy Poehler, and Jimmy Fallon as well as the regulars as parody TV characters through the years – also reminded me that Katrina Bowden and Cheyenne Jackson are people who exist. And of course, Dr. Spaceman is the best part of the 30 Rock live show.
Donald Glover as Tracey was genius. I squeed outloud when I saw him on the show.
Otherwise, I wasn’t a huge fan of the episode because it was basically just SNL, and if I wanted to watch SNL, I’d watch that. But I wanted to watch 30 Rock.
The East coast feed was far better if for nothing else the Nazi Doctor Leo Spaceman, yes I know it’s live, I want the world to know.
Oh and Sir Paul slapping Alec Baldwin in the face was better than anything that Kim Kardashian has ever done in her life.
I must say, I didn’t like this one. Was surprised, since I liked the last one while most people disliked it.
Did anyone else notice what I believe was Justin Timberlake in the East version(haven’t seen west so don’t know if he’s there)? I was fairly certain watching live that was him beside Jimmy Fallon…
I took a look at the East Coast version on Hulu. I don’t think it was Timberlake.
In case anyone is curious to see the one they didn’t see, Comcasts’ On Demand has both. There are definitely enough differences to make it worthwhile.
[www.vulture.com]
Differences between the East & West coast shows.