Review: Amazon’s ‘Mozart in the Jungle’ gets in tune over time

Not every TV show benefits from the binge-viewing model that Netflix and Amazon are building their streaming video businesses around. Some shows like “Mad Men” are better off being consumed only an episode a week, with plenty of time in between to savor and analyze what just happened. Others like “Homeland” (at its best) or even Netflix's flagship drama “House of Cards,” traffic in crazy plot twists and cliffhangers that can lose their potency when you have the ability to immediately load up the next installment.
But plenty of series improve greatly when watched in rapid succession, whether they were made with this new model in mind or not. In some cases, like “The Wire,” it's incredibly useful to see a lot of episodes in a row just to figure out who the hell everybody is and what they're doing. In other cases, like “Parks and Recreation” or Amazon's new “Mozart in the Jungle,” the binge is helpful because it allows the viewer to zip through early growing pains and get to the good stuff before they lose interest.
“Mozart,” whose 10-episode debut season was released today on Amazon Prime, is set in the classical music world of New York. It stars Gael Garcia Bernal as the flamboyant and mercurial new conductor of the city's once-great symphony orchestra, Lola Kirke (sister to Jemima on “Girls”) as a young oboist looking for her shot at the big time, Saffron Burrows as a veteran cellist with a healthy sex life and a balky wrist, and Malcolm McDowell as the longtime conductor nudged out by Bernal's arrival, plus recurring roles for Debra Monk as a senior oboist with no use for Kirke and Bernadette Peters as the executive trying to keep the orchestra afloat.
Back in February, I thought the debut episode was one of the better members of Amazon's second class of TV pilots, even if it lagged well behind “Transparent.” Some of the attempts at comedy felt a bit too broad and/or on-the-nose (particularly a sequence where Burrows' Cynthia compares musicians' sexual technique to the instruments they play), but there was a clear specificity to the world, and the sequence where Kirke's Hailey participated in a classical music drinking game against a cocky flutist pointed to a show about this world that I would want to watch.
I watched the next six episodes last week, and the remaining three this morning, and it was gratifying to see “Mozart” – produced by Roman Coppola (who directs the show's gorgeous seventh episode), Jason Schwartzman (who has a couple of cameos as host of a classical music podcast), Paul Weitz and John Strauss – evolve quickly and get over some early stumbling blocks.
The first few episodes, for instance, are focused on the tensions between McDowell's Thomas and Bernal's Rodrigo, even though it's a fairly trite battle of old versus new, and not helped by Rodrigo behaving so eccentrically as to feel less like a character than like a bundle of quirks shoved under a curly mop of hair. Rodrigo eventually gets a haircut, and soon after becomes a more human character – still strange and unpredictable, but with recognizable motivations and an actual character arc. Bernal often chooses fairly dark and serious roles; it's nice to see him in a more comic vein, even as he and the producers find ways to show how much Rodrigo cares about the orchestra and music in general.
Neither the rivalry of the conductors nor Hailey's attempt to become part of the orchestra are compelling plot threads in the early going. Fortunately, the show pivots midway through the season to focus more on the orchestra itself, whether the many types of players in it (the drug-dealing percussionist, the piccolo player/union rep who's always hassling Rodrigo about mandatory breaks) or Rodrigo's attempts to turn them into more than the sum of their individual talents. There are a few awkward pivots required to get there – Hailey transitions from someone who's clearly part of this world into the audience point of view character, there for Rodrigo and others to explain the world to her/us – but the results are worth it. It's more a light-hearted drama than a comedy (I'm not sure I laughed out loud at anything in the 10 episodes, though I smiled a lot), and because I could watch the episodes so closely together, I was never tempted to just give up and watch something else, whereas I could easily imagine forgetting about it altogether after episode 3 or 4 if it was on a traditional weekly schedule.
There are other half-hours I might recommend first as a holiday binge if you haven't seen them yet (Amazon alone is streaming three of my favorite shows of the year in “Transparent,” “Review” and “Broad City”). But “Mozart” is an interesting, colorful look at a world I don't know well, filled with fun performances (later episodes feature Wallace Shawn, John Hodgman and Jerry Adler), and you can watch the show improve right along with the orchestra itself. I'm glad I got to watch that evolution in short order.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Binge or no binge, I don’t know how you keep all these shows straight in your head
He’s not dumb, that’s how.
Alan –
why haven’t you/won’t you also review Alpha House seasons 1 or 2? It is my favorite Amazon original show – and don’t feel that it’s gotten the attention it deserves from the TV critics. Just curious why you haven’t written about it?
I wrote about it at the pilot stage. Didn’t like it much then, and nothing I’ve heard since suggests any of the things I disliked changed enough to bother returning to, especially with so many other viewing options. If you’re curious about what I wrote way back when:
[www.hitfix.com]
Thank you for your reply. I hadn’t seen that article – thank you for sharing. However – I feel like the show has taken a huge leap in character and plot since the pilot- especially the second season – gets funnier – but also edgier and wittier – while still maintaining heart and humor. if you are saying you are glad you were able to binge “mozart” – to see it get better and better- I feel like a show like “alpha house” would do the same for you.
Thanks for tipping us off to this, I never would have even known about this if not for your piece here. I really want to watch it, but I don’t have Amazon Prime. I imagine I can pay per episode? I hope it’s too expensive.
It probably is.
Oops – typo! Obviously I meant to say I hope it’s *not* too expensive.
I disagree with the premise that any show is not “binge worthy.”
A week break is an artificial imposition. A relic of an old model. Ensnared with advertising obligations and a need to schedule things to air at a specific time on specific days. These restrictions are no longer necessary with streaming, DVR’s, etc.
You wouldn’t read a chapter of a novel and then put it in your drawer for a week.
A story, any story, is surely better absorbed when taken in quickly.
It is much more enjoyable to catch up on a network or cable show after it has aired, built up on my DVR or made available on streaming, than to watch it one installment at a time week after week.
A generational thing, perhaps?
Just because technology makes something simpler to do, that doesn’t automatically make it the better thing to do.
TV shows are not inherently like books. Some are designed with a similar structure (The Wire, Boardwalk Empire), and therefore benefit from being watched straight through. Others are not. (And, for that matter, there’s a long history of serialization in printed fiction, as well; several Dickens novels were published in installments in newspapers, and were structured with those gaps in mind.)
For every show I enjoyed more because I watched it all in a row, there’s one where the flaws became more glaring during a marathon, or where I simply tired of some core part of the show (a main character’s flaws, or a frequent source of humor) more quickly than I would have had I watched on a weekly schedule. When the fourth season of Arrested Development was released, Mitch Hurwitz all but begged people not to marathon it — and this was a season he had made for Netflix! — because he feared it would wear thin after a while. I don’t know that I would have enjoyed it more on a FOX schedule, but I do know that it began to feel like an obligation rather than a pleasure as my binge hit hour 3.
i thought it was a fine little show & wd love a s2
For me, shows of the quality of “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad” shouldn’t be binged because I need a week to soak in the show, read all the comments and reviews to see what nuances I missed, and perhaps watch it again with this new information. I binged “House of Cards” and I’m sure that I didn’t miss anything deep because the show wasn’t deep or nuanced. We binged “Mozart” and loved it, not because it was vapid but because the episodes weren’t self contained. Other than the lovely episode 7, the new 9 episodes seemed to flow from one to the other. The downside is that I now have to wait 51 weeks to see if [REMOVED TO AVOID SPOILERS].
If you ask me, with Transparent and this, Amazon has out HBO’d Netflix so far. HoC is fine as is Orange, but uninspiring. Marco Polo is a disappointment.
I like John Hodgman, but not so much here. The joke about the guitarist and the pianist was good.
For some reason, Bernal reminds me of Roman Duris.
This show is right up my Alley, and I loved it. I’m a huge classical music fan and am somewhat familiar with the world this show tries to portray (though not an insider by any means). I feel like it strikes a good balance of being true to the world in which it exists and being broad enough to appeal to a general audience. Just the fact that they made the effort to get at least some of the musical references correct made me very happy. I’ve only been through about 6 episodes so far, but I already think Bernal is fantastic. Can’t wait to finish this season. It will be a long wait for Season 2 (hopefully it will come).
You don’t know this world any better after watching this junk, let me tell you.
Too bad they have to dumb classical music down this much before this dumb generation will be interested in it.
I would agree with John in that you don’t get to know the real classical world by watching this show, but for people that are familiar with classical music “backstage” and also with it’s portrayal in film and tv in general, it’s refreshing to see that there are people at work here who know and love classical music. The cliches are not painted quite as flat as in other works. But more important: In between are enough small bits to warm the heart of orchestra players. I believe the shows concessions to probably be necessary – or at least understandable, especially when reading reviews of this show by people not aquainted with classical music. So I agree with Jaxemer11 that the balance makes it enjoyable, at least to me.