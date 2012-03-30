Review: AMC’s ‘The Killing’ returns, slightly improved, for season 2

Late in the two-hour season two premiere of “The Killing” (Sunday night at 8 on AMC), the show’s heroine, Seattle cop Sarah Linden (Mireille Enos) laments several mistakes she’s made and says, “I wish I had known the truth.”
“The Killing” is not a particularly self-aware or meta show, yet that line fits nicely with the narrative that’s been constructed (mainly by people who work on “The Killing”) around the way the first season ended. The mystery series had been sold with the tag line “Who killed Rosie Larsen?” and spent an entire season following Linden and partner Stephen Holder (Joel Kinnaman) as they tried to answer that question. When the finale closed with the duo arresting local politician Darren Richmond (Billy Campbell) for the crime, followed by Linden realizing that Holder had framed Richmond and the case was no closer to being solved, viewers (this one included) went ballistic.
The way that “Killing” showrunner Veena Sud and various AMC executives have explained the furious reaction is that they failed to manage viewer expectations by not making it more clear the mystery might continue over more than one season. They wished, in retrospect, we had known the truth.
But my problems, and the problems of many “Killing” fans, went much deeper than any kind of impatient desire for answers. To us, “The Killing” had fallen down in so many other areas – in using the extended storytelling time to give us a richer sense of the characters, in finding ways to advance the story that didn’t lean on red herring after red herring, and in trying to be anything other than a formulaic police procedural stretched out to a much greater length (but with the formula intact) – that the only reason we were still watching was in the hope that discovering the identity of Rosie’s killer wouldn’t make the 13 hours we watched feel like such a waste. And not only did the show not provide us that, but it had to play us all for suckers one last time – and seemingly ruin the one genuinely complex, compelling character it had crafted in Holder – before it disappeared for nine-plus months.
I was so angry, in fact, that I swore off the show forever shortly after watching the finale and conducting an interview with Sud in which she seemed oblivious to what I saw as the show’s many failings. But months passed, anger took a back seat to professionalism, and I decided to at least give the season two premiere (which, like the season one premiere, is really two episodes grafted together) a shot. I’d seen shows worse than “The Killing” – if not quite as in-your-face with their flaws as this one – get better over time, especially with a long hiatus to ponder what worked and what didn’t. I wanted to at least allow for the possibility that even as Sud and AMC insisted that expectations, and not execution, were the problem, they all recognized that there was a lot of work to be done before the show came close to living up to both the hype and the standards set by “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad.”
And having watched the premiere, I will say this: “The Killing” is better. It’s still not anywhere near the ballpark of the earlier AMC shows, and the plot itself remains incredibly frustrating, but there are other aspects that feel closer to the show Sud said she was making last year, rather than the one she actually made.
Specifically, there were a number of moments in the premiere – which covers the two nights and days after Richmond was arrested, then shot by an unstable friend of the Larsen family – where it feels like the show is actually adding depth to the various characters entwined in the investigation.
Richmond’s mayoral campaign felt like an enormous waste of time last year, mainly because Richmond was kept deliberately opaque as our prime suspect (if not Linden and Holder’s) while his top aides Gwen (Kristin Lehman) and Jamie (Eric Ladin) were open books without many pages in them. As Gwen and Jamie sit in a hospital waiting room, wondering if Richmond – Gwen’s lover and Jamie’s old friend and revered mentor – will survive, they start to actually come alive as people, and not just cogs in a storytelling machine.
Another bad idea, handled poorly last season: the fiction that Linden was always on the verge of heading to the airport with her son Jack(*) to move to California wine country with her fiancé. It’s among the oldest tricks on the crime story book, and one presented with the same solemnity as the rest of “The Killing.” (Not that this needs to be a light show, given the subject matter, but the only way you can get away with that tired “just one last case” nonsense today is if you’re making fun of it.) The premiere abandons the idea almost instantly, and instead focuses on the emotional impact the case is having on Linden. We were told frequently last year that Linden gets too wrapped up in her investigations -yet another ancient cop show trope, by the way – but this year “The Killing” actually shows it to us, and Enos’ performance gives fragile life to the cliché.
(*) Played by Liam James, Jack is part of an unfortunate plague of annoying underage male characters seemingly grafted onto adult dramas without any thought given to him beyond his age and generally pouty demeanor. (See also Leo on “Smash,” Tyler on “V,” Carl on “The Walking Dead,” etc., etc., etc.) It’s something of a coincidence that the best episode of the first season was one where Jack was missing for nearly the entire hour, but only partly.
Really, the performances were never the issue last year. Sud and company have assembled a terrific cast, and directors like Agnieszka Holland and Daniel Attias continue to get very strong work out of them. The difference is that the material feels better than last year – or, at least, not as monotonous.
Kinnaman was the real find of the season one cast, and my understanding is that Holder is one of the bigger departures from the characters in “Forbrydelsen,” the acclaimed Danish drama that “The Killing” is based on.(**) Where many of the other characters remained ciphers, or were defined by only one emotion, Holder was surprising, and complicated, and charming despite his cockiness and bad manners. Seeing him set up as an apparent villain by the finale disappointed me greatly, and one of the big reliefs of the premiere is finding out that his motivations are much knottier and more understandable. Kinnaman’s terrific, and Holder inevitably wakes up what can be a sleepy show whenever he appears.
(**) Sud defended her reliance on red herrings in the first season as something she borrowed from the original. Not having seen “Forbrydelsen,” I can’t say whether the Danes simply deployed them more elegantly or if I would have been just as annoyed with how they used them. All I know is that their repetitive use here quickly sucked any suspense out of the show, because it became clear if a “Killing” episode ended with an arrow of suspicion pointing brightly at one suspect, that guy didn’t do it.
There’s also better material involving Brent Sexton as Stan Larsen, the grieving father of our murder victim. On the other hand, the show continues to struggle to make Rosie herself matter as anything but an excuse to get the story going.
And it’s with the story that I remain terribly wary of “The Killing.”
Having strongly implied Richmond’s guilt in the season’s final episodes(***) before pulling the rug out from under the audience yet again, the show moves onto another tried-and-true method for stalling: the conspiracy theory. Without going into the details of who might have wanted Richmond framed, why, and how they continue to interfere with the case, it’s about as obnoxious as the red herrings became. Maybe the show won’t always be reversing direction in the exact same way it did last season, but it’ll keep on doing it until the finale, since Sud has said we won’t find out who killed Rosie until then.
(***) There was even one scene at the start of the finale – an ominous confrontation between Linden and Richmond where he was practically photographed to look like Hannibal Lecter – that was only going to be acceptable if he turned out to be the killer. Oh, well.
On the one hand, Sud was pretty much boxed into making such a public declaration. So many people were angry about the finale’s non-resolution, and even if many of us had a longer list of grievances, the whole “When are we going to find out who killed her?” dialogue was going to strangle the show. Whatever other improvements were being made, expectations did have to be managed, and they couldn’t just leave that issue hanging out there.
On the other, when you go in knowing that, it makes the plot even more irrelevant. When you couple the schedule with the show’s weirdly linear, one-suspect-at-a-time approach, it means that any information revealed in the first half to two-thirds of this season is going to be largely irrelevant.
And yet, that knowledge, plus my growing disappointment with the show as the first season went along, helped recalibrate my expectations in a good way. Not only do I know not to care about the investigation, but the bar for the show is now so incredibly low that it didn’t take much for the season two premiere to clear it. The performances are still good, and now the characterization is a bit better. When you add that to the fine atmosphere (even if the frequent downpours seem comical even for a show set in Seattle) and you view the mystery itself as a kind of necessary evil that allows you to see the parts of the show that do work, then it’s not bad. It’s not great like AMC conditioned us to anticipate with its first two shows. It may not even be good yet. (And is certainly not good enough to return to the weekly blog rotation.)
But it’s better. It doesn’t quite live up to a promise made to Linden by a superior that “I think you’re going to find things are quite different around here from now on,” but it’s better. And after my rage over the season one finale, that’s something.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Hmm, this review does not appear in the main page yet.
But I think AMC and the show’s creator have already made a mistake by revealing that Rosie’s killer would be unmasked in the Season 2 finale. We were expecting to find an answer to this question in the first season and now we have to watch 13 more episodes to find out who killed Rosie Larsen. The real problem with that reveal is that they have sucked out any kind of mystery or suspense. I mean if they are going to show a suspect in the first or second or fifth episode, we know that he or she is going to be a definite red herring. Because the real killer will be revealed only in the second season finale. What’s the thrill in watching a show if we already know that a suspect did not commit the crime?
Unless they’ve learned their lesson and the show paces itself well enough that the killer does slowly emerge (ie: instead of chasing down people, they create a profile of different characteristics that in the final episode will reveal a killer). It’s doubtful, though, that this show would manage something like that. It’s likelier that it will be a series of red herrings as you suggest
What this amounts to is: “Why should I watch 13 weeks of red herrings when I can watch the last 5 minutes of the season finale and save myself the aggravation?”
So I’ll be back after the season finale, hopefully to find that you revealed who the killer was. I see no reason to watch until then, and even then I won’t bother just to learn whodunnit. And if the killer’s identity isn’t revealed here, I’m sure I’ll find plenty of other sites that will have that info. But this show will not carve any more time out of my viewing schedule, not after last season…..
100% Agree.
Unlike Alan, I’m sticking to my guns; I will never watch another episode of this show again. I’ve always hated the “police procedural” format, never mind one drawn out over 13 episodes. At least I can go to bed after “Game of Thrones” and catch up on my sleep.
I’m with you. I’ll never watch that crappy show again. Not when there are good shows like Homeland to look forward to.
I am also boycotting. I deleted the series from my DVR.
Only thing that can salvage this show is a zombie Rosie Larsen taking out the cast, and then in a fourth wall breach, attacks Veena Sud.
Best comment I’ve read all day.
Alan, thanks for addressing the fact that many of us were not simply disappointed with the finale, but more that the show failed on so many levels that the finale was the straw that broke our collective backs. It sounds like the show is still a cypher and I’m unsure if the great acting is enough to come back for (especially if they’re spouting inane dialogue and wandering through pointless situations), but it’s good to know that Sud kinda-sorta tried to address some of the criticism. I’m not saying she should have had to change everything, but her insistence that smart audiences understood the show did her no favours in the public relations dept.
I’m mildly curious about how this is all going to turn out. I’m follow the recaps here or on the AV Club, but I’m not going to watch another second of the show.
There won’t be recaps here, at least not until the finale.
Ha, OK, well I guess I will go over to AV Club and read the synopsis and then enjoy the snarky comments. I can’t invest another second of my life in this show, but I am curious to hear where they take it after having invested so much energy in S1. Between The Killing and Hell on Wheels, I’ve lost a lot of my enthusiasm for AMC. I hope they turn things around with future series.
Ha, I meant to say I won’t invest another second in “watching” this show.
I can’t believe they sent you a screener after you (justifiably) ripped them such a new one for the finale!
So is this review one of those “I watched, so you didn’t have to” things? I really hated the way last season blew up, but I am somewhat curious as to how things will go. I just need to find the willpower to say NO!
I will never, ever watch another episode of this travesty again. Ever.
«..the bar for the show is now so incredibly low that it didn’t take much for the season two premiere to clear it.»
I snorted.
Sorry, I think I’m out, unless I hear you raving about how wonderful it has become. You get paid to watch this dreck so I don’t have to.
I think it’s pretty unfair to complain about red herrings when any sprawling investigation like this would have plenty. And even though I also felt cheated by the first season finale, I can appreciate that Sud was trying to do something different. Yeah it’s great when a season wraps up nicely, but it’s nice to see other approaches from time to time.
The problem isn’t so much the idea of red herrings as the way they used red herrings. Rather than set up many suspects at once, with the evidence ebbing and flowing among them, the show went with one suspect at a time, built a case against them in which a viewer would have to be an idiot to not think they had done it, then pulled the rug out from under the audience at the start of the next episode. After 2 or 3 instances of this, the red herrings started accomplishing the opposite of the intended effect, where anyone would have to be an idiot to believe in any suspect the show was building such an obvious case against.
They spent five episodes building a case for the teacher is the killer, which became the teacher is also a terrorist, only to reveal that he kidnapped a girl to save her from circumsision. That is not good storytelling.
I’m no investigator, but to me, creating several red herrings, and following up with as many as possible all at the same time seems pretty unrealistic. I think what mostly happens with an investigation like this is they identify several suspects, and eliminate them one after another. Logistically speaking that makes more sense to me. I agree that having red herrings being followed up on evenly would be more interesting, but I think the show was going for realism, not Hollywood-realism.
There is no true realism on fictional television. Any smart (and good) show will only be realistic up to the point that it is interesting and entertaining. Anyone using the excuse of realism to explain why the audience didn’t like something should not be making television. Go produce documentaries if realism is paramount. There is a huge difference between making a show look and feel authentic/real and what actually happens in real life. The goal of a good showrunner is to make that difference appear non-existent.
There are bad leads in real investigations all the time, and I would have given this show that…BUT, their red herrings were the result of bad investigating. They spend an episode or two fixated on Rosie’s film, Linden obsessed with going frame by frame and asking for it to be blown up. Yet they work in a major metro police department and nobody recognized the casino symbol, nobody recognized that the Adele was a regularly running ferry to that same casino. Then, what, two weeks after Linden requests that the photos of the film be enlarged, they just now come back with other stuff they found. But that and the teacher poorly executed detour investigation wasn’t what threw me over the edge. It was the oh, let’s go to the last gas station near the bridge, oh what? It’s RIGHT NEXT TO THE PLACE WE FIND THE CAR AND ROSIE’S BODY? NO WAY…How was that not figured out the first day?!?! The teacher detour should never have happened if they had worked the case competently from the beginning. I could handle everybody being a suspect and then having things pop up that can or can’t eliminate them for a while. But when they went there in the finale is when I got irate.
I agree with KBailey – the red herrings made Holder and Linden seem incompetent. They latched onto minute evidence and BUILT a case based on that against one suspect at a time. As the writer noted, you’d have to be an idiot to think that person did it. And that also makes the detectives idiots. The red herrings aren’t smart or well-thought out. The teacher bit was what really derailed my interest in the show. It was pure bad storytelling – and it was a complete copy from Mystic River. Holder and Linden don’t look at ALL evidence in it’s entirety. They focus on really small aspects and then go running off. They need to take a break from interacting with anyone and carefully and thoughtfully review EVERYTHING they know. of course that would be bad TV huh. In the end, all the evidence collected needs to make sense, and needs to tell a story that points to someone. The evidence can not be random pieces of information. The evidence needs to be the final story and whoever the killer is, we need to be able to say, yup, based on everything we know, that makes sense.
That’s not all that made them seem incompetent. Leaking the name of a suspect to the girl’s family before he’s in custody? Come on!
And this investigation is nothing even close to resembling reality. The red herrings in season one were ridiculous. How many Richard Jewell moments does one detective get in the same case???
Also, it does not POUR rain constantly in the northwest, it drizzles a lot. The constant downpour is just a really stupid and inaccurate cliche.
There is just so much that is incompetent about this show. Just bad, bad, bad TV.
@Sepinwall: I just re-read your interview with Veena Sud, and I chuckled at your question “Just in looking at reviews and comments on the Internet, the reaction to this show has been mixed. Some people have loved it, and others have been frustrated with it…”
Your question obviously hid the obvious fact that it was you who has been very critical of the show! Did Sud realize that you had been so critical?
With respect to your interview approach- I commend you for showing restraint in your interview and for not being rude to Sud, but on the other hand, I sort of wish you had taken a stronger stand with her so that you could have pointed out the obvious structural and characteral flaws of her show… but that would have been rude and probably unprofessional, so I understand why you didn’t do that.
Heh. I love that this review boils down to: This is a show that is on TV.
Alan, I’m glad you at least acknowledged your ballistic rage last year after the finale was unprofessional. It reminded me of the list of tv critic annoyances that circulated in the summer, particularly of the point to remember you are not breaking up with a teenage girlfriend.
The Killing always had a lot to recommend it as well as some things (pacing) that could have been improved. I never took it as a given the murderer would be revealed in the finale and have no issue at all with the writers and director shaking up the usual formula. It felt ridiculous to me so many internet people were foaming at the mouth because the case wasn’t resolved in one season. And yes, that did seem to be the focal point of the rage, not the red herrings or the pacing.
I think TV critics sometimes forget where the line is between creating a show and critiquing a show and want showrunners to make decisions based on critiques. You, Alan, seemed to be really offended Sud didn’t apologize to you and take all your notes as gospel.
I don’t think the general audience was ever as furious as certain corners of the internet and think The Killing delivered on entertainment, though it had its flaws. I know I’ll be tuning in again.
Have fun Jackie. The rest of us will find better TV to devote our time to. BTW, you are missing the whole point. If you followed the viewers, the non-resolution was the last straw. If you looked at it week after week, it was frustration about the hilariously bad police-work, the rain, pacing, wine country story, the boring campaign stroyline,etc etc etc. It was not that we didn’t find out about the killer. If it had been done well, we would not have cared and been ready for Season 2.
So Jackie, go ahead and watch it. I won’t.
It takes some stones to wander in here and insist that folks were really upset about the failure to reveal the killer in the finale, when a simple survey of the comments here during the season would show the building dissatisfaction with the show. The issue of red herrings is sort of a perfect example of the show’s problems. A good red herring is a subtle reveal that changes your perceptions of a character and hints at their guilt. On this show, their idea of a red herring is a video of a drug-fueled rape in the high school basement where the victim is conveniently wearing Rosie’s wig or the beloved teacher just happens to be smuggling out the young girl in a rug the night Rosie disappears. This is not what I would call subtle.
The promos all said “tune in to find out Rosie’s killer”. Every single week. And there were endless posts, stories and angry reactions everywhere, not just here. I couldn’t believe I’d sat through a whole season for that. Maybe you work for the network, maybe you are related to someone on the show, but the overwhelming reaction was anger and now bland disgust.
Huh.
I heard that some people liked the show, but I didn’t believe it till I read your comment.
Whatever.
Jackie, stretching out the reveal wasn’t going against the usual formula. It was ahdering to it. IF AMC revealed the killer at the end of season one, then they’d be different and unique in that way. To wrap up the core theme by season one would have made them different. But now they’re like Revenge, The Missing, The River, and other TV shows with limited plots that will end the show if wrapped up. The Killing could have taken a unique stand and said, we’re not going to be like every other show and drag this out. Because Jackie, that’s what regular shows do, they drag things out. Also, the problem with the show isn’t just about the reveal. Its about the storytelling and detective work. The show could be smarter if the detectives and investigators were smart and could see things clearer instead of attacking little pieces of evidence like hound dogs. They’re obviously not chess players. They introduce random pieces of info just to justify some attention they place on someone. In the end, all the randomness needs to make sense or its just poor storytelling. The pieces need to fit together and complete the story. So please, The Killing is no longer unique. It’s formulaic now (one suspect every episode or every few episodes – that procedural) and it’s joined the ranks of the masses.
One thing I don’t understand, and maybe it was a holdover from the Danish original, was why they insisted on the “one episode=one day” scheme. By compressing everything into such a short timeline, it made all of the storylines seem forced and unrealistic. The idea that her fiancee would be angry at her for pushing off the move to California because she spent an extra week at her old job was silly. Same with the political plots where huge controversies played out over the course of two days. All of these things would have worked much better if they could have been spread out over 1-2 months of show time.
Forbrydelsen (the original) pretty much did the day/episode thing. It worked much better for me. I watched the first 2.5 episodes of AMC’s version and just couldnt stomach anymore. I found the Danish version to be quite addictive, it’s not perfect but it was good enough that I watched all 20 eps. By the way, the first episode of The killing is pretty much a shot by shot but somehow inferior copy of the Danish one.
I got Mad Men. I got Game of Thrones. So, no thanks, The Killing, I’m good for now.
In addition, I got The Borgias and The Big C from April 8th.
Hi Allan
I reviewed the danish version for the website I work for (le village, it’s awesome and it’s french)
The danish Killing is also using plenty of Red Herrings. It wore me out. At one point, the politician is believed to be guilty at the end of an episode 4 or 5 times. And the main problem for me, is that I guessed the killer 30 minutes into the season premiere. Dont get me wrong, I was lucky, but still… Couldn’t care less about the Red Herrings.
The Danish Killing is amazing for its pacing, the way they talk about the loss of a daughter, the consequences pf that murder on the whole city, but clearly not on the case resolution. At one point I even was thinking : “those cops sucks, bring Pembleton in”. Or for you, Alan, bring Simone.
See you in the next life
Agreed on most points, but Liam James isn’t an awful kid actor. He was really good as young Shawn on Psych for the first few seasons. Maybe the Killing just isn’t working for him.
I didn’t say he was an awful actor. Jack is just an awful character.
my bad, I read “unfortunate plague of annoying underage male characters” as unfortunate plague of annoying underage male actors.
Sorry for the mix up.
I’m out. I’m still mildly curious who killed the girl, though, so I’ll read your review of the finale (wherein I hope you’ll reveal the killer in the second paragraph since I know you’re too nice to splash it in the headline or teaser paragraph) :-)
Shorter review: better, but still not worth your time.
Yep. I’m not getting sucked back in.
Here’s how to salvage the plot:
Rosie wasn’t murdered.
Rosie was chasing the car from a distance, which would account for her battered feet. She had become obsessed with Richmond to a point that would make Glenn Close say “Whoa. Take it easy.”
The car stops, Richmond exits and heads in to the woods, leaving the car unattended. Rosie climbs in to the trunk unbeknownst to the driver.
Richmond was at the park to have an affair with another man; I believe Mark Moses (Duck from “Mad Men”) has been booked for this season, so we’ll say he’s Richmond’s gay lover. Both men are incredibly drunk, and Richmond decides to give him a lift home.
Since they can’t drive with the headlights on or risk being seen, Richmond accidentally drives the car in to the lake. This allows Richmond to tell the truth when he says “I didn’t hurt that girl.” He could pass a polygraph since he had no knowledge of her being in the trunk.
The car fills, drowning Rosie, Richmond and his lover escape, which is why he arrives four hours later, as Gwen describes him, “soaking wet.”
If this sound preposterous, it would fit in with the rest of the series.
I like it! I might mentally substitute your plot when it’s all over.
If there wasn’t anything on, MAYBE, I might give this show another chance. However, with GOT, Mad Men, Amazing Race, Once Upon a Time, Worst Cooks, etc all on this Sunday, this poor excuse for a show is not getting another minute of my time.
Too bad, because I liked it in the beginning – but really disliked it at the end.
“Not having seen “Forbrydelsen,” I can’t say whether the Danes simply deployed them more elegantly or if I would have been just as annoyed with how they used them.”
Forbrydelsen did lean a little too heavily on the red-herrings/cliffhangers, but they did such a far better job with making the characters interesting (particularly on the political side) that they got away with it. In the sequel Forbrydelsen II they did manage to tighten things up a bit, though that was probably because the series was half the overall length.
Apparently the divine & sublime Sofie Gråbøl (who plays Lund/’Linden’) makes a cameo, but this show did too much damage last year, that personally it’s not worth the time.
Anyway, if anyone hasn’t seen the Danish originals, they’re excellent and definitely highly recommended.
Isn’t one of the first rules of murder investigation (at least as I learned from “Homicide: Life on the Street”) to know as much about the victim as possible? Yet these detectives didn’t know about Rosies’s association with the casino until almost 2 weeks after her death. This is why you have more than 2 people looking at evidence and clues. Surely *someone* would have figured out what the logo on her keychain or whatever was much sooner.
Of course, just because you learn who the murderer is in the final episode doesn’t mean the investigators will!
It is my feeling that you cannot judge what is truly going on here if you’ve never seen Forbrydelsen, which is superb. However, even that show had this problem in its first season – that season lasted twenty shows (had you seen it you would have known that the crime would not have been solved at the end of thirteen or fourteen episodes or whatever the far less good American version ran for its first season) – so, after the novelty of its structure wore off and you knew you’d have a new suspect accused at the end of every episode, you basically knew it wasn’t going to be that person. The show ends interestingly (the Danish) but with several of the red herrings unexplained (annoying) and the ultimate motivation of the killer never explained sufficiently. All that said, the second season of Forbrydelsen gets it perfect – ten episodes, brilliantly realized in every aspect. Where the Danish really excels is, of course, in the casting – in every single instance much more interesting than the American, but most especially in the performance of the wonderful Sofie Grabol – she is just brilliant. I find the American actress typical of all young American actresses on TV – cut from the same cloth and not interesting. For anyone who’d like to know just how self-serving this Veena Sud is, just get the Danish version.
How can readers grade the season premiere when it hasn’t even aired yet?!
Those of us who remember the series Twin Peaks know all to well this is just an updated version. The Killing will fail like Twin Peaks did in its day for the same reason, audience anger. We got so sick of all the twists and turns we gave up watching out of pure frustration. I won’t continue to waste my time with season 2.
The difference is Twin Peaks also gave us a bunch of weird, off-beat characters and events. Even if the story wasn’t working, you had Cooper, Leland/BOB, the Log Lady, the one-armed man, Josie Packard, the Man From Another Place, etc.
The Killing is like the first half hour of a Law and Order episode stretched out to 13 weeks. But without any Briscoe wisecracks
Not planning on slogging through a second season. It is like they are running the meter without doing anything to earn it on this show. Something is wrong when the viewers invest more in a show than the ones offering it up. I agree that the actors are not at fault, except perhaps for signing on in the first place. Enough was too little. B’bye
The show made a big, irreversible mistake by not wrapping up the Rosie Larson story in season one. They should have started season with a fresh story. I’m with Alan on this: the red herrings are so annoying and tedious and it all started when they made it seem like the muslim Teacher did it. That was so unnecessary and old (copied from several other places like Mystic River). I really couldn’t watch much after that – knowing that each possibility was nothing but a farce. And honestly, chasing this many red herrings makes Holder and Linden BAD detectives. They latch onto one single evidence without considering the totality of everything. Its ridiculous. And the showrunners shouldn’t think they have corrected their error by revealing when we’ll know – they’ve worsened it. To not tell us last year, and then say that we’ll know at the end of the next 13 season is terrible show management. Who cares now what happens between now and the finale? We watched season one knowing that we’d find out by the end – that didn’t affect it. We expected it and we hoped for it. To take that away, and make us wait another 13 isn’t the same. Sorry, but I am not going to watch another episode till the season is over. Good luck.
If these two episodes had been the final two episodes of the first season, I suspect the viewers wouldn’t have been quite so angry.
I agree with the above. Let’s not forget the original Danish series had plenty of red herrings (the teacher, the politician etc) before throwing a curveball to show who really killed Nanna. This series is doing exactly the same. Enjoy the ride – some things are worth the time.
I tried to stay with the first season of The Killing but I only made it to episode five. Then I skipped to the 13th episode to see the finale.
What an over-rated mini series. I hated it on several levels: too dreary, too much gray, rain, and the endless whining and tears from the characters. I’m not a fan of mysteries that deal with the personal lives of their characters. I prefer a good, interesting crime, followed by detective work that concentrates on solving the crime, not on the personal angst of most of characters. Secondly, politicians are not my favorite characters so inserting that entire plot only caused me more discomfort, yeah, yeah, we know the greedy mayor and the bright eyed do gooder whose going to save the city….excuse my while I visit the vomitorium.
No thanks, won’t watch Season 2. And I don’t care who killed Rosie.
[And is certainly not good enough to return to the weekly blog rotation.]
Unlike the generic network crap that fills the main portion of your blog.
The Killing rocks. Sepinwall, not so much.
I’m surprised you didn’t make a footnote about DUCK!
Just as I didn’t understand why Bennet didn’t just tell the police in the first place that Rosie dropped off a book (well, I understand in terms of production and storytelling, but not in terms of imitating reality), I don’t see why Richmond couldn’t have just confessed to his suicide attempt from the get-go. He wasn’t enough of a suspect for the public to be interested in his alibi; thus, all who had to know was the police. (Maybe he was afraid of one of the cops leaking the story to the press?)
I frequently watch Law and Order, and my brother would always complain about how a case is never solved that quickly. Like you’ve said, I feel like I’m just watching one long Law and Order episode. The things in real life that would make a case be carried out longer aren’t acted out in this show. We just get the same withheld alibis and misunderstandings.
I am so glad you gave credit to the actors though. That is why I keep watching. Kinnaman is lovely, as well as being a hunk-a-munk. You’d appreciate his acting even more when you see him talk out of character; he’s just a quiet, mild-mannered Swede.
just like the Original Danish show, its a 19 hour long episode of a crime drama. I couldn’t make it past episode 2, long drawn out and extremely boring, save yourself the trouble and watch True Detective or Hannibal, there is really nothing to see here so please move along!!!!