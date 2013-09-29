Review: ‘Boardwalk Empire’ – ‘All In’

A quick review of tonight’s “Boardwalk Empire” – which HBO renewed earlier this week – coming up just as soon as I don’t like pie…
“Boardwalk Empire” is a show that deals with a lot of ethnic gangs and enclaves at a time in our history where crossing those ethnic lines was even more rare than today. Note how confused people always are by the Luciano/Lansky partnership, whose origins are detailed here by Meyer. Ethnic pride runs especially deep in “All In,” an episode in which black, Jewish and German members of our large ensemble express love of their heritage in different ways.
For Eddie, playing tour guide to Ralph Capone for the day, it’s expressed in song (in a surprisingly joyous set piece for what’s usually a pretty dour show) at a bar for German emigres. For Dr. Valentin Narcisse, it’s expressed in a long monologue about the Libyans versus both the Nordics and the “duppies” in their midst who seek to do their fellow black man harm. (Ordinarily, I would say Dunn Purnsley fits Narcisse’s definition to a T, but here he’s being used as Narcisse’s instrument of justice against someone else, and part of his ongoing game against Chalky.) For Meyer Lansky, it’s expressed first in a major move to take Rothstein’s place in Nucky’s Tampa deal, then in a savage, Yiddish-accompanied beatdown of the man who was heckling Rothstein during a long, losing night at the card tables.
That card game was fascinating, in that it’s one of the few times in the run of the series when we’ve seen Rothstein at such a complete loss. The cards are not in his favor, and his compulsion to gamble won’t let him leave and come back another day. At the same time, Nucky is Nucky: cool, collected, almost bored, but not smug as he cleans his sometime-ally, sometime-enemy, out of a large chunk of cash. Some of this is necessary to establish the eventual rise of Meyer and Lucky, but it’s still unsettling to see games master Rothstein be so vulnerable.
As for the rest of the episode, the Chicago scenes remain disconnected from the rest of the show for now but enormously entertaining (I especially liked the decision to leave the camera outside the apartment where the Capone brothers and Van Alden were making their collection, so we’d just see the man fly out the window), I still worry we’re spending much too much time with Willie Thompson (here inadvertently killing his rival with some bad chemistry), and I fear for both Eddie (taken into custody by Agent Knox as the weakest link in Nucky’s chain) and Chalky (falling for Daughter Maitland, which presumably is just how Dr. Narcisse wants it).
What did everybody else think? Also, as a reminder, if you’re going to be in Manhattan a week from tonight, I’ll be moderating the “Boardwalk” panel at PaleyFest NY, which will include a screening of next week’s episode, a few hours before it airs. If there’s anything you want to hear from Terry Winter, Howard Korder, Michael Kenneth Williams, Jeffrey Wright or Gretchen Mol, I’m open to suggestions.
Random observation: as a poker player myself, it’s so weird to see them play this archaic form with no up cards. Rothstein said it is a game of skill, but without visible cards it seems more like a game of pure guessing and luck to me.
I generally have a pretty good feeling for this season so far. Where season 3’s opening episodes felt a bit confused, listless, unfocused, this time they really feel like they’re zeroing on tight clear storylines. Maybe the only exception is Nucky, who’s been flitting around here and there but I think they’re building up Knox as his main antagonist (??) nicely.
The newfound focus on race relations this season is also pretty compelling: Narcisse might be the most interesting character the show’s had in a long time.
Very enjoyable episode this week, although the Temple stuff did feel out of place (bad chemistry on the same night of the Breaking Bad finale).
It was also interesting to hear the voice of the anti-semite card player and recognizing him as Michael from the new Grand Theft Auto, and then seeing him beaten in an alley like so many GTA characters.
Yep, I recognised Ned Luke right away, even looks exactly the same as Michael from GTA V.
I like the Temple storyline — apparently, judging from everything I read online, I’m the only human being alive who does. But then, I was also one of the very few who really liked the Margaret story lines as well.
This was quite a good episode despite not including my favorite character (Harrow). The poker scene was fascinating. And Van Alden facial tics are fascinating to watch. I gotta admit, I wanted him to “take a snuff” with Al Capone.
Would’ve been hilarious to see Nelson keep his composure even after several hits.
There is a time and place for levity. I have a sense of humor.
I really like the addition of both Capone brothers.
The good looking one with Al and Nelson was Fank Capone. He has something special waiting for him in Cicero if the show follows actual history.
Al had lots of brothers including a law man in the west that went by the name of Two Gun Hart.
Did bad research cause a bloody death on Boardwalk Empire?
Why did the kid die after being given linoleic acid [an unsaturated fatty acid] and magnesium citrate [a normal laxative, also known as ‘colon blow’], both essentially harmless substances which have no interaction with each other?
Kid could easily have had a heart or stomach problem that this combined to cause death. We will find out.
I thought I saw him pick magnesium sulfate aka epsom salts
Maybe his death had nothing to do with the prank and it was just unfortunate timing.
Magnesium Hydroxide.
Judging by the bloody foam, I’m gonna guess hydrochloric acid?
Symptoms of an magnesium hydroxide overdose include nausea, vomiting, flushing, low blood pressure, a slow heartbeat, drowsiness, coma, and death.
Pay attention. Magnesium Hydroxide is what they discussed. not citrate, not sulfate. And the bottle it was indicated he grabbed instead of magnesium hydroxide was maganese sulfate, not magnesium sulfate. Huge difference. The resulting reaction they are implying is one with the byproducts sulfuric acid and MnCO2. I don’t know if this reaction would occur or not in the real world but they are implying they kids accidentally made sulfuric acid, which swallowing could certainly kill you. And gridlock, your guess was in the right ph range, just the wrong acid.
I don’t really know what else to add, they essentially made Dr. Narcisse into a Sherlock Holmes character, he’s completely ridiculous. I didn’t think they could invent a character as over the top and comical as Gyp Rosetti, but they did. I think I’ll dub him “Dr. Evil” he’s about as absurd as the character from Austin Powers.
They don’t seem to explain Purnsley’s complete betrayal of Chalky. Purnsley could have sold out Chalky and Nucky and made a lot of money from Gyp Rosetti, but he didn’t. Now he just sells Chalky down the river to the evil doctor after one conversation? It doesn’t really make sense.
What is with agent Van Alden? They turned him into lurch, a complete moron, when he was an agent he was smart, very organized and thorough, he wasn’t this dull and completely inept.
I think the story is basically terrible and has been since they killed off Jimmy Darmody, but it’s still interesting to watch because of the sets and production value of the show.
Please give up the Jimmy ghost.It sounds like you just don’t understand this show at all. Narcisse as Sherlock Holmes makes no sense whatsoever.And they did explain Purnsley’s betrayal. Narcisse slowly got into his head making him believe he was just a mule for Chalky, and he deserved better. And Van Alden was ALWAYS on the edge of insanity. He is struggling with who he was and who he must now be. Gee, are you watching the same show at all?
@ZAGG – Yeah because anyone who doesn’t agree with you”just doesn’t understand it”.
Sorry last year, with the Gyp Rossetti caricature was ridiculous.
This year with Dr. Evil it’s even more absurd. I couldn’t craft a more comical antagonist if I tried, they should’ve just had Shooter McGavin come on the show.
They explained nothing with Purnsley, he had ONE conversation with Dr. Evil and that was it, Purnsley is not Dr. Evils boy? Makes no sense at all, especially when you consider how loyal Purnsley was to Chalky and Nucky during the Gyp Rossetti war. Rossetti offered A LOT of money for Purnsley to turn him in, he didn’t take it.
The storyline has been terrible since season one. Take a look at the posts here, this is a show that has lost a ton of steam since season 1.
Narcisse’s black power shtick isn’t particularly fascinating, but I think you’re being a bit extreme here. Purnsley’s development shouldn’t feel so sudden. My take is that he didn’t turn in Chalky when Rosetti propositioned him because it gave him the feeling that he was important to Chalky and to his growing success in the business. But ever since Rosetti was no longer a problem, Chalky’s evidently been starting to see him as an unnecessary hassle who has trouble being brought to heel and my assumption is that Purnsley’s been steadily growing resentful even if he hasn’t entertained any ideas of betrayal until Dr Ev– Narcisse arrived and started feeding a different perspective on the matter.
As for Van Alden… I don’t know lol. I enjoy watching his scenes but I can’t justify it at all. He’s just weirdly captivating, and I’m mostly in it to watch his scenes with his Norwegian wife.
I agree with Van Alden (and Gyp, but he’s old news). I can see Van Alden having a moral dilemma, but I don’t buy his mousy-ness. He comes off as bumbling, when he used to walk around cocky.
I like watching Van Alden’s scenes if for only his odd facial expressions. But watch some season 1 episodes with Van Alden, then compare him to the buffoon from this season. It’s hysterical…
You may think Narcisse is “ridiculous” but he isn’t. I had originally thought that he was supposed to be a fictionalized version of Marcus Garvey like Nucky Thompson is a fictionalized version of the real life Nucky Johnson, but in the episode it was revealed that Marcus Garvey as he was in real life exist. That said Marcus Garvey was a very dignified and courtly gentleman (and like the fictional Narcisse was from Jamaica) so Narcisse is by NO means ridiculous.
And I believe people have to read their gangland history. There were psychopaths like Gyp in real life back then, but of course they didn’t last too long for the exact reason Gyp was killed. They were too unstable and violent and didn’t know how to do business correctly, only by threatening people’s lives and killing at the drop of a hat. No one felt safe around them not even their own men.
The way I read van Alden’s characterisation is that a lot of his strength of will, cockiness and togetherness was thanks to his position of power and respect as an agent and that he responded well to being part of the ‘lawful good’ organisation. Now he’s out there on his own with no sanctioned power-structure to pin himself to and he’s lost with out it. I don’t feel they’re overdoing the bumbling aspect, personally. He was more badge than man.
Gyp was ridiculous (watchable, but ridiculous). I agree with that but he was just an ascended mook. Narcisse has the potential to be a credible Big Bad.
As for Purnsley – he’s sore from how Chalky chastised him after he killed Dickie. He’s been a loyal and useful second in comand but he’s feeling undervalued and looked down on by Chalky. I think his betrayal had plenty of build up behind it.
Now if you want to see a mishandled chara – just look at the BE women. Where’s my Esther Randolph? How has Gillian fallen from Lady McBeth to her current state?
Also gotta say: Nice to see Nucky back on the ball and being the emotionally stable one compared to AR. I love AR (and Michael Stuhlbarg’s acting) but I was happy to see Lansky stepping up and becoming a serious player.
My take is that Van Alden acts kind of slow only in front of the mobsters.
I hope that’s right, YRWEHERE. I disagree with most of the complaints (I really like Dr. Narcisse a lot; and I don’t miss Jimmy Darmody at all, and have trouble understanding why there are so many people who continue to bemoan his absence), but it does seem strange that Van Alden/Mueller acts the way he does now.
Personally I feel this has been the most on-point season so far. Past seasons open with a good season premier and then meander until the final three episodes. It seems like, even with the multiple storylines, the stories are moving along right from the get-go.
I just hope they don’t continue the trend of having a villain around for just one season. I’d like to see the good doctor stick around for a while.
Indeed.
I hope you know your nickname means I can only read your posts with Dale Gribble’s voice in my head :)
I kind of which Jeffrey Wright had his own show now. He is remarkable.
agreed!
Me too!
That was the best of the season. I like how the storylines all connected within the episode, that’s rare for this show. That’s the first time Rothstein’s EVER had more than two scenes.
I’ve always enjoyed Anatol Yusef’s work as Meyer Lanksy and I’m excited at the prospect of him getting more to do.
As history moves forward, they will all have more to do as they take over from their bosses and the other old guard.
Again for the curious read up on the real life versions but of course the real life history could be considered spoilers.
Might be because I love Eddie, but this is the first scene I’ve seen with Germans singing that I’ve felt comfortable watching.
lol yeah.
I hope they didn’t give Eddie so much screen-time because his presence on the show is drawing to a close… my heart can’t handle it.
I apologize for asking for what no doubt has been answered, but where is Kelly MacDonald right now? I see she’s in the credits so she’s obviously coming back. Her character is the main reason my wife watches the show.
I wonder if turning Hoover into a main character wouldn’t help the show. The law has been primarily Van Alden’s fall from grace, so we haven’t really seen the other side of the Prohibition battle.
The actor playing Al Capone is doing a wonderful job. He gives a real sense of power and menace to the role. This is a show that could last another six or seven years if they change over the cast. Besides, BE is about Prohibition, not Nucky or Chalky or any one person.
I would love to see Margret back. Just for her to stay away from Nucky who treated her like dirt.
Incidentally some have the misimpression that her accent is fake but it is authentic since the actress comes from the same part of Ireland that the character comes from IIRC.
Actually if they stay close to real history J. Edger Hoover largely kept his Bureau of Investigation (BoI, later to be named the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 1936) out of the Prohibition fight because he saw how corrupted the Treasury Department Prohibition Agents-the “Prohees”-that tried to enforce the Volstead Act became (that is being shown accurately) because he was afraid that would happen to his men. It was one of the reason he largely stayed clear of the Mafia and the Chicago Outfit later in the 1930s.
Sorry Alec but I partly disagree with that statement that the show is about prohibition and Nucky is only an incidental. The show is about Nucky during Prohibition. It is a slice of his life that could last up to 12 years if the show goes into 1933 when Prohibition is repealed. It is as much about his journey as “Breaking Bad” was about Walter White, or Jax Teller’s in “Sons of Anarchy”
Yes the actor playing Al is wonderful but as I say higher up the page he is too short. What really gets me is how Johny Torrio is being portrayed. He was more reserved and polite in real life, Indeed he acted much like Nucky or Arnold Rothstein, very civilized and business like; and it is not known if he ever killed anyone (although he ordered the Jim Calisimo hit in 1921). The BwE version is too foul mouthed and thuggish.
Now it would be nice to see a spin off featuring Al Capone that is very close to the truth; like not having Elliot Ness being the main reason for Al’s fall. Ness was a little more than a bit player who was a publicity seeker.
@Hunter2012, Kelly MacDonald is Scottish. Her first role was in Danny Boyle’s “Trainspotting”, where you can hear her speaking in a Scottish accent.
Willie didn’t respect the chemistry.
How much better is this show without Kelly Mcdonalds character? So much.
You’re so wrong about the Kelly McDonald story line. I understand that it had to be changed, but she added something of interest to a series that is dangerously becoming mired in a ridiculous amount of killing, violence, and men who are at best, caricatures. If they don’t add something of interest for the ladies who like to watch this show, it will ultimately fail–and Jimmy Dormady’s evil mother does not fit the bill.
I guess I disagree with both of you. I thought the Margaret story lines were some of the best on the show; I don’t really understand why they needed to be changed; yet I also think it’s still a really good show without her.
You were right, Alan, watched it later in week. (Th. nite.) So, SO GOOD. Show is really hitting it big time.
Capone is killing it, knew the guy would fly out the window. Eli’s kid was heartbreaking, you could feel that “Oh shit, I made a VERY bad decision” feeling big time. Card game was EPIC. Nucky’s, well, Nucky. Eddie & Hoover — yeesh, that can’t end well, and you’re right about Chalky. (But who wouldn’t fall for that babe?) And Van Alden/Mueller, well, he’s just awesome. And of course, Dr. Narcisse is the only character on TV who can pull off a solid N word. I really like the way it jumps around now.
BE is better than ever. Sorry I won’t make the NYC Panel!
Has there ever been a TV program–or film, for that natter–that surpasses Boardwalk for set, script, and acting all in one? It’s just great drama, better even—dare I say it–than The Sopranos. Deeper characters, (once again) those period sets … if only Winter didn’t keep killing off some of the most interesting characters.