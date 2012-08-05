Review: ‘Breaking Bad’ – ‘Fifty-One’

A review of tonight’s “Breaking Bad” coming up just as soon as I discuss your potato-mashing technique…
“He changed his mind about me, Skyler. And so will you.” -Walt
“Breaking Bad” the series began as Walter White was turning 50, and this season began with him turning 52(*). There’s still a birthday in between, and “Fifty-One” uses that occasion to look back over the past year in show time (which, in a meta touch, feels longer than that to Marie) and see who Walter White used to be, what he’s been through, and what he’s become.
(*) Assuming Mr. Lambert and Mr. White have the same birthday, of course. But I can’t see Walt bothering with the bacon ritual otherwise.
Or maybe a better way to put that is that we reflect back on Walter White’s 50th birthday as Heisenberg celebrates his 51st.
Walt used to wear the Heisenberg hat as a disguise, only donning it in his work life. When he finds it inside the repaired Aztek (which he wrecked trying to keep Hank from getting to Gus’s distribution center), he dons it not as a disguise, but an accessory. Walter White is now a man who would wear this hat in broad daylight, in front of his son, his trusted mechanic Benny, or anyone who knows his true identity. Walter White drove an Aztek; Heisenberg drives a muscle car.
“Fifty-One” doesn’t bother with flashbacks, but there are enough visual and dialogue references to past events – to the hat, the car, the huge surprise party Walt didn’t want (as compared to the tiny birthday dinner that disappoints him here), his early struggles with cancer – to make us very aware of his journey, and how close we are in real time (if not show time, which has a year to go before Walt has a machine gun) to the end of it.
Now he’s a man convinced he can control everyone in his life, whether it’s Jesse, Mike or Skyler. He boasts to Skyler that his new watch came from a man who once wanted him dead, and now considers him a friend. What he omits is the way he manipulated and hustled Jesse into feeling both emotions, where Skyler has arrived at her fear and hatred of her husband with her eyes wide open.
At that dinner party on the back patio, Walt launches into a mesmerizing, uncomfortable speech to rival the one he gave at the school assembly in the season 3 premiere, talking about all the times he thought he was done for, “But then someone, or something, would come through for me.” Marie and Hank think he’s talking about the cancer; Skyler and the audience know Walt’s thinking back on his many brushes with death, from Krazy-8 to Tuco to the Cousins to Gus. That others – Hank in particular, since he got PTSD after shooting Tuco, and was nearly murdered by the Cousins – suffered greatly in the process of rescuing him doesn’t even occur to Walt as he keeps talking and talking and talking…
… until Marie notices what he can’t – because his back is literally turned to the action, but also because he’s deluded himself about the effect his actions are having on his wife – and he has to dive into the pool to pull Skyler out of it.
Skyler in the pool is among the most beautiful and yet horrifying images the show has ever presented us with.(**) You don’t think she’s going to drown, but as her skirt billows and the light from above the water puts a halo around her, she looks far more at peace down there than she has up above in quite some time. And she floats there serenely until Walt pops into frame for a few brief seconds before the scene ends – in much the same way that Spielberg used the shark in “Jaws.” Skyler is not without guilt in this situation, which she readily admits to Walt in a later scene, but her husband is the monster she’s trying to escape, and it makes sense that he would be filmed in that way, even for a few seconds.
(**) Rian Johnson, who directed season 3’s “Fly,” came back for this one, and it’s filled with one gorgeously-composed shot after another. Tremendous work.
And that later discussion not only illustrates the dark place the White marriage is in now, but evokes many earlier scenes in the series, where Walt would tear apart some thin plan Jesse had proposed, like buying a gun to kill Tuco. But there is, unsurprisingly, a nastiness to Walt’s cross-examination of Skyler that was only sometimes there when he’d do the same to Jesse. After all, Skyler has threatened to separate Walt from his children, and Walt is convinced in his mind that they are in no danger because of him. So he attacks and attacks and attacks, until finally Skyler reveals her ultimate plan is simply to wait.
Wait for what?
“For the cancer to come back.”
That’s how far gone this all is: Skyler’s only real escape from this comes as a result of her husband dying a brutal, if natural, death.
And the thing is, we have evidence that her prediction isn’t far off the mark. The 52-year-old Walt is coughing, and he’s taking pills of some kind. It could be misdirection, but we all, sadly, know how cancer works, and how rare it is for someone with an advanced kind like Walt’s to stay in remission forever.
To celebrate the birthday, Jesse buys his partner a very nice wristwatch, an old-school gift for an old-school man. At episode’s end, Walt places the watch on his nightstand and we listen to it tick-tick-ticking, sounding very much like the timebomb Mike suggested Walt was a few episodes ago, but also counting down the time Walt has between this moment of control and hubris and celebration to that day when he’ll be sitting in a Denny’s, waiting for Jim Beaver to give him a machine gun.
Fantastic, fantastic episode.
Some other thoughts:
* Hank takes the promotion to run the Albuquerque field office, because he knows he should, but he clearly doesn’t want it. Over/under on how many episodes before he starts clashing with Gomez or whoever is placed in charge of the Fring investigation?
* Oh, Lydia. So crazy. So, so crazy, with her mismatched shoes, her screaming into pillows and her transparent attempt to scare Mike and Jesse away from using her to get the methylamine. Mike’s insistence that the other two are being sexist by dismissing Lydia as simply nervous is an interesting one, if only because (as Fienberg noted in our season-opening podcast discussion), “Breaking Bad” has a spotty track record when it comes to introducing female characters. (Skyler in particular still has an uphill battle with many viewers based on how she was portrayed in the series’ early days.) Mike’s argument that the others are judging Lydia based on her sex suggests at least an awareness of assumptions about gender, but as we have yet to see her as anything but twitchy and panicked, it’s hard to say what else is there.
* The opening scene at the garage also brought back echoes of the season-opening flash-forward, with Benny the mechanic echoing the Denny’s waitress by saying, “Nothing beats free.” Coincidence, or foreshadowing some sort of decision that involves turning down something that comes for free?
* This episode features the most quintessential (and funny) Walter Jr. moment in quite some time, as he looks understandably dismayed when Skyler takes the bacon off his plate and puts it on Walt’s. Doesn’t Skyler understand that eating breakfast is Walter Jr.’s whole bit? Take away the bacon, and what does he have?
* Marie notes that Holly’s the easiest baby ever, and even by the standards of TV babies – who never cry, or wake up, or become a distraction, unless the plot (or a joke) absolutely demands it – that little girl may have the crown. Never even a peep from her.
* Lydia’s comment about Jesse being an undercover cop sent into high schools has me very much wanting to see Aaron Paul in the “21 Jump Street” sequel.
* That shot of the river of blood flowing down Walt’s head after he nicked himself shaving it evoked, intentionally or not, the “Dexter” opening credits.
What did everybody else think?
Well, we now know who will be on the receiving end of the ricin: Skyler.
Yeah, it’s possible. If she doesn’t take her own life first.
you really think so? i thought so too, but it may be too obvious. how do you think it’ll happen?
Who knows, but it would be a nice twist. I figure he wasn’t saving it for nothing. And even though Skyler’s little pool stunt was designed to get the kids out of danger, more importantly, Hank and Marie now believe she is suicidal.
So if she turns up dead, they won’t be surprised. But the ricin may be overkill, excuse the pun. By the time it comes down to it, Walt may be so frustrated that he’ll simply smother her with a pillow.
maybe walt just gives up after hank catches on and leaves her
If walt kills Skyler, and denies it. Hank and Marie certainly are good witnesses as to her behavior.
They keep showing Skyler continuing to smoke. I doubt they would do that if they weren’t foreshadowing to the fact she uses the ricin cigarette later. Well that’s my crack pot theory at least.
She was smoking like a chimney this episode. [Agent Smith]It is inevitable…[/Agent Smith]
Why does everyone assume the ricin is going to be used in a cigarette? I thought Jesse just hid it there? Wouldn’t it be kind of hard to actually make it stay in the cigarette without the vial?
maybe he tries to kill Skylar & accidentally kills Walt Jr.?
They showed Skylar smoking because she was blowing smoke at Walt. Trying to bring the cancer back faster through second hand smoke. I’m a bit disappointed that Alan didn’t pick that one up.
NOT until Sklar gets a 38 and kills Walt.
Walt comes homes and says Hey honey I have goods news and great news, I killed Fring, no ones going to kill us, and the best part, I’m starting to cook meth and I’m the boss., ya see no more problems SKY!
@ Scott, I had the same thought about how much they’ve shown her smoking and the ricin. I also shouted “She has to go!” throughout the rest of the episode after Skyler said she was waiting for his cancer to come back. And maybe after this Lydia lady screws them over because they decide not to kill her, Walt will realize he should take “no half measures”. In my opinion Skyler is a hostile threat to Walt’s prosperity. And we know how seriously Walt takes his prosperity.
Gah! There is no ricin cigarette. There is no ricin cigarette. THERE IS NO RICIN CIGARETTE!!!
The cigarette was never meant to be a means of distribution — it would have been a silly one, since we never saw Gus smoking. It was simply a convenient hiding place for the ricin capsule. And now the ricin isn’t even hidden in a cigarette.
@ Peter, True there is currently no ricin cigarette with ricin in it. Also true that the cigarette was just a hiding place. But what’s to stop Walt from actually putting ricin in one of Skyler’s cigarettes (moral/emotional reasons aside)? It is certainly a possibility. Particularly when there has been so much emphasis placed on Skyler starting to smoke again after having quit some time ago. I don’t actually think Walt will kill Skyler (although it is the practical move) but I’m not ruling it out and if it does happen, it seems as though Walt saving the ricin and Skyler’s consistent smoking point to that being the method.
Because, like I said, the cigarette was never meant as a means of distribution. They put ricin in Tuco’s burrito. Walt told Jesse to put it in Gus’ food. Ingestion is the means, and food would be easy enough for him to do. Now, he risks someone else in the house eating the food, so he has to be sure it’s hers alone (much easier with the kids out of the house), but it still seems safer to me than having it burn up in a cigarette where everyone in the room would be exposed.
Incidentally, Walt killing Skyler doesn’t make much sense to me at this point. Maybe later, but right now, she’s much more a danger to him than he is to her. Emotions and family aside, she still serves a purpose in his empire. He needs her more than she needs him.
I’m no scientist, but I’m pretty sure you can’t get ricin poisoning from smoking it. You must ingest it or get it on your skin. Fire tends to change the molecular structure of things, people.
And if Walt wants to kill Skyler, ricin is a stupid way to do it. First off, it’s going to be a miserably slow and brutal death, second it’s highly likely the cops and the Feds would be all over a surburban white American housewife being poisoned with ricin.
Maybe Skyler does die of ricin poisoning, because she finds the vial in the wall and not knowing what it is, opens it? Or even more horrific, it’s Walt Jr.
Well whenever or however shes kills herself or walt gives her the ricin to make it look like suicide, can we just get it done already! I’m just soooo tired of staring at her fucking face. I’ve said this before, there are several characters on this show who have wayyy more impact dead then they do alive, those being Skylar, Walter JR, and Marie. And again, that would’ve been a great 4th episode of a 13ep season, but with what theyre doing, i have no idea. And it takes away from my enjoyment of the show.
I’ve got an uncomfortable feeling … now that Skyler is believes she is irretrievably trapped, and fears for her children, and has demonstrated a suicide gesture … I’m thinking a murder-suicide might not be inconceivable for Sklyer and the kids.
“I’ve said this before, there are several characters on this show who have wayyy more impact dead then they do alive, those being Skylar, Walter JR, and Marie.”
Keep it classy, Tim, keep it classy.
I also think she is smoking more to get the cancer to come back. This episode also shows how far the show has come now that Walt`s wife who was the one pushing the treatment on him now wants the cancer to come back.
If Hank and Marie understood Skyler to be suicidal, isn’t taking the kids like a hugely bad idea? I just had the thought that they are the only things keeping her remotely functional. I said remotely!
Hank even said the pool thing was not suicidal.
Walt isn’t going to kill Skyler just because there’s a convenient tool to do it. He needs her and at some level still loves her. Skyler is not going to kill her kids, and by extension, as the only one protecting them from Walt, she won’t kill herself. This isn’t Lost — people on Breaking Bad have motivations for what they do and don’t do.
On AUGUST 6, 2012 AT 9:54AM EST, WATCHTHISHOUSE said:
“But what’s to stop Walt from actually putting ricin in one of Skyler’s cigarettes (moral/emotional reasons aside)?”
You said it, but let me spell it out, Walter White style: It would go against Judeo-Christian principles.
Heheh. Still love that list Walt made.
Just my opinion, but I don’t think Walt is going to kill Skyler, and definitely not in a premeditated way. I do worry about her though because we all saw the sad manner in which Walt made his own bacon ’52’ at the beginning of the season.
Walt still seems to love Skyler, or the idea of Skyler at least. I just can’t see him intentionally killing her. He’s evil, but murdering the mother of his children is a little rough, even for Walt. I could see her turning herself in to Hank, or threatening to and getting killed by Mike. Suicide seems too obvious after the pool incident. In any case, it doesn’t look good for her.
I’m honestly sick of the ricin. I don’t think they would show Walt hiding it for no reason, but I wish that was the case. It’s just an annoying plot device at this point.
If I had a dollar for every person who thinks that the ricin could be “smoked”, I’d be a rich man. The ricin is going to be used at some point, but it is NOT, nor CAN it be delivered via smoking a cigarette. PERIOD.
@Robby: Completely agree with your first two paragraphs. I can’t see Walt killing Skyler directly, but I could see him accidentally being responsible for her death via his actions. And I think we will discover that Skyler made a horrifically poor decision when she chose to ignore two consecutive coin tosses and to return to ABQ. She had the chance to escape, to go, and she then she tested fate to see what her answer should be. She ignored that and came back.
As for the ricin, I disagree. Walt has saved it because it his trophy, a symbol of his victory and cunning ability to out-think his greatest rival, Gus. It also represents his victory over Jesse and Mike, because the ricin was the key to beating Gus. Yes it’s something of a plot device, but it’s much more than just a device.
The ricin is a symbol of Walt using his intellect, experience, and skill to craft something truly horrific. Saving it means something to important to Walt, but a symbol this potent and dangerous will come back to haunt him (and his family, I think). I think he has crafted the means to his downfall, and now, like the ticking clock, it’s simply a matter of time before his hubris gets the best of him.
I’m with Robby. I do not believe that Walt will intentionally kill Skyler. Even though Walt appears totally oblivious to Skyler’s fear and pain, he loves her in his flawed way. Skyler knows that no one ever retires (willingly) from the drug business. They are taken out. One of the strongest instincts of man and animals is the protection of offspring from danger. Walt is too tone deaf to understand that Skyler is willing to do anything to protect her children. Walt is dangerous because he has no concept of his limitations. Mike knows this.
I don`t think Walt will kill Skylar either. He does love her and seems to like the idea of being kingpin with a wife and kids.
This episode has lots of callbacks as Alan mentioned. Also there is a callback with the mention of the cancer coming back; when Skylar tells the lawyer in season 3 that she doesn`t want to take her advice and turn Walt in because of what it will do to Jr, but she thinks the situation will `resolve`as he has cancer.
Hopefully sooner than later.
@Jack is Laughing: What i mean is, more so with Walt JR and Marie, we are now in season 5, and their characters still basically have no idea what show they are even on. JR eats breakfast, Marie wears purple and talks alot. JR dying would Send Walt on a “you killed my son” rampage, Marie dying would do the same for Hank. I think that would make the show a hell of alot more interesting, but if youre content to watch the kid eat rasin bran crunch more power too you. As for Skylar ive just had enough of her and i think suicide would be a powerful way to serve the show, because for me, any scene they are in pulls the show down. And since were on a clock here, since the show HAS to end this season, major shit has to start happening now.
I don’t think Walter is going to poison Skyler… But for the purpose of this conversation, a few points… Ricin is most toxic when inhaled … Much more so than oral ingestion… I do not know if that applies to combusting it, however.. Smoking it may be useless… I honestly dont know.. But as others have pointed out.. The cigarette was a hiding place, not a method of delivery… How the hell are you gonna smoke through a glass vial? Smoking it would also endanger anyone in the room if this method did actually work… Poisoning Skyler’s food, however, would be the way to go and almost impossible to trace … As Walt has stated … Ricin is so rare, no doctor would ever think to test for it (unless you TELL the doctors you think it was Ricin like Jesse… The rarity of it is why the cops got involved with him) …. So Walt would easily get off scott free… But he’s not going to do that… If he kills her… It will likely be in an act of passion
@Tim: I’m glad you don’t write for this show. Your logic sounds like the kind of logic they applied on 24.
Tim, you’ve been watching too much crap television. Suicide would be a major plot hole and the cheapest of writing. It would be death for death’s sake, with no grounding in the character or plot. She believes she must protect her children and that there is an eventual and imminent out with Walt’s cancer.
There is no one to kill Jr at this point. Mike is the only one with an iota of motivation to get at Walt, and we know he wouldn’t come anywhere near crossing that line. If he would, he’d already be threatening Lydia’s kid.
That said, I will not be shocked if Jr offs himself with some reckless driving.
No way Walt kills Skylar. It’s more likely that she leaves him or turns him in. Maybe Walt uses the ricin on himself in the finale when his back is against the wall and there is nowhere else to turn?
Walt thinks he’s the smartest person alive and can think his way out of any scenario. There is absolutely no way in hell that he will take his own life.
I’ve proposed that Walt *could* take the ricin (maybe he was in the season opener?) before a last stand whomever, with cancer about to claim him for good. Remember, it takes a few days to kill – it isn’t cyanide. The main point against this idea is that it’s an slow, unpleasant death.
If Walt dies due to the ricin, it probably won’t be intentional or suicidal. Death by ricin is pretty incredibly awful and slow, Walt knows this, and Walt isn’t stupid. Plus, I have to agree that Walter White killing himself now seems unlikely. Death by cop, which would be a clever callback to the pilot, seems like the most likely way for Walt to commit suicide.
I see the Skylar hate still continues. Anna Gunn needs to be praised for an amazing performance in this episode, particularly the “showdown” conversation with Walt where she works up the courage to verbally admit she wants the kids gone from the house. The terror she has of Walt is so palpable in this scene. You can’t help but feel empathy for her. Let’s face it folks. Walt is not just the most arrogant bastard ever since the series began, but he is now a full-fledged psychopathic criminal. I think this was really the moment when I lost all sympathy for him. What a change in only one year. And what if Skylar was aware of everything Walt has done over this year….not just the Fring assassination. I think she wouldn’t have the life in her to continue. But please give Anna Gunn an Emmy for this episode.
@Jack is Laughing: trust me you’d love the show if i wrote for it, im not saying those thigns i said need to happen to make the show great, im just tired of watching a this kid eat breakfast. Let him find out the truth then, let everyone find out, again, were on a clock, shit needs to start happening.
Peter: look at my facebook page, those are my fav shows from top to bottom that i watch religiously, if you consider that crap television then you are correct, cause thats all i watch.
Oh and Jack, ive never even seen 24, i watched the first few episodes a could tell it was complete garbage…you on the other hand wasted , what was it ? 8 seasons of your life on that show?
It’s a fine list, but it doesn’t mean you haven’t also watched crap.
Look, I don’t mean to make it personal. I just think the idea that the death of anyone in the White family is imminent isn’t true to the show. Things can change quickly, sure. But right now, no one is gunning for Walt or his family, Skyler wants him dead but isn’t willing to do it actively, and Skyler also has far more reason to be alive. A quality show does not kill a character simply because they’re too annoying or don’t have a major subplot.
Couplea notes about ricin from the CDC:
– It can be inhaled
– Touch isn’t very effective
– Death can be quick or slow depending on the amount
– It is sometimes used to treat cancer.
I’m not going anywhere with this, just throwing some stuff out there.
Agreed with whoever: duh guys, there is no ricin cigarette. She’s smoking because a) she’s stressed and self-destructive and b) F you, Walt.
a couple months of second hand smoke will not expidite the cancer returning – esp. since we are talking about two types if cancer.
@Peter: you are making it personal, those are the shows i swear by. I’m sorry for saying skylar should off herself, clearly struck a nerve with you. I know as well as anyone whats true to this show, ull just have to take my word on that. And my original comment was much more directed at Marie and Walt JR, its season 5 and were on a clock, on a show with a small ammount of characters to begin with , they have very little use right now, so they either need to learn the truth, or die. But honestly i dont really care to talk about either of them, as they are so insignificant to me and matter so little to the show.
And I said it’s a fine list. It’s a great age for television.
As for killing characters, as I keep saying, there is no threat to Marie and Jr, so someone killing them would be totally counter to the show’s plotting and characterization (an accident would be another matter). It also discounts what the reactions of the other characters would be. Either of them, but especially Jr, would devastate every one of them.
Marie may not be vital to the plot, but Jr is absolutely essential to the show. Walt and Skyler’s actions and choices are very much shaped by Jr. He’s half the reason Walt started cooking (the other half being Holly).
Basically, I reject the idea of killing a character for the audience’s benefit, either to shock them or because a character is unpopular. I enjoyed Lost very much, but they got that very wrong many times.
So you’ve never had a character that you wanted to see die just cause they annoyed the fuck out of you and made you want to vomit everytime they came on screen? I dont feel that extreme about the characters i mentioned on Breaking Bad, but say Agent Stahl on Sons of Anarchy, i couldnt wait for her to die and stood up and cheered when it happened. So if you’ve never had that feeling about any character good on you, youre a tollerant guy.
Out of curiousity, who do you think they killed off on Lost to make the audience happy? Because they sure as hell kept Kate around all the way to the end, and not only that they let her be the one to kill one of my all time fav characters John Locke, even if it wasnt really him, that still annoyed me. So what you wanted more Nicky and Paolo?
P.S. I really hope Walt makes an ammendment to his will that all his money should go to his kids when he dies and leaves Skylar with nothing. Shes never appreciated anything hes done and has now just said one of the most horrible things you could say to anyone. She shouldnt get a dime.
I Watched Skyler do her version of synchorized suicide. She looked kike someone on the olympics doing her drowning technique.
Things no longer on my to-do list:
1) Start watching “Lost”…
THat’d be a big mistake. But if you’d miss out on one of the most amazing tv journeys ever, especially on dvd without having to wait for episodes and all the bullshit that goes with that, just bec some dick head (me) gave away a thing or 2 then thats ur perogative. For me its all about the experience, even if i know a few things are coming. Anyway, watch Lost, maybe youll like Kate, lol.
@Tim Isola re: Walt’s will…pretty sure the car wash is in both their names, so it’s not Walt’s money to leave. Also, per New Mexico law, you can’t cut a legal spouse out of your will.
Don’t watch LOST. Or if you do, at least avoid the last season and a half. It was my favourite show at one time but I now am left with nothing but bitterness about it. (Though I liked Kate–and Jack too, unlike many other fans.)
Hard to imagine that BB could do the same in the stretch run, although the same happened with another formerly great show, BSG. Which is why I love Vince Gilligan’s oft-repeated vow to end it before it gets to the point where people shake their heads and say “what happened to that show–it used to be so good”!
Some comments on Lost deaths (Lost spoilers)
The characters of Nikki and Paulo didn’t annoy me. They were just poorly handled in their introduction. And they absolutely were killed as a response to the audience. Did I *want* more of them? No, not exactly, but that’s not what I’m saying. I’m saying killing them in reaction to audience hatred is poor writing. The fact that they could do it speaks to how lax their plotting was.
Shannon was a poor one also.
Jin — never mind the daughter you’ve never seen who you are now orphaning. We need to manipulate the audiences emotions some more.
Charlie, on the other hand, was a very good death.
Oh, to the other question: how much I hate a character doesn’t matter. That’s not reason to kill a character. That’s lazy.
As for Lost in general, I would not call it a must see, but it has a lot of good stuff in it. I would almost recommend watching to the end of season four. The show *could* have ended there, though it would have been extremely frustrating.
@Peter (LOST spoilers): So much word about Jin. That was ridiculous (even without the daughter, I hate that whole trope of “if you are facing certain death, I’ll stay and die too”, as in Titanic). I agree also about Charlie and Nikki and Paolo (I am curious as to what they were intended to do as characters had they not been “voted off the island”). I didn’t have a problem with Shannon–was she killed at audience request too?
What about the Tailies? Always seemed strange to me that all of them except Bernard were killed off (Ana Lucia is another one I liked that many fans did not).
@Peter (LOST spoilers): I had thought about saying the stopping point should be right after Ben pushes the donkey wheel; the problem is that I did really like the time travel stuff early in S5. When I go back and look at summaries, though, there is so much that annoys me in retrospect that even if you go all the way back to the first couple seasons, it would require editing out some of the major plot holes and whatnot.
RE: Lost (with numerous spoilers): I’ve always been of the opinion that season 2 is largely pointless and unnecessary. With the exception of Bernard, all of the Tailies die and make exactly zero impact on the narrative later on. And Bernard essentially disappears from the story anyway. Everything gleaned about the Others turns out to be untrue. Walt is written out of the show, so everything we learn about him is unnecessary. Almost all of the main character development is either redundant or ignored/rewritten later in the show. With the exception of introducing Desmond and “Henry Gale”, nothing of series consequence really happens in season 2. And Desmond doesn’t get interesting until season 3, plus everything you learn about “Henry Gale” is a lie (making it also irrelevant).
It may not have been intentional, but if you look at season 2 this way (and I admit, it’s a cynical perspective), it illustrates everything wrong with Lost.
made a mistake above. I actually meant to say the end of season three of Lost could be a stopping point. I liked season four and five quite a bit — loved Faraday, and the freighter was spooooky — but the end of season three could have been a mostly satisfying series ender.
I almost mentioned AL and Libby, but those really did serve the plot, I think.
The most grievous, though, is the nameless cannon fodder. We see, what, five people get killed by Keamy in the village, but the only one anybody asks about is Sawyer?
Okay, what does this all have to do with BB? It’s the difference on a TV show between death for death’s sake and a justified and earned death.
Anyway enough about lost. For those of you who havent seen it and are mad at me for spoiling that, and i also gave away a major SOA spoiler up there too but no one complained about that. Anyway, a show ive never seen and plan on watching soon is Battle Star Gallactica, so if anyone wants to spoil anything about that show for me go right ahead, and you can also tell me if its an all time great show and even worth watching.
Oh and Peter, far as the season 3 finale being a good place for the series to end, i disagree. Although the episode itself was amazing, the “not pennys boat” scene makes me tear up every time, like i said, i watched the first 5 seasons on dvd and even that way, i could tell alot of season 2 and the first half of season 3 were the weak points of the series. I felt season 3 had some of the series most incredible episodes, mainly the ones based around Locke and Ben and surprisingly Charlie (Man from Tallahassee, The Bring, Man Behind Curtain, Greatest Hits, and the 2 part finale), those episodes are where i felt the show get really strong again and i thought it kept up that level in seasons 4 and 5, i thought both of those were great, so many terrific outings. Understandably, if you watched the show week to week it was alot more frustrating for you. I was so lucky i got to watch it the way i did bec it was one of the most enjoyable viewing experiences ive ever had.
Then by the time i was caught up and watching season 6 live, reading and writing on message boards, i wanted to tear my skin off haha. But i also really liked alot of early season 6 episodes and LOVED it from the Desmond episode #11 i believe till the end, loved the ending, sorry 4 those that didnt.
***The Brig (really wish there was an edit button)
I’m not sure if anyone is still reading this but I’m getting caught up on the show and just watched this episode. I don’t see Walt killing Skylar, afterall his entire motivation (initially at least) is to leave his kids with a good life when he’s gone. If their mother and father are both dead before Jr graduates High School and before Holly is old enough to remember them, how good can their life’s be even if they have a ton of money. I think Walt will go all out to protect even Skylar to make sure he “wins” in the end and his family can go on comfortably after he’s gone.
I do believe the ricin will play a significant role in the end of the show somehow but I don’t think Walt will use it on himself. Maybe he uses it on Mike or even Hank.
As for the opening scene of the season with the machine gun. Maybe the cartel has had time to regroup and they are launching an all out assault on Walt’s operation. Could be the entire family is in witness protection at that point or Walt used Saul’s guy to make them all disappear. He did get the guys card and it never showed him giving it back so we can presume that Walt still has it and can use it when he needs to.
Gus is dead, there is no danger….. I thought you were the danger. BAM. haven’t liked the whole skyler/walt endings and scenes and haven’t complained before, but this episode it worked. walt doesn’t give a f*** any more…
I was really hoping she would use that moment to throw “I am the one who knocks” back in his face. Oh well.
She did: She specifically mentions that he is the one who is the danger to others now, his words. She didn’t repeat the phrase, but she mentioned it’s meaning.
WHen he said “i am the danger” he meant he was the danger to Gus, that couldnt be more clear and i dont know why he didnt respond right back at her with that
That was exactly her point. He is trying to reassure her that when he was hysterical in the crawl space, it was because Gus was coming to get him, to which she said, “I thought you were the danger.”, i.e. “You said you were the danger to Gus.”
Think u need to watch that scene again. Walt is reassuring her that they are completely safe now with nothing to worry about and she says “i thought you were the danger”.
That’s ridiculous. Yes, Walt is trying to minimize the impact of “The one who knocks” by pretending it only pertains to Gus, but when he originally said that it was obvious that he meant HE (Walt) is the one who bests his enemies by killing them first, no matter who they are. Skyler’s point is that Walt is a professed murderer, a man who boasts of his own ability to kill others. Walt is just trying to minimize Skyler’s fear, and she has ample reason to be afraid of him now.
Besides which, the obvious point to me is that when you become the kingpin you get a target on your back, like Gus did. Look how careful Gus was, abandoning his car at the hospital (which reminds me: why didn’t he just leave someone in it?), sending underlings to scope out the mursing home, etc. Being boss means you have to sleep with one eye open, always watch your back, etc.
Skylars coffee cup at the end… it read something like ‘DANGER ENTERING 51’
guess it was from Area 51? but noticed that too and thought it was awesome
Yeah, saw that. Maybe an “Area 51” souvenir mug?
As bold a statement as she can make, putting her ashes in Walt’s birthday mug
Birfday mug….51 years old. Dumping ashes into his mug
I didn`t notice that, thanks guys. Wow that is a bold statement
It says “DANGER ENTERING AREA 51”
An Area 51 souvenir mug with a bold double meaning.
The Mug was a birthday gift to Walt. It is on the table outside along with the other gifts during Walts BDay dinner.
Good episode, but I am getting really frustrated at the extremely limited story time for Jesse. We’re halfway through the season, and he’s hardly had anything to do.
Agreed. But i’ll give this episode a pass on that because it was almost a bottle episode revolving around the White family, and now there should be more business stuff comiming involving Jesse. But it does worry me that Jesse doesn’t have an arc at all this season. Aaron Paul deserves better.
I completely agree with the disappointing lack of Jesse. Anyone else have a sigh of relief when he showed up to get the barrel? I sat back in my chair saying “Finally!” And it was a GREAT acted scene.
I wish this season could have been a slow-burn power struggle between Jesse and Walt, with Hank closing in and Skyler planning her getaway. I’m all in with what they’ve chosen to do, but damn…Aaron Paul is on an other level of both charisma and pathos I don’t think I’ve ever seen in an actor, and it’s being wasted, IMHO…
He’s hasn’t had as much to do as S4, but he had some memorable moments in every episode: “Magnets bitch!” in the first, great breakdown in the second, “maybe he flew too close to the sun” scene last week and some other good scenes like taking the tortilla and the talk with Walt, and this episode, giving Walt the watch and fighting Mike on killing Lydia, showing again he’s the heart of the team. I’m hopeful the writers will give him more to do in the next 4. He hasn’t had a ton to do but he’s been used well.
Jesse has shown himself to be more mature and competent this season, and much more stable than Walt. Kind of funny how those roles have switched. I got the impression Jesse was ready to retire his Cap’n Cook suit till Walt insisted that they continue. And Andrea and Brock were fast becoming his family. Walt has ruined all that. Jesse had the idea about the magnet, not the brilliant scientist. Jesse had the idea about the plastic tent/room to cook in to minimize meth odors in the houses they cook in. Jesse sent Badger and Skinny Pete for the roadie cases. (great to see them again, btw.) Walt is now the anithesis of the ‘cautious man’ that he described himself as to Gus Fring in the beginning of their relationship. He will ruin every one around him. I think Jesse will ultimately be the one to take down Heisenberg. And I think he is the axis around which the final episodes will turn. And we all know Aaron Paul will masterfully deliver every agonizing moment.
I’m sure Jesse will get a spotlight soon. Also, Alobar has the best log-in here. Makes me wanna change mine to Bingo Pajama
We aren’t halfway through the season though… We’re 1/4th through a season that happens to be split in two … There is plenty of time for one final Jesse arc to form… And I have a feeling it’s going to be an epic one … They’re taking their time but they won’t let us down … We have no reason to doubt them
I wonder if the watch ticking was also a call back to “One Minute”. I guess we’ll see what kind of reckoning awaits Walt next week.
The call from Mike that DEA agents were showing up in 30 seconds also seemed like a callback to One Minute.
I noticed the 30 seconds call from Mike as a call back to One Minute but didn`t click about the watch, cheers
“One Minute” was easily the best episode ever
Another thing about the watch is that in the ending scene it fades in with the watch at 51 seconds. So the watch subtly or overtly references a whole bunch of things.
Nice catch. I watched it again, and on top of fading in at 51 seconds, the time is 11:51. I think they’re trying to tell us something…
Looking forward to seeing the watch as kind of a memento mori in the next few episodes. Opening scene with Walt & Walt Jr. in dueling hot rods is the high water mark of Walt’s happiness–everything is downhill from here. And the number of loose ends the new business is spawning will lead to a rapid disintegration.
Even on his birthday, Walt couldn’t command the full admiration of his son as he made sure to congratulate his hero Uncle Hank on the big promotion–twice.
Jesse’s watch is the last kind thing that will happen to Walt–it’s all downhill from here.
well i think he gets filthy rich & becomes a drug kingpin. the season promo kinda hints at that…
They like this
Excellent episode.
“Nothing beats free” may also refer to freedom versus imprisonment. Walt’s had plenty of opportunities to walk away, yet keeps coming back for the money and power. Freedom is far more valuable than either.
Although the tense interaction between Skyler and Walt was the episode’s centerpiece, Skyler’s change of heart has been bugging me. Last season, she was all-in with Walt’s criminal enterprise. Who can forget her researching money-laundering, conning Bogdan out of the carwash, or using drug money to pay off Ted?
Yet in the span of an offseason we’ve seen a complete regression of her character, back to the near-paralyzing fear of past seasons. Yeah, I get that emotions are complicated and no one’s ever really prepared to deal with a situation like this. But it’s starting to feel more like a story contrivance than a natural character arc.
One other thing…I could watch an endless loop of Walt saying, “Nothing stops this train. Nothing.” I loved that.
Ir seems that Skylar was very traumatized by Walt’s blowing up Gus and telling her, “I won.” That’s the storyline for her fear and seeing Ted so horribly injured is no doubt causing her to feel guilty.
Skyler had at least mostly convinced herself that Walt really did have a safe, regular sort of job- apart of course from the illegality and huge income. Even so, she wasn’t happy about it. Recall the car wash scene when she was surprised by the amount of money she was supposed to launder, and says that Walt basically forced her into the situation.
The end of last season shattered her illusions. The Ted thing pushed her over the edge. Her character development works very well but it’s not immediately obvious, because of the fact she is only one of various obstacles facing Walt. Re-watching seasons 1-4 gave me a greater appreciation for what she goes through and how she responds.
I don’t see Skyler’s change of heart as being contrived or hard to believe. Earlier, she was unaware of just how deep Walt was in the drug business and how dangerous he was. She had no idea that he killed several people, indirectly caused the plane crash, indirectly caused Hank’s injuries, and poisoned a child. I also think the only reason she decided to get involved in the money laundering business was to pay for Hank’s medical expenses. I remember her telling Walt, “I never wanted any of this” during a scene at the car wash when Walt dumps out more money than she can launder. Now that she knows he’s a murderer, I can see why she’s terrified and desperate.
She wasn’t “all in” with Walt’s criminal enterprise. She agreed to launder money but she didn’t want him to continue cooking. She suggested numerous times that he stop.
And he had also assured her that the danger was far from their house. Clearly, that was not the case as she found out in “Crawl Space.”
So it wasn’t a change of anything for her. And she is now realizing how deep in it she is and doesn’t like it but knows she’s trapped.
im just glad she finally had the balls to speak her mind to Walt. “I can’t even keep you out of my bed!” and…thats about as far as the plot progressed in this episode.
@JA:
“The end of last season shattered her illusions. The Ted thing pushed her over the edge.”
Good point. I had forgotten about her grave reaction to Ted’s situation. I guess that very well could snap someone out of their “crime is profitable” fantasy.
@UncleVanya
AMC isn’t awash in money, to my knowledge. They have two critically acclaimed shows, one of which has weak ratings and the other about average for cable. Their only smash hit is Walking Dead, and it’s epensive as hell to make. Weiner barely breaks even over there with Mad Men, and BrBa has very slowly been building a respectable audience.
When you see a channel try to pitch a reality show to us, know that that is the absolutely cheapest product they can give us. The production costs are a set of cameramen and a small legal team. No writers, no expensive stars.
You’re watching promos for reality TV so Weiner can spend another quarter million on a Beatles song, so we can have uninterrupted zombie killing without bottle episodes on a farm, and Walt can blow up yet another muscle car.
(Sorry, wrong thread)
Like you, I am not buying Skylar’s conversion. She continues to bug me but now in a different way. First of all, if you are scared of someone, you don’t tell him, especially if he is your current husband and lives with you. Skylar was too bossy for too long to look authentic all trembling and sh*t.
I think Skyler’s change of heart is pretty logical. She has not really liked this from the start, but accepted it. I believe she talked herself into thinking it would be o.k., and probably that Walt would get out of it once he had enough money to do what he set out to do. In short, provide for his family if/when he died. Look at the four-corners coin flip. She was clearly indecisive.
Then, look at what happened from the end of last season on. She found out in pretty rapid fire that Walt and their family’s lives were in immediate danger, that Walt worked for a huge drug kingpin, that Walt killed three people (at least), coupled with him drawing their children ever closer and embracing the role she thought/hoped/deluded-herself-into-believing he would give up for the sake of their family. Add to that how horrified she was to see where the surrounding circumstances, and in particular her actions, led to Ted getting his neck broken and her trapped in this life unless Walt did otherwise.
So now, Walt has given up ever pretense of being the man she married and fully embraced his Heisenberg persona, even so far as openly manipulating her. Of course that is all going to make her lose it. As for telling him, why not? What has she got to lose? I suppose Walt could kill her, however at this point that would be more of a release for her. Still, I do not see him killing Skyler. He still needs her, and I also think he still wants to have everything, his life as the king of the drug trade AND of his family. We know he is not going to harm her children. What is the worst he can to? I suppose staying. They have been married long enough to be frank, even under these circumstances. So maybe if he cast it all aside, they would be able to work it out. I think this was the line in the sand. Clearly he is running things in one direction, no matter what, while she has come to fully grasp the situation, and the man her once beloved husband has turned into. Given all of that and how it came to a head in the manner it did, I really bought it.
-Cheers
I see the “nothing beats free” reference to the financial help, his rich college friend and his wife (Walt’s ex gf) offerred Walt way back before Walt really started cooking meth big time.
If Walt chooses to take their “free” help, then he doesn’t go down this meth cooking road, to where everyone in his life (and others) have been impacted.
This is not difficult to understand. Once Walt’s enterprise translated into her husband killing people, and immediate danger to her children, everything changed. The Ted thing is traumatic, sure, but not as traumatic as being told you must leave town now because someone is coming to murder your children — and then realizing you can’t. Jesus, that would turn anyone into a zombie.
Uhhh yea… That was BEFORE her husband blew up a nursing home … She bought into the naive illusion that Walt was working a 9 to 5 in some nice, safe lab… She didn’t realize that this entailed having her family threatened with death, and worse yet, having a husband that was even more dangerous than the murderers he worked for
Not surprised to see Rian Johnson is a fan of “Night of the Hunter.”
@Unclevanya,
“Did anyone ever see a show taken over by a another channel while it’s new? ”
Not while it was new, but Buffy the Vampire slayer went from Fox to UPN in its sixth season, I believe.
Wow I still can’t believe we’ve only been in Mr. White’s universe for only a year, a lot sure has happened. I really have a hard time understanding the timeline of everything between Walt’s diagnosis and recovery of cancer to Hank’s injury. Not sure if it’s already been mentioned but can someone please provide an explanation. or some sort of timeline of how we got here.
Makes me tired just thinking about all that has supposedly been crammed into one year. This is starting to resemble a season of ’24.’ Two years would have felt roomy as an Aztek.
I have to agree. It’s a LOT of artistic license to think one could get cancer/chemo therapy and recover, someone else could fully recover from a paralyzing gun shot wound, and we could get from Walter White in that RV in the desert to this in less than a year. But that’s what artistic license is for.
I loved Skyler smoking in the house in the last scene. Just trying all she can to irritate Walt’s lungs
And Walt only shows his own sense of invincibility by walking through the cloud of poisonous smoke. He thinks he is approaching immortality.
And when Walt comes back to show her the watch and tell her the man who gave it to him wanted him dead, I’m sure she was thinking “too bad he didn’t kill you.”
We know Walt isn’t wearing his wedding ring on his 52nd birthday. Skyler’s smoking like a chimney. Could she be the one that dies from cancer? (I hope not; too convenient, too on-the-nose ironic).
Can we really have seen the last of the Aztek?
I thought it was hilarious that the Aztek – which I was sure we had seen the last of – was resurrected. That Walt then gave it up in favor of a sports car seemed another foreshadowing that hubris will be his downfall.
It’s funny: everything about the context on the show, what I have heard elsewhere, and even what the mechanic said directly, indicates that the Aztek is considered some kind of frumpy family car, but I’m apparently the only person in the world who appreciates what the designers were going for. I think it has a unique look that is wickedly cool. ::shrug::
They really had a lot of fun with the Aztek scene. Not to mention the shopping spree that followed. I will kind of miss the Aztek. What it lacked in horsepower, handling, and styling it made up for in nostalgia.
The Aztek was not destroyed, like the RV, and the mechanic specifically alludes to them cleaning some evidence off it (unwittingly). I’m guessing it will reappear, maybe in an unexpected but ironic way.
I noted that Walt was careful to mention the lease agreements for the new rides at his birthday “bash.” Don’t want the DEA brother-in-law thinking there are piles of cash about.
Wouldn’t any worthwhile bad guys be able to find Walt’s kids wherever they are? They wouldn’t have been safe from Gus at Hank’s or in Arizona.
His kids aren’t the target, Jacob. Skyler just didn’t want them being caught in the crossfire.
Gus specifically threatened his children last season.
Who wants to kill them now?
It’s not a matter of sending the kids to Hank and Marie, it’s a matter of an hysterical woman acting on something. She is in the throws of complete paranoia. She is screaming for help, and has no one to tell.
I don’t think she is paranoid. People are dead and her family has been threatened. Her husband is a megalomaniac. The meth trade is dangerous. They don’t think it was Gus’s guys who shot Hank, IIRC. There are still bad guys out there.
I agree that she is rational. Rival drug gangs or whoever are unlikely to go chase his kids down at a DEA agent’s house; but they could easily become collateral damage if they stay with him.
If Walt (and potentially Skyler) get killed while the kids are away, or even JUST caught and jailed, it provides some distance. Anybody wanting to kill Walt would not likely then, once Walt was dead, go track down his kids. Not that it would be all that hard in all likelihood, but what would be the point? If they were at Hank’s, a pretty high-profile DEA agent’s house, the risk seems even higher with no real payoff. With Gus, that was good leverage to use, and probably very personal at that point, however generally speaking I think at minimal it was all Skyler could do to keep them as far away from Walt and any collateral damage as she could. She also wants to keep her kids away from Walt and his influence since she is so clearly disgusted. So I disagree it is her being hysterical or paranoid. She is definitely desperate.
Reply to Tori, As I wrote paranoid, you are right, didn’t mean that. Skyler was doing what she had control of, having the kids at Marie and Hank. She is so angry, she can’t be rational.
She has every right to be, her husband is cooking meth and he thinks nothing of it.
This appears to be a foreshadowing to the day Hank and Marie really take custody. Likely because their parents have died.
Yeah, great episode, great direction, lots of beautiful shots. I’m surprised they’re taking their time so much with the quiet episodes and no gunplay. But it’s still fascinating, in part because of the previous gun play, ax play, bomb play, poison play, which let us know anything can happen at any time, but on this show never before it’s set up properly and right.
Pretty good, except for the scene with the cars, and the camera shots swinging back and forth between them. That was out of place for this show.
Spongebob, I loved that scene! Sure, it was probably product placement, but I thought it fit.
Does the blue face of the watch tie in with the blue meth?
Absolutely brilliant observation.
Skylar’s focus on the blue water during Walt’s nostalgic speech certainly evoked the blue meth, I thought.
Yes it most definatley does. Same thing 2 episodes ago with all of the blue relating to Mike. There was a a picture on Mike’s fridge that said “blue is good” and also the blue carpet in Saul’s office. Another observation….how about the flies popping up everywhere. Last week there was a fly on the mantle and this week there were 2 seperate fly instances!
@BG70712 Flies equal contamination. Walt is contaminated, and because of him, his family is contaminated.
Best tv-couple fight scene since “Whitecaps”?
I said that right after the scene, that it was like Carmela and Tony.
It was good, but no comparison to Tony and Carmella. That took up half the show and was so intense I felt like I had been in a fight myself
That was so tense, I seriously thought he was going to hurt her then. Definitely reminded me of Whitecaps
“Waiting..for the cancer to come back” was a chilling moment in a series full of them. Really great. It’s also funny to see this blog post come right after the Deadwood rewind and the picture of Mr. and Mrs. Bullock, to emphasize Anna Gunn’s range.
This episode seemed to have a lot of inside jokes — the broken windshield, Walter Jr.’s eating, Holly as the world’s easiest baby.
I also would like to see a bit more of Jesse. That watch was a nice gift and the presentation a well done scene.
Did anyone else hear a gun cocking at the end of the episode instead of a final tick of Walt’s watch?
Sounded more like a light switch to me. And the screen went black at that exact moment.
nice observation. makes me want to watch that part again! perhaps its in reference to Jesse trying to shoot him? Especially since the watch is from Jesse, and the scene focused on some sort of irony.
All I kept thinking when they focused on on the watch is that it either had a listening device in it or it was going to blow Walt up. I know they’d never do that but my mind automatically went to that. I think I’ve watched too many bad movies.
I thought it sounded like a gun cocking too, just the very last tick though. I’m glad someone else noticed!
Good ear. Just now listened to it with the volume way up. Totally a gun cocking right before it went to black.
Good ear. Just now listened to it with the volume way up. Totally a gun cocking right before it went to black.
I thought it sounded like the clock ticking sounds from “60 minutes,” not a gun cocking sound.
There was an extra loud click, but I didn’t think “gun”.
In the insider podcast, Kelley Dixon, the editor, said that she indeed decided to insert a gun cocking in there.
In the final scene, as the watch ticks the last fraction of a second, there’s the sound of a gun cocking.
That was my take as well! Never owned a Rolex so maybe there is a very specific resemblance to some of the dials, but totally sounded like a gun cocking.
It could make sense– Skylar may think she could kill Walt, confess some vague knowledge of his drug involvement, and put the thought of a drug-related assassination as the MO. This would “save” the kids from danger and maybe give her the best out faking the ignorant spouse angle.
I don’t see her killing him, but maybe next episode starts with her explaining her plan to Walt.
It’s a throwback to “52” imo. Remember kiddies future Walt is packin’ some serious heat…
Sky is already basically trying to kill Walt. (Smoking in the house) thus the assassination seems unlikely to say the least. She’s killing him softly.
A “smoking gun”?
I don’t mean to be picky, but that was not a Rolex. It was a Tag Heuer Monaco watch. It looked to me like the box Jesse gave him said “Rolex” on it (but I didn’t look closely). However, as soon as I saw the watch, I knew it was the exact TH model I’ve wanted for years–Same color combination and everything.
@GERSHOMATL
I went back & paused that scene. The box does in fact say Tag Heuer – not Rolex.
Rolexes have a sweep second hand. They do not tick. And the sound was the light being turned off. Let’s not assume TOO much foreshadowing.
Yep, if you listen to the insider podcast, Kelley Dixon, the editor, said that she indeed decided to insert a gun cocking in there.
DC rolex watches do certinley tick even if the 4 hz movements looks smooth, only watches with smooth sweeps are from seiko(grand)
I have a Rolex. It ticks.
Am I the only one way disappointed by this episode, especially on the heels of an episode where there was more plot set-up than action? There was little new introduced: It should be no surprise that Lydia is fidgety at best and can’t be trusted. Skyler’s mental breakdown and general weirdness continues. *yawn*
For me, most disappointing episode to date.
Yes.
yeah it was that stupid “fly” episode director Rian Johnson. The fly episode was awful for TV, and i’m surprised they brought this person back! worst episode since the fly episode. this isnt “As the World Turns” Rian Johsnon!!
“The Fly” was a bottle episode, so if you were bored by it, that’s probably why. It also contained some of the most intriguing character development and contained plenty of suspense, without the threat of violence. If you really hated the episode, you probably missed the point.
I will say, given that there are only two, eight-episode “seasons”, I would expect things to progress a little more with the business by now. But this episode finally delivered something new and interesting from Skyler – desperation and hatred manifesting themselves in something other than staring into space while tearing up in bed.
What, exactly, where you looking for in this episode? Skyler to eat the ricin?
If you only like this show for action and not the characters and dialogue then you wouldn’t like this episode.
@JAMES –
You do realize Rian Johnson didn’t write the episode? Sure, the director has a huge role in how the episode turns out in many different ways, but the content of it, what actually happens, is ultimately dictated by the writer and the showrunner…
I would call this an A- episode, in a series that has generally ranged from A to A+ (the sole exception being “Fly”, which I’d give a C+; even Vince Gilligan has admitted that was not intended to be anything great but was just a consequence of being out of money). So not one of their best, but still quite good IMO.
Breaking Bad fans can probably be separated into two groups: Those who liked the “Fly” episode, and those who did not.
My guess is that those who liked “Fly” will be more satisfied with the ending of the series than those who did not.
This show is built on quiet contemplative character moments. Up until the fourth season, the shootouts and action moments could be counted on one hand. Expecting the last two mini seasons to be any different is ridiculous.
So people actually disliked the Fly episode? That was one of the greatest episodes of the series. I like the episodes with action as well, however episodes like Fly and Fifty-One make those payoffs that much better by fleshing out the characters. Besides, Fly was so tense since Walt was skirting around the terrible things he had done, most notably alluding to how he was responsible for Jane’s death, while very much drugged up. There was so much tension for the viewers. I genuinely thought that episode was pretty universally loved.
I loved this episode, however I think things will pick up quite a bit in the very near future. We have to build up to it first by setting pieces before knocking them into motion.
-Cheers
I loved the fly episode. Walt being so sleep deprived and almost apologizing directly for indirectly killing his girlfriend. The tension built in almost exclusively the lab was superb! And of course the fly landing on the smoke alarm in his apartment over his bed was a great ending.
“Fly” was shit. A hackneyed bottle show with a clumsy catalyst for an inconsequential series of monologues and subtext-laden dialogue that was everything wrong, cliched, and repetitive about 20th century modernist stage plays. It served no purpose than to throw a few red herrings and reveal character traits we already know. it was completely inconsequential.
This episode was far more subdued than episodes of recent memory, but it had substantially more weight, depth, and power, if nowhere else than the finale.
I actually liked “Fly” quite a bit.
However, this episode just seemed to tie up loose ends on-screen that we could have seen later were tied up later off-screen.
1) I felt a little insulted as a viewer to have to see Marie tell Hank about Skyler’s affair.
2) Same goes for Lydia’s mis-matched shoes and yelling into a pillow. Viewers don’t need to be reminded that she is unhinged.
3) Maybe someone mentions it below, but I felt the beginning of the episode was a car commercial. We’ve been down that road before also.
Outside of Skyler, who is far far far from my favorite character, I didn’t see character development, even from Walt. Donning Heisenberg’s hat and selling the Aztek… that’s not an episode to me.
“Fly” was self-indulgent and too self conscious and full of itself. Blatantly “artsy”. I’m not buyin’ it.
I’m not as negative about “Fly” as Earl is, in part because I did really like the monologue near the end.
It is a straw man to imply (or state outright) that anyone who doesn’t like that episode as much as others in the series feels that way because it wasn’t full of shoot-em-up action and car chases. As MMCB105 said, those action moments were rare in the early seasons, so why would I give all those early season eps “A” or “A+” grades then?
What I disliked about the episode was:
–the slapstick (BB can be hilarious especially when Saul is involved, but those scenes were groaners);
–As Earl says, the catalyst was clumsy (and didn’t ring true), and the episode overall inconsequential. If you had a friend who was going to watch the entire series but had to miss one episode of your choice, with no access to recaps, synopses, or even “previouslies”, then the obvious choice is “Fly”. It’s like a webisode in its superfluosity: its absence would be seamlessly invisible.
–No scenes with the great supporting cast. I guarantee you that if Gilligan wasn’t under a budget crunch, he would maybe have done a much more compact version of the scenario with Walt and Jesse, but intercut with scenes that checked in with other characters and locations, as this show usually does so well.
Let’s note that when Bryan Cranston picked his top THIRTEEN favorite moments from the show, he chose moments from 13 different episodes (of only 46 total at that point), yet no scene from “Fly”, not even that monologue, made the list:
[www.thedailybeast.com]
I LOVED this episode! The car scene was intense – Walt basically revving his huge ego right out there on the street for everyone to see and even showing off his Heisenberg face for his son. The scenes between Walt and SKyler were fantastic, and the pool scene with Skyler was one of the most gorgeous, evocative tv moments I have ever watched. I will have to see this episode again, but it seems to me that there were numerous moments where I noticed a ticking sound – and time is certainly winding down for everyone involved. My only complaint is the 8 and 8 episode plan – I really think it would be a better ending for such a great show to just complete the whole thing in one season. Not sure why it has to be done in two seasons – I personally prefer it if the momentum could just keep building…I hate thinking about another year wait for the end of all this. This episode really drove home for me what an egomaniac Walt has become and how dangerous that makes him. Superb across the board.
I was very disappointed, too. First of all, Walt buying the expensive cars had me rolling my eyes. We’ve seen this before. All I can think is he’s trying to get caught.
Hank taking the promotion is an easy way to get him off of Walt (for a little while, anyway).
Also, I am starting to think the writers are just bad at writing female characters. Marie is OK in small doses (I hope we never ever revisit her kleptomaniac phase). Skyler’s thought process has me scratching my head. If she’s so concerned for Walt Jr and Holly’s safety why not just turn Walt in to Hank?! I’m sure he could work a deal where she doesn’t end up in prison.
Lydia is quite possibly the worse female character I’ve ever seen on TV. I find it very hard to believe that Gus would have allowed someone who scares so easily to get in on his operation and Mike giving her second and third chances does not make sense. I can only hope Mike goes through with it and kills her, but of course that won’t happen since a) she is a brand new character and b) they don’t have another supplier.
Is this the first time you have watched Breaking Bad? This is a classic Breaking Bad episode … setting up the chess pieces for the final show down. How many times does Vince have to prove himself to you people?
Loved this episode. Camera work was superb. Best show EVER!
Skyler had her flykaesque moment. Her perfect time to die.
Loved Hank’s typical cornball, awkwardly timed attempt at humor as Sky is casually strolling to her death:
“Whoa… HEY-OH… pool party!”
Reply to comment…Tank: yes! I love Dean Norris. It’s a shame he doesn’t get as much appreciation as Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston in my opinion. Everything he does is spot on and occasionally. very funny to boot
Agreed! Loved that “pool party!” line. He hasn’t mentioned his dream girl, Shania Twain, in awhile. That always sent me into fits of giggles.
Hank initially was a one-dimensional cliche dumb macho cop. He evolved into a tortured, nuanced, angry, conflicted man. Great charcater played by a GREAT character actor.
Agree with the love for Hank. I don’t think he was a cliche though, even in the beginning. What other cinematic characters were like S1 Hank? He wasn’t all suave and cool like a John McClane, tossing out perfect one-liners. He was a real world guy, a wannabe McClane maybe, but painfully awkward and very realistically drawn from the get-go IMO.
So true. Hank has come a long way since the start of the series and is one of my favorite characters on the show.
Yeah, I thought it was pretty evident from the beginning that Hank had more to him than the bluster you see on his surface. His awesomeness just becomes clearer as the series goes on.
My favorite moment of the episode: Skyler, who has started smoking more often, does so flagrantly in her own home. Skyler waiting for the lung cancer to return, ever so actively. This, a blatant ‘I don’t care if you die, Walt’ moment.
I thought it was even more than that, I think she wants him to die.
In the scene at the end where she is chain smoking she is using a cup as an ashtray, which says something like `Dangerous at 51`, so she`s using his birthday cup as an ashtray. To me that blatantly says I want you to die
Too bad this isn’t on HBO. The commercial breaks are jaring and really take away from the show. particularly the pool scene. Just as we go to see into Skyler’s eyes, boom, a quick cut to a commercial break. Obnoxious!
“Waiting for the cancer to come back.” — “Brought to you by KFC!”
DVR it and the show comes on uninterrupted at 10:20…I do that with every must-watch show now…
I do that with everything. Even started with sports when I watch alone. Start a 1:00 football game at 2:30. It frees up time and let’s you skip commercials.
I DO record it. That particular cut was quite abrupt.
That cut would have been there regardless of whether or not the show was shown with ads. When the episode is released on Blu-ray, the same cut will be in the same place. That was the decision of the editor/director–not the advertiser. I think that any cut at that point would have been jarring, because it was such a peacefully intense scene. The fact that it was an ad made it more obvious, but cutting at that moment was an artistic choice, regardless of what came next.
I also DVR the show, but this last episode seem to have really jarring transitions, or maybe no transition at all? There was no break from the show to loud, obnoxious AMC cross-promotions. At least give us a second of black screen before the assault begins!
I DVR the show usually but have now switched to buying the episodes on iTunes. I have to wait until Mon. but the show works so much better without the conmmercials–even fast forwarding through the commercials disrupts the pacing and building tension.. Yes, they could have left Skylar floating just a second longer. It was abrupt, even on the iTunes version.
I watched the first 3 seasons on iTunes. Then did DVR on season 4 since I came in late. The uninterrupted–even no FF–is the best way to go.
When Lydia spotted the device on the barrel, she said something like “Tell me that’s not what I think it is”, and I thought “wow, unusually crappy dialog for BB”. But of course, the fact that she was faking it makes it _great_ dialog.
Dark, Disturbing and frightening as what is store for the White family and its dedicated fans.
I am beginning to wish Walter didn’t kill Gus. It’s like a missing puzzle piece.
The comment from Mike, going to kill Lysia. Walt is getting ideas. BB, tonight was heart throbbing and great. It’s like I’m dreading the next episode. Be afraid. Be very afraid.
I spent that brilliant fight scene half-convinced that Skyler was going to do a full Medea. Still not ruling it out.
No way. Medea does that to get revenge on Jason, but Sklyer isn’t looking for revenge. She’s trying to keep her kids safe. So she would have no incentive to pull “a full Medea”, because it would be counterproductive to her only real goal: keeping the kids safe.
That’s not to say that couldn’t change…I suppose if Walt gave here a really good reason to really really hate him, maybe she could be brought to that level of desperation, but I don’t see it.
Notice that the dominant color in the whole Skyler at the pool scene–a hypnotic light blue that sometimes took up
“…and her transparent attempt to scare Mike and Jesse away from using her to get the methylamine”
I’m not sure we can discount she didn’t put it on there.
First, remember the scene where she fumbles with the breakers alone? Obviously, if she had slipped something on the barrel herself, she should have figured out the breakers before (Lydia would have ensured the cameras were off). I also can’t see Lydia working a forklift (then again, maybe I’m being sexist and she could work one as well as any man I’ve met!)
Second, Jesse makes a point of how Mike could be wrong and it was noted. Jesse seems to have a pretty good conservative instinct for the business.
I will say regardless, I’m glad they explained what they thought it was, because I thought the barrel had developed a leak of some sort.
That’s exactly what I thought about the barrel, good to know I’m not the only one.
jesse just wants to hit it!
Ah, but remember when she called Mike about the agents’ visit? She said the agents were screaming at her in her office, and swarming all over the warehouse. I think she might also have said there were ‘dozens’ of agents. None of that was true. She used the agents’ visit as an opportunity to set up this scam.
Jesse has pretty good instincts but we all know how he falls for other’s deceptions. Mike..not so much. I put my money on Mike’s theory.
In looking at a couple of scenes again, I wonder if Lydia perhaps gave Ron the warehouse foreman to the DEA, as a way to get Mike off her back and keep the DEA away from her too. That would help explain her hackneyed attempt at planting a GPS chip on the barrel; her first plan failed so she tried again. Of course, she might have also felt driven to bug the barrel after Ron was arrested. Either way, she desperately wants out.
I’m with you, Jam. I found it interesting near the end of the show that the camera cut to Walt’s Heisenberg hat fraying immediately before he stated that the methylamine keeps coming and that there will be no pause in operations. I took this to mean that this decision by Walt was the beginning of the end of Heisenberg.
Notice that the dominant color in the whole Skyler at the pool scene–a hypnotic light blue that sometimes took up
Loved the ending where Skyler is silently sitting in an armchair taking some damn long drags on a few cigarettes and dumping the ashes in a coffee mug that has “Danger Entering 51” printed on the side…That’s cold Sky real cold.
And blowing the smoke into the air perfectly in front of the light. What a phenomenally-lit scene.
i could kinda tell this episode was directed by the “fly” director…focusing on emotions & conversation. but just like the “fly” episode, this season severely lacks action. i understand the culmination of season 4 is a hard act to follow, and i expected a sloooow beginning….for the first 2 episodes. but this is the 4th episode, and i feel like im watching a soap opera sometimes. I think this season is not about winning new fans, that’s for sure.
and i agree, more of jesse. it was nice to see skylar admit she’s a coward. it made me wonder what anyone else would do in her shoes, and gave an excuse for all the flip flopping she’s done.
It was nice to see her admit she’s a coward? She’s TERRIFIED of Walt, as she well should be. I’m sure anyone else would be worried for their children in her shoes. She’s “flip-flopped” because, unlike Walt, she still has a sense of morality and she still has a conscience, which gives her misgivings about committing violent crimes.
“this season severely lacks action”
I’m pretty sure people complain about that every season in the early episodes.
Exactly Warwick. Every season we hear the same complaint about things moving slowly (including from the professional critics), and then by the end it was “the best season ever.” Just trust Gilligan … he knows what he is doing.
Yes, but he said that about “Fly”, which was episode 10. That was one of the most brilliant masterpiece bottle episodes with 2 of the greatest actors of our time performing a duet for the ages. Anyone who complains about that episode “just doest get it”…..None of these first 4 episodes of season 5 should be compared to that episode for lack of action, they should however be compared to the slow starts that were allowed and acceptable because the other seasons were full length, if all were going to get this entire year is 8 episodes then they needed to give us a hell of alot more then this. But i cant talk about this anymore bec it angers me so much. Why some genius at AMC had to decide on this 8 now 8 next year bullshit and then done is beyond me and its driving me up the wall, im really gonna try not to talk about it anymore.
@TIM ISOLA: You don’t have to talk about it anymore if you don’t want to, but remember that the TV show will eventually be taken together as a whole. I’m sure Gilligan knows that and he will be looking to make the best TV show as a whole piece, even if that means the midseason finale isn’t the most exciting episode ever. I’m not saying Gilligan is NOT going to leave us with a killer cliffhanger, I bet he has something up his sleeve, but the 5th season will be regarded as one entity before too long.
Sorry. Try again.
Why don’t you post this four times? Also, wtf is “Sorry. Try again” even mean?
One of the phenomenal things about Breaking Bad beyond the gripping writing and phenomenal performances is the shooting style. There were memorable shots, such as when Gomie and Hank are walking in the warehouse to arrest the dock guy, or the top-down shot of the butterfly drum when Jesse is taking it from the warehouse. When i think about network TV shows, it doesn’t seem like these stylistic elements are used as regularly. I’m surprised that more network shows don’t employ such creative shooting styles.
Amazing scenes between Cranston and Gunn. Just when I found myself starting to get tired of seeing Skyler’s desperate looks into the camera away from Walt, finally Gilligan pushed that plotline forward. I was a little surprised that she hasn’t tried to pull Walter from the abyss – to see her efforts to isolate their kids from the drug trade as a positive – I guess she’s just written Walter off.
In an episode largely devoid of Breaking Bad’s signature dark humor, I laughed out loud with Mike’s “Trust me, this woman deserves to die as much as any man I’ve ever met” line.
I think this was an absolutely stellar episode for Gunn. She was absolutely fantastic with her dead eyes, frantic worry of kids, wanting and waiting for Walt to die. I wonder if Sky doesn’t have a plan in mind and isn’t playing dumb because she is scared of Walt.
I hope Sky has a private deposit box outlining everything that has taken place.
I would like to see more Paul and Banks. They both doing a fantastic job.
Does anyone think Mike should’ve taken out Lydia when the chance was presented? I do because realistically the nervous, panicked person is going to be the one to fall, whether to the DEA or other hands.
The whole episode whet my appetite for the fast forward to see how fall Walt has fallen.
How about the shot of Hank from *behind* the Fring ‘organization’ board, through the pictures and string? The pinned strings were visible as though the board were see-through, even though it was not. An impossible perspective in real life.
@GARMIN, they’ve actually used the see-through-object-that-is-not-see-through camera angle technique frequently on this show. I can recall a scene of Jesse picking things up off of a wooden table that was shot “through” the table.
I’ll have to keep an eye out, now that I’m technique-aware! Thanks
Wow. This was Anna Gunn’s Emmy-submission episode. That scene with Walt was mesmerizing. She let it all out, and her dialogue sounded completely human. “Waiting for the cancer to come back.” – holy s—!
Walt is so deluded and full of himself. Expecting a surprise party simply because he mentioned a celebration to Skylar…just creepy. Can’t blame the poor woman one bit for the fear and trepidation she feels around Walt…and which she often expresses without saying a word.
Also loved the wide angle lens looking into Hank and Marie’s car on the way to the White’s house. And LOL’d at the reveal of the bee emblem on the side of the precursor barrel. Also when Benny at the body shop said he didn’t have to replace the windshield this time.
Re: the surprise party Walt was expecting, who else would Skyler even invite? Do they have any other friends at this point?
1) AG deserves whatever awards exist for this entire episode. How few lines she has in the first third of it, and yet she completely holds the emotional focal point. In the breakfast scene she is so far away that something she normally would have objected to (Walt teaching Jr. how to do donuts) she just conveys by looking as if that caught her attention – she just becomes a little more present, and Walt backs off of that.
2) I want a big party with, dare I ask, chocolate cake? he says with false humility. I get the feeling Walt thinks he is entitled to all the respect in the community that Gus had. Who knows what he guessed that party would look like. I lol’ed and applauded Skyler for buying a pre-cooked rotisserie chicken for Walt’s party. I’d be phoning that s**t in, too. In fact, she phones so much in that on the outside she’s kind of like a Stepford Wife whose cheerful enthusiasm programming is on the fritz. But there’s clearly so much going on with her inside – again, just an amazing piece of work from AG.
The leadup of Walt talking about his birthday and even just him saying `well it is tradition`, or something like that with regards to the bacon was painful! This is AG`s emmy episode for season 5 for sure. Shame her episode for season 4 isn`t as poweful IMO, she was excellent in Cornered I agree, but this was gold.
I’ve got a continuity/chemistry question. When Jesse went down to Mexico to cook for the cartel, wasn’t Methylamine the precursor they didn’t have? And wasn’t it not a big deal for the cartel chemists to mix up a batch for Jesse?
If that’s the case, why is Methylamine the bottleneck now? Wouldn’t it make sense to back up the synthesis a step rather than relying on a “unicorn” as Jesse put it?
Good observation, I think you’re recollection is correct because if I remember right Jesse wanted the barrel with the bee on it.
This could be a good plot thread in the theme: Jesse mentions this and says his cook was as pure as the NM batches, but Walt’s pride won’t accept that as an option.
So, the meth Jesse cooked in Mexico wasn’t blue, if they didn’t use the methylamine. That is probably Walt’s point of pride – the blue, and for no other good reason will he refuse to synthesize the other precursor, even if, and in spite of the fact that Jesse could produce 96% pure meth with it. Walt’s pride is going to be his downfall, unless time runs out. Tick, tick, tick…
It wasn’t methylamine in Mexico, it was phenylacetic acid — something any second year chemistry student would know how to synthesize, as the cartel chemist says…
But in Season 1, didn’t they start using methylamine because they couldn’t get enough of the regular stuff? They didn’t set out wanting to make blue meth. So why didn’t they use phenylacetic acid?
The phenylacetic acid is a separate “ingredient” in the meth cook from methylamine. The stuff that methylamine replaced is called pseudophedrine.
I don’t know a lot about cooking meth, but there are at least two relatively common processes. What most small-time cooks use as a precursor is pseudoephedrine, a controlled substance that, for obvious reasons, is difficult to obtain in large quantities in the US. This is why Walt and Jesse switched to a more difficult and time-consuming process, in which phenylacetone is reacted with methylamine in a reducing environment (I assumed the aluminum flakes are used to aid in the reduction process). The phenylacetic acid is one of the primary reactants in the production of the phenylacetone (also known as P2P).
The chemicals needed to produce P2P are apparently easy to acquire or manufacture, but methylamine (like pseudoephedrine) is not.
BTW, the blue color does not come from the methylamine. Pure meth is colorless, Gilligan and the writers decided that Walt’s meth would be sky blue, presumably to make it easier to distinguish from that coming from other sources. This is an error in the show presumably — if Jesse cooked the stuff in Mexico using Walt’s recipe, following Walt’s methods, it should have (in the Breaking Bad universe) turned out blue as well.
for someone who doesn’t know a lot about meth, you sure seem to know everything about it.
Yes, it makes more sense that it was the Phenylacetic acid that was the “missing” ingredient in Mexico. I withdraw the question.
Chad– When the show first came on, I spent some time on the interwebs looking some of the stuff up. When I say I don’t know a lot, it means that most everything I know is contained in the few sentences I’ve written above…
My real background is in geology, so I can say with authority that hydrofluoric acid is not a good way to dispose of a body — but if you need to dissolve some rocks…
What Chad said.
The meth Jesse cooks in Mexico was blue. It was though just over 96% pure, whereas Walt cooks to about 99% pure.
Two things:
1. I’m starting to wonder if Gilligan’s “Mr. Chips to Scarface” reference at the beginning of the season, which was long assumed to be Walter, was actually also a meant to be Skyler? She’s going crazy. If this was a season finale, I would’ve assumed a bomb was under Walt’s bed or something.
2. There was something about the Jesse/Mike argument that came off as a little, well, staged. I don’t know, maybe I’m just throwing stuff against the wall. But, I’m wondering if Mike and Jesse are working together behind Walt’s back, trying to muscle him out. That would be a helluva twist, I guess.
And by “beginning of the season,” I meant “beginning of the series.” Carry on.
I also thought their argument seemed strange. From what we know of mike I can’t see him announcing so nonchalantly that he’s going to kill someone. He’s always kept things close to the vest. I can’t see Jesse turning on Walt right now but something just seemed off.
I have to agree that the argument seemed a bit stiff but I initially wrote it off as Jesse still being a bit naive (appealing to his empathic side) and Mike being jaded.
Have been reading through all of these comments waiting to see if someone else had this thought. Jesse trying to convince Mike not to kill Lydia and then giving the watch to Walt (potential tracking or listening device?) made me first think, Jesse’s cooperating with law enforcement and then, upon further reflection, more realistically at this point, that maybe Mike has convinced him that they need to get the upper hand on Walt.
There was no mention of the fly too close to the sun comment this week so we are still in the dark about what Walt meant there. I agree Mike and Jesse could be working together
A few good points.
First, the Dexter reference. Additionally, Gilligan himself, in the “Inside 504”, uses the word code about Jesse.
However, Did you forget about the baby not shutting up when Walt was sending the rest of the family to Hanks?
Mostly this comment was to agree about the nothing beats free remark. But, I was looking at it as in Walts freedom.
Wow… when Marie puts things in the VAULT, they stay there! It only took her about 16 seconds to tell Hank everything. Are all women like that?
Yes we are:)
Yes. All women are exactly like Marie.
To be clear, I don’t mean the “neurotic kleptomaniac” part. I mean the “being positively unable to keep a secret solely due to gender” part.
What goes in my vault, stays in my vault!
I don’t know. I do know that, by your logic, I could assume that, like you, all men draw conclusions about roughly 50% of the entire human population based on the traits of a character in a TV show that doesn’t even have a great track record for depicting said group of people. At least you’re a real person, so my evidence would be slightly stronger.
You just blew my mind!
I do still think that women really, really like to gossip though.
Hasn’t Marie been able to keep the secret of Walt’s “gambling problem” and his paying for Hank’s medical expenses from Hank?
I think they needed to have her tell Hank this secret so that it stays true to character because she`s a gossip. She can keep the secrets of her own household secret to not rock the boat but can`t keep her mouth shut with other people`s business.
Far cry from Lucy and Desi!! More like Who’s Afraid of Virginia Wolf….and Martha is scary..
Has anyone else noticed that every time there’s a scene at the pool something bad happens? It could be a coincidence, but there might be more to it.
I was rooting for AJ Soprano to go through with it and for Skyler to go through with it. Nothing ever works out for me.
@TANK: Why were you rooting for Skyler to go through with it?
Tired of seeing her moping around, basically. It’s getting old.
Moping around? She’s TERRIFIED of Walt and who wouldn’t be? It’s easy to step back as a viewer and see her actions as “annoying,” but she’s acting very reasonably. If I was in her situation, I would be extremely petrified for my own life and DEFINITELY for the lives of my kids. I, like Skyler, would do whatever it took to get them away from Walt.
Heh, you almost sound angry with me. I’m allowed an opinion just like you are. You asked me a question and I answered it. Up until tonight when she dropped the line about hoping Walt’s cancer comes back, I found her scenes to be excruciatingly dull this season. She’s scared and numb. I get it. They’ve made that perfectly clear. Let’s find a resolution, already.
Oh no, I’m not angry with you and you’re entitled to whatever you think, of course. It just greatly surprises me that so many BB fans seem to loathe Skyler and the actions she takes. They seem perfectly reasonable to me and definitely more reasonable than things Walt does most of the time. I don’t understand the hate for Skyler. I enjoy them exploring her character and how dark she feels and I enjoy watching Anna Gunn act the hell out of those scenes.
She was wonderful tonight. I’ll grant you that.
I can’t stand skyler either. I get that she’s upset but I don’t get why she’s so shocked? I mean he basically confessed to her in season 3 I think that he’s killed before. When he was explaining why he started cooking he told her he’d done horrible things etc. Her all of a sudden being afraid of him doesn’t seem genuine. Big time drug dealer to murder isn’t that far of a leap.
@SVETLANA: Just my 2 cents, but I don’t think he explicitly told Skyler before that he’s killed people. When a MAJOR drug dealer/lord/kingpin got his face blown off by a rigged explosive with Walt behind it and not getting caught, I think that really did shock Skyler. Are you telling me a man who kills by explosion and gets away with it WOULDN’T scare you? I believe her fear entirely.
@SVETLANA, I think people downplay things they do not want to believe. In this case, Walt went from making drugs for his family’s benefit once he died to being a full-blown drug kingpin that murders people and pulls a pretty big power play over Skyler, all in pretty rapid succession. Skyler went from being the matriarch who was largely in control over the family to being very much dominated by an unrepentant murderer and druglord who gives her no real say in the path their family is taking. I think that is a huge leap. If she was under misgivings about Walt and what he actually did or was capable of, I believe we should more than give her the benefit of a doubt. Not that you have to like the character, I doubt she likes herself right now, I just do not quite get the criticisms. Granted, she has been so great this season a lot of those have disappeared.
-Cheers
I’m not a huge fan of Skyler’s character, but she seems very human in her fear of Walt. This is a guy who, albeit for a necessary end, detonated a bomb in a NURSING HOME. Any woman would have a hard time wrapping her mind around that, whether or not she was aware of other murders. I think Gunn’s performance has amped up appropriately. While I’d rather see Jesse, Mike, and Saul on-screen with Walt, it’s no sacrifice watching Skyler this season.
I knew she wasn’t realistically trying to kill herself in the pool because a) she was surrounded by family and wouldn’t be able to pull it off, and b) it is impossible to drown yourself without some kind of apparatus or weights (that’s why AJ used cinderblocks). The human instinct to not inhale water is one of our strongest reflexes, and can’t be overcome simply by a desire to end it all. I think she was just trying to find some peace and “see what it would feel like.”
@David, I noticed after the first bedtime conversation about boarding school, right before commercial break, there was a shot of Walt and Skyler’s bedroom over the pool. I wondered at the time why they were pointing it out and also thought “well, that can’t be good.”
Guys remember that Skyler has signed divorce papers. Nothing is stopping her from lodging them and getting herself and the kids out of that house. So why isn’t she doing it?
Alan, I’m surprised that you didn’t mention that Benny the mechanic was played by John Ashton (Judge Reinhold’s partner, Det. Taggart, in BEVERLY HILLS COP). Notable guest stars usually get a shout-out from you.
I agree with you about Holly being an unrealistically well-behaved baby, but my choice as #1 unrealistically well-behaved baby is baby Lily from MODERN FAMILY. Literally never a peep. At least Holly gurgles!
Forgot to mention that Ashton was also bounty hunter Marvin Dorfler in one of your favorite movies, MIDNIGHT RUN.
Really? Lily misbehaves somewhat often on that show. Not to mention, she’s not even close to being a baby anymore.
I’m referring to when she was a baby, before she could talk.
Are you sure that’s the same John Ashton? I found this story on Google:
[www.aurorasentinel.com]
Admittedly, Ashton has aged in a way that I don’t always recognize him (he was in an early episode of Fairly Legal where I was never entirely sure it was him until I saw the credits), but this seems to be a different guy with the same name.
It was definitely not him. The John Ashton of Beverly Hills Cop and Midnight Run fame has one of the more distinctive voices I’ve ever heard. Just some guy with the same name.
It is not him. I looked at his scene several times and, in retrospect, he has a smaller physical stature than the more well-known John Ashton. I also considered that he might have aged to the point that I wouldn’t immediately recognize him, but your linked article shows that it is a different actor with the same name. Sorry for the false positive.
Anyone get a distinct Godfather 2-like vibe from the argument between Skyler and Walt? I had flashbacks to the argument between Michael and Kay. I was waiting for Walt to smack Skyler and yell “You won’t take my children from me!”
I do get the sense that Skyler wishes these days she’d had an abortion. And, hey, apparently it’s Mob Week at AMC.
