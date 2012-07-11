Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 138 – Annual Roadtrip Edition

As promised, it’s a special midweek edition of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, our third annual Roadtrip Podcast.

Woo!

I think that after three shots, we’ve mastered the art of recording a semi-audible, moderately unpleasant-to-listen-to car podcast! I apologize for part of the semi-audible part. It’s hard to talk directly into a microphone and keep your eyes on the road at the same time. I also apologize for some portion of the ambient noise. Greta isn’t the quietest of cars.

So yeah. We’re a little quieter than usual. And there’s some car noise. [A lot of car noise.] But I beg you to remember Car Podcast 1.0. This is oodles better.

Anyway, it’s a short-ish podcast because Sepinwall’s battery was on life support, but we covered “Bunheads,” “Political Animals” and “Breaking Bad” and also previewed Comic-Con a wee bit.

Here’s the breakdown:

“Bunheads” (00:01:15 – 00:13:15)

“Political Animals” (00:13:15 – 00:28:15)

“Breaking Bad” (00:29:00 – 00:44:15)

Comic-Con (00:44:15 – 00:55:10)

