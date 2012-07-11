Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 138 – Annual Roadtrip Edition

As promised, it’s a special midweek edition of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, our third annual Roadtrip Podcast.
I think that after three shots, we’ve mastered the art of recording a semi-audible, moderately unpleasant-to-listen-to car podcast! I apologize for part of the semi-audible part. It’s hard to talk directly into a microphone and keep your eyes on the road at the same time. I also apologize for some portion of the ambient noise. Greta isn’t the quietest of cars.
So yeah. We’re a little quieter than usual. And there’s some car noise. [A lot of car noise.] But I beg you to remember Car Podcast 1.0. This is oodles better.
Anyway, it’s a short-ish podcast because Sepinwall’s battery was on life support, but we covered “Bunheads,” “Political Animals” and “Breaking Bad” and also previewed Comic-Con a wee bit.
Here’s the breakdown:
“Bunheads” (00:01:15 – 00:13:15)
“Political Animals” (00:13:15 – 00:28:15)
“Breaking Bad” (00:29:00 – 00:44:15)
Comic-Con (00:44:15 – 00:55:10)
Since Cameron was a traveling salesman there was no reason to kill him off, you could have had the two women interacting with Hubbel on the road for work.
According to IMDB, Mr. Hinds’ first name is pronounced “Keeran”. FYI.
Boobs! Nice to see you guys still have a 12 year old soul.
As far as swearing on USA goes (can’t say I’ve seen any partial nudity), In Plain Sight was off-brand in that respect. I think they went away from it somewhat for a couple years, but the salty language was definitely there for the final season. I believe there was also some recent language on a different show (not one of the newer ones), but I can’t recall which one it was.
Sean – That’s a good point about “In Plain Sight.” I didn’t love the show, but it was always boldly off-brand for USA… Probably that’s why “In Plain Sight” is gone and “Burn Notice” will air FOREVER…
USA seems to have changed its policy on this. Yhe new seasons of both Suits and Covert Affairs both seem to have gotten a memo that the “S word” is fair game now and to go ahead and use it at least 5 times per episode to show that they can. Not complaining exactly as I still like both shows (some of my favorite summer popcorn fare) but some of them seem a little shoe horned in.
I first noticed the “s-word” on Suits in its first season, so this has been pretty common on USA’s 10 pm shows for at least a year now.
Thrilled to have Sebastian Stan back in all his Kings glory.
Haven’t had a chance to listen yet, but just had to compliment Dan on his bravery in ordering that “maple old fashioned” pictured on the twitter feed, and Alan for taking such a great photograph of Dan and said Bacon-infused drink. I vote that becomes the signature podcast avatar! =)
AMG – I’ll try anything with bacon. And I wish the bacon had, indeed, been more infused and not just sticking out of the glass. In general, the drink needed a bit more courage to go with its inventiveness.
Have you ever try bacon flavored vodka? I’ve seen it but haven’t tried it. But may that’s more like liquid bacon for you.
I had a sample of bacon vodka at my local liquor store. It was, without a doubt, the most disgusting thing I’ve ever tasted.
I’ve heard tell of bacon infused whiskeys as well, which would be more fitting for an old-fashioned, right? I’ve never tried said bacon-infused hard spirits, but Liz’s report doesn’t necessarily surprise me…
You have the exact same complaints about Bunheads that I had (seriously, I was virtually ticking them off one by one – [klgepp.tumblr.com] ). I think Bunheads is still watchable, but it could be so much better if ASP just fixed a few issues.
This is old, but the Parks/Breaking Bad discussion necessitates it: [parksandmeth.tumblr.com]
Always love carcasts of any podcast I listen to. =)
Dan and Alan, the fans of TB have been complaining for almost 3 years (especially after the end of S2 with all those orgies and after Sookie tues licked an ostrich egg in the finale) and the excess of characters and plots on the incoherence and inconsistency, believe me we have complained, but they just do not care, while enough people are watching.