Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 138 – Annual Roadtrip Edition

#Breaking Bad
07.11.12 6 years ago 17 Comments

As promised, it’s a special midweek edition of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, our third annual Roadtrip Podcast. 
Woo!
I think that after three shots, we’ve mastered the art of recording a semi-audible, moderately unpleasant-to-listen-to car podcast! I apologize for part of the semi-audible part. It’s hard to talk directly into a microphone and keep your eyes on the road at the same time. I also apologize for some portion of the ambient noise. Greta isn’t the quietest of cars.
So yeah. We’re a little quieter than usual. And there’s some car noise. [A lot of car noise.] But I beg you to remember Car Podcast 1.0. This is oodles better.
Anyway, it’s a short-ish podcast because Sepinwall’s battery was on life support, but we covered “Bunheads,” “Political Animals” and “Breaking Bad” and also previewed Comic-Con a wee bit.
Here’s the breakdown:
“Bunheads” (00:01:15 – 00:13:15)
“Political Animals” (00:13:15 – 00:28:15)
“Breaking Bad” (00:29:00 – 00:44:15)
Comic-Con (00:44:15 – 00:55:10)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Breaking Bad
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLBREAKING BADBUNHEADSComicCon 2012daniel fienbergFirewall IcebergPODCASTPOLITICAL ANIMALS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP