Review: ‘Community’ – ‘Basic Story’

Perhaps appropriately for an episode where Jeff keeps trying to make Abed stop looking for a plotline, there isn't much to “Basic Story.” It's less an episode than it is an extended prologue to whatever we're going to get in next week's finale, “Basic Sandwich.” There's some meta commentary about how this show, like any show, relies on conflict and some form of chaos to generate interesting stories, and there are a few in-jokes – Dean Pelton's idea to create a fake particle accelerator was, as Dan Harmon told me a few weeks ago, part of the original outline for the season premiere – but for much of its running time, “Basic Story” is, like Abed, just waiting for something to happen.
As such, I almost feel as if I should simply sign off and wait to see what “Basic Sandwich” – the second time Harmon will have had to potentially end the show (though my guess is that “six seasons and a movie” somehow comes true) – brings, and maybe note that there were a few very funny gags (the insurance appraiser's endless string of definitions, Buzz's threat to Starburns, the Buzz/Duncan tag, or Dean Pelton's forehead label) mixed in, plus some wonderful spastic dancing from Danny Pudi, Jim Rash and Alison Brie as they celebrated the discovery of the buried treasure clue.
But of course there's the matter of Jeff and Britta deciding in their own half-assed way to get married. Keeping with the full-circle nature of the episode (including Britta noting that Chang had betrayed them for the last time), Jeff and Britta find themselves alone in the study room, discussing how all this craziness started simply because Jeff wanted to have sex with her. And if you go back and watch the early episodes of the show, the ebbs and flows of Jeff's sexual PR campaign were a huge part of the show. In time, Britta changed into a different (and much funnier) character, and Harmon smartly turned them not into a traditional couple, but periodic sex buddies, whose couplings formed the core of two of the show's most memorable episodes (“Modern Warfare” and “Paradigms of Human Memory”) without ever taking over the series in the way that, say, Ross and Rachel's drama would overwhelm the other Friends at times. There were also diversions like Jeff's flirtation with Annie, and other relationships the two got into(*), but Jeff's attraction to Britta and the unmistakable bond they have even in non-sexual periods has been a part of the series since the start.
(*) And we got another diss of the Port/Guarascio season with Jeff's insistence that the inspection will be the most boring thing “since Britta dated Troy.”
So if Harmon's hedging his bets against the show ending next week by having the two of them get together in a more substantial way, it makes sense, even as I imagine any remaining Jeff/Annie 'shippers will be most displeased by the news. But even though Joel McHale and Gillian Jacobs played the scene sincerely, it's clear that he's proposing and she's saying yes – or, rather, “Okay, yeah” – out of desperation rather than a belief that they actually want to do this. And that's a set-up that I imagine will fall apart quickly as Greendale's new Subway overlords (without, I'm guessing, the return of Travis Schuldt as the personification of Subway) begin putting the campus through its third major overhaul of the season.
What did everybody else think? You excited for the search for buried treasure and/or Britta getting to show off her wedding planning skills again? Did you enjoy Abed's impression of Shirley (or “Two Voice”)? Did this feel like an actual episode to you or a long preamble to the finale?
I heartily chuckled. A lot. And that’s more than I can say for much of the season. The Abed searching for a story aspect was really a bit of a dud and a time suck, even if it’s necessary to foreshadow the treasure hunt, but the new group was actually clicking (though in part an inevitable product of more Duncan and less Chang), and I found that part of it refreshing, even in the confines of a simple story. The wedding plan hardly registered; it’s a cute scene but requires no real thought…knowing the psychopathology of the two we know what their up to and that it will drop like a lead weight when Greendale is inevitably saved. Hopefully without assistance from the Darkest Timeline.
Yeah, I don’t really care that nothing happened. This episode was just damn funny.
The Dean trying to pull the vending machine down on top of himself is the best gag they’ve done all season.
That was… weird. Even by Community standards.
And the first of two shows tonight on NBC that ended before getting to the good part.
Yeah, other than Virtual Systems Analysis from season 3, this was the strangest episode the show has done so far. Like Alan said, it didn’t really feel like a story, but it also felt like that was intentional. i really don’t know what to make of it.
I thought it was weird, but also vintage Harmon. I love the meta-stories. I thought the whole first half of the episode where they talked about having fixed up the school (the property) so that it had value was also a meta commentary on Harmon coming back to restore value the tv property that is Community. I think Harmon is brilliant – he is a next level talent. I’m so glad he is back.
It’s funny, I often partake in wacky-tobacky on Thursday evenings, and I can tell you that through that filter the differences between Harmon and Port/Guarascio are readily apparent. It just didn’t have that same demented, off-kilter feel last year that the Harmon years have had. He doesn’t always hit home runs, but Harmon is always swinging for the fences.
Wacky-tobacky. That’s a new one.
Yup, that was odd.
Things got bleak pretty fast didn’t it? I guess the gravity of the situation had an effect on everyone but most of all Jeff and Britta. I don’t think they’ll follow through with getting married but I think they do realize the importance of their relationship now. What made me a little sad is how they both felt as though they didn’t get anything out of their five years at Greendale. I mean they did make some lifelong friends and went on awesome adventures together!
Well, here’s hoping some happy moments are ahead for our gang.
I agree, Alan, that Jeff/Britta will probably call it off or back out because I too thought it was an impulsive move. But damn if I didn’t think it was really sweet how Jeff felt, in that moment, quasi-ready to leave Greendale, but not Britta.
Overall unfocused and disappointing, especially given the killer opening eps of this season. But, it’s Community, so even an unfocused episode is better than 99% of everything else.
What’s more disappointing is the realization that with 13 episode seasons, even if we get a sixth, we’ll only really have five seasons’ worth of episodes. I understand why this happened, but still feel let down, when I compare Community to the dinky toys of comedy around it, such as HIMYM and BBT, which just go on and on and on, leaving a spoor of unfunny jokes in their mediocre wakes.
I love Community, but BBT is funny as hell. It’s the only multicam comedy I watch (or have watched in the past decade, at least–probably since the ’90s), and I keep watching even though those aren’t usually my thing, just because it is so hilarious and occasionally thought-provoking and heartwarming.
Michael McDonald of “Mad TV” making an appearance (“Look what I can do!”)
This episode was very underwhelming, but like Alan, I’m hoping it’s leading to a killer season finale. Also, they’ve now used the wonderful song “Ants Marching” by DMB twice this season.
Huh. I missed Jeff and Britta’s obvious unmistakable bond these last few seasons. I get that they’re friends but I don’t see them as anything more than that. Why does this show insist on painting them as soul mates when they are clearly the worst together?
Jeff is who is around Britta, and Britta is who she is around Jeff – they’re two broken people who understand each other better than anyone else in the group. That makes them “the worst”, but also perfect for each other. That’s the bond Alan’s talking about. Or are you just butthurt cos your ship’s going down in flames?
Jeff and Britta are the turd that just won’t flush.
Two broken people don’t make a healthy relationship, that you believe that makes them perfect for each other is odd. Two people like that would end up making each other miserable, while they “understand” the worst parts of themselves they also have a tendency to enable each other and keep each other “broken” rather than dealing with what needs to be fixed. In this case it’s pretty clear Jeff and Britta are making a rash decision based not on actual emotion or feeling for each other but rather out of a depression that the school is closing, nostalgia at how the study group started and desperation to have something to hold on to when it all comes to an end. If you look how this is being set up, and even Alan acknowledges this, the one ship “going down in flames” is Jeff and Britta when they realize this in the second part of the Season finale.
ROSE: Interesting that I state my opinion against Jeff/Britta and you automatically assume I’m a shipper too. Just because I don’t like something doesn’t mean I prefer something else. I am entitled to my opinion even if I’m not a shipper. I don’t ship anyone. I never have. While all pairings have had their moments of chemistry throughout the series, romance sucks on this show because Dan Harmon cannot write romance. I just want the show to end with the study group as a family.
And I think everyone in the group is broken in some way, not just Jeff and Britta. Broken people do not a relationship make. Again, MY OPINION.
I know Community has its own level of reality, but for some reason the idea of the board selling a college to a corporation to make money bothers me. I think it’s because there is supposed to be some real drama coming out of it, but it doesn’t make any sense, so I can’t take that conflict seriously.
My town’s city council outraged the community a few years ago by selling the land around the creek that feeds the reservoir in a sweetheart deal for their buddies/cronies. Throngs of people swarmed the meeting to try to stop them but they did it anyway. Stuff like that does happen!
Community, among other things, subverts other similar sitcoms today. It’s meta and, through Abed and others, points out these tropes. I felt the Jeff/Britta scene was another such subversion, a hurried pairing of the original will-they/won’t-they couple. Wasn’t it just last week that HIMYM made this mistake? It also show just how easily these scenes that tug at the heartstrings can be to pull off.
I enjoyed it. Odd, but good.
Weak episode. And it doesn’t excite me about next week.
Unmistakable bond? That’s a stretch. Unless we’re talking about the bond of friendship, then sure, but I don’t see that their relationship is any deeper than any of the rest of the group. They were sex buddies, certainly, but sex does not equal intimacy and their interactions since Paradigms have been very limited, which was no accident. I don’t see how one can argue that ending the show with Jeff and Britta together(if that happens) would be coming full circle when the show closed that circle three seasons ago. And in a way that demonstrated how horrible they both became when they were sleeping together.
I enjoyed some of the jokes. I laughed at the Dean sitting on the floor in his underwear and screaming. And the treasure map dance at the end was fantastic. The end tag with Hickey and Duncan was out there, but I liked their singing together.
I agree with the reviewer, Jeff and Britta have had a strong emotion connection throughout this entire series. It’s a no-brainer that they’d eventually take it a step further. I think the show is in a tough spot though, they sort of pulled the trigger in case the show ends. If it’s renewed I can see them breaking Jeff and Britta up to create conflict (which was mentioned in the episode) for future stories. But yeah for each of them, they are each other’s closest relationship to which they have the strongest bond. Things are changing, the show is getting closer and closer to the end.
Extended prologue. I do, however, have hope for the (season) finale.
Jeff and Annie shipper I take it?
For the life of me I cannot understand how anyone can picture those two characters together, how they can miss obvious signs that they don’t fit as a couple, and how they go so insane over it.
“They don’t fit as a couple”? Dan Harmon rewrote the Annie/Troy and Brittany/Jeff pairings BECAUSE they worked so well.
That’s a bit of a stretch. Troy and Britta are the two characters that changed the most since the pilot and it would make sense that any initial plan involving both of them would be scratched. The Jeff/Annie pairing has been tried many times since then to compensate but with very little result.
I don’t know what to make over this episode. I think I have to see next week’s before I pass judgement because this just feels incomplete.
I actually think Jeff and Annie have the chemistry.
Jeff has chemistry with everyone.
But in a more relevant note, I think Annie doesnt really push Jeff’s character the same way Britta does
Yeah, to be a total jerk.They’re both pretty awful people when they’re together. If this show has proven anything, it’s how much Jeff and Britta don’t work as a couple.
Dan himself said they had more of a sibling vibe, didn’t have chemistry, and he’s the one that created the pairing.
Just stick to the study group. It’s the best way to end the show.
I always thought Jeff and Britta should be a couple. I’m pretty sure whatever the impulse that was present in this episode will not lead to any promise, but i do think whenever this show is supposed to end, they will push these two together. Mainly because Jeff and Britta are broken, yet they really seem to benefit from each other. Even though Britta is the worst, she always seems to help jeff and vice versa.
I feel like if they did the annie jeff ship, that would be a serious detriment to annie’s character, who will just be remembered by her relationship, instead of the strong female character she is.
But then again I always thought Troy and Annie would be together in the end
It’s hard to evaluate this episode. Unlike other two-parters of this show, this episode doesn’t really stand on its own.
I really hope there is a strong conclusion to this season. Something that could make for a satisfying final episode, but leave the door open for another season. I thought the season started off great, but tapered off in the latter half.
I’m glad we got Harmon back this year. If the show concludes next week, at least it ends on a much stronger note than it would of after season 4 (which must never be spoken of).
I liked this but I could see how someone would hate it and think how this is another example of how this show sometimes seems to have its head up its own ass.
Really need a GIF of Annie, Abed, and Dean celebrating the discovery of the buried treasure clue.
Loved Abed’s breakdown (or bread down) of Subway’s non-use of the term buns.
It wasn’t funny but very clever, maybe too much actually. One of the most meta episodes to date and a clear call to the fan community to rally to save Community!
In all it’s emptiness this episode tried to show us what would happen if next year NBC replaces this series with another dull sitcom: anoother generic story with a dysfunctional couple and their believable arguments about which olive oil brand is their favourite
While I found the episode entertaining, it was ridiculous that none of the characters figured out that all they had to do to save Greendale from being sold was ruin it all over again. A little strategic vandalization, and Subway won’t want to buy. So easy.
Am I the only one who said, as soon as Abed said “buried treasure’ at the study group table, that this was a setup to a Goonies episode? I REALLY hope that’s the case, because next week will be awesome if it’s a Goonies tribute.
Good ep.
The Dean crying in his office in his underwear made me crack up uncontrollably. Couldn’t tell you why.
That was funny. The more I think about it, the funnier this episode gets for me (and I liked it fine originally). Best one word line of the season: “UNSUBSCRIBE”
Alan, if it’s possible, I’d love to hear the back story on Subway’s involvement. It reminded me of “Chuck,” and I wonder if there’s a possibility of a subsequent season going on with in-episode “Subway” references a la Chuck. Thanks.
It seems to me that marrying off Jeff and Britta, even though they aren’t the classic sitcom couple that finds TV love, is a perfect ending for the show. A brilliant Harmon comment on TV tropes. A show that starts with one character unabashedly trying to get in another’s pants ends with the two characters getting married for all the wrong reasons. I mean, who but Harmon would even think of such a subversive sitcom ending?
Getting closer to unwatchable. First a cartoon last week then this…ugh
Personally, I think the most perceptive analysis I’ve seen on this so far was Todd VanDerWerff’s assertion that it’s getting at the idea of Greendale as Purgatory. This episode is a meta-expression of the character’s inability to change by breaking out of the regular cycles of a sitcom.