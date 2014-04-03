Review: ‘Community’ – ‘G.I. Jeff’

A quick review of tonight's “Community” coming up just as soon as I suppressive fire at you…
I am almost exactly the age Jeff Winger is revealed to be in “G.I. Jeff,” and like him, I poured an enormous amount of time, energy and my parents' money into the '80s “G.I. Joe” cartoon and its associated action figures (and, on occasion, the Larry Hama-written Marvel comic, which was genuinely good). I dreamed of one day owning the hovercraft, wondered how useful specialized Joes like Snow Job and Shipwreck were on traditional missions and could sing a few bars of “Cold Slither” on command. I was a nerd of many stripes, and a “G.I. Joe” nerd was one of those.(*)
(*) If you need further proof of my obsessiveness, note the recent podcast where I derailed our “From Dusk Till Dawn” discussion to note that DJ Cotrona and Adrianne Palicki had both appeared in “G.I. Joe: Retaliation,” while Don Johnson had voice Lt. Falcon in 1987's immortal “G.I. Joe: The Movie.”
I was, in other words, the perfect audience for an episode like “G.I. Jeff.” It was a rehash of a kind of episode the show's done before, and “Abed's Uncontrollable Christmas” – which Abed tried to bring up before the others shut him down – was more ambitious and emotionally complex, but this was fun, and Jeff's fear of aging gave it just enough of a genuine character arc to justify turning the show into a half-hour homage to – and parody of – all things Joe.
So we got commentary on the cheap, repetitive animation, on Cobra Commander's erratic hiss, on how most of the Joes tended to be defined entirely by their gimmick (note how often Shirley had to remind people of her three kids), and on the completely non-lethal nature of the Joe/Cobra combat. (The most memorable part of the aforementioned “G.I. Joe: The Movie” came when Duke appears to be lying dead on the ground and a tearful Scarlett deduces that he's “gone into a coma.”) And before the gag got too tired, we arrived in the animated version of Greendale, where of course nothing worked right and the Chang, Duncan and Buzz versions of Cobra villains were all easily defeated. (Duncan's twin experiencing his brother's pain while waiting tables was my favorite joke of the episode, followed closely by Deep Dish realizing all he had suffered in his escape plan after the battle blew open a much bigger hole in the wall.)
Not an incredibly deep episode, but a fun one, though I wonder how many of the jokes landed for those with little to no investment in this cheesy '80s toy commercial disguised as a cartoon.
What did everybody else think?
I have to admit, I’m a couple years older than you and I didn’t get any of it at all. I ended up fast forwarding through most of it.
I a couple of years younger, and I didn’t get it. The story of the episode itself wasn’t substantial enough to keep me interested either. I mean, I’ve never played D&D, but those episodes were still fantastic.
If you fast forward through it how do you know you didn’t get it?
Yeah you have to watch something to know if you “get any of it at all.”
I thought this episode was fantastic. I vaguely remember the show but still laughed my ass off. You don’t need to have watched G.I. Joe to have enjoyed it I don’t think. I know the complexity of the narrative threw some people off but I thought it was brilliant. I missed a lot of jokes the first time around, so this is one of those ones that I enjoyed much more the second time around.
I’ve finally gotten to a point in my life where I can give up on a show instead of watching it until the series concludes. It felt good to delete Revolution and Agents of Shield from my season pass. Heck, in the latter, I stopped watching in the middle of an episode and deleted.
That being said, in my wildest dreams, I couldn’t imagine fast forwarding in an episode and checking back in. It boggles the mind.
Same here. The first one I didn’t finish. This season started out so great but the last few have been increasingly a step down. John Oliver added a lot, it’s a shame he isn’t still being used regularly. The Jeff/Duncan friendship made Jeff 10 times more interesting.
To reply to TheCuriosity: After the first 8 minutes (up to the commercial break), that’s when I started fast-forwarding. (I usually watch live, but got home from work late.) I’ve watched every episode of the show (usually twice) and I knew by that point that I just couldn’t grasp it. I know how much hard work went into this ep, and feel bad that I didn’t get it.
I am a bit younger and the wrong gender for the GI Joe craze, but I followed it just fine, thanks. Liked it a lot.
Why do girls pretend to like Star Wars?
Duke was actually supposed to have died in that scene from GI Joe: The Movie. However, because of the crazy uproar and buckets of children’s tears the death of Optimus Prime in Transformers: The Movie caused just months earlier, Hasbro decided they needed to change what happened and put Duke in a coma instead of kill him off.
Haha I’ll always remember Prime’s death because that was the very first movie I saw as a child where the HERO ACTUALLY DIED. I remember staring at the TV and not being able to make sense of it because according to every story/show/movie I’d consumed up until that point the hero just didn’t die. Rocked my world. I still haven’t forgiven Hot Rod.
Totally agree, I still get teary eyed thinking about Optimus. “Out of the way Hot Rod!” He ruined everything.
I wasn’t too big a fan of this one. It was pretty funny, but for some reason having Jeff’s age suddenly change rubbed me the wrong way. I think it felt kind of like the convenient retrofitting done in “Heroic Origins” during season 4. Like all the sudden it was decided that it would make more sense for Jeff to be 40, either just for this story or for future ones. Not nearly as significant or damaging as “Origins” was, but that was the feel I got from this ep.
I think they actually de-aged him.
Jeff lying about his age definitely sounds like something he would do. This guy is vain, and of course he’s have a mental crisis over turning 40.
Loved this episode btw. Bravo everyone that worked on it.
Maybe it’s because I’m three weeks shy of 45 (amd was out of the target demographic when GI Joe was new), but I didn’t find it nearly as funny as some of my younger friends did. Maybe if they had the bigger dolls with the kung fu grip?
Just a bit too old to have watched the cartoon (it was on when I was in college), but I respected what the show was trying to do. However, none of the GI Joe-related beats resonated with me because I didn’t know the source material. Am I to assume that the original voice actors came back to play their new counterparts?
Some of them, at least. I could tell that Michael Bell was playing Duke again, I’m pretty sure Bill Ratner was playing Flint, and it might have been Arthur Burghardt playing Destro. On the other hand, it definitely wasn’t Chris Latta playing Cobra Commander, since Latta passed away 20 years ago.
I never watched one second of G.I.Joe, but it was all hilarious to me. Thing is, from what I can remember, the only true “GI Joe-related beat” was about the characters having specialized skills. Everything else was just jabs at 80s cartoons in general.
Annie’s (cartoon) boobs.
That is all.
Is it too early to ask for an actual do- er, action figure of Tight Ship? Even when animated, Alison Brie is hot.
I’m too young for GI Joe, but I did grow up with other action toons. I know enough about GI Joe & those generic toy commercials to appreciate most of the meta-humor. One of the best episodes to date, IMO.
The funniest jokes came in the tag with cartoon Abed and Britta giving the lesson.
That. Was. AWESOME!!!
I loved GI Joe as a kid. All of it. The original, more realistic olive drab Joes, and even the neon-dayglo vehicles and figures of the post movie Joes.
My mom never had enough to buy me any of the big playlets, but I had a bunch of vehicles and figures. My favorite was Bushido, the Samurai Joe. Yeah… he was dressed as a Samurai and had swords.
This episode was like Dan Harmon was insane my brain when he wrote it.
So good. So, so good.
Yo Joebra!!!
For me (grew up in a different timezone) this was quite opaque, and the first disposable ep this season.
I think that when they do concept episodes, they should work with more recent concepts, so that everyone can join in the fun.
I wasn’t the right age for G.I JOE either, but I know what it is. If you didn’t grow up in a cave you should at least get the basic gist of things.
@Jeff Mclachlan
Ok, so we didn’t have TV in the cave when Joe was on, but, dammit, I can make mastodon paintings using torch soot better than just about *anybody*!
You had soot? Lucky kid – we had to use ear wax and, um… other body products. And our mastodons were WAY bigger than yours!
Well I was a bit too old for those cartoons, but I thoroughly enjoyed the Fensler re dubs of the GI Joe PSAs. In fact, I have a “Pork Chop Sandwiches” t-shirt.
As for the episode, I didn’t care for it. In fact, if you had told me this was an unaired episode from season 4, I would’ve believed it. It reminded me a lot of last years terrible puppet episode which seemed to all be about the gimmick.
I’m not loving Community as of late. Too many gimmicky episodes since the hiatus. This season is all over the place.
I guess I’m too old to remember GI Joe’s as anything but dolls with dog tags. This one didn’t do much for me.
They’re action figures!
Personally, I loved the episode, but I used to watch the old cartoon all the time, too, so I can see why non-fans may not have cared for it as much. (The look on Flint’s face when Wingman shoots up Destro’s parachute… priceless!)
Also loved Abed’s diagram of the cartoon/commercial/real world; in case you didn’t catch it, it was copied right out of one of the old AD&D game books (I think the Dungeon Master’s Guide, but it may have been the Player’s Handbook). Sometimes it’s the little details…
I’m only 18, and got tired of half-hour toy commercials by age 10, but I did like this episode for taking the absolute piss out of that. Not one of the most memorable ones, but better than anything from the Year That Must Not Be Named.
My Joes were from the 90s and even though I had only seen a bit of the cartoon by then man oh man did this bring up memories. I would love more than anything to have the Joes from the “commercials” in them of the characters. Perfect names, loved the “no one has a rank” observation and everything else.
I am a little too young to remember anything about the G.I. Joe cartoon (though i had a few of the toys) but I thought this worked quite well of a parody of old kid’s cartoons. I laughed plenty at it.
I never watched the cartoon (too old) and don’t remember if my kids did, but I enjoyed the episode a lot. Yes, there were a lot of in-jokes, but a lot of funny stuff that didn’t matter if you didn’t know all the references. I thought the repeat bits with the hammering of the rocks was hilarious. Lots of asides that were easy to miss if you weren’t paying attention.
I’ve watched some old episodes on Netflix and it holds up. That’s my story and I’m sticking to it. Yo! Joe!
I’m a few years younger than Alan, but still in the age bracket where I might have watched G.I. Joe. I didn’t, particularly…but I’ve seen enough of it and similar shows from that era to enjoy this one immensely. HOWEVER…it felt very superficial. Unlike nearly every other Harmon concept episode, the underlying emotional story felt really forced. The Christmas special and D&D episodes felt organic to the overall character arcs and season-long themes. This one was clearly just “Harmon has some hilarious ideas for a G.I. Joe spoof,” and the real-world story was hastily grafted on. It might have worked better if the resolution hadn’t felt super duper rushed. I liked what it seemed to be building toward, but it didn’t pay off in any meaningful way.
But still…they clearly put a tremendous amount of love and effort into getting the look EXACTLY right. Visually it was absolutely beautiful. And there were some brilliant jokes (the running gag of not being able to kill anyone, the Shawshank spoof, and “It’s probably the one in the middle”). I’m honestly conflicted on whether I’ll remember this as an all-time classic or not. On the one hand, it felt a little like Community trying too hard to be Community. But on the other hand, it was really REALLY well-executed. I’m currently leaning toward saying, yeah…this was an all-time great.
I am OCD… I need to watch every one… not this one. Niche show does a ridiculous animated cartoon based on a cartoon that maybe 5 percent of its aufdience would get… brilliant. Sigh. It is episodes like this that makes me wish for NBC to save me from myself by cancelling it.
Yeah cancel a show that many enjoy just because you don’t like this one episode. Brilliant.
Get a grip man and turn the TV then. It’s just a show.
I’m 22 and have never seen a GI Joe cartoon, which is probably why this was my least favorite Community episode in a long time. The jokes made little to no sense without context, way too small of a target audience for this episode.
Perhaps you and the rest of the I Didn’t Get It chorus just aren’t very intelligent.
I mean, seriously, you think you need to have watched “G.I. Joe” to understand jokes about no one being killed by machine-gun fire?
Yeah, the answer is that the lot of you are just stupid.
No. It was just a bad, wanky episode. Not very funny, and not very well-conceived.
Amazing!
I’m outside the 18-49 demo and didn’t watch GI Joe. I still enjoyed this, but found it sad…and a pretty dark place to go…for Jeff to end up mixing booze and pills enough to end up in the hospital.
I liked it. I was never a particular fan of GI Joe as a child (Much prefered Transformers and Ninja Turtles) but I do like whenever it gets parodied.
I guess you just have to know the cartoon to appreciate this episode.
And knowing is half the battle…
Too young to have watched G.I. Joe, but I was surprised by how much I enjoyed this episode. Sepinwall’s review nailed it; not a whole lot of depth, but it was a fun way to have Jeff deal with turning 40 and it was very, very funny.
Community really took me back to the weekday afternoons of my youth tonight. G.I. Joe taught me important lessons like: If a giant blob is running amok, lure it into an orchard to poison it with apple seeds, and gold plating a helicopter makes it impervious to lasers, but also renders it aerodynamically unsound. It was an affectionate, pitch perfect parody that pulled no punches against the beloved toy commercial/cartoon show.
That final scene at Jeff’s bedside was really awkward. I’m not sure what they were going for there. The end was, oddly enough, the most cartoonish scene in the episode. Maybe that was intentional, but it didn’t work for me.
Shipwreck being gender swapped to become Annie’s Tight Ship is ridiculously amusing to me. Shipwreck was my favorite when I was a kid, and I fondly remember seeing The Last Detail for the first time as a teenager and realizing that Shipwreck sounded like Jack Nicholson as a tribute to his character in that film.
On his podcast Dan Harmon does an amazingly funny Cobra Commander, in one bit simply explaining that Cobra isn’t that bad, and in another as a beleaguered customer service rep at an Apple Store. He didn’t provide Cobra Commander’s voice in G.I. Jeff, though. Rob Scrab, the director of the episode, played him instead, and very well too.
I think final scene was supposed to seem really sitcom-y, as if to emphasize they’re in that “live-action” layer. The only thing missing that with “old boy” joke was canned laughter. It didn’t work for me a whole lot either, but I think the aim was make it look forced, like how sitcoms back then would do that with a silly joke, followed by characters laughing way too hard.
Wow! The real Shipwreck! Thanks for responding! Quick question: Why did they replace Polly the parrot with a monkey in the Sigma Six series?
Alan,
Can you please ask why Dan Harmon didn’t give Annie the codename “Motorboat?”
I’m guessing it’s because he didn’t know exactly how Alison Brie would be drawn, but damn… “Tight Ship” is nice and everything, but that character screams, “Motorboat!”
I’m the right exact age for this episode, and I loved it.
I’m currently 42 (in fact, I’m literally three days younger than Joel McHale – I’m old :(), so I fit right into the targeted demographic for this episode… or at least I think I do.
While I did prefer the Larry Hama written Marvel Comics version of G.I. Joe growing up, I also watched the cartoon and, not surprisingly, could name every G.I. Joe character in this episode that wasn’t specifically created for this episode. :)
This episode definitely hit home for me both because of the G.I. Joe theme and because of the realization (as with Jeff Winger) that I’m now old, that my youth is the one thing (or at least one of the few things) that I can never get back – once it’s gone, it’s gone forever. :(
Ugh. I’m a couple years older than Alan but I do recall GI Joe in all it’s silliness and honestly, this episode was fairly lame. Virtually every single joke here were ones we told mocking this show back in the 90’s. On top of that, all the GI Joe redubbed PSAs from 10 years ago ALSO made all of these jokes already as well.
The animation and the fake commercials were all dead-on, so kudos for that. Otherwise, 20 year old satire is still 20 years old.
I was forced to watch GI Joe in the 80s because my brother was obsessed with it, and obviously I absorbed more of that show then I realized because I thought this episode was hilarious, especially with the weird mix of toy commercials, which were reminiscent of 80s toy commercials in general.
And ending with “knowing is half the battle” capped it perfectly.
Since this seems to be happening… I’m 43, and I *loved* GI Joe. First comic I collected, and now I own a comic book store, so it’s hard to overestimate the impact it had on my life. Was not as big a fan of the cartoon, which may have been part of why I loved this episode so much, which nodded lovingly in its direction while also acknowledging how terrible it was.
But it’s probably fair to say this was the least inclusive episode of Community ever. As someone in the small group it was aimed at, I’m (shockingly) OK with that.
Was “sleep apnea” drawn as a likeness of Dan Harmon? Or was it just a coincidence? I figured it was supposed to be him. Great episode. Go Joebra.
Definitely. Dan Harmon also provided Sleep Apnea’s voice, as a matter of fact.
Half-a-year away from 45 and I loved this episode. Wouldn’t call myself a huge GI Joe fan, but I had younger brothers that watched it, I certainly remember all the commercials and one of the first “lessons” I taught my now teenage children during their formative years was, “Knowing is half the battle.”
But you know what? The emotional impact hit me also. I relate to Jeff’s mindset about aging, though 40 wasn’t as much a problem for me as 45 will be apparently. So enjoyed that aspect as well. Think my favorite line was, “Why is my ability to appreciate new music diminishing?!” I’m right there with you Wingman!
I laughed at the call back to the first season episode “comparative Religion.” Kid: What are you doing? Jeff: Making you a man! [punched in the face].
I thought it was incredibly well done. I loved the fact taht they actually had the rights to call it “GI Joe” vs. just creating a Community cartoon episode about soldiers etc. The live action commercials, the lesson at the end, etc. Excellent job!
… and “Harmon Sucks” graffiti!
I thought it was awesome, and I’m from 1987. I think the jokes were pretty clear even if you didn’t knew the original material. I mean they were pretty much spelled out. Maybe I missed some but I don’t think I missed much.
my brother & i were little kids in the 80’s, but we still became fans of GI Joe and play with the toys and all.. and as we grew we started having more fun making fun of the cartoon for the same reasons stated in the ep (victim-less action, repetitive animation: like when a bunch of cobras jumped on top of Duke or Flint every other ep, it was never not-funny).. so i enjoyed the heck out of this ep.. i wonder if they had to ask permission to use the characters (i’m guessing they obviously did),and if they had any of the original animators or voice actors come in to participate. Go Joebra! lol
I guess knowing really IS half the battle, since it appears based on comments that you have to be in a pretty narrow age range to have liked this episode.
I loved it, top to bottom. But then again, my friends and I spent many hours pitting GI Joe against Storm Trooper backed Cobra in epic battles to the non-death.
I thought this episode was absolutely fantastic. One of my favorite Community episodes. That may be because I am right around Jeff’s and Alan’s ages, so I was also very into G.I. Joe (both the cartoon and the toys) when I was a kid.
I loved every joke but I thought the funniest part was the looks on all the G.I. Joe faces when Jeff shot down Destro. They didn’t know what to do, it just cracked me up. I also loved it when Jeff wanted to stay in his cartoon world and realized Cobra Commander and Duke had never seen a woman naked before and never went to the bathroom. Hilarious.
I laughed more than I prolly should at the meta joke about Chang “feeling Korean”.
Gonna have to ask: for you guys who can read Hangul, what were those characters in Jeff’s pills? Were they an exact translation of the English?
I’m a few years younger than Jeff, and my wife is a few year’s older, but we laughed hysterically throughout. Probably not a great episode for people who didn’t watch GI Joe, but it was hilarious for those of us who did.
I laughed. But I am ready for non-gimmick episodes. The local station that syndicated Community has been running S1 eps of late and it makes me miss the show about a community college.
Come back, Shane.
I grew up in the right timeframe (35 now) but didn’t watch Joe. Still, watching He-Man when I was five was more than enough of a primer for this episode and its observations on terrible cartoons trying to sell you toys. I thought it was damned funny, albeit not one of the best episodes ever.
Life is short. I’ve vowed never to watch a movie or TV show based upon a toy, a board game, a video game, an amusement park ride or a ’60s girl group song. I’ve never seen a trailer that made me doubt the wisdom of that choice.
Does “Jumanji” count? That’s pretty good.
The 80’s G.I. Joe toys were crap. The 70’s G.I. Joe toys are where it’s at.
I totally had the grey vehicle with the red missiles or whatever the hell. Joe toys were badass. At least the really flexible ones. You couldn’t really act out movements with the taller ones.
I’ve got ya beat. I am so obsessed with G.I. Joe that I got the tattoo that Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow have on their arms. I love it.
As for the “Community” show, never seen it before so I knew nothing about the characters, but I didn’t care. I was there to watch a G.I. Joe parody, and that’s what I did. It was great.
But no, if you’re not a fan from the 80’s, I don’t see how you could like it. I totally did!
This episode was amazing! Grew up in the 80s and this brought back lots of memories playing with the action figures.
So unbelievably boring, puerile and wanky that I deleted the recording after watching for 10 minutes. A new record for me with an episode of Community – usually I manage to stick out the really bad ones.
Never watched GI Joe, but as somebody said up above, most of the jokes were self-explanatory. Watched this my wife, who’s never watched GI Joe either. We both enjoyed it. I don’t get the hate for this episode. It was clever and cute and different, with a touch of genuine emotion at the core; the classic formula for Dan Harmon’s Community.
If you start putting Dan Harmon in a box and say, “you can only parody something everyone has seen,” you lose the essence of the show.