Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 222

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls!

Actually, it's a really Happy Wednesday if you're a Firewall & Iceberg fan, because we posted a video show this morning and now it's time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

In this installment, we have reviews of “Sirens,” “Resurrection” and El Rey's “From Dusk Till Dawn.”

We also debated the most recent “How I Met Your Mother” twist and then we went into some “True Detective” depth on the eve of the finale.

Today's breakdown:

“Sirens” (00:01:00 – 00:09:00)

“Resurrection” (00:09:05 – 00:17:10)

“From Dusk Till Dawn” (00:17:15 – 00:31:05)

The “How I Met Your Mother” twist (00:31:30 – 43:00)

“True Detective” pre-finale (00:43:00 – 01:06:40)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed or subscribe on IHeartRadio.]

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.