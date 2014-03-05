Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 222

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls!
Actually, it's a really Happy Wednesday if you're a Firewall & Iceberg fan, because we posted a video show this morning and now it's time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
In this installment, we have reviews of “Sirens,” “Resurrection” and El Rey's “From Dusk Till Dawn.”
We also debated the most recent “How I Met Your Mother” twist and then we went into some “True Detective” depth on the eve of the finale.
Today's breakdown:
“Sirens” (00:01:00 – 00:09:00)
“Resurrection” (00:09:05 – 00:17:10)
“From Dusk Till Dawn” (00:17:15 – 00:31:05)
The “How I Met Your Mother” twist (00:31:30 – 43:00)
“True Detective” pre-finale (00:43:00 – 01:06:40)
can you guys please, for the love of god, do a house of cards special and let the people of america know just how bad it is? it’s just so awful and the fact that there are so many glowing reviews out there which only cover the first four episodes and not the entire season is mind boggling. the second season is so lazily written, so dull and so forced i couldn’t get past the tenth episode of this season. 1st season was good, but damn…. they dropped the ball so, so hard and no amount of production values and marketing can compensate.
This would require us to watch the rest of it, and neither of us was in any rush to do so even before your glowing review.
Sean: You may not agree (if you finish season 2), but after slogging through it I enjoyed the way House of Cards ended. Granted, I was disappointed by the way season 1 turned out, and was only occasionally intrigued by the first 9 episodes of season 2. But they essentially stopped trying to pretend they were doing a combination of The West Wing and The Wire and just emulated Damages instead: pure Machiavellian nuttiness, with some random Shakespearean violence and sex thrown in. It wasn’t amazing, but it was more entertaining than the first two thirds of the season. And the season ended on a legitimately great scene.
However, I don’t have high hopes for future seasons. It feels fairly obvious what they will do with it, given what we’ve seen so far, and I’m not on board for that.
Full reviews of House of Cards are available on the Dark Internet.
No review for “Review”?
Dan hasn’t seen it. I will likely write something for tomorrow.
The episode Comedy Central has up on their site is some of the funniest material I’ve seen in the past few years. Can’t wait for more, and so glad Andy Daly finally has this kind of vehicle.
“Now Cuarón is moving to the small screen with ‘Believe’ on NBC, which is getting a post-‘Voice’ sneak next Monday, before moving to Sunday nights, where it will die because that’s what happens to NBC things on Sunday.”
Thank you, Dan, I needed that laugh.
Dan had and interesting argument about the HIMYM madness. I see what he’s saying, that HIMYM was only a show about how a man met the love of his life (not how he lived with her happily ever after), and that’s totally fair.
That being said, I think his point actually contributes support to why fans of the show (and Alan) can and should feel betrayed. I think we have, in some ways, been led on. They’ve allowed us to get emotionally invested in a woman whose life, according to Dan, we technically weren’t supposed to see in the first place (because that’s not what the show’s about), and then shot us down for no other reason than to elicit emotion.
Maybe I’ve just been spoiled by better shows, but I think when you kill a beloved character, there should be a point. It raises the stakes, it rallies the troops, it motivates another character.
There was no point to this tragedy other than “ha ha, made you cry.” That’s what pisses me off.
I predict that there will be a great deal of strum und drang on comment boards across the internet that True Detective didn’t end “right”. I don’t need anything special from the ending and don’t think they can really screw it up. The investigation has been so sidelined that I can’t think of any way that they could mess it up. I’m almost hoping they pull a Terriers and have the big bad be somebody we’ve never met before. I’m really looking forward to seeing it all play out, but I imagine there will be a lot of disappointed people.
Dan, the first example that came to my mind of someone remaking their own thing HAS to be Michael Haneke bizarrely basically doing a shot-for-shot remake of his own movie Funny Games, first with relative unknowns in 1997, then with a few Hollywood A-listers in 2007, a full decade later. I have, unfortunately, thus far only seen the 2007 version, which I actually loved. It’s so weird and so right-up-my-alley with the horror parts that I definitely need to see the original at some point.
For me, one thing that would disappoint me a bit with the True Detective finale is they need to get back to their Chekhov’s gun of Marty repeatedly talking about the detective’s curse. What was under his nose that he missed so much? Could it just be the stuff with his family gradually being distanced from him? I assume it has to do with the doll scene/crown scene/daughter acting out sexually at an older age and that it somehow ties into the cult/The Yellow King, but I’m really not sure what to expect there. Otherwise, I don’t think much would disappoint me in the TD finale. I have no idea what to expect.
Rodriguez says the all 10 episodes will take place over 1 night and they are going to expand and add story lines and mythology. If you’re wondering what type of censorship El Rey will have I’ve been watching movies on El Rey and they have been completely uncensored so I don’t know why Rodriguez would censor his own show. In the From Dusk Till Dawn the series trailer you can clearly hear an F word so maybe they just held back for the pilot.
James – That’s interesting and encouraging. The standards-and-practices part. The 10-episodes-over-one-night part isn’t encouraging at all…
-Daniel
I think the reaction to the HIMYM “twist” should be a huge lightbulb to TV execs and show runners that extending this kind of series (one that has a specific end goal) season after season with no end date does not, in the end, work.
People can complain all they want about the Lost ending, but no one can say that Lost didn’t get significantly better after ABC gave it a definite end date.
I think the biggest problem with this twist is that people have forgotten the pathos of the early seasons. I remember seeing comments on Alan’s blog that talked about how HIMYM was so much more than a simple half-hour comedy and that it had heart and tragedy. And I think that if the show had ended with the Mother dying young and Ted telling these stories to their kids after 4 or 5 great seasons, people would have loved it.
Instead, the fans who have stuck around for the last 5 years of dreck now feel “betrayed” because the show that HIMYM became after the Stella arc is not a show that has earned the right to be this serious and sad in the home stretch. As Alan said, the fans have stuck around this long to spend time with the Mother.
As someone who didn’t stick with the show, I think this might be the ending the fits with the show I loved in seasons 1-3, and the show that I liked until Stella ruined the whole thing. And I definitely think it’s the ending that the writers intended all along. They just didn’t know how to string it out without trashing the show they created.