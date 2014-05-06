Review: ‘Fargo’ – ‘Eating the Blame’

A review of tonight's “Fargo” coming up just as soon as I know why the human eye can see more shades of green than any other color…
“That's what you're going to say a couple of hours from now: 'You're making a mistake.'” -Lorne Malvo
Noah Hawley and company have been very cagey in talking about how, if at all, the TV “Fargo” is connected to the movie “Fargo,” but “Eating the Blame” opens with a flashback that delightfully draws a direct line between one story and the other, as a young Stavros Milos finds the ransom money that Carl Showalter buried out in the snow near the end of the film. Though we saw the painting of the telltale red ice scraper on Stavors' wall last week, I just took that as another of the series' many winks at the film (and the larger Coen brothers body of work), and was floored and enormously amused to make the discovery here(*). The ice scraper is one of the more memorable visuals from the movie – and also the moment when I figured out the “true story” preface was bogus, since how would anyone have ever known that Carl did this with the money? – and it provides an elegant link between the two stories without unfairly tying either to the other. Marge Gunderson and Jerry Lundegaard exist in the same universe as Molly Solverson and Lester Nygaard, but there's no requirement (or expectation) for them to ever meet.
(*) Though I see in last week's comments that a number of you figured it out, based on the painting and all the talk of where, exactly, Stravros' money came from. I figured/feared that with a smart and lively comments section, people would put 2 and 2 together. Hoping the realization then was as fun for you as seeing it play out in this one was for those of us who didn't solve the puzzle as quickly.
The link comes via Noah Hawley, who is the god of this corner of the “Fargo” universe, and the money leads Stavros to believe deeply and loudly in the existence of the Almighty – and thus to be very susceptible to Lorne Malvo's ongoing Ten Plagues-themed torment. Though Lorne spends a good chunk of “Eating the Blame” getting out of police custody after he and Gus Grimly cross paths again, the episode begins and ends with him causing Stavros no end of mental and spiritual anguish with his various plagues, following up the blood with a plague of bugs invading his flagship supermarket. As Stavros (whose mind is also being altered by the drugs Lorne swapped in for his regular pills) panics and the customers flee the building in haste, we see Lorne standing on the roof, very much the God – or Devil – who is watching this all.
And it's because the show presents Lorne in this almost supernatural way that it's able to mostly get away with the middle section where he's under arrest and neither Gus's boss nor Molly's seems to recognize who and what he really is. Putting Lorne in Gus's path again was inevitable, for both the story and for what seems to be the Gus/Molly character arc, but the show also can't put its villain away with more than half of the season still to go. But it does seem too easy, even if we acknowledge that Bill is an idiot who doesn't trust Molly, that Gus's boss is skeptical of his judgment, etc. Lorne is a chameleon (here conveniently posing as a minister for the sake of all the theological discussion) who is somehow also a predator, but Duluth in 2006 isn't Mayberry in 1956, and it feels like there probably were ways to poke holes in Lorne's story – like, for instance, bringing in any of the people who watched him drag their co-worker out of the office, consulting with the nurse who saw Lorne talking with Lester, etc. That both bosses are so willfully obstinate doesn't give Gus or Molly time to do most of these things, but it's still the first time where the show has pushed Lorne's powers up against their limits.
And yet even with that, he's a black comic wonder, whether patiently trying to coax useful thought and action out of Don, warning Gus of what will happen within a few hours of his arrest, or surveying his vast and terrified kingdom from the supermarket roof.
Though “Fargo” the show now definitively takes place in the same universe as “Fargo” the movie, and though Lorne has certain traits in common with Anton Chigurh, on the whole he feels like a unique creation, and placing him into the same world with Carl and Jerry and the woodchipper has turned the show into something that's linked to the movie while becoming its own weird and wonderful thing.
Some other thoughts:
* This is the first time anyone on the show has uttered the name “Lorne Malvo,” and though Lorne doesn't react well when Gus says it to him, I'm skeptical that he would actually put his real name on a motel register like that. But it's the name FX's press notes use for the character (just as it does for Mr. Wrench and Mr. Numbers, who have also not been named in dialogue), so it's what I'm going with until we're told otherwise.
* Chekhov's Blizzard: Bill alerts the other cops about a big storm coming at mid-week, and I'm guessing that will play a role in a future episode. (This was the last I saw in advance, and I should be going week to week from here to the end of the season.)
* Fienberg published his interview with Adam Goldberg yesterday, in which he talks about the approach to all the ASL conversations between Wrench and Numbers. Interestingly, they get subtitles this week when they're on their own, and their bickering does suggest, as Goldberg suggests they were told to play it, an old married couple.
* Also, Wrench's deafness becomes a problem for them for the first time when Lester is able to escape their deep freeze treatment when he tasers Numbers while Wrench has his back turned. (Though it's also possible a hearing man wouldn't have noticed either, given the noise of the ice auger.) The close quarters they wind up in after all three deliberately get themselves arrested should lead to some awkward moments next week.
What did everybody else think?
Weird is right, but also pretty funny in spots. I don’t have time for this.
If you don’t have time for it, why read and/or comment?
Loved the episode, but like you, Alan, I found Lorne’s exit from jail way too easy for a show as smart as this one.
Smart show, but stupid characters.
And not stupid in a believable way as they most characters reasonably are in “Justified.” The whole incompetence of Lorne in custody really took me out of any reality or ‘just go with it’ for following this loopy narrative. It was beyond Mayberry naïve, as Alan mentioned.
I hope Odenkirk get’s bumped soon, so he can go play Saul instead of this less amusing cartoon.
Anymore stupid than no one knowing that Clark Kent is Superman because Clark wears glasses.
Police officers, like anyone else, are capable of incredible ignorance. Does anyone remember the kid that got away from Jeffrey Dahmer only to be released back into Dahmer’s custody? Despite vehement protests from people at the scene?
That looks like some black comedy promo, this show seems to have: “Collect 50 fake alibis and 2 dumb police chiefs and get a free out of jail card”.
The ending with wrench and numbers in jail was excellent. Adam Goldberg’s smile was perfect
I can say that even though Fargo is based on a true story the shows dark side with the innocence of some of the characters like Molly or Bill is one of the best written shows since breaking bad . Love the nod in tonight’s episode to the movie Fargo.
…it’s not based on a true story.
I’ve wondered how many people fall for that “true story” line. That’s a joke.
thanks to what happened this ep., it’s best to drop that “true story” pre credits. But they won’t.
Disliked the nod. Cheap. Easy.
I was tickled pink by the wonderful satchel-of-money Easter egg. Overall, I enjoyed the episode and am loving the series. But I commented on Facebook right after the episode that most of the cops are implausibly stupid. So, for that matter, are Lorne and the assassin twins — except that the killers in this show are (seemingly) omnipotent, so they can afford to be stupid.
Easter Egg? Easter Egg means it is hidden. That was directly written into the script for us to see. Not an Easter Egg.
I just assumed Malvo wanted to get caught so he could learn what they had on him. Thus Gus loosing his cool and revealing they know his name was a big tactical error. But because he might be supernatural, Lorne changed the picture to be fuzzy. When Molly showed her copy to the hoteliers they recognized him right away. Why else cut away to that scene in the middle of the arrest? He could have been planning the airtight alibi on the phone when Gus caught him. They not recognizing Malvo from the picture even though it’s pretty clearly him plays into the theme of people seeing what they want to see–like Stavros sure that his plagues are divine punishment.
First episode of this show where I was actively bored, and more than a little annoyed because it felt like they were yanking my chain.
I blame all the police procedurals that glut our viewing eyes, but all of these obvious clues and the stupidity of the police, coupled with the buffoonery of the Two Stooges, well, I get what they are going for here but it was a big problem for me, tonally.
Why is this episode so different — and bad — compared to the three before? Don’t know but hope the show recovers.
Additionally: There’s a lot of talent in this show (Oliver Platt, BBThornton, etc.) but at this point everyone seems super boxed in. It’s an exercise in frustration.
Erika
This was the first episode I watched with the too frequent and very long commercial breaks. That just added to the frustration. This was easily the weakest of the 4 episodes. I hope they can right the ship next week.
Watch it on www. m o v i e 4 k . to and then you won’t have to watch any commercials. Rock!
Huh, I thought it was just as good as the others.
song at the end, please
It’s coming up Again, by The Relatives.
Was this the first episode with Previouslies or had I just missed the “Erstwhile on Fargo” before?
I wondered that too, so I’m guessing this was the first time.
I would comment on this week’s episode, but I’m in a meeting and I have to return some tapes :)
Liked it a lot, but between the return of 24, Orphan Black and this show, I wonder if I am the only one who becomes a little annoyed that ineptitude is used so much as plot device.
The fact that both police chiefs are incompetent allows the story to progress. (On Orphan Black, the ending of the last episode where Sarah just let her daughter go feed the chickens unattended was out of character and obviously used to put the child in danger. On 24, everyone is unqualified except Chloe, Jack and jury still out on Yvonne Strahovski character.)
Am I the only one thinking this is lazy storytelling.
I loved Orphan Black last season. I loved Continuum for most of it’s first three seasons. I already gave up on both of those through their beginnings of this season. Sad.
Thought you were gonna go with “…just as soon as I have a dwarf arm.”
The moment they revealed the red ice scraper sticking out of the snow was the single most gratifying television experience I’ve had all season.
Didn’t an unrecovered satchel of dirty money figure in No Country for Old Men?
Yes. Also, Llewelyn Moss’s mother-in-law tells the cab driver she has “the cancer”, just as Gus Grimly here asks the dispatcher if Joe has “the cancer.”
Oddly enough, it seems that murdering his wife gave Lester what he needed to survive Wrench & Numbers. We know that Malvo was going to kill Hess for his own reasons, so Lester would likely have been sent to deal with the Widow Hess anyway, and she would have acted the same, putting him on Wrench & Numbers’ radar. The difference is that he would have been wholly unprepared to deal with them, never having discovered his “inner gorilla” or borrowed his brother’s stun gun. The Lester Nygaard who was incapable of violence or guile would have gone headfirst into that frozen over lake, a little fish eaten by a couple of sharks, but the new Lester has teeth too. I’m curious to see how good he gets at using them, if he has it in him to be as potent a threat as the rest of the predators on Fargo.
Great point, Jonas. Lester certainly has discovered and embraced his “inner gorilla.” Love it! I am very anxious to see what happens to him in that cell with Numbers and Wrench. What a way to leave us hanging.
Except that Malvo was not going to kill Hess anyway. He was only in Bemidji because of the accident while disposing of his assignment from Minneapolis. He only learned of Hess’s existence because he met Lester in the hospital.
RAY – Malvo was going to kill Hess regardless of whether or not he had the corrupting influence on Lester he was attempting to have. Hess’s death was set in motion before Lester became a killer himself, and so were the events that led him to be targeted by Wrench and Numbers. Therefore an innocent, unprepared Lester would have had to deal with two hitmen no matter what.
On a side note: Given Malvo’s apparent profession, it seems possible that he might have been on a job involving Hess and that his crossing paths with Lester was a coincidence. We still don’t know exactly why Malvo had that man in his trunk or where he was taking him. His business may have involved Bemidji all along.
I see where you are coming from Jonas.
I don’t buy the side note however: Malvo was harassed by his “boss” (for lack of a better word) for lingering in Bemidji. Plus, I’d like to think the show is above such a contrived coincidence.
As an inciting incident there’s nothing wrong with a coincidence like that. It’s only when a coincidence is used to resolve a plot that it can become problematic, depending on the established rules of the story. Technically, it was already a coincidence that Lester ran into Hess in the first place, and another that he was in the same waiting room at the same time as Malvo regardless of whether he had any preexisting interest in Hess. I’m not saying I think that’s where the story is going, merely that it’s crossed my mind as a possibility.
The coincidences you site as already existing are minor and easily overlooked from a critical point of view. Malvo running into someone who had been “assaulted” by Hess when he had already been hired to kill Hess is a major coincidence not as easily swallowed. Further, it undermines what has been established as Malvo’s character. A Malvo who offers to kill Hess based on the conversation with Lester alone is a level above a Malvo who offers to kill Hess when he knows he was going to do it anyway. I’m much more interested in the first Malvo. (Not that the first Malvo wouldn’t do what the second Malvo is doing if he had the chance – he absolutely would.)
And I agree, that is not where the story is going.
Ewe too guise suq.
I agree that it’s more fun if he killed Hess just on a whim after talking to Lester.
I’d already been impressed with Billy Bob Thornton’s acting in the first three episodes, but he really wowed me even more here. His fake (as in, fake for the character, not just for the actor) Minnesota accent was better than almost everyone else’s on the show! That is kind of a trip, when the one who’s supposed to be faking it sounds more authentic than the ostensibly “real” Minnesotans.
And that is the one thing that continues to be slightly problematic, just as in the movie (though I still love both the movie and the show in spite of it): the accents, locations, and cultural tropes are often a little shaky. The one that bugged me most in this episode was when Grimley tells the Bemidji police chief that the suspect’s driver’s license gave the name Peterson (or maybe Petersen), and the chief responds “Peterson, eh? I once knew a James Peterson…”. Uhhh…it was a good detail to have Malvo’s false identity be named Peterson, as that is an *extremely* common surname in that part of the world. But then it makes no sense to have the chief react that way. It would be like hearing someone’s name was Mike and reacting “Mike, eh? I once knew a Mike…”. It’s just way way too common a name to elicit that kind of reaction in Minnesota.
I would have wished Molly a more intelligent love interest.
I think Gus’ meekness is being mistaken for less intelligence. I like him as a match for Molly.
They were really a sweet match at the diner last week. This episode frustrated me, though. The gullibility of the bosses—and then why didn’t Gus tell them about the fake name while they still had him in custody? I’m hoping he’ll grow a spine as the season wears on.
Wait… “delightfully draws a direct line between one story and the other”? I haven’t watched more than the opening yet, but I was saying to my TV, ARE YOU KIDDING ME???
I didn’t find it delightful. I feel like the showrunners are being lazy and just hoping that *wink, wink* I’ll just sit here and stuff my face and like everything they throw up on the screen.
But I am already in trouble for not believing in the great genius of Louis CK. Argh.
I am surprised with the mixed reviews, and I am enjoying the show so far. I am from Minnesota (Minneapolis), so it is fun to see the little town of Bemidji and the larger city of Duluth in play.
I remember when Fargo came out how angry some Minnesotans were at how they were portrayed. I can assure you there are only a very few in the state that have that true and heavy “Minn a soda accent.” But most of us do have a good sense of humor. The only small-town character I have observed so far without the accent is the Keith Carradine character – he actually appears to be NORMAL (whatever that is, lol).
What was with Molly’s friend and the story of the spiders laying eggs in her husband’s neck? Was that just so Molly had something to talk about at dinner with Gus? lol I know that was last episode, but it was puzzling.
I agree getting out of jail was a bit too easy and it frustrated me to watch. But I felt what Gus was feeling, so mission accomplished.
I love the Cohen Brothers and Fargo, and I am hoping this show will keep up and even build momentum.
Oh cool, a Minnesotan. Did you agree with me that acting like Peterson was a name the chief had only encountered once, years before, was really weird?
Prediction: Frances McDormand will make a cameo at some point in the series.
The fake, made-up sign language is starting to get annoying. I dunno…might be just me.
No faccio.
God, I love this show… It is all fantasy from the from the first minute, superhero villain, stupid police, 2 odd named assasins… If you don´t see what this show is about etc and just want more realism, you are in wrong town, sister….
This is about the fifteenth stupid-police comment I’ve read. Maybe you all have been watching too many super-competent police procedural shows. I grew up in a small Midwestern town and lived in one again from 2005 to 2013, and I find the portrayal spot-on. There are smart cops and stupid cops in every department, and more often than not, it’s the stupid ones at the top.
Like certain politicians, Chief Bill knows what he knows, and he’s not going to let the facts convince him otherwise.
I don’t believe Bill is incompetent – I feel certain that he is involved with Malvo somehow and is actively working to obstruct the investigation.
I think when Molly was looking on the computer, all the porn popups (remember those? Asian women holding big fish — hilarious!) were coming up. I believe they were due to Bill having used the computer, or infecting the office computers with a virus due to his kinky browsing. So, I think Bill is being made to look genuinely incompetent. I doubt he has the smarts to be involved with Malvo, and Vern made that clear to Molly before he died.
I agree with you, Mark. “Incompetent like a …fox.”
Has anyone addressed why Carl “King” Showalter gets nervous when asked about ‘the money’? Who else would be inquiring about it except for Gaear Grimsrud, played by Peter Stormare, or someone from the Lundegard family. Could either of these characters be relaying to someone in/out of prison the huge amount that went unaccounted. or did they both get the death penalty? Granted neither one of these people would know The King dug it up.