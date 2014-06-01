Review: ‘Game of Thrones’ – ‘The Mountain and the Viper’

A review of tonight's “Game of Thrones” coming up just as soon as there's a word for cousin-killing…
“Don't worry about your death. Worry about your life. Take charge of your life, for as long as it lasts.” -Littlefinger
When you have an episode called “The Mountain and the Viper,” and you go in knowing the promise and the stakes of that title, and then the episode waits until the last five minutes or so to give you the match in question – and waits until only five minutes before that to provide a glimpse of the character we love whose future rides on the match's outcome – it can feel in a way like a championship fight with an extremely long undercard, where the promoter has placed every bum, tomato can and loser in his stable into the lineup because he knows the crowd will suffer through them in order to get to the main event.
Benioff and Weiss have very strategically inserted each of Ramsay Snow/Bolton's appearance so far this season, for instance, into episodes where they knew that all anyone would be talking about was the climax (first the wedding/assassination, then Tyrion's trial, and now the trial by combat), so of course we got more of his mind games with Theon/Reek, more blood and flaying, and all of House Bolton heading for the ruins of Winterfell to try to make it cozy in spite of the thorough job Ramsay did trashing it two seasons ago. And we get other assorted bits of lower-level business, like Arya and the Hound finally making it to the Vale (albeit perhaps three days too late to do much good), the wildlings getting ever-closer to Castle Black, and Grey Worm flirting with Missandei despite missing his stones (and possibly his pillar), along with slightly bigger plot developments like Dany exiling Jorah for spying on her back in season 1, and Sansa throwing in her lot with Littlefinger, and against the likely doomed Robin Arryn. I'm frankly stunned Benioff and Weiss didn't try giving us another Stannis monologue about the pain of being denied his birthright, simply because they knew we'd sit through virtually anything to get to that fight.
But I'll let it slide, for a couple of reasons:
First, while the undercard had some duds, it also offered plenty of terrific entertainment in its own right, particularly whenever one of the Stark sisters was involved.
And second? The fight was really worth the wait.
We'll hit the other action in the bullet points, but the episode kicked into a higher gear as soon as it got to King's Landing, first with Tyrion's story about their slow-witted cousin, then with the duel itself. The scene between the brothers was excellent, as any Tyrion-Jaime conversation tends to be, and specifically fascinating because of the seeming randomness of the cousin story. The tale is a reminder not only that Tyrion is no saint – he mocked the poor kid just so he could feel normal for once, and still laughs now as he imitates his brain-damaged speech – but that he is a very different creature from the rest of his family for reasons that go well beyond his stature. Jaime is baffled that Tyrion would be so obsessed with the ritualistic slaughter of beetles in a world where so many humans are brutally killed each and every day, but Tyrion doesn't think like Jaime, or Cersei, or Tywin, or anyone else. To him, the beetles weren't simply a measure of his cousin's madness, but a puzzle to be unlocked – and, in the process, explaining not only something practical that young Tyrion witnessed every day, but some larger mystery of the universe into which he was born so cruelly, and from which so many of those people his brother mentions exit so violently. It means nothing, and yet the randomness of it – and the fact that Tyrion knows he will go to his grave, whether in days or in many years, not knowing the answer – feels like exactly what would be occupying his mind as he waits for his life to be decided by the skill and wisdom of other men. That he cared so much about the beetles isn't a reason Tyrion Lannister should live or die, but the show's universe is vastly more interesting with such a man in it…
…which is why I assumed without any real hesitation that Oberyn would score the huge upset victory over the Mountain and secure Tyrion's life and freedom to the dismay of his father and sister. And for a while, that's exactly how the fight played out, with the big bully unprepared for the quickness, acrobatics and sheer ruthlessness of his smaller opponent. But then the Viper got a little too caught up in his Inigo Montoya routine, repeating his sister's name over and over, dancing around and taking pleasure in prolonging his foe's agony rather than delivering the killing blow. This was, of course, a fatal mistake – and a pretty gruesome one, too, as the Mountain crushed Oberyn's skull with his bare hands (and let's give all the Emmys in the world to both the sound and makeup teams for the job in bringing that moment to stomach-churning life), putting smiles back on Tywin and Cersei's faces and crushing the hopes of both Tyrion and his fans in the process.
It's a savage turn of events, and yet not an unfair one. Though Pedro Pascal's done well with his opportunities this season, Oberyn ultimately never developed into an important enough character to really justify him saving Tyrion's life in this way; his victory wouldn't have felt like a deus ex machina, but nor would it have felt entirely organic to the story, especially after Tyrion was already saved once by a previously obscure combatant. If Tyrion is somehow going to survive his current dire circumstances, I would hope it would be in a different way – and/or with him playing a more active role in his own salvation. And if he has run out of chances due to the Viper's preening? Well… I got over Ned Stark, though I was feeling much less affectionate towards him and his stupid head than I am to Tyrion at this point.
We'll see what fate has in store for the Imp. As for the Viper, it's his own fault for dancing around and not finishing the job. That was tough to watch, but also exciting as hell.
Some other thoughts:
* Arya's maniacal laughter at realizing that they've once again arrived at a potential safe haven right after one of her relatives has died was a thing of beauty by Maisie Williams, and the only reaction that seems reasonable in light of all she's been through over the last few years. I do wonder if they'll even bother going inside the Vale to investigate further (and therefore possibly learn of Sansa's existence, even if she's still traveling under a fake name), or simply go looking for some other port in this never-ending storm.
* Williams was matched by her on-screen sister Sophie Turner, who nearly convinced me of Sansa's version of Lady Arryn's death – and I had watched Littlefinger shove her out the Moon Door two weeks ago! Even though we know that Littlefinger's a snake, I also completely understand Sansa siding with the devil she knows over the many she doesn't. It could go horribly awry, but it's the first time in the life of the series she's really seized control of her destiny, and the very adult gown she wore when going to escort poor Robin on his tour of the Vale (a tour seemingly designed to end up with him dead or out of the way by the end of it) seemed appropriate. She's not the girl who was once smitten with Joffrey simply because he was a prince; this ordeal has aged her at least as much as it's aged the sister who's standing outside the gates of the Vale.
* The episode ends with the fate of the Mountain seemingly up in the air, but back when I assumed he was a goner for sure, I thought about his brother's comment to Arya about the pleasure of being there to watch the loop be closed, and figured he would be just as disappointed as she was at not getting to witness Joffrey's murder. Now? We'll see whether Ser Gregor still breathes – and, if so, whether the Hound still has the opportunity to see (or, better, cause) his death at a later date.
* Jorah's former treachery against his Khaleesi is a shoe the writers have waited a very long time to drop, and the way Emilia Clarke plays the scene, it's clear that the unforgivable sin isn't the spying itself, but specifically that he told Varys about her unborn child. That Jorah saved her from the assassination attempt and has fought by her side ever since is of no consequence to the Mother of Dragons, Breaker of Chains, Reader of “Garfield,” and he becomes a new wildcard in the story.
* Director Alex Graves and his team did a nice job conveying the chaos of the wildling attack on the town near Castle Black, and the shot of the blood dripping from the ceiling right after Ygritte spared Gilly's life neatly conveyed just how lucky Gilly and baby Sam were to once again survive overwhelming odds.
* Again, I loathe pretty much every minute spent with Ramsay or Ramsay-adjacent characters – it's the one part of the show that seems to wallow in the misery and sadism that's so prevalent throughout the rest – but credit where it's due to Alfie Allen for his work playing Reek “pretending” to be Theon, before falling apart under the rightly-skeptical gaze of the Ironborn commander of Moat Cailin.
* Speaking of which, Moat Cailin gets a spot in the opening credits map (taking the place that Dreadfort has held for much of the season), but the Eyrie has yet to return to the title sequence, and we once again see Braavos despite no time spent there.
* Though the series' plot is very loosely based on England's War of the Roses, Littlefinger's line to the elders of the Vale about how everyone in Westeros came from somewhere else was more of an American idiom than an English one.
And as you know, the comments are back, albeit in moderated form. So you submit your comments, and someone else from Team HitFix will be periodically going through, approving the ones that don't give away things from the books, and punting the ones that do. It'll slow down the flow of discussion from what we had previously (or what we have on other shows), but it'll also prevent people from obnoxiously trying to spoil things.
As a reminder, we are here to discuss “Game of Thrones” AS A TV SHOW, NOT AS AN ENDLESS SERIES OF COMPARISONS TO THE BOOKS. Therefore, here's the only rule you should remember: if your comment contains the phrase “the books” without it being immediately preceded by “I haven't read” – whether it's revealing upcoming plot, a motivation that hasn't been entirely clarified in the show yet but was explained in detail by George R.R. Martin, discussing the differences between a scene in the books versus on the show, etc. – then you should probably delete what you've written and start over. Anything even vaguely questionable will not be approved.
Also, along similar lines, let me remind you of the other anti-spoiler rules for the blog: even if you haven't read the books, things that have yet to air are off-limits, whether that's previews for the next episode, interviews that actors or producers give, or even episode titles.
But with all that in mind, what did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Best episode of the season.
Alan misses the forest for the trees by calling some of the other stories the ‘undercard’ and overlooks their importance.
Also, most people I’ve seen online – both critics and fans – seem to really see a difference with the Theon/Ramsay scenes this season.
It’s too bad Alan is still going into them thinking ‘All there is going on here is grimness! Can’t handle it!’ Seems like he’s missing a lot.
If you bothered to read the review you would have noticed that Alan really enjoyed a lot of the undercard stuff. Not his fault the show wasted a season having Theon being tortured
Saying that they were the undercard in this episode doesn’t necessarily imply they lack importance. Clearly, the main event in THIS episode was the battle (I mean come on). The undercard may have set in motion larger/more important events, but, for tonight, the battle reigned supreme.
Honestly, though unpleasant, the torture scenes were absolutely necessary. Would any of us buy Theon’s total and complete brainwashing this season without seeing at least some of the awful sadism he’d endured to make him that way? I’m just thankful they’ve managed to make his current state of mind as believable as they have. Lesser shows might have left too much to our imagination, and Theon being so broken he would betray his own countrymen to a horrible death wouldn’t feel earned like it does.
I have to agree, Christian.
I wonder what Alan would say about that though? I mean, we had to see some of those torture scenes. There might have been like one scene too many, but if you rewatch season 3, it wasn’t like there were actually as many as it seems like.
I’d agree with Christian that as frustrating as the torture of Theon was last season, without it his transformation to Reek would make no sense. As for the sadism of Ramsey, is Alan forgetting that Joffrey reveled in his own sadism repeatedly before the little sh*t finally died? I get that Joffrey is a more intriguing character than Ramsey, but Ramsey and Joffrey are simply the products of their horrific environment. The Westeros is a place where murder, rape, sadism, and suffering are commonplace.
It’s not the existence of the torture scenes that was detrimental. It was the sheer quantity. We can get the point without spending that much time on it.
Jack,
The only thing Joffrey was doing on this show was being sadistic. But it was cartoonish kind of sadism, like Happy Tree Friends or South Park. Therefore, it was easier to watch than Theon’s visit to the Butcher’s aka Ramsay.
Btw. “wallowing in misery and sadism” is a whole plot and philosophy of Hannibal.
Also, aside from the sheer quantity of the torture scenes, until they actually start paying off in something really interesting then their necessity to the current storyline isn’t all that convincing. As Alan said it was nice to see Allen get something to do besides what we’ve seen the last two seasons but I still don’t see that there’s been a big point to what we’ve seen of Reek and the Boltons(band name?).
I would absolutely disagree with the assertion that there weren’t too many torture scenes. They also spent way too long on most of them. I fast-forwarded them all when I rewatched that season and I often ended up skipping 5-10 minutes of the show as a result.
I also want to say that Alan’s review is kinder to Ramsay than I would be. Even to this day the characters we have heard express an opinion on the destruction of Winterfell have all expressed the mistaken belief that the Ironborn burnt it, not Ramsay – just one example amongst many, many of how his sadism has gotten him lots of rewards (as shown starkly in this episode) with no consequences. Armed Yara and her men simply running away from shirtless Ramsay while he very slowly unlocked the dog cages was another.
At this point I also wonder why anyone in Westeros trusts any of the Boltons. In this episode, had the Ironborn at Moat Caitlin still not heard about Roose & his men’s ultimate betrayal of the Starks & their bannermen at the Red Wedding?
Liz,
Someone trusts the Boltons? Well, I didn’t notice, but gz for him.
Trusting Boltons is as smart as trusting Littlefinger. Nobody trusts them, but they have always been the second largest house in the North, so the rest has to support them. Additionally they have Lannisters as allies.
Ironborn at Moat Cailin were dying from hunger and sicknesses. Theon gave them the opportunity and hope, so they took it. Can’t blame them. They didn’t even know that Theon was taken captive at Winterfell, so how could they possibly know about Red Wedding? They were completely isolated. And even if they knew, so what? Boltons weren’t gaining anything from killing them.
“just one example amongst many, many of how his sadism has gotten him lots of rewards (as shown starkly in this episode) with no consequences.”
So? I thought we already established that in this world only cruelty pays off. It’s a dark and grim world, let that sink in already. Besides it’s not only sadism, he’s a very smart guy. Is Tywin facing any consequences? Because I can’t see any, at least for now.
As for the torture, Oberyn’s death was so hideous and macabre that I’m wondering how can anybody feel uneasy while watching those Ramsay tortures, after something like that.
While I agree showing some of the Theon Is Tortured stuff was necessary in making his transformation make sense, those scenes themselves were jarringly-placed, weirdly-scripted and dramatic dead zones in an otherwise great season. I think they could’ve been done in another way, to either make them more interesting or concentrate them in a way where you spent more time on them in two or three episodes and then just had the rest of the season without.
As for the Boltons, it’s immaterial to me whether or not their scenes are more graphic than the scenes elsewhere. I just fundamentally don’t find those characters at all interesting, which drags down the parts of the show they occupy. Even the other problematic sections, like Stannis, I totally understand his motivation and Melisandre’s motivation.
@Pati: “The only thing Joffrey was doing on this show was being sadistic. But it was cartoonish kind of sadism, like Happy Tree Friends or South Park.”
REALLY? I guess we have different versions of sadism and/or comedy. Joffrey beat a paddled a woman with a metal bar so badly she was bloody and screaming in pain, and then used Rose for target practice in his bedroom. As I recall, she had quite a few crossbow bolts stuck in her corpse, implying her shot her numerous times before he delivered the killing blow to her face.
If you have an issue with the needed exposition of Theon’s torture and descendance into the Reek character then you have clearly forgotten what a cocky and brash person Theon was in seasons one and two. The transformation from the haughty, self-assured man that was Theon to the trampled underfoot, sniveling weasal that is Reek does not happen overnight or simply with the loss of one’s umm…pillar. It is a months long conditioning of being lower than human. If such a transformation were as easy as lopping off one’s genitals then all the Unsullied would be just like Reek. The slow, drawn out nature of the horrible torture of Theon was necessary for the complete character transformation to be even remotely believable.
Oh yes, the Ros thing disturbed me too, but it was the only thing he did that really got to me.
Most of the time I was actually enjoying his sadism (i don’t know what it says about my mental health, but whatever), like that time with the hookers, which you mentioned. I guess I was so tired of all those whores and sex scenes that I found Joffrey’s response to his name-day gift really refreshing and I was cheering :xxxxxx
If something has a purpose, it doesn’t necessarily mean it was done good. And Theon’s torture was done very poorly. First, it was stupid to play the mystery card for the entire season. Instead of focusing on Theon’s pain and humiliation, the viewers – and Theon – were distracted with trying to figure out who the hell is his torturer. Then, the scenes themselves were written repetitively, and some were utterly absurd (like the one in which Theon loses his favorite part, but not before he’s seduced by two random naked girls). And lastly, the scenes were acted poorly: when Theon wasn’t crying and screaming, he was screaming and crying; as for Ramsay, I’ve already seen too many bad imitations of “Clockwork Orange” Malcolm McDowell to be intimidated by this Ramsay.
@Pati:
Jesus Christ Pati, all the prostitutes were doing were having sex for money. Seriously is that something a woman deserves a horrible death for? I can think of a million things more worthy of death that having sex for money and I don’t think it is worthy of death at all, much less the torturous hellish death she got at the hands of Joffery.
But then again I never understood the hatred for prostitutes some people have, especially women.
And if I had to chose I would have a lot more sex scenes and a lot less guys getting their skull’s crushed at the same times their eyes are being gouged out scenes, not to mention all of the throat slitting on this and other shows over the past two years. Those I find repulsive, not the sex scenes.
My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die.
If only Oberyn had seen The Incredibles, he’d know that monologuing is a mistake.
He would’ve made a good Bond villain.
I think Arya was mainly laughing at Sandor probably not getting the size of reward he wanted, based on what they knew at the time.
I think the Theon/Ramsay scenes have taken a large step up. They’re no more sadistic than various excellent scenes involving Joffrey, and 90% the ridiculous Ramsay sadism was last year (a season where they also appeared more often, ill-advisedly given their tangential nature). This year’s storyline has actually been a steady arc-based story, and I love Roose every time he appears.
I found the laugh cringe-worthy. Call me a hipster but couldn’t help feeling the show knew just how cute and funny it was being. The viewer will lap this up. Na… Also I think Gregor will survive, but slowly die from the wounds already inflicted by the Red Viper and his spear.
Hodor, Hoder, Hoder. Typo I feel shame
I disagree, I reckon Alan was on the money with Arya’s laugh. After her history with terrible luck and worse timing, hearing that once again a relative has died right before she reached another potential safe haven (and from her perspective, possibly the last one she had) just made her snap. This is the laugh of a person recognising the world she lives in for what it is and the absurd folly of hope- she had to laugh to keep from crying and all that. The Hound’s misfortune may have played into it but I think it was really the whole situation that broke her.
Arya’s journey is one of the most dark and disturbing on the show and this was more sad to me than cute and funny. I thought it was a great character moment and made perfect sense to me.
I don’t think she snapped at all. Seems to me she was leaving a well earned laugh at the hound for having moaned about suffering her guardianship the last few weeks as he covered a good chunk of Westeros to sell her, only to find his customer dead just days before closing the deal.
I don’t see why the Hound wouldn’t take her in even after finding out Lysa is dead. Arya’s cousin, Robin Arryn, is still there at minimum, and the lords of the Vale might value her, given that they were loyal to her aunt. Seems worth a try. There aren’t a lot of other options, besides selling her to the Lannisters — which is problematic because the Hound is on the outs with the Lannisters, but also because (I like to think) on some level the Hound, mercenary bastard thought he is, would rather not do that to Arya.
@Some guy and
@Bakedbeing:
I don’t think either of your arguments are mutually exclusive, one or the other. I think they are both, with me the emphasis being that this is the second time that she has gotten somewhere of apparent safety with her relatives only to find them dead. I think that was most of it, but the fact that the Hound won’t get his bounty played into it as well. They are BOTH having a string of horrible luck.
I am hoping against hope that Arya will actually go into the Vale and have a happy reunion with Sansa. I do fully accept the bleakness of this show as it is the way of this world as it is in the Universe of “The Walking Dead”, but I do want to see a little bit of a ray of sunshine. Seeing Anya and Sansa together, both thinking that all of their family is gone especially Sansa (Anya knew of Sansa’s marriage to Tyrion I think and so she was alive) would be a good scene, maybe even as a season finale ending scene.
As a Chicagoan, going from one losing match to another has left me in a serious funk.
I don’t get it
I think he’s referring to the Blackhawks’ Stanley Cup chances being as smashed in as Oberyn’s face.
We suffered what can only be called an excruciating playoff-ending hockey loss tonight. Oberyn/Tyrion’s defeat on top of that is the anti-icing on the anti-cake.
@ NILBOG44: The Blackhawks lost tonite while we were watching GoT.
@NILBOG The Blackhawks lost… Not a sports fan I gather.
Go Kings Go!
Fuck the King(s)
i haven’t been this depressed by a character’s death since jimmy darmody.
It goes back to the Omar and Bodie deaths in The Wire for me.
Oberyn could have learned something from The Captain. Don’t take your eye off your opponent, or he’ll take it off for you.
Or to paraphrase Eli Wallach, “When you have to stab, stab. Don’t talk.”
Or, in the words of the Incredibles, Monologuing is what done him in.
“Before you embark on a journey of revenge, dig two graves.”
While I’m personally a bit bored of scened involving Gilly, Reek, and Ramsey, I’ve learned to trust that they’ll be of some importance down the line.
While I thought the fight scene was well choreographed and the effects were awesome, it was a bit disappointing to see Oberyn become a victim of the cliche action/horror flick tactic of having the hero taunt the villain as he lay dying only to see the villain suddenly rise up and destroy the hero. Maybe that came straight from the books, but I thought it was a bit predictable and cheap.
That being said, I loved the episode. I agree that both Stark sisters had good stuff to work with in this one. I’m always a fan of scenes with the Hound and Arya, but Sansa usually bores me. This episode may have contained my favorite Sansa scene so far.
The lack of Stannis was quite welcome, as was something of a bit more importance than freeing another city of slaves happening in Danaerys’s camp.
>Maybe that came straight from the books, but I thought it was a bit predictable and cheap.
I think what made that situation play differently is the stakes. We’ve been invested in Tyrion for four seasons now, he’s a central figure and even in this series it’s hard to imagine him just being condemned to death. So we go into the fight thinking somehow this must resolve in a way that spares Tyrion, and the fight seems to give us that.
Consider if the fight had gone the opposite way. Tyrion watches on as Oberyn gets shredded, he has no chance against the mountain, and as he lays dying on the ground the mountain taunts, Oberyn manages to turn the tables and kill Gregor, Tyrion is free, his father and sister are angry, the viewers get the happy ending they want. I think that ending would be awful.
The reversal at the end, the classic thought-he-was-dead horror movie villain, was unexpected because it throws Tyrions future into chaos. So, I think the ending avoids cliche by placing Tyrion’s life on the wrong side of the ledger. Tyrion lost and is condemned to death, his father and sister win again, no justice is served. A very GoT resolution.
Arya definitely was laughing at the Hound.
I guess I’m the only one who expected the Khaleesi to put more stock in everything she and her knight have been through together than the revelation that he spied on her years ago. Or that his valid point about the motivation for the pardon suddenly coming to light went right over her head.
I think Adam is right that it would have been pretty awful if the fight had worked the other way.
As a counter to that, though, how it turned out was completely predictable in the GOT tradition of killing/tormenting characters you have developed any affection and loyalty towards.
I have no issue with that tradition and see it as a great strength of the series (mostly). But I think it loses credibility when it is delivered by action-film cliche.
I think the Mountain/Viper fight is much weaker and less convincing than the previous trial fight, which was drawn out to great effect by Bronn’s ‘dishonourable’ tactics.
It also wasn’t as good as the fight between the Hound and Beric, which was drawn out by the Hound’s fear of fire and had the twist of Beric’s resurrection by the Lord of Light to save it from a cliched comeback.
I would be feeling much more satisfied if the Mountain had just won the fight simply and quickly after some posturing by the Viper. The cliched ending just reminds me that we’re watching a fantasy show and destroys the feeling that we could be watching events in a viable historical universe . Obviously the dragons and zombies have a slight bearing on that too ;-)
It worked for me, as it fits the characters. Oberyn was a noble trained by masters of arms, it makes sense that he would be a good technical fighter. The only issue I have is his sudden need for a confession. It seemed at odd with what we’d seen of him so far.
It wasn’t just the confession, but having him confirm publicly that Tywin ordered Oberyn’s sister’s death. Also, I think Oberyn mentioned her in every scene we saw him in, so I’m a little puzzled about your issue.
I’m probably lat in the game here, and you are probably aware, but Oberyn wanted the Mountain to confess, believing that Tywin Lanister gave the order for him to slaughter his sister and kids. Had the Mountain confessed that it was Tywin, then I would have expected Oberyn’s next move to be that spear landing right in Tywin’s heart before you could say “Hodor”. Thoughts??
Alan, I’m really glad you weren’t spoiled about the fight.
The Tyrion / Jamie scene seemed like it was from a Tarantino movie and I loved it. And of course, The Princess Bride popped into my head during the fight scene, although I wonder how 10 year old me would’ve felt if the 9 fingered man caved in Inigo’s head at the end of their fight.
Great episode.
Six fingered man?
@Omagus: Maybe Tyrone only had three fingers on his other hand.
Great episode. Like you, Alan, I was fairly convinced of Oberyn’s impending victory over the Mountain…. At least until he started dancing around, demanding a confession. His death was grisly and fantastically done – it was effective and affecting.
The episode seemed to fly by, partly because we were all waiting for the battle, but also because the other stories were equally engrossing. I am curious where the story of Theon is heading, as it seems like a strange arc, and oddly paced. Perhaps he will be a heroic figure somewhere down the line…? As always, lots of questions left hanging at the end of another great episode.
Were my eyes playing tricks on me, or did Sansa seriously dye her hair black and put on an adult-like outfit to look more like her mother?
Exactly what I was thinking! It looked to me like her hair was dyed as dark as her garment. Creepy!!!
Not like her mother, but like Littlefinger. She’s supposed to be playing the role of his niece and her natural auburn hair gives her away. Wearing a dark dress with some feather-like trim is definite nod to Littlefinger’s self chosen house sigil. Looks like she is all in on playing the role.
The Arryn family also have a bird as their sigil. That’s part of Littlefinger’s pun about Robin “leaving the nest”.
Thought the same thing about the hair.
I think the Mountain is not dead, because they did not show him dying to us. He was last seen on his back, exhaling, grunting and exulting over his victory. He was cut up pretty bad in a lot of places, but the only truly permanent injury as I can see – his hamstring was severed. The great sucking chest wound don’t help, but people even in Middle Ages came back from that, so long as there was no infection.
Oh, and Alan, in England, all the ruling families did come from elsewhere: the Norman invasion.
True about the Arryn sigil, but her dress is much more Baelish than Arryn (it really makes her look the pair with LF) and you don’t dye your hair if you intend to marry Robin Arryn as Sansa Stark. Also, Littlefinger’s attire suggests he is going with Robin on his tour of the Vale and Sansa looks to be going too, so she is playing the niece role with the dark feathered dress. While the high lords of the Vale might know her identity, it must still stay a secret at large to keep her safe from the Lannisters.
Oops! Though this isn’t really a spoiler, my sister reminded me that, in the books, Sansa dyes her hair soon after arriving at the Aerie. Her disguise started even before Lyssa’s untimely demise.
@ Greg Grant: The show has made such a point about how good Oberyn is with poisons that I wondered if the Mountain had been poisoned by Oberyn’s weapons even if he would otherwise be able to survive his wounds (and given how much armor the Mountain was wearing, it was also hard for me as a viewer to tell how serious [or not] his wounds were, only that there seemed to be a lot of blood on Oberyn’s weapons).
Do you all not remember that she told the Lord and Lady that she was Sansa Stark when she was recounting what happened and that Peter was the only one to help and protect her. So, I don’t think it was to hide who she was as much as to take control of her life by becoming a bit of her mother for Peter and not being scared anymore.
Valor, time will tell… This is one of the GoT moments that has veered away from the books in a pretty major way. As far as the HBO series, Lord and Lady Royce may know, but it’s still in Sansa’s best interest to remain undercover. For one thing, she’s still legally Tyrion’s wife, and was implicated in Joffrey’s murder.
I for one was happy to see the return of Roose Bolton. He even got to do his own version of the Mufasa speech.
I love that guy. The actor who plays him (Michael McElhatton) has such a compelling screen presence, one that helps to accentuate both the character’s cold, ruthless pragmatism and his wry sense of humor. I know that he’s a thoroughly evil bastard, but even after he betrayed and killed one of my other favorite characters in the series (Robb Stark) and sired one of the most despicable individuals in Westeros (Ramsay Snow), I just can’t stay mad at the guy. What all of that says about me, I don’t know. Probably nothing good, but I’m OK with that.
I am going to go with “patruelicide” for cousin killing, Tyrion, although I wonder when the Roman aliens landed in Westeros to teach their civilization latinate roots
They came with the dragons.
Well it has to be asked how do they speak English at all? Consider what we are hearing as a translation of their true languages whatever they are.
Anyway I think it is obvious that the universe of Game of Thrones” isn’t at all related to Earth. It is not of this universe even if they do resemble 13 or 14th century Europe.
I’ve divided all the characters up into dud and non-dud.
I hate to say it, but I now find Tyrion’s scenes as painful to watch as Theon’s.
However, it looks like Sansa might be moving from the dud to non-dud column.
Really? Tyrion’s my favorite character. I don’t know how it’s possible to like the show and not like Tyrion.
Any character that’s doing the same thing over and over for a season or more gets put in my dud column.
And this is Tyrion’s second stint in a cell.
Plus, his accent is starting to grate.
Dany is a hard-core DUD. “I’m going to monologue with my eyes staring at the wall behind you.” – Dany Storm Born “Where are my Dragons” Esc.
>>”I’m going to monologue with my eyes staring at the wall behind you.”
That was supremely distracting. I’ve come up with a couple interpretations for that choice.
Looking at Jorah while ostracizing him would have been too painful for her?
By not looking at him she was showing disrespect?
Either way, it bothered the hell out of me at first because I thought it was some kind of editing goof.
I haven’t read the books, but this might be what we’re in for over the next 8 seasons:
The main characters spinning their wheels doing the same thing over and over and over again while new bad guys and and good guys are introduced and killed off each season, Buffy-style.
@NCTV:
I think it is simply both. It is just like with the debate with Arya laughing as what it at her situation with her family keep dying every time the reach a so called safe place or at the Hound’s lack of a pay day. It can be both.
Dany didn’t romantically love Ser Jorah like he did for her unrequitedly, but she did love him, likely in a daughterly way so his betrayal hurt her to the core. Looking at him might have led to her breaking down and crying in an “unregal” way.
But yes it was also a way of showing disrespect to him since she was banishing him at the pain of death. She was no longer acknowledging his presence.
Iwan Rheon and Alfie Allen are tremendous actors and they keep the Reek scenes interesting for me this season. We’ve only had a few, and every scene is different and seems to have a concrete purpose. I think they’ve done a pretty good job this season.
I haven’t read the books, so I was shocked by the ending!
This fucking sucks. I loved Oberyn. WHY????
This cannot stand!
I think the beetle crushing story meant something, especially seeing Oberyn’s head smashed against the ground like a little bug by a much larger, simpler man.
The focal point of the story is that he cannot figure out WHY his cousin was killing the beetles. What was gained? Underlying this, Tyrion is wondering why his own father and sister are so insistent on destroying him.
I think it was just about the nature of inequity and strife — just as Tyrion was able to get joy out of being “one of the gang” by making fun of his simple cousin, that same cousin could feel the superiority of crushing those beneath his station in life.
I think the story is meant to be analogous with the behaviors of Tywin and Cersei, that are so far above anyone else, yet still spend their time crushing the lowly bugs. I think Tyrion did know that, and I think this story was his way of making Jamie see that too… but what do I know, maybe Tyrion will go to his death not knowing what that story means, and maybe that death will be sooner than I hope/expect.
The simple answer to why the simple minded cousin (and his dad, and sister) keep killing things/beetles…is
BECAUSE THEY CAN.
That’s certainly an interesting visual counterpoint (the end of the fight with the simple-minded oaf cousin smashing beetles), but to me the point of the monologue is all about going through life not getting answers.
I think all of us go through life looking for answers on some level… hoping that the purpose of life in general, or our lives, or some kind of plan to the universe will be revealed. The point of the monologue is that there’s not always a point, not always a payoff. In the end, you often don’t find that which you seek; you often don’t get answers or have things revealed to you. Sometimes life isn’t neat and tied with a bow, and it sucks and seems pointless and purposeless.
SPOILER: he was crushing the beetles because when pulverized they make for a protein rich flour that can be used for an assortment of delicious baked goods. Just ask Fatty.
How long until someone has made a mash up video of Oberyn yelling “Who gave you the order?!” and then a cut to Jack Nicholson in the final court scene in A Few Good Men?
The biggest story for me on the “undercard'” was Dany exiling Jorah. I would have thought she would have kept him around and had him feed false information to King’s Landing.
Also, what happens in a trial by combat if both champions die? Or is it just the champion to die first looses?
Good question. I guess the it’s whoever dies first. Or whoever most obviously dies. We don’t know what will eventually happen with the Mountain but we very clearly know that he killed the Red Viper.
Considering medieval level medicine, I imagine the victor would often die from wounds suffered in a duel. So I think you’re right with “first to die loses.”
Yeah, I almost expected there to be some twist in that it sure looked like both the Mountain and the Viper were lying there dead at the end. So, like you ask, what happens if they’re both dead and the combat is supposed to represent the will of the Gods– who can prove that the Mountain didn’t die first, in the act of killing Oberyn? Also, why does Tywin get to declare the outcome? Since this has shifted to trial by combat, would he still be a judge? Shouldn’t that declaration be reserved for Tommen, who’s now King? I guess I need to read up on the Westeros version of “The Marquess of Queensberry Rules.”
Yes, whomever is the first “loser” loses regardless of whether the victor eventually dies from his wounds, hence Tywin called the battle. The Gods have spoken. This is the same sort of rules they would have used for a friendly joust too. Those were sometimes deadly as well, even though they were just intended to be “good sport.”
Jorah stopped spying for Varys long ago. He turned down the pardon to save Danaerys.
Peter Leeson has written a lot about medieval trial by combat. It rarely actually resulted in combat, since they generally settled. And the combat was regulated in terms of weapons and armor so that it was unlikely to cause serious injury. There were rules about what happened if there was no victor many hours into the combat, because give those previously mentioned regulations that was apt to happen. So deaths were actually not a common occurrence.
Did the Mountain say who gave the order? I couldn’t hear it.
@NCTV:
Not to beleaguer the point but the universe of “Game of Thrones” is NOT Middle Ages Earth even if the clothing seem out of the 14th century. It is probably not even our Earth in an alternate universe. This is a world where magic exist, even resurrection so some potion could probably be whipped up to cure the Mountain for a job well done.
Anyway the rules are different and the expectations has to be different.
I’m going to need to see what plot developments come out of Oberyn’s death because as of right now, I can’t say that it worked me.
If Oberyn had just been some cocky, showboat I could have accepted his death by hubris in his battle with the Mountain. But this wasn’t some warrior taunting his foe. This was a man trying to get 20 years of vengeance out of his system. He was attempting to get the information he needed, the closure he needed for his family that murdered so horribly and brutally.
And then to have the Mountain literally shatter his head in his hands while taunting him with the rape and murder of his sister and her children after making us care so much about this personal vendetta? No. I’m not for it. It’s too much. Too much piled on for the sake of shock and showing what a cruel, unforgiving world this is. I mean, at this point, surely every viewer/reader understands that. Pending any satisfying plot development out of this, within the episode, Oberyn’s death just serves as another disappointing reminder of what we already saw through the deaths of Ned Stark, Robb and Catelyn (hell even Joffrey).
And once Oberyn had the Mountain on the ground still alive, it was a bit predictable what would happen next. The grisliness of it wasn’t even played to an effective shock level as a “Hannibal” would.
We’ll see, but right now, I unfortunately find myself in the camp of being frustrated with GRRM and co, not because of killing off a fan favorite, but for once again leaning on a brutal death that makes the viewers/readers squirm as a plot device. At a certain point, this becomes tedious.
Sorry my man. But my Buffalo Bills lost 4 straight Super Bowls. And Alice died today. So there you go.
I think you’re making some good points here. But I kinda like the fact that nobody is being spared. Well except for S1 characters that are still alive.
Totally agree, though I’ll accept Oberyn’s death better if Tyrion somehow manages to survive. If, instead, this season has all been Tyrion’s long slog toward execution, I’m gonna cry “retread,” because Martin and the show already played that scenario with Ned Stark. It’s not gonna feel “shocking” so much as redundant, and a waste of one of the best characters. (My husband probably put it best in saying that if Oberyn wins and Tyrion is freed, then Tyrion dying by some other means by the end of the season would feel genuinely surprising and weirdly more acceptable. But if Oberyn loses and this is just “Tyrion spends a long time in prison and then gets executed,” despite some wonderful monologues by Peter Dinklage, the story itself will just feel like its falling back on tricks we’ve already seen).
Game of Thrones = Game of Games: Chardee MacDennis
That’s the point……there is no justice in this world, from Gods or Men.
100% agree.
I knew what would happen because I read the books and unfortunately I have to say that my thoughts on Oberyn’s death hasn’t changed even one bit since I first read it.
It was – as you said – a stupid and pointless death for the sake of a cheap shock. Of course you never know what will come out of it, but for now it’s just unnecesary. And also boring.
Martin said – after the Red Wedding- that he wants his readers to be in a constant state of dread. But he can’t be doing it by killing 90% of the heroes. It just gets predictable. There has to be a balance.
The real shock would be if he won this fight and everything went as planned. It just would be so out of the oridinary that it would become the biggest plot twist of the season.
Will people be shocked if Tyrion dies in one of the next two episodes or if he doesn’t? Or maybe both?
The Oberyn scene definitely could have been played better. Without making a comparison with the books, they could have made it more surprising and more believable for TV.
The director should’ve misdirected us into thinking the dramatic point of the scene was that despite finally getting his revenge on the *proximate* cause of his sister’s brutal death, Oberyn is about to be denied any real satisfaction and the politics will grind on without any higher justice. Perhaps, after the Mountain goes down, have close-up shots of that cruel monster convincingly seeming like he might say something to spare his life but with an equal chance he might slip into unconsciousness before he can. As Oberyn realizes this, his demands for a confession get less showy, more desperate, and finally raw, and Tywin starts to appear nervous. *Then* the Mountain grabs him.
That, I think, would have satisfied both the newcomer TV viewers and the fans of the books who knew what was coming.
Well remember when Oberyn showed up for the wedding, and Tyrion was surprised that he showed up and not his brother? I assume his death will now bring the appearance of his brother to King’s Landing.
I feel like people are overreacting to this a bit. It was gruesome and cruel, and he was likeable. But then again, we haven’t lost a true major good guy since the Red Wedding – and we still have not, as Oberyn only walked into the show this season, and served only one purpose in the long-term plot so far as we know (that being, his role in Tyrion’s trial). In a way, this was kind of a head-fake of a character death. Tyrion’s not dead, at least not yet. And all our others – Arya, Jon Snow, Sansa, Dany; if you’re feeling charitable throw in Bran and Brienne – are alive, kicking, and maybe even moving toward some greater destiny.
Give it a while and see where this fits into the grand scheme of things.
I actually found the Tyrion/Jaime scene to be the low point of the episode. I get what they were trying to do but it just screamed “Metaphor!” and took me out of the story. I loved all the stuff before the fight and actually forgot about the upcoming fight, especially during the Vale scenes. Of course, the fight delivered as well and was an awesome end to the episode.
Unfortunately, I was spoiled in a comment section about The Mountain killing Oberyn. I had no idea how it happened, and was honestly a little disappointed. I never would have thought anyone in Westeros could dominate him the way Oberyn did, it a shame to see that turned on its head because of cliched gloating.
I found the Missandei/Grey Worm scenes a little out of place, but maybe I am just being impatient and this will end up having some role in the larger story.
Finally, my biggest question mark for this season is the direct fall out from the Red Wedding was never really addressed. No Walder Frey / Edmure? Where is the damn Blackfish? I was really hoping for at least minor developments in this subplot, but instead got plenty of pouting Stannis.
It wasn’t gloating, he was demanding a confession. And he ultimately got it.
My honest thought: I thought the ending of the fight was rather predictable. They’ve been building up a theme all season where Tywinn and Cersei are going to extract every ounce of “justice” they can get from Tyrion even if he’s not actually responsible for Joffrey’s death. Oberyn was little more than window dressing here; an interesting idea that was not going to have that great of an impact in the overall plan. Once he had knocked the Mountain down and just kept dancing around him demanding that he say his sister’s name, I kind of figured that he was done for, even if no one could see just how gruesome it would be (in many ways, a death we’d see in a Hannibal serial killer of the week, if just a bit cruder). To have Tyrion escape death like this again would have just been too much of a dues ex machine as Alan said.
Instead, I say that Jaime is the wild card here. He’s obviously a very changed man from earlier in the series, and even this season (and the way they portray him now makes me wish they had taken a different tact about that incident in the sept). I think for the first time in his life, he’s seeing things more the way Tyrion does, and realizes the treachery and naked desire for power that both his father and sister have. He has a newfound respect for Tyrion that he did not have before. It even looks like he’s come to actually enjoy the time they spend talking in Tyrion’s cell. Put all of that together, and it will not surprise me at all if Jaime ends up aiding Tyrion avoiding the executioner’s axe before the season ends.
I will also be very curious to see what plays out with Littlefinger. I wish they would have done a bit more with the major revelation two weeks ago that he is the one person who more or less has put all of the events of the entire series into motion. I’m sure we’ll get more answers on what his grand scheme are and how Sansa and control of the Eyrie play into it all, but that felt a bit stalled out.
After what Lysa said about how “my husband, my sister, my father” had all stood between her and Littlefinger and they were all now dead, I rewatched the scenes about her/Cat’s father’s death and I didn’t hear anything specific about how he came to die, just that their uncle Blackfish was there when he actually died. That line left me wondering if there is a reveal yet to come about that situation. (Let me stress that I am NOT a book reader, just a curious viewer.)
I don’t think Tywin knows who killed Joffrey, but I think from all we have seen over recent episodes that Cersei really believes Tyrion did kill him. To me, this shows both how much Cersei’s personal dislike of Tyrion has tainted her opinion of him all their lives and how little she understands Tyrion’s personality and his style of playing the game.
Maybe Jaime can get Tyrion off the hook by going public about his incestuous affair with Cercei, thereby acknowledging that Joffrey was his son and not Robert’s and thus undermining Joffrey’s claim to the throne. That would mean that Tyrion can only be accused of murder and not regicide.
Is there any doubt that the ultimate end to “Game of Thrones” will end up being depressing as all hell? I love the series, love the stories, love discussing crazy theories with other crazy fans, but at times it really is a psychologically abusive relationship.
BTW, I thought it was a great job by the writers of giving Sansa’s dress a bit of a “mockingbird” look, to further emphasize her show of loyalty to Petyr. Of all the character pairings, this one is fast becoming a favorite.
It seemed to me that Sansa dressed and altered her hair so as to resemble her aunt, showing loyalty to her own survival.
SBERNSON, I’m afraid you’re right. I don’t think GOT will end well for the characters or us, the viewers. It IS a bit like an abusive relationship. All I could think at the end of the episode was, Games of Thrones, you’re killing me. But I love this show like no other.
I think you do a disservice to the actor playing Ramsey. Since that whole season of torture, which was an editing problem more than anything, he’s been totally compelling. A real sick fuck.
First off, I’d like to say I love this site already to get instant reactions to events that happen on my all time favorite show without being worried about spoilers and idiots trying to compare it to the books while the season is still in progress. I had Joffery’s death spoiled, another huge secret not seen yet, and who poisoned Joffery; which really killed the impact.
Man, my favorite character on the show is now gone. Oberyn was smooth, cunning, provocative, yet talented in combat…and he mucks it all up with a lack on concentration. OMG I didn’t see that coming, but should have known something bad was going to happen when he looked up at Tywin, pretty much calling the great lion a liar to his face..and foreshadowing his next victim. Nothing good happens messing with Tywin.
Really hating the Baelish angle. Would someone please kill him already. If he bangs Sansa (which looks more than likely now), I riot! I thinks Sansa may be using him as a buffer from dealing directly with politics, or she could be replicating what she feels her mother feels about Baelish from all she heard, and growing into that strong woman. Hope it’s the former as the latter was from a lot of manipulation, and I’m really tired of Petyr wining.
Does anyone else find that the general storytelling has now become stale and predictable? After Ned Stark was killed, the series had garnered this tag of unpredictability where no character big, or small, was safe. This wasn’t your typical fantasy show full of the same tropes.
Now I just feel like any moment of redemption or triumph is going to end in failure unless your name is Danaerys Stormborn.
So you totally saw the Red Wedding coming?
I loved this episode, as I love every episode of Game of Thrones, and found the “undercards” every bit as compelling as the duel that gave this episode its title – although the duel itself was utterly spectacular, it must be said! Then again, I have never shared Alan’s disdain for Ramsay Snow and his storyline (I find the character despicable, as we’re supposed to, but I recognize the purpose that he serves in the story and I think that Iwan Rheon plays him well).
Tyrion’s monologue about his simple cousin smashing beetles was riveting. In fact, I think it’s safe to say at this point that I can want Peter Dinklage monologue about anything and find it riveting (*Insert Weekly Statement About His Emmy Worthiness Here*). I have to admit that at first, I was surprised that the writers were devoting such a large amount of the time leading up to the fight on a speech that didn’t have an obvious purpose. But as it went on, it struck me as being strangely profound allegory for almost everything that we’ve witnessed so far. In a world saturated with as much brutality and cruelty as the one that Game of Thrones occupies, Tyrion is one of the only men who is either curious enough or cares enough to attempt to find reason and meaning amidst the madness. Whether it’s a brain-damaged child crushing insects or a “vicious idiot with a crown on his head” terrorizing people that he sees as little more than insects, Tyrion wants and needs to understand the world in which he lives. Some, like Jaime, have simply come to accept such senseless acts as an inevitable cost of living in the world. Others, like Tywin, are only concerned with making that world bend to their will. Tyrion aspires to more, and to the hope that others might share his desire for a more reasonable world. No character on Game of Thrones is safe, but if the show loses him, it will be its most significant loss yet.
Turning to Sansa – she was excellent in tonight’s episode. Sansa’s never been the most popular character with the audience, but I’ve been a fan of hers for a while and tonight we started to see why she might be worthy of such faith. Lying to save Littlefinger and later expertly playing on his desire for her to secure her position showed how far this once-naïve girl has come. Sansa’s been through hell, and Littlefinger is but this was the most concrete evidence we’ve seen yet that Sansa has the potential to become a real player in the game.
Arya bursting in hysterical laughter when she learned that yet another family member of hers had died (albeit a despicable one whom she had never met) was pitch-perfect. She’s seen enough to recognize just how much her tragic story has taken on an air of comedy as death draws her in ever closer.
Finally, I bid a fond farewell to Oberyn Martell, a great character who will be missed. And an equally fond farewell to Pedro Pascal, an actor who brought him to life in brilliant and memorable fashion. I wasn’t familiar with Pascal’s work before seeing him on this show, but after this, I’ll be watching to see what he does next with great interest.
I loved that Sansa was the first person to beat Littlefinger at the game, not least because pretty much all the other characters, as well as many viewers, have dismissed her as unable to play it well. As the scene with Jorah counterpointed, deciding that you need to keep something a secret from your allies means that anyone who knows that secret can choose to play it against you at any time.
“…which is why I assumed without any real hesitation that Oberyn would score the huge upset victory over the Mountain and secure Tyrion’s life and freedom to the dismay of his father and sister.”
Really? I knew from the moment he finished his monologue (at the end of last episode) with Tyrion that the mountain would win. Oberyn was far too “heroic” a character for game of thrones to let him live.
Yeah. Martin has pulled this one so often now that it’s become its own cliche.
It’s true. This show (I assume it’s mostly GRRM, but I haven’t read the books) has been reveling for so long in turning the cliches on their heads that things have now come full circle: they need to go ahead and observe a few cliches to keep things from becoming too predictable!
I must say that death was gruesome. I did expect it though when he started showboating. I saw The Mountain’s hand move right before he grabbed him. I also was wondering what would happen if both combatants died. And I gather that whoever dies first “wins”. I would have liked to have seen Oberyn for a bit longer. He was interesting.
Sansa’s transformation has been fascinating. She is really learning how to play the game. I loved how she just knitted away, while Littlefinger talked to her. I wonder if she will ever find out Littlefinger’s role in her father’s death.
I do like the rules here about spoilers. I haven’t read the books, so I don’t need it spoiled here or hinted at. IMDB is a great site, but the comments section is riddled with spoilers. It ruined Robb’s death for me.
I agree with Alan about the laughing. I believe Arya was laughing about what else could go wrong.
The banishment of Jarah was very sad to me. Yeah he betrayed her at first, but now he was fully on board with her.
We were laughing right along with Arya in this household. It’s like, “really? My AUNT is just dead now, too? Your plans suck, Clegane.”
Yeah, wtf is up with the Eyrie not being in the opening credits AGAIN? The opening credits this season has really bothered me far more than it should, but it totally is bothering me when the inclusion and exclusion of points of interest make no sense at all.
Yeah, Braavos looks nice on the map, but why show it when it’s not featured in the episode, when the placement of it is still awkward and ruins the flow of the song (The Wall no longer getting that swell in the music)?
Y’know, if I’m gonna watch this episode later and this review’s header pic, y’know, the one that I see as the first thing as soon as HitFix loads, although I wasn’t even looking for GoT reviews, turns out to be a spoiler of the fight’s outcome, I will be VERY pissed!
Coming to a TV recap site when you’re fearing a spoiler is never a good idea.
Since when is this a TV Recap site? I thought this was an entertainment news site! I know that it has some recaps and I wouldn’t mind if this image* would be buried somewhere deep within the site and only visible when I decide to check out the recap of this specific show or episode, instead of RIGHT ON THE FRONTPAGE OF THIS ENTERTAINMENT NEWS WEBSITE AND THE FIRST THING VISIBLE WHEN I VISIT IT!
*I still don’t know if it is really a spoiler or just a random image from the episode. I have to wait a few more hours till I can watch it. So maybe the whole conversation is completely useless and in this case I apologize, although I was pretty much only rhetorically asking IF this was a spoiler and hinting that in that case it might not be the smartest thing to put it where it is now. Also Rcade seemed to confirm my suspicion with his reply..
That Werewolf Guy – You spend an inordinate amount of time worried that we’re spoiling things for you that you aren’t sure are spoilers, but may be spoilers even if they aren’t. [Sharlto Copley in “Maleficent” being the most recent example.] This picture is not a spoiler.
This picture spoils that there is a high-flying fight between two characters who were established in the previous episode as being headed for a fight. The two characters’ nicknames are the title of the episode. The picture spoils NOTHING about the result of the fight, other than that one man used a spear and the other man used a sword.
Of course, because I say that, you’re going to assume a result. Therefore you should assume that I would assume that and that I would tell you things based on that assumption.
It’s not a spoiler.
-Daniel
OMG, the red viper uses a SPEAR in battle? How dare you spoil that information?
I AM CALLING THE INTERNET POLICE AND SHUTTING THIS SITE DOWN!
A very famous scene from Hemingways novel “A Farewell to Arms” describes ants in a log being put into a fire. The narrator could have saved them from death, but he didn’t bother, and actually just threw water on the fire, so he could fill his cup, which only steamed some of the ants to death.
The idea is that the soldiers in the war are like the ants, with random things happening that they are powerless to control, and that no God, or any power, takes any interest or will save them.
The beetles have a similar function. All the people living in Westeros are being, or will soon be smashed by events over which they have no control. The striking feature of this series is how people seem set on a path, maybe by fate, from events they endured as children or young men. None of the characters has been able to escape the path they have been on,except to adjust to crises and worsening circumstances. So many motivations go back to events from years ago, childhood trauma or family tragedy. Things seem to be changing, but just the circumstances change, not so much the primary motivations of any key character, again, motivations set in childhood, but smashed about by fate.
Have any characters grown? Or changed fundamentally in positive ways? Or given up the chase after lost glory or honor or revenge?
I’m not an expert, but I think the beetles are just representing the characters and the motivations for characters set in motion years ago (so not conscious) and the inability to escape what you must face.
I t shows the brutal disinterested role of external forces and events. There are no heroes, just people trying to avoid being smashed.
Plus, the beetles,well, there will continue to be death on a massive scale. But we knew that. So not too much surprising in the killing of beetles that represent the people of Westeros.
I’d say that Jamie has changed in a positive way. I, of course, am not including the scene in the sept. It’s clear that the writers did not intend for that to come out as it did, so I am excepting it as the way they intended.
Jaime, The Hound, Theon Greyjoy, Daenerys, Sansa, Margaery…the list goes on. Character development is a strongsuit of this series.
I’ve enjoyed this season so much because finally, some of the real evil people got what they deserved – Joffrey, Craster, the Night’s Watch rebels who took over Craster’s Keep, Bolton’s evil henchman (forgot his name). I assumed that Oberyn would win – I really didn’t think they would introduce such a character just to have him hang around brothels and get killed off at the first opportunity. So I was shocked and disappointed at his very grisly death. I’ve always thought that whole thing about how anyone could get killed at any time was a bunch of bs. Only true if you’re a Stark or a secondary character or a good guy. When Cersei or Tywin or even Jamie and the Boltons bite the dust then maybe I’ll start believing that. Right now it just feels too manipulative in a really obvious way and far too nihilistic (not to mention ridiculously, gruesomely violent) to be enjoyable. Plot lines are starting to repeat – Stark siblings somehow keep missing each other. Ridiculous. How any times has this happened now? Too many.
I now actively avoid any scene with Theon and the psychopath. There had better be some hell of a payoff to make this arc worthwhile but I can’t imagine any development that would be worth having to watch those scenes.
Sansa’s transformation was my favorite part of the episode, though nothing we’ve ever seen from her indicates that she would have the savvy to make that change to a real manipulator. It was pretty abrupt and not really believable. That said, I’d be very happy if GOT became the story of the Stark sisters. With some asides from Brienne and Pod.
At a certain point I was afraid of what the mountain might reveal as he confesses. I had the feeling he would reveal a far worse truth than him having killed the princess.
And Obryian’s cockiness was a mistake, as he became the beetle, and became a duplicate of Tyrion, wondering why and who with no answer.
I freakin’ loved Oberyn, and now I’m really sad he’s gone. What the hell, Game of Thrones?
But kudos to the show for keeping us caring about so many characters, when we know they could die at a moments notice. I’d imagine it’s hard doing that, since there’d be a chance we might not invest in an otherwise interesting character, for the sake of our own feelings.
Oh the video mash-ups are up already [www.youtube.com]
Well, I’m keeping the banner pic at the top of this article as my desktop screensaver for at least a week, for coping.
I liked the Dany/Jorah scene but good god was the rest of this some terrible filler; oh, little Ramsay got daddy’s name?! Woopiteedoo! Though, I laughed my butt off a split-second before Arya did, just seeing the utter misery begin to wash over the Hound’s face.
That fight scene was amazing, though the actor that played Gregor 3.0 looked really uncomfortable in that armor. And seeing Ellaria’s look of utter horror as Oberyn was massacred? Ugh, that got me.
As a long time reader of the books I’ve been waiting for this duel for ages. Overall, I’m very pleased with how well it was done. Of course, I’d have liked the fight to be a bit longer…. and more information given about the Red Viper and why he has that nickname in the first place…But Gods be good it was a nasty and brutal ending. Even knowing what was coming I’m not sure if I will sleep well tonight.
The look on Cersei’s face at the outcome of the fight was the most repellent image to me, for all the most obvious reasons, but mostly considering her final talk with Oberyn about her daughter.
The character of Cersei is beyond redemption at this point…which is saying something, considering this universe.
I’m wondering how safe the daughter is now that Oberyn’s dead in such a gruesome fashion, but since he was just a prince of Dorn (vs. *the* prince), maybe the repercussions–if any–won’t touch her? After all, Oberyn was the one who made the decision to fight; he wasn’t forced into it.
And finally Deadwood’s Dan Dority vs Captain Turner fight scene is toppled from its throne as the most brutal ever shot!
Nope… the Deadwood fight was much more brutal.
The best episode of the season yet, but depressing as hell.
The fight was great (at least for the most part of it) and suspensful, even though I knew the outcome. I mean, damn! Oberyn was an amazing fighter!….. But then of course THAT happened. Hugely disappointing ending and the hardest death for me to swallow since Ned Stark. For many reasons, not only because it was outstandingly gruesome. It was also stupid…. For fuck’s sake, you have the guy laying on the ground half-dead and instead of finishing him off you’re monologuing??!! It would took only one goddamn blow, one! Who cares if he admits the guilt? Why don’t you yell at him when he’s already dead? Omg….
It’s depressing because we just lost – in a very stupid way – a great character whom we knew so little of and who had still so much more to give us. Eh…
Why would anybody cheer for the heroes if they die all the time?
I love what’s happening with Sansa. She has shown in previous seasons that she’s not a dummy, but for the first time she’s showing how smart she really has become. And even starts manipulating Littlefinger. Damn, girl xD.
Unlike Alan I really like Reek/Ramsay storyline this season (last season it also wasn’t bad, I actually enjoyed it 100 time more than Stannis and Bran). Roose’s stoicism and that “not-impressed” attitude is getting more and more awe-inspiring. His son is a twisted combo of The Joker from TDK and Alex DeLarge from ACO, but in front of Roose he’s just a… puppy. And that’s saying how influential Roose is, he retains control over such a sick fuck almost effortlessly. He doesn’t give a shit that Ramsay is a psychopath, ’cause it’s his psychopath. He doesn’t shit in his own nest like Tywin does and is also more careful than him. IMO Roose Bolton > Tywin Lannister, as far as intellect comes; and Ramsay/Roose scenes > Ramsay/Theon scenes.
The rest was a little dull, but ok.
Arya/The Hound arc is dragging on this season like Dany storyline in season 2. I’m sick of them just walking around and doing nothing.
Dany banishing Jorah should be a bigger deal than it was here. Not enough screentime, it felt awfully rushed.
I’m leaving off The Wall for now since we’ll have a whole episode of it next week and this week nothing of real importance happend there.
Ok, that’s probably all of it.
Absolutely loved the episode. I had a hard time watching Oberyn get killed especially since I made the sad and disappointing mistake of getting attached to him.
I am growing ever so tired of the Theon/Ramsay scenes as well. Alfie Allen is incredible though.
Just one minor thing. We have visited Braavos, at least we did briefly when Stannis and Davos went to visit the Iron Bank.
Given the incredible source material the showrunners have to work with, I’m disappointed at how much boring stuff has made it into most episodes the past two seasons. Seasons 1 and 2 just never had me thinking this way. There’s been a clear drop in quality. The fact that Alan could rattle off so many “undercard” elements says something. If leaving out the dull threads (Theon) and speeding up the other ones (Dany–how many nearly identical slave-freeing scenes did we see?) means less fidelity to the books, so be it.
I was literally applauding Oberyn’s seeming victory over the Mountain. Needless to say, his unfortunate change of fate was pretty devastating. I liked Oberyn, but his death doesn’t mean that much to me. He probably deserved it being as stupid and vengeful as he was in the end. It is Tyrion’s fate that is devastating. If he is executed (and I have no idea if that will happen), that may be one straw too many for me. Not sure I could go on after that. Hopefully GRRM changed his ways by this point in the books … I’m not too confident in that.
All I can say is I hope Tyrion doesn’t die !!! This show won’t be half as good without him, let him get out this please! ! Lol
In season 2 during “Blackwater” Cersei explained to Sansa how she deals with men and how Sansa should. Cersei told her a few things the last of which was Your best weapon is between your legs. When Sansa told Balish I know what you want I’m sure she remembered that and understands how to withhold it to make herself safe and get what she wants.
I’d forgotten about that interaction between Cersei and Sansa. In that last scene of hers, the way she enters and carries herself suggested to me that Sansa is playing her own game with Balish and her cousin (fiancé? if Tyrion is killed, which is hard to imagine), and Balish knows it. I was thinking she learned some lessons from watching Margery
Comment coming as soon as I crush a few beetles.
I knew we would pay for the humor of the first episode of this season. Last night was a grueler. Pain all around. Ouch!
Alan nailed it, lot going on in the undercard(s). Many unanswered questions!
• But first — Missandei. Yeeoowwww! Two thumbs WAY up.
• Did Cersei said a word this episode?
• Could definitely see the fight ending the way it did. Errr, maybe not in that gruesome detail. So will Tyrion’s legal team now say “Since they’re both dead . . .” (If the Mountain’s in fact dead.)
• Did Sansa actually get down with Littlefinger? Or will it be nebulous and unanswered, like Rick and Ilsa upstairs at Rick’s (Casablanca) Place?
Obviously setting up for a ridic penultimate & finale. Bring it!
– MBG
NOT a book reader. THANK you, comment moderators!
Maybe Braavos was in the opening credit map because Littlefinger mentioned his grandfather was from Braaavos. I think if you mention the city or have a scene in it, it shows up in the map.
GM has no concept of giving the audience justice… we keep watching and hoping but GM is so obsessed with his damn inbred Lanisters its pathetic… Watch… before the story is complete the real main character is gonna die, GM, and then we’ll all be wishing he would have just ended the damn thing and given us dragons, white walkers, and dead lanisters.. I’m officially done with this story.. thanks but no thanks… GM is old and cooky, and apparently his favorite characters are those that involve brother+sister touching… real piece of work this guy.. anyways this dude.. signing off.. pce