Review: ‘Parenthood’ – ‘The Scale of Affection Is Fluid’

A quick review of last night's “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as my sister gives me her condoms…
My local NBC station pre-empted a good chunk of “The Scale of Affection Is Fluid” last night to cover the press conference about the New York doctor with Ebola, which means I didn't get to watch it til this morning, and unfortunately don't have a lot of time to write about what was one of this season's stronger episodes.
The hour not only tabled some of the season's more problematic storylines (this was Lauren Graham and Ray Romano's week off, for instance, so no Hank/Ruby drama), but found ways to liven up other ones that hadn't been entirely working. The show's weird blame game in the Joel/Julia separation has been a mess, for instance, but the question of how the kids and Joel would react to Chris' introduction into their lives was both inevitable and interesting. (I especially liked that the kids only know Chris as “Mom's friend from work,” as I imagine their opinions of him will change rapidly once they realize he's auditioning to be their stepdad.)
And both the Adam/Max and Zeek/Crosby stories did a nice job of illustrating the fears and hopes that fathers have for their sons at any age. Max learning about girls and relationships is a fine topic on its own, but reminding us of Adam's concerns about what the future holds for Max – “I need to believe this is possible,” he says, echoing sentiments he hasn't expressed this much since Amazing Andy performed at Max's birthday party – gives it higher stakes, so it's not just about whether the Aspie boy can get the non-Aspie girl to like him. Crosby, meanwhile, has been oddly backgrounded for the last season-plus, but the motorcycle accident and now the trip to the bar suggest a reckless streak of behavior that concerns his father greatly, even as Zeek can empathize with Crosby's concerns about money and loss of freedom.
Couple that with an effective and simple Amber subplot about the new reality of her single, pregnant life (and one that has me hoping “Silicon Valley” will do a subplot about a dog-sitting app), and you've got a strong all-around episode.
What did everybody else think?
The Julia/Joel thing was weird. He showed up at the BBQ (Why? Was he picking up the kids?) and they cut to a commercial and that was it. It seems like one of those contrivances where Julia (clearly having seen his reaction) could have just explained the situation right there and it wouldn’t have been so bad.
As much as I feel for Joel there’s just something intrinsically funny about a shot of a loved one and his/her new romantic interest being followed by another shot of their ex staring baldly at them from a distance.
I was half-expecting the episode’s closing shot of the kiss to draw back to a shot of Joel in a nearby car just baring his teeth
I though the spelling was Zeke….
I agree, that was just weird. CLOSE-UP OF JOEL SADFACE *cut to commercial* Then they had to argue later on in her office, because…? He was on the other side of the fence, so she couldn’t talk to him? The whole thing was just silly.
I thought it was a great episode. Especially the Crosby and Zeek (is that really how you spell his name?) scenes. Dax Shepherd absolutely killed me with the look on his face right before they cut to commercial, I think it was when Zeek told him it all goes by so fast? I was in tears.
I had to laugh when Amber and Drew were talking, and Drew was saying that basically her life would go back (she can have the bong and vodka back!) to what it was after she had the baby. Yeah-no! Life is never going to be the same for her-in ways she can’t even imagine.
Omg the scene with zeek n crosby had me in tears….amazing acting!,
Drew didn’t say her life would go back to what it was pre-pregnancy. He said her life wasn’t over and she’d still be able to have things to enjoy like boyfriends, bongs, and booze.
Last time I checked, single moms are allowed all three of those things, at least in moderation.
I agree with RCADE. There are bluenoses who wouldn’t approve of some or maybe even all those things for a mom, but in Amber’s generation and especially given where she lives, Drew was right. (And of course his “out of order” comment also reflects the fact that she will be only about forty when her child attains the age of majority.) Interesting to see him develop into the wise younger brother.
Am I the only one who thinks that tech guy will be back, apologizing and saying he was just freaked out momentarily but really likes her?
Guys, guys, let’s not debate when the important thing is that Maureen’s relating to those future hardships.
*Places hand comfortingly on your shoulder* dnt wry, its all gon b k
Tech guy I feel’s gonna be back, yeah. I mean he did put his distance with the whole “I’m uh busy” shpeal but it wasn’t that obvious a backpedal, think he just needs to work it out too. Hopefully the revelation caters to his fetish. Everybody wins on Parenthood :^)
Zeek is by far the MVP of this season. I know everyone has their predictions on his eventual outcome, but man he has been crushing it every week.
I am firmly in the “Crosby dies” crowd.
I am with the Crosby dies group also..they have changed his character too much….you KNOW something is about to happen….
They sure are making us think so, but I’m more inclined to think it’s a misdirect. Why would they tip their hand so blatantly? I’m staring to think Crosby might accidentally kill someone else from his wreckless driving.
If they are killing anyone off, they need to get to it soon so that they have enough time to deal with the fallout. I really don’t see PHood ending on a low note.
Btw, I’d vote for Ruby to be the one who dies.
Good episode. One nitpick… Wasn’t Kristina the one who encouraged Max to run for student president? Seems odd that she’d now be in the conservative/protective camp.
Didn’t buy that Adam would push the new boyfriend to stay, especially if Joel was due to come over
I think it’s more of a “protective mom” thing than a conservative things..Kristina is used to being the only lady in her son’s life and probably thought because of the asperger’s that she would always be..she’s not ready to let go of her little boy…same way Adam acted when Haddie started dating..
I can’t remember who I used to blame for the Julia/Joel breakup — I think it was Julia’s fault, if I recall. Then. Joel was, as is his right, relucant to reconcile. But given Joel
‘s reluctance, I can’t feel to mad at Julia (who looks hotter than ever) for moving on.
Michael
I still tend to blame both of them. Joel really pushed her away and didn’t take her concerns about Viktor seriously. Basically he completely isolated her, but that at the same time doesn’t excuse her for what she did. There’s blame to be had on both ends
There is definitely blame to go around, but when push came to shove, Julia wanted to try to reconcile, and Joel wasn’t even willing to entertain that as even a slight possibility with the therapist. Now a year later, he is feeling regret, a day late and a dollar short. Julia has a new man, that train has left the station.
Speaking of the new man, I thought it was bogus when Hank’s ex tried to keep him from having Sarah around their daughter, and I feel the same about Joel’s attempt to ban Julia from letting their kids get to know her boyfriend. That is just not the ex’s prerogative. I know a lot of people feel differently, but that is a real pet peeve.
Glad to read this post… I love Joel but he dun goof’d by insisting with his reluctance and then instantly regretting it when Julia tries to respect his rejection by letting it go and trying to move on.
I never did understand the strong Julia hatred anyway. She fucked up but there was instant remorse there and she never reveled in it the way I kinda felt Joel did when he kept playing hard-to-forgive and just letting her stew in her mistakes
I think Joel’s problems with Julia are really about things that predated her kissing Roy from The Office. She quit her career without involving him in the decision because of her working parent angst and then disrespected his revived career with her stay-at-home parent angst.
When she showed up at his work and was surly to his boss in a way she’d never accept from him at a job, things took a bad turn in their marriage. Julia’s inability to be happy with her current lot in life has been a problem for him.
But I don’t think Julia is to blame for where they are now. Joel hasn’t known what he wanted for a year, even as his wife and kids suffered greatly along with him. She waited a long time to move on, but now she has. Sucks to be you, Joel.
I don’t think that the story of Joel/Julia is playing out like everyone thinks. Everyone appears to blame Joel because he rejected Julia’s attempt to reconcile but I always read that as “I’m not ready now”. If it was more permanent then, as the story has moved ahead one year, wouldn’t they be in divorce proceedings? If Julia was moving on why wouldn’t she start divorce proceedings? Fiction or not, it is a far to frequent example of people not finishing one relationship before starting something else. For Joel, I think it is all about the kids and his feeling of family. I don’t think that has anything to do with Julia herself.
It’s annoying to see Crosby, who has the best life ever (gorgeous wife, great family, fun job) spin out of control because he thinks his life sucks. I guess the idea is that he’s not wired to settle down, but I think most guys would trade places with him in a second.
It was interesting that the “pickup” books Max was reading had the titles of actual books but fake author names. They may be terrible, but I think some of the advice could actually have helped him — they involve memorizing ways of dealing with social situations, which seems like something he does anyway. At the very least, he would have learned that you don’t tell a girl you barely know that your romantic interest in her is at a 5 on a scale of 5.
There was yet another moment in this episode where Amber and Drew looked like they were about to kiss. No wonder neither of you can manage a normal relationship, Donny and Marie! (Actually, I’m pretty sure Mr. Dog Park Perv will be coming back around soon enough. Can’t wait until Amber reveals that her sort-of-ex is a big guy with extreme anger issues.)
I agree that Zeek is still on a hot streak. But depression is a very common aftereffect of heart surgery, so it would be a shame if we see him getting over his too quickly.
I think it was the one two punch that made max telling Dylan he liked that much so effective. Yes he said it but as soon as she snakily said that he was a 2 he kind of stunned her by saying I can work with that. Kind of romantic, since he basically thinks she is special and he is willing to go the distance :)
Crosby’s job isn’t fun at the moment: The Luncheonette just lost its number one act and only revenue generator in Oliver Rome. Adam also appears to be more interested in running a school kitchen than his recording studio, so that’s another concern.
He does have great kids and a gorgeous wife, though Jasmine is too controlling. She wins every single argument they have.
Were the author names fake? I thought “Mystery” was a real PUA.
Those PUA authors are really gross–I agreed with the idea of getting rid of the books. They are completely misogynistic.
I think Max’s approach was actually good (agree with Amrit). He doesn’t have the ability to come across as “smooth” so *sincere* has got to be his ticket. He’s not going to be able to sweet talk a girl in the conventional way, so quantifying it in a score is the best way for him to express a compliment. It seemed to work…
Agree with RCADE that Jasmine is too controlling. She’s not wrong that Crosby is a bit out of control, but putting a lock on his motorcyle is not the answer. If they are going to be in an adult relationship, she cannot treat him like a child. If she doesn’t feel he can handle the responsibility of an adult relationship, she should leave him.
Aw I dunno, the pick-up artist business is definitely disgusting but The Game was.. different. I mean it is about the experience of a man who got into that society from the unhappiness in his life but you’d be surprised at how much of a put-down/acknowledgment it is about those people involved. Very illuminating and his slow disillusionment was a nice report on how individuals can get out of that mindset with their decency intact/restored.
I’m uh assuming the show was referring to Neil Strauss’s book, even though they used an entirely different (I’m assuming fake?) author’s name. So disregard everything I said if that other book actually exists lol
I can’t claim to have read all those books–I’ve just read excerpts and blog posts. Sounds like the one you’re referring to is more of an expose?
Yeah dude that’s the perfect word for it, expose. Although he wasn’t blatant about it, it kinda just snuck up on you how his experience with acquiring quick pick-up skills didn’t lead him to the satisfaction he craved when it came to matters with the opposite sex, much less his respect for his fellow men. Out of all the depravity he bathed in he came out out of it with an understanding that this was only a vantage point.
I’m just babbling. In a more concise point I’m just surprised about an autistic teen brushing up against PUA society. It’s just weird lol
But yeah I agree the “Listen, I’m not a cool guy” angle is probably what will suit Max the most in the long run. I’m sure he’d enjoy Curb Your Enjewthiasm.
I was waiting for Drew to spill the beans about his ex having an abortion against his wishes. Or did I miss an episode where it came out? Or maybe it will come out later as Amber’s pregnancy progresses.
And, dang, I like Chris and hurt for Joel in the same moment.
I’m hoping for a spinoff with Crosby running that recording studio. Think of the special guest opportunities!
This Week’s Updated Parenthood Death Odds
Zeek – Even
Crosby – 2/1
Kristina – 5/2
Camille – 8/1
Haddie – 10/1
Amber – 15/1
Joel – 15/1
Field – 10/1
Damn, no change in Kristina’s odds, I’m betting another $1K.
I’ve been mainlining Gilmore Girls on Netflix and this struck me.
Parenthood – Kristina plans, begins and completes an entire campaign for mayor of a large municipality AND plans, builds and opens a charter school for special needs children — 23 episodes.
GG – Lorelai begins the process of opening her own modestly sized inn. It opens FOUR SEASONS LATER.
Maybe if Luke had access to Max’s friend zone sliding scale it wouldn’t have taken him 200 episodes to get out of there!
the whole Zeek story line is so unrealistic it sad. Anyone who knows anything about open heart surgery can tell its a bunch of crap. You are in such a frail place emotionally & physically but yet Zeek is at family partys and a bar etc. I always thought this show strove to be realistic but they are seriously failing here:(
Susan, he wasn’t drinking or anything. You are saying he can’t even sit on a chair with other people around?
I have said this before, but I think Amber’s character has been wasted ever since she finished high school. She was a smart, scrappy girl who did great on her SATs but somehow didn’t get into Berkeley and the writers had that send her life on a looooong slide. If they had emphasized her smarts, even if she wasn’t going to college she could be running the Luncheonette by now!
Too right you are. It’s nice to see Drew project good judgment but it comes at the cost of Amber needing to go to him for advice that she’s more than capable of coming up with herself. But the sibling trust is nice to see either way, I guess.
And don’t anyone mention the term pregnancy brain. Still too early for that fallback!
I chuckled at Crosby’s comment about having no income at the Luncheonette. That’s OK Crosby, you don’t need money in Bravermanland. Zeek lost a fortune in a land deal in season 1 and his wife still got to spend a few months in Europe 2 seasons later. Julia quit her job but they still had enough money to pay the bills on huge house and Joel could rent a nice apartment. And Adam beats them all, he left his job but could start a new company, send his daughter to an Ivy league school and start a second business in his spare time.
Alright, that’s it buddy. You’ve been warned; only 1 snarky comment allowed from every poster about the Braverman’s endless squirrel fund
Did anyone else catch what I assume was an in-joke about Zeke’s criticsm of Camille’s slow driving, since Bonnie Bedelia’s breakout role was as drag-racer Shirley Muldowney? I thought it was rather amusing.