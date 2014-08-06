Review: ‘The Bridge’ – ‘Eye of the Deep’

A quick review of tonight's “The Bridge” coming up just as soon as I end up being transferred to Sierra Leone…
I was on vacation last week, and therefore didn't review “The Acorn.” This is probably for the best, because the majority of the review might have just been expletives and emoji as I grappled with my feelings about both the final scene with Eleanor and her mysterious imprisoned friend/relative/lover/pet/acorn-eater, and with Sonya trying too hard to connect with her late sister by inviting Jack Dobbs' brother to choke her in bed. The show tends to be at its best when it's at its strangest, but this might have been a weird “Bridge” too far.
“Eye of the Deep” doesn't offer a ton of clarity on the Eleanor front, instead adding another quirk in her enjoyment of romance novels. Its primary concern, unfortunately, is to revisit Marco's desire for revenge on David Tate. My hope is that the revenge plot was a decision made so late in the process of season 1 that neither Elwood Reid nor the since-departed Meredith Stiehm had time to think it through, and that Reid recognizes it's a bad fit for the show but also something that can't be ignored, given what we've seen so far. And in having Marco decline his opportunity for murder (if not for a bit of sadism) for now, we can at least table this business and get back to the rest of what's happening this season.
And the rest of “Eye of the Deep” is very busy indeed, with the death of Jim Dobbs, the revelation of CIA involvement with the cartel (and of Joe from the DEA as Frye's government source), Eva reluctantly (and, I fear, suicidally) signing an affidavit against the cops who abducted and raped her, Galvan's troops executing most of the kids who hijacked Ray and Cesar's shipment, and Charlotte and Ray being placed in charge of the housing development where Eleanor committed the massacre in the season premiere.
That is a lot to deal with, and it's good to see some of the season's many pieces beginning to intersect, even as we're adding more story like the Clio Groupo CEO dealing with an addiction in the family. This level of narrative sprawl is a difficult thing to maintain control of, even over a 13-episode season, so it's good to see Frye and Adriana, for instance, moving between different parts of the story, even as other characters remain largely isolated for now.
This is the last episode I saw before I wrote my advance review of the season, so I don't have a lot new to say here. But I'll be curious to see how the story moves from here, and whether my feeling that the show is simultaneously improved from season 1 and yet not as exciting will go away the deeper we get into things. I may also take the next couple of episodes off from writing just to get a better sense of where things stand before I weigh in again.
But after these five weeks, what does everybody else think?
I actually think this was the best episode of the season so far. And the most gruesome.
And it was the word “eye” in the title.
eye.
Yeah, Marco put his thumb really deep in Tate’s eye socket. :-)
Interestingly that is the second show that I know of in the past week in which a character puts his fingers in the eye of another character as punishment. That other time was on last week’s “Defiance”.
Oh wow was it really Eleanor who did the massacre at the real estate development? So that was Eleanor in the scene when Lyle Lovett walked in and rolled up his pants legs when he walked through the blood and smiled at her on the landing upstairs?
Why did Eleanor do the massacre, do we know? Should I know that too? Along with what I should’ve known about it being our pal Eleanor? Whom we hadn’t met yet at that point right?
Not sure about the real estate massacre…
Was the guy connected to the money (being the courrier?) or they just killed him (and others, there were more than one dead bodies there) to take over his business?
Has this happened? or this takes place in the near future (a FFW)? Are Charlotte and Ray maybe the bodies?
any idea?
It’s not a flashforward. Here’s the series of events:
– Yovani and Eleanor meet with DeLarge at the bank to find out why the money had not been moved out of the Quintana house on schedule. DeLarge says that his courier messed up the dates. Eleanor is very insistent on getting a name for this person responsible, but we don’t hear the name.
– Yovani and Eleanor are seen driving to the housing development. Before they enter, they talk about getting her a new dress after they pick up Yankee, which we later learn is the stuffed drug dog.
– They meet and kill Chip Diaz, the realtor at the model home. We must presume he is the courier responsible for the cock-up, because they went directly to this location after their meeting at the bank where they got a name. They didn’t kill him to take over his business, because later it’s revealed that Fausto Galvan owns that entire development and was able to transfer it into Charlotte’s name, and anyway you don’t come to own a whole development by killing a real estate agent. Diaz was just another employee of this sprawling organization.
– Yovani calls the fixer Monte Flagman who arrives to clean up the scene and sees her at the top of the stairs holding a bloody machete. (Go back and watch — it’s clearly Potente’s face, but as it’s the first time we see her it’s not immediately obvious on the first viewing.)
– Off screen, Yovani and Eleanor retrieve Yankee from the taxidermist. At some point after that, Yovani touches Eleanor inappropriately and she kills him, leaving the car to circle.
– Sonya and company find the circling car with Yankee and Yovani at the end of episode 1.
@Primate:
Exactly on all counts and to be clear Chip was killed because he messed up the dates on which to move the money to the bank for laundering and so costing Galvan $60 million dollars in American dollars and European Union Euros. Now Charlotte and her idiot “boyfriend” has the “pleasure” of being responsible for the money transfers.
Other things:
How can anyone work for organized crime? I don’t mean the moral aspect of it, but the constant threat of being killed even for the smallest mistake? I’m not that greedy myself. And I would like to think even as a stupid teenager I would have more sense as to NOT rob from a Drug Cartel!! And letting Caesar see your face? I feel sorry for the girl he was making out with and the little kid in the mask.
I think the giant tattoo on Eleanor’s back is representative of what deformed human is in that cage. Is it part human part armadillo? ;-)
I disagree with Hank’s genetic predeterminism that because your brother was a murder then genetically there is a chance you are too. However, I think it is possible that Jack is the real killer and Jim was not responsible directly for Sonya’s murder if not completely innocent. That would be an ugly dark turn. Sonya would be sleeping with the man who killed her sister. And Hank would have to deal that he probably rendered mentally infirm and ultimately killed an innocent man (Jim did die of complications of his gunshot wound to the head right?). Remember Jim was severely brain damaged by Hank’s bullet, making him no more intelligent than a five year old, so he never got the chance to defend himself anywhere least of all a court of law.
I am still not put off by season one’s Tate the serial killer main plot like some including Sepinwall. Mainly because I can still see technological ways he could’ve done all he did without being “super human” (GPS trackers and such). The assassin/serial killer Lorne Malvo on “Fargo” was far more super human-and super lucky-than Tate was.
That said Marco should’ve scooped out his other eye with a spoon.
@Primate Thanks for a great summary and reminder of what we’ve already seen. I forget the details so easily and now that it’s important to remember them, my hat’s off to you for putting it all together. I really hope we get some kind of back story or at least rationale for Eleanor’s becoming a serial killer & working for Galvan. It seems like she does not like him, but, then, I’m not sure we’ve seen her express a positive emotion since we’ve met her.
wow Primate thanks!!
the only think that puzzles me in your timeline, is that there were more than one dead bodies in the house.
During their meeting, DeLong is reluctant to divulge the name of the courier because they have a family. Those could be the other bodies at the house, although I don’t know why you’d have your family with you while showing a house, unless they were also living there Bluth-style.
Regarding my response above, I meant:
“I think it is possible that Jack is the real killer and Jim was not responsible directly for Sonya’s *SISTER’S* murder if not completely innocent.”
@Primate I really do think it is a flash forward, I only say that because the only real body you see in that scene is that of a woman and it could possibly be Charlotte, and with her now talking to the DEA coupled with her idiot BF, I’m not surprised she will be one to go. Monte calls Chip Diaz and the phone rings, indicating that Chip is now dead too. But Chip was seen in a later episode (busted for DUI) and identified Eleanor and Yovini. Eleanor has even said they are still exposed and it’s not totally fixed, she is really racking up some names of people that need to be dealt with and I would bet the last episode, or last few episodes, of the season shows the massacre and we come full circle.
Sierra Leone? Boy, some scriptwriters have all the luck.
Two things I’ve been wondering about:
How/when did Charlotte break her arm?
What happened to the tunnel? I mean why were they driving the drugs when they could just use the tunnel?
I was wondering about the tunnel too. Maybe they were afraid it was compromised.
but if that is it, they should have let us know (unless they did and we jsut missed it)
A couple of episodes back, Ray was speaking to Charlotte on the phone, complaining that he hadn’t been able to make contact with her. Charlotte said she had fallen off her horse and broken her arm, and had been to the emergency room. Will the broken arm figure in upcoming episodes, or the actress portraying Charlotte break her arm in real life and the presence of the cast has to be explained?
OK, that solves the arm question. A quick google for “Annabeth Gish broken arm” turns up nothing, so maybe it was part of the character.
Also, I vaguely remember Charlotte running into someone law enforcement (DEA?) at the grocery store (I think) and he knew about the tunnel. But I don’t remember the substance of the conversation.
I wish FX had shown season one before season two so it’d be easier to remember everything. Or if they did, I missed it.
I am concerned for Sonya as the show is certainly setting it up that Jack Dobbs has some secret. Having him look at the 4 drawings, which (I believe) his brother drew (or did Sonya draw them?), and looking at something else, was it a bunch of photos? I can’t remember from last night. Anyway, he is up to something. I don’t want to say “no good” because so far he has not presented as someone bad, per se. In fact, he seems to be desiring more communication with Sonya than she is comfortable with.
I am concerned about Sonya from the moment Galvan asked Marco about her. You dont want Galvan to ask about you, do you? You might end up without eyelids… (brrrrr)
I think it would be too much of a cliche if Jack Dobbs would be the killer.
So far I’ve gotten the vibe that Jack is really just struggling to understand why Sonya is so infatuated with his awful brother, perhaps looking at the drawings to try to see what she sees in them. But there is certainly something off about his interest in them, as if he recognizes something, perhaps a location. Maybe we’re headed to a side plot where some undiscovered aspect of the sister’s killing is revealed.
I gave up about 5 episodes into the first season. Is it worth skipping to the second season?
It is a bit of a different show this season, the weirdness it is still there though.
It is also evolves in quite slow pace..
You can move on directly to season 2 even if I would advise to watch the 2 last episodes of season 1.