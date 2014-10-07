Review: ‘The Flash’ gets off to a fast start for the CW

The first words we hear on “The Flash” come from our hero Barry Allen, who explains, “To understand what I'm about to tell you, you need to do something first: you need to believe in the impossible.”
That “The Flash” (it debuts tonight night at 8 on the CW) is as good as it is isn't impossible, but it is improbable. The core of its creative team – including Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, and longtime Flash comics writer Geoff Johns – are all important parts of another CW superhero drama, “Arrow.” “Arrow” (which begins its third season tomorrow night at 8) has turned out to be a strong show, and the standard-bearer for this new wave of comic book TV series, but it also has an obvious template: it's “Batman Begins: The TV Show,” with some of the names changed, but not all (see Ra's al Ghul, coming soon to an “Arrow” episode near you!), taking advantage of Green Arrow's many similarities to another DC Comics vigilante playboy to do a show very similar in tone to the Christopher Nolan films. It does what it does well, while playing into a pre-established appetite for this exact kind of dramatized comic book storytelling.
“The Flash” is something different. It still has plenty of darkness of its own – borrowing from a recent Johns-scripted revision to the character's origin story, the show opens with a young Barry witnessing the strange, superhuman events that led to his mother's murder – but the overall tone, and the conception of Barry, is much lighter. It owes more to the 1990 CBS “Flash” drama(*) – whose star, John Wesley Shipp, plays Barry's father here – than it does to “Arrow,” “The Dark Knight,” “Man of Steel” or any other recent DC films and shows.
(*) That short-lived '90s “Flash,” of course, owed a debt to a different generation of Batman on film: the more macabre '89 Tim Burton film with Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson. There are times when FOX's “Gotham” also appears more stylistically in sync with Burton than with Nolan, and I wonder if this is an attempt to avoid encroaching too much on the current DC films, or if this approach simply appeals to the various showrunners.
As introduced last season on “Arrow,” this Barry (played by Grant Gustin) is an enthusiastic young CSI for the Central City police, working closely with his mentor, Detective Joe West (Jesse L. Martin), who raised him after his mother's murder. The combination of a lightning storm, the malfunction of a particle accelerator at the local branch of STAR Labs, and the various chemicals Barry has in his office transform our slowpoke hero into the fastest man alive(**), capable of creating sonic booms with just a hint of acceleration, or unwinding a tornado simply by running around it in the opposite direction.
(**) The lightning and the accelerator explosion also function the way the storm of Kryptonite debris did on “Smallville”: as a one size fits all explanation for all the super-powered freaks Barry will be battling for the life of the series, all while the Arrow is mostly dealing with more human villains on his show.
The character in this version is as much Peter Parker as he is the square-jawed comic book Barry Allen – there's even a joke similar to the one from the first Tobey Maguire Spidey film, when Barry notices how much his physique changed after the accident: “Lightning gave me… abs?” – and that plays to Gustin's strengths. One of the reasons superhero films and TV shows have trended towards the grim 'n gritty is that there aren't a lot of actors who can play an old-fashioned, unironic good guy and not seem like a sap. Christopher Reeve made it look easy back in the day, and Chris Evans does it well now, but more often than not, people who try come across as embarrassed to be doing it that way. Gustin – well-scrubbed, dimpled and forthright – tacks right into the fundamental good-natured decency of Barry and makes that into an asset. The character has a lot of tragedy in his backstory, and the show and Gustin don't run away from that, but they also recognize that being able to run at hundreds of miles per hour and help people is fun.
Gustin helps the pilot's big emotional scenes land, and he's helped enormously by Martin, who brings a lot of gravity to Barry and Joe's relationship and what it says about their backstory, and by Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells, the scientist whose team helps Barry learn about his powers. Martin's a cop drama vet (though this is a world away from “Law & Order”), where Cavanagh has mainly been a comedy guy, but each provides a valuable backstop to their young co-star. Other parts of the ensemble need some tweaking – as Joe's daughter (and Barry's unrequited love interest) Iris, Candice Patton seems positioned to fill the same oblivious wet blanket slot that Katy Cassidy did for the first two seasons of “Arrow,” and the writers will need to better balance the comedy and drama load between Carlos Valdes and Danielle Panabaker as Cavanagh's two sidekicks – but there's a good core here.
(Also in need of careful monitoring: the dialogue, which – as on “Arrow” – walks a knife edge between melodramatic corn and something appropriate for a show about a guy in a red costume who can faster than the speed of sound.)
As for the super-speed itself, the technology has come a long way from what John Wesley Shipp was doing when he wore the red suit, but it's still being done on a TV budget, which means a lot of it is shot tight on Gustin as red and yellow streaks fly behind him, or so far away that he could be animated. It does the job, though, and this is a case where I can imagine the situation getting better as the series moves along. Ordinarily, action series are at their most elaborate in their pilots, but when digital effects are involved, the software is improving all the time, and usually getting cheaper in the bargain.
I like “The Flash” at this stage a lot more than I did “Arrow” after its solid but unremarkable pilot episode. It helps that many of the key creative people worked together on the previous show and have learned some lessons about what does and doesn't work in a superhero TV show. But the lighter and more optimistic tone is unexplored territory that could be tough to navigate at any speed. For the first hour, anyway, “The Flash” makes it look easy.
I saw the pilot and I was very underwhelmed.
Alan, how many episodes have you seen? Just the pilot?
Just the pilot.
Wow, underwhelmed? No idea how high your expectations were, but I personally thought it was an incredible pilot. Apart from Iris, what didn’t you like?
First what I liked: I liked Gustin a lot and – like Alan said – it’s hard to play the “old-fashioned, unironic good guy”. But the show around him is very weak.
I didn’t like the model of the “freak of the week” that we’re apparently going to get going forward and this one was not a good start.
The mythology and the emotional moments were too generic to work for me. The “twists” were predictable. It always knew were the episode was going. The dialogue went from cringeworthy to downright bad. It wasn’t funny. None of the supporting characters popped for me.
I like Gustin but he’s not doing anything interesting. The backstory, the mythology, the comedy, the generic freak of the week, the romantic storyline… there’s just nothing to keep me here.
So, Ricardo, the end scene with Cavanagh’s character standing up and peering into the future did nothing for you? I was buying in for the most part, but that scene? That sold me.
I liked it fairly well for the most part, but am I really the only one who found it ridiculous that they measured him taking a few seconds to accelerate to 300 mph? Right from the first time he used his powers to keep that criminal from grabbing a gun, he obviously went orders of magnitude faster than that. If someone moves back and forth in a room at 300 mph, it would be really weird and crazy, but very visible.
Without spoiling anything, there are a lot of familiar names of characters and references to events in the show, if you are a fan of DC comics. Some are names of other heroes and some are villains (in the comics), so it remains to be seen if and when their super-powers kick in. I think that if you don’t know about them, you’ll be just fine, though.
(For example, over in Arrow, last season they had a guy named Ivo whose ship was called the Amazo. In the comics, he’s a scientist who builds robots, one of which was called Amazo.)
One thing that I heard got taken out is a reference to LexCorp (or LuthorCorp, whatever they’re calling it) on a building, as they don’t want to tie this too closely to the DC Cinematic Universe (yet).
And then there’s the strange case of another Flash ’90 actor who will be appearing on the show soon, but more on that later.
I totally missed the Gorilla Gordd reference the first time I saw it, but when I saw the destroyed cage with the name plate attached? I have no idea how they are going to pull that one off.
I liked The Flash pilot well enough. Charming, yet a little cheesy.
When did Tom Cavanagh start trying to channel Jeff Goldblum?
Really looking forward to this after how good Arrow has become. Sounds promising!
Do you know if this is the same version they showed at Comic-Con? I quite enjoyed it and am looking forward to the show, but if it’s the same pilot I’ve already seen, then I can skip watching it tonight :-)
It’s the same version, though there might be some minor SFX tweaks. I saw the leaked pilot a few months back, and I’ll watch again tonight to refresh my memory.
Thanks, MGRABOIS!
It’s exactly the same as the leaked version.
I enjoyed it, but one place where it will never better the CBS version is the suit. That is still one of the best onscreen superhero outfits ever seen
It looked great in the pilot, but I remember noticing it looking worse on a week-to-week basis as they started cutting corners and not spraying the highlights to the foam musculature. And, as good as the suit looked, Flash is the WORST character to bulk up with padded muscles – he should be slim and fleet.
As someone who has seen season 1 of Arrow, but am still waiting for season 2 to appear on Netflix, I am wondering if I should jump right into flash or should I wait until I’ve at least seen his Arrow introduction. Anybody have thoughts on this? Thanks!
It’s a solid introduction on Arrow, but the pilot of The Flash is set up purposefully so that you don’t need to have seen it. So feel free to jump in if you’re interested.
Thanks, bitchstolemyremote. It’s probably going to come down to timing tonight. But it’s good to know I can check it out tonight without any real worries.
Just a heads up Chris, but Season 2 of Arrow hit Netflix 2 days ago.
So far am liking this a good deal more than recent Arrow. Thought Arrow lost a great deal when it shed itself of Yao Fei and Shado and moved Walter, Thea, and Moira to the backburner. Not to mention Caity Lotz is terribly cast, Katie Cassidy is just terrible, and Paul Blackthorne can’t decide if his accent is from Boston or Jersey or somewhere over the Atlantic roughly halfway between the Bronx and Dublin.
Gustin is very good and the show seems to have surrounded him with a very likable cast. Jesse L. Martin is always such a delight. Also prefer the more populist tenor here: the elite rescuing the masses from themselves because good old-fashioned service and philanthropy can’t stop the inexorable slide into urban decay (as in Arrow) seems more than a little out of step with the times.
So pitifully bad. The script, the acting, the directing, the pace. LAME.
Huge potential wasted.
I didn’t like it much, often rolling my eyes at the dialogue, the hipster-doofus scientists, the way things made no sense at times. I’ll give it another chance.
Good start. Remember gang, it’s a PILOT. They’re have to establish tone and hooks for a few eps before they can let the story breath.
It’s way better than Gotham, that’s for sure. Why again is Penguin a murderous psychopath…?
liked the pilot, has good possibilities but the costume was a dud, wrong color entirely and the baggy look in several scenes was just plain wrong. If you’re going to be true to the character of a superhero, a big part of it is sticking to the classic look of the character. Barry Allan’s Flash was created in the silver age and was nicknamed the scarlet speedster. Nothing scarlet about this outfit. It was one of the reasons I agred with Ricardo. Underwelmed. I was also not sure about the commitment to the rogues gallery. The Weather wizard was one of the better villains in that group, and the Flash silverage, had one of the best of the DC universe. I liked Gustin as an actor, but agree with the below that Barry Allan was a very level headed old world nice guy and he did his own science, without depending upon the whole “Star lab,” material. That’s really a holdover from the failed Flash show on CBS. I hope future plots for this new venture stick more closely to the original. Doing that with Spiderman is one of the keys of the Marvel Universe success and one of the problems the DC group has had with their movies. I fear that if this Flash version flops, it will kill any possibility of a Flash movie. That would disappoint. Flash was one of my favorites. I wish the new show well, but they have some problems they need to correct. DS
Yep — I think they learned a lot from Arrow. In fact, they learned by the third episode in S1 of Arrow that they needed to lighten things up a bit and made a one-shot scene with Felicity Smoak a regular thing, thank goodness. The darkness, BTW, is something that I dislike about Gotham. I want to like that show, but they will need to find a balance since it’s a show about a decaying Gotham and the back stories of all Batman’s villains.
I’m a long-time Flash fan — he’s been my favorite hero since Irv Novick was drawing the book — and this was all that I could have asked for. Gustin is fantastic in the role, and it’s fun without being camp. I’m over the moon.
what’s with the broken cage with Groots name on it in star labs ? or was I the only one to see it.
It was Grodd (as in Gorilla Grodd) not Groot
I really enjoyed the pilot and overall I hope they stay true to the comic book versions…Like Smallville they convuluted the original storyline so bad it wasn’t fun to watch anymore…Also making the same mistake with the movies….Stay true to the comic book and watch the old dudes(50’s generation)like myself be loyal fans….Remember we had to use our imagination to make the comic come alive but putting it on film we go to the movies in groves….After the third episode of Arrow I was lost….to many flashbacks…
Absolutely loved it! I’m sticking with it.
Peter Parker meets Barry Allen?
I think the better comparison would be the one, true Flash: Wally West.