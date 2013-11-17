Review: ‘The Walking Dead’ – ‘Live Bait’

A review of tonight’s “The Walking Dead” coming up just as soon as I have enough ammuniition to kill you every day for the next three years…
“Live Bait” wasn’t a particularly exciting episode of “The Walking Dead,” nor an especially subtle one in the way it beat us over the head with the parallels between the Governor’s dead little girl and the live one standing in front of him. But it may have been a necessary one, depending on what sort of long-term plans Scott Gimple has for the character.
The Governor from the second half of season 3 is not sustainable as an ongoing character on this show. He’s just not. He’d become such a cartoon by the end that the show can’t even realistically squeeze just one extra season out of him as the big bad before Michonne sticks her katana through his other eye, or Carl shoots him in the face or Carol bursts out of nowhere to stab him 75 times. So unless Gimple intends to bump off the Governor by the end of this half-season, he is in need of some hardcore character rehab, even if the end result of it still puts him in opposition to Rick’s group.
Did “Live Bait” succeed at injecting humanity back into our local one-eyed despot? A bit, maybe. As I said, the scenes with little Megan were so anvicilicious that they undercut a lot of the character rehab. If Lilly had had a young son, or if the girl were redheaded or African American(*) or in some way not looking so darned much like the Governor’s daughter, it might have still felt too obvious, but nowhere near this obvious.
(*) Changing the family’s race would have also meant casting an actress other than Audrey Marie Anderson – whom I liked on “The Unit,” but who looks so much like Lauren Cohan that it was distracting to have her playing scenes with David Morrissey – as Lilly.
And most of the episode was just the Governor – after randomly burning down part of Woodbury to create a cool and promotable visual – shuffling around and completely closing himself off to the world. And while that may be a good reflection of how he felt after massacring his people, as well as a needed step to get him from emotional Point A to Point B or C or J or wherever he is by the time he’s standing outside the prison, it didn’t make for the liveliest of episodes. Morrissey’s a good actor, but he doesn’t command the screen enough to pull that off for most of an episode.
The most interesting part of “Live Bait” involved our glimpse at how another group of survivors have been getting through the apocalypse. That the sisters had made it this long without figuring out that you have to destroy a zombie’s brain to stop it either makes no sense or suggests their apartment building was such a secure (and, thanks to their father, well-stocked) location that they were insane for trying to leave it – and the Governor should have told them as much before packing them into a truck that almost certainly was going to have to be ditched even if it kept working, given the condition of the roads. But it’s good to be reminded that not everyone has had the same kinds of experiences as Rick’s group, whether it was in our early glimpses of Woodbury, or hearing the tale of the (briefly) surviving prisoners, or catching up with Morgan in “Clear.” AMC is remaining mum on exactly what the spin-off is going to be about, but I would certainly not object to a “World War Z”-style anthology telling unconnected stories of life in the post-zombie apocalypse from all corners of the earth, rather than just the parts of Georgia Rick has been able to visit.
And my overall feelings about “Live Bait” will depend on where the Governor goes from here. If he’s just going to be back to figurative mustache-twirling in an episode or two, then this was largely a waste of time. If there’s an attempt to turn him into an antagonist who isn’t just a pure villain, then this was at least a start, even if it wasn’t an especially gripping one.
“Everyone failed to mention how boring the end of the world would be…”
I couldn’t have said it better myself.
Kind made me wish for some gardening scenes with Rick & Carl.
I kind of enjoyed the break from the prison.
NOPE… I’m all for character development… but that was just awful… just a gross miscalculation…
That sucked. I’m done trying to find something worthwhile in this season. F*ck this show.
How are they supposed to rehabilitate a character that massacred dozens of people!?!
Judging from the comments l have read on several different sites, the majority seem to be buying it. I say ” baa baa”
I feel that little girl was the cheapest/laziest way for them to try and get us the care about the bloody Governor. So predictable….
Basically this proves that the writers are as bored with our “heroes” in the prison as we are. So what did they choose to focus on instead? The one character we’re MORE bored with.
Seriously, a whole hour devoted to a character that was better off dead and a crew we’ve never seen before, with no idea of what’s been happening? In what universe was this a good dramatic idea?
Governor good. Carol bad. I am confused. The scene in the nursing home was funnier than it should have been.
“Look, I know we’re on the second story of a secure apartment building with a food truck, but we need to move on.”
Surprised the Governor wasn’t chugging milk.
It’s just so ridiculous that they would leave that building. It undermines everything that follows.
It’s a bit ridiculous that they could have survived that long without a basic understanding of zombies or zombie behavior. The building was so well-secured that the Governor just walked right in. And Dad apparently had an 18-month supply of oxygen tanks? Amazing he ran low right when the Governor showed up.
I found it somewhat boring, but that may be partly influenced by the fact that I hated the first Rise of the Governor novel, and I hated that the Governor did not die last season. I do think Morrissey is great as the Governor, but I don’t care for how they have used him thus far. It feels gimmicky in some way.
Um, it is possible for a person of one color to have a child of a different color. I’d have thought the relative proximity of the NYC mayoral race would have amply demonstrated that.
Yeah, the new group were far more livelier than the Governor–altho obviously that was deliberate to show how shellshocked the Governor is. All the better to show the contrast when he comes to life by the end of the ep. Plus it was more interesting than when Rick went loco last season talking on the party phone.
It woulda been nice if the Gov had brought his knife to the old folks home so he could silently shiv the biters instead of just walking past em. Hershel learned the hard way the folly of NOT shivving a walker and just passing it by. He coulda had the whole cart of oxygen tanks if he knifed each of the walkers he encountered on the way in so they wouldn’t be riled up and chasing him on the way out, but nooooooooo.
Still, it was nice to see an ep freed almost completely from the problematic baggage of the previous seasons–and to get encouragement that a spin-off can be done well. After all the one part you disliked about the ep, Alan, was pre-existing character.
I think most people are aware of what mixed races are. Thanks for that lesson.
Obviously the reviewer isn’t as well-educated as you are as I was going to make the same comment regarding his statement that recasting the kid’s race means they would have had to recast the parent.
And if he seriously thinks that 2 out of 3 of Morrisey’s new castmates look too much like 2 other cast members, then I think the problem is more with the reviewer than with the cast director.
When I heard there were going to be two “bottle” episodes featuring the governor, I was disappointed. Maybe because my expectations for this character were so low, I found the episode surprisingly good. I agree that the daughter-governor relationship was one anvil of a parallel, but I think it succeeded in humanizing the governor.
Maybe we are in the minority but I liked the episode also.
I kind of enjoyed it too, surprisingly.
Count me in the “like” crowd also, this was probably the most I’ve enjoyed an episode with the Governor yet. This season has actually done a really good job of developing characters, which was the glaring flaw of this show that we’ve all been discussing since season 1. I enjoyed getting to know the new family and seeing the Governor behave like an actual human being. I’m as skeptical as Alan is that they’ll blow it, but I’d say th3 stretch of episodes this season are as strong as any run the show has had.
Overall, really solid episode, IMO. Very pleasantly surprised.
I found the episode to be really interesting. I loved the character development of the governor. Not so one dimensional, he needed more depth added. The only problem.. Confusing how to feel about him at this point.. Which I find to be pretty brilliant.
I’ve hated the character but I liked this episode. This season is turning out to be the best, either because of good writing or because I’m used to the show by now. But every episode has been a little more short story like, a little more contemplative about what it means to live in this world. I really liked the little girl. I thought Lily was Cohan’s sister in real life. Also as a man with a beard he tries to shave every couple of days, unsuccessfully, I object to getting action only when you shave it off.
Well, I agree that this was the best treatment they’ve given the Governor, but I still thought the episode was fairly ridiculous. For me, The Walking Dead is weakest when its characters make completely nonsensical decisions. Leaving the apartment building was one such decision for me. They had a good setup with ample food and a secure, defensible location. With the Governor’s help, they could have killed the walkers in the other apartments, giving the group access to whatever resources were left (food, medicine) and even better living conditions.
There should have been something that forced them out, even if it was something stupid like the building caught fire when the Governor dropped the burning photo out of the window. Other alternatives: a horde arriving, Martinez’s group finding them, the undead neighbors upstairs getting out, the group running out of food, etc. Instead they just all opt to leave, with no destination or idea of what to do. It completely takes me out of the flow of the episode. Why would anybody do that? Why would the Governor, who knows how dangerous it is, take three people who have no idea how to defend themselves out into a world where they have almost no protection? Especially when one of them is a child that reminds him of the daughter that died when he couldn’t protect her? What is the purpose or goal?
This is a basic question of intelligence and logic. The Governor was a cartoon last season, but he wasn’t a dumb one. No amount of good character development (and this episode did have that) can counteract profoundly illogical plot decisions, at least for me.
I’m also a member of the “like” crowd. Yes, there was some use of the obvious. But think about it, when you first saw the family, didn’t you think that just maybe he was going to kill the family for their food, a possibility that was enhanced when he found the gun in the upstairs apartment. I had to adjust my expectations as the Governor was humanized. But of course, even as he was saving the little girl at the end, when I saw Martinez I realized that his challenges aren’t yet over.
Without a doubt, he’s a bad dude, but this episode was able to demonstrate that it was not always the case.
I liked it too. This episode and the previous were my favorites of the season. I have never been a fan of the character, but he was at his most likable here. Also, very good acting from Morissey.
At first, I was going to complain that the one girl did not seem like a cop at all, so it was a nice surprise when she admitted that she was lying about that.
I liked it too, it was a nice change of pace. And I think that some other characters could have used “bottle” episodes too. How the hell did Merle get to Woodbury without a hand? Who are the zombies that Michonne was dragging with her? I think bottle episodes for these characters would have been welcome but it’s too late for them. I loved David Morrisey’s performance and the writing was pretty good, if overly obvious. And those zombie kills at the end in the pit were some of the best thus far! (Minus the bloated one in the well)
I liked it too.
It wasn’t very subtle with the girl, but what? I liked it anyway. Not everything needs to be shocking or twisty just because.
You people are misusing the term “bottle episode”. This is completely the OPPOSITE of that.
Bottle episode is when you’ve exhausted your budget so you do a small-scale episode using sets and props from previous episodes. Like “Fly” in Breaking Bad.
But new cast members, new sets, new props?? A burning building? This episode probably cost them a pretty penny. Not a bottle episode at all.
I liked it right up until they made the boneheaded decision to leave the apartment…that spoiled it for me.
I’m not really sure that it was a problem for Megan to be so obviously parallel to the Gov’s daughter. I think that’s kind of the point; she was supposed to be what brought him “back.”
Too many fans of TWD seem to be allergic to slow episodes (and this one was certainly that), but I thought fist-pounding Gov was actually pretty interesting.
Wholeheartedly agree with Alan on two points:
1) Why the hell would they want to leave the apartment after having been safe there for so long?
2) This episode will have been a waste of time if they just rebuild the Gov into a different kind of stupid villain. (And I can’t shake the fear that they might.)
I thought he was going to kill them all by the end of it.
So Walkers are just perpetually hungry? Like that one in the bathtub exists just to be hungry all the time? That sounds like a horrible existence.
I assume they aren’t conscious. But who knows.
Brain’s working though, even though the immune system is obviously not. Cutaneous nerves don’t seem to work, but motor nerves are definitely working. As for sensory, they might not be feeling, but they’re obviously seeing and hearing. I’d assume you’re conscious, you’re just completely psychotic now. Probably a really screwed up version of Lyme Disease.
This episode was certainly slow. And the Governor was almost too shell shocked to be believable.
But the Governor made a very compelling character last year. Yes he was a little hammy and a cartoonish villain but the show needed that. I never got bored last season and was always looking forward to the next episode — the Governor had so many interesting scenes with Milton, Merle, and even Rick.
And the fight scene between Michonne and the Governor was one of the best Walking Dead scenes ever. So awesome.
Random prediction based on nothing…the girl turns out to be the zombie Rick shoots in the flash forward from the series premier.
That can’t be true since Rick first meets the Governor long after he shot that girl.
That was not a flash forward at all. It happened right then and there in the chronology of the episode.
Remember how you felt while watching what happens with Leatherface at the end of TEXAS CHAINSAW 3D? That’s how I felt tonight for an entire hour of TWD.
It was an interesting direction that they were taking with the Governor, but weird is weird, and this episode was the weirdest yet. Which isn’t a bad thing at all.
So, The Gov returns as “Snake Plissken?”
The best path the writers can take in this re-animation of the Gov.. is to give him a quick and glorious death hopefully in the next episode, so that we can rid ourselfs of this B-Villian and off to new and more interesting charactors and adventures!
Great reference!
Kurt Russell is dreamy, though, while the Governor is not.
Yeah, nice to see I wasn’t alone in thinking long-haired Governor looked like Snake Plissken.
The Governor with a beard= Will Ferrell in the “More Cowbell” sketch.
No, Will Ferrell as down on his luck Ron Burgundy
“I’m in a glass case of emotion!”
Alan, I think you misspelled the fake word you made up. Isn’t it “anvilicious”?
I don’t think you’re ready for this meta
My metaphor’s too anvillicious for ya, babe!
What was the name of the song when the governor was walking along the road at the beginning of the episode?
Was it a Lucero song? Don’t know their music really well, but think it might have been them.
According to Shazam, it is The Last Pale Light in the West by Ben Nichols. That was probably my favorite part of the episode. :)
From the Ben Nichols 7-song EP of the same name (available on Amazon)which is based on the Cormac McCarthy novel, Blood Meridian. I’ve been listening to it for a couple years, love it, and was excited to hear a song from it in this episode. Check it out, shorties!!
I liked the episode and the review, but I disagree with you about the appearance of the girl, Alan. If the girl hadn’t resembled Philip’s daughter, he possibly wouldn’t have entered the building (he would’ve most likely thought she was just another biter). I think she was the ‘live bait’, the girl that sort of lured him inside the building BECAUSE she reminded him so much of his own girl. He may have passed more than one building in the past few months where the girls in the window were redheads or African-Americans, but this one was different.
I agree. I don’t think he would have cared otherwise. Also, the reason they left the building seemed obvious given the truck later on – they were almost out of food…
MARKHOOG: Good point about the fact that the girls appearance was what might have drawn the Gov’ner to the building (though that’s supposition, since he doesnt say anything). I think they could have keep the girl as a parallel to the Gov’ner’s daughter without beating us about the head and body to make the point. OOOh Look at the picture of the Govenor’s family… OOOOO look at him stroking the girls hair… BANG BANG BANG over the head….
APEARLMA: Good point about the truck that looked empty as they rode in it, but it contradicts the tone of the family (in terms of food) in the first 45 minutes. They made it seem like they had plenty of food (offering it to the Governor, talking about how the Dad brought the whole truck load home, all of it pointed towards “we have plenty of food”).
I actually really really liked this. Yes there were problems as Alan said but I thought this was going to be truly horrible and I instead got a genuinely interesting story and attempt at character development.
Why? WHYWHYWHYWHY?????!!!!
I like the character development as well, but I am really not interested in the Governor as a character. I would really like to see him die a horrible death. Soon. Hopefully at the hands of Michonne.
I’m actually sorta pissed off they reconnected with Martinez & Dude again. This seems to imply that we will almost certainly run into Carol, because it seems like the characters don’t get very far away from each other, despite how much time is elapsed.
Alan- I don’t think “Mazzara” will doing interviews about upcoming episodes.
Giant clunker of an episode for me. I was bored silly & a bit insulted at how hard they were trying to humanize the Governor. I’m assuming we’re to believe Michonne’s trail ran cold because the Governor was staying with these folks. I also get the little girl was to remind him of his daughter. I saw all that and still I DO NOT CARE. I willing to give a tiny bit of leeway because I’m sure the change in showrunners requires some adjusting, but this bad. I have not read any of the comics, but I felt that in addition to humanizing the Governor in order to keep the character, the main purpose of this episode was to introduce new characters. I thought the same thing about one of the reasons for Carol’s dismissal.
could not agree more, this show is so incredibly stupid, filled with stupid people doing insanely stupid things, and this episode was filled with them. I hope to god I am finished with this show…
Also why did the bad guys aka Martinez & crew figure out that building a trench is a good way to slow down, prevent the walkers from getting to them and the supposedly smarter good guys at the prison *still* haven’t?
The bad guys are mobile. The prison is not. They’ve already seen mobs of walkers gather up, in Atlanta, on the road, on the Farm, at the fence. Walkers would just fill up the trench and keep on a’comin’.
Plus it would be a trap for any humans who fell in said trench–and Rick’s group still have a collective conscience while the bad guys don’t care.
I think it was the original pit from a previous season. You could see burned remains of zombies when the Governor first fell in, so I think it was the ones that were burned. Also, he started the episode by getting the truck that had been used by the National Guard unit to pull their helo, so I think he was wandering in the same area the whole time.
A deep trench that’s cleared periodically of walkers would deter most mobs. At a minimum it’s a sensible additional precaution more useful than a chain link fence.
Respectfully disagree with this review. It was a simple and focused episode which brought back the early promise of the series; it reminded me of Rick waking up alone in that hospital and surviving on his own. Quite frankly, I didn’t miss the main cast at all.
Guess I’m alone here, but I throughly enjoyed this episode. I have gotten so sick of the stagnant, blood-vomiting soap opera at the prison it was refreshing to be completely somewhere else with a great villain I had missed going through an actual soul-searching. This show needs more variety more often.
The set up of this episode and the characters were taken from the “Rise of the Governor” novel (some differences being it took place before Woodbury and the Governor was not alone when he arrived) and while I did not like that novel, I did like this episode. That shocks me because I hated the Governor by the end of last season (and not the way the Creators intended).
Mopey, silent Governor did go on just a touch too long but just as I was getting frustrated, they had him open up and start interacting with the Apartment dwellers.
I am still not clear though on exactly why they felt they had to move. It seemed like a good set up.
Re: the Spin off: Yes, I agree an Anthology is the only way to go. Anything else would just be more of the same. Tales of the Walking Dead could be great.
Alan, maybe the writers are forced to adhere strictly to the comic? I don’t know much about the comic but I doubt the new show runner would have selected 2 full all governor episodes on his own.
You did touch on something though; encountering other survivors in their habitat is really interesting and probably what drove us all to the show in the first place. Yes I missed the jail and story of Rick and company for the first 10 minutes but once the Gov. found the family, I didn’t think about the jail anymore. It was fresh and interesting.
I don’t think everyone realizes how much we know about the walkers relative to many outside the jail so I don’t see why everyone’s surprised by their lack of understanding about the brain and their desire to leave.
The Gov. was leaving regardless. They weren’t going to stay in that apartment by themselves forever, safe or not. That’s not a life. So, them choosing to go with the Gov. makes plenty sense when you think about it. And while he could have explained that they were delusional about finding a place to live like a Woodbury, he didn’t want to stay himself and they weren’t going to allow him to leave without them.
Alan, thanks for all the hard work you put forth to give us this outlet. I know you get paid for it but we are all thankful nonetheless.
PS I do think having the spinoff be about more than 1-2 groups is a fantastic idea based on the above thoughts. I would love to see how many others dealt with it. Maybe the same exact apocalypse but based on West Coast…
A couple of more thoughts:
When the Gov. slammed through Woodbury, I was questioning why he wouldn’t have done the same with the prison. What would he have lost if at that point, when Rick’s guard was down, to smash through? Would have ‘won’ as it would have probably destroyed too many of the fences for it to be inhabited going forward.
Also, at the beginning of the episode, I remembered my feelings from end of last season: how did those 2 guys remaining, after the Gov. killed his people, not kill him? The weren’t afraid of him and understood him to be a lunatic and dangerous. How could they allow him to live? This did not seem realistic because they would have felt scared for their lives. So, I found that to be really disingenuous because these guys were killers and yet would allow this to happen without a consequence.
Yeah, why not kill him & go back to Woodbury? They thought no one survived the massacre so who would call them out?
TWD: Miami
I guess Martinez & Other Henchman thought The Governor would be so apathetic that he would eventually be attacked by walkers & perish. They will regret that miscalculation. The woman have lead such sheltered lives that they never saw a zombie movie? Horror movie basics: 1.Zombies must be killed by destroying the brain. 2. The teenagers having sex are killed by the deranged hacker. 3. Vampires hate garlic & must be killed by hammering a stake through the heart. 4. Werewolves have to be shot by a silver bullet or someone they love. I’m an old woman & even l know the basics. I don’t think it’s brilliant writing at all on the WD. The fact is a good portion of the viewers will accept being manipulated. Some commenters on other sites have actually gone so far as to say he lost it when Michonne killed Zombie Penny. We saw how twisted he is before that incident. Scary that people think he’s a changed man. For all we know he could have lied to Rick about the death of his wife. Maybe he lost his temper & murdered her when she served him O’s de Spaghetti.
nope, sorry show, still don’t give a tiny rat’s ass about the governor.
And on top of that, all the sympathy they’re trying to write back in for the governor doesn’t work when it’s so goddamn cliche, with the little girl and everything. Just no. Also, it was really boring.
I want to know why no one has thought to head for the coast. Georgia has coastal islands, as do the Carolinas. You set yourself up on an island near a coastal city like Savannah that you can go to for supply runs. Walkers don’t seem to be able to swim, though they did walk underwater in The Land of the Dead movie.
At one time, Michonne (who is obviously a combat veteran) mulled about the idea of going to an island off the coast.
I did not mind the concept of bringing the governor back and I think people are expecting too much. They cannot have every episode in the prison. It would not surprise me at all if Carol has episodes like this as well. They have to “expand the universe” to survive and have stories.
This is what “Lost” did. (Bring in “tailies”, than the others, then the frieghter, etc..) Walking Dead has a problem “Lost” does not have..its main opponent is zombies which by definition have no personality and cannot be a character. This is why “Battlestar Galactica” had “human”-looking cylons. A robot is not a character.
All they have to expand the universe is the five surviving members from season 1, Maggie and Hershel from the farm, the guy Rick was with in Season 1 who we already saw, and the Governor. The one redeeming thing he had was he loved his daughter, so I did not think it was bad to start there with a new daughter to care for. Also, I thought it was plain why the women left with him, they are clearly lonely and at least one of them wanted a man. Also, they have been lucky and are nowhere near as battle-hardened as Rick and the Governor. Seeing your dad get his skull bashed in with blood everywhere would cause most people to move. Also, it seems to be a recurring theme this year not everyone is a hard as Rick’s group. The people Rick and Carol met were also surprisingly naive about zombies. There is no media or tv, so if your survival mode is to hide or run away when you see them, it stands to reason you would not know how to kill them.
Although I understand so many of you who find the change of character on the part of the Governor to be near-impossible, I have experienced first hand the change of a “monster” alcoholic wife-beater realize that he did not have even one person in the entire world who loved – or even liked – him stop drinking, delve into the origins of his own problems – justified though they may have been – and do a 180. It can happen, although it doesn’t very often.
I was ready for a break from the prison (prison break?) so didn’t mind this episode so much. An attempt to make the Governor a tab less cartoonish could only be a good thing. Looks like they will probably drag out the big meeting until the second half of the season. Just wondering, what happend to the two sisters, did he just leave them in the woods to get devoured? The fact they already showed him up to no good means he gets out of his current mess but what does that mean for the little girl and the two women? Is sleeping with the guy pretty much a death sentence?
Also found the look a likes a bit distracting! However, here is a great plot line…..Lily dies & the Gov needs a new mom for Megan, and low & behold, Maggie looks like her mom…….
Also found the look a like actresses very distracting, however, could make for a great story line down the road………Lily dies, Gov needs a new mom for Megan, remembers Maggie, who looks like the kids mom, maybe that is why he is back at the prison…….needs a new “mom” for his new “kid”!
OK,AS A NURSE-1. SOMEONE WITH STAGE 4 LUNG CANCER IS IN HORRIBLE PAIN-DIDN’T SEE ANY PAIN OR PAIN MEDS 2. IT IS NOT AN OLD FOLKS HOME-SOME PEOPLE THERE ARE UNDER 40, NEEDING LONG TERM CARE,SO THEY ARE CALLED LONG TERM CARE FACILITIES 3. NURSES DO NOT BLOW ON WOUNDS-THE MOUTH IS FULL OF GERMS. They seriously need a good healthcare consultant. (Sorry didn’t mean to use the caps but didn’t notice un til I had done the typing and didn’t want to redo.)I liked the episode other than this. Did not really like the 2 new females but the girl was a good actress.
Was I the only one who found the first half of the episode too dark, and I don’t mean metaphorically? I couldn’t see what was going on.
Not a great episode, but Walking Dead has done worse. At least the Governor didn’t talk us to death.
I don’t need an episode to be packed with action. I’m all for character building and depth, but doing so with a nearly catatonic Governor was a mistake. Like most people, I have no interest in the Governor being humanized. He was a terrible person, did some terrible things, and was part of the worst season finale I’ve ever seen. I wish he’d die and we’d be done with him.
I’m very critical of this show but before reading the comments I really enjoyed this episode. Thought it was a nice break from the regular cast and storyline and kind of gave me hope for the spin-off.
I liked it to. But then, I find the Governor fascinating.
Well for one thing any spin off isn’t going to be an anthology. Audiences don’t like them and with good reason, you get rid of the one thing tv does better than movies: Character development. Holy crap every week I hear people complaining about one note characters and lack of development on the one hand, and on the other saying they think the show would be better if it was formatted to give you… One note characters and lack of development.
I enjoyed this episode even with its flaws, most glaringly the worst fake beard since Tom Beringer in Gettysburg. I did like the Plissken look though.
Man, that dude puts the goober back in gubernatorial.
I’d been dying to find out where the Governor had been for six months – turns out he must have checked in to the William Hurt Academy for TV drama, where you learn the two keys to dramatic acting: 1. Grow facial hair and 2. Take at least 30 seconds to deliver every line of dialog, regardless of how short.
The Governor’s maniacal, near-genocidal arc throughout those 12 hard-to-watch episodes last season cast him in a bad light, sure, but what kind of heartless viewer couldn’t overlook his homicidal rage in light of him being a reasonably decent guy for nearly half a day?
I wish Carol’s husband was still around so I could learn to better love him and his rare flashes of humanity as well.
I like the episode only because it was a departure from the prison crowd and ol’ brooding Rick.
That being said, if yall dont think that little girl isnt zombie food you’re nuts. All of them will die driving the Guv to be even crazier.
This is one of my favorite episodes. It showed the governor as a human being and I actually felt pity for him. He was so remorseful he wanted to die, until he found this family that needed him. I think he saw in this family all the the kind of person he wanted to be or was before the apocalypse. I don’t watch the show for the zombie kills, I watch it for the drama. The stories are fascinating.
The new family sure did emphasize mutual hand-touching (handshake, fist bump, pinkie swear); waiting for that to come up again, in a not-so-benign way, in a future ep.
Anyone else bothered that the zombies The Governor encountered on the road barely gave him a second sniff, except the one that keeled over while lunging at him, just before The Governor collapsed? I get it that The Governor shuffled about much like they did and that he smelled ripe after being on the road so long, but we’ve been shown time and again how effectively the walkers can detect the smell of a live human.
Someone above mentioned how empty the food truck looked, despite the sisters’ saying/behaving as if they had plenty of food. Tara “fronted” that way about having lots of ammunition, too (in the same conversation in which she pretended to be an Atlanta cop).