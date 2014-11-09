Review: ‘The Walking Dead’ – ‘Self Help’

A review of tonight's “The Walking Dead” coming up just as soon as I rub some dirt on it and walk it off…
Though “Slabtown” ended with the cliffhanger of Carol being wheeled into the hospital, “Self Help” has nothing to do with what Beth, Carol, Daryl and Noah are up to over in Atlanta. Instead, the show seems to be toggling between its three groups of the moment – a denser and more action-packed take on the structure from the back half of season 4 – this week checking in on Abraham and Glenn's team, whom I'm guessing may not appear at all next week in favor of either more hospital drama, or a catch-up with the people at the church.
Earlier this week, Andy Greenwald at Grantland wrote this piece about the many reasons why season 5 has been so strong so far. One he left out: those episodes from last spring, while at times frustrating and/or dull individually, did the necessary (and long-overdue, going back several showrunning administrations) work of turning the supporting characters into actual characters. Beth wouldn't have been able to carry an episode by herself if not for her travels with Daryl, and Bob's death wouldn't have hit nearly as hard without the spotlight moments he and Sasha got in that period. It was a storytelling decision I understood at the time and hoped would pay dividends down the road, and so far it has.
That approach continues here, as we get a bit of backstory on Abraham, an actual personality for Rosita, and the much-assumed revelation that Eugene is not, in fact, a scientist who's going to save the world, but just a smarter-than-average guy who understood exactly what to say to get people like Abraham and Rosita to keep him alive.
Eugene has been so clearly presented as a con man to this point – I'm not sure I've encountered a single fan who actually believes his story – that “Self Help” has to put in some work to make his confession at the end as effective as it is. Even if the other characters have bought into his spiel, he seems such an obvious fake that the episode cleverly plays with our expectations by devoting a good deal of time to analyzing why a world-saving scientist would have a mullet. At first, it's just comic relief, as part of a light moment before the bus crash, but then the more it's discussed – particularly when Maggie comes up with what a plausible-sounding explanation that fits what little we know of this guy – the more it begins to feel like maybe the show's been teasing us all along. We know Eugene isn't going to cure the zombie plague, because that's the end of the series, but for a few minutes, it seems vaguely possible that he is what he claims to be, and that circumstances – Eugene's premature death, or the infrastructure in D.C. being too damaged to make the cure work – will prevent his success.
And as Eugene was confessing his fears to Tara, and discussing the legend of Samson with Maggie, we were also getting some insight into the big, strong, very dangerous man whom he conned into playing bodyguard for him for so long.
Though “The Walking Dead” has many elements in common with “Lost,” it's only occasionally given us flashbacks to what the supporting characters' lives were like before they crossed paths with Rick. Abraham doesn't necessarily seem like the type in need of that treatment, because Michael Cudlitz is so instantly convincing and memorable in the role that backstory's less essential for him than for someone like Michonne (whose flashbacks felt very necessary by the time we got them) or Bob. But with Abraham, it turns out to be useful because he, like his mulleted sidekick, isn't exactly what he appears to be. Yes, he's a badass military man, but he's not also the calm and collected sort he's come across as to this point. The flashbacks to his life in the early days of the apocalypse are fragmented, and don't provide full context of what was happening, but we get what's most important to him: he had such an erratic, overwhelming temper and propensity for violence that his wife felt she and the kids were better off out among the zombies than they were with him. Finding Eugene gave him focus and a reason to go on living, but the various roadblocks and delays are eating at him: those cuts on his hand won't heal because he keeps running into trouble, but also because he keeps choosing to run into trouble, forever marching forward even when it's absolutely the dumbest idea possible.
Eugene confesses his true identity only when it seems like the only way to prevent Abraham from dragging him on a suicide mission through a ranch overrun by zombies, and in the process triggers such a brutal – and possibly fatal (or maybe just brain-damaging) – beating from Abraham that one can understand why his family would have run from him even under such awful circumstances.
A couple of episodes ago, Eugene seemed like he was probably a charlatan, but maybe not, while Abraham seemed like a superhero type who was at the least going to do all he could to keep Glenn, Maggie and the others around him safe. Now? Now Eugene's been exposed for who he really is, which in turn takes away whatever hope our heroes could muster in recent weeks. And Abraham has been revealed as someone who can be just as hazardous to the health of his friends as his enemies.
A bad combination, but another good episode in what's shaping up to be the best and most consistent “TWD” season so far.
Some other thoughts:
* Rosita doesn't get quite as much characterization work as her longtime companions, but at least now she feels like someone with a personality, rather than just Abraham's Army Barbie sidekick/girlfriend.
* I liked the glimpses of post-apocalyptic MacGyvering these people have learned, like how to make potable water using a toilet, a tin can, wire hangers and a trash can fire.
* Speaking of water, Eugene using the fire hose on the walkers seemed an effective, if wasteful, way to knock them down, but the scene suggested he had somehow killed them, which doesn't track with what we know about zombie biology.
* Given how long Abraham, Eugene and Rosita were traveling together before they met Glenn, it's a smart idea to acknowledge, and even name, the many friends they had and lost along the way. It's a little thing that goes a long way towards suggesting these characters had lives beyond the scope of the TV show.
* Desert island book time: if you were in the middle of a zombie apocalypse and happened to spend a night in an undamaged bookstore, what 1 or 2 authors would you try stuffing in your pack for leisure reading? Eugene's choice: H.G. Wells' “The Shape of Things to Come.”
I disagree with Alan that both Bob and Beth were well-served last year to make them characters that could carry an episode. I don’t even remember whatever episode Bob was featured in and I only remember the Beth episode because Daryl was there.
In Bob’s case I still didn’t really care he was dying and the only thing I remember about his character was that he liked to drink, knock things over and once slept on a bus rooftop. He only got interesting to me when he had his leg cut off by cannibals, and I think the cannibals got the credit there!
As last week demonstrated to many, Beth is still not interesting enough to carry an episode and apart from being young, blond and being able to sing there is little about her personality that makes her any different than many of the other conveyor belt of disposable characters.
Abraham this episode came off much better overall in his flashback and his in-your-face determination at least makes him stand out from the rest. Plus he punched Eugene in his stupid lying face. Again, despite what Alan wrote I don’t think Eugene was convincing for even a second. That is mostly the fault of the writers, for making another character who supposedly has all the answers but always avoids giving them with circuitous statements that the characters never challenge. Most of the vague drivel he was spouting would have got him punched long ago by anybody willing to follow him on a death march.
That the show no longer has to try and sell the audience that an unconvincing looking character (not played convincingly enough either) is lying, is a welcome relief. It made the characters dumb for believing him based on no evidence too.
I think this episode actually explains why Abraham never questioned or pressed Eugene, even though he wasn’t at all convincing — Abraham so badly needed to believe and have a sense of purpose that he was willing to blindly accept the claim. It *had* to be true. Without that, he had nothing.
The other characters, most notably Rick, have certainly seemed like they doubted Eugene’s legitimacy, but it was always Abraham and the strength of his personality that got others to go along or stop asking the hard questions.
I don’t see this as bad writing at all. In fact, it was all handled incredibly well in this episode and puts the earlier scenes in much better context.
So, Abe is kinda like the John Locke of the show? :-)
Or maybe Desmond, ’cause he was about to off himself before Eugene showed up.
RWG (hey, so long as Alan’s making LOST references)
I completely agree. In particular, I was really disappointed by the show not doing more with Bob. Once they revealed him as an alcoholic and tied him into the flu storyline, I just knew we’d get some connection with Hershel & Bob. Laurence Gilliard was SO good in his final episode, which only served to increase my disappointment with the character’s treatment. Full disclosure, I’m a HUGE fan of The Wire, so I have loftier expectations for the characters portrayed by actors from the show. I felt like Bob was wasted, short of him bringing a memorable moment from the comics to the show. I hate that Tyrese was just a device for Carol’s story last season and I’m not encouraged that the writers will do more with him anytime soon. My (irrational) love of The Wire wants the writers to do more with actors from that show. I love that Kirkman is a fan of The Wire, but no more wasting talent! Looking forward to seeing what they do either Seth Gilliam. It’s been great so far.
@JAMESG
Sure, you can forgive Abraham for wanting a new mission to give him some purpose. But there are a lot of characters on this show and more that we have not met who never challenged Eugene and barely thought twice about risking their lives to travel 700 miles to DC. This is the first episode that anyone actually asked questions about how he was going to cure an apparently worldwide disease by punching buttons on a console. Not to mention his stupidly unconvincing hairstyle. Rick never even bothered to cross-check Eugene’s knowledge with what he learned at the CDC. Regardless of what the producers regret revealing now, it happened, deal with the consequences. A good writer would adapt, not pretend that the incident never occurred.
You can get away with the look of an eccentric if what you say and do stands up – see John Noble on Fringe, or in real life see Brian May from Queen. He still looks like a rock star from the 80’s, but when talking about the night sky he sounds like a man who has a doctorate in astrophysics.
Of course the biggest failing with his character wasn’t that he was fooling the characters. He wasn’t fooling the audience. Almost every single moment since his introduction he was trying to convince the characters with exactly the same information presented to the audience. He wasn’t off to the side rubbing his hands about his duplicitous plan just for our benefit. We had no additional clues presented to us about him that the characters did not. The difference is the audience saw and heard him and said “what a load of bull***” and immediately questioned everything about him.
How many of the audience would blindly travel 700 miles through deadly territory with Eugene based on what they saw and heard? Based on what the characters have endured so far, I would be hesitant about traveling 700 feet with anyone in the show’s universe unless I knew everything about them. The characters should be more suspicious than the viewers, not less.
You have to consider the mindset of the characters as well. I think a lot of them would follow simply to have a purpose other than simply surviving.
I would relate it to religion. If you truly want to believe in something, no matter how farce, you’ll find a way to believe. The characters want to believe in a cure so even though they might have reservations, they’re still willing to try.
I believe in both the show itself and in the Talking Dead various people have commented that the walkers continue to decay -look more rotted, softer, etc. I thought they indicated this would be addressed as the series progresses. Definately explains how a small knife could go easily through a skull. However….the rest of the bones should be getting softer too, wouldn’t they? At what point does the skeleton become too weak to support the (rotting) flesh and the the bodies just collapse into a pile of goo? at some point there would be no walkers left if that is the case….
not necessarily FG. new walkers are always being made. so maybe the original ones are starting to get weaker, but as more fresh bodies hit the floor and get up again they are new zombies that won’t get mushy for a year and a half
at least some of the 1st zombies hit with the water from the fire hose seemed to have the top of their heads cut off. others later arm seemed to have arms flying off, but I think the intent was that they all eventuallt got head shots….
Agreed. Watching it again I saw almost all of them get their head cut off, blown apart or smashed by the seer force of the water because of their rotted flesh soaked skulls.
This actually clarifies something I’ve wondered about. In almost every episode we see people dispatching zombies with a blow to the head using a knife / pointed stick / gun butt / boot / pipe / bat / etc. and the heads explode or come apart easily, like a rotten pumpkin.
I am not sure if you’ve ever taken apart the head of say a pig or sheep but skulls are very hard, especially the forehead. Getting into them usually requires a saw, hammer, pry bar, and several minutes of strenuous effort. There’s no way you could drive a small knife through the skull of a living creature. So the zombies must be decaying and getting soft even while they are walking around. In “The Talking Dead” they commented that zombies are “soft, like cheese”.
You can see this in the firehose scene where they are blasted to pieces by the water, not just knocked over. You could see a few heads basically disintegrate when hit by the water. I am not sure if all of the walkers got their heads destroyed but it looked like most of them. I am not sure what would happen to a walker whose body was destroyed but the head left intact, I guess the head would keep chomping away and hissing while it lay on the ground…
My impression of the firehose business is that he was supposed to be pulverizing the walkers’ heads by sheer force of water.
I got the impression the hose’s pressure crushed their skulls.
Maybe I missed something but I didn’t realize Rosita was actually in a relationship with Abraham until the conversation on the bus where she was being flirty. I thought they were just travelling companions.
Truth be known I don’t think we saw much of them in private moments before. I think Glenn and Maggie aren’t strangers anymore so they could let their pubic hairs down. ;-) They would’ve made great porno actors since they don’t mind being watched LOL!
If I’m not mistaken the biggest clue to Eugene actually being a fraud came in Season 2 – after the “walkers in the barn” incident, Hershel, Rick and Glenn(?) ended up in a bar in town. They ran into some other guys who (I believe) said they had been through DC and it wasn’t any better off. I haven’t gone back and watched it to be sure but I think that’s what they said.
And also the finale of season 1, when Noah Emmerich’s character explains how all of the other American facilities had failed, and that the French were the last ones to go down.
I believe Darabount would later say that he regretted how much that episode gave away, as any plotline that involves an American safe haven or way to cure the disease have no plausibility from the get go.
James, that’s easy enough to retcon about no safe havens left in the US – their communications went out and so anything that might have happened to them after that is still up in the air.
I had forgotten the specifics of the CDC conversation there, I thought this was the first time we heard about what happened anywhere outside of Atlanta (and unfortunately for me, I live in Houston).
I watched that episode recently. They were talking about Fort Benning, the original destination for the group before getting sidetracked to the farm.
The idea with the hose was that the water pressure was enough to pulverize rotting corpses. I think.
On Talking Dead, Cudlitz gave context to the initial flashback, which is the comic book story that his wife and daughter were raped (and his son forced to watch) by the men in their camp, who were their friends and neighbors before the outbreak. That it not only happened, but at the hands of longtime friends, led to the brutal killing at his hands.
Well Christ, that’s a little dark…even for the Walking Dead.
Yea that also makes Abraham ‘ s wife an incredible idiot. He killed the guys who raped you and your kids and that makes you ditch him in the zombie apocalypse? It’s borderline impossible to survive by yourself let alone with 2 small kids. How do you ditch a trained soldier who would give his life to protect you?
I thought Abraham told his wife the men would never hurt her again after he killed them all, but she looked so horrified at what he had done that I can see why she left. She probably felt that she still wasn’t safe.
In the TV show was that made clear as to the reason he beat them to death? I know it happened in another medium but was that reason changed for the TV show.
Not sure if Eugene was ever supposed to be completely convincing (at least to the audience) that he was truly a scientist. Never really felt right. I think part of how the character was written, his appearance, etc was so that we all would have that “what are you guys thinking” reaction to the other characters that decided to follow him.
From my POV Eugene’s appearance wasn’t a factor in my virtually instant verdict that he was a fraud. As pointed out above a rocks tar from Queen is a bone-fide astrophysicist but he has far from a conventional look. And the stereotype of a scientist is that their heads are so full of equations and formulas that their looks take a back seat to everything else, including clothing and hair styles, the adult so called “nerd”.
What told be that he was a bullshitter is what he said by way of explanation. Pure boilerplate cliches and catch phrases. I think everyone of the characters fell for it because like Bob they needed SOME kind of hope, they just didn’t express it openly and optimistically like Bob did. In their own way they were just as deluded as the cops in the hospital thinking that someone would rescue them eventually. People need some kind of hope and in this case even the most cynical of the group-I think they are Rick and Michonne-disconnected their bullshit detector (I think if even for only a moment Rick had any doubts about Eugene he would’ve laid in front of the bus than let Maggie and Glenn go) .
Oh and the walkers weren’t that fast just that Eugene was so slow. :-)
I think that Eugene all by himself would not be convincing to anyone, besides Abraham in his moment of despair. But the two of them, plus their side kicks (Rosita etc) are more convincing.
If Rick and crew came across Eugene by himself making up his big story I think they may have smelled a rat immediately. But when he shows up with bad ass Abraham and they see another group on a mission they’re willing to suspend judgement for a while.
In this way it was great story telling. It was only the combination of Eugene’s lie and Abraham’s desperation and force of personality that made the lie plausible.
I have no problem believing the fire hose could destroy the zombies. We’ve heard from the producers and seen how much rotting has occurred since the apocalypse began. How long has it been now? 2-3 years? The decay is accelerating every day. So they are very fragile.
Also a fire hose puts out 100 lbs of pressure per square inch. It could strip the bark off trees. A bunch of these rotting zombies lost their heads. Problem solved. The question is: will they decay so much that they become a lifeless pile of goo? Do you just have to ride it out until they all dissolve?
Somehow I found the Abraham story line the most boring episode so far. He’s a caricature – just a belligerent blowhard with a temper whose family left him out of fear. Can you say soap opera? Yeah he’s got strength but he’s not very bright is he? What else is there to him? He’s a poor leader for Glenn and Maggie who deserve better. Give me back Daryl, Rick, Michonne, Carol, or Tyreese. Even the priest! I’m glad to know why Abraham hooked up with Eugene but aside from that, I didn’t feel like his character was fleshed out very much (no pun intended).
OK, my elephant in the room is the bus crash.
So, you are in the apocalypse. Transportation has become increasingly more valuable as we have gone along. You score a nice vehicle to move a number of people and within 15 miles of securing said vehicle you crash said vehicle on a deserted road with two stranded vehicles on it, right after you kind of drive through a zombie herd. Lame.
I’ve driven in the 4th largest metro area for 30 years, day and night rush hour and never crashed. Now you’re telling me that in the apocalypse you thankfully gain a vehicle and you crash over something like that. Stupid. They should have just made the bus breakdown. Don’t make the characters stupid.
I am a big apologist for this show as it had gotten better over time but this reduced our heroes to first season ignorance levels.
Did you completely miss Eugene’s admission that he sabotaged the bus?
I had exactly the same thought. A sabotaged bus would just konk out, stop running in the middle of the road. How in the world could it veer wildly and flip onto its side? When this happened I thought there was another group of people who had set a trap or a bomb or something. Putting glass in the gas would probably foul the engine over a period of time and the failure would be much less dramatic.
In his confession Eugene said something about not knowing that the glass would break the fuel line near the spark plugs (something like that), presumably suggesting that he caused an explosion in the engine compartment. This is really far fetched (the spark plugs are inside the engine block etc) but even this wouldn’t cause the bus to flip on its side.
Definitely not a moment of realism but it served the plot well.
Sorry but people need to rewatch the sequence. What happened was as soon as Abraham past small swarm of Walkers and two seconds after Eugene said “I just ain’t Samson” the engine block exploded and a billow of white smoke blinded Abraham. At this time a few inconveniently placed wrecked cars loomed ahead in both lanes. Abraham managed to maneuver past on immediately in front of him on the right side of the road. Still blinded he almost hit another car on the right side of the road. White smoke still flowing a third loomed directly ahead on the left side of the road, a Jeep Cherokee like SUV “coming” in the opposite direction. Abraham probably never saw it due to the smoke. He ran into it head on. Then the bus did a cinematic jumping a ramp style take off climbing the hood of the SUV, twisted 90 degrees to the right in mid air and landed on its side, sliding to a stop with the drive shaft and rear wheels still turning and then coasting to a stop, never to be driven again. Que Walker AAA and opening credits.
So the bus *didn’t* flip without explanation or visible wherewithal and wasn’t due to Abraham’s incompetence but indeed due to Eugene sabotage. Oh and NONE of those three abandoned cars were going anywhere they were all wrecked. Maybe the Jeep Cherokee (?) SUV before it was ran into but I doubt it. Maybe they should’ve checked it for supplies but that’s about it.
Thanks for the explanation cause I was having trouble following the sequence. It actually sounds kind of plausible now.
Why did all the zombies back up when Abraham kicked open the rear escape door?
Why not go out a window onto the top of the bus?
Why did the entire bus go up in flames? I could see an engine fire but once you turn off the engine the fuel pump stops.
If you have a bunch of zombies trapped in a building and the door is held shut by a vehicle, why put the warning on the sidewalk instead of the door itself?
The Walkers didn’t back up they were knocked back because Abraham is big strong living human and the Walkers are weak and light. That’s the in show explanation. The real life ones that the extras reacted to someone as big as Michael Cudlitz hammering on a door is something to stay away from. :-)
Getting out through the side-now “top”-windows:
Perhaps the others could’ve done that but not Abraham most likely LOL! Seriously, I get that all could’ve done that but they would’ve had to risk jumping down in the midst of them or even just jumping from that could be a bit more dangerous. As it is getting out the back door worked
The sign:
Apparently for whomever wrote it all that could be found was red spray paint and since the building was predominantly red including the door they wrote on the gray asphalt. He/She/They never figured it would get covered.
The fire:
Maybe leaking gas from the tank flowed out and was ignited by the engine fire.
Doesnt track with what we know about Zombie biology ? Come on, this show bends and breaks its own Zombie rules every time just for convenience.
I was getting frustrated at a couple of ‘zombie kills’ were due to neck and jaw stabs. Clearly nowhere near the brain. It’s just LAZINESS from the show-runners.
The cerebellum is at the rear base of the brain behind the top of the spinal cord. I suppose it would be reasonable to think that destroying the cerebellum would kill the walker, and you can reach that by going through the mouth or neck.
“Now I guess I’ll have to tell ’em, that I’ve got no cerebellum…” – The Ramones
Sorry, Alan. This wasn’t so much a review, but, an outsourced apologia. Let’s not focus on the acting, the script, or the storyline. Nor engage in an analysis of whether those components work together: instead, let’s examine the necessary groundwork the show had to engage in to make the characters into … characters. Granted, we won’t talk about whether those characters actually work (in terms of their construction or whether the acting is up to snuff, or whether they add to the plot or detract from it, etc.).
It’s as if an architectural reviewer, when tasked with reviewing a newly constructed bridge, doesn’t bother with examining the actual bridge, but spends her time relating how bridges are built: first, you hire a general contractor, then you need to buy some concrete, then you need a schematic, etc. I don’t care. Well, I might care in the abstract, but it’s kind of beside the point. Does the bridge suck, or not? Is it pleasing? And, most importantly, does it actually work?
Unfortunately, what we’ve got here is a Tacoma Narrows Bridge.
TWD introduces a completely unbelievable character who is supposed to be a world-saving scientist. But, whom everyone with a brain immediately views as a complete fraud. Except, of course, EVERY SINGLE character on the show DOES believe him, and makes his survival their reason to exist. And, when it is finally revealed that he is a fraud, everyone is SHOCKED to the core. As if that isn’t bad enough, the one character who acts rationally upon learning of this deception (the army dude) and tries to understandably kill him, is stopped by the rest of the crew – because? Well, because the show spent a few minutes earlier in the episode “making Eugene into a character” by talking about his mullet for a bit.
Solid. Yeah, right. Solid at the Tacoma Bridge.
I think what Rick and crew believed was the whole package of Eugene, Abraham, their sidekicks, and their mission. If it had been Eugene by himself they may have not have bit off on the story, but a seemingly able-bodied leader (Abraham) being 110% committed to the story and pushing it at every turn allowed them to suspend judgement at least for a while.
But like so many other aspects of TWD we see that people make these decisions based on their own weaknesses. Abraham believed Eugene because he was at his wits end and without something to believe in would have killed himself. He didn’t really even question the veracity of the story because he needed something to believe. Rick and crew really aren’t a whole lot better off. They’re wandering around without a goal or plan and when this nicely packaged mission arrived, they hesitated to disbelieve it.
We now see that the whole thing was a mirage just like the other hopes and sanctuaries they have had.
The episode gave a perhaps good reason why Abraham *had* to believe Eugene, but still no reason all the other Rick group characters would believe him, and why it wouldn’t have a causes a schism if some believed and some didn’t. And especially, in finally giving Rosita a personality (on this show, I’ve never read the comic) they make her an intelligent and independently thinking person, with a healthy relationship with Abraham, not blindly in thrall to him. So why did *she* blindly believe Eugene? I get the concept of wanting to believe, but it’s not for free, it involves stuff like trying to plow through hordes of zombies to go in a particular direction.
I’m willing to take this show as it is, with all its basic inconsistencies just beneath the surface, and this was an entertaining enough episode, as each of the current season episodes have been, but sometimes they rub the inconsistencies in your face.
Desert island book time:
Too many of the books I like are series that would be too big to carry all. So, I will go with The Revolution was Televised by some lady whose name escapes me right now.
I thought this was a good episode and last week’s, Slabtown, was very good as well. But I didn’t feel as invested in these episodes as I have been with all the previous group centric episodes this season. Still, I do see why they needed to tell these individual characters’ stories because in the past the show has been criticized for not developing the lesser known players. So, I’m glad they’re doing that this season and Alan is right about the groundwork being laid last season for this. I’ll be very happy if they return to either Beth’s story or Rick’s group next week. It will be interesting to see where they are and if they have left the church to find Abraham’s group.
If I was in a book store in this post-apocalyptic world, I would try to find some Vonnegut, most likely “Cat’s Cradle”. I know it’s more or less about another human catastrophe, but at least it would make me smile.
If the zombies are that soft, like cheese, how can they use the pressure necessary to hold someone and bite their neck or shoulder? Just a simple shrug should dislodge their bones from each other ;)
It takes a lot of pressure and strength to do what we see zombies doing… If they aren’t “fresh”.
I have been grappling with the skull structure issue for a long time now. I do have much experience with skulls post-mortem and the “decay” explanation doesn’t hold up either. Bones just don’t do that. A 2 year old skull would still take significant force to puncture and high pressure water wouldn’t cut it. That said, I’ve allowed myself to self-narrate so I can continue to enjoy the show (which I do ). I lead myself to believe the infection itself causes some type of deterioration which leads to this squishy factor. I don’t believe the softness was ever really explained in detail.
@Brian:
I think it is true that one can come up with an explanation as to why the bones are so soft now. Obviously this isn’t the normal decaying process or most of the Walkers would be nothing but bleached bones after two years, instead most of their flesh is still on so something has been interfering with the decaying process, not completely stop it of course but slowed it down. Eating the flesh of living things, people and animal life may delay the effects of decay resulting in the Walker’s one and only self preservation drive, taking in nutrients that can be only found in living flesh including minerals to retard the deterioration given as you say the disease probably has an effect on the bones . One that I found is Osteomalacia which is a bone disease that results int he softening of the skeletal structure:
[www.mayoclinic.org]
I’m not saying that the zombies have this disease of course but the zombie disease may have a similar effect. It slows the decay of the flesh but at the price of skeletal-including cranial-strength something that only constant flesh eating could slow marginally.
That is how my zombie mythology would go anyway. ;-)
RE: Zombie bone tissue. The best fan explanation I’ve found for it came from someone during the second season. We know the infection alters the body. In humans (living ones anyway), the longer we go without food, the more the body uses fat and muscle to survive. Geez, because winter is coming, my cat is demanding to eat nonstop now…
Maybe whatever makes zombies zombies applies this to bone tissue as well?
RWG (yeah, strong bone tissue is necessary for finding and chasing food, but muscle tissue is just as important)
Was no one else bothered by how dark the night scenes were? As in, could barely see the characters while they were in the bookstore? Sure, I could identify them by their voices, but it would have been nice to see them, too.
I know it wasn’t just my TV, as several friends had the same experience. Really would have appreciated a little more light in those scenes.
i thought the darkness was great. it was more realistic. it made me feel like i was there with the characters.
Scenes shot in the dark have been a problem for a lot of us fans. It seemed they either changed cinematographers after Gimple took over or he simply prefers shooting the show this way. I don’t recall having this particular problem before last year.
RWG (sometimes I have to watch a scene twice or three times to totally figure out what’s going on)
Huge issue with it. I dont want to see a black screen with a voice over.
Man, Maggie seems really hung up over losing her sister. A throw-away comment and she doesn’t even hesitate to leave the area forgetting all about her. If Maggie doesn’t even care that her sister was kidnapped and possibly alive, why should the rest of us?
I thought this episode was an improvement over last week’s, but still not on par with the rest of the season.
No one who gave it any real thought believed Eugene. Those who engaged him about his plan heard his babbling and just said, “Oh…yeah…OK! Great!”
They all realize they have to have reason for hope and that they need to see what’s out beyond those Georgia woods. Abraham pushed them to believe in Eugene because Abraham needed desperately to believe.
Rick realized the group needed Abraham to deal with the threat the Terminus survivors presented. Glenn realized that, too, so he and Maggie offered to go with Abraham in order to keep him and Rosita in play to help save the whole group from Gareth & Co. Glenn and Maggie would’ve agreed to go wherever Abraham was going to keep him with the group long enough to deal with Gareth.
Rick hopes for tomorrow morning. He hopes to protect his children, but knows others need a reason to hope for the future. Michonne feels the same way. Those two, however, have accepted a life trying to survive until they find safety. If there’s more out there, OK. Rick doesn’t talk about the CDC trip because what he saw ends all hope for those who need to hope for a happy ending.
I could sort of rationalize any one or some of the Rick group wanting to believe as Abraham did, or even initially suspending disbelief in the fact of the Abraham’s gung ho implication he was on an official US military mission.
Few problems though. Harder to believe *all* the Rick group characters would buy in, ignoring what the viewers all suspect. And these people are in contact 24/7 when the viewers aren’t there, nobody asked further questions revealing that just Abraham himself launched this ‘mission’. Then most of all, and most vexing aspect to me of this episode: Rosita, who’d barely spoken before, turns out to be an intelligent and independent minded person in basically a relationship of equals with Abraham, maybe even the brains to tell him the difference between a radiator intake and air intake. Why did *she* buy into ‘the mission’. She obviously knows it isn’t anything ‘official’.
Abraham and Tyrese are going to have a death match. Rage vs. pacifist.
When did we learn Abraham and Rosita were an item? I thought when we (through Glen and Tara) first met them on the road, it was established than none of the 3 were romantically involved. I’m not surprised by this information, but it was treated as something we’ve known and accepted for some time and I don’t recall any hints.
Nice bounce back from last week’s awful Beth centric episode. I’m glad the show ended the Eugene is a scientist charade, and didn’t drag it out any longer.
I would have liked to have seen more contexts around Eugene’s flashback (in terms of him killing those men), but it made clear his motivation for believing in Eugene, as dumb as it was.
One thing I find particularly interesting about this season is how quickly they are terminating various plot lines and scenes. At the end of last season I thought Terminus was going to be the scene for this entire season. But they disposed of that and all of the Termites pretty quickly.
Then we see Beth’s back story and then I thought this hospital was going to be another long term scene. Not looking that way now.
I was afraid they were going to drag the whole “Eugene save the world” thing through the entire season. Well that line is pretty dead too at this point.
And here we are 5 shows into the season and really we have no idea where we are headed, which is kind of cool. There are a bunch of people holed up in the church but there isn’t really enough there of interest. So the rest of the season is pretty wide open, which really makes me look forward to the next episode. Great storytelling and a big departure from the “bottle episodes” in previous seasons.
I enjoyed this episode.
Sadly, i think my enjoyment was mostly due to the fact that i’m completely burned out on Rick and Carl and I find any episode without them a welcome change.
Am I the only one who would lie to see a water hose face off between Eugene and Nora Durst?
I feel bad for all of them now, because what will be their purpose now? Soldier on to Washington anyway? With or without Eugene? Their whole purpose is shattered.
How many seasons of Walking Dead will pass before the survivors realize that using ships on the ocean would be a better mode of long-distance travel than cars on a road?
I find it interesting that there’s so little long-term human ingenuity on display in this series. The science fiction novels of my youth, such as Philip Jose Farmer’s Riverworld series, were full of inventiveness on the part of the protagonists in tough situations.
But here, humans don’t even do the simple stuff, like securing a perimeter with moats and fences.
Since the very first episode, my husband’s been telling anyone who would listen that he’d have taken over a cruise ship…
Cruise ships have enough bacteria problems without a zombie apocalypse.
This is a good point but they’re having enough problems getting a few miles down the road, much less the 300 or so miles to the coast.
I think that almost all of the action of all 5 seasons so far is basically within a few miles of Atlanta. Everywhere they go seems to be a drive of a few minutes or a walk of a few hours. I think this is part of how they keep bumping into each other, going back and forth between scenes, keep finding the same bad guys, etc. Whether or not this is realistic is another story, every time they get a working vehicle and enough gas something happens to prevent them from driving very far. I suppose you could load up a bus and drive to the coast and hope you find an abandoned cruise ship, but everyone else within 1000 miles probably had the same idea…
Go to an island, secure it and control who comes in and who goes out.
Personally I’d go for something in the Caribbean since you can easily grow food, you have the sea, and the weather is very manageable (unless you get a hurricane).