Season finale review: ‘Rectify’ – ‘Jacob’s Ladder’

Some thoughts on the finale of “Rectify,” and this entire first season, coming up just as soon as it’s time we got into yarn…
Though the premise of “Rectify” would suggest a limited run, Ray McKinnon has said all along that he intended it as an ongoing project, with a length to be determined. Having seen all six episodes of this first season, I’m very glad Sundance elected to renew it, both because these six episodes demonstrated how the series could work over an at least slightly longer haul, and because I would rather Daniel’s story not end this way.
I mean, Daniel being savagely beaten by his girlfriend’s brother and his friends while visiting her grave works as an ending. Over these six hours, Daniel sought some level of peace, whether through wrapping himself back up in childish things, letting Tawney talk him into a baptism (and how great was Aden Young in the baptism sequence?), wrestling with the goat man(*), etc. He tried connecting with his mother and sister, with mixed success, and the only person he felt genuinely close to was Tawney, which is complicated given that she’s married to his d-bag stepbrother.(**) He just wants to go someplace else to find peace, but too many people in this town are invested in never letting him find peace, and he gets beaten down before he can go.
(*) Call it, friendos: was the goat man real, some kind of hallucination, a spiritual visitor from way up above (their wrestling match evoking Jacob and the angel) or below (his fascination with the statue), or some combination of them all? That Daniel still has the cash after says the encounter wasn’t purely imagined, but Daniel is in such a strange place mentally and emotionally that anything could have happened in that field and he may not have fully processed it.
(**) Speaking of things left open for interpretation, I’d like to think that Daniel didn’t do anything more to Ted Jr. than leave him lying in the position where Ted woke up later with his pants pulled down and the coffee grounds on his rear. It’s such a strange, unsettling power move that I don’t imagine he needed to do anything more to the guy.
That could work as an ending to the story if Sundance hadn’t ordered more, but I feel like there’s so much more to tell – and not just because McKinnon spent precious little time this season dealing with Trey, George’s body in the woods, and what really happened 19 years ago. What McKinnon and company showed is that there’s so much more to this story than whodunnit and what will happen next – some of the series’ best moments involved Daniel alone, trying to readjust to this world he no longer felt a part of – and I’ll be curious to see how much, if at all, the second season pivots towards the actual details of the case and away from Daniel’s inner struggle.
This was a gorgeous six hours of television, one of the best shows I’ve seen so far in 2013, and one I’m eager to see continue next year. But I’m curious what everyone who watched the whole thing thought. Did the pacing ever get to you, or did you simply adjust to the show’s rhythms? Did you get frustrated that no one was stumbling across George’s body? Were you as impressed by Young, Adelaide Clemens and Abigail Spencer as I was? And how would you have felt if no renewal had come and we ended with Daniel being loaded into the ambulance?
Have at it.
Great show, but I’d hope they tell us sooner rather than later what happened all those years ago… And I hope they know what happened all those years ago…. Please good no more “making it up as we go along”… I’m looking at you, Veena Sud
Vince Gilligan makes it up as he goes, too.
Just sayin’, that isn’t a great universal criticism.
Excellent show. I’m glad it’s coming back. Did anyone understand why Trey went back to the river in the finale…?
I think he just had a hunch and doubted whether George had been telling the truth about Daniel to begin with.
I was wondering why he disposed of the body. It seems like George’s suicide is pretty good evidence that he is guilty. If so, why cover it up? Why punish Daniel like that? Does Trey have something against Daniel? Is he protecting his dead friend at the expense of Daniel’s innocence? Or maybe he had made some statements that could come back to haunt him if it turned out that George was guilty.
i liked the baptismal theme throughout the last few episodes. both with trey’s metaphorical baptism and daniel’s physical one.
I took George’s suicide as shame and regret that he lied in his testimony against Daniel. Trey removing George’s body from the original crime scene sounds to me that he’s trying to erase what George’s suicide implies, which could be him covering his own butt..
I thought this first season was gorgeous storytelling. And the actors are extraordinary. So much to be disturbed by, but so many heartbreaking moments of humanity that make us hope Daniel is an innocent man who can find some way to join society again… if in another town where he can have a fresh start. But the fact that a new trial looms keeps us locked in this mystery along with him and his family, and I am thrilled we’ll be seeing more. Bravo to Ray McKinnon. His short film The Accountant is THE BEST short film I have ever seen, and he deserved his own series. YAY Ray!
I have been so entranced with this show. I’ve been unsuccessful in getting any friends to watch it, so every week I have been having no one to talk to about it. It has a rhythm to it that I have never felt before in a series. Almost sleepy and dreamlike. The cast is perfect, the Southern setting so appropriate. I felt as though time moves slower there, it’s as if the town was as small and confining as the cell Daniel was released from. I loves the relationship between him and the other inmate. How intimate they were, how lucky they were to have someone to talk to. The scene where they had to say goodbye was heartbreaking. I could go on about how much I got out of every episode, and how unique the formula is…
I’m definitely glad Sundance renewed it. I could see it lasting for at least six more episodes if not more.
Just finished it. Holy shit. I actually like the step brother. Daniel is dangerous. Sad dangerous figure. I think the family love is because he was always off. I have little love foe Daniel but completely compelled by him. Best show ever.
I’m in the same boat as Patti. Even my one friend who exactly mirrors my tv-tastes bailed on this excellent show because of the pacing. His loss. I thought this was one of the most unique seasons of TV I’ve ever seen; I believe it was in Alan’s podcast where the pacing was described as “letting the characters breathe”.
Unfortunately, this is the type of show that will suffer if people don’t watch it “the right way”. Shows that are lighter on plot and more focused on mood and emotion can’t be appreciated while fiddling on your smartphone. You need to allow yourself to be adsorbed by it, and for that you have to already go in presuming it’s going to be great. Had Alan not recommended it so strongly on his podcast, I might not have given it my undivided attention and would have missed out on a real gem.
Fantastic show; my favorite new one of 2013 (so far). Although I’m interested in the whodunit (we have enough extra info at this point to assume it wasn’t Daniel), the best part are the ‘stranger in a strange land’ observations and moments.
This is the best show on television. You know you’ve got something good when you are holding back tears within the first 10 minutes.
The emotions displayed are so raw and human, that you are just mesmerized watching the story unfold. Rectify isn’t slow, it is real. The characters are authentic, multifaceted and most importantly as far from typical stereotypes that you can get.
Actually replying to Patty L, who said so much of what I was thinking and said it better. The only thing I could add was how touched I was during the goodbye scene, when his fellow inmate was taken off to die, and how, when he said he knew Daniel was innocent, he also said it was because he *knew* him. Possibly he was the only one who really knew him, in spite of the loving efforts of his family. There was just something in the way he said it, that I trusted. Looking forward to next year.
This review contains spoilers… obviously.
I almost stopped watching this show towards the middle of the third episode because it’s slower paced then what I am usually use to, I am glad I didn’t. There is so much variety in todays dark, mysterious and suspenseful drama that you really need to give shows a chance, and ‘Rectify’ really pulls through in this case. I am happy I followed my gut, totally worth it.
Young’s acting is incredible, he is such an emotional yet confused character that he makes you feel as if you were right there with him through all those years in prison, and now that he is out he has to deal with reality and all the horrors of what he has left behind in this small town. You really start to feel for Daniel Holden towards the end of the season, seeing flashbacks of his friend walking to his demise, as well as Daniel getting beat up, it is definitely an emotional ending. I predict that Daniel won’t be leaving town anytime soon, something tells me that the director Ray Mckinnon is going to keep him in the same location in order to intensify what’s next in this ominous adventure, it least not until he has recovered from the brutal beating by those cowards.
I first saw Abigail Spencer in a few episodes of Mad Men, and damn, she is a beautiful but feisty chick, what a great role she plays as Daniel’s sister. Her acting is definitely one of the best in the show, she is such a tough, courageous and loyal girl, just seeing her act gives me incentive to keep coming back to watch the show. I can just see her retaliating in some form in the next seasons episodes in order to seek revenge on the havoc that has caused Daniel so much trouble. Lots of good things to come from her I feel.
I actually really enjoy watching Teddy and Tawni, I personally find Teddy to be a decent guy, I think he is just being overprotective of Tawni since Daniel has taken quite an interest in Tawni and her idea of baptism and being ‘saved’. I am sure most people would react out of character if they all of a sudden had an ex-convict conversing with their loved ones, after all… we are not 100% sure if Daniel is innocent or not. I predict Teddy will come around and become more generous and helpful about Daniel’s situation, or who knows he might still act like a total douche, it’s really up to him if he wants to get coffee grinds all over his butt again lol. Tawni is such a kind person, you just can’t help it but to love her personality, even though she is naive about what is going on, she is a helpful person and means well, good things to see from her as well.
The most confusing part was definitely why Trey had dumped George’s body into the river. It is obvious Trey definitely has a deeper hand in this whole situation, but as to how deep, we don’t know… yet. I am sure the reason he dumped the body is so no one knows what happened to George and therefore ride it off as nothing to take in account for. This one is tricky, I am still having a hard time wrapping my head around it.
I don’t think I have ever wrote this long of a review for anything, this show really captured my attention and I hope season two comes sooner then later, because there is still a mystery to be solved. Thanks for reading!
It seems no one else’s noticed that Ted jr was one of the men that beat Daniel. All of them but one had ski mask,one guy had a mask that didn’t cover his hair,and he had teds haircut and similar clothes,there had to be a reason for this,so we could guess it was Ted Jr.
I agree with all your thoughts save those on the stepbrother. I found most of his commentary on Daniel dripping with resentment over his improbable return and fear of he and his father losing control of the tire business, which had been Daniel’s father. It is both ironic and touching that the stepfather, who must have done much more than Teddy to build the business, is kind and sympathetic to Daniel’s reentry culture shock.
I remember with amusement when, as a young teacher I encountered students on the street, in the store. Some children excitedly pulled their mother or sister over, like they’d seen a celebrity. But most, especially the young ones, were disoriented at seeing someone so familiar out of the expected context. My heart ached for Daniel when he knocked on his sister’s door and found a person he knew and trusted in an unexpected place. He tried so hard to put into words how such a small and unspectacular surprise could disorient him so.
Kaine, I don’t think Ted Jr. was in that gang with Hannah’s brother. Those aren’t the kind of people he’d know, and as Daniel’s step-brother, those guys wouldn’t trust him — they’d see him as the enemy.
I’m not sure whether Ted Jr. was in that gang, but after what Daniel did to him, I was kind of expecting an American Beauty-style ending where Ted Jr. just kills Daniel.
If somebody put me in a sleeper hold and then violated me while I was unconsious, even I would probably kill them, and Ted Jr. seems like a way more macho/homophobic guy than me, so it doesn’t really ring true that he would just wash his pants and let the whole thing slide.
Does anyone else think that Daniel was actually waiting for that brawl in the end because he thinks it’s inevitable and he deserves it? I think he planned to get his family out of harm’s way and went proactive by “provoking” Hanna’s brother by sitting next to her grave.
I’m in love with Adelaide Clemens.
I agree. Between her and “Nashville”‘s Clare Bowen, it’s been a great season for beautiful young Aussie actresses.
As someone outside the US, I have a question about the Sundance Channel. I read an article a few days ago about how the Sundance Channel is intending to become a channel that airs ads. But since the episodes of Rectify on-line are the same length as episodes of shows that air on US commercial TV (low to mid-40 minutes), I had assumed that Sundance is airing ads with Rectify. Have the Rectify episodes been airing in 45 minutes time-slots without any interruption?
Rectify has been running with ads. As far as I know the Sundance Channel has always had ads.
We are getting ads
Very impressive start. I don’t know that it has the conceptual legs of a Breaking Bad to really grow, but I think there’s a lot of promise here. In contrast with Rectify, BB had a clear trajectory from the start, and I don’t know that the same is true here. Instead, Daniel has been left in a purgatory somewhere between an innocent man freed and a guilty man inadequately unpunished. I know it’s clear who the bad guys are in this show (and they are not Daniel) but i think it’s also clear that he carries some sense of guilt involving his girlfriend’s death even if he didn’t kill her. I’d say “I can’t wait for more,” but that doesn’t fit the tone and pacing of this series. So I’ll say that I’m willing to wait for more.
I’m hoping Alan liked Young and Clemens enough to soften his ‘less Australians and New Zealanders on American TV’ stance. Obviously if the actor or actress is giving a crappy performance they deserve criticism and I know a lot of the Aussie and Nz actors that end up in Hollywood are the blandly-attractive-mediocre-talent-level type.
Oh I forgot to add that I really loved Rectify! That last scene of Daniel pacing around his cell while Kerwin’s things are taken away and then curling up on his bed…let’s just say I was glad not to be watching it on a plane or anywhere similarly public
Nice “No Country for Old Men” reference, friendos.
I thought this was fantastic. The slow pace never bothered me and in fact, I think I prefer a show like this. I’d much rather watch rich characterization than a fast-moving plot with no characterization. Just great work all around here.
I think the best part is how the show has so many outstanding questions that were left unanswered. Can’t wait to see what comes next.
My problem was that it was ALL slow characterization with NO plot payoff (well, hardly any). If i wanted to watch people with rich, deep character that don’t actually have anything exciting happen to them, then I’d turn off the TV and just look at my family. We watch TV for stories that move us, not just good characters that ultimately don’t do anything.
The reason a show like Breaking Bad or Mad Men is so good is because you get these deep/slow moments in between moments of action/plot development. Some shows are all plot and no character development (CSI Miami, etc.) and Rectify is the opposite of that. I think they needed to give us a little more resolution to at least one of the dangling plot threads in order for it to be a successful season. The trick is to resolve a few things, while leaving some other things unresolved. This show left EVERYTHING unresolved. It wasn’t bad (in fact it was really good), it was just an incomplete season of TV.
One of the best shows of the year. I understand that a number of viewers will never find this show, or turn it off because of the pacing, but those are some of the qualities that make RECTIFY so damn good. The dialogue is great – parts of it remind me of JUSTIFIED – measured, deep, and written/spoken authentically. I’m not a big believer in flashback sequences but they work here, and McKinnon has done an excellent job telling a great story.
I am also new to posting comments, but this show grabbed me from the first episode. In some ways, I find the guilt/innocence question irrelevant. Clearly, he believes he is guilty of something horrible and accepts the price for it. What interests me is the exploration of what constitutes ‘justice’ (five death stays, being in an 8*8 box 23 hours a day for 19 years – is that justice or cruel and unusual?), whether memory is accurate, and most importantly – how people imprisoned adjust to life inside and outside. One almost gets the sense that Daniel would rather be in prison, he at least found a way to cope there; but struggles horribly in the real world. My favorite scene is the flashback from prison that cuts to him standing in Wal-Mart, what a visual. And of course the final moments when they clean out Erwin’s cell. I am most definitely coming back for season two, this is some of the best television I have seen in years.
As to the asides above. * I do not think the goat man was real. This is one of the reasons I love the show…I actually thought about this for a long time. My sense was that he was a manifestation of evil in Daniel’s mind. The whole leading animals to slaughter, wrestling with him, beauty hurts worse than ugly just seemed to me Daniel’s struggle with his own demons. And provided a nice contrast to him being saved later in the episode (which wasn’t real either). Who knows where he got the money, but we will probably find out next season. ** I do not think he did anything other than cover his brother law in coffee (and put him in a choke hold). Which shows he is capable of violence; but I think was a very literal attempt to answer Ted’s question about fighting off would be rapists in prison.
I do have a question…in the opening scene as they play the confession, Jon rewinds the section on the sequence of events. It appeared that the officer was leading Daniel with phrases like “before” and “after” – which would imply that Daniel really wasn’t sure what happened (a good thing for proving innocence); but then at Amantha’s apartment he almost seems to be doubting Daniel’s innocence. Small point but I wonder if anyone else picked up on that?
Get ready for a very subtle but absolutely mindblowing revelation about the goat man that I haven’t seen or read about elsewhere. I only caught this myself after watching that whole sequence four or five times trying to figure out what the heck was going on. If you want to see if you can catch this one yourself, watch VERY CAREFULLY from the time Ted Sr. goes out onto the sidewalk to the time Daniel enters the tire store….
No peeking if you want to try and find this yourself first…..
While Daniel is in the vehicle, it is very firmly established that there is a trailer of stolen goats behind the vehicle. Once Daniel takes the (tainted?) money and asks if the goat man is real, the truck pulls away….and the goat trailer has vanished.
Go look up Southern Gothic and magical realism. This is an absolutely perfect example of both. Either this is brilliant script writing and directing, or they really got lucky during the shooting and editing. I wonder which.
I saw the two hour premiere of this show and it really intrigued me. I missed the next episode, but was able to find it online along with all 6 of the episodes. I saw the finale weeks ago, but didn’t realize it was a finale. I have been waiting for it to air on tv so I could see if there were more episodes after it. I couldn’t believe they would just leave it with Daniel being beaten to a pulp. I would love to learn exactly what happened the night Hannah (that was her name wasn’t it) died and how exactly, they managed a confession out of Daniel when it really does seem like he didn’t do it. On the other hand, I think there is a mysterious side to Daniel and that maybe he is capable of such a crime of passion. It’s hard to adjust to the show at first, it’s slower paced than I’m used to, but it’s the characters that really kept me watching. They really drew me in and I could really connect with them and feel for them. I can’t wait for more.
I liked very much. My favorite moment happened in Episode 4 , Daniel and Tawney talking to each other at the Park , Tawney full of certains trying to persuade him on baptism. They talk, they sit , Daniel took of his glasses and looks to the Place where Baptism will happen … “Maybe”… the hug , new doubts, all this beautifully shooted.
I loved the way they were soaked in sunlight during that sequence. Tawney almost looked like an angel.
Fantastic show. The pacing has had a weird effect on me. When I see the show on my DVR I always feel like it is going to be a slog to get through, but then when I watch it I love pretty much every minute of it and don’t want the episodes to end. I guess it takes some preparation to get in the mood to watch a show like this, but once I am in the mood I don’t want it to end.
I feel like it has become pretty clear, at least in my ind, that Daniel is innocent. The opening scene of the finale made me question that for a few minutes, but I was fairly certain by the end that he didn’t do it. Why else would George have committed suicide?
I hope he is innocent. I think the show would be more meaningful and important if he was.
Write a comment…Incredibly good. When the hair dresser looked out the shop window and saw Daniel walking you felt what she felt. I hope season two comes quickly. How about the scene of Daniel watching the prisoner across the hall banging his head into the glass window- better to feel enormous pain than nada.
I love the pace. At the end of the six episodes, I realized that the experience of the pace as an audience member in a way, mirrors the pace at which Daniel exists in this new world: He’s moving slowly through it while everything else races past him.
I love this show. This and Hannibal have been the surprise High Quality Drama Hits of the season.
Thoroughly enjoyed the show. I liked the quiet moments in which Daniel experiences sights and sounds and textures, like the feather pillow or when he stands in front of a flat-screen TV display at the electronics store. His gradual discovery of himself and the world around him has been a wonderful journey. There’s enough mystery in the episodes to make you contemplate his role, if any, in Hannah Dean’s death, and the roles others have played in that tragedy. So happy for Ray McKinnon.
it is a very special series ,,, the most frustrating is the boy in the woods. and the most incomprehensible is the douchebag brother whose suspicion of him i just don’t understand. it is a suspicion that seems to me to be written in just make it a story. his sister going down on her BF lawyer in the hotel room seemed unlikely. crude. it would have embarrased me if i’d been him. i see it now on tv all the time but it is a meme which doesn’t reflect my experience but i;’m not that much of a heterosexual. but no woman, and i am not inexperienced by any means in that regard ever made that move. it looks fake to me. but mostly it is deeply moving and its pace is perfect. any faster and it would just be another TV series. the pace gives you the meaning. people humans don’t cut through life like the usual mise en scene. popping from one face to another one expression to another nypd style.
I enjoyed this show, and marveled at the beautiful shooting style. But it was also so quiet and speculative that I often had trouble keeping my eyes open, and that’s not a good thing. Also, it became a drinking game…take a shot every time Daniel stares at something or someone silently for more than 5 seconds.
Looking forward to season 2. Would’ve been horrible to end the series on such a downer.
I don’t know what to say other than I love this show and wish more people knew about it and were watching. Thank goodness it was renewed!
The TV viewer in me wants to see another season just like the first but the human being in me wants Daniel to move away from that town – if he can still walk and talk after that vicious beating. I think Trey has a guilty conscience or he wouldn’t have moved the body. Removing George’s wallet made no sense…
I was introduced to this show one Sunday evening when I tuned in to AMC to watch Mad Men. Was surprised to see two hours of Rectify but truly loved it. That is just the kind of human drama that really captures the imagination. So, at the end of those two hours, I was horrified when it was announced that the rest of the story would play out on Sundance. I don’t HAVE Sundance. I thought it was a pretty crummy “bait & switch” kind of thing for AMC to do to me and I almost immediately began to grieve over not being able to finish the story. Then I remembered… Almost anything can be had on the Internet! I paid for a season pass and marathoned my way straight through to the end. Best money I have spent in a while!
Just an effort by Sundance to get attention for the fine, and largely unnoticed, work they are doing. Exceptional channel that doesn’t have nearly the fanfare as it’s big brother AMC, despite programming that is, at least, on par.
Trey went back to the river, the sherriff left message he was unable to locate george, last place Trey saw him…the river. Don’t forget, George and Trey had both been with Hannah all those years ago,{as well as 2 others that week} The suicide was Georges way of avoiding his dna being traced to the murder, and even if he had not done the murder himself, he has witnessed how an innocent man can and has spent 19 years on the roe…he was not going to be put there. I think it was the Senator…just guessing
Presumably George already has a DNA profile to eliminate him as one of the suspects.
I also think the senator had some big shady part in the murder, or perhaps in the conviction. They mentioned that daniel was 18 and on mushrooms, i think being on the mushrooms also had something important to do with his confesssion, maybe he believed he did it tieing in with the psychedelics……
Still dont know what to think of the goat man. But I think the plato allegory runs through all of this gorgeous show.
Just finished. Unbelievable show. I don’t know if Aden Young qualifies, but he should be in the running for a Best Actor Emmy.
What a fantastic show. I started watching and couldn’t stop. I watched the first 4 shows, and then reluctantly went to bed. The acting is phenomenal, especially Aden Young and is what first pulled me into the show. The mystery is interesting and keeps pulling you forward, but what fascinates is Daniel story. He is a man of few words, but every time he has something to say, it was poignant. I had no problems with the pace of the show at all, as I prefer slow paced shows. Actually it reminded me a little of Wallander, but much better.
I’m certainly glad the show has been renewed. The finale would have sucked as an ending. It’s not quite a cliffhanger, but nothing has been resolved at all yet.
I kept wondering about the man who shot himself. Obviously he wast feeling guilt for something. Either he participated in the rape and murder, or lied about what he witnessed. I’m not sure what the purpose of dumping his body into the river was. Obviously he is trying to cover something up. By removing all ID is he hoping the body will disappear or be difficult to identify. It’s clear he is part of the “plot”.
Anyway, looking forward to next season. And I think I am going to re watch all 6 episodes again.
It’s even doubly-wowing when you find out that Aden Young is Australian. He is mesmerizing.
fascinating show, though i must admit i missed the first episode; like others, i enjoy the pacing; Daniel reminds me of someone who suffers from mental illness, and he is very credible as a person who has spent the last 20 years incarcerated on death row. frankly, just watching Daniel react to society gives me enough enjoyment and food for thought; the plot and other characters are like decorations, also enjoyable, but less meaningful than what Daniel has to experience given the circumstances he’s been handed. I enjoyed reading all the posts here and find it hard to argue with anything that has been said about the show. Much like “Top of the Lake,” Sundance really knows how to present TV worth viewing with “Rectify.” Although, I’m hoping that Timothy Oliphant will show up and clean up the town when all is said and done.
I almost gave up after two eps due to the slow pace, but I am so glad I stuck with it. I am also happy there will be a second season as the ending, although not unexpected, was too terrible to be the end.
I loved the pacing…so tired of the formulaic stepwise progressions of most TV shows/movies….deeper character development that enriches the plot…and there’s still the old Southern town and its people stereotypes, but in this series they’re not stale and cliche’d….Looking forward to Season 2. When will that be?
Compelling but very frightening for me to watch. Some of these reviews are difficult for me to read, as well. As the parent of an adult child with high-functioning autism, I can see him giving a false confession and seeing the facts in a distorted way…even being made to believe he did something that he did not do.
I will continue to watch for as many seasons as it airs.
I adored the show – though the pacing is not rigorous, it’s haunting and moving, which is more meaningful than just the action-packed, gunshot-riddled typical crime drama. Daniel reminds me of Faulkner’s Quentin Compson – a strange boy who grew into a strange man, someone you either are instantly repulsed by or unequivocally bound to. The only character I find a bit more grating than Teddy is Amantha, and I understand why she is as angry and bullheaded as she is.
It’s a gorgeous show and if it hadn’t been renewed, I don’t know what I would’ve done with myself. Aden Young is incredibly. Found myself sobbing as he attempted to fight against five men.
rectify had me gripping the seat waiting for more… with daniel experiencing life outside four depressing white walls for 20 odd years, loved the story line can’t wait for the next instalment
GOOD LORD. I just finished watching it, and I am in love and I am in love and I am in love. And I didn’t even think to find it slow until I saw Sepinwall mentioning that that might be a caveat for some watchers! I was utterly absorbed by every ticking second of these six episodes. It was the most amazing way to spend my Sunday afternoon – just lazing around in this universe. I am absolutely frothing at the mouth for more.
Just finished watching it. It is really excellent. It is kind of like 6 hours of a good Tennessee Williams play. So excited for the next season.
I just finished watching it last night. I loved it, and I’m glad it’s been renewed, but it wasn’t something I could watch all at one sitting. I felt there was so much tension all the time that I was always afraid something horrible was about to happen. I didn’t want to watch it last thing at night because I thought it might disturb my sleep; it was mesmerizing. I thought the pace was appropriate for the subject matter, and I can’t wait to see what they do with it second season. Basically, I watched one episode at a time, but when I reached the last two, I watched them one after the other. Great show.
completely unacceptable that we are left hanging and having to wait – is an out of balance entertainment that leaves one no options for continuity and a rational closing episode —– Its a beautiful piece of work — hurry up u creative lot and continue to feed with quality like this show that is crafted with Superior Skills, a Passion and Discipline – It’s a piece of stunning work – well done to all who were involved and again hurry up and get the 3rd series Done Thanks for the high grade entertainment from Jonathan
The show hit me hard. It started rather languidly, and certainly languid is a good way to describe it, but only in the best way for me. Aden Young’s performance was fantastic and reminded me of something that is so true of some of the greatest performances I’ve seen — it’s in the eyes. Even as his face is mostly immobile, there is so much emotion in his eyes which are like the deepest darkest pools. It’s clear that he’s someone who was always different, but also gentle, passive…which may be exactly why he ended up where he did. And there is also some dark humor, which he shares with his prison homey, Kerwin, mostly. I hope Kerwin is seen in the next episodes because he brought a lot to the character and worked well with Daniel. The saddest scene was when he asked Daniel to look at him through the door window as he was being taken away. It was a moment filled with real emotion, love and truth that death could not steal.
As for the goat man, who knows. It was both magical and rhetorical, but I do believe as someone said, it represents Daniel wrestling with his demons. Yes, beauty can certainly hurt more, especially when it is a heartfelt goodbye in a man’s final moments. By the way, I noticed that the trailer was gone after Daniel asked if the goatman was real. That was definitely meant to be part of the scene.
Warning-rambling written style-im tired!.
I worked with Aden briefly in oz when he was a lean 20 something kid{circa-metal skin}.
Is so weird seeing him grown now-and his transition for this role-such a bear-like presence achieved.
The joy of watching great performers develop-dont u just love it(i.e de caprio in the Departed)
As many deduced, the Aden character is akin to Tom Hardys, Outlaw character-a compliment both ways,
is uncanny the similarity.
i love that when 2 actors are emotionally similar.i get some of familial personal satisfaction in connecting them together like a matchmaker!ha.
Its like both Tom& Aden ate another person for their roles!.there presence is so much.they are stuffed.
Anyway i found Rectify mesmerizing in alot of parts.
Pat jnr -beautifully acted-you just want to see more off him,he the quintessential good ol boy with a chip.
On viewing Rectify it reminded me rather of “top of the lake” nz series-the stillness,the tone,the palate.
Thankgod for cable-hallelujah!
This show is amazing. I know that it is less about “whodunit” than it is about Daniel’s reentry into society but I can’t help having a guess. I think we are talking about two separate crimes here – the rape and the murder. The rape was probably the boys, one of whom shot himself out of guilt.
I’m putting my money on Ted, Sr. for the murder. Someone mentioned that the girl was hanging out with an older man. Ted was the older man. He may have murdered her in a rage or by accident but he has spent his life ver since trying to “rectify” the situation by marrying Daniel’s mother to help take care of her. This is why he is so certain that Daniel did not do it and why he is keeping the family and the business going to help Daniel. Just a teory!
Coincidentally, my last two DVD purchases before Rectify were Knife in the Water and Sling Blade. These films, like Rectify, keep one riveted to the screen despite their glacial pace, and the suspense builds so subtly and slowly that one isn’t even aware that they are suspenseful. The difference is that these two classics ended. Let us be grateful that Rectify hasn’t. As I write this, it is nearly two months before the second season begins. I can’t wait!
compelling, compulsive addictive, morose viewing. A very powerful and psychological drama. e I think the pace is perfect reflecting the real life emotions one would feel experiencing life on the outside after 19 years on death row. I think this is a brave and excellent drama