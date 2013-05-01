Sundance renews ‘Rectify’ for season 2

Sundance Channel has renewed “Rectify,” its great new drama about a Death Row inmate (Aden Young) unexpectedly released into a world he never expected to see again, for a second season, with 10 new episodes set to debut sometime in 2014.
Because Sundance is new to the original scripted series game (“Rectify” and the miniseries “Top of the Lake” have been their first major drama entries), it’s been unclear exactly what the bar is for success. Based on a press release that talked overwhelmingly about the show’s excellent reviews (mine is here), it appears that for now, they’re just happy to have shows that people are talking about, especially in such a positive light.
“The response to ‘Rectify” has been incredible,” Sundance president Sarah Barnett said in a statement. “We feel as though this story has tapped into something truly unique, with both critics and audiences using their platforms to share such strong, personal reactions to this very distinctive TV series. There”s so much drama and character that”s been set up in the first season, it will be electrifying to see where ‘Rectify’ goes in season two.”
I’m glad it’s coming back, not just because I found the original six episodes terrific, but because “Rectify” creator Ray McKinnon clearly plotted this out as an ongoing story, and left a lot of things up in the air at the end of this first season. Had this been the entire run of the show, I’d have been frustrated that more parts of the story didn’t get closure.
What does everybody think of the series so far? Given the very slow pace at which McKinnon tells the story, do you feel like there’s enough story here to carry us through another 10 hours after this season?
Awesome news. Absolutely love this show. This and “Top of the Lake” are, for me, easily the best new shows of the year. Great start, Sundance. Just wish Top of the Lake was more than a miniseries…
Would also just like to point out what a potentially huge future star Adelaide Clemens is. Superb actress (and kind of a cross between Michelle Williams and Carey Mulligan looks-wise, plus something extra).
She was also great in “Parade’s End” with Benedict Cumberbnatch – worth watching if you haven;t seen it.
love this show…a must see.
JOHNNYBON I’m glad to compared Adelaide Clemens to Michelle Williams. I kept looking at her and thinking the same thing. She has the ability to pull emotions out of me that I didn’t know I had. I think you’re right that she has a potentially huge future.
Absolutely love this show. Very happy that we get a second season.
Rhythmically, it reminds me a bit of Enlightened. It lets the story and characters breath. The acting is absolutely fantastic, as well.
Probably no coincidence that both shows were created by actor/writers.
Who writes other shows that aren’t writers?
Take a show like The Following, which spontaneously emerged without any writers or creative direction
Uhhh, Vris? When I said actor/writers, I meant actors who have gone on to create and write for their own shows…not writers in general.
And Kronicfatigue? Thanks for the laugh. Truer words have never been spoken.
Rectify can not end. I can see three or four seasons. Would just like to know the truth.
Fantastic! I’m so happy for McKinnon, the cast, and crew. IMO, this is hands down the best new drama of the year. It’s a completely different take on some familiar tropes – and as such, breaks new ground for thoughtful, television drama.
I am loving it so far, although honestly, I think I’d prefer this as a series available all at once because I think waiting a week between episodes pulls you out of the story so much.
Renton, I discovered this series on Free Movies On Demand last night and saw this series. I am just starting Episode 106. So far, I love this series and I think it is very suspenseful because the way Daniels behaves, you don’t know what he will do next. I want to believe he is innocent but, I really don’t know. What I’m getting at is that you can go to FMOD anytime and watch all the episodes either now or just before the new season begins. I do know what you mean because I started watching Homeland and after a week, I was forgetting what happened and how it happened there is so much going on.
I love a slow burn. More Rectify is very welcome.
I could watch Aden Young wrestle with his bean bag chair for an entire episode. I don’t know if it’s him or if it’s the writing and directing, but he’s mesmerizing.
Great comment, and I agree wholeheartedly.
Hi Pam… I absolutely agree! Aden Young is mesmerizing – even when just hanging out on his bean bag chair.
I was so relieved to hear that Sundance renewed this show. It beat out Dead Wood as my all time favourite show.
Love the emotion, slow pace and heart wrenching truth.
I think it’s been fantastic so far.
So Rectify showed up on AMC I think after Mad Men on Sunday. I know Sundance is owned by AMC Networks, but is this happening for everybody and is it happening every week? I don’t get Sundance in HD, but I do get AMC so it’d be nice to be able to see it there.
My cable guide didn’t show any other episodes scheduled in the next couple of weeks on AMC, which is a drag, because my system doesn’t offer Sundance. Luckily, “Top Of The Lake” was available pretty quickly via Netflix streaming, so I’m hoping “Rectify” goes the same route.
I’m pretty sure I saw Alan tweet today that only the first 2 “episodes” were available on AMC and the remainder will be Sundance only. Rumor has it Sundance On Demand has “Rectify” in HD though….even if your cable doesn’t carry the channel in HD.
My cable carries Sundance, but not Sundance On Demand. Luckily, I’ve been able to keep up with the series.
Beautifully haunting show. Glad to hear they are getting more epsiodes. I couldn’t imagine why they were focusing on the senator character and the possibility of a re-trial when they clearly have no way of completing that storyline in three more episodes.
I love the slow burn. The sister is fantastic.
She’s certainly a scene stealer.
Of course, the acting is stellar across the board. Wonderfully casted show.
A good try but a really terrible show nonetheless. Flashbacks, montages and especially the constant use of music, serve as stand-ins for insightful or evocative writing. It’s a heavy handed ponderous and tacky affair with nothing original in the story telling. Top of the Lake, on the other hand, had something interesting to say in an interesting way.
Yes, really! Because, I mean, just how many dramas of decades-long death-row inhabitants newly released from a penitentiary system which is the embarrassment of the Western world do we want to see while there are fresh and original crime dramas about creepy towns, molested/killed females, and out-of-town cops just waiting to be watched.
For me, it’s always more about how a story is told and what it is about underneath. I don’t think Top of the Lake is genius but I think it’s interesting. The subject of Rectify certainly sounded novel and interesting enough for me to tune in to several episodes. But I was ultimately disappointed by what I watched. I thought it was a lazy show, by and large. But I have a distaste for films/TV that constantly use music to create a sense of emotion or story. I guess that’s why I hate Wes Anderson. Perhaps I’m the lonely voice of one on this one.
I enjoyed Top of the Lake: it was beautifully-shot, well-acted, and the writing was quite strong, even if it covered quirky and well-trodden territory that had already begun being mapped out decades earlier by Twin Peaks. But in terms of originality, depth, and significance, I don’t think it can hold a candle to Rectify – which is the first anti-crime crime drama I ever recall seeing on television. There is no way this could have ever gotten made even 5 years ago – it’s too quiet and reflexive. But I can imagine it’s a difficult watch for many people.
To each their own, as the saying goes. Rectify doesn’t work for me, but I can see many people are enjoying it. I’d like to see more indie directors like Champion get involved with serial television. Heck, let’s get Lynch back at the helm of a TV show!
This is a fantastic show. I know your plate is full, but I would love it if you did regular reviews of this show Alan.
I am in agreement with JAXMER11 here.
Not done watching all eps, but this is a stunningly good piece of storrytelling. Some scene are downright haunting. And boy, am I glad I am a big city kid…
So you think all country folk are like they are in this show? It’s TV and besides the city’s in real life are rat infested, noisy, polluted, stress-inducing man made constructs that are contrary to nature. People in the city have no idea what it really means to inhabit the earth. The earth is beautiful warm soil, not pavement and concrete. It’s mountains, rivers, and streams with CLEAN water instead of metal and plastic towers. Please stay in the city because we country folk don’t want you out here in the real world. You keep your smelly traffic jammed cage, we’ll keep our open spaces. Thank you in advance.
Hey MIKEL settle down there… No one is saying anything against a rural life.
I wonder if McKinnon is going to play this story out like Top of the Lake, Mad Men and Breaking Bad in that it will have a finite number of episodes.
I think there should be a warning label for certain series: “SLOW!” That would warn viewers about subtly rich shows with relaxed pace, so those who need lots of action and plotting and snap will know not to watch.
Apply to “Luck”, “Rectify”, “Louis”, etc.
Yes!
Yes
This and top of the lake are too slow and weird. Parts of the story are just filler and make no sense at all.
The acting is great, but that’s not enough to keep me in for a second season. I just watch this when there’s nothing else on and I have nothing better to do.
Cannot wait for Season 2
Mikel, do you have ADHD?
Yes…Ready for season 2!
I am so thrilled Rectify has been picked up for a second season. Love love love this show. There are a lot of people (me included) who truly enjoy the slow pace of a show like this. I don’t feel as it is left un-answered but that it lets the audience draw our own thoughts on what’s happening. I love the poetic style of discussion. Shows today are so main stream. Sun dance always delivers otherwise and I am personally pleased they are now creating shows. This story makes you personally attach yourself to the characters and care about what will happen. Monday nights won’t be the same for awhile. Thank you Sundance!
I absolutely believe this story can carry us through another 10 hours and I can’t wait! The first season went by way too quickly… Going to be hard to wait until 2014 but, I guess I don’t have a choice. Just glad it is coming back! I love the characters in this show, every one of them… I wonder what Daniel actually did to Teddy after the sleeper hold? Does anyone believe he violated him in any way? I would like to think that he just put him to sleep and left him in that position just to prove a point about Teddy’s previous question and ability to fight back. BUT, Teddy was scrubbing some “accident” from his pants… I don’t know. Guess I am the type that needs to be slapped in the face with it…LOL! Tell me what you think… Did Daniel Do something to Teddy??
At the end of the 6 show (end of first session) I felt I’d been duped into spending 6 hours of my time watching such a banal and empty show. The show had many possibilities but none of them were played out.At the end I really wasn’t sure wheither the lead character had been killed or not. It showed him being carried away in an ambulance – but then maybe that was his body floating down the river- It had to be one or the other – I’m just not sure which.
Anyway, I’ve come to expect much better from Sundance and am very dissapointed with Rectify.
Are you serious? The body was the guy who witnessed the original crime and shot himself in the 1st episode. Amazing show, truly beautiful.
Do you have face blindness? Short- and long-term memory loss? Are you TV-illiterate? Stay tuned for season 2 of “what the heck is wrong with Al Gumb’s brain.
Loved the show from Episode 1, so glad there will be a Season 2. Excellent acting across the board. Looking forward to 2014.
I’ve read a lot of positive and negative opinions of the show. One of the posters said something like “to each their own”. I agree. I just want to add my 2 cents. I think the show isn’t about being fast or slow. It’s going at the speed of Daniels’s experiences. I think most of us take for granted the speed life occurs to us that are not incarcerated. Daniel has been in jail for 19 years. Then he’s not, and life has kept going. Except the part about his alleged crime. That’s the only constant. He can’t really be expected to just adapt. Sorry so long. It’s a great show if you can look at it from that perspective. Keep up the good work. Thanks for allowing me to post as a guest.
I absolutely love this show. And as someone has already mentioned it also reminds me of Enlightenment. The poetic beauty and the pace of it. I’ve fallen in love with Daniel and my heart aches for him. My only criticism is that it was a very short season and it will be a long wait for more episodes.
The only problem with the show was that the first season was WAY TOO short.
Absolutely, I watched Ray Mc Kinnon on SOA, very mythodical and to the point, so the pace of the series was not a suprise to me. This is a great show, can’t wait until season 2.
Hell yes! This show is ‘o for awesome’ (google that to work out where in the world is Waldo) :-)
Love this show!!!! Can’t wait to see what happens in the season 2. Will it continue on Netflix?
I have been obsessed with Rectify. First I have personal experience of knowing someone who spent 12 year in prison for something he did not do. He was incarcerated from the age of 17 – 29. I know first hand the pain, and torture that the prison system put this innocent child through. Starting with the death of his mother from cancer whom he had not seen in years (they were poor and had no resources to fight), and was not allowed to even go to his mothers funeral. After experiencing knowing his man/child (through an advocacy program) and supporting him for the last 9 months of his incarceration, and falling in love with his story, to the point of causing myself great pain, Rectify returned all those feelings back to me. However, I was so moved by the heart-piercing dialog that this show brings. I spent most of the time watching this program in tears over the moving display of reality that too many innocently accused victims experience when law enforcement fails to do their jobs and carelessly incarcerates people out of political pressure to name someone as the perpetrator of a crime. I have been waiting for the continueing series and now after hearing that it might not take place until 2014! Yes I can wait, just knowing that it will continue, and as long as the quality of the continuing series is a good as the initial (especially the dialog that hits so close to home for thousands of people just like me that can relate) we will be happy to wait for the reward is so enticing. Whether Alan Young is guilty or not is so irrelevant, as it is the process that he must go through is heart wrenching. I am truly obsessed.
I am very sorry for your friend. But Daniel is not necessarily innocent.
The way Daniel was incarcerated did not strike me as careless. Maybe politically motivated, but certainly not careless. He was holding a dead body of his girlfriend, not trying to get her help in any way, just fixing her hair…..you have to admit this is suspicious.
Rectify can’t come back soon enough! Love the show and have missed watching it!
Wow! Great show. Cannot wait to see more. Just like a great book, cannot wait to read on.
Not only the great acting, the tug at my heartstrings writing, but not having to look at a bunch of BEAUTIFUL people playing the same kind of role over and over and over on TV is what I LOVE about Rectify. I am sick of perfect hair, makeup and clothes. It does not draw me into the story. All it does is depress me anymore. Do the bigwigs at the studios think we are all morons that can’t stand the sight of regular looking people? All the good looking people start looking the same, nothing to differentiate one from another. LOVE ME SOME RECTIFY.
Actor, Stan Houston, would be perfect for this show. Strong and Powerful Actor.
what an amazing series! Just finished Jacob’s Ladder and it left me wanting more. I believe that the surfaced has been touched upon and there are many secrets as layers are peeled. Well, one can hope. :) Aden Young is brilliant as his performance evokes many different emotions with so little dialogue. When is season 2?
I am a huge fan of this series! Please renew for a third and fourth season at least!
I’m so happy that there’s a second season of Rectify coming out this year!! This show is a great piece of writing as well as acting, couldn’t have casted any better as well! This show is right up there in my favorite 10 shows that I watch!!!
Absolutely love the show rectify would also like to see top of the lake become a second season also
Rectify is told at a slow pace because it reflects Daniel’s confused & conflicted mental state. I love this show and I cannot wait until more episodes are released. I also hope to find out why Daniel was acting and saying things when he was arrested & did not defend himself as most would. I think he was on drugs but maybe a little slow even before living in a cage and facing death & mistreated for many years. What really happened that day and who put it on Daniel? Bring it on. More More
I love the show, but if it doesn’t get a plot, I don’t think I can hang in there. Just character development is not enough.
I worked in the prisons for a program called Arts in Corrections, funded through the William James Prison Arts Program. I taught creative writing at Folsom and several other prisons. I think the character development is superb. This series had both me and my husband on the edge of our seats. I think it does a great job in portraying the disorientation of long term incarceration. It’s one of the best series around.
Awesome! Awesome! Awesome! Love the depth and diversity of the characters. Also….imo…. I believe this slow-moving show, whether intentional or not, allows you to process what the characters are going through as well as having the ability to feel your feelings. Emotional and intense. I cannot compare this to any other show…at all. Emotional, intense, gut-wrenching, easily get lost in the depth!!! I so look forward to immersing myself in this show! Plz Plz allow this show to go on as long as possible!!!