Season finale review: ‘Rectify’ – ‘Unhinged’

“Rectify” just wrapped up its second season, a couple of days after Sundance ordered a third. I spoke briefly with Ray McKinnon about the season, and I have a review of the finale coming up just as soon as I hoard food under stress…
“It's not complicated. I just want it to be over, Jon. Don't you?” -Daniel
I watched “Unhinged” a few days before the renewal announcement, and instantly thought of how angry I would be if Sundance hadn't renewed it, not only because the show is so wonderful (and such a perfect example of what Sundance should be aspiring to make and promote), but because the episode doesn't remotely work as a series finale. Season 1's finale would have worked as an ending – albeit a very bleak one – to Daniel's story if Sundance had never ordered more. “Unhinged,” on the other hand, leaves so much up in the air – whether the judge will accept the plea deal, whether Carl will keep investigating Trey's role (especially now that George's body has been discovered), what impact Ted Jr.'s desire to press assault charges against Daniel will play in the other two matters – that it almost plays like McKinnon thumbing his nose at the idea of closure, and/or daring Sundance to cancel him.
McKinnon, though, said he wasn't thinking about anything but following the story where it went – and trying to stay true to the show's philosophy of defying convention. And “Unhinged” does play like an episode of “Rectify,” albeit on the plottier end of the show's spectrum.
The episode's magnificent, complicated centerpiece is Daniel providing the debrief to the current and former prosecutors. This is a role that Aden Young is so often asked to play in silence, or with brief, cryptic bursts of dialogue. Here, asked to deliver a pair of lengthy monologues about the events surrounding Hanna's death (interrupted only by a commercial break and occasional interjections from Foulkes and Jon), he is absolutely riveting, even as his performance and the scene continue to leave much ambiguity as to what actually happened. We know by now that Daniel simply wants this matter to be over with so he can free his loved ones from the burden of being hurt by his presence (if nothing else, he knows that what he did to Ted Jr. must be met with exile at a minimum), yet he spends a very long time building up to a version of events where he was not the killer. Then, after an argument with Jon, he continues in that vein before pivoting abruptly to give Foulkes exactly what he wants to hear. Is this the truth? Is the earlier version a cover so Daniel can feel disconnected from what he might have done to Hanna, or a way to let Foulkes dangle on the edge of a rope for a little bit as punishment for what he put the younger Daniel through? How much does he genuinely remember? I have no idea, and Young's performance and the construction of the scene allows for multiple interpretations. It may be that Trey is the only character on the show who genuinely knows what happens, and it's certainly not in his best interest to tell anyone, so I could imagine a scenario where the show ends without ever telling us, even as it perhaps brings the emotional story of Daniel (and of Amantha, Tawney, Janet, Ted Jr., etc.) to a more proper close than we got here.
The rest of the episode is pretty terrific in its own right, from Tawney letting Ted Jr. know that Daniel told her of the assault at the exact wrong moment(*), to Amantha having a final conversation with Daniel while she's still “this person one more time,” to Jared sneaking into Hanna's room to get some sense of what his half-brother might have been up to all those years ago. It demonstrates the same curiosity about its ensemble that the entire series has to date. Season 2 unexpectedly and marvelously turned out to be a big year for Ted Jr., and I can imagine Jared being pushed into the spotlight next year (or Janet even more than she was this year) and it being just as fascinating. Hell, I could even imagine a third season where Foulkes becomes less of a heavy.
(*) My favorite part of that scene is at the beginning, when Teddy slips some cash into Tawney's purse before she comes downstairs. Both there and when he offers to help her out in whatever she's doing next, we are reminded that while Ted is not the greatest human being alive (that would likely be his father), he is capable of generosity, and reflection. He knows he did many bad things in this marriage as well, and he also cares enough for Tawney to help her even as she's leaving him. And then all that empathy and introspection just gets crumpled up along with the letter when he realizes that Tawney spent the night with Daniel (even if he doesn't know, like we do, that no sex was involved).
What a great year. I wondered if the show had enough life in it for a second season, let alone a longer second season, and it absolutely did. With four extra episodes, we got the trip to Atlanta, we got an extended stay with Lezlie-with-a-Z, we got Amantha trying to figure out a life separate from her crusading for Daniel, we got Ted Sr. being a saint without being a cartoon, and we got so many spectacular moments with Daniel, with Tawney, with Ted Jr. and Janet and everyone else.
So go read the McKinnon interview, and then tell me: what did everybody else think?
You rocked this review Alan. This season, and this season finale was excellent. #Perfection what I said moments after the credits ran. “Magnificent, complicated centerpiece” is the way to describe EACH scene.
Did I hear correctly in his monologue that a fourth man, Christopher, was present that night?
They passed quickly over that, didn’t they? :)
OK I thought I was tripping and forgot who Christopher was…but he wasn’t mentioned at all before this, right?
Yes, they’ve nicely (and subtly) introduced a new murder suspect – and since he was never mentioned by Trey (when speaking to Daniel), there must be some important reason (or connection to Trey) for the omission.
Am I reading this sentence in Alan’s review wrong?
“I watched “Unhinged” a few days before the renewal announcement, and instantly thought of how angry I would be if Sundance renewed it…”
Did he mean to say if Sundance didn’t renew it?
Regardless…what a stunning episode. This show is a gift. The writing, the acting, the pacing…just amazing.
Yeah, so there’s no doubt in my mind now what happened. Trey and his buddies had sex with Hanna and Trey strangled her. Daniel watched the whole thing. That’s the part he doesn’t remember.
I’d love it if Trey was convicted next season and Daniel exonerated. I mean, this show never wants to give us one second of relief or satisfaction, but if S3 is the last season, come on.
So how to keep Daniel in Paulie? He will be charged with assaulting Teddy. This will tear the family apart even more. Teddy’s going to lose everything, esp. if he thinks Janet will side with him over Daniel. What I found infuriating is how Daniel just failed to mention the trigger for Teddy’s attack. Is that EVER going to come out? Because I know Teddy is never going to own up to his role in it. I can imagine Amantha getting it out of Daniel. Maybe.
You know what I’d like to see? Ray McKinnon, if you’re reading this– can we see Daniel’s life after his legal trouble? The show doesn’t always need to be about Daniel struggling with criminal charges. There’s so much more to tell.
Daniel did mention the reason for the attack, and probably told his stepdad and mom the same thing — “they were just words, strung together, nothing I hadn’t heard before,” or something like that. And Daniel’s description of Teddy’s role in this I think is accurate, and Teddy said so himself. He believes Daniel took everything from him. He is a desperate man, and desperate men can take desperate measures to protect what they love.
I agree with your assessment about what happened that night. My question is this — it seemed as if everyone in the room believed Daniel when he said he came back and she was dead, and he “posed” her and then stayed with her until morning. Obviously the Senator is a very intimidating character, and that’s why the Sheriff and new prosecutor would still go along with the plea deal and Daniel’s final assertion that “my original confession wasn’t coerced.” The question is why the Sheriff would then condone going after Daniel when Teddy comes in and asks if it’s too late. In thinking about it a little more, I suppose the Sheriff’s defining role has been to determine the truth. And that’s the only reason I can think that he’d put a stop to the plea deal. Maybe he’s actually trying to save Daniel by getting him in trouble for the assault on Teddy.
What do you think?
I think the sheriff has to charge Daniel for the assault on Teddy regardless of the circumstances and there’s no way he can keep it from the prosecutor.
I think the Sheriff is the lone character playing everything straight down the middle and not taking sides despite telling Foulkes about Teddy’s assault. At the beginning of the season, he applied pressure to get the young boy’s account of who attacked Daniel and was genuinely pissed he had to release Hanna’s brother. He doesn’t think Daniel murdered that girl and was probably coerced into making a confession. He’s going to continue investigating that. And finally, Daniel did assault Teddy (even if it wasn’t sexual) and he’s going to press forward with that once Teddy gives the go-ahead. Despite how he feels about Daniel and Foulkes or his friendship with Teddy, he takes his job seriously.
@TRESPASSERS W: “Yeah, so there’s no doubt in my mind now what happened. Trey and his buddies had sex with Hanna and Trey strangled her. Daniel watched the whole thing. That’s the part he doesn’t remember.”
Actually, you’re leaving out a couple of parts of his story:
1) He said, after they saw him watching them, that he turned away and watched the trees, then came down and found her dead. I don’t believe he ever saw anyone strangling her at all.
2) He mentions a new, unheard-of-til-now person, Christopher, having sex with Hannah along with George and Trey. It’s quite possible that this Chirstopher is the actual murderer.
Because the reason is irrelevant. …he committed a crime and his reasoning although perhaps draws sympathy cannot undo that fact that what Daniel did was a crime
Because the reason is irrelevant. …he committed a crime and his reasoning although perhaps draws sympathy cannot undo that fact that what Daniel did was a crime
I completely agree with your conclusion. I am totally convinced that the first version of the story was the truth and that Daniel told it in a way that probably was a revelation to him as well. He is not a murderer.
But he also is smart enough to know that going to a trial was going to be brutal on everyone, the family, the town and himself. And even if he is found innocent he probably would not have peace. So he was able to give it to Foulkes between the eyes before switching it up and then providing him with a version strong enough for the judge to sign off on the deal.
But it would seem by the delay that all bets are off and perhaps now he will be re-tried for the murder as well as a second trial for the assault. I couldn’t imagine how the show would work if Daniel was in one place and the family in another unless they just decided to bring in some entirely new characters to broaden the cast. Who knows?
But I am glad that Season 2 ended and the fundamental question has been answered to my satisfaction. Daniel may be a screw up, and he may be guilty of some crime but he did not murder that girl.
Great show. Just a great show.
Maybe Christopher is the murderer, but if so, then why did Trey go to such lengths? If he merely had consensual sex with a stoned girl, no reason to hide George’s body. No reason to try to frame Daniel for George’s death. I could be wrong. I am very intrigued by Christopher, but I think he is going to be the one to point the finger at Trey definitively.
I also think Foulkes is going to turn out to have a personal reason for wanting to pin this on Daniel. Maybe he’s a relative of Christopher. Maybe he was also having sex with Hanna. Who knows? Because it seems like a vendetta to me, and he seems excessively invested in the frame job.
That all said, I freaking hate Teddy. Zero sympathy. Daniel didn’t “take” anything from him. Tawney is not a passive possession to be “taken.” And let’s not forget that Teddy literally TOOK Daniel’s father’s business away from him. Took it, and Daniel didn’t even squawk. Tawney is a free woman. Her love was given to Daniel. Daniel did not TAKE it.
“…but if so, then why did Trey go to such lengths? If he merely had consensual sex with a stoned girl, no reason to hide George’s body. No reason to try to frame Daniel for George’s death.”
Clearly he tried to hide George’s suicide because it would raise questions for the police. Even if he only had sex with Hannah, he lied to the police about it and helped send a guy to death row based on his testimony – and he could certainly still get in a lot of trouble because of it. I’m not sure that would be enough to warrant hiding the suicide, but it might.
And we still don’t have any evidence that he’s trying to frame Daniel for anything. He could have just been using Daniel’s desire to visit George as an excuse to go to George’s place and return the wallet, phone, etc. It’s too early to know exactly what his plan may or may not be.
Why would anyone connect George’s suicide to Daniel or Trey? If Trey left George where he found him on the ground, and someone found his decomposed corpse, why in the world would that cast any light into Trey’s involvement in Hanna’s death? Nonsensical. Also nonsensical that he’d take George’s stuff home with him and keep it in a locked box if he wasn’t planning very deliberately to use it for something. And Daniel was naive/dumb enough to go off with Trey AND take massive quantities of drugs with him in George’s house.
It was meant to be a frame job. If there hadn’t been a surveillance camera, and if Daniel hadn’t left a note, it would have worked too.
“Nonsensical. ”
Of course, it isn’t. George’s suicide would obviously raise questions of whether he lied about his involvement with Hannah’s death, which could lead to a re-opening of the entire investigation – which would obviously involve Trey, since he testified during the first investigation. Anyway, I’m done arguing with you. Your logic seems faulty at best.
Why would his suicide lead to reopening the case? That’s ridiculous. In Paulie, where everyone seems invested up to their eyeballs in Daniel’s guilt, George’s suicide would not lead to much of anything. It definitely would NOT lead to the reopening of the investigation. Why would it? Without a note or any material connection to Daniel’s release, it might raise eyebrows, but I highly doubt it would raise much of anything else. You saw how much evidence it took to get Sheriff Daggett to investigate, and even with what he saw on the surveillance camera, he still hasn’t officially reopened anything.
If Trey had just left George’s body there, nothing would have come of it. He saw an opportunity to frame Daniel, something he couldn’t have done if he’d left George there to be found quickly. He dump George’s body and took his stuff so that he could use the situation to cast guilt on Daniel. This seems obvious to me, but eh. Maybe not to everyone.
I’m also super glad you’re done arguing with me. Praise Jesus.
“Why would his suicide lead to reopening the case? That’s ridiculous. In Paulie, where everyone seems invested up to their eyeballs in Daniel’s guilt, George’s suicide would not lead to much of anything.”
It seems strange you would think this when the sheriff spent much of the last few days just investigating George’s mere disappearance – not even his death. He spent a full day watching video at a trailer park because some guy is missing? And not even someone who is needed anymore (since the imminent plea deal meant there would be no need of George)?
IMO, the sheriff is exactly the kind of guy who would have taken the suicide of one of the main witnesses of Hannah’s murder – at the very spot she was murdered – as something worth investigating.
I thought we were discussing what would have happened had George’s suicide at the spot Hannah was murdered been discovered…
Ok… the frame job: of course, it COULD very well be an attempted one by Trey – my initial response was that it’s just too early to know for sure. Trey could have never suspected that Daniel would ride with him to George’s place, so what was he planning before that happenstance? Planting the stuff at Daniel’s house?
IMO, if this a frame job, Trey clearly didn’t think this thing through – it’s so full of holes you could drive a truck through them. It will be easy for the coroner to tell that George has been dead for quite some time – surely several weeks at least. So the biggest problem (among a bunch of them) is this: how did Daniel – who hasn’t had a driver’s license or driven anyone’s vehicle before perhaps 2 weeks before – get Trey up to the spot where his dead body (without wallet) will be found?
Sheriff Daggett is a conflicted character. He, like everyone else in Paulie, lives in fear of Senator Foulkes, else he would have reopened the investigation by now. He is on the right track, but that’s because he’s not a monster. He has enough doubt now, having spoken to the former sheriff, to be skeptical. However, he also went to Foulkes about Teddy’s attack, which was highly unethical IMO. He was trying to counteract his feelings of doubt I think– because he was at that time also invested in Daniel being guilty.
Trey had the wallet, phone and gun and was probably mulling over what to do with them. Then Daniel came by, he saw his chance for a frame job and took it. Clearly the entire thing was designed as a frame up/brainwashing mission. Not only did he plant the stuff, he also attempted to convince Daniel that he was the murderer, when Trey knows damn well he isn’t.
Is Trey an evil genius mastermind who concocted the perfect frame up? No, obviously. He left DNA at George’s house, didn’t notice the cameras, etc. I’m not sure what George’s time of death has to do with it. Trey wants people to think that George was murdered by Daniel, shot with his own gun. In order for that to be true, the gun had to be removed from the scene. Water rotted corpses are difficult to determine time of death from. There was no reason for Daniel to drive George to the spot. Could have been a random encounter that turned to murder. The site of death is close to the river.
Like I said, Trey saw an opportunity and took it. Took it spontaneously and executed it as best he could. It’s going to be his doom I hope.
“Could have been a random encounter that turned to murder.”
George was up gallivanting in Georgia without his wallet, phone, or car and just happened to run into Daniel? Hmm…. no, I think not.
Anyway… now I really am out. I’ll wait for the writers to reveal their plans next season.
“instantly thought of how angry I would be if Sundance hadn’t renewed it” <– after watching tonight's episode, Amen! So many threads left open. It would have been Deadwood all over again, only worse. I would have gone into a funk the likes of which I might not have been able to escape this time.
I don’t want to doubt Mr. McKinnon’s honesty, but there is no way he didn’t know he was getting a third season when he wrote last night’s finale. No one would write a narrative that ended like that if they weren’t sure of returning.
“No one would write a narrative that ended like that if they weren’t sure of returning.”
Actually it happens all the time. Often the writers will write an open ended finale daring a network to cancel in the face of audience anger.
@COL BAT GUANO – Aden Young says that several different scenes were shot for the finale & that even he did not know which was chosen until it aired. :) Anyway, so glad we are getting another season!
One thing I found really interesting was poor Teddy Jr’s comment “he’s taken everything from me.” Teddy has always been one of the easy-to-dislike characters, and I love how how he’s grown this season in general, but specifically here he points out the unfairness of Daniel “confessing” to Tawney, which did give me pause to think, maybe Daniel is more manipulative or less well-intentioned than we like to believe. This show is ALL about what we choose to believe. Is Daniel’s confession a true attempt to make Tawney see Teddy with more compassion? What if it wasn’t? What if there really is more to Daniel than bike riding, mumbling poetically & seeing the beauty in sunlit windows.
It’s an interesting proposition. And, as Daniel has said himself, he is a “bad person,” right?
That said, I think he really was trying to help Tawney make the right decision with Ted, or at least clear his own conscience, since he really believed he was going to have to move away and he believed he and Tawney were going their separate ways. At that point I don’t think he’d have any reason to try to manipulate Tawney in his favor. He said Teddy didn’t deserve what he did to him, and he wished he could take it back. As you said, it’s what we choose to believe that makes the difference. I think in this case, he was being honest and really regretted it. Daniel realized it was “prison justice,” and not in any way appropriate for the real world.
One thing I found really interesting was poor Teddy Jr’s comment “he’s taken everything from me.” Teddy has always been one of the easy-to-dislike characters, and I love how how he’s grown this season in general, but specifically here he points out the unfairness of Daniel “confessing” to Tawney, which did give me pause to think, maybe Daniel is more manipulative or less well-intentioned than we like to believe. This show is ALL about what we choose to believe. Is Daniel’s confession a true attempt to make Tawney see Teddy with more compassion? What if it wasn’t? What if there really is more to Daniel than bike riding, mumbling poetically & seeing the beauty in sunlit windows.
What about the unfairness of him basically accusing Daniel of enjoying being raped?
Daniel wasn’t manipulating Tawney. He had absolutely nothing to gain from that confession. He told Tawney because he wanted to make it easier for her to leave him.
As much as Teddy hates Daniel, Daniel hates himself more. It’s as if he masochistically wants to suffer. I think he also wanted to be executed. So yeah, there really is more to Daniel. There’s a deep reservoir of self-loathing, which I think comes from watching Hanna get strangled to death and not doing anything to stop it. He may have blocked it out, but he’d also do anything to protect himself from remembering it, even if it means saying he did it.
I love the introduction of a Christopher and also that great parallel between that night and the young boys riding bikes to the lake & finding the body. That sense of youthful invulnerability & innocence being lost in an instant. And what will happen to this family if Teddy Jr really presses charges? Janet might lose it completely!
I think Daniel wanted to help Tawney when he confessed to assaulting teddy, but it just reminded me of how confessing often makes the guilty party feel better, but everyone else worse! It’s like he owes it to teddy if he really feels bad to not say anything. Teddy’s ego cannot take Tawney knowing what happened. The Sheriff is great—he opened a can of worms that he can’t close now. He has to press charges or else we don’t get season 3!
I think Daniel wanted to help Tawney when he confessed to assaulting teddy, but it just reminded me of how confessing often makes the guilty party feel better, but everyone else worse! It’s like he owes it to teddy if he really feels bad to not say anything. Teddy’s ego cannot take Tawney knowing what happened. The Sheriff is great—he opened a can of worms that he can’t close now. He has to press charges or else we don’t get season 3!
What amazes me most about this series is exactly what you mention under your asterisk — the complexity of these characters. Teddy Jr. really trying to do the right thing, understanding all the pain he’s caused, but feeling like a doormat once again when he learns that his wife did exactly what he knew she do (and what he really gave her permission to do) — call Daniel. You can’t help but feel badly for this guy. You want to see him do the right thing, but he just can’t get out of his own way. Truly great writing when you can see so many sides of a person. Great acting as well.
As for the number of episodes, it’s always tough for me watching a show like this week-to-week as opposed to binge watching after the run. You keep wanting to see more stuff going on (I wanted a lot more scenes between Daniel and Tawney, for example), and you think things are progressing too slow, but then they really start ramping up and you realize no, you’re just being impatient.
Perhaps I just remember going through that last excruciating season of The Sopranos where I knew they only had six episodes left to tie everything up and they spent a boatload of time on a ridiculous side plot with a character hiding out in NH. Nothing against NH (my favorite state), but come on.
Uhhhhh what? The Vito New Hampshire subplot was in the first half of the last season – not when they had “six episodes left”. and, in any case, the Vito subplot took up all of 45 minutes throughout the entire half season and was actually really awesome.
I stand corrected on the timeline, but not the overall point of my message, which was that they wasted a lot of time in the final season introducing new storylines instead of wrapping things up. As to your apparently now deleted message (perhaps you thought better of it), I can assure you I had no “agenda” mentioning the Vito plotline as I’m about as liberal as they get. It was just probably a poorly chosen example of a sideplot that I thought really had no point being explored in the last ten or so hours of a long-running show when they had a finite amount of time to wrap things up. Again, just my opinion. Had this happened in season three or four? No problem. Perhaps if I go back and watch it now it wouldn’t bother me so much, but as we were going week-to-week, I was like “why are they spending so much time on this subplot when there are so many other things that need finishing up?” That’s all…
I just pretty much binged watched the last 8 episodes, and I found that was preferable to watching week to week. I found myself getting more and more involved with each episode. For one thing, it was easier to remember what had happened with all of the characters. I think I’ll do next season that way, too. Of course, that puts me just a little late in reading the reviews and commenting on the show–like by about a year.
They wrapped things up amazingly in the second half of season 6, which was really season 7 but HBO decided to call it the second half of 6. You sound like you’re not even aware of that and think the Vito season was the last one.
It was even better than I was expecting. I think Daniel is innocent, but he just wants it over with.
Arvo Part music (the music of Charlie Chaplain) again!
Now I just hope Luke Kirby stays through season 3.
It occurs to me that you should definitely watch this without commercial breaks. I assumed reviewers did anyway.
That is always how we watch it. Start at 9:18 and just zip through the commercials. It works like a short film although last night I did have to pause it a few times and take in what we were watching. It was hard to breathe at certain points.
Great finale, great season. The only downside is writing for Amantha, she got much weaker material than last year, but Janet, Tawney, Ted Jr. and of course Daniel all got fantastic stuff to play with.
“Is this the truth? Is the earlier version a cover so Daniel can feel disconnected from what he might have done to Hanna, or a way to let Foulkes dangle on the edge of a rope for a little bit as punishment for what he put the younger Daniel through? How much does he genuinely remember? I have no idea, and Young’s performance and the construction of the scene allows for multiple interpretations.”
I dunno Alan. I felt pretty convinced after watching that scene unfold, that the initial story was the truth. There’s a pretty clear transition point in that scene which bridges the two different stories where Daniel just repeatedly asks the senator “If I say I did it, will you let me go this time?”. After that, he goes through with the other confession, thinking that all of this will finally be over with, which is all he ever really wanted.
But maybe I am wrong. I too find the introduction of the Christopher character to be interesting, and pretty clearly intentional even if it was overlooked in that particular scene. What a great, great finale to a fantastic season of television.
Agreed. I didn’t think it was vague at all: Daniel told the truth the first time through his story – including his embarrassment over not being able to perform, that he saw the other guys having sex with Hannah, and that he found her dead when coming down from the bluff – which caused an uproar from the DAs (past and present). He only ‘confessed’ the second time to fulfill the stipulations of the plea deal. But everything he said in the room was both witnessed and taken down, so I don’t think you can admit part of what he said without admitting all of it.
To me, this episode reveals that there is absolutely no doubt left that Daniel not only remembers what happened – but he remembers that he didn’t kill her – the only question now is whether Trey or the recently-named Christopher did it.
What an extraordinary episode. The opening “sunlight” scene was gorgeous. When Daniel gave what I feel (and hope) is the true version of Hanna’s murder, I cheered. Rectify is a fantastic show and I can’t wait for it to be back.
One of the drawbacks to the show I feel, is if any normal human being did not commit the murder, he would be proclaiming his innocence for all to hear. He doesn’t even share what Teddy said for him to do what he did. Teddy had it coming. Daniel never defends himself which is somewhat unbelievable
Did you read Alan’s interview with Ray McKinnon?
Ray McKinnon: “We’ve said from the beginning, the minute that Daniel starts thinking like the rest of us is probably the time we’re going to be least interested in him as a character, and perhaps the show. In many ways he continues to be an enigma and a paradox, and he doesn’t always behave in the way that “normal” people would do. That includes his thinking about the past and dealing with it in a more rational way. Will he have to do that in season 3? Will that be part of his journey, to be forced to go down those roads that he didn’t want to go down? We’ll see.”
Mark, I think we tend to forget that the unimaginable trauma that Daniel has experienced turned a normal (unusual, but normal) person into someone who is unable to do what we imagine we would do if wrongfully accused. The trauma, that is, starting with what we now understand happened that night, and the endless trauma he had to withstand in prison.
Everyone is talking about him taking this plea to, in his mind, spare his family further pain. True. BUT he remains profoundly lost, exiled from anything we’d call life; he remains in a different kind of prison that (hopefully) none of us can fathom.
HE wants to banish himself too! Yes, I agree that he now knows that he did not kill Hannah. But, right now, it almost doesn’t matter to him: He is in Hell and is desperate to get out of it. He imagines that leaving, going to a place where he is unknown, detaching completely from his family, is the only way he may be able to bear living. He’s wrong, and, Christ, I hope we get to see him start to be truly free next season (and the bad guys go down…Good Grief!). But, yes, I think we have to remember that Daniel is not dumb, or naive, or even really “not normal” considering what he’s survived, but, rather, profoundly broken.
I wonder what Daniel was like before all this. Was he a weird kid? Was he a poetic mumbler even before all this? I wish we’d get a flashback or something.
My impression is that Daniel is naive. He’s very trusting of all the wrong people. Witness him running off to Florida with Trey Willis, then taking tons of drugs with him in George’s house. Who would ever think that was a good idea?
Sometimes, extremely trusting, strange, child-like people are viewed with contempt by others and persecuted. I work with teenagers and I see it all the time. The lack of toughness provokes some people to cruelty.
I really hope that Daniel gets closure on all this, and that his family also finds some peace. I feel so bad for his mother.
Well…this is tricky. I do not actually see Daniel as naive despite him trusting a horrible person to trust — Trey. I think his radar is incredibly good on this. Normally. He knows what Teddy’s about from very early on, same with virtually all the other characters.
I think he allows Trey to manipulate him so horrifically because in THAT case he is unable to protect himself: the guilt will not let him.
It’s an odd string of events: He does the mushrooms; has some kind of partial insight into some truth of that night; knows to go to Trey and starts out quite on the ball. Remember, he catches Trey up in his verb tense about “meaning to call George.” And he’s on the verge of trying to corner him about the police questioning that night.
But then it’s as though his fear, self-loathing, and unimaginable guilt take over and he does a very destructive thing — going with Trey when really, somewhere, he knows better.
During that terrifying scene in George’s trailer, Daniel seems to go thru awful flipping back and forth between knowing that what Trey says is a lie (most of it), and, I think, because of still NEEDING to have the guilt, almost as tho he will die without it, believing the worst — at least in the moment there. This changes at some unknown point later; by the plea meeting, he knows he did not kill Hannah and know what parts of what Trey said were true.
I even think that if Daniel had not been so turned around by Trey, and still intoxicated by whatever all they took, he would have picked up that something was wrong — very wrong — when he woke up the next morning. I think what he had to learn in prison just to survive would have normally attuned him to that kind of danger, even without quite knowing what Trey was trying to do, framing him, that is.
In the end I’m saying again that we are not giving enough credence to the severity of the state Daniel is in. It can look like naivete, but I do not think it really is. In many ways, what he does in that “debriefing” proves that he’s not at all naive. If he didn’t want it over so bad, to “banish” himself so badly, he could have continued hammering the Senator until maybe it all would have broken open right there and then. Maybe…didn’t if feel like it was going there for a few minutes? Like, oh my god, all by himself Daniels gonna expose this right here and now???
I kinda think so.
It was devastating when he confessed.
I’ve followed many shows throughout the years and this is one of the best. Having said that I’m not sure if I’ve ever sat through a season finale which left EVERY SINGLE thread hanging. I will be back but to the writer I will say KISS MY BUTT, you could’ve resolved something.
Amantha and Jon broke up, Teddy Jr. decided to press charges, Hanna’s brother moved on from the stalled memory of his sister, George’s body is finally found… depends on what you mean by “resolution.”
Yeah…despite my earlier calm-sounding comment, I gotta say I feel the same way.
We don’t know if Amantha and Jon actually broke up, especially if he has to stay to defend Daniel. Teddy Jr. pressing charges is going to result in some sort of trial and most likely the end of the plea deal. Finding George’s body is going to start an investigation into his death and most likely how it is connected to Hanna’s death. And does anybody really care if Hanna’s brother has moved on? None of these developments count as resolutions.
A wonderful review. For my money this is the best show on television right now. I can’t remember the last time I held my breath watching a scene and being so frustrated with a character as I was during his “debrief”.
The first 6 episodes were more about Daniel acclimating to life and how all the characters develop since they’ve been “on hold” for 20 years. I hope season 3 is not as much about the legal wrangling, but about the family and their development. I would love a few episodes of flashback of 19 years ago when they were first coping with his incarceration and fighting to get him out.
I adore these characters. I’m hoping mom’s birthday party was not the last moment when they had a hard won moment of family togetherness.
What I love most are the details – even the way the mom says “sweetheart” or “honey” when speaking to Ted Jr. in the finale – was just so perfect.
Wonderful show – can’t wait for season 3.
Finally caught up.
This show has me tearing up all the god damned time.
Rectify is a most remarkable show, with a brilliant lead actor, and gorgeous music. If there’s a way for us “regular” people to show support for its continuation and a death from natural causes vs cancellation, let us know!
I watched Rectify weekly. Looked forward to it, although I was always left feeling empty. There wasn’t truly any “there” there for me. The lead actor is compelling to watch, but boring. I liked Amantha very much. She had life to her. She was complex. Daniel may have been complex, but he lived in silence(mostly). I can’t believe it’s been picked up. Although I like the actors, it’s boring.
Mary
Here’s what Daniel did in the interrogation room::
He totally reconstructed the days of the original interview in which he said he didn’t remember what happened…that is until Foulkes started brow-beating him into “making” him confess by saying he could see his father if he said he did it. Now fast forward to the present “debriefing” and see how Daniel told his story…to which Foulkes didn’t like…and started brow-beating him — again, like in the original interviews — to say he killed her…and that he could go home if he said it.
Thus he laid out for the judge EXACTLY how Foulkes ostensibly got the false statement from him by manipulating him into saying that “no one put words in my mouth”…which is the big lie in both interviews.
Daniel knows what he is doing, he had listened extensively to the original interviews and knew how Foulkes worked him over, both with the recorder on and off.
I believe the judge is going to throw out the debriefing document…it’s quite clear how Foulkes used his brow-beating again to “make” Daniel admit it…except what Foulkes did was to expose himself.
Also if you remember in the cafe that Foulkes made a pass at a woman asking her if he was to see her that night; she said no…which tells us Foulkes is involved in some sexual shenanigans.
All this IMHO
Write a comment…Here’s what Daniel did in the interrogation room::
He totally reconstructed the day of the original interview in which he said he didn’t remember what happened…that is until Foulkes started brow-beating him into “making” him confess by saying he could see his father if he said he did it. Now fast forward to the present “debriefing” and see how Daniel told his story…to which Foulkes didn’t like…and started brow-beating him — again, like in the original interviews — to say he killed her…and that he could go home if he said it.
Thus he laid out for the judge EXACTLY how Foulkes ostensibly got the original false statement from him by manipulating him into saying that “no one put words in my mouth”…which is the big lie in both interviews.
Daniel knows what he is doing, he had listened extensively to the original interviews and knew how Foulkes worked him over, both with the recorder on and off.
I believe the judge is going to throw out the debriefing document…it’s quite clear how Foulkes used his brow-beating again to “make” Daniel admit it…except what Foulkes did was to expose himself.
Also if you remember in the cafe that Foulkes made a pass at a woman asking her if he was to see her that night; she said no…which tells us Foulkes is involved in some sexual shenanigans.
All this IMHO
Come late to the finale: I figure teddy’s charge v s Daniel will cause the prosecution to withdraw the deal but this will take the whole episode to accomplish. Who is chris? What is victim’s brother’s name? Just a random thought.
I didn’t discover this show until Season two so I was happy they re played season one. After the finale, I started watching it all over again something like I do when I have read a particularly good book that I don’t want to end.
The depictions of how a person in Daniel’s circumstance might behave are very interesting. I loved the bit when he told the attorney what it was like for him when something unexpected happens such as finding the attorney at his sister’s door.
Don’t forget about Trey’s DNA on the business card.
I think you summed this up with unquestionable doubt that so much more needs to come from the ” unsaid unhinged ” series of Rectify, waiting in anticipation as I feel like I’ve eaten half of a delicious meal when all of a sudden it was taken away, I am still very hungry for I searched and searched streaming the TV not realizing that that was all there was to see….hopeful