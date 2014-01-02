Season premiere review: ‘Community’ – ‘Re-Pilot’/’Introduction to Teaching’

“Community” is somehow back for a fifth season, and with Dan Harmon restored as showrunner after his year away. I reviewed the start of the season in general on Monday, and I have specific thoughts on tonight’s two episodes coming up just as soon as I blame owls for how much I suck at analogies…
I’m glad NBC wound up airing these two episodes together. In sum, they lay out the major changes and directions for this improbable new season, while also offering a varied selection of tones. “Re-Pilot” is dark and introspective and has to deal with a lot of leftover business from the Port/Guarascio season, including Jeff’s graduation and, in real life, Chevy Chase’s exit from the series.(*) “Introduction to Teaching” is much lighter, and feels more like a typical episode of “Community,” if such an animal exists, even as it does some excellent character work with Jeff and Annie that, wonder of wonders, has absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with her crush on him (or vice versa). The first episode does most of the dirty work, while the latter gets to enjoy the rewards of that labor, but together they leave a strong sense of what “Community” is about in the Harmon 2.0 era and why a show about a guy trying to get his bachelor’s degree is continuing after he has secured one. (As have, it turns out, all of his friends.)
(*) As you may recall, part of the deal Chevy cut to leave the show early was that he had to return to do voiceover work for the puppet episode. I’m assuming his obligations ended with season 4, which made Pierce’s brief return in holographic form – giving Jeff the inspiration to stay at Greendale, and explaining why Pierce will no longer been seen on campus – a very pleasant surprise. Like the puppet voiceover, it was something he could do without having to interact with the rest of the cast. Still, given how public and ugly his feud with Harmon was, I would’ve loved to be a fly on the wall during the discussions to have him do this cameo.
Both episodes are instructive in the ways in which the Port/Guarascio season, however well-intentioned, went awry. “Re-Pilot” is filled with callbacks (“I see your value now”) and meta humor (Troy objecting to Zach Braff’s minimal presence in the final season of “Scrubs,” just as Donald Glover will be leaving after episode 5), but the episode uses neither style of joke for its own sake. That Abed is reciting Jeff’s dialogue from the pilot, and comparing their current situation to “Scrubs Med”(**) isn’t (just) about Harmon and Chris McKenna being clever and self-referential. It’s a commentary on where the remaining members of the study group find themselves at this point, at the enormous ways in which they have changed for good (Jeff has empathy) and for ill (Britta went from anarchist to airhead), but also at the ways in which they haven’t changed at all. Each of them wound up at Greendale because, as Jeff notes in a quintessential Winger speech near the end of the second episode, something went terribly wrong in their lives, and they needed this place to fix it. They didn’t achieve their dreams, but they found each other and can work together to try and achieve the rest. There’s substance behind the humor, and a reminder of who these characters were and are, and that makes it all feel richer, and funnier.
(**) A season of that show I grew to like quite a lot, actually, once Braff (who contributed a new J.D. voiceover for the end of “Re-Pilot”) left, since the writers had unfortunately reverted J.D. back to his annoying late-era NBC persona.
By the end of the two episodes, we have a new status quo that doesn’t feel like a reinvention of the show, but rather a way to extend the things that worked while not simply repeating what happened before. Jeff’s a teacher. The study group is now the committee to save Greendale. Pierce has been replaced by Buzz Hickey (more on him in a minute). After trying and failing with lots of new roles for Chang, he’s back to the one that worked best: obnoxious, wildly unqualified teacher, as well as a character whom the writers are comfortable enough to use for only a single joke in an episode if that’s all they need (like “Re-Pilot”) or who can be more prominent if it’s called for (like being part of the teachers’ in-crowd in “Introduction to Teaching”).
It feels like a sturdy new structure, and one that’s used well throughout “Introduction to Teaching,” as Jeff grapples with the advantages and disadvantages of being faculty rather than a student. He can’t leer at co-eds anymore, but he now has a room he can go to where Craig Pelton isn’t allowed to follow. Leonard gets to insult him with impunity, but he has Buzz to in turn attack Leonard. He hates the idea of being a teacher but turns out to be accidentally very good at it (even if he’s teaching a very Jeff Winger perspective on the law). His conflict with Annie is terrific because it’s about their deep philosophical differences and not because of a sexual spark between them that the show has long since extinguished. The tension between students and teachers at the school has only been vaguely explored in the past, but the riot that erupts plays out well and gives a lot of the minor characters amusing things to do. It even makes Magnitude’s catch phrase (here delivered in a righteously furious tone) funny again!
And Jonathan Banks is really a treat as Buzz. I’ve seen the guy do sitcoms enough times in the past that his skill here isn’t a surprise, but he’s still been given an excellent character to play. Like his recent appearance on “Parks and Rec” as Ben’s dad, it’s a riff on his tough guy reputation from “Breaking Bad” and elsewhere, but there’s also a specificity to Buzz – his secret cartooning ambition, for instance, and his shame at not being able to draw duck bills well – that makes him feel like more than just Mike Ehrmantraut airlifted from New Mexico to Colorado. He also broadly fills Pierce’s major functions on the show – older guy who doesn’t get along with the rest of the study group, plus a would-be mentor to a reluctant Jeff – without being in any way a duplicate character.
I was still feeling tentative about the new season after finishing “Re-Pilot,” just because of how much work it had to do to turn “Community” back into “Community.” But “Introduction to Teaching” felt effortless, and fun, and better than I could have hoped for at this early stage. Whenever Harmon busts out another crazy high-concept episode, it’ll take place on a much stronger foundation than the show has had in a while.
Some other thoughts:
* Jeff Winger is named after John Winger, Bill Murray’s character from “Stripes,” and Harmon has generally modeled the character after Murray’s default screen persona from that era: the wiseguy slacker with an unexpected gift for bringing out the best in others through goofy but wise motivational speeches. His cafeteria speech in “Introduction to Teaching” is perhaps the most Murray-esque one Joel McHale’s ever been given, as it really evokes the “We’re mutts” monologue from the film that gave Jeff his last name.
* Kevin Corrigan returns as Professor Garrity (aka Professor Professorson), last seen in season 2’s “Competitive Wine Tasting,” which he referenced here in discussing how Abed’s “Who’s the Boss” obsession destroyed poor Stephen Tobolowsky. Here, he sets Abed down the dark and scary path of studying the works of Nicolas Cage, which allows Danny Pudi to bust out a hilarious Cage impression, as Abed simply can’t keep his inner Cage from getting out (“I’m a cat! I’m a sexy cat!”).
* About a year has passed since the end of season 4, and the entire study group (save Pierce, I would assume) has graduated, which makes sense. Jeff just graduated early due to the shortness of season 4 and his desire to get back to the law.
* Andre leaving Shirley and taking the boys with him is really sad, but her story has often been sadder than everyone else’s, and this at least eliminates future questions of why Shirley is spending so much time with these people when she could be at home spending time with her kids and/or husband.
* “My thoughts are French.”
What did everybody else think?
that was freaking fantastic.
The disparity of just these 2 episodes contrasted with season for is abundantly apparent. The Phoenix that is Community has arisen from the ashes!!! :)
Superb. Awesome. Genius. AAAHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I was amused, but honestly didn’t understand the plot AT ALL. Can someone explain to me why exactly Jeff took the teaching job? And why exactly everyone else is back at Greendale? Also, what is the explanation for Pierce’s absence?
There was a lawsuit, the terms of which Pierce is not allowed to discuss, but it bars him from setting foot on campus.
I thought they laid all of that out pretty clearly, but here’s a summary of what they said:
Jeff’s old nemesis brought him in to build a case against Greendale for the bridge collapse thing, and then Jeff stuck it to him instead, building his own case for what the school did to the rest of the study group’s lives. The hologram of Pierce, though, convinced Jeff to change his mind, as he remembered that he really does like the school and is now committed to helping it. Also, he’s in desperate need of a job (if you noticed, he sort of lost his), and the teaching gig makes the most sense for him getting back to being with his friends and the school he secretly loves. And we haven’t gotten a real explanation for Pierce’s absence yet — that comes in episode 4, guest starring the INCREDIBLE Walton Goggins.
Jeff took the teaching job partly because he’s broke and destitute, and partly because he wants to be with his friends and help them.
Everyone else is back at Greendale because they weren’t successful after graduating.
Pierce is absent because he graduated – and through some incident is not allowed to be on campus (hence the hologram).
That’s what I got from it, anyway.
Jeff is flat broke, and can earn a steady income at a place where he feels at home. Pierce graduated at the end of last season.
He failed as a lawyer after graduation and was broke
Thanks. The Pierce comment I guess I missed. As for the other stuff, I got that Jeff was broke but he went from wanting to sue Greendale to wanting to save Greendale so quickly that I wasn’t entirely sure of his motivations. And I got that everyone else wasn’t a success, but I’m still confused why they think MORE time at Greendale is the answer after admitting how much it failed them the first time. Plus, I wasn’t sure if they’re really there for more classes or for the Save Greendale committee. I guess both.
Do you know how to hear words and understand them?
lol George – the answers are: Yes, no, and thoroughly!
News reports in blizzard country cut off the top of every show and slivers of the middle last night, so missing a few details was unavoidable.
They’re going BACK to Greendale, basically, with the understanding that it isn’t just the school but the student who matters in education. They all copped to letting themselves down, moreso than they think Greendale did, so since Jeff is teaching there now, they re-enrolled.
It seemed amazingly effortless, though, knowing how hard Harmon is on himself, I’m sure it wasn’t. Brilliant, brilliant stuff tonight.
I laughed SO HARD at the scene where Dean brought Jeff the apple…probably more than all of Season 4. The magic seems to be back so far.
I will say, though, I actually missed Pierce for a bit. It was a pleasant surprise to see the hologram, but it made me a little sad…and I shivered a bit when Jonathan Banks sat in his chair.
Also – was that John Oliver watching in left corner as the group burned the study table?
For me, Pierce contributed a large number of the funniest one-liners, and overall moments of the show. Won’t be the same without him, but things look better from the start.
Laughed hardest at Neil throwing down the trashcan.
Great episodes, but one nagging question remains: Where is Starburns?
Starburns is gone, presumed dead. But there may be a new character arriving with facial hair on his cheeks in the shape of cowboy spurs…
Spurburns?
I smiled and laughed more in these two episodes than the whole last season. I had actually kind of forgotten what the show and the characters could be when written by people who truly know them and, my god, was it so great to be reminded.
So season 4 is the gas leak year, correct?
I presume so, yeah.
I really liked that line. It’s a clever way to joke about it without being too mean. I was also (pleasantly) surprised by Hologram Pierce, even if I’m also curious how they worked out the logistics of that appearance.
I also appreciated that they said “you can’t blame everything on the gas leak season.”
I’ll always be thankful to the two guys who kept the show alive.
I feel like Leonardo Di Caprio’s character from Inception (Dom Cobb) right now! When he tells his wife from in his mind that she will never be the real thing and nothing but a pale imitation and a pale imitation is just not good enough. Tonight I saw my show! I saw my Community from seasons 1-3 and the pale imitation that was season 4 was just not good enough it was not nearly enough for I know what love is! I know what makes me happy, what makes me want to tune in at 8pm on a Thursday! It is Dan Harmon’s Community! Please do not leave me again! Otherwise I will never recover…..you are something! you are so much that something that you can do that to me!
I love you, welcome back!
But that top … it just kept spinning …
That was everything I want from Community. The heart, the soul, the wit, and the weirdness – all mixed together in a way that only this show does. It was such a relief to see these characters themselves again. Even in the midst of his Nic Cage freakout, Abed was Abed. Annie was back to being a young woman who exists as more than an accessory to her male friends. Everyone felt like a human being again. Even Pierce got one last time to shine in a way that his perfunctory exit in last season’s finale didn’t allow.
Jonathan Banks once again shows that he’s the coolest old guy in the world. By the end of his first episode he doesn’t even seem like the new guy to me. He’s just a part of Greendale now. And his back and forth with Leonard is comedy gold that I would happily watch Community mine in every episode.
Even as Community grounds the characters and the show in a way that had been lacking recently, it will still do something randomly odd and wonderful like having Dean Pelton’s inner thoughts be a French torch song. And what other show besides The Simpsons can stage an endearing full on riot that starts at the drop of a hat?
Yes, its amazing how amazing Community is with the right person at the helm. I found myself rewinding scenes so that I could catch all the dialog. Harman hasn’t missed a beat.
Comparing this to last year reminds me of a Mark Twain quote I once heard: “It’s the difference between the lightning bug and the lightning.” That’s what Harmon brings to Community.
Ahh…Community is actually funny again! Inventive ideas, hilarious sight gags, and real satire; e.g. Annie: “They invented fiber myalgia… AND the cure for fiber myalgia.” Now where are all the previous posters who kept insisting that S4 was exactly the same as the Harmon seasons?
Well put, Jonas.Left: they all truly felt like human beings again (except for the Human Being itself, which didn’t make an appearance). For me, I knew Harmon was back when I noticed, at eight minutes into Re-Pilot, that I’d laughed more in this eight minutes than I laughed in the entire fourth season, even though this was an ostensibly less funny Community episode.
AMYG – Thank you. I often find that I laugh a lot at the “less funny” episodes. Repilot took the beats of the original pilot and twisted them into something so much more troubling that it sort of casts the pilot in a new light. It was kind of what season four’s German episode was trying to do, except good. I like how Community will use a dark story to organically bring the characters to moments of light.
MADMEME – I think those posters have graduated to saying that season four “wasn’t all bad” and “had a lot of great jokes” and “it wasn’t as good, but…” Honestly, I never minded that people liked Community-X. I just got sick of them attacking fans who didn’t as if we were stupid or unreasonable or traitors, and I got irritated when they started taking cheap shots at the quality era of Community as a way of lowering the bar for season four. That said, we all have season five to enjoy, and they still have season four to watch as much as they like. As far as I’m concerned, bygones are bygones.
@JONAS.LEFT – Sure, I didn’t mind people liking it either – but insisting that it was as good as Harmon’s show seemed either wishful thinking – or a completely different idea of what made Community great – from what you and I. But, yes, bygones are bygones, and it’s a brand new year full of upcoming Greendale Goodness. And perhaps the good cheer (and word-of-mouth) will deliver a sixth season (and a movie).
Those S4-apologist posters can blame their opinions on the gas leak season…
Madmeme and Jonas, I don’t know whether or not I would qualify as one of the commenters to whom you refer. I watched the first four or five episodes of last season and argued here and elsewhere that the episodes were, while not as good as the best that Harmon had produced, still better than some of the duds from the first three seasons. I stand by that assertion.
I would also say that I don’t really see the reason for the ecstasy about these new episodes so far. I would rate these first two just slightly better than what I saw from S4; but so far there has been nothing anywhere near the genius of “Modern Warfare”, “Remedial Chaos Theory”, “Critical Film Studies”, “Epidemiology”, “Paradigms of Human Memory”, “Physical Education”, “Beginner Pottery”, “Digital Estate Planning”, “Pillows and Blankets”, “Basic Lupine Urology”, “Abed’s Uncontrollable Christmas”, or “Curriculum Unavailable”.
That level of quality may or may not still be upcoming–we’ll see. But just as I wondered last year whether there would be so much opprobrium heaped upon the S4 episodes if it had been kept utterly secret that Harmon’s “executive producer” title was as a figurehead only, I similarly wonder if all the gushing about these first two would still have occurred if it was not generally known that he had returned to the helm.
The difference between these two episodes and anything from season 4 (except maybe the Jim Rash episode) is night and day. Dan Harmon is the voice of Community and it shows through the dialog.
The shambling zombie that was Season 4 is gone. Let’s never speak of it again.
SLACKERINC – These first two episodes aren’t really trying to be the sort of grand endeavors that you cite as examples of Community’s genius. They were laying the groundwork for the rest of the season. Based on one of the trailers I saw, those are coming, but first Harmon wants to ground the characters and their world again so that there’s a stable foundation to build on. The first two episodes of season four had parodies of The Hunger Games (sort of) and haunted house stories. The third took place completely off campus at a the Inspector Spacetime convention. They never took the time to establish a baseline for Greendale or their version of Community which is a mistake that is not being made this year.
To me the surge in quality is self evident. I laughed repeatedly so I knew it was funnier. I didn’t cringe so I knew the characters were acting like themselves. I knew the writing was better because at the end of each episode I felt like I had seen a complete, fully realized story. I won’t do you or anyone the disservice of calling you wrong for feeling how you do. And I won’t imply that it’s based on a prejudice in favor or against a particular writer. Although a slight improvement is still an improvement, I hope the rest of the season is more to your liking.
Just to be clear, I still thought those two eps were funnier than anything else on the air right now except maybe Brooklyn Nine Nine.
Well we’re just comparing new Community episodes to other ones, so the transitive property doesn’t apply.
I was one of those who didn’t hate Season 4 with a fiery vengeance.
It wasn’t Community. It wasn’t the New Coke version of Community.
It was the Diet Coke version of Community. I understood and understand that it was what it was, and I tried to appreciate it for that.
But much like Coca-Cola Classic… “you can’t beat the real thing.”
And this Community… it’s the real thing.
Haha, I thought of the same analogy. Probably because of Jonathan Banks, I had the Breaking Bad-dialogue in my head:
“Yours is just some tepid off-brand generic cola. What I’m making is Classic Coke.”
Because I really do not want to live in a world without Coca-Cola.
Well, at least now we have a way to sort the replicants from the human beings based on their reactions to Season 4 vs the Harmon-produced episodes.
Don’t you mean the “Blanks?”
Seriously though, I’m sick of the all-or-nothing attitude to Harmon, Not-Harmon.
They did some things, took some chances. It wasn’t bad, it just wasn’t exactly the same.
It was Diet Coke to Coke. Coke is better. Of course it’s better.
But Diet Coke will do in a pinch. And it’s still better than most other crap that’s out there.
We can live in a world in which there is Coke and which there is Diet Coke.
We don’t have to pick sides vehemently.
This isn’t College Football, people. It’s just TV. ;-)
I kinda have to agree that while S4 wasn’t the show I wanted to watch, it was what it was. It was misguided and ill-advised to attempt to replicate Harmon, but some of it sort of worked occasionally.
The Harmonizers are sort of like the Whedonites in their absolutism, which is a little disturbing.
That’s the best analogy! Diet Community indeed. I thought I was the only one who was on this plane of existence. Season 4 had a lot of missteps, but it also had some fantastic moments.
Saul… I am totally stealing “Harmonizers,” because it is perfectly awesome in every way.
I won’t steal credit for it, but I won’t site you, either. So… sorry. ;-)
I’ll happily cop to Harmonizer – and S4? A little bit of dog excrement on your shoe is still dog excrement on your shoe. And Diet Coke tastes like crap.
What I’m wondering is whether the Harmonizers think that every Harmon episode is better than every episode from S4? Because I do not agree with them on that, while still averring that S4 did not, from what I saw, rise to anywhere near the heights that some of the Harmon episodes did.
I was somewhat bothered by the un-lawyering of Jeff. My understanding is that while he faked his bachelor’s, Jeff has actually completed law school/passed the bar legitimately.
(Also, just to note: I’m pretty sure they graduated Pierce — who I was very excited to see cameo in the premiere, by the way — moments before Jeff at the end of Season 4.)
All that said, tonally it felt right from the first scene, you could feel the impact of Dan Harmon’s return, and Jonathan Banks’ character seemed to fit in well. I’m very excited for the rest of the season!
Right, I thought the same thing. The deal was he had to complete an undergraduate degree to get his bar membership reinstated, which means he would have AT LEAST needed to pass the bar legitimately, and probably get his JD legitimately too.
But yeah, one minor stupid plot conceit isn’t that big of a deal.
I recall Jeff saying at least once that he cheated on the bar as well. I don’t think it was ever made clear to what extent but I don’t believe he was caught.
I think what the show failed to make clear was that Jeff went from a big firm to a solo practice and tried to help the little guy fight the system (at least that was how I took his ad from the beginning of the episode). That’s why when he was meeting with Corddry in the cafeteria he said he was willing to let the evil stay sleeping until Corddry woke it up. And speaking from experience, I can tell you that helping the little guy as a solo is a difficult path. Law schools are churning out new grads at several times the rate that firms are hiring, so you have tons of lawyers competing for a finite number of clients. Also, the little guys usually don’t have a ton of resources to pay attorney’s fees. Which is why I, like Jeff, recently applied to teach at a local community college.
Whether Jeff cheated at the bar exam or not, at some point he was a functional and very successful lawyer. Hence the idea that he has no knowledge of the law is kind of ridiculous. That said, his ability to break down a prosecutor’s view of the law hinted that Jeff “gets it” all the same.
I thought it was quite clear that Jeff was not “un-lawyered”, but simply (as VFEFRENZY says) did not succeed with his solo practice. Of course, it might have helped had the commercial Abed made included his phone number! LOL
Not just that the Dean’s thoughts are French, but BS thoughts are French feminine
This was hilarious. I also assumed this was clever riff on Mad Men’s singing Megan.
I haven’t seen Season 4 at all. Is it okay to just skip that and go straight to this?
Yup. Jeff graduate and is a lawyer. Go.
Regarding Chevy Chase’s cameo, I don’t think it would have been too hard to convince him. From what he’s said he really liked his cast mates, and they seem to have liked him but found him a little hard to deal with, and from what Harmon’s said on his podcast, they buried the hatchet a while ago, and had a few conversations after Chase left the show and before Harmon returned.
Great stuff. Re-pilot had me a little nervous since it was on the darker side and dealt with getting everything back on track. Intro to Teaching was 100% Community. It’s great to see (and I guess shouldn’t be surprising) what a difference it makes to have the actual creator of the show controlling it. The spark is back and it’s so obvious. I had a couple of huge laughs during Intro that surpassed anything in the 4th season. So glad it’s back. Wish there were more than 13 eps and that Troy wasn’t leaving.
Great stuff, as expected. Also want to give notice about “Rick and Morty”, a new fantastic show Dan Harmon co-created.
I have only thus far seen “Lawnmower Dog”, but found that utterly hilarious–especially the plot about the dog.
I didn’t hate last season as much as everyone seems to and I didn’t love these two episodes as much as everyone seems to but I’m glad to have Community back.
my feelings exactly , but im thinking maybe i should rewatch the 1st episode.
maybe i wasn’t watching as closely bec season 4 was only so-so..
Right there with ya.
Loved it. And I completely agree, it’s for the best that they aired these two back to back. I laughed more tonight than I did during all of season 4. Confession: I may have laughed twice during all of season 4 so that’s not setting the bar too high…but disregard that. I laughed a lot tonight.
[www.untemperedtv.com]
Alan, how much fault for the dreadfulness in season 4 belong to the actors for maybe not adjusting better (in their portrayals) to Port/Guarascio’s writing tone? [the ensemble cast had complained about the scripts]
Isn’t it like when Dan Marino blamed Jimmy Johnson for making him a worse QB? or is my analogy way off?
Sidenote: what has made The Simpsons survive for 26 yrs with 8+ showrunners who have had various different tone/styles (eg. some showrunners had more grounded story-telling approach, other had more cartoonish style, & some more high-concept scripts)?
The constant changes in showrunner on The Simpsons were what kept the show fresh and brilliant for the first 9 or so years. While I think those early seasons (particularly 4-7) are the best comedy writing ever done for television, it’s a lot less personal and a lot more broad a style than Community. Any genius comedy writer could write a great Simpsons episode; only someone working under Dan Harmon’s guidance (or someone who’s on his very specific wavelength) can write a great Community.
Incidentally, the fact that The Simpsons has had the same show runner for the past 13 years is (in my opinion) a large part of why it’s gotten so stagnant and bland. Bill Oakley (co-showrunner in season 7/8) has said that no one should run The Simpsons for more than two years at a stretch. It’s time for a change.
I agree Craig, but what has made the voice actors still put up great performances despite the numerous showrunner changes (& the tone changes along with it) unlike when subpar performances that happened with Community last season or season 5 with The West Wing?
Reply to comment…
Sorry about that, had an error. Anyway, if I had to hazard a guess, it would be because the departure of Dan Harmon was a bit more acrimonious than the showrunner changes on the Simpsons. Also we don’t know much about how the cast gets along, I mean we heard about Chevy Chase but for all we know there could be hidden tensions there.
I’m a Scrubs fan. I also liked Season 9 more after Zach left – and I *like* Zach (but if there were season 9 DVDs I didn’t bother to buy them). The voice over was awesome and references to voiceover were as much fun as Scrubs references to Grey’s (including the references to its voice overs)
I really liked the voice over too but… I was confused was that an old voice over from Scrubs that was on Community? Did Zach Braff do a new voice over? Or was that voice over while Scrubs was playing done by Abed?
I woke up one day during season 4 and looked in the eyes and could not find the soul of my beloved Community. She did not make me laugh, cry, smile, feel….I could not be because I had lost that loving feeling and I wanted it back so badly.
Today you came back, I see you again, I hear you again, I feel you again. For my own sanctity please never leave again, I cannot take the heartbreak, I cannot take your absence, you make my day. I close my eyes and all I need you to do is smile….I think of you all the time that it may take me a thousand years to have one thought and that thought is that I love you (thank you Louis C K for giving me a way to express myself). A toast! To you Community! to you Dan Harmon! Welcome back!
I loved “Always Be Cageing” on the blackboard.
Small point, I know, but you don’t get a four-year Bachelors degree from a community college. You get a two-year Associates degree.
I don’t think that’s always necessarily true. I think you can get a bachelor’s degree from some community colleges.
That’s not true. While community colleges started largely as trade schools, many community colleges offer four year programs.
This observation is so common, that they even explcitly addressed it a few seasons ago.
I believe there are nearly 30 community colleges in the US that are either already four-year, or are currently moving toward that. And several states are looking to extend four-year degree status to community colleges.
Community Colleges can offer Bachelor’s, but in a screw-up nobody seems to be mentioning Jeff’s diploma listed an associates degree. E Pluribus Anus!
Like others have commented, some community colleges do grant bachelor degrees. But like Scott states, Jeff’s diploma listed an associate’s degree. Did anyone catch the diploma on Jeff’s wall (as the repo men were taking the stuff away)? Did it say AA or BA?
Maybe we can just chalk it up to Greendale being Greendale – they’re so incompetent that they got the degree wrong on Jeff’s diploma!
Now that’s the Community I fell in love with. Funny, weird, and full of heart.
Jonathan Banks’ Professor Hickey bullying Leonard is just fantastic.
Also, Nicolas Cage is bad. Or is he good? No, he’s…
The stuff with Abhed doing the Nicholas Cage freakout in the second episode was absolutely awesome.
Harmon says that he and Chase get along fine now. Probably not having to work together makes it easier to get along.
I always seem to like the darker episodes more than the “standard” ones, so I loved “Re-Pilot.” Nice touch to have the lights down during the episode to add to the darkness.
At the risk of asking a dumb question, here goes: How did Annie end up in Jeff’s class knowing so much about Law? Did I forget something about her or was this just another case of “overachieving” Annie?
Remember the Law & Order episode?
Not sure what I loved more…having Community back or having Jonathan Banks back…I would love to think Mike Ehrmantraut somehow survived and his teacher identity is his witness protection. Either way, I concur with most everyone so far. That was brilliant, and I am a sexy cat!
“Like the puppet voiceover, it was something he could do without having to interact with the rest of the cast.”
You make it sound like Chase hated his fellow cast members and left, because he never wanted to talk to them again, but I always was under the impression that they were the only thing that he liked. In every interview I read, he complained about the writing, being stuck on a sitcom and so on, but then went on to praise how nice and talented the other actors are. I can’t remember him ever saying something negative about them.
It seems like Chevy in general just works better (and seems happiest) when he can do his own schtick independent of other actors. Alan has referenced this in a few of his reviews (se his piece on “Studies in Modern Movement,” wherein Chevy spent most of the episode alone in a room riffing on various paint fume hallucinations). He does seem to have nothing but fondness for the Community cast members, but their feelings toward him might be a bit more mixed. They frequently made cracks about him at Paleyfest (in that “half-joking, but it’s clearly coming from somewhere” kind of way) being difficult on set, insisting on improvising and chewing scenery at inappropriate moments, storming off to his trailer, etc. And remember he left the show for a couple of weeks in season 4 (prior to his permanent exit) for using the N-word on set (not directed at anyone, but probably enough to make some or all of the cast members uncomfortable).
Chevy said a lot of things I doubt he meant. Including that his problem was with the writing. His problem was that he they made his character a bigot and the fool. Chevy has delusions of grandeur and wants to play the hero.
Yes, I’ve read numerous reports over the years that Chase’s feud with Harmon caused a lot of friction with the fellow cast members. Makes perfect sense to, because Chase’s antics would have caused lots of problems on set too.
I think the writing and editing is back to where it was before Harmon left. It’s weird that one person can have so much influence on the tone and feel of a show.
Everything is much more relaxed and less snappy than in S4. I think this style suits Community much more than what S4 had brought.
It’s not just one person. When a showrunner is replaced, most of the writing staff tends to turn over. A writer’s room is a very collaborative process, and the showrunner needs to be able to rely on and gel with his writers. A new showrunner means creative process, creative direction, and expectations will all likely change. Plus it’s easier to manage people you hire rather than inherit, especially when the old boss was well-liked but fired by management.
Guys it feels wrong commenting on the episode… you know… without Magnitude.
Even with as dark an episode as 501, I was smiling, just knowing the heart and feeling of the show was back in full force. I can’t wait to see where they take the season and thanks Community for being Community once again!
“No monologue for you! Give me your tie!”
What’s with this show and former hitmen? First one from THE WIRE, Omar, and now one from BREAKING BAD, Mike. It’s so fantastic!
It was really a nice surprise to see holographic Pierce in the episode. It was a very precise and perfect usage of Pierce, and given the rl situation, sort of sweet that Chase came back to do it.
I’m just so very happy that Community is finally back. It smells and feels like the actual thing again, and that just makes me so very happy.
Too much Abed, not enough Annie.
Can someone explain to me the “my thoughts are French” bit in the show? I feel as if i was missing something
After last season, I was pretty much indifferent to the return of Community. But these two episodes were great.
Nicolas Cage is bad. How is that a question?
I loved S1-2 of Community and thought that S3 had great moments but started losing the thread mid-season. I didn’t watch S4 at all.
So I was pleasantly surprised to find myself laughing out loud and genuinely enjoying both shows last night. Harmon seems to have rebalanced the show, making the characters seem like actual people again instead of a collection of quirks and catchphrases. I’m more than happy to see Chang dialed WAY back and to see more of Jeff’s dark side. And I like the introduction of Buzz, even if he’s only there to fulfill the grumpy old man role.
I realize that I’m in the minority of Community fans in that I got extremely bored with the BIG, META, GIMMICK shows (Chaos Theory(?) was the last one I enjoyed at all), and I hope that Harmon limits himself to one, maybe two of these types of episodes this year and just tries to tell smaller yet funny stories about these characters, all of whom I still like.
I see a lot of critics and commenters making the same assertion, so I don’t know if you are in the minority at all. I disagree with you though, as I love those wild, meta eps by far the most.
Loved the return to the Harmon style of the show… I caught myself laughing out loud a lot.
Favorite scenes was the Dean giving Jeff the apple, mortarboard and pipe and in the 2nd episode where the Dean had his French thought… can’t wait for the rest of the season
Let’s not the forget Murray’s “Just Doesn’t Matter” speech from Meatballs (meatballs? Huh? Huh?). I know it’s unlikely that Community would make a subtle pop-culture allusion, but I think it might be intentional.
There’s an interview with Harmon about the Chevy Chase cameo over at IGN: [www.ign.com]
Was JUST going to post this! You beat me to it.
Watching the show last night only makes me realize even more how bad last season was. The sub writers tried, but it was just off. LOVED Abed’s Nic Cage imitation. Seeing Buzz take over for Pierce so seamlessly makes me feel the show will survive Troy’s exit.
Dan Harmon talks about how Chevy Chase shot last night’s holo-cameo:
[www.ign.com]
Looks like there were some legal hijinks involved.
Woops…ninja’d by RHYS1882 (for some reason, I hadn’t hit the “refresh” button).
“Legal Hijinks”?!
Did they kidnap Chevy and force him to film his scene at gunpoint?
LOL…no, it was just that the details of Chevy’s settlement with Sony prevents him from ever physically setting foot on any of the “Community” soundstages/sets ever again, and Harmon and Sony Legal worked around this by letting Chase film his cameo on a completely separate stage, with none of the rest of the cast around.
Meh … it was OK. When is P&R back?
That show fizzled out years ago.
Wellllllll… I thought the premiere was pretty terrible. I didn’t laugh once. I cringed constantly.
The follow up was better and I probably would’ve enjoyed it a lot more if I hadn’t been soured by “Repilot”. Jonathan Banks was great and so was Jeff’s adventures in teaching.
Abed’s Nicolas Cage meltdown, on the other hand… Yikes. But everybody else seems to have loved it so I’m obviously in the minority here.
As for “Repilot”… It’s funny. For the first time in four+ seasons I actually understood (and agreed!) with all the criticism non-Community fans throw at the show. It felt self-indulgent, overly self-referential and, worst of all, like it was trying too damn hard to convince me “cool Community was back”.
But again, everybody else seems to have loved the very same things I hated in this episode (Magnitude’s senseless cameo, Abed sh*tting Jeff in the end-tag, etc).
Here’s hoping it gets better once they stop feeling they need to prove something to their audience.
If you check out interview-articles like “The Oral History of Magnitude,” Harmon makes it pretty clear that Magnitude is basically a senseless cameo, and very little else. That’s pretty much his entire purpose on the show.
Most of what i wanted to say is elsewhere in this thread, but I just wanted to add that I really appreciated that Dan & Co didn’t go for any of the really easy “Season 4 bashing” that could’ve happened.
There was no “Hey werent we all caraaaazy and lame last year ha ha” there was no “thank god our leader is back” from Abed. It was done in a really classy way, and included parts of season three in its self-criticism as it recalibrated itself.
Season 4 may have been lacking the magic of the others, but the new showrunners were basically put in a no-win situation and managed to keep the show going enough to finish out a season and lead the way for Dan’s return. Classy folk, all.