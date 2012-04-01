Season premiere review: ‘Game of Thrones’ – ‘The North Remembers’

“Game of Thrones” is back for a second season. I posted my advance review on Thursday, and I have specific thoughts on the season premiere coming up just as soon as we trade gossip like a couple of fishwives…
“There’s a king in every corner now.” -Catelyn
The first season of “Game of Thrones” was pretty fantastic, but it also was something of a slow build. Benioff and Weiss had to establish the world of Westeros and all the major players from the first book – and, of course, they were largely working off of the structure laid down by George R.R. Martin. Like many of the great HBO dramas, it picked up a tremendous amount of momentum as it went along, but there was a lot of exposition (and sexposition) in the early going.
Season two, on the other hand, dives right into things. We’re going to be dealing with a clash of kings, to borrow the title of book two, and so first we get a reminder of just what a sadistic little monster the current king is. And within minutes, Tyrion Lannister has swaggered his way into King’s Landing, has summed up the events and quality of the first season in pithy fashion – “So many adventures. So much to be thankful for.” – and begun causing all manner of trouble for his nephew, his sister, and the rest of the court.
Peter Dinklage is, unsurprisingly, tremendous, taking to his expanded role just as easily as Tyrion takes to navigating the halls of power. He’s dashing when he needs to be (his initial entrances into both the royal courtyard and then the Small Council meeting), tender at others (apologizing to Sansa for her father’s murder, in no doubt the first kindness the girl has heard from a Lannister in some time) and, as usual, tremendously funny throughout (“… that, and your cheekbones”). If Dinklage doesn’t repeat his Emmy win for supporting actor this year, it’ll only be because he’s been deservingly elevated to the lead category this time around.
And once Tyrion gets settled into the new gig, Benioff, Weiss and director Alan Taylor confidently take us on a tour of all the relevant places and characters, all linked together by the comet streaking across the sky. The climate and problems being experienced by Bran and Dany(*) are very different, but there’s still that red streak in the sky connecting them, Jon Snow and everyone else. Many conflicts, one world.
(*) Once again, I’m not going to bother to attempt getting her name right this year. Nicknames now, nicknames forever!
So we get to catch up with familiar characters: Bran trying to run Winterfell, Dany trying to keep her people’s spirits alive in the merciless environment of the Red Waste, and Jon Snow struggling to understand the culture and politics of the wildlings. But we also spend a good amount of time in a new locale (Dragonstone) and with an all-new set of characters: Stannis Baratheon, eldest surviving brother of Robert, whom Ned tried to install as king late last year; his trusted lieutenant Davos; and Melisandre, priestess of “the Lord of Light,” who suggests this will not only be a season of many kings, but many gods, and that hers has given her some power. (I’m guessing she didn’t just survive the poisoning attempt because she spent the last few years building up an immunity to iocane powder.) The Stannis scenes come closest to having the feel of early season 1, simply because there’s so much backstory to fill in, but the casting of Stephen Dillane, Liam Cunningham and Carice Van Houten does much of the heavy lifting. They may not be as well-known to us as, say, Sean Bean was as Ned, but they very quickly convey the relevant personality traits and attitudes towards one another.
And as Stannis prepares to mount his challenge to the Iron Throne, King of the North Robb continues to enjoy his success against the Lannister army, and even the wildlings apparently begin forming around a new king, “The North Remembers” presents us with many discussions of power, how to get it, maintain it, and wield it.
We see in the beginning that Joffrey takes tremendous pleasure in having the power of life and death over anyone he chooses, where Maester Luwin is busy teaching Bran that part of being a ruler means listening to the complaints of people you don’t particularly want to listen to. Commander Mormont warns Jon Snow that a potential leader first has to learn how to follow. Littlefinger tries to school Cersei on his belief that knowledge is power, and in one quick, almost casually menacing move, she reminds our self-made man that, no, “Power is power.” Cersei still has some power over her disgusting son – enough to survive slapping him in full sight of the construction workers in the royal throne room – but even her power is inferior to his.
And in the most horrible display of power of all, we close the episode with a massacre of most of the bastard offspring of the late King Robert, many of them babies being killed barely off-camera. These are still more potential challengers to the throne that Joffrey and Cersei don’t need. (And Stannis’ letter sends all these kids to their doom, not that I imagine he cares.) But the City Watch don’t get them all, because the blacksmith’s apprentice Gendry is already out of the city, traveling to Castle Black with a bunch of fellow Night’s Watch recruits, plus one disguised princess named Arya who poses her own huge threat to the Lannister family.
This combination of Benioff, Weiss and Taylor was responsible for the riveting finale two episodes of last season, and their storytelling feels more confident than ever at the start of this new batch. A great beginning. Funny in spots, scary in others, never blinking away from the cruelty of this world and this war.
Some other thoughts:
* My biggest complaint about the premiere, by far: Hodor appears, but does not speak. #GameOfThronesFail Seriously. I’ve got a fever, and the only prescription is more “Hodor!” Give the people what they want, Benioff and Weiss. Yeesh! Or, like the man himself would say, “Hodor!”
* As I noted in my advance review, I started to finally see what the big – and I do mean big – deal is with the direwolves with the scene where Robb sends his pet in to intimidate Jaime Lannister. I don’t know that the CGI was perfect, but it more than adequately conveyed the sense of scale these creatures are starting to operate on, and why they’re special.
* Sign you’re a “Game of Thrones” nerd, even if you haven’t read the books: you get irrationally excited whenever the opening credits add a new locale: in this case, Stannis’ island digs at Dragonstone. Very cool.
* Sansa has adapted surprisingly well to her awful new circumstances, finding ways to parry Joffrey’s anger and spare the life of the drunken knight. Clever girl.
Speaking of me not having read the books, time for the requisite spoiler warning. Once again, let me remind you that we are here to discuss the show AS A TV SHOW, and not just as an endless series of compare/contrasts with the books. If you want to bring up events from the books that have already been depicted on the show, that’s fine to a degree, but anything – plot, backstory, motivation, what have you – that has yet to be revealed on the show itself is absolutely off-limits. (The motivation one turned out to be the hardest one for people to resist last season, as it turns out. If they don’t say it, or it’s not clear from their actions, I don’t want any psychoanalysis that’s only possible if you’ve read their internal monologue in “A Clash of Kings.”) Any comment containing anything I find even remotely questionable will be deleted. Period.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
The night is dark and full of terrors
I think this will replace “Winter is Coming” tagline this season. It was mentioned, what, 3 or 4 times in this episode?
I like your Princess Bride joke.
Ahahahaha…AHAHAHAA (drops dead)
I made the same joke to my wife. Great minds and all, eh?
Really enjoyed it, but it’s obvious things are just getting started…can’t wait!
Just wanted to say: awesome episode. As a book fan, I couldn’t be happier.
I really loved seeing the new locations appear in the title sequence. I think we got Dragonstone, but I thought there was one other new place.
Also, I couldn’t be happier with the seamless transition from location to location, and I thought it was clever to use the red comet as a point of reference.
The introduction of the new characters (Stannis, Davos, Melisandre) went smoothly. I was actually expecting the Dragonstone scene to be the intro (since it served as the prologue of the book), but I understand why it was placed where it was.
I’ve got to say the CGI for the dragon and Greywind were fantastic. I’m curious if the “red waste” (where Dany is) is CGI or an actual location. It looks breathtaking.
The ending of the episode was fantastic. Just when I was wondering when Arya would show up, they showed the killing of Roberts’ bastards, the goldcloaks searching for Gendry (the apprentice Ned Stark encountered last season), and then Gendry helping “Arry” into the cart.
I like where they placed the Dragonstone scene, too. It was actually pretty smart to ease us back into this world by giving us something familiar–the sight of the increasingly psychotic Joffrey wielding his power over his court. We even got to have a little satisfaction when Tyrion put the kid in his place…and when Sansa pulled one over on the Idiot King.
For me, this beginning, in which “good” had a momentary, slight triumph over evil, served as a nice counterweight to the horrific ending, in which bloody hell sweeps over King’s Landing.
Kudos to Weiss and Benoiff. Really.
I had to rewind and watch the credits twice both to check out Dragonstone and to figure out the sigils associated with each actor’s name. For some reason Stephan Dillane’s sigil does not have the Baratheon boar.
The Baratheon sigil is the stag.
And even then it’s the fiery heart with the small stag in the middle.
And Stannis flies a slightly modified banner
Baratheons don’t get along with Boars too well…
The Baratheon sigil is a stag not a boar. His sigil should have the sin for the good of light behind it.
Chris: hence the fiery heart with the stag. Bruno: no, it seems they do not.
I tried to avoid the trailers (as much as i could) to prevent myself to be too much spoiled (I know the story from the books, but the series is so good at amazing us with it’s visual interpretation) so i dont know if Robb’s direwolf had appear on the previews, but when i saw him, i had a geek-gasm.. “..the size of ponys..” indeed.
ps. the Melisandre is a bad ass chick. lol.
I thought it was awesome, and my only complaint is that I don’t have the willpower to wait until all 10 of them are shown so I can marathon them in one sitting like they deserve.
They like this
I had to triple-check the clock. Hour flew by. This was basically all set-up, but I couldn’t be more excited about this. As a reader, I know (more or less) where it’s all headed, but it’s something different to see it play out.
I watched it alongside someone who has never read the books, and I could practically hear the gears turning in his head as he tried to recall all the names and relations. Makes me appreciate why they need those scenes where LC Mormont and Craster both remind each other who Mance Rayder is; unfortunately there’s a few too many of those in the first ep for series vets.
Still, nice little bits of drama — the poisoned cup, the slap, Cersei’s demonstration to Littlefinger, Robb’s demonstration to Jaime.
Thought the direwolf looked great, by the way.
Thought the episode was awesome way to get started. Was bummed as I realized the episode was ending. Ah, no, not 13 minutes only to go. But I have to say the wolf CGI looked cheesy and bad. Especially with Robb’s hover hand over it, trying to figure out where to rest it on the imaginary back of the wolf. It would have been better had the wolf been completely out of frame and not interacting with people, but they had to do it to show the sheer scale.
The religion thing is interesting. Per last season it was established, Starks and people in the North worship some kind of other religion than the Seven in the rest of the kingdoms and nobody really took issue with that, with even the Night Watch being all right with Jon Snow taking his oath under his faith. But it seems the Lord of the Light thing is either rather new or so outside the norm, that Seven people are having issues with it.
If I remember right most the people worship the “new gods” while the winterfell people worshipped the old gods….which seems to be some kind of Druid thing since they have those trees they pray to
If memory serves, (always a dicey proposition), I believe the new gods, “The Seven” came with the Targaryens 300ish years prior to the events in the show/books. It really seems to be a voluntary kind of thing with no malice towards any other religions. In addition to the old gods in the north, there is another smallish religion only practiced on the Iron Islands.
The old gods are basically nature worship. Those were the gods of the First Men who came to Westoros. The Starks are descendents of those First Men, so it stands to reason most of the areas sworn to them would adhere to this religion. At this point, it’s really a bit of regional pride that goes into sticking to the old ways, as well. Beyond the wall, they also worship the old gods.
The hostility is really from the Lord of Light and the red priests and priestesses towards the other religions, old, new, and other, where they seek to supplant the others as the one, true god. Given the fact that theirs is the only one with any demonstrable power, they might have a point.
It is never explained much in the series (and this contains no spoilers) but the “old gods” are the religion of the “first men” who were the original humans on Westeros and then the Andals came (similar to the Anglo-Saxons going to Britain) and brought the Seven with them, but the Andals never made it into the North and thats why the “old gods” still are prevalent there. Targaryens came later and adopted the Seven as their own
They didn’t detail this specifically last night, but what Melisandre was burning on the beach were signs of the “Seven” Gods that much of Westeros worships. A big aspect of the Lord of Light is the destruction of all other religions, which of course leads to serious resentment between the Lord of Light and all other religions, whereas the Old Gods and New Gods already in Westeros seem to have a healthy respect of each other.
They didn’t detail this specifically last night, but what Melisandre was burning on the beach were signs of the “Seven” Gods that much of Westeros worships. A big aspect of the Lord of Light is the destruction of all other religions, which of course leads to serious resentment between the Lord of Light and all other religions, whereas the Old Gods and New Gods already in Westeros seem to have a healthy respect of each other.
Although he didn’t actually appear last season, Thoros of Myr was mentioned by Jaime when he’s talking to Jory about fighting together on Pyke during the Greyjoy Rebellion. “Do you remember Thoros of Myr charging through the breach with that flaming sword of his?” Thoros is also a worshiper of the Lord of Light.
@ JARROD The Seven came with the Andals several thousand years ago, so they predate the Targs.
At the time the story is set, the Seven and the Old Gods exist in relative harmony, largely because their worship is segregated by region. It was not always thus, and when the Andals invaded they waged a thorough campaign to root out worship of the old gods in the south and supplant them with the seven.
I think you meant “If Dinklage doesn’t repeat his Emmy win for supporting actor this year, it’ll only be because” Aaron Paul is eligible again.
Don’t you mean… because Aaron Paul is eligible again, BITCH!
Thought the exact same thing when I read that line.
Haha. I am a huge BB fan, but Dinklage’s Imp is the best character on TV right now, so he would get my vote over Paul.
Barring an upset from Giancarlo Esposito (should he get nominated), the battle for drama supporting actor will likely come down to Peter Dinklage vs. Aaron Paul. Whoever wins will be deserving. What is interesting to note is that if one of them wins, they will be the 1st repeat winner in the category in 16 years. That factor is perhaps the only thing that could stop either of them from winning. This category has only had 4 repeat winners, and none of them won more than 2 times. Unlike other categories, where the voters reward the same people over and over, this category is the one where the voters like to reward new people.
Game of Throne’s well-earned penchant for having fantastic closing scenes continues. The brutality of the sequence where the Gold Cloaks massacred Robert’s bastards led perfectly into the reveal of Gendry and Arya creeping through the Dark Hedges with the rest of the Night’s Watch recruits. Their journey hasn’t been getting as much publicity as the new kings (justifiably so; the scenes in King’s Landing, Dragonstone, and Robb’s camp were all fantastic as well), but it is truly one of the highlights of the second book and I’m very excited to see it play out on screen.
All-around, I thought it was an amazing premiere, and well worth the ten-month wait. Of course, waiting only one week for the next episode will be just as hard now!
Wanna get excited, go over to IMDB and check out the title of, I think, episode 5. Not posting here because of Alan’s quite-justified rules, but…yay!
When the Starks first find the direwolf puppies (baby wolves are puppies, right?) in the pilot episode, you can see that their dead mother is massive.
I love this show. They do a great job of giving every setting its own distinct look and feel. The acting across the board is brilliant.
Baby wolves = pups. I thought Greywind looked pretty awesome.
One observation that definitely underscores the expansion of this world … 23 names are featured in the opening credits. 23! In addition to all the returning regulars from last season, Conleth Hill (Varys), Jerome Flynn (Bronn), John Bradley (Samwell), Sibel Kekilli (Shae), and James Cosmo (Commander Mormont) all get star billing, complete with their own sigils. We also add brand-new actors Liam Cunningham (Davos), Stephen Dillane (Stannis) and Carice van Houten (Melisandre). I’m sure that when Charles Dance appears as Tywin and Gethin Anthony appears as Renly, they’ll get star billing as well.
Of course, not all of these actors will appear every week, but it’s great to see David Benioff and D.B. Weiss honoring one of the best all-around casts on television by treating them all as the well-honed ensemble that they truly are (Peter Dinklage and his well-deserved promotion to top billing included.)
Charles Dance is awesome, I can’t wait to see more Tywin scenes
Loved it. Can’t wait until next week. Dinklage, as ever, was fantastic.
I’m sorry for being somewhat off topic, but did anybody else watch it via HBO Go? If so, did anybody else have it run like complete and utter crap? I literally just finished watching it after starting it right as it was loaded onto it. It took me 2 hours to watch the whole damn thing, just because it constantly need to load. I’ve had bad experiences with it before, but this by far takes the cake. I don’t know if it’s because of traffic or what, but it’s completely unacceptable either way. And I have to watch at least 3 more episodes on HBO Go before I can watch it on television (living in a college dorm blows).
I watched it on my xbox through the HBOgo app and had no problem. It took about five minutes for the episode to show up but it ran fine.
I watched on HBO Go starting around 9:30 (yay overlap!), and it ran smoothly for me. Don’t know how that really works, but sorry the signal sucked for you.
In my experience, the quality of HBO Go is hit or miss. They still don’t have their net code figured out like a Netflix or Hulu, and the quality at times is pretty bad.
The scene that reminded me how enjoyable the script is when delivered by such rewarding characters was the Littlefinger and Cersei oneupmanship of power scene.. Littlefinger is such a vulnerable character really. I almost felt sorry for him when she mocked his mockingbird!
Which direwolf was in the reflection in the lake? I couldn’t tell if it was Bran’s or Arya’s.
Same here. Which is actually pretty cool, when you think about it.
Bran’s…it was Bran’s dream
It was Bran. We see the reflection & then immediately cut to Bran waking up. It looked similar to when Ned killed Lady. Bran immediately woke up from his coma.
I should say, I knew it was Bran, they made it quite clear, but I was struck by how much he looked like Arya.
I was hoping somehow that it was Nymeria even though it was clearly Bran’s dream and it would make little sense for the two to have some sort of connection. But I just want Nymeria and Arya to be reuinted so badly!
Loved having it back. This show is so fantastic at both spectacle and telling really human stories. It has a complex narrative but manages to juggle them all really well.
One slight quibble to this non-book reader, the fire priestess seems a bit of a gimmick to ensure that the audience doesn’t say – well, Stannis is a jerk but he has the right to be king.
Now I understand why HBO cancelled Luck, the horses in their other shows are dying now too. Poor Dany, but she’s got to recognize the obvious way out of the desert – connect with the Jawas, the Jawas are the key.
Dinklage was terrific as always. Even when this show gets too weird for me he saves it.
“Game of Thrones: We have more horse deaths, but ours are for pretendsies!”
When Dany’s horse fell, I said ‘Oh, shit, the show’s canceled.’
PETA’s undeoubtably working on a press release…
I was waiting for her to feed it to her dragons. Circle of life and all.
But I also thought of “Luck” when it collapsed.
no that was real. what do you think they eat out there on location?
Iocane powder!
As I was reading A Clash of Kings, I really loved the way Martin used the red comet to connect all the disparate characters and locations, so I was really glad to see it mostly intact, and it was just as effective here.
Not sure Dinklage would deserve the Emmy over Aaron Paul-I adore both roles and it’d probably be a coin flip between the two.
I’d really like to beat Joffrey and Cersei to death with a shovel. But in the time, I’ll settle for Tyrion putting them in their place.
*But in the mean time
“Whose land is this?”
“It’s a kingdom, baby.”
“Whose kingdom is this?”
“It’s Ned’s.”
“Who’s Ned?”
“Ned’s dead, baby. Ned’s dead.”
Joffrey’s comment in the scene with his mother toward the end was curious. He says something to the extent of “my grandfather’s incompetence got Uncle Jamie captured”… Between that comment and his reaction to the slap by his mother, it leads me to believe that he REALLY has no idea that people people don’t follow or guard him simply because he’s the king, they obey because his grandfather is the richest man in Westeros! Can anyone help with an explanation of why Joffrey would be SO naive that he would not have the SLIGHTEST idea that this is how it works and have more respect at least for those who are the “real” power?
P.S. great first ep; loved it!
In the books and the show Joffrey’s back story is never really delved into. However, he is a Lannister and each family member has their own smug arrogance about them, not to mention he has been pandered his whole life living as a prince in King’s Landing. Also, I’m not sure how old he is supposed to be in the show, but in the books he is around 14 and adversity is something he is still getting used to. Nevertheless, he is still essentially a brat and is not intelligent enough to understand that the crown is the ultimate means of power.
*that the crown is not
This show is excellent and I wish the Wheel of Time would get the same treatment.
I’m a huge WoT fan, but I just can’t see a similar series to Game of Thrones being feasible even on an HBO budget. Just too big, too many characters, and too many indispensable special effects, particularly later in the series. If HBO (or someone) wanted to do an adaptation, which would be great, I think they’d have three options.
1. Probably most likely, do The Eye of the World as a miniseries, like the Starz did with the Pillars of Earth. TEotW is easily the most manageable, both from a logistical and special effects standpoint.
2. Do it as a series, but plan on stopping after The Dragon Reborn. The Shadow Rising is where the series starts balooning into the monstrosity it has become (and I say that with great affection), and the end of TDR is a decent enough stopping point. You could probably get four seasons out of the first three books, which might be enough to justify the investment.
3. Most unlikely, but my personal favorite: Do it in animated form. Animating the story solves most of the logistical problems with making it a series. Plus, it would get people talking, which is half the point for the premium cable channels. Outside of Japan, no one has ever really done a serious animated story aimed at adults before, so it would certainly be innovative, but I think the success of Avatar for Nickelodeon (not to mention the Anime market in general) proves that there is a market in the U.S. for this sort of thing.
Of course, more than likely none of these things will happen. Which is too bad.
It was perfect. Having read all the books so far, I’m very happy with the direction they are going, which is cutting all the fat. They are definitely condensing much of the side plot and focusing on the main cast from season one. I was kind of worry they would move too fast, but nevermind, it was even more exciting this way, everything flows so well.
I’m even glad that Roz is back!
Why is Littlefinger’s voice and accent completely different in Season Two?
I noticed that too! The way he was moving his mouth was odd, like he had just had some type of oral surgery.
Thought that the opening scene with Sansa’s wit, Tyrion’s reintroduction and the quick counsel discussion with Cersei perfectly set things back up. The show sure doesn’t mind tossing us into the deep end, but aside from Stannis most people should have been able to follow along. Our take: [wp.me]
I thought the Direwolf looked much better this time!
Lol’d at the iocaine power reference, Alan :P
Loved how in the poison scene Melisandre’s ruby at her throat seemed to glow/flare. I’d say that’s an indicator that she has some power behind her.
95 out of 100… 5 points taken off for Joffrey’s slap not being graphic enough.
Oh and with respect to the iocaine powder reference, I mentioned the exact same thing in my podcast.
Hahahaha…I am a Game of Thrones Nerd because I play the opening sequence in slow motion to see the new locales….hahahaha. (And when I read the books, I constantly go back to the maps in the beginning of the book to see where I am reading about!)
If I may just correct something, Arya is not a princess, her correct title is “lady of winterfell.” I’m sure that was just a typo, but still should be corrected.
Well her brother is a king, so she would be a princess, in the North at least.
Who is Hodor?
I don’t get why the ginger Stark girl isn’t happy with the young King (I never remember names). She’s a weasel married to a weasel, she should be in weasel heaven.
I liked this ep much better than the 1st season, which where they weren’t slow where reliant on predictable tropes.
Aiden Gillen and Tyrion (only character whose I know!) had different voices than before, that was offputting.
Actually Tyrion sounded exactly the same. He has been portrayed as confident, cocky and full of comedic bluster since his first appearance. Also Aiden Gillen was only in perhaps 4 minutes of the entire episode, and he acted much as he did in the first season. So I’m not sure at all what you are talking about.
sansa was a naive child with a lot of privilege, not a ‘weasel’. she’s now “married” (aka a prisoner) of a sociopathic monster (again, not a ‘weasel’) with near absolute power over her and everyone around her. she’s growing up fast.
Sansa isn’t married to Joffery, only betrothed. In the first season, Joffery had her father beheaded in front of her, after promising to show him mercy if Ned pledged his fealty to Joffery. That sort of thing might make a young woman unhappy with the man she’s being forced to marry.
I think Peter Dinklage should submit himself as Lead Actor for the next award season.
Great first episode and mostly what I expected. A show with this many characters and locations, they were shackled with doing a lot of set while still introducing new characters. And they did an excellent job of keeping it interesting and moving forward the entire time.
I’m curious as to who will feel King Joeffry’s idiotic wrath first: Sansa or Cersei. They both seem to do a pretty decent job of pissing him off. He seems to be mostly comfortable with only going after the women around him. I don’t imagine he’ll have such an easy time with Tyrion (can’t wait to see him slap Joeffrey again).
Peter Dinklage. God bless than man for not selling out his physical size for roles. Last year we had a great soldier and terrible politician trying to make things better for everyone in the show. Now we have someone who should never be a soldier but a masterful politician as the hand. Excited, excited.
Also, how great was it to hear Tyrion quickly recap his season 1 adventures? I didn’t realize he’d been through that much until he said it so brazenly.
This show is clearly epic! The wait for this new season to start caused me to go read the first couple of Mr. Martins books, and now I find the show even more delightful.
They did a masterful job of introducing Stannis and his world. Tyrion is clearly one of the great television characters at this point. Undoubtedly viewers are craving more Arya Stark, and hopefully they’ll get it and soon. This is a great series.
I actually thought I’d make it through the comments section without hearing “epic”. Silly of me. Can we bring back the moratorium on epic please?
Seconded, James.
It’s especially frustrating when the word is over/mis-used in contexts where the ACTUAL meaning is warranted. Like this television adaptation of George R R Martin’s epic fantasy fiction series, for example.
Also: grammar nazis and writing snobs – unite.
Between seasons I powered through all five books, and let me just say Alan, I wish you the best in not getting spoiled. One of the best things about this series is how unpredictable it really is.
Anyway, keeping the spoiler rules in mind, I will say that all the new scenes were great, particularly Cersei/Littlefinger and Robb/Jaime. One change that’s not spoilery going forward is Stannis’ comment about Ned being the one to alert him to the incest/parentage thing. In the books he was investigating it with Jon Arryn and fled back to Dragonstone when Arryn died. Small detail, but I found it interesting.
I also liked seeing Ros again, not only because Esme Bianco is amazingly gorgeous, but because it puts a familiar face on Littlefinger’s corner of King’s Landing, and the whores in general.
So happy to have this back. When the episode ended I immediately started whining. That’s a great sign.
I forgot to mention, but I thought the poison attempt was unclear. It could have just as easily read as Melisandre scanning his brain or something. Unless I missed him going to his sleeve before standing up?
Maester Cressen was shown poisoning the drink. It was a spit second but Davos saw, just as in the book. Although I think the order of who drank the poisoned wine was changed. If I am remembering correctly, Melisandre drank first in the book.
Thanks. I just missed it completely
Still not sure if I’m Team Direwolf or Team Dragon, but I am sure I love this series and am very excited that it’s back! Not sure who I want most to give Joffrey his comeuppance, Sansa (who I now feel sorry for) or Arya. Oh, well, as long he gets what’s coming to him (preferably in slow motion with multiple angles)…..
Since Jaime Lannister is being held with the northern army I’m guessing that due to budget issues there will be no Riverrun, Edmure Tully or Blackfish this season.
You’re correct. They didn’t build sets or cast those roles.
Might be they’ll be completely cut from the show, or simply pushed into seasons 3 and 4, which will each cover about half of Storm of Swords.
That Melisandre is one witchy broad.
I haven’t read the books, but I gotta think that this is an example of spectacular casting. She seems PERFECT for this part. Book-readers, what say you?
Yep, right down to her weird accent
LJA, she is better than I imagined. Looks-wise, Carice is quite different (in the book she is described as having fiery orange hair), but the pale skin, foreign accent, and and frightening presence is spot on.
odly enough I had in mind a somewhat different version of book melisandre, not to take anything away from Carice who made a strong enough impression.
But IDK, I imagined her somewhat even more imposing in her frightfulness, or perhaps someone who’s just a tad more bizarre and scary in a crazy way in the eye or something.
The episode was a table setter, but they’re moving the stories very quickly – maybe a little too quickly? It’s still good, but I’m hoping for GoT to get some good increased ratings perhaps HBO can finally spare just maybe 1 or 2 more episodes for subsequent seasons than just the 10.
I always imagined her as Annie Lennox circa “Sweet Dreams”. But I think CVH is doing a great job.
I hope Joffrey stays around for awhile. I love to hate him. I especially love how his name is not just Jeffrey without any chance of someone mixing it up and calling him King Jeff for short, but Joffrey. And always pronounced with a nose firmly pointed skyward. King JOFFREY!
Love the show and the enjoyed the season opener, but I thought the killing of the baby was just sick and completely unnecessary.
It’s in the book and it is somewhat important so you can’t really get rid of it. We were introduced to that bastard of Robert’s last season when Ned was searching for what John Arryn was looking for so if Cercei is going to kill off all of Robert’s bastards, you can’t leave that one out.
How is it unnecessary? It’s not like Joeffry was just like, “Hey guards, go kill some babies for my amusement.” It was basically set up to happen in season one with the revelation of all of King Robert’s bastards.
Obviously, it was unnecessary within the reality of the show, because killing babies is always bad, but not a bad decision for the show (or book) to make (if that statement makes any sense).
Oh and it basically brings Arya back into it since she’s riding off to the Night’s Watch with Gendry.
It’s only talked about in the book.
Bahahaha…I am a Game of Thrones nerd, I play the opening sequence in slow motion, just so I can see the map of the new locales being shown…lol.
For the record, Joffrey continues his ascent to being one of my favorite actors…….every line he delivers is done with flourish, tremendous facial expressions….I don’t know how old he is, but he acts like a veteran.
I don’t know his exact age, but have read that he is (or was) a student at Trinity College in Dublin, so he’d be at least 18; and he’s been acting since age 7. I agree, he’s a great character to watch — and hate!
I believed him in Batman Begins, even though the other kids wouldn’t have.
What happened to the Dothraki army that had been following Drogo? Seemed like Daenerys had just a skeleton crew and noticed the only guys doing what she said had very short braids?
They all left once Drogo was dead, before the egg barbecue at the end of last season … leaving only a few Dany loyalists and some of the Lamb people they had taken on.
Drogo’s chief lieutenants divided up all the soldiers and able-bodied slaves amongst themselves and left to form their own khalasars while Dany was unconscious.
Dany’s khalasar is made up mostly of women, boys, old men, the infirm, and some of the slaves she freed. Her strongest allies are Jorah and her three Bloodriders, who left to scout the Red Wastes for her.
I loved seeing how far Roz has come in the world. She looked plump with success.
She looked pregnant.