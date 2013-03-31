Season premiere review: ‘Game of Thrones’ – ‘Valar Dohaeris’

“Game of Thrones” is back. I offered a general review of the start of the season on Thursday, and I have specific thoughts on the season premiere, “Valar Dohaeris,” coming up just as soon as I drink with the harlots…
“I want to be free.” -Jon Snow
Though the tour guide approach “Game of Thrones” takes to storytelling can at times be frustrating, it’s necessary at the start of a new season, to remind us where everyone was, where they are now, and what they’re going to be up to over the course of these 10 episodes. With even more characters and more locales than before, “Valar Dohaeris” is particularly full, so much so that Benioff and Weiss said earlier this week that they had to move several characters (Arya and Bran, notably) out of the premiere entirely just to let it breathe.
Appropriately enough for a season premiere, “Valar Dohaeris” features characters trying to regroup and re-establish themselves after notable setbacks last season. Jon Snow has to impress Mance Rayder so he can become a soldier and not an executee. A scarred and bitter Tyrion petitions his father for what should be his by right of succession. Davos (who did, in fact, survive “Blackwater”) returns to Dragonstone in hopes of separating Stannis from Melisandre. Sansa’s looking for another way out of King’s Landing, courtesy of Littlefinger. Mags makes a strong first impression on the poor people of King’s Landing, and on her cowardly monster of a fiance. And Dany’s new ship drops anchor in the city of Astapor, where the best soldiers available to her are the Unsullied, eight thousand slaves with all individuality tortured out of them by their cruel masters.
For the most part, these were very strong re-entry points to the series. Even Jon Snow, who was a drag for most of season 2, made a strong early impression in his meeting with Mance(*), framing his argument so forcefully that I’m almost questioning his loyalty at this point. Jon is a big believer in oaths and honor and whatnot, but he’s had misgivings about the Night’s Watch for a while, and the things he’s seen beyond the Wall could be enough to make him a genuine traitor and not a double agent.
(*) A king hanging back and letting a more bombastic underling greet a newcomer is a familiar trope (even “The Wire” used it with the way we met The Greek), but since I knew Ciaran Hinds had been cast as Mance, I could enjoy watching him appear to be a humble observer to Jon’s arrival in the tent.
On the other hand, Stannis and Davos were among the more disappointing parts of season 2, and they remained so here. The way Stannis has been presented to us so far — we don’t meet him until after he’s long been under Melisandre’s spell — he’s a very one-note character, and Davos’ unblinking devotion to him just makes Davos seem naive.
But Tyrion’s encounters with his sister and then his father were, unsurprisingly, fantastic. Though I miss seeing Tyrion in a position of power, much to the consternation of those around him, the contempt the rest of the Lannisters feel for him is so visceral, and played so well by all the actors involved, that both those sequences crackled. In offering him better lodgings and other rewards for his work in the battle of Blackwater — and in not attempting to murder him — Tywin ultimately does better by Tyrion than Cersei did, but the absolute best Tyrion can hope for from his old man is the most grudging of respect. At this point, it seems almost a chicken-and-egg thing in the family: Tywin hates his imp son so much that Tyrion practically has no choice but to drink and whore around, which only makes Tywin hate him more — to the point where Shae’s presence in King’s Landing blinds him to the other good things Tyrion accomplished (including keeping Joffrey in check at times) during his time as Hand.
And this is a much more promising beginning for Dany than what we got last year. Of course, she’s in a much stronger position now, with a ship, some of Xaro’s treasure and dragons that are starting to grow and fly. But last year seemed mainly about getting her from Point A to Point B on the map, where here she’s already beginning to learn about the cost of her attempt to reclaim her family’s throne. The origin of the Unsullied, as described by their slave master, is horrifying, but they also seem like very impressive warriors, and as Jorah notes, Dany will treat them better than any other buyer might. And no matter how she comes by her army, she’s going to be sending many, many of them to die on her behalf. Dany tends to be high-minded, but she’s preparing for a battle that will make that difficult.
The premiere closed on a bit of an underwhelming note, with the return of Barristan Selmy, who was the captain of Robert’s guard — of the scenes remaining in this episode (as opposed to anything with the Stark kids that might have been relocated elsewhere), I might have gone with Davos being sent to the dungeon or Tywin threatening Tyrion — but on the whole, this was a satisfying return to Westeros (and its neighbors).
Some other thoughts:
* The fabulous main title sequence is back, now with a new location in Astapor, and a modified one in Winterfell, which is a charred, smoking ruin.
* Loved the casual shot of the giant at work in Mance’s camp. These days, I imagine that’s a pretty simple VFX shot, but it said so much about just how different things are on this side of the Wall — and, as always, how little Jon Snow knows of it.
* Hands up, all those who were disappointed Cersei’s timely exit prevented a throwdown between Bronn and her guards.
* I quite liked the exchange between Ros and Shae over how far each has come since they were introduced (both as Tyrion’s companion for the night, in fact). As much as the show tends to use the whores of Westeros for sexposition scenes, these two have turned into actual characters with positions of some influence (Ros as Littlefinger’s right hand, Shae as Tyrion’s lover and Sansa’s protector), and it felt good to have them cross paths.
* Over the course of writing various pre-season pieces, I realize I had finally learned by osmosis how to spell Daenerys, but will stick with “Dany” for simplicity’s sake. And I’m still waiting for a better nickname suggestion than “Mags” (which invokes Margo Martindale and poisoned moonshine glasses) for Margaery, which I suspect I’ll need at least another year to master. But until then, Mags it unfortunately is.
As always, I'd like to keep the book/spoiler issue as simple as possible, however difficult that may be for some to understand. We are here to discuss "Game of Thrones" AS A TV SHOW, NOT AS AN ENDLESS SERIES OF COMPARISONS TO THE BOOKS. Therefore, here's the only rule you should remember: if your comment contains the phrase "the books" without it being immediately preceded by "I haven't read," then you should probably delete what you've written and start over.
As usual, I’ve set up a message board discussion thread where you can do as much TV vs. books discussion as you want. And if you don’t want to go to the message boards, by all means go to one of the dozens upon dozens of sites (whether “Thrones”-specific or not) that provide a venue to discuss the books to your heart’s content. In these comments, everything book-related that has yet to come up on the TV show (plot, characters we haven’t met, motivation, etc.) is verboten.
Based on the comments to that initial review, a lot of people are having a hard time understanding this, so I will put it very simply: If people cannot stop themselves from discussing the books in the comments, then there will no longer be comment sections for these reviews. Life’s too short.
What did everybody else think?
Overall, a solid beggining of what should be an amazing season.
I really liked Badass-ton Selmy appearing like some kind of Jedi knight to save Dany from the evil warlock spider.
Could have done with less Stannis and Sansa and some Aria.
On Fios, it said “Arya encounters outlaws” in the program description. What gives? Did I miss something…
Creepy scarab scorpion from terrifying scorpion mouthed child was creepy. And an awesome re-intro for Selmy.
My thoughts exactly. Rewatching last season, I noticed that Jaime said last season that there are three knights in Westeros that are better than him. Is Ser Barristan one of them (and The Clegane Brothers the other two), I suppose?
@A PEASANT IN WESTEROS Arya’s scene was meant to be on this episode, but they decided it would be a better fit for the next one.
@SAULOCCL Ah, that clears that up. I wish they at least had a short snippet of her like last season’s premiere.
I thought Jaime was supposed to be THE best knight in Westeros except for Selmy. He fawned over him in season 1 when they were telling old war stories. I can’t imagine who the other two are. Maybe Loras is one? Although he was beaten by Brienne… gotta love that look of indignation when he saw she was a woman.
Had we met Selmy before in the series?
After Joffrey became King, he and Cersei fired him for being too old and “failing” to protect King Robert. He was not happy about his firing, and despite being vastly outnumbered in the throne room, he still managed to intimidate everyone before leaving in disgust.
He’s in several scenes in the first season. In addition to the one mentioned by JKChicago, he has a scene reminiscing with Robert and Jaime about battles. He has another scene reminiscing with Ned, in which Ned said his father told him that Barristan has the best fighter he’d ever seen. And he’s in a few other scenes surrounding Robert’s death and succession.
I think the creepy kid was more effective than how the book played it. Damn am I glad to see some Selmy though. I really want to see that man fight.
Yeah I couldn’t disagree with the reviewer more about Selmy’s re-entry…I thought it was one of more satisfying scenes of the opening episode.
@Sauloccl & A peasant in Westeros: Jaime said there were three men in Westeros that MIGHT have a chance to beat him, not that there were three knights better than him. The hubris is strong in this one (and from what we know about him, rightly so). Loras and the Clegane brothers (although Sandor is not a knight) are likely candidates. But since Jaime is/was devoted to Barristan Selmy (he was his former squire) I think he is one of the three. Beric Dondarrion may be another.
Sooooooo good to have this show back! Loved everything about Dany’s storyline this week. However, if they explained who that little girl was, I missed it.
Tyrion’s story was just as strong…and heartbreaking. Couldn’t imagine having a father like that.
I was curious about that as well. Dany exclaimed “the warlocks” so I assume they are still kind of angry about her burning the House of the Undying down.
I took the comments “warlocks!” to mean she was an apparition of some kind. Plus that nasty blue/black ink look in her mouth like Warlock Dean Pelton last season.
Definitely not normal. Either an apparition or an agent of the warlocks. Either way hopefully that’s the last of it because they were probably my least enjoyable part of Season 2.
Dany says “Warlocks!” implying she is one or she is serving them.
And ditto on Tyrion’s scenes!
I believe the girl was one of the Warlocks, like the kind at the House of the Undying. I think they purposely showed that she had the purple-mouth thing going on.
Glad to see Barristan Selmy return. His exit from the show in Season 1 where he put Joffrey in his place was great and I imagine there will be no small amount of conflict between him and Ser Jorah.
“The premiere closed on a bit of an underwhelming note, with the return of Barristan Selmy, who was the captain of Robert’s guard”
I dunno, I thought it was cool to see the return of Selmy. If not spoiled by the “previously on” (but I get it to remind alot of viewers), it could’ve been better.
Barristan was a bad ass in S1 and seemed to play off perfectly of trying to build an army.
I agree, I liked seeing his return and had forgotten about the “previously on” spoiler. Tyrion/Tywin was best scene by far, but I liked Dany’s at the end.
I didn’t even realize that we saw Selmy in the “previously” bit. I thought he was yet another new character for this season.
I really enjoyed his return, too.
I especially enjoyed Dany’s reaction to him. She could be either overjoyed, or they’ll flip it and have her freak out over his association with Robert Baratheon. Can’t wait to see what she says to him.
Is Marge out of the question for some reason?
I’m not opposed to Marge. What say others?
I wanna say Margey, but that just devolves into Homer’s Barry Manilow riff
Marge, Margie, or Anne Boleyn.
Well, I’m sure she would love any of these options, if preceeded by “The Queen”.
Princess Di perhaps bc of the way she reaches out to help the poor? Seems like there will be major conflict between her and Cersi (sp?) to come based on the dinner scene.
Marg.
I like Midge.
Bort!
Anne Boleyn. ;)
Fr book reasons, I’d avoid Maggie. There’s a “Maggy” in the book with just enough possible overlap to be confusing,
I say Margie or Margi.
Hodor!
Anything is better than Mags, for god’s sake. Why not just Marjorie, like how it’s normally spelled?
Just spell it out. Or get your word processor to autofill it for you.
I don’t even post here, but I have to chime in that Marge is way better than Mags.
In that case, call her Large Marge.
Margaery would be my strong preference. Or just do what the AV Club is doing and spell it Margery. If it has to be shortened, then Marge.
Margo.
I think Marge makes the most sense. My grandma was Marjorie and everyone called her Marj. Mags seems like it should be short for Maggie.
I’d go with Midge, I always find it so funny when Moe calls Marge Midge.
How about Madge? It doesn’t look like Natalie Dormer had dishpan hands.
Autofill. It’s so easy. Come on, it’s 2013. It’s not that hard. You figure out how to spell it once and be done with it.
And Mags is AWFUL!!! I thought Margo Martindale hade made a surprise appearance that I missed.
Sugartits
Anything but Mags. Marge at the very least, but I think you should make a macro that spells the name out correctly. If a newbie came to your blog, they wouldn’t necessarily know who you were talking about if you called her Mags. At least with “Dany,” there was precedent in that her brother called her that on the show.
I think Mags is AWFUL. Marge would be great. I agree with LJA, why not use a macro that just spells the names correctly all the time?
Marge.
@BBQ_HAX0R are you talking to me?
The dragon effects plus the shot of the Giant working north of the Wall were really impressive. Really far better than you see on most television shows.
Yeah, the dragon seemed huge at first, then you realized it was a perspective thing, great effect
A) Barristan!!!!! WOO HOO!!! Did the actor know he would be skipping a season?
B) Am I missing something? My cable program guide said “Arya encounters outlaws” in the description, but I don’t recall any sighting of her.
C) Petyr knows Catelyn loathes him… so he’s perving on Sansa now? $10 says he has no interest in returning her to her family…
D) How does Ros know about Shae? Varys? Is Ros firmly on his payroll now? Ros’s comments to Shae indicate she is not completely on Littlefinger’s team (“protect her from him”).
E) Robb is starting to lose the respect of his men. Is the Young Wolf running out of steam just as the Lannisters are regrouping? Ruh roh…
Based on the discussion from Alan’s first review, I’ve been trying to think of what the ultimate end game of all these dangling threads is. It seems like they won’t intersect for a while (which is certainly frustrating for a TV show, but I guess it must work for the books if so many people are fans of them), but when they do, it will be fantastic. So it has to be something unexpected, right?
So my [crackpot] theory…
ROBB BECOMES THE VILLAIN.
Hear me out. He lost his kingdom to the Greyjoys. He can’t go kick them out because he betrayed Walder Frey and he needs that bridge to go back home. We saw last season that the Stark soldiers aren’t exactly knights in shining armor, either. The Starks are “good guys” but not in the traditional sense.
So what’s a foreign army to do so far from home, with their enemies regrouping, and a king losing support?
He’s going to pillage the land, become ever more vicious (does he think Bran and Rickon are dead still?), do whatever it takes to keep the support of his men as winter comes and their war doesn’t end. Baratheon, Tyrell, and Lannister are all behind Joffrey now. I don’t know about the crazy lady in the mountains, but who wants to bet that’s Petyr’s next assignment he mentioned to Sansa (especially after he so deftly delivered the Tyrells). Stark stands alone in rebellion now. The King in the North is now the “bad guy,” if you imagine this as a folk tale being told a hundred years from now. Maybe he even kills Joffrey and takes the Iron Throne.
…. and then Danyraes comes back to claim what’s hers.
Thoughts? (Please do not comment if you read the books. I don’t care how ‘careful’ you think you are, you’re going to spoil shit.)
Awesome to see the same actor return for the Selmy role. Annoying to have the role of the Mountain change between s1 and s2, and I believe one of Stark’s bannermen as well [the beard guy who was bitten by the direwolf].
Wait, the guy who gave the whole “that’s my king!” speech about Robb is the same guy whose son was killed by Jaime Lannister?!? I didn’t know the actors were switched out.
If that’s true, that makes Cat releasing Jaime even MORE of a kick in the gut, because the guy who is RESPONSIBLE FOR ROBB BECOMING KING was denied his justice!
The guy that was bitten by Grey Wind was the Greatjon Umber. The bearded dude in this episode is a Karstark, the one that made a big deal about Jaime killing his son if I’m not mistaken.
Sorry if there are two dudes with huge white beards in Robb’s inner circle, I haven’t paid close enough attention to the names [or read the books].
Still, bring back that crazy guy from season 1 with the mangled hand!
@KINGSGUARD415
Okay whew, so not the same character, yeah? I really liked the guy who played Greatjon Umber. He had great screen presence. Is he supposed to have died, or is it just one of those things where they don’t want to bring too many characters on screen? I don’t recall hearing anything about him since Robb’s men proclaimed him King in the North.
The guy who played Greatjon shouted a lot and has a more gurgle-y voice. I don’t think he was in last season. Karstark guy is balding on top.
I haven’t read the books but I keep getting a doom and gloom vibe from Rob ever since he met the healing chick. The “previously on” tag before the episode reminded us that Robb broke a vow and that shot tonight of his men looking down on him from above doesn’t bode well. I’m a symbolism and foreshadowing junkie and I’ve noticed that bad things tend to happen to people who take “oaths” or vows on this show. I thought something bad was going to happen to Robb last season since they had him winning victories over the lannisters. The first season Taught me to be wary of anyone who seems to be getting ahead in this world. Eventually something bad will happen. I hope I’m wrong I love Robb Stark as a character and hope we get to see him kick some ass in battle soon
@GUYX
That reminds me, one of the first things Talisa says to Robb is “I’m not a spy.” I didn’t think anything of it then, but considering that Robb marrying her has fractured an alliance and has indirectly caused resentment from his men (he paid so much attention to her that Cat had the chance to release Jaime), another part of my crackpot theory is that Talisa is a honeypot scheme by Littlefinger or Varys. We already know Varys has friends across the sea (that dude who brokered Dany’s marriage), so he could easily have gotten a hold of Talisa and sent her to Robb’s camp with careful instructions.
Wait, that guy was Illyrio of Pentos, right? Redemption!
If nothing else, Game of Thrones is always more than capable of keeping me interested the entire time and always wanting more at the end. Not every hour-long show can do that.
As for the episode, I thought it was a really good start. I am still troubling to care about Stannis and Jon Snow, but the power shift in King’s Landing has really made me care about Sansa and Shae (and also Tyrion but I already cared about him because of Dinklage’s performance).
Also, am I right that Tywin just murdered all the prisoners at Harrenhal when he left? Or did something else happen at the end of last season that I’m not remembering?
Isn’t it amazing how fast the hour goes by?
Yea I was confused about what happened at Harrenhal… did the Mountain continue his rampaging or something else?
Based on the comments Robb’s men made as they were approaching, I think they knew Tywin had left, but were expecting The Mountain to still be there. So I’m guessing the Mountain knew the Starks were coming and decided to split.
I was confused by the devastation at Harrenhall. Do we know what happened there? I believe the last we saw was that Tywin rode out of it and Arya escaped from it, but I don’t remember any northmen occupying it.
Tywin left the Mountain (the Hound’s brother) in charge when he departed for King’s Landing.
I’m guessing the Mountain executed all of the prisoners before leaving.
From what I gather, Tywin left the Mountain in charge of Harrenhall. He slaughtered the northern prisioners when he fled.
My first thought was prisoners, too, but why did he kill that Maester (or try to kill, at least)? And why were the prisoners wearing armor? Plus it sounded like there was a high-level lord or knight among the dead, Catelyn’s father’s bannerman. I didn’t catch the name, but it sounded similar to Lannister. He was wearing a blue cloak.
Haven’t you heard? The Mountain is pure evil. The prisioners were wearing uniforms, not armor. The Mallister guy is from a family who serves the Tullys, hence Cat knowing the man.
Last we saw of Harrenhall, Jaqen Hgar killed a bunch of guards and a couple of prisoners escaped. I can see the Mountain losing his shit and scorching the earth with dead bodies from both sides.
I thought they were the prisoners from Season 1 when Robb Stark, King of the North, pulled the switch a roo on the Lannisters. He made Tywin think his full force was gonna attack him when in reality they went after the Kingslayer on the River. Weren’t they the Northern men from that battle.
Alan,
Maybe you could just use “find and replace?” Mags sounds gross.
Love the reviews! (You’re slightly inconsistent regarding spoiler rules when you’ve read the source material but I guess you can’t forget what you know…)
Why not “Marge”? Mags sounds nothing like Margaery…
Alan hasn’t read the books, to maintain TV viewer impartiality.
Although he should when the show is over.
Marj
Alan, the key to Davos’ devotion to Stannis is the backstory (which was mentioned last season) . He saved Stannis by smuggling onions to Storms End during the war that put Robert on the throne. Stannis rewarded him by making him a knight and giving his family name legitimacy (after cutting off his finger tips as punishment for being a smuggler). So Davos’ is extremely grateful for the opportunity Stannis gave to his sons in particular.
Yes, they’ve explained it. But it’s a case of telling and not showing, unfortunately. We’ve heard about the pre-Melisandre Stannis, but the man we’ve seen from frame one is a rigid lunatic. And in a show like this, actions in the present make a much bigger impression than exposition about the past. We’re supposed to find Davos sympathetic, and he is to a degree because the actor is so good, but overall he comes across as a fool devoted to a madman.
I can’t figure out if Stannis is “good” or “bad.” On one hand, he seems like the definition of Lawful Good (“SIR Jaime Lannister… whatever else he was, he was a knight”), but he keeps a crazy witch who births demons and burns prisoners alive in his retinue. I imagine he wouldn’t have any interest in the throne if he didn’t know he was the rightful heir to Robert.
All I will say is that the questions you are both having are not unique to the tv series. Questionable loyalties and motivations are part of why this is such a great series. I think it’s been shown that Davos believes in Stannis completely, but that he’s convinced that Melisandre has him bewitched.
I don’t think stannis comes off as a madman. He has the rightful claim to the throne, and say what you will about the red woman but she gets things done (e.g. Renly).
@BARNEY
That was my thought as well, that Stannis is essentially a “good” guy but is under some kind of spell or influence. He goes from choking Melisandre nearly to death to watching a fire with her and believing in her promises again.
Clearly she’s not a charlatan, as you’d expect in a non-fantasy version of this story. So what’s her endgame? Convert Westeros to her religion? Put a demon king on the throne? (Don’t answer if you know, I’m looking for speculation.)
Personally, I can’t see a role for Stannis in the series endgame. Dany and Jon are definitely involved, or why else would we be following their stories? We’ve invested a lot in the story of the Starks, so they must play a role. But I feel like Stannis will be a means to a story end.
He was the reason the Lannisters couldn’t really regroup against Robb, because all season they were waiting for his invasion of King’s Landing. That’s failed, but he’s still in the game. I can’t figure out why. Melisandre must be a future Big Bad, and Stannis continues to be the means to getting HER story going.
The one thing is that Stannis IS the rightful king, and he’s totally devoted to doing what’s right (see: the “Stannis the Lobster” speech from S1), so I think they’ve done a pretty good job of showing why he’s obsessed w/ the throne.
@A PEASANT IN WESTEROS. I don’t think Robert is a bad guy, but he is a confused man and a hard man, which is all kinds of bad. You can be confused, as long as you are subject to change. And you can be the most stubborn jagoff on the planet, if your course is set. Because Stannis is both stubborn and confused, he’s a mess. Add the religious zealot thing to the mix, and he’s an even bigger mess.
Without the Fire Religion thing, he’d be a curious King. Tough, but fair. With the Fire Religion, he’s a bad choice, but compared to the other choices – he comes off well, in my opinion.
We have Robb Stark, who is a military tactician, but has no real program for anything other than, “Well, my daddy would have done it like this… I think.” And has no understanding of diplomacy beyond the “I gave mah word.” And his goal is to splinter the Kingdom, so there is that. His plan is not to take the Iron Throne, which would leave it open to chaos and the non-North territories would be up for grabs.
We have the chaotic evil nutjob of the Krakens, who talks like Tywin Lannister, but does not have a quarter of Tywin’s brain. And who is already a loser of a previous rebellion.
We have Dany, who wants to lead an invasion of her native land with a foreign barbarian army to pillage her own people to restore herself to the throne for no other reason than of who her mommy and daddy were. Oh, and we are also told she has a kind heart, which is great when her dragons burn sht down to the ground, and barbarian savages rape and loot the towns and villages of her enemies.
There is Joffrey. ‘Nuff said.
Arrayed against the other Kings of the Kingdoms, Stannis comes off as a reasonable choice, until you remember he’s a thrall of a woman who wants to start a Holy War. There is that.
I am not sure what kind of king he would be, other than a religious fanatic. Because nowhere so far has he shown himself to do good or bad at dealing with commoners who are not soldiers. He’d be fair to people, I thi
@SEPINWALL Why do you think Stannis a lunatic, Alan? Why shouldn’t he listen to Melisandre? After what we saw last year, there are no doubts about the extend of her power. We know that she is able to view the future in the flames but that these visions are not too clear, which means that some parts may be wrong – what is right and what is wrong, only George R. R. Martin knows… but I still think the audience should pay more attention to what she says.
Stanis is utterly tiresome.
I’m kind of a fan of Stannis. I think he is just a character that is nuanced that it is difficult to reveal with such limited time. I couldn’t have been the only one impressed with him last season (leading from the front, storming the beach, disciplined) and was pulling for him at Blackwater.
The religion thing is kind of sketchy, but, she did birth him a smoke son who killed his brother.
Just to be clear, I’m 100 percent speculating here. No spoilers from the books:
I agree with @A PEASANT IN WESTEROS. We all think of Stannis as the main character of that particular arc because he’s a contender to the Iron Throne, but… What if Melisandre is the main character? There are “The Seven”, “The Old Gods”, Melisandre’s “Lord of Light”, even a “Drowned God”… and the apocalypse is coming alongside the winter in the form of White Walkers. I find difficult to believe that religions won’t become part of the war soon.
Stannis is both loathsome and dull. That’s an unfortunate combination. No amount of screen time is small enough to match my interest in him. I guess I’d enjoy seeing someone quickly kill him?
There are plenty of annoying or unpleasant characters on the show (Tywin, Catelyn, Snow, Theon and his entire family come to mind), there are some magnificent bastards (Jaime, Littlefinger, Cersei)and there are the genuinely disturbing (Joffrey, Dany’s nasty brother). Stannis is none of those. He’s just an energy sinkhole.
I like Stannis, and I think Alan’s characterization of him as a “madman” is just not supported by the evidence. Last season, he was shown to be fairly pragmatic. Not the most likable guy in the world, but certainly far more so than, say, Joffrey. As he’s been introduced this season, he didn’t really strike me as crazy. He seemed more broken than anything else, given what happened at the Battle of the Blackwater, and I think that’s why he’s allowed Melisandre to basically have free reign. Given that she’s essentially been right about everything (or at least had an excuse when she was wrong–specifically about being left behind for the battle), it’s understandable.
I agreed with Abby536 about Stannis until the Blackwater episode when his badassery enabled me to find the character interesting. Unfortunately, he’s looking like a fanatic again. His scene last night was indeed an energy suck.
Stannis’ shading in the show has been somewhat…lacking. For example, I saw the second season and then read the second book and completely forgotten the backstory of the Stannis/Davos relationship. One of the problems with the second season, they never really let us dwell on any new relationships, everything moved a little too quickly.
@HISLOCAL – What I don’t understand is why Stannis believes he has the “rightful claim to the throne.” If he takes the position that such a “claim” exists (I for one agreed with Renly/Loras… and basically everyone else… that no such claim exists) His own brother (Robert) was the Usurper, and Dany is still alive. Does Stannis not know Dany is still alive? Has word of the dragons not yet reached Westeros? I can’t remember. While I agree the show has framed Stannis as a stickler for doing the right thing… does that mean once he realizes Dany has the “right claim” that he’ll simply walk away? His storyline worries me because it seems as if it could have a very anti-climatic resolution. If he truly wants to follow the “rightful claim” to the throne philosophy, he should step aside for Dany. Or even help her.
@weknownothing Stannis helped to destroy the Targaryens. I believe his opinion about Dany is exactly the same of his brother, the late King Robert.
@SAULOCCL oh, right, good point.
@weknownothing: Stannis’s claim would be by Right of Succession to Robert’s claim. Robert’s would be by Right of Conquest. Assuming Westerosi law tracked a Wikipedia summary of pre-WWII international law.
Loved it. I like how they updated the intro map to show a burnt Winterfell in addition to the new location, Astapor. My favorite scenes were between Tywin and Tyrion (you could just feel the hatred Tywin has for Tyrion, and how he only begrudgingly cares for his son’s wellbeing because they share a last name), Margaery and Cersei (I’m guessing Cersei wishes Sansa was still queen-to-be instead of the stronger, more manipulative Margaery) and Dany/Jorah with the dragons and getting introduced to the unsullied. Loved Barristan’s returns as well.
They could’ve pushed the Robb scene until next week, but no big deal.
Despite Alan’s thoughts on the scene closing the episode, I think it’s awesome that Barristan Selmy is finally back in the picture. I had the feeling he’d play a part considering how much everyone “big-upped” him whenever they had the chance.
That gives me hope that somehow Aria’s direwolf will find it’s way back too.
Khaleesi’s necklace is fangs? claws? of what critter?
I thought they were outgrown/discarded dragon claws or talons?
The way cats shed a whole layer at a time sometimes?
Although maybe she’s just keeping in touch with her Khaleesi roots now that her clothes are less furry.
I freaking LOVED Ser Barristan’s return, I’ve been waiting for it since he threw it in front of Joffrey at the end of S1. I thought ending the episode with him was awesome!
I also loved Bronn in the whorehouse, but then, I love Bronn.
So happy this show is back on!
“”Valar Dohaeris” is particularly full, so much so that Benioff and Weiss said earlier this week that they had to move several characters (Arya and Bran, notably) out of the premiere entirely just to let it breathe.”
That was a good choice. The episode’s noticeably longer scenes and connecting scenes to others in the same location made for a much better experience than if they’d, say, kept jumping back north of the Wall into the second half of the episode. If they keep that up, the episodes will hold together much better.
I liked it.
I liked Mags/Marge/Not Boylen doing the People’s Queen gimmick in Flea Bottom and raising her standing with the populace. It showed that for all their money and smarts, Lannisters sometimes truly do not get how to rule by anything other than fear and coin. Not just not bother to learn how to do it, but simply not even see it as any sort of option. Joffrey and Cersei fear them. Tyrion wants to use them. And Tywin is vaguely aware they exist and should be manipulated when it suits him.
Speaking off… Old Man Lannister was awesome. Tearing Tyrion to pieces, playing down how much respect he aught to get (while acknowledging his role in the battle), and just being mega-uber-dick in general.
The Harrenhall thing confused me for a moment, because I did not remember all the Northern prisoners still being there. I thought they were all either slaughtered/tortured to death, or were used as slaves for other projects like mining and etc. So the Mountain killed them all, rather than take them with him as a work-force. Took me a moment to put that together. Also, I am guessing the pale eyed blondish guy with Robb’s forces is not the same guy whose sigil is the flaying man, but the two guys kinda look the same, so for a moment I was not sure what he was doing there, as I thought he was sent off further North.
I am not a Dany fan. Last season her “Where are my dragons!” routine wore thin, but I am prepared to keep an open mind, although I have seen nothing in her as to why all these men and people wish to bow before her and have her lead them into anything.
How Alan feels about the Davos-Stannis relationship is how I feel about All The Men Around Dany-Dany relationships.
Can’t wait for Arya to show up and do her thing.
Tywin/Tyrion was best scene in the episode.
Dany annoyed me last season, but after power watching the season the past couple weeks (seeing them in quicker succession) I was not as annoyed with her as I originally was during some of my comments from last season reviews. I viewed Dany as learning and becoming more assertive. Her final episode, where she slays the warlocks, was incredible. I think she was supposed to be annoying/whiny/entitled, and Qarth taught her a valuable lesson,
The pale-eyed man who was consulting with Robb outside the gates of Harrenhal and later conversing with Karstark is the same guy we met last year with the flayed man as his sigil. His name is Roose Bolton, Lord of the Dreadfort (if you look closely, you can see that he’s got the same flayed man design on his armor). Robb never sent him North last year – Bolton offered to send his own bastard son (whom we have not yet met in the show) to retake Winterfell from the Greyjoys.
He did look a little different from last year, I grant you (I noticed it too) but I think that’s just a matter of the actor being a year older and carrying himself slightly differently. It’s the same guy.
Is Flea Bottom the best name for a bad neighborhood since Crackton in The Simpsons?
Can’t imagine property values will ever really improve in Flea Bottom, unless Mosquitoe’s Rectum is the other neighborhood.
Sounds like a job for Hank Scorpio… buy some buildings and bring in trendy art galleries and baristas and the hipsters will move in and take care of everything. Trust me, I live in the Bowery District.
As for Roose Bolton, it appeared they altered his costume this season. His sigil last season was imprinted on leather, this year it was a medal pin of sorts.
@GREG GRANT – Oh I disagree with not seeing anything from Dany that would justify people bowing/following her. She walked into a roaring fire and “birthed” three dragons! That’s not enough to earn people’s loyalty in their world? One of the great things about this show is that their universe is not perpetually magical, but rather historical or perhaps mythical. I think the dragons were historical (Dany’s ancestors, correct?) but it seems as if the White Walkers are more myth (not to the viewers, obviously)… anyway, point being is that Dany is now living proof, or at least a bridge, to the magical powers that has been missing from their world for hundreds or thousands of years. Maybe she’s young (whiny, etc) but 3 dragons! C’mon, that should grant her time to mature into a leader while also attracting followers.
Quick thoughts after letting episode sink in a bit more:
-Where is Varys? There should be a rule that Littlefinger can appear no more often than the Spider.
-That was some great translation going on in the Unsullied negotiations. I’m wondering if that will be figured out by Selmy or someone else under Dany’s control at some point.
-One frozen decapitated head, but no beheadings and one de-nippling? Did I miss something?
-Sam, you didn’t send the ravens? That was your only job!
Is the Sam/ravens thing a meme yet? :-)
My favorite “under the radar” moment: Littlefinger sharing with Sansa that he has not only seen her Mother, but also her sister. So that means he DID recognize Ariya when she was serving at Tywin’s side. The guy may be sleazy, but he knows how to play the game with the best of them.
Yes! That was the only redeeming moment of that whole scene.
Or he was bluffing.
I thought it meant he recognized her aswell, maybe he didn’t tell anyone because he ASSUMED since she was working for Tywin he knew and therefore she was accounted for by the Lannisters.
That’s not what Littlefinger said. He told Sansa that he had recently seen her mother, and that Catelyn was eager to see both Sansa and Arya again. Sansa took that as an indication that Arya was still alive, but Littlefinger didn’t actually acknowledge that (he just kind of looked away and didn’t say anything). And I can’t imagine he would have recognized Arya as Tywin’s cup bearer and not said anything. Sorry.
I do think that he noticed it was Arya at Harrenhall. He got this little grin on his face and even brought her up, or sansa and catelyn, in that scene. I think he is 100% sure it was her.
i thought he did recognize arya but perhaps for her safety saw no use in informing tywin. though his cagey non response to sansa left that in doubt for the moment.
Here’s why I think he didn’t recognize her: Because he didn’t do anything about it. While Tywin certainly had a little affection for her, “Lord Lannister’s Cup Bearer” is hardly the type of position likely to ensure safety and security.
Arya Stark is one of the most valuable assets in Westeros, and there’s zero evidence that Littlefinger took action to secure, let alone obtain that asset. Maybe he wouldn’t have told Tywin, but he’d have done *something*.
For all he knows, Ayra was killed, sold, or escaped Harrenhall, ten minutes after he left.
That’s why I don’t think he recognized her. The mention to Sansa was to see if the “terrible liar” knew anything more than she seemed.
Maybe he didn’t do anything when he recognized Arya, because it would put Sansa in jeopardy? Littlefinger seems to really like Sansa, and he probably thinks Sansa would fare much better in King’s Landing without her sister.
So if Joffrey is being cruel to the point of murdering Sansa, Cersei would at least try to stop it. If they got Arya, ehh.. they got a spare Stark sister.
My theory.
Any ideas as to how Daenerys & Co. would be able to afford any soldiers, let alone 8,000 elite ones? I happened to watch the finale right before this episode (HBO2 had a marathon of S2 all day), and when they were scavenging stuff from Xaro’s house (after finding his vault empty), Daenerys asked if it would be enough to buy a ship, and Jorah answered “a small one”. Was he just being sarcastic and it was actually enough to buy a ship with a lot left over, or did they somehow come into more money?
Yeah, that I do not get. Either she somehow found new access to some sort of funds, or she was just asking how much of this army is possible in case she comes into money.
I didn’t even consider this point until now. Given all the talk about her being anti-slave and whatnot, my bet is on anti-slave rebellion. Jorah’s dialogue seemed to imply that Dany needs to prove herself to become Queen of Westeros. This could be like her “practice rebellion” before starting her real one in Westeros. Do I smell a Spartacus-inspired storyline for Dany? Hopefully not with the same ending, of course.
Barristan Selmy’s Jedi mind trick will lower the price significantly.
Hopefully Dany starts being courted by older and older knights, until she finally agrees to marry Old Man Mormont and live peacefully in Castle Black with dragons to protect the wall.
A girl with dragons never pays full price.
I don’t think she intends to pay anything, she hasn’t brought out her dragons yet. Judging by the trailer HBO released she will burn this city to get what she wants(hence Jorah saying she needs to earn the respect of the khaleasar)
I avoided trailers in order to not have anything spoiled, but that was sort of my suspicion. Although I don’t exactly see how she could actually take the soldiers themselves by force, unless it is some sort of rebellion situation as mentioned above.
Notice that the translator girl was a slave too. She might be inclined to screw her master.
As in, betray.
At the end of last season, Dany took all of the dude from quarths belongings and that is how she got money for the ship
Perhaps she can acquire them on contingency? A promise to the slave trader of title/lands/riches once she’s taken the army and dragons and claimed the throne?
I think the slavers would be happy with a dragon in exchange for some soldiers, they can always train more, right?
I imagine a slaver would be just as unlikely to accept a promise than would the merchants of Qarth. And a dragon would be worth a lot more than “some soldier,” not that she would trade them for anything anyways. If that were even an option she would have considered it last year when she was withering in the Garden of Bones.
Double agent second “guest” here is not me.
I do not intend to imply she would ever trade her dragons for anything. But if she were to tell the slaver “you can have the riches of the first town we sack” then maybe. Although she’s much too idealistic for that.
Reply to comment…
I assumed that there’s no credit crunch here, that she can buy now and pay later and in any case slaves are cheap, ships are expensive. I don’t think she’d be willing to trade a dragon though.
Anyone else think that Jorah and Dany knew what the slaver was saying?
I was waiting for that to be the punchline to the conversation. But it never came. Dany might not speak it, but given that Jorah has been around the block, he pro’lly does.
I was laughing during the entire scene thinking about that. She understood everything he said, right? She’s already a polyglot by now, I’m afraid…
The scenes with with Daenerys are the ones most often that involve fantasy-type situations: dragons, spider robots, eunuchs that feel no pain. Of course in the north there are many weird creatures as we know. Actually one of the best things about this series is how much metaphysical mystery and magic always lurks on the edges
Was that thing a robot? Those damn warlocks not only invented electricity, but built mechanical insects to crush their enemies? Awesome! I smell a transformers crossover episode soon
Pretty sure that wasn’t a “spider robot”, in a land with dragons, not super out of the realm of possibility to go with “exotic scorpion thingy” as a means of assassination
Spider robot isn’t out of the realm of possibility in fantasy either. (You don’t have to “invent” electricity. Just walk across a rug wearing wooly socks and touch a doorknob. Presto!…electricity!)
I don’t know. I actually think that one of the show’s weaker aspects, as someone who’s trying to get acclimated to the world it takes place in, is the whole “Mystery thing X exists” and can be sprung at any moment to change up the game. Renly has an army of 100,000 and looks to be the most powerful of the various kings? Not if smoke baby has it’s say!
Which isn’t to say that the fantasy elements aren’t good, just that they seem a little out of nowhere at times.
The good thing is that the characters are as blindsided and bewildered as the audience is.
Martin cleverly created a world where magic was, for all intents and purposes, dead. So he can introduce wights, dragons, giants, and smoke babies, yet not require a baseline level of acceptance for Tolkien-style fantasy. Also, he can integrate the backstory more naturally, as the characters ask the same “WTF?!” questions we do.
Well, yes and no. I mean, Dragons seem to be something that was pretty common knowledge and widely understood all throughout season one, they were just extinct. So it’s a little like if someone today all of a sudden had a bunch of dinosaurs. Messed up, sure, but I’d at least understand things.
Smoke monsters and giants though, those were out of nowhere.
Reply to comment…
That insect like thing is called a Manticore. Its a living being and it’s bite is supposed to be extremely poisonous.
It was a manticore.
Marge?
Does Marge work?
I think one thing that will help with the confusion is to pay attention during the “Previously On” before each episode. The producers do a good job of preparing you for who is gonna be on the on deck episode by the scenes they choose to include. I knew Ser Barristan was gonna show up cause he was highlighted in the “Previously On”
The Warlocks, too.
What they really need is a caption reminding us of who the minor characters are that they’re showing us.
We need a Pop-Up Video version of the show!!
There’s a wiki just for the TV series…
Martin as a whole has built a world where showing the fallings of any kind of dogmatic attachment to any one ideal pretty much makes you a terrible choice for a ruler. The Starks are beholden to honor, which cost Ned his head and Robb a future (hinted at) meeting with a cross Walder Frey. The Baratheons are/were too committed to believing their own self righteous ends justified the means, so Robert never saw the betrayal of his wife coming, and Stannis so rigidly believes in the rule of law and Melissandre’s premonitions that all the dumb moves he makes are fine because the throne is his by divine and legal right (Joffrey is pure evil, Cersei is both spolied AND power hungry). Daenrys, Tyrion, and Tywin (and to a lesser extent Alan’s favorite Jon Snow) seem the most amenable to adapting as the situation requires, so when the White Walkers hit the fan, I’d put my money on them to make it out in one piece.
I thought the episode was all right. In the pantheon of GoT shows, it was middling, which I guess as a piece moving and character orientated episode, it would be. My only concern is that they already had to cut out two characters from this premiere episode. From what I understand, the books become even more spread out, and I’m not sure how well I’ll enjoy a show that starts having multiple episodes without the characters I enjoy the most. If it eliminates Sansa though, I’m all for it.
“You had one job, Sam. ONE JOB!”
Never send a Tarly to do a man’s job.
I think Sam’s father would take exception to that statement…
Absolutely beautiful shot as Dany is arriving in Astapor. Although there was a lot of CG, it rivaled anything I’ve seen on Breaking Bad.
Totally agree. That said, so many of the shots of real scenes have a stark beauty to them too. I really want to go to Iceland now.
Selmy’s return was fabulous. Kinda reminded me of the alien that followed Han around at Mos Eisley, then told the stormtroopers where the Millennium Falcon was.
I also vote for “Marge.” I’d actually like to see her and Dany rule as queen and queen. She’s turning out to be pretty awesome.
In a weird way, don’t Dany and Margaery both seem almost asexual? Maybe they are going for a Queen Elizabeth vibe.
And of course I mean since Drogo died.
Spelling – I’m noting that in most cases where one might assume a simple “e” (Margery, Danerys, doheris ), add an “a”. Somewhere there might be an “a before e except after …” but I can’t finish that sentence yet.
“For the most part, these were very strong re-entry points to the series. Even Jon Snow, who was a drag for most of season 2, made a strong early impression in his meeting with Mance(*), framing his argument so forcefully that I’m almost questioning his loyalty at this point.”
I actually thought this was the only strong re-entry point that made any sense. We didn’t have to guess how he got from one place to another. Everything else seemed like it was jumping much farther ahead in the timeline, and we had to put the pieces together as to what happened, while being reminded of the major points any viewer should already know. That said, the Ros/Shae moment was really good, and I think Barristan Selmy’s appearance was awesome. I explain my frustrations here: [televisionscholar.com]
Alan, I really thought your opening line would be “I have specific thoughts on the season premiere, ‘Valar Dohaeris,’ coming up just as soon as I don’t need a nipple.”
Alan,
You’ve made a mistake in your observations. Tywin does not know shae is in kings landing. Remember last season rose was revealed as tyrians whore not shae. From everyone in kings landings perspective, outside of Tyrian, bron and vysers, everyone thinks shae is just some handmaiden rolling with sansa
you’re thinking of Varys (the bald eunuch master of whisperers, aka The Spider) and not Viserys (Dany’s mad brother who was killed when crowned with molten gold).
That doesn’t really follow though, does it. Cersei thought she’d found out who Tyrion cared about but Cersei didn’t know any better. Tywin, on the other hand, was in the camp when Tyrion met Shae and expressly forbid Tyrion from bringing her to King’s Landing so it seems a little unlikely that he’d not have any clue what she actually looked like or that he had, in fact, brought her.
@Yitzike, yes you are correct. I always type their names wrong.
@Dr. If tywin knew Shae was in Kings Landing… Shae would be dead.
Agree with Andre. When Tywin sent Tyrion to King’s Landing, he specifically told Tyrion not to bring Shae with him. If he knew Shae were in Kings Landing, she’d be dead and Tyrion would be even more in the doghouse.
Tywin doesn’t know about Shae being a whore, he was talking about the whore that Tyrion sent to Joffrey that had to beat the other whore (or the one that was beaten, I can’t recall). As an apology for putting her through that he gave her a necklace that belonged to him, which Cersei saw and called him on late last season. Tyrion was worried she was talking about Shae, then realized she was wrong and let her believe she was right.
Everyone in his family seems to still think she’s just the handmaiden for Sansa and don’t realize they are together.
Just to clarify, the necklace is from the first episode of season 1. Tyrion gives her the necklace when he goes to her in Winterfell. Later in season 1, when Theon is visiting Ros for a tumble, he notices the gold necklace and remarks on it. Ros taunts him by saying how good Tyrion was in bed.
Did anyone else note the hypocrisy of Tyrion demanding acknowledgement of his supposed birthright, as his reward for denying another man’s rightful inheritance?
Tywin might have some leeway about naming his successor as heir to the family stronghold (Cersei is his eldest child after all, and she has two sons, in addition to Cousin Lancel and various other Lannisters who might have survived), but Joffrey certainly has no right to inherit from Robert, when he is not even Robert’s kin. Tyrion is fully cognizant of his nephew’s paternity (by the way, what is the relationship when you are the brother of BOTH of the kids’ parents? Double-nephew?), and thus by that law of inheritance he whines about to Tywin, he knows damn well that Stannis is his rightful king and Robert’s legitimate heir.
Another point: would it have been too much trouble to dye Lena Headey’s & Emilia Clarke’s eyebrows, so we are not constantly reminded that they are brunettes playing women whose hair color is a significant mark of their heritage? The white hair seems to be setting the Targaryens appart, and Cersei’s blonde hair is the mark of a Lannister by which Ned & various others discerned her children’s true paternity. The dark eyebrows just keep reminding us that their hair color is fake. IDK if they are wearing wigs, rather than coloring their real hair, but if you can repeatedly strip naked for a role, is coloring your eyebrows too much to ask?
Re: The idea of “rightful kings”…it seems to me that the general thrust of the series is that nobody actually pays attention to any of that if it doesn’t serve their immediate interests. Renly didn’t have any actual claim to the throne over Stannis but not only did the Tyrell’s align with him but Robb Stark seemed willing to cut a deal with him.
Not to mention the whole thing is predicated on the idea of Robert being the “rightful King” which only came about through his own rebellion against the rightful king.
So if there’s a hypocrisy there it seems one that every character on the show indulges in.
lol @ “Double-nephew”
Well, there’s no question that Robert was illegitimate, which no doubt contributed to Greyjoy rebelling against him, and the willingness of the northmen to throw off Baratheon rule even without knowing of Joffrey’s paternity, and Renly’s willingness to jump his brother in succession. Once Robert & company, however good their reasons for rebelling against the Mad King and his rapacious heir, got the ball rolling, the while concept of legitimate succession was undermined. There reasons for sticking with the law of succession, even if you have to whack the occasional tyrant. What they should have done was establish a regency of Vierys if he was a kid at the time, or negotiate for pardons in exchange for allowing him to succeed his old man.
By the way, regarding the apparently irresistable impulse of posters to discuss the books, I watched the Season 1 DVD, while listening to George RR Martin’s commentary on the episode he wrote. I eventually switched it off before the episode was over, despite it being the one commentary I had been most looking forward to hearing.
The reason? At least three-quarters of what he said seemed to be making note of every little thing that differed from the book. Even things you would not think would lend themselves to book discussion, like the abilities of the actors, ended up as a segue to the books: “Syrio here, he’s so great, so we used this actor, even though he looks so different from how I described him in the books…” “We shot this fight different from the books, because the costume design people gave the soldiers armor, but they didn’t have any in the fight scene I wrote in the books…”
I guess I can see that the temptation is irresistable, even for a long-experienced TV writer, and I can also see why we want to keep that sort of thing out of the comments here, even without spoilers. It was incredibly tedious.
Which is odd, because Season 1 followed the books quite closely. Season 2 made many significant changes, so his commentary on that DVD would probably be intolerable.
What else can a writer talk about on a commentary? He isn’t going to discuss how the techs achieved a cool FX shot, or gossip about the shenanigans the other actors got up to onset that day.
GRRM should spend less time basking in the glory of the series and more time getting out Winds of Winter!
Yeah, I’ve reached the point where I’m considering giving up on reviews written by book readers altogether, since all they ever seem to consist of is endless lists of “how this differed from the books.” I’ve *read* the books, but I still find that an unbearably tedious discussion.
I can’t decide whether the soap opera strategy of storytelling is holding the show back or masking its flaws. It’s the same problem heroes had although got is supremely entertaining in its world building. But this type of narrative doesn’t really let u explore theme or character. Maybe that’s the best strategy for a book adaptation where the audience can use both to fill in the gaps.
Why not “Flower Girl” for Margaery? Or Nerd Blossom?
Alright so to kick off season three we’ve established that the great big epic battle that was the highlight of season 2 resulted in the death of…nobody of any consequence. Ah well. The green fire still was pretty neat.
I echo a lot of what Alan thought about this episode although I have to confess that the Tywin/Tyrion scene played out a little confusingly to me. Tywin freaks out at the thought of Tyrion inheriting his lands but was on board with him being hand of the king? I forget if it was season one or two but they had that whole “You are my son” scene which seems a little at odds with “You’re a twisted little so and so” here.
As for short hand names for these characters, I recommend the ol’ hockey player nickname tricky. Just add a “y” or “sy” to the end of the first syllable of their name as sounds best. Margaery becomes Margsy.
Well, the purpose of the Battle of the Blackwater wasn’t really to kill anyone of consequence. It was to establish the Lannisters as firmly in control of King’s Landing and to deal a devastating defeat to Stannis. Nobody important needed to die for that to happen.
No, I got it. They wanted to advance the plot and did so by killing a bunch of crewmen in red shirts.
That’s a good point Doc, about Tywin’s about face vis-a-vis Tyrion. I think there’s a few possibilities there:
a) he was just testing Tyrion to see how he’d do as the Hand
b) he was giving him one last chance to stop whoring and drinking
c) he was just using Tyrion whilst he battled Robb and the Northmen
d) all of the above
It could be that Tyrion blew his last chance because of how his “whore” Ros (really a stand-in whipping girl for Shae) came to Cersei’s attention, and that reminded Tywin how much he has always despised his son. Either way it’s gotta be calculated. He’s way too cold and cunning to be schizo.
Main characters don’t have to die to make an event important (this isn’t The Walking Dead).
Tywin is ok w/ Tyrion being a Lannister, but he’d rather think of him as a distant nephew or something. So, he treats him with the respect he’d give a random relative, but refuses to think of him as his heir.
My point wasn’t that it wasn’t an important event, as it clearly had its impact on the plot.
But if you consistently put your characters in situations where death seems certain or at least very likely and none of them die, you lose the tension those scenes can create and, to GoT’s credit, after an earlier 5 episode run or so where they killed off Dany’s brother, Ned, Robert and Khal Drogo this show had earned that sense of “anything can happen at any moment to any character” as much as any show on TV. I think it’s unfortunate that they’ve lost that.
As for Tywin’s thoughts on Tyrion, again, the idea that he’d rather think of him as a nephew or something contrasts very much, to my mind, with the very poignant earlier scene where he stated emphatically that he was entrusting the significant responsibility of being the Hand of the King to him because regardless of anything else, Tyrion is his son.
When Tywin made Tyrion hand in Season 1, he was losing the war and out of options. It was a move of desperation. Now that he is firmly in control, he no longer needs Tyrion to play such a large role. He did say that he would give Tyrion a job that fits his talents (cunning and intelligence), so he hasn’t entirely changed his mind about his son’s usefulness – he just doesn’t think of him as any more than a trusty chess piece for the game.
re: Hank Scorpio
If that is indeed the answer then they did a terrible job of conveying that sense of desperation or rationale. If you read Alan’s review of the episode in question(it’s the season one finale) he too takes it as a pretty legitimate moment between the two of them borne out of actual respect and trust.
Um, there are many criticisms you can throw about this show, but not killing off main characters isn’t one of them, climactic season two battle notwithstanding.
Post season one?
Well the death of Renly was really big and surprising he was setup to be a pretty big and important piece just to die very early in season 2. And other deaths that were impactful had to deal with how attached you were to how attached you were to Maester Luwin and Rodrick Cassel that were Stark men still at Winterfell.
I believe death isn’t the only way to engage the audience. Blackwater wasn’t just about advancing the plot: it showed Tyrion at his finest, Cersei at her most pathetic, Joffrey at his most incompetent. Yeah, nobody died, but characters were put in extreme situations and we learned more about them. The Hound became a deserter. Stannis lost his drive.
I agree that a show where nobody dies eventually becomes a show where the stakes seem pretty low. By the same token, a show where everybody dies all the time eventually becomes a joke. Considering the impressive body count GoT has built up so far, I don’t think it’s in any danger of falling prey to the first situation, at least.
And I’ll take characterization over obligatory death any day…
The one thing that makes no sense about the “unsullied” and I thought this when i read the books too, is obviously. If you’re looking to build the best warrior and enhance mans aggression he LAST thing you want to do is cut his testicles off. Cutting off a boys testicles will greatly reduce their growth, testosterone levels, muscle development, as well as pretty much everything that would make a man a great warrior in an ancient world.
That said I liked the episode, but judging from what they covered in this short hour and the amount of story-lines they have churning, I don’t know how they’re going to get through it all in nine more episodes.
“I don’t know how they’re going to get through it all in nine more episodes.”
They aren’t, the third book is being split into two seasons so technically they have 19 more episodes for these story lines.
Also, in regards to the castration comment. I can’t remember when they said the soldiers were castrated, but if it was after they hit puberty, then many of the effects you noted would be greatly reduced. They could even overcompensate in their training to get the proper muscle development.
Well the vast majority of testosterone is made in the males testicles, so no removing the testicles shortly after puberty would not really limit the damage, those are prime years where males build muscles. Testosterone is obviously crucial in building muscles and basically every other factor in a man. I can see where they were going with the “remove testicles and remove any desire for women so they’re completely obedient” but I can’t imagine what testicular removal among warriors requiring muscle mass and ferocity would do.
In the ancient world thy specifically castrated men in order to make them passive and weaker.
IMO it’s definitely a big hole the unsullied story, but I can look past it, the show is very good.
Maybe the Unsullied are pumped full of the Westeros (Or wherever Dany is at this point) equivalent of steroids to counteract the loss of testicular fortitude? I’m assuming they’re pumped full of something to become immune to nipple pain…
@Woody, I hereby declare your speculative steroid Westosterone. Go forth and spread the word.
*raises hand*
Having watched a fair number of the reruns in the run up to the premiere, I enjoyed the moment in contrast to Bronn’s scene in the Eyrie, where’s he admits to not “fighting with honor.” But he can still find a sly way of calling out a Kingsguard who beats and humiliates young women. And for my money, I’d say Bronn was going to show us the reverse of the Mormont/Dothraki fight, where an unarmored fighter has the advantage. Aw, well.
How about Margie for Lady Tyrell?
Or Marge, as I’m actually reading previous comments now ;P
Gotta go with Robb’s wife as least favorite character, always rubbing that compassion in your face. You like to help wounded men, we get it!
I vote for:
A) Margy.
B) Boleyn Margo Martindale
Every episode of this show is great, and every episode makes me upset at how little they’ve accomplished given how short the season is. That episode was 10% of the season. Frustrating. I can only imagine how epic this show would be if they had twice the time to tell the story.
Did anyone else not understand the title of the episode, Valar Dohaeris? It was not said the entire hour, and I’m sure it must have something to do with Valar Morghulis, which is Arya’s storyline, and she’s not even seen in the episode. I heard she was supposed to be in the premier but her part was moved to ep 2. If that’s the case don’t you think they would have at least switched the title?
I believe one is Man Must Live and the other Man Must Die.
I think it is more of a nod to book fans as a title, so non book readers wouldn’t understand the reference.
Also justjoan123 is incorrect in his interpretation of those sayings meaning. Though I do not believe either has been translated for the show yet.
It is indeed a reference to “Valar Morghulis” (the counterpart phrase, so to speak) but what they mean has not yet been explained on the show, to my knowledge, so I won’t spoil. :)
I don’t think this is spoiling anything- I was curious also, as the names of the episodes were not explained: found this from wiki-
“Valar Dohaeris” is High Valyrian, the response phrase to “Valar Morghulis”, the title of the Season 2 finale. Commonly used in Braavos, “valar morgulis” means “all men must die” (in the sense of “all men must [eventually] die [sooner or later]”), and “valar dohaeris” means “all men must serve”.
Great review Alan, but when Tywin is talking about Tyrion bringing a whore in his bed I think he’s referring to Tyrion’s first wife (briefly mentioned before) and not Shae, who he doesn’t know about.
No, Tywin is referring to Ros – whom Cersei had thought (Series 2) was Tyrion’s whore, and beat her. Tywin was incensed that Tyrion has had a whore in the bed of the Kings Hand, which is Tywin’s own customary bed when at Kings Landing. He was not referring to Tyrion’s one-time wife – that is history, whereas as far as the present is concerned he thinks Tyrion’s whore is Ros.
here’s a link to a site which reviews each game of thrones ep. designed for people who HAVE read the books (hope this is cool, alan) [www.avclub.com]
Solid episode, but it definitely shows the problem the show has sometimes. There is so much going on with so many characters, that nothing very big happened to any character in the episode. Which is fine for the first episode of the season, but I hope it doesn’t drag on too long.
This point was really illustrated last night. I was watching with my fiance, and she watched season 1, but not 2. And I was able to explain what happened to each character in 30 seconds or less. A lot happened in season 2 in terms of the show. But in terms of each plot line, it wasn’t very much.