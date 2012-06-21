Season premiere review: ‘Wilfred’ – ‘Progress’

FX decided to bring “Wilfred” back a week in advance of the rest of its Thursday premieres, and I have a review of tonight’s episode coming up just as soon as someone gets this Tic-Tac from under my wheel…
I wasn’t entirely sure why FX decided to separate the “Wilfred” premiere (which they’re referring to as “a sneak preview,” even though it fits into the show’s continuity between last year’s finale and next week’s episode) when I first realized the show was coming back a week earlier than the others. Then I watched “Progress” and began to understand a little.
It’s not that it’s a bad episode – it does, after all, feature Bear as a getaway driver – but that it goes to a place even darker and stranger than what we got at the end of last season – and is ultimately more of a tease for season 2 than a proper start to it. We find out that the basement is real – though not who or what erected the dry wall to trick Ryan into thinking it was a closet(*) – and we establish that Ryan has a new legal job (with co-workers including Steven Weber, Rob Riggle and Allison Mack) and that Jenna and Drew are still together. But most of the episode turns out to be a dream sequence. We still don’t know exactly what Wilfred is, but Wilfred in a wheelchair or Wilfred wearing a Brian Baumgartner suit were just in Ryan’s imagination, and we still have to see what their relationship will be like in the wake of the car accident from the season 1 finale.
(*) Simplest explanation, I suppose, is that Ryan himself did it. There are enough other “Fight Club” parallels to this show that even if we accept that Wilfred is “real” on some level, it would still be plausible for Ryan to be unconsciously acting against his own interests.
Nor was Robin Williams real as Ryan’s therapist. This was Williams in his bearded, subdued mode (“shazbot” aside), though I couldn’t help spending most of his scenes – including Ryan being taken in for ECT(**) – imagining a version of “Wilfred” being made 30 years ago starring a post-Mork Williams as the dog and a young Mark-Linn Baker (circa “My Favorite Year”) as Ryan. You’d have to lose most of the sexual and scatalogical humor (poor Bear simply wouldn’t exist in this version), but it could’ve been done.
(**) Even though the electro-shock scene was also part of the dream, I say it counts in making the trend of former child stars getting ECT on-screen official, once you count “Wilfred” with “Homeland” and “Mad Men.”
In discussing the season’s early episodes on this week’s podcast, Dan and I got to talking about the laughs (or lack thereof), which is a similar conversation we were all having late last year. My ultimate feeling is that the chemistry between Elijah Wood and Jason Gann is so good that I don’t need to laugh out loud. (It wasn’t until this season’s third episode that I felt the show really regained its comic footing.) But David Zuckerman and company are juggling a lot of things here: the comedy, the friendship, the psychodrama, whatever the mythology is, etc. “Progress” was just dipping a toe back into these strange waters, but it feels like the season doesn’t properly begin until next week, and I can see FX wanting a non-dream sequence episode to be the one that airs on the night getting all the promotion.
That said, it’s still a strange bit of scheduling, and I’m anticipating a number of “I didn’t realize it was back on tonight!” comments in 3… 2… 1…
What did everybody else think?
(Also, for those of you curious about the headline, watch this:)
I watched the preview on Hulu and while I laughed at Bear driving the van I found most of the episode just amusing and not funny in a side splitting way. That said the mystery of the basement is actually sucking me in. This show is the Lost of comedy.
I love you, Alan, for referencing Clerks. I didn’t need the refresher, but I’m always happy to watch that clip.
I love that Clerks also had the original ‘Judge’ Reinhold joke. Long before Mock Trial with J. Reinhold.
haha, i thought the exact same thing Alan did when i saw Bear was driving car.
Oh my God! Bear is driving. How can that be?
The new “Hobbit” movie has reignited my interest in Elijjah Wood, so I thought I’d see what he’s been up to which apparently was this show “Wilfred.” I watched the few episodes I could on Hulu and caught the quasi-premiere tonight, and so far I’m not that impressed.
I don’t know, maybe this kind of show just isn’t for me. But the humor feels like the same joke played over and over again. Weirdness and crudeness rarely make me laugh, and the philosophical and existential issues never seem to come into focus well enough to actually have as strong an impact as I believe the show is trying to achieve. The pothead, hipster, quirkiness feels overdone and it can sometimes feel like a playground for Hollywood misfits and has beens.
I love Elijah, but I don’t think I’m going to stick with this show. None of the spoilers for the season, including upcoming guest stars and recurring characters, make me want to hang on either.
I have to say, the Robin Williams gag was brilliant. Absolutely perfect.
For a similar end-of-scene “shazbot” tag, see the Futurama movie “Bender’s Game.”
For a show that has always been funny, but seriously pissed me off in the last half of the first season (Wilfred isn’t just unlikable, he’s predictably unlikeable, which makes his constant double-crossing of Ryan just boring), I really, really liked this episode.
It had the kinds of captivating ambiguity that Prometheus wished it had.
I was totally confused by the basement being boarded up. So did Ryan board it up before Wilfred’s car accident in the finale? At first I thought Ryan had dreamt all the S1 basement stuff and was entering the basement for the first time, but then I realized Bear was down there all taped up. I loved Allison Mack on Smallville, so it’s great to see her on something different. And she’s a brunette now!
Really like this show and thought Season 1 was relaly good television. Not sure how I even feel about this episode. I was confused more than anything and just had no idea what was going. I guess that was the point, but it felt off. I also have no issue with dark comedies or even strange shows, but this episode was just… out there.
I liked it, but it felt more like a webisode, or series of them. In fact, that’s what they should have done if the purpose was just to set up for season 2.
I really, really like this series. The comedy is so dark and this was the best use of Robin Williams in a very long time.
I really loved this episode. Not absolutely hysterical, but Ryan attacking Wilfred and screaming he was faking, as well as the whole electroshock/escape scene had me dying.
I am also thoroughly enjoying the mystery aspect of it, and how much this series has grown since its’ beginning.
I haven’t really liked the whole “mythology” part of Wilfred. I honestly don’t think this big myth they’re trying to string along gels well with the comedy. I’d prefer they just stick solely to making funny episodes where Ryan and Wilfred do ridiculous/funny things, but I guess this whole weird mythology thing will be ongoing. It’s not even so much that I don’t understand where they’re going with it (I assume I don’t know where they’re going with it), it’s like I don’t even understand why it’s significant, outside of Ryan’s life. Ryan is a likable character, but I don’t care about him so much that I REALLY want to know if he’s hallucinating or whatever. To use perhaps the most famous mythology of a TV show ever, at least The X-Files mythology was (POTENTIAL SPOILER) a nationwide government conspiracy that had a direct effect upon every American citizen, and even then I didn’t like that overdrawn conspiracy. Hopefully if Wilfred is gonna stay focused on its own mythology then it produces funnier episodes than this one, which I found mildly amusing at best.
*I assume I’m not supposed to know where they’re going with it at this juncture
What I liked about the Australian version was that they never went into any of that. The viewer was just supposed to accept that there was a guy in a dog suit that the protagonist smoked bongs with, and never felt it necessary to explain it with mental illness etc. I wonder if Alan’s seen any of the original, I enjoyed the first series but gave up half way through the second.
Yeah, I’ve never seen the Australian version, but I like that: the idea that Ryan can talk to Wilfred and no one else can and the TV show never feels the need to address that issue. If anything, it sounds like it makes the show even funnier.
Just watched this last night and really liked how dark they were willing to take the series. I’m not sure I’d conclude that the basement is “real” based on the series’ logic. Has anyone but Wilfred and Ryan (and Bear) ever been in the basement? When I saw Ryan “discover” the drywall in his closet covering the basement, I took it as Ryan reengaging in his delusion/schizophrenia, not discovering that there actually was a basement (seems like a really odd architectural place for a basement door).
That’s a really good point, and probably the best way to look at it.
I clued in on Robin Williams being Robin Williams really early in the episode, though I thought he was Robin Williams from “Awakenings” not Robin Williams from “Good Will Hunting”
Either way, I loved this episode. I completely understand why it wouldn’t appeal to lots of people. It’s a dark, twisted episode that to me said the show was going in more of a dramatic than comedic direction. I’m fine with the direction. There are plenty of funny shows on TV these days. I like the idea of a show that explores such dark themes and takes its premise as seriously as this one. It doesn’t always succeed, but I love that it tries.
You two are thinking exactly the way I am about this show. I, too, saw Ryan’s discovery of the drywall as a reengagement of his delusion. There is no basement. The covered-up furniture and non-sentient Bear are just representative of what’s been stored and covered-up in Ryan’s mind for the last 4-months. Wilfred is not really a man in a dog suit. Wilfred did not commit the nefarious deeds of last season. Ryan did that all on his own, unconsciously shifting the deception/actions/blame onto a dog as a defense mechanism. This is literally, by definition, a textbook case of Displacement. I don’t understand why anyone is ruminating on these details like it’s some big mystery. I love this show, which to me is about a character spiraling into madness in a really funny and dark way while others around him are oblivious to it. Seems pretty clear…and quite brilliant. Wood and Gann are pitch perfect.
Or…Ryan died in the pilot episode and the whole series is one long purgatory. :)
I need to get back to reality