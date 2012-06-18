Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 135: ‘The Newsroom,’ ‘Wilfred,’ ‘The Killing’ & more

#Girls #The Newsroom #Wilfred #Veep
Senior Television Writer
06.18.12 15 Comments

The

Lots of finale talk on this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, as we break down the recent conclusions of “The Killing,” “Girls” (and here’s a link to the Allison Williams .gif we discuss during that segment) and “Veep,” but before that we have to check in on “Wilfred” season 2, and also spend quite a while discussing our concerns about Aaron Sorkin’s “The Newsroom.” Also, after a few weeks of duds, we get another good “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” episode to discuss.

The line-up:

“Wilfred” (00:01:00 – 00:11:10)
“The Newsroom” (00:11:15 – 00:35:20)
“Veep” finale (00:35:25 – 00:43:00)
“Girls” finale (00:43:00 – 00:57:15)
“Killing” finale (00:57:15 – 01:19:50)
“Buffy” (01:20:10 – 01:30:35)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Girls#The Newsroom#Wilfred#Veep
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLBUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYERFirewall Iceberggirlsthe killingthe newsroomveepWILFRED

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP