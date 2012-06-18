Lots of finale talk on this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, as we break down the recent conclusions of “The Killing,” “Girls” (and here’s a link to the Allison Williams .gif we discuss during that segment) and “Veep,” but before that we have to check in on “Wilfred” season 2, and also spend quite a while discussing our concerns about Aaron Sorkin’s “The Newsroom.” Also, after a few weeks of duds, we get another good “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” episode to discuss.

The line-up: