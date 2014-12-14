Series finale review: ‘The Newsroom’ – ‘What Kind of Day Has It Been’

A few thoughts on “The Newsroom” series finale coming up just as soon as I'm a newsman on the side…
“What Kind of Day Has It Been” was the title of the first season finales of all three of Sorkin's previous TV shows, and now the title of the final “Newsroom” – which, at 25 episodes total, was only slightly longer than any of those shows' first seasons. Structurally, it resembled other things Sorkin has done in the past – the flashbacks were evocative of “In the Shadow of Two Gunmen” from “The West Wing” – and with most of this show's personal relationship business long since wrapped up, he used the finale to tweak the characters' history a bit to acknowledge different ways in which the show fell short.
So it turned out, for instance, that Jenna's seemingly oblivious question from the pilot was actually intended as a desperate plea for optimism from a young woman who was aware of the many problems that Will then ranted about. Similarly, we were told that Sloan's attraction to Don didn't come out of nowhere, but actually began before we met either character. And perhaps in response to the various complaints about how he writes women primarily as enablers to the greatness of men, Sorkin let Mac sarcastically say, “Like it's every little girl's dream to make a man better at his job.”
Along the way, there were some lovely moments, like the way Thomas Sadoski played Don's reaction to being given Charlie's bow tie, and some pleasing Sorkin banter, like Maggie repeatedly explaining to Jim why she wants to interview for the job in D.C. And there were indulgences, too, like Will playing the entirety of “How I Got to Memphis” with Charlie's grandson. And rather than go for some grand closing moment, Sorkin smartly went for a simple sequence showing that life, and the work, will go on without Charlie, and without us in the audience to see it.
On Friday, I wrote about why I kept watching this show despite my many problems with it, and why I'll surely do the same if Sorkin ever changes his mind and creates another TV show. This was a miss for me; maybe the next one, if it exists, won't be.
For those of you who stuck it all the way through the end – whether out of genuine enjoyment, forensic interest, or simple hate-watching – what did you think of the finale?
I liked the use of Don Quixote as a metaphor for journalism, or any profession for that matter that involves high ideals and the desire to make the world a better place. Of course it’s impossible to attain the goal, but there’s dignity and honor in getting up off the floor over and over and trying again. This was the Newsroom’s major theme, and in the end it came to be personified in the character of Charlie Skinner. The fact that it ended with a funeral makes the tale a tragedy in the classical sense, but Will and Mac’s family news provided a hopeful counterbalance. Overall a strong finale to a flawed but intriguing show.
Don Quixote was our drinking game. It was used/referred to wayyy too many times.
This show has been one of the best on TV for many years of shows. I don’t look at any of the so-called flaws. I see the quality, the joy and sorrow that are part of life, the characters who never really give up as long as they are together and growing, the hope that there is always a future we can step into and support, the wonderful acting/being. I think I understand Don Quixote better than I ever did. Charlie Skinner lives.
Quibbling over perceived “faults” in a complex and masterful work of art may be the sincerest form of praise. After they reflect more, my guess is most will see the only important thing about Sorkin’s wonderful, moving stories, like so many of the great ones, is that they’re all about love.
I think Two and A Half Men is one of the best on TV for many years of shows. I don’t look at any of the so-called flaws.
So what you’re saying is, when it comes to television shows, The Newsroom is a good television show?
Well, it’s not crappy television.
I enjoyed the show throughout it’s run. It’s a bit preachy but it’s a stylized fictional show not a documentary. Additionally, the Quixote metaphor applies to the show as well as journalism, including the possible senility and self-righteousness of Sorkin himself. Is Sorkin a one trick pony? Yeah, probably. But it’s a decent and entertaining trick so I’ll be there the next time he trots it out.
What was the significance of giving Charlie’s tie to Don and then to Sloan? This baffled me as Charlie always wore a bowtie. Did I miss something? All in all, it was good ending wrapping up the future of the characters we loved to watch each week in the “newsroom.” Unlike the ending of the Sopranos as I still wonder after all these years what did Tony see?
Tony saw only darkness.
It was a bowtie, the kind you tie yourself (Charlie would never wear a pre-tied fake bowtie).
I actually thought the tie was Don’s and Charlie had cut it with scissors while Don was sleeping at his desk one time. Does anyone else remember this?
Two things here, the relationship between Don & Charlie evolved so much and the respect that Don had for Charlie became evident as the show progressed. Don felt like the middle child though as he moved to 10 o’clock and Charlie started a revolution with 9. So in essence the Bow Tie (untied) was Charlie’s way of telling Don, you are still a part of this “family”.
The next part is when Don gives it to Sloan. She so often comes across as a sociopath, lacking emotion & empathy but we know she isn’t because of how much she cares about certain things. She cared about Charlie, she was hurting and Don knowing it would ease that pain, gave her the bow tie. Not because it wasn’t important to him but because he knows that she will always be a part of his life. Both Sloan & the Bow Tie will be in his life so he has no problem giving it to her.
Gees, the ending of the Sapranos was the most brilliant ending in TV history! It’s true, only a few will get it, the majority are doomed to live in the dark…literally in this case.
I liked it. I’m so tired of hearing what this show means, and what Sorkin represents, and why I should be outraged by it, that I don’t even know how to think about it anymore, beyond this: I liked it. It — the finale, and the series as whole — was not perfect, but on balance it was good, interesting TV, and I liked watching it.
I REALLY enjoyed watching Newsroom. Maybe not as much as I enjoyed SportsNight or the first few years of WW, but…quite a lot. I thought Will was a terrific character. I love to hear Sorkin’s smart characters talk and to watch them make the sausage, whether in the White House or the TV studio (That said, I thought Studio 60 was a trainwreck, but maybe that was because Sorkin is at his best chewing on ‘serious’ things like politics, history, news & economics, and not on a late night humor show; or maybe it was just too much romance and not enough backstage TV stuff.) I will miss Newsroom very much.
I’m glad to see there was more of a backlash to the backlash than I had previously been aware of. The bloodlust, pack mentality against this show has really been WAY over the top.
Should’ve called this episode Farewell To Smarms.
Well, that was a thing that happened.
I can’t knock the show too much. Parts of it bugged the hell out of me, but I kept watching it, and I wasn’t hate-watching it. It had genuinely good and sharp moments, amidst all the stuff that drove me f’ing nuts.
I look forward to seeing what Sorkin does next. While I think he’s doing better work in movies than in TV right now (I think the compressed quality of a two-hour movie, plus the fact that movie scripts can be written by just one guy rather than with a writers room and production team), he remains delightful in his best moments and interesting if maddening even at his worst.
It was often like watching Elizabeth Warren’s politics explained with Ted Cruz’s tone of voice, which is bound to piss a lot of people off – but count me as a person who watched with genuine enjoyment.
Even when I agreed with points raised by people hate-watching, I was never offended by those flaws like so many seemed to be.
I really liked having a show that was about people trying to do what was right and good, even when I didn’t necessarily agree that they were right. It was a nice change of pace from all the sarcastic/violent/dark shows on (that I also like).
Just about every character/actor became more likable as the show went on and I’ll miss it.
The show was one of my favorites, as a detractor of what we normally call the mainstream media, this show shows reporters to have integrity and a desire to find the truth. I will certainly miss new episodes!
I’m hopeful for new shows, like this one, that show reporters doing true reporting, I’m even more hopeful for reporters who want to tell the truth as they did in this show… why do we need to rely on an Edward Snowden to show the emperor has no clothes…
Edward R Morrow said it best – “good night and good luck!”
Seriously?
Well, one needs a Snowden to get the facts out, but keep in mind there were a lot of real life parallels that inspired the show, including should the government pressure a reporter to reveal his source, so I think there are good reporters out there.
Integrity? Instead of reporting the news they used information acquired to blackmail their owners so they could get their way in the season 1 finale. Reporters with integrity would have reported the surveillance, but they were to busy saving their own asses rather than doing their job.
They had no journalistic integrity (also the lying on behalf of Sloan-part). She should have been fired because she in that epic failure lost all integrity. You just don’t do that as a reporter.
Was so excited by this show. But Sorkin was so afraid of the Internet and preached a solution even worse than what we have today that it became a sad tragedy.
I will cherish the shows good moments and try and forget the hit-and-miss overall morale Sorkin tried to tell. Extremely prejudice and patronizing show.
But nothing new. When the radio came the newspapers attacked the new platform, when the TV came it was attacked by radio and newspapers and when the Internet came TV, radio and newspapers attacked yet again. With prejudice.
Newsmaking was not better in the old days, quite the opposite (sadly, since we still have a long way to go). Sorkin should read up on media history.
I agree with your examples of lack of integrity VD but I still feel that some of the reporters on the show did have integrity and we need more of that in reporting.
I care less where my news comes from, I’m in Internet news junkie, Flipboard is my favorite app…
I, as I assume you are, An a seeker of truth… and if a Snowden is needed for us to be able to discover truth, so be it!
That wss Charlie’s bowtie, untied. But I don’t know the significance of Don giving it to Sloane.
I’ll take a stab at it. The bowtie represents Charlie’s stubborn attachment to traditional institutions and the ethical structures underpinning them. Or something like that. The bestowing of the bowtie on Don was like the ceremonial passing of the torch, which also served to absolve Don of his guilt for possibly causing Charlie’s heart attack. Don in turn passes the bowtie on to Sloane to help assuage her guilt. It worked for him so he knew it would probably work for her as well. Charlie would approve.
I enjoyed the show. The Bin Laden episode…and when Gabby Giffords was shot…using Coldplay. Fun show. In disliked the constant Sorkin bashing for his politics. Guess what? He was the writer. If you happen to be a bible toting right winger with the squat pen resting in your hand…pitch a show to HBO. Or..perhaps I’m being optimistic about someone from that demographic actually walking through life with an original idea in his head.
Because this was an ensemble cast and Sorkin maybe had other projects lined up, it was certainly a choppy run…but pretty good all the same. Daniels won an Emmy and we were entertained for 25 episodes.
I feel like dismissing the show’s detractors as simply being “Bible-toting” complainers is unfair. I’m as liberal as they come, and have watched every episode and movie of Sorkin’s that have been distributed, own two of his complete series on DVD (Sports Night and The West Wing), and yet I still felt uneasy watching this show. *Even* when characters were expressing positions that I believe in.
I am a liberal who agrees more or less with Sorkin’s politics and the media criticism that the show was about, sometimes about well and sometimes about ham-handedly and poorly. I often did not like aspects of this show. There are things to criticize about it on levels of characterization, plotting and presentation. Whether you agree with those criticism is one thing (the show had a lot of admirers and it’s not that I don’t understand why), but not all those criticism are political. Hardly any of the ones I ever read were, really, though that’s a self-selecting sample. The show may have garnered hatred by conservative blogs that I will never read, and I’m happier for that.
I am a liberal who agrees more or less with Sorkin’s politics and the media criticism that the show was about, sometimes about well and sometimes about ham-handedly and poorly. I often did not like aspects of this show. There are things to criticize about it on levels of characterization, plotting and presentation. Whether you agree with those criticism is one thing (the show had a lot of admirers and it’s not that I don’t understand why), but not all those criticism are political. Hardly any of the ones I ever read were, really, though that’s a self-selecting sample. The show may have garnered hatred by conservative blogs that I will never read, and I’m happier for that.
I am leftwing. But Sorkin looks down at normal people – which includes the working class that us on the left care about. His Occupy episode was a case in point
If anything, I’d say that most of the criticism I saw of the Newsroom in the last few weeks hasn’t been from “bible-toting” conservatives or anything of the sort. From what I’ve read, Sorkin’s gotten more criticism from people further to the left than he is than the right(most of whom tuned the show out).
I think a lot of the things that people really had a problem with were, in fact, that Sorkin took a lot of positions that were kind of inherently conservative(small c, folks). A fear of new technology, a disregard for modern mores and as Michael C says there was a heavy vein of classism that was pretty transparent at times.
Its Ironic since most of the criticism in recent days are from people that could be thought of as liberal, and some of the press doesn’t like the show because they think its preach towards them and uses crystal clear 20/20 hindsight to do it. That’s ironic too since most TV shows that have professions like cops, lawyers, doctors, military shows etc. are probably taught of as preachy and “Monday morning quarterbacking” to those in those professions in real life.
This is one of the few dramatic shows ever in which the characters are news producers and reporters. We have lots of legal shows some medical shows, a few political shows and tons and tons of police, military and spy shows (more if you count the science fiction versions of those) but hardly any shows with a media setting over the course of the history of TV. I don’t think reporters are used to that LOL!
That is one more reason I will miss this show, the uniqueness of it being a show a bout reporters and their staff and bosses.
BTW, why is the show ending after three seasons (two and a half really)?
@Micheal C:
I guess it depends on whose ox is being gored. In the next to last episode aka last week’s, Will hallucinated his dead right wring anti semitic working class father and he accused his son of looking down on normal people and making them look stupid like correcting anyone working class that they went to a certain ivory league school and not the other as an example of how elitist Will feared himself to be.
I think you would agree that he needn’t agree with you on every issue to like him.
Yeah, let’s have Sorkin do a show on printing and direct mail and I’ll be on here ripping it to shreds. And then you all will be telling me to lighten up, it’s just a show etc. etc.
LOL, a show on printing and direct mail.
It’s true that the most vocal critics (at least in places I’d read) were coming from the left, or from a feminist perspective at least. But I thought they were way off base, or certainly way over the top.
I would add that there’s an irony in professional critics dinging Sorkin for elitism. They are, as Alan pointed out, pretty well united in their disapprobation for the show (or at least for certain aspects of it, or whole episodes like “Oh Shenandoah”). Yet as we see from the comments and “likes” here, and the high ratings on IMDb, the regular, non-elite viewers of the show tend to be much more positive about it. So there is an implicit judgement by these elitist critics that we who like the show are rubes!
I never understood all the negative comments. I have loved this show since episode One. In a world with shows like Jersey Shore, and “Housewives” this program has been nothing short of a breath of fresh air. I never found it preachy but rather it was an expression of a generation thats moving on in age and is trying to hold onto to what was right and noble about the period they grew up in, while trying to embrace the new without falling into the pitfalls of social and digital indifference.. It was refreshing to see people portrayed in that industry wrestle constantly with ethical issues and still sense their doubts as to whether they really got it right. The show moved me on many different levels and I always found my own professional and personal concerns reflected in those characters and stories. A good show, like a good movie or a good song, should move a given dialog along in a forward direction and help you to find your better angels in those characters and stories. Newsroom always did that for me in such a way that the cliches were almost indiscernible. I will miss that show.
I feel like this episode represented a lot of what was good and bad about the show as a whole. I really quite liked the song in the middle, it was a genuine heartfelt moment even if the set-up would have worked better in advance and it was real convenient that Jim also knew it by heart. It was the kind of thing you couldn’t do on network TV but it also felt like the kind of thing that people might do. The dialogue worked, Sam Waterston was great(I would have liked this show 10 million times more if he and Fonda were the leads) and I think we got nice personal touches for a lot of characters.
On the other hand it relied on a lot of easy sentiment(the last three episodes of the show prominently featured a wedding, death and pregnancy), nobody faced any consequences(unless you count a promotion) and, of course, we had cheap cardboard cut-out villains in place of actual conflict. Seriously, I think the (ugly and chubby! boo! Pretty people! hooray!) new digital editor’s lines were “Duh” and “uh” when Neal was giving him his richly deserved dressing down.
I wasn’t expecting more, I guess, this show was what it was. Always interesting, rarely good.
I’ve been a huge Sorkin fan since the West Wing days and I wanted to like the Newsroom, but it often felt like a chore. However, the series finale felt like one of the better episodes and I enjoyed it. Sorkin seemed like he was constantly fixing the Newsroom to address the show’s flaws and I thought it tied up nicely in this episode.
It was kind of a dry fart.
Is that good or bad?
And how would you know cause women don’t do that.
The original premise of the show did not work. A fictional cable news channel reports on real news stories 2 years in hindsight. Mainly because the fake news channel could never do anything to alter real events. It also made it too convenient to know the outcome of stories in advance. Maybe its better for Frontline or John Oliver to take a fresh look at old stories.
Then there was the season 1 problem of the characters being too smug.
So that was “fixed” in season 2 by creating a fake news story, but still with the real American president, that the news channel got horribly wrong. But the plot for season 2 was a mess so that did not work. Sorkin may have been doing too much coke or not enough coke. I have no idea, but it was a mess.
Season 3 really was the first season to show any promise that this could be a good show, but probably spent too much time hating all modern technology and modern values. I hate change was the theme, which I can relate to, but not a good way to go through life.
One final note. Was it not weird that a show that was supposed to be about 2 years ago, was strangely good at predicting news stories that would break around the time of airing. Like season 3’s rape story or the NSA story in season 2 and there was one like that in season 1 too.
I think you have to look at the show much as you would look at a show that is a historical drama, but in this case the history instead of being 100, 50 or even just 10 years ago is two years ago. Because of that there is a immediacy and familiarity of the issues and perhaps they being so recent are still emotional hot button issues. The show was criticized for having the power of 20/20 hindsight but don’t ALL historical dramas suffer from that? They can’t alter events either but often take a particular opinion on that history. Sorkin was just doing it with a show that is in a out of phase with reality by a year and a half time warp. Would anyone bat an eye if this show was set in early 1974 reporting on Watergate instead of voter ID circa 2012?
The same with show that takes a “ripped from the headlines” approach in which the stories are often just months or weeks old? There is always an element of “this is how it should’ve been done” aspect if one has an opinion on it. The fact that this is one of the rare shows that in a setting that depicts a News service of some kind makes it unique and probably makes people more sensitive when it criticizes the press over how they should’ve covered the 2012 election.
Me, I don’t think it is a big issue. Why can’t the press take a little heat from a show benefiting from 20/20 hindsight? It does it to other professions, like the police military intelligence, government, criticizing their actions often with 20/20 hindsight? I am not saying they shouldn’t of course. It is a free press that helps keep us free, but I don’t think they should have the attitude that the press shouldn’t be judge retroactively by a TV show when other TV shows does it to other professions.
Also it wasn’t so much a hate of modern technology the show had but how it/s used. Like the issue wasn’t a website or blog made by “Citizen Journalist” that reported the doings of a celebrity, but the fact that no one cared to even try to fact check what was said true. The technology made slandering easier but the issue was that people didn’t care it was slander, that it was true or not. That does deserve criticism unless one thinks that they are sacrosanct for some reason.
I hope there is another drama show with a news organization as a setting. I like cop shows, but I am willing to sacrifice one to make room for it. :-)
A lot of great points, Hunter!
I enjoyed the “Sports Night” reference–when Will, pre-Northwestern, told the audience to “stick around”.
TN was a show with huge ambition and uneven results. Sorkin wanted to make an “important” show, but the high school drama and ridiculous teenage banter between educated adults always held the show back.
Take Charlie’s funeral, for instance. The flashbacks were strong scenes, especially between Charlie and Will. But it was interlocked with Mac making a phone call during her beloved boss’s funeral (couldn’t it wait?) and Will and Mac giddily discussing their impending pregnancy during the service. Then we watch everyone flippantly discussing who is to blame for Charlie’s heart attack, capped off by Will semi-jokingly blaming Sloan in front of 50 people. That’s about as far removed from reality as a show based in reality can get. This was not True Blood.
The Jim and Pam scenes were a mess again. Only this Jim is an obtuse a-hole disguised as a Scranton paper salesman wannabe. Maggie’s dingbat character rarely worked either.
Sorkin’s scripts worked when he wasn’t writing humor or romance. Unfortunately that was 60% of the show.
Charlie was Sorkin. Sorkin wants to put on a show that he believes reflects his reality of American politics. He hopes that the personal stories will draw an audience but, like Charlie, he really doesn’t care. Of course they both care about ratings but they both care more about their objectivity. That’s why Will, a self proclaimed republican, couldn’t help reporting and challenging the fabrications and lies of his own party. I happen to agree with Charlie and Sorkin and I liked the characters, so the whole thing worked big time for me.
Huh. I kind of saw Will as Sorkin. Highly intelligent, very good at what he does, but sometimes tripped up by his own ego, his desire to be liked and his tendency to look down at people.
I really enjoyed the comedic moments of the episode. The 3 female associate producers figuring out that Will’s going to be a father and Sloan watching Jim and Maggie’s conversation, then playing go-between. Made me wish there had been more of these in ‘
I really enjoyed the comedic moments of the episode. The 3 female associate producers figuring out that Will’s going to be a father and Sloan watching Jim and Maggie’s conversation, then playing go-between. Made me wish there had been more of these during The Newsroom’s run.
Enough already with any and all anti-Sorkin barrages. The man is a genius. The West Wing is his badge of excellence. To make the level of Superman his professional test is not unfair for he emerges unbowed every time. He is a national treasure.
If the show had ended two episodes ago, with the wedding and Will headed off to prison on ethical principle, I think Sorkin would have had a much stronger end to the series. Unfortunately, Sorkin’s a writer who can’t resist tying things up in too neat a bow, and that impulse ended up yanking the series’ end seriously off track.
The next-to-last episode was a total disaster, and not just in the rape storyline. Will’s ghost-father; the forced Maggie and Jim stuff; Sorkin’s 1,4567th riff on how the internet is very, very bad; Charlie’s unfortunately comical death (and I loved Charlie, but, ohmigod, that slow motion and all). If the penultimate episode of this series were a sound, it would be the sound of a needle being yanked/scraped off a record player.
And the finale, though it had a few moments here and there, felt largely unnecessary. It’s kind of fitting that so much of it was needlessly looking backwards, as this was the biggest flaw in the show in so many ways: retro more often in an “oh no” way than a charming one.
Wouldn’t it have been better if we had ended on the punctuation of the cost of ethical journalism, but been left to imagine the future for these characters? I’m not suggesting that all storylines should have been left unresolved, but I do wish that Aaron Sorkin could learn that some ambiguity, and trusting the audience to imagine what comes next, could really benefit his work– particularly in a cultural landscape of television where shows like “Mad Men” and even “Game of Thrones” respect their audiences enough to not punctuate everything with deus ex machina and contrived happy endings.
I completely agree about ending it two episodes earlier. The boring flashbacks, the pregnancy, everything just felt like finale clichés. I really enjoyed the series and don’t get why it had to end that way.
The reason people love Aaron Sorkin is that he is a great dramatist, who cut his teeth in live theater and carries the tension and ear for dialogue that comes with it into his broadcast series.
The reason many people dislike the Newsroom is that Aaron Sorkin is a great dramatist, whose forte is crafting intense characters with verbose speech patterns. In The West Wing, that intensity and verbosity works, when you’re dealing with senior presidential advisors addressing legitimate crises, with the likes of Donna Moss, Charlie Young, a host of supporting players, and occasional office hijinks and dorky miscues cutting in a more relaxed tone. The Newsroom often misses this balance severely. There are no mellow regulars, the stabs at dramedy generally feel forced (and in S1 dumped too heavily on the female leads) and rather than a direct role in world crises to justify their intensity and elitism, they are forced to rely on their nature as principled journalists.
In my view, the critisism of Aaron Sorkin interjecting his own viewpoints and experiences of the show is unfair. The shows weakness is not that the characters feel the way they feel, hate conservative idealogues, vivisect TMZ culture and despise the 24-hour news cycle being a bane to civility, it’s that the characters from top to bottom are far too superior on these facts without having earned the right to be. It is a downside to a show that could be wonderful at times, but for me this derives from a cable news show being a poor fit for the lofty, pedantic characters Sorkin loves to write.
One-trick-ponyism was, I feel, a more central challenge. The aforementioned lack of at least a couple warm, modulated characters strained the tone of the entire series, and is why the “Night Five” rehash with David Krumholz as a whimsical but sneaky-smart Dr. Habib was one of the high points of the series for me. Pairing off six of your eight leads in vacillating romantic entanglements is just lazy writing, and a poor choice for someone who isn’t very good at writing intense people falling in love (see Studio 60). Most of this seasons attempts to make characters aloof fell flat, seeming woefully out of place and woefully out of character.
In short, The Newsroom sought to be a referendum on the nobility of creating an informed electorate. When the risks were real and the task actually noble, the show soared; but when it wasn’t – and being a meandering workplace show it so often wasn’t – it was just a pile of surprisingly yelly liberals thumbing their noses at the world while secretly being in love with each other. Had the characters been crafted with more diversity of personality and interest, I think many of the prevailing professional criticisms would have never seen the light of day.
It’s certainly no West Wing, but for me it was well worth the watch.
This is one of the best critical summaries of the show I have ever read. Kudos.
I think I liked it more than you do, but it was indeed a really good critique.
Although the series got off to a rocky start, this last season, for me, was the fulfillment of what I believed public expectations were of the series. Particularly the last two episodes (although I’m aware I may be in the minority) were powerful and poignant at the same time. And while I recognized the tribute to West Wing in last night’s format, it did not diminish my enjoyment of it. I’ll miss Don and Sloan in particular as I believe their chemistry and snappy dialogue delivery was part of their foreplay.
I’ll miss Don and Sloane. At the beginning Don was my least fav person. But at the end he was my favorite.
I think the man’s a genius, actually. His story structure is superb and that ending was perfect. Hard to achieve, based on how we see so many shows fall short.
Enjoyed the finale and the series as a whole. Yes, Sorkin is preachy, but the characters were interesting, For someone who supposedly does not give women their due, Sorkin had a lot of women in positions of power.
The media’s criticism for The Newsroom seems to come out of envy. How else can you explain why would critics be less outraged by the sea of idiotic Kardashian-esque shows/publications, than when someone actually aspires for more. This show dared to dream and debate on some big questions that we don’t tend to discuss. It was intriguing, entertaining and educational, all while avoiding the morally bankrupt anti-hero themes the media idolizes nowadays. The characters at ACN are the type of role models we wish more people wanted to emulate. It was a short run, but by the gods it was a good one. May we all get in touch with our inner Quixote.
This whole season was Sorkin addressing his goodbye to TV , his struggles with the growing influence of “executives and fandom” over content, him being too old-fashioned for this internet age, him not only having a pr problem in writing for woman but an actual problem. Whole scenes were him talking almost directly to the audience with his grievances and regrets.
I have never seen a show that drew this many ravers and haters. It was an either or situation that drove me crazy. Working for a longtime in an actual newsroom, I knew a lot of real life people who were represented in this show. Sorkin was pitch perfect. The noise I was hearing separate from that was more about Sorkin hate than it was this show. It bugs me that in all that I have read, I kept seeing “but the show performed well for HBO”. Oh well.
In your opinion, which character was closest to being pitch perfect to real-life?
I read somewhere that Sorkin said the show would get much better notices if it were written under a pseudonym, and I think he’s right.
Already miss the show deeply!
Watching this was like watching Nascar, you watched until the end in case something burst into flames. My Christmas wish for Jim and Maggie is for them to both get ebola and die.
I liked it–I like Sorkin’s romantic idealism–I find it a tonic for our cynical times. Of course, it is pure fantasy to imagine a network that doesn’t expects its news department to produce revenue, but it used to be that way. And we were better for it. Excuse I’m in a boat with a hole in it and I have to go back and bail out the water before we sink. Isn’t that how we all are trying to survive?
I just loved the show and am already sad there will be no more episodes to watch. Frankly I do not understand all the “Sorkin hating”. The man is brilliant. He tells a story better than most, gets 5 star performances from the actors, and the story always has a timeless message and his writing style is adroit. Frankly i don’t care about Sorkins personality in real life, whether he’s an ass, ego maniac or not. In all art forms the work should speak for itself and have nothing to do with the creators own real life personality. And for the record, as a feminist, I thought the “rape” storyline was very well done. Sorkin did a 360 and showed all sides of the issue. Gosh are we so politically correct that we cannot admit that there are some women who will falsely accuse men for their own nefarious purposes? To acknowledge that fact does not diminish rape victims. The world is so chaotic and fast moving is it not the role of great artists to slow it down for us, order it, and in the process create something pure and beautiful? For me that’s what Sorkin does.
My wife is about as card-carrying a feminist as you’ll find (master’s in sociology, worked in a battered women’s shelter, big into the feminist blogosphere and “feminist Twitter”, etc.), and she felt the same way: that the rape storyline was very fair in presenting multiple angles. We are both totally nonplussed by the wildfire of outrage in the critical reaction to that episode.
I am not sure how anyone can say they didn’t enjoy this show. The writing was absolutely fantastic, stinging, and on point. Everyone keeps talking about how the women were not well represented… I am a woman and I have no idea what the argument is here! The men had just as many flaws as the women in this show so I guess I didn’t see it. The opening scene of this show should be required viewing before people vote… actually this whole show is eye opening to the media & politics that go into what we call the “News”. Sorkin is an absolute genius and I am sad to see the best show on TV go off the air. The acting, writing & direction were superb!
I loved this show and was very sad to see it go. I loved it for the characters, the growth we’ve seen. I hated Don in the first part of the first season and he became one of my favorite characters. I loved how Sloan became one of the funniest characters in the ensemble. I loved the witty banter. I loved seeing these people grow in their relationships and respect for one another.
Like others have said, sure, it was preachy sometimes…it wasn’t perfect, but it was really enjoyable tv. I’d rather enjoy its strengths than nitpick it’s flaws….of which I didn’t have near the problem that many did.
Sorkin is a brilliant writer. So was Dickens. Doesn’t mean every line was a home run, but there were enough long balls to ensure his position as league leader! I enjoyed the series immensely. I think about the episode on Gabby Gifford’s shooting – she’s a human being, a doctor pronounces her death, not CNN. And the episode about the Bin Laden raid, with the worker putting ON an FDNY hat. And the 2012 debate – what does God’s voice sound like. And that’s how I got to Memphis. If you find these things unmoving or jejune, you must be made out of wood! An excellent series dealing with right and wrong and the way people feel. A good way to spend an hour each week, yes?
Alan I comment rarely, and today I got here belatedly because I was listening to Memphis which reminded of this episode. Yes Sorkin may have flaws, but when he is good, he is good (as you said too) … if there is one take away from this series … its how I got to Memphis … is good enough (but there was more).
I was saddened to finish this series. I am not a news watcher by nature, but this enabled me to see the news in a whole new light. I had to agree with the making of news for news sake and reporting ‘real’ news. As a woman, I had no issues with any part of the series. Sheer enjoyment for entertainment’s sake. Love, love, loved it!