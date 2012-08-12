Series premiere review: ‘Animal Practice’ – ‘Pilot’

Senior Television Writer
08.12.12 20 Comments

I posted my review of NBC’s “Animal Practice” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody else think of the sitcom? Were you able to forget about Annie’s Boobs while watching Crystal the Monkey play Dr. Rizzo? Did you find any of the human characters a tenth as interesting as the monkey or the python?

Around The Web

TAGSANIMAL PRACTICEANNIE'S BOOBSBobby LeeCRYSTALcrystal the monkeyJoAnna Garcia SwisherJUSTIN KIRKMONKEYSTYLER LABINE

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 19 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP