Series premiere review: ‘Elementary’ – ‘Pilot’

I posted my review of CBS’ “Elementary” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. For those who tuned in tonight, what did you think? Was it too easy to compare it to either “Sherlock” or “The Mentalist” (or any other CBS procedural) to enjoy, or were Jonny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu interesting enough to make it work? If you’re a Sherlock Holmes fan, did this feel like a fair take on the character? Did you figure out where the story was going before Holmes and Dr. Watson did? And will you watch again?

Have at it.