Series premiere review: ‘The Bridge’ – ‘Pilot’

“The Bridge” debuted tonight on FX. I published a general review of the series yesterday, and I have a few specific thoughts on the pilot episode coming up just as soon as I make a white tiger my enemy…
My plan is to make “The Bridge” a part of the regular blog rotation, give or take a few weeks in the summer where Comic-Con, press tour or vacation might get in the way.
The pilot throws us right into this case and this world, as our mysterious, tech-savvy killer is able to drop the mismatched corpse onto the center of the bridge without being recorded. We get a look at his boots, which look an awful lot like the ones being worn by the mysterious, muttonchopped trailer dweller Steven Linder, but it’s much too early to know if he’s our killer or if he’s up to something else with the women he brings across the border and locks in his trailer.
What immediately stood out to me in this episode was the sense of place, and also the clumsy interactions between our two cops, Sonya Cross and Marco Ruiz. Demián Bichir does a marvelous job of portraying Marco’s confusion and exasperation with this strange American, and Diane Kruger absolutely commits to a remote, cold interpretation of Sonya. As I mentioned in the review, I’m not sure I entirely buy someone with her social deficits advancing as far as she has, but the pilot very clearly sets up the paternal attitude that Lt. Hank Wade has for her (him bumping her in the shoulder is clearly something he discovered over the years would get through to her yet seem affectionate), and we see other moments where she’s clearly very good at what she does. In particular, the scene where she’s talking to the reporter as they wait for the bomb to go off demonstrates that Sonya’s off-kilter, almost Vulcan-like demeanor has real value in high-pressure situations, as she’s able to briefly distract him from his impending demise so he can answer her questions.
And, of course, the killer’s message to the cops in the end opens up a huge avenue of possibilities going forward. Given the serial killer glut on TV right now, I have no inherent interest in watching another show about women being stalked, killed and mutilated, but “The Bridge” seems to be using the killings to raise larger, much more interesting questions about the disparity in quality of life from El Paso to Juárez.
I’ll go into more detail in future episodes, but as with most premieres, I’m mostly interested in hearing reaction from the crowd. What did everybody else think? Did you like Bichir? Does Sonya seem believable to you, or like an Asperger’s caricature? Has the mystery and/or the world drawn you in? Did you like the Ryan Bingham theme song? And will you watch again?
I really wanted to like this show, but one huge problem held me back.
Diane Kruger is trying too hard to be Saga Noren. It is a shame that she has copied not only the precise tics but also the blonde hair [although not the vintage Porsche, inexplicably replaced by a Ford Bronco]. There has never been a person in Texas like that, and even with the Rich Texan from the Simpsons supporting her in the department she probably wouldn’t make it in a relatively intolerant subculture. You guys want to be like The Wire? David Simon would NEVER have cast Kruger, he would have chosen someone awesome we have never heard from before.
In general the show suffers whenever it tries to copy the Danish version and succeeds when it does its own thing. They would have been better off allowing the DVD release of the original to force themselves away from trying to copy so much of it.
“There has never been a person in Texas like that”
Um. What?
I liked the pilot. We’ll see if it’s able ot continue to keep my interest but I feel really good about it right now.
I know that Stiehm said that the case will be solved before the end of the season but if she really wants to follow the pattern of The Wire and continue expanding the scope of the show, I hope the episodes leading up to that solution aren’t consumed by the mystery. I don’t mind a whodunit if that’s what the show is about but if it purports to be more than that, then I don’t want to be distracted by what are essentially side stories.
All in all, the pilot was really well made, with great acting performances and very steady direction. I’ve already set up the season pass on my DVR.
Or change the roles, have the man play the so-called asperger part,
but in that case they would not label this behaviour as asperger.
In the original version it was just how the character was,
but Kruger being a media darling,
the asperger part has now become front and central as an excuse for poor acting.
Copying tics is not acting.
People with any form of aspergers do have emotions.
So thanks to the overdose of asperger attention, everyone who has some form of it, will have to suffer.
Just like Hoffmans Rainman did.
PS
Broadcast the original versions of all those great European series,
would teach the USA some culture and languages and show that there are plenty of great actors outside the Emmy circles.
ASPERGERS: What do you mean when you say it was just how the character was? This same debate was going in Sweden about Sofia Helins acting when Bron was airing in 2011. And yes, she has aspergers in the Swedish/Danish show also. I could give you a link if you wanted, but it’s in swedish ofcourse.
Diane Kruger is the weak link. But overall, even with the strong sense of place, there is a self-consciousness to the pilot I had trouble with.
Some of Diane Kruger’s early performances and the fact that she was once a model make it easy to dismiss her, but I think she has really come into her own. She was quite good here. As to “ASPERGER”s suggestion that Kruger plays Cross without emotion, the look of fear and sadness in Sonya’s eyes when she is contemplating life without her mentor demonstrates that she feels so deeply she can barely contain it at times.
I do think it’s a little odd that they chose not to address Cross’s Asperger’s, partly because of how openly it’s been discussed prior to the premiere, but mainly because of how obvious it is in the show itself. I can’t imagine anybody who is aware of Asperger’s not making the connection while watching Kruger’s performance.
@Jonas.Left: Totally disagree – and usually I’m in agreement with you ;) She felt completely mannered – and not in an ‘Asbergers’ way – but in a ‘bad acting’ way. Just compare her performance to Claire Danes and you quickly see the difference in quality and believability. For now, it feels like a big mistake that they cast her – although I’m hoping that it might be ‘fixed’ in later episodes.
@Hank Scorpio: Absolutely. I knew ‘The Wire’. ‘The Wire’ was a friend of mine. ‘The Bridge’, you’re no ‘The Wire’.
Although I would say, instead of casting a pretty German ex-model who doesn’t have the acting chops to pull off this role, Simon would have cast one of the hundreds of older, less pretty, but exceptionally talented American actors who can’t find work past a certain age – and would have knocked this out of the park.
Unfortunately, this seems to be a major flaw with virtually every drama on commercial US television.
MADMEME – I have to admit Kruger is not the first actress who comes to mind for me for a part like this. I’m sure others could have done better, but I think she did very well. I do think the comparsions to Carrie Matthison are a little unfair. Bi-polar disorder isn’t really similar to Asperger’s and I don’t think that being bi-polar is Carrie’s defining trait. I can see how people could have trouble with the performance, though. For me, there were a lot of moments and behaviors that struck a chord. I think if they continue to flesh out her history and show us more aspects of her beyond the social awkwardness and her single-minded style of police work that Sonya could end up being a classic character.
@Jonas.Left: I understand the comparison to Dane’s character is not precise – and I recognize that Kruger is mimicking certain familiar characteristics of Asperger’s – but I guess my point is that in order to NOT see (at least for me) whatever particular disorder the actor is portraying as nothing more than a collection of learned behaviors, the performance has to be BETTER than ‘usual’.
That would include performances like, for example, Dane, Dancy, Hoffman in ‘Rainman’, or even (though I’m not really a fan of the show) Jim Parsons in BBT. In those performances, I forget about the ‘disorder’ – and just accept (subconsciously) that the person IS that way.
So far, I think Kruger is falling short (or perhaps it’s in combination with the writing and/or direction) – but we shall see.
I found Sonya to be really irritating. I’ll give the show another chance, because I very much like Bechir and have faith in Steihm and FX (and Alan) but I have a feeling my annoyance with the character is going to win out.
I feel just like you. I want to like the show but Kruger’s character is genuinely annoying. She’s not the right person to play an Aspergian.
Me too as well! Ass-burger! But I like Bichir a lot and I’m interested enough to keep going for a while. But if it turns gratuitously sadistic, I’m outa there.
Me too! Since the beginning of the show I tried to push myself to continue watching because she pissed me off from the time she wasnt gona let the lady pass with her DYING husband!
I can’t stand that female cop already and don’t believe she ever could have made that far. Definitely a missed opportunity in not casting a real Texan or at least someone that could do a good accent. Where’s all the people bitching about bad accents like they do for anyone doing a Boston accent??
I like the Mexican cop though, but that may not be enough for me to hang around. Gonna give it 1 or 2 more episodes and then I may be out.
Completely agree here. Sonya is so unlikeable it became a distraction but aside from that I liked everyone and everything else about the show.
Which is such a shame because in the Swedish version, Saga is very compelling to watch – albiet because whatever about her is mental/medical condition is not stuck-on, but integrated with Saga’s behavior/outlook on life.
I don’t know the original show, nor do I really care what connections this shares with it. I thought this first episode hit some great marks in the setting of the story, as well as offering a clear understanding of the main characters. I enjoyed Ted Levine specifically, and I liked his fatherly role with Kruger. Personally I am not that surprised that Kruger’s character would have reached the level of detective in a town like El Paso, from what we have seen its not as if their department is overrun with career minded detectives.
Two specific complaints: didn’t really like Diane Kruger’s portrayal – I thought she was trying too hard to make have tics and/or not doing a very good job at it. Also, not sure we needed a 90 minutes episode, could’ve cut it short a bit.
Other than that, really enjoyed it, despite the killer-of-girls glut that’s on TV.
I’ve always liked Kruger over the years, but her acting was embarrassingly bad in this.
The last video message really bothered me. Everything that we saw that episode was that the US police cares about every single victim, while the Mexican police doesn’t care about multiple victims. I recognize that Ruiz was someone who was painted as actually caring, but I really hope that this isn’t the writers trying to inject politics into the show. Or maybe it was written as such to show that the serial killer is out of touch so he thinks these things are someone’s fault. I don’t know, my head hurts. They mentioned the comparative murder rates earlier in the show, and I know there are obviously going to be political aspects to this show, but this just seemed very poorly done.
Perhaps it was poorly done to you, but we don’t think you can do a show like this WITHOUT the politics. The discrepancy between the murder rate between the two countries is absolutely going to be a focal point moving forward, though I’m sure it’ll be more of a layered approach than a simple “Mexicans don’t care and Americans do”. I’m sure we’ll end up seeing that it’s the American disinterest in the missing Mexican girls – ie: human trafficking that we saw at Charlotte’s and with greasy desert guy – that is to blame
I agree with John. How is it the United States’ fault if Mexico doesn’t take its murder investigations seriously? The scene with the police captain playing cards with the cartel guys (I assume that’s what they were because of the big cats in cages) illustrated the corruption of the Mexican police, so how does that become the concern of El Paso police? I understand Ruiz’ point that you either take their silver or take their lead, but I hope this doesn’t become a show that bashes the U.S. for something that really isn’t our fault.
Otherwise, I found the show compelling enough to stick with it for awhile and see what happens. I also wasn’t crazy about the 90-minute running time, but it wasn’t as much of a chore to get through 90 minutes of this vs. 60 minutes of “Ray Donovan.” I’m not as annoyed by Kruger’s character as some seem to be, and Bechir and Levine are very solid (although the crusty old captain-type seems to be lifted from Nick Searcy’s Art Mullens on “Justified”).
Sorry, mis-spelled Bichir. Wish there was an edit function on this comment board.
Not sure if I’m in yet. I did get a Sheldon Cooper meets Holly Hunter vibe from the female lead, though. One more week.
I thought Kruger threw herself into the role a little too much. Playing someone with any mental illness is very difficult, granted, but Asperger’s is a unique animal. Adults with the syndrome nowadays are almost always aware of its effects on them and try to dial it back now and again. I didn’t see this from Kruger–this could be the writing it could be her–and I hope the lack of subtlety can be chalked up to this being the pilot. On that note, why let her speak to the judge’s husband? Maybe that was just to make it clear she suffered from something, but a little more tact from El Paso PD when relaying the death of a public servant seemed appropriate.
I thought Ruiz was terrific, he seemed to have chemistry with whomever he shared the screen. I look forward to this cop duo. I also enjoyed the setting. The juxtapositions of border cities like El Paso and San Diego with their respective neighbors are really interesting and deserve national attention. The show also built the tension in the final minutes well and I look forward to those more traditional elements of crime dramas being mixed in as well as they were tonight.
The biggest distraction for me was I kept looking in that line of cars on the border for Riggins’ truck with Street’s wheelchair in the back. Texas forever.
What do you consider a mental illness?
Aspergers has variations, and does hinder people to fit in in what is considered “normal society”, whatever that is.
So it is not so much of a case of dialing back , but more a case of trying to fit in, and try to cope, to overcome internal obstacles.
Just like people who are extremely shy learn to live with that, etc.
Kruger just does tics, outside , behaviour,
there should be a human being with emotions and feelings on the inside.
She clearly has not done any research.
But she has the media attention she wants.
I certainly don’t have the credentials to define mental illness on my own, so I’ll just say I agree with the one provided by the National Alliance on Mental Illness. I hope my use of the phrase ‘dial it back’ did not come across as ignorant or insensitive. I agree with your take, it’s better described as ‘trying to fit in,’ similar to the societal demands felt by introverts.
Regardless of how we feel about Kruger’s performance so far, at least it has sparked a discussion, albeit small, on mental illness. Maybe this role will garner some sympathy and understanding from those (including me) who don’t know enough about Asperger’s and other disorders.
Really @Aspergers? She “clearly” hasn’t done any research? You disliking the choices she’s made with the character doesn’t prove she didn’t do research.
And I don’t see how an actress playing such a role on a TV show = she wants media attention, whatever that means.
@Aspergers – in one of the interviews I read with the showrunner (don’t think it was with Alan), she mentions having a man with Aspbergers on set everyday to work with Diane and inform the script. You may still not like her performance, but they’ve definitely done research
re: Asperger’s syndrome – it’s on the autism spectrum, so not a ‘mental illness’. Carrie Mathison in Homeland has bipolar, and that is a mental illness. Semantics, I know. I found Demian Bichir wonderful, and I want more of his layered, playful performing self. I loved how he didn’t play off of Kruger’s tics and behaviours, but just let them lie there. THe conversation in the truck was beyond awkward, not in a good way, but in a bad-writing sort of way. I might watch it again but if DK doesn’t deepen her performance, I will watch only for DB and Ted Levine.
Loved every minute. Thanks Alan, for pointing me to this show.
Ditto.
I think it showed more than enough chops to give it a chance.
I agree, so many shallow unlink able shows around. Waiting for breaking bad to resume. This is a great filler. How many things can people tear apart? For all I care they can give her multiple personality disorder. People function different ways with Asbergers. Enjoy. Read New York magazines review of it. July 22
His name is Marco not Hector.
“What did everybody else think?”
Looks promising. We’ll have to see how it goes, but I’m on board.
“Did you like Bichir?”
Quite a bit. I’d never seen him before, and I’m impressed.
“Does Sonya seem believable to you, or like an Asperger’s caricature?”
More the latter, but, then again, I don’t actually know anybody with Asperger’s.
“Has the mystery and/or the world drawn you in?”
More the world than the mystery. If sideburns-guy (aka Top of the Lake-guy) is red herring and not the killer, I will be deeply unimpressed.
“Did you like the Ryan Bingham theme song?”
Well, yeah.
“And will you watch again?”
Definitely.
Top of the Lake guy is giving an awesome performance so if he is not the killer I am fine with that. Think The Killing has soured viewers on red herrings. There is nothing wrong with a few red herrings if the storyline involving the red herring is actually interesting/goes someplace unexpected.
@JOHNHELVETE I was lucky enough to be warned off The Killing before I could start, so it’s not that. I guess what I’m actually saying is that I’d rather the central case be a mystery for the characters, but not the audience. It’s almost always more interesting when we know whodunnit and the drama comes from how or if our heroes will catch him.
@Alexferraro:
Then you must hate most cop shows since they are mostly “whodunits”. You must love shows like “Motive” and the old “Columbo” on the other hand.
Indeed you would’ve hated “The Killing” even though I am of the minority who thinks it was a good show and I in my view understood the red herrings as being a realistic part of police investigations that often have false leads.
I very much enjoyed the pilot episode. I loved both Bachir and Kruger, though I kind of agreed with Alan about being iffy on how the Cross got to her level. It almost seems like she needs a partner to balance her out. They did a very good job of settle the murder mystery and the Juarez/El Paso setting. I’m quite curious about how closely they are going to follow the storyline from the original. But I’m pretty sure I’ll be watching.
Alan, I had one question, I’m hoping you’ll answer, either on the pod or here in the comments. There has been a lot of discussion about Diane Kruger’s “mannered” performance in the numerous reviews of the show. I’ve noticed that this sort of discussion ( an actress is either too mannered, too cold ,mouth moves weird, etc…) happens quite a lot to many “conventionally” beautiful actresses in lead performances (January Jones, Keri Russell, Kerry Washington to name a few). Back to Kruger, I wonder if she was less beautiful would she receive the same type of criticisms for the same performance?
Overall, I liked it. I found Kruger’s performance (or maybe the way the character was written) a little distracting but distracting elements of pilot episodes often get smoothed out over the course of a series. It may have just been me, but did it seem like Kruger’s character was oddly unfamiliar with the events in Juarez, for a police officer in El Paso?
It’s a good premise, in a great setting, has solid actors and it entertained me. I’ll watch again.
I really didn’t get into the show until the last 30 minutes or so when they found the judges car – then it started to click for me.
I didn’t focus on Kruger’s tics and I really didn’t care except for knowing she is awkward around people. The scene where she is questioning the report as the bomb ticks down is a great example of the character
Sonya is suppose to be annoying.
I like the cast and writer Meredith Stiehm so I will watch some more episodes. I’m sure it will be less stupid then The Following was on FOX
Oh man – it’s already a million times better than The Following. Agree with all of your points
So far I’ve bought Sonya, and also the partnership of Sonya and Ruiz. There seems to be something natural about Sonya’s character that doesn’t make it feel too forced, which could have been really easy. It seems like a good fit, albeit after one episode.
After the pilot, I am intrigued about the show going forward. I get the sense that it has so something to say and isn’t just trying to capitalize on a current trend on tv.
I’ll be bummed if the show operates on too many twists or forced leads and misdirects. Looking forward to next week.
I’m in on this show. Demian Bechir was great and it’s always great to see Ted Levine. I was fine with Diane Kruger’s performance, but I’m not qualified to gauge whether her performance was just fine or leaned toward caricature (personally I viewed caricature as something more extreme, like the “good ole’ boy” detective touched on in Alan’s review…but again, I don’t know enough about Asperger’s to know for sure). The performance did remind me a bit of Mary McDonnell’s performance of a surgeon with Asperger’s on Grey’s Anatomy a few years ago.
I actually really like the political/cultural aspect that was injected into this show. I was worried at first this would turn into The Killing Redux (not that it would be as bad as that first season turned, just a similar premise that’s done a bit better), but taking a broader approach to the story interests me a lot. Potentially seeing the disparity between El Paso/US vs Juarez/Mexico through these two cops could be fun material to play out.
I find Kruger’s performance irritating. I knew a guy with Aspergers. It was pretty easy to tell he was off kilter and creepy at times, and he certainly had a problem with empathy. He seemed pretty normal at first. It was only after you conversed with him that things seemed odd. His emotional reactions to things were often out of proportion.
However, he never acted robotic as Kruger does. She’s confused Asperger’s with mechanics. What she’s doing strikes me more as an actor’s trick than actually modeled on real individuals.
I liked the pilot from the acting to the plotting, but it needs work. I think they pushed Sonya almost into caricature territory, although Diane Kruger saved most of it with some well performed subtleties. I’ve seen some very polarizing opinions about her, but I think she’s meant to be. The actress has been saddled with a very thankless role in the pilot, but I think DK made her sufficiently sympathetic before the hour was done.
But as much as I liked DK performance, there were some things about Sonya I didn’t like or understand, like why would she go interrogate the widower on her own? Wouldn’t her boss know better than give instructions and leave her to it? The writers need to be careful here, she can be a competent detective for the most part, but if her boss knows she doesn’t handle certain situations well, I don’t find it believable he’d leave her on her own.
I liked Marco, but I hope he’s more than the stock warm character to contrast with Sonya and make faces and comments about her awkwardness. I can’t really say much about him at this point other than he is likable. I think that the writers can do better with Bichir and Kruger.
I will watch again, because I like the actors and the premise, it just needs to lose the clumsiness, usually found in pilots, and we’ll be fine.
Quite liked it – this is a series that feels loaded with potential (you can easily see how they feel they could go for several seasons, though not on the same serial killer storyline).
We think that the miscommunication arising from the multiple overlapping agencies each taking responsibility for a piece of the pie will play a big role in this (El Paso, Juarez, County and Homeland security play a role in just this pilot)
I loved The Bridge and thought Diane Kruger gave an excellent performance. I mean, yeah she was irritating but that was a logical product of the performance. I think Hannah Horvath is irritating among other things, but I still watch Girls. In regards to Kruger though, I wanted to see what she did/said next. Watching Bichir play off her was pretty fantastic.
A lot of people are complaining about the scene where she talks to the widower, but I think that scene is absolutely necessary for general viewing audiences who don’t read pre-reviews of shows like I do. Pilots ares by their very nature supposed to play a little broader so I can’t knock them for spelling it out in big, bold letters in that scene. Also, she was the lead officer and it was her job. Somehow she ascended to that position and Buffalo Bill couldn’t have protected her from having that type of interaction every time.
Would you like a glass of water? [headslap]
Well if ‘Sheldon Cooper’ has taught as anything about Aspergers, it’s that it’s customary for the afflicted to offer a beverage to someone who is emotionally distressed!
I liked the show & am a big fan of Demian Bichir. However I can’t help but compare Sonya North to Carrie Mathison on Homeland. As far as mental health issues, Homeland’s character is more believable. Sonya kinda gets on my nerves.
I have a brother with Asperger’s. I can’t claim to have much in-depth knowledge of the syndrome and how the characteristics might vary from person to person, so I can only speak from my experience of having a family member with Asperger’s. While I really enjoyed the show, the one thing that kind of irked me was the apparent lack of emotion and empathy that Kruger seemed to be trying to show in her portrayal. My brother definitely has tics, and has trouble “trying to fit in” socially, but he displays emotion and (sometimes) empathy on a fairly regular basis. Again, this is just my personal experience, but I just didn’t find this portrayal of a person with Asperger’s meshed with what I’ve been around in my own life.
I’ll definitely keep watching though!
This show was so good and then they have to hit you over the head with Sonya. She is one of the worst and annoying characters I’ve seen in awhile. She makes the show unwatchable. If she continues to be this unlikable I will not watch the show. Everything else however was really good. I don’t see them doing a dramatic shift in a main character’s personality so I guess I won’t be watching.
The opening scene where she won’t let the heart attack victim through the scene, the interview with the widow, those headphones… How can anyone stand her?
I really enjoyed the pilot. Really kept me interested entire time. Diane Kruger, although she portrayed a very unique character, there were a few things that just didn’t make sense. Specifically when she didn’t let the ambulance drive by with a medical emergency early on. Also, with her attempting to write up Demian Bichir’s character. Is that situation even possible? Other than those minor ‘defects’ for me, I really enjoyed the episode. Will definitely be coming back. The alternate angles of the widow, driver of the girl across the border and reporter are all interesting and will tie in to the main plot eventually.
I really enjoyed it. Bichir was predictably great. I struggled with Kruger in the first 30 minutes, but then she grew on me. I’ll give her some leeway to see what she does with the character. But the setting is what really has me interested. It’s an area that just hasn’t been used all that much in television or film and I thought they did a great job in setting up the border area as it’s own character. I’m very optimistic and I’ll keep watching.
Through the characters (scope and personalities) and the show’s style, I can’t help but draw comparisons to The Killing. Holder and Cross but maintain the same enigmatic socially different position. Linden and Ruiz appear grounded with rebellious male child. The police office setting provides ancillary characters with paternal bosses. Stylistically you have the same score and ominous tone heightening the murder mystery.
With such a lofty declaration of using the The Wire as your inspiration, I was hopeful The Bridge would more closely resemble the feel of it: brutal realism and sprawling cast that can craft the story around the fertile source material of the contrast between these two cities. So far more trite killing mystery than revolutionary drama about the decline of the American city.
TV Critics are doing everything to protect Kruger, as she is a media darling,
so they blame the asperger part of the character.
They keep saying that the character is not likeable because of having aspergers.
Basically they say that everyone with a form of aspergers is horrible.
Aspergers here is used to cover poor acting, Kruger has not the acting intelligence to play a character with depth, she never has done anything other but playing cool cold blondes.
If an unknown actor would have played it like this , the tvcritics would have bashed the actor.
They even do that when the acting of un unknown is perfect, but they do not like the character.
Double standards in tvcriticland.
And please educate yourself on aspergers,
fantastic people who live their lives to the best of their abilities, who did not ask to get mental roadblocks, but got them anyway,
and do all they can to deal with that,
are now being stigmatized.
It is like this :
all German blondes are icecold and empty.
Seriously Anna Torv troll. Get help!
Do you understand the concept of opinion? So you have one, although not really, you’ve been bashing Diane Kruger for some vendetta due to some imaginary slight against Anna Torv. Some people liked, even loved Diane Kruger. If you can’t accept this, you’re the one in trouble.
All German blondes are icecold and empty? Is possible to say anything more prejudiced and idiotic?
Show didn’t need to be 90 minutes long. there was not enough to grasp and hold my attention besides the grim scenes of the body parts and blood. And i don’t know if it’s just me but it really bothered me how the office that they worked in was so empty. It made me feel like they were the only persons with the PD. And i know it was early but whatever. The actress also pissed me off and instead of coming off interesting it moved more towards annoying. I’ll watch the next episode but i don’t know if i’ll continue.
I’ve heard good things about this show but in my eyes Diane Kruger is one of the worst actresses on this planet (you’re welcome, Kristen Stewart) and I find it unbearable to watch her “act” — she totally ruins everything for me…! :-/
(BTW, Facebook connect never works for me on here…!)
I liked it so much I watched it twice! Loved Bichir, I really enjoyed his performance. Kruger-at first I wasn’t sure, but I came around by the end of the show. I do think it must be a tough role to pull off, because at first it did just seem like bad acting.
I’m pretty sure his name is Marco Ruiz and not Hector.
Fastest hour and a half of TV I’ve seen in a while. The last ten minutes were particularly intense even after the situation was defused. I hope they can keep up this kind of intensity.
TVcritics are doing all to explain Sonya that not liking the character at once should be linked to the character having aspergers.
They also praise whatever acting choice in that light, protecting Kruger ,
aspergers label as an excuse for poor acting.
Call it wooden, where are the emotions, she should have them ? Empty and hollow.
Oh, right she has aspergers, everything goes.
Only they have no clue about aspergers.
Compare that to their treatment of Olivia from Fringe,
there was no announcement at the start of the series
that in fact Olivia had a sort of asperger, aka damaged by child abuse and experiments with drugs that influenced her emotions aka conduct.
There was no praise for beautiful subtle acting, for Torv.
Olivia an introvert? Olivia keeping her emotions inwards?
Cannot be the character, has to be the acting, right?
And I mention Olivia, because one of the people involved in the US series gave Olivia as an exemple as being an off-putting character,
like they found the actress/character in the original version off-putting.
Not enough make-up or nice enough clothes?
A tip ; it is not very likely that a woman who struggles to keep up with life , will spent that much time looking in the mirror to put on make-up,
and certainly not in that profession.
Conclusion:
Never play an introverted female character without a label,
it goes beyond the comprehension of the tvcritics.
A label will cover all,
or do you think that Danes would get her awards without that disorder label?
I thought it was pretty good for a first episode. Just the right amount of shock value (two bodies—1/2 white, 1/2 Mexican) without going overboard. The politics are more interesting than the actual murders, though I am definitely interested in what is motivating this killer.
I think we are supposed to find Sonya annoying (and yes, I did in the same way that I find Carrie from Homeland extremely annoying), but I have a feeling (or a hope) that her partnership with Ruiz will help her work out her issues. Ruiz is a fantastic character—easy-going, funny, charming.
I’m willing to believe Cross got where she is despite her condition as long as they prove she is an extremely good detective.
I really want to like this show and I will continue to watch it’s development in hopes that I will be pleasantly surprised. That said, I found Diane Kruger character to obnoxious. When she was interviewing the husband of the judge and started to banter with him about immigration rights, I got a glimpse of something I hope doesn’t materialize.
That being the politicizing and painting of the US-Mexican border situation with a sort of PC type syrup that divides people between two non-existent groups, Good vs. evil /anti-immigration vs. pro-immigration and the show writers are kind of hinting to us that maybe the judge deserved to die somehow, since her stance on immigration was so “conservative” or “anti-immigration?”
Also is it all concerning to people that this show may develop in a direction where the moral voice of reason will be a serial killer who loves to mutilate women?
My hope is that this show will bring attention to the femicide in Juarez and will lead the public to put pressure on our government to invest time and resources in helping the Mexican authorities to put an end to these killings.
I seem to be in the minority. I found Diane Kruger’s Asperger/Autistic Spectrum Disorder affect to be distracting. Granted there are those on the milder end of the spectrum who do indeed advance in various careers, but this just didn’t feel organic for me. I worked in Special Ed for many years, so maybe I’m being nitpicky. It was the one thing that took me out of the story. Especially when he gave her reminders to be empathetic. On the other hand the rest of the cast was pretty good and I’m interested enough in the tale so far to give this a chance for a few more weeks and see if this grows on me.
Went to bed about an hour in. Watched it to its conclusion on On Demand. Mostly enjoyed and will watch again. Hoping the people making it are serious about making a show more like the Wire than week after week of a serial killer abducting women and the main characters attempting to save them. Also wonder how well Sonja’s character will be able to keep the audience interested in her on a week to week basis. I know someone with Aspergers. Thought Diane Kruger was restrained in her portrayal.
“Yeah, the questioning of the husband was a little over the top, but how else you expect us average ‘Mericans to pick up that this here girl’s ornery? Ain’t zactly like Asbuger’s somethin’ as easy to understand as Poe…even though I never read a poetry, I know that Poe stuff is dark, so the liberal writers and actors can really stretch their chops, instead of dummin’ down certain early scenes, ya’ know?”
"Yeah, the questioning of the husband was a little over the top, but how else you expect us average 'Mericans to pick up that this here girl's ornery? Ain't zactly like Asbuger's somethin' as easy to understand as Poe…even though I never read a poetry, I know that Poe stuff is dark, so the liberal writers and actors can really stretch their chops, instead of dummin' down certain early scenes, ya' know?"
Was that Bob Vance from The Office as the heart attack guy?
I really enjoyed the pilot. However, my main criticism is Diane Kruger’s performance. Reviews have stated that her character supposedly has Asperger’s Syndrome. I don’t recall a direct reference to it in the pilot.
Regardless, her performance in the first 30 minutes of the pilot is, hands down, one of the worst acting performances I have seen in what’s supposed to be a critically acclaimed show in some time.
I felt as if her character and her odd traits were being shoved down our throats as viewers. As the pilot went on, her character’s odd traits were still apparent, but not as forced as they were in earlier scenes…especially the opening scene.
Because of this, do I believe that she could work at such a high level? No. Can I set aside this issue because the rest of the show appears to be so good? Absolutely. It’s TV, and I want another good summer show until Breaking Bad returns.
I liked it a lot. Will definitely watch again.
I first saw the actor playing Ruiz in “A Better Life”
He was terrific in that movie and its a great movie about an illegal immigrant. He has a great future.
I don’t find Kruger’s performance distracting. And yes, Simon would have found an unknown to play the part. FX has to think of ratings and so they wanted an ‘attractive’ actress. I am ready to learn more about the rich widow and the sleazebag reporter.
I am cautiously optimistic this will be a great series. Hopefully the ratings will be there as I am not sure most of the USA cares about the Texas border.
Ted Levine is apparently typecast mentoring talented crime
solvers with social issues. (Adrian Monk)
Also really liked the pilot. I’d never seen Demian Bichir in anything before and, like many others, loved him. He comes off as so lived-in and world-weary and instantly sympathetic.
Kruger was…I’m giving that more episodes. On first impression, what she’s doing seems really mannered (I don’t want to compare her to Carrie on “Homeland” because that feels obvious, but Claire Danes is always sympathetic and interesting as Carrie even when she’s simultaneously being very off-putting) and I have a LOT Of questions about how somebody as far over on the Asperger’s spectrum as she appears to be could a) go undiagnosed in a career where you do get psych evaluations as part of the job, especially to get to a position like detective.
I’m going to need to let all that go, I suspect. This is really promising. I was originally nervous that the border setting and US/Mexico dynamic would just be window dressing for a standard procedural, but at least up front it’s the former that they seem interested in exploring.
“Show business is not just building entertainment, but educating viewers to possibilities they never imagined.”
– Walt Disney
I finally watched the pilot episode of the new FX series “The Bridge?”. It’s excellent, but I wanted to take a few moments to address a common complaint by viewers, and reveal a public disclosure that few of my real friends and family know about me.
The main gripes are with regards to Diane Kruger’s performance as El Paso homicide detective Sonya Cross. Many viewers on several message boards are complaining that either the character or her acting is too over-the-top.
Unless you’ve read the press releases or the various interviews with series creator Meredith Stiehm, then yes, you would think the character is some sort of nut job:
– she talks at people (not to them)
– she’s hesitant to make eye contact
– she lacks compassion for those in need (a heart attack victim)
– she doesn’t like to be touched
– she has razor-sharp focus for only the task at hand
– she’s a stickler for process and procedure
These characteristics, though seemingly out of the ordinary, are the ‘hallmark traits’ of someone with Asperger’s Syndrome, a form of Autism.
Autism is not like cancer where you either have it or you don’t. Even in remission, the cancer lies dormant but your body is still carrying the cells.
Autism, however, is remarked as being held to a spectrum. Think of Autism as a color graph chart. Purple can look deep blue, have a reddish hue, more black than red. The examples are endless. It’s on this spectrum that Autism is graded.
Asperger’s Syndrome, if you were to put a number quality to Autism, would rate about a 1 or 2 out of 10; patients are able to care for themselves, learn at normal levels (or have an advanced capacity for knowledge and recitation of facts and figures). The most prevalent characteristics are the inability to emphasize with other people, form interpersonal relationships (friendship, dating, marriage), or process normal social cues and behaviors.
Which is where my personal life intersects with this TV show: on June 13, 2006, I was diagnosed with Aperger’s Syndrome.
My understanding that I was “different” started in middle school (around seventh grade). In school, kids were more interested in dating and going places; all I wanted was band class and going home. For me, there was only one female classmate that I ever cared for (in fact, she’s probably reading this); the rest were just in the way or smelled terrible. Sure, we’d have school dances, and I even attended a few, but the flashing lights and loud music would put my senses in to hyperdrive and I’d feel like the world was collapsing in on itself.
Throughout high school my parents took me to several doctors, each one telling them that I had ADD and needed medications. I tried telling them that I had no problems paying attention, I just wasn’t interested in the subjects (or the teachers).
It would be 8 years until, as an adult, I went to talk to my physician one-on-one.
I was working for AirTran Airways in Atlanta, and we held our company Christmas party. I went more out of obligation to our department manager, and had a terrible time. People were dancing, shouting, loud music, strobe lights. It was middle school all over again.
One of my coworkers was a former teacher who specialized in education for special needs students. She sat next to me and asked if everything was ok; I lied and said I was fine, but being a former teacher (and mother) she could see right through me. We talked for a little while and she told me about some of her former students, and then very bluntly she asked if I was ever diagnosed with Autism. I told her about the ADD diagnosis, and she said that it was probably wrong. Then she told me to talk to my doctor.
I did, and my physician sent me to another doctor who tested me, then sent me to another doctor who tested me, and so on until six months had passed. On one of my last visits, my doctor gave me pamphlets and brochures, set me up with a support group, and I was finally given a diagnosis: High-Functioning Autism.
I thought this was the end, but it was only the beginning of better things to come.
You see, it’s a never-ending struggle to try and adapt to a neuro-typical world. There is still a social stigma of being an adult with Autism; people see me as “funny” and women, well, they either see me as a reclamation project or as someone to avoid entirely, and I can’t really say that I blame them.
And that’s where I want to see this television series excel.
“The Bridge” has the opportunity to put on display not only the coping skills of a professional with Autism, but also how they can turn those heightened abilities towards great achievements.
The television medium can bring to the forefront the daily struggles of those afflicted with conditions, and turn an an audience from laughing at subjects to having a better understanding of the struggle to adapt in an ever-changing world.
“We are limited not by our abilities, but by our vision” said Ralph Waldo Emerson, and now we have the opportunity to direct that vision towards little-known and lesser-understood forms of Autism, and educate as well as entertain a growing audience.
Note:
Tip-o-the hat to two friends: Luke Soroko for recommending the FX series “The Bridge” (he’s right: it’s excellent), and Sarah Walker for telling the story of her son’s Autism and encouraging others to do the same.
I was expecting The Wire in El Paso/ Juarez and was disappointed by this pilot with its bizarre serial murders.
One of the reasons that The Wire achieved its distinctive look was that David Simon chose to shoot on location in Baltimore, in exteriors, rather than on sets. We spend way too much of the pilot on a studio set and the artifice shows.
Hope future episodes will live up to the hype this show has already gotten.
If this show isn’t going to give us an anti-hero, it has to be more like The Wire.
I thought Demián Bichir was fantastic.
I thought Demián Bichir was fantastic.
it took me two tries to get past the Kruger issue.
her acting scares: me she’s trying so damn hard.
and she’s so skinny i find it distracting and upsetting. i try not to comment on actress physicality but when a character is built on the Scandinavian model of having to do a lot of watching and observing of the characters, well…. usually with Scandinavian shows this is not a problem but put poor Kruger front and center, well thank god for an interesting supporting cast.
Bashir is very enjoyable, as is Ted Levine, though he doesn’t have huge amounts to do.
glad due to the sepinwall attention i stuck with the pilot. i’ll keep watching while girding myself for the Kruger issue. hope it continues to be solid.
oops sorry. Demián Bichir….
and uh yeah:
her acting scares me: she’s trying so damn hard.
I don’t think it’s totally implausible that Sonja would become a detective in that department. Good police work requires persistence and attention to detail, which she has in spades.
The point, of course, is that her personality is a double edged sword, and maybe the writers are pushing that a little too hard.
I.E. from Sonja’s POV, the interview with the deceased’s husband serves one purpose: to cross him off the list of potential suspects. She does this quickly and efficiently, disregarding the fact that he has needs beyond merely getting the case solved.
Would this get her fired in real life? I don’t know. Maybe someone with a law enforcement background could weigh in on this. I’m not sure detectives are renowned for their bedside manner.
I enjoyed the pilot and think that the show has promise, but her character seems off. Questioning witnesses and suspects is necessarily a huge part of being an investigator, so I would have thought that she’d at least have learned how to interact with people far better than she has. I would also expect her to work with a partner, particularly for something like notifying the judge’s husband. For that matter, a local federal judge is important enough that a police captain or above personally might notify the next of kin just to show that the department is taking the case seriously.
all good points
I’ll definitely stick with the show because the episode improved significantly as it went on. The first 10 minutes were painful though! At first I thought Kruger’s acting was abysmal and couldn’t believe they had put an actress this bad on A so-called serious drama. But then slowly I figured out the character was meant to be odd (although they never mention Asbergers or autism) and she didn’t bother me so much. Let’s hope she can grow into the part. Demian Bichir was fantastic as Ruiz and I look forward to seeing what he does with the character.
I have been to El Paso many times and they really captured the feel of this unusual but visually stunning border city with the mountains, dry desert heat, bright sun, and bilingual culture. If they can make El Paso/Ciudad Juarez as much of a character in the show as Albuquerque is in Breaking Bad, they might have something great. It’s genius to create a show around this locale–I’m surprised no one has done it yet. It’s as distinctive a place as New Orleans is. And for those complaining about the possibility of too much politics or political commentary, you can’t avoid it if you really want to portray life in a border town and all the complexity of immigration, border crossings, and bilingual and bicultural life.