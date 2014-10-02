Series premiere talkback: ‘Bad Judge’ – ‘Pilot’

I posted my review of “Bad Judge” on Monday. Not it's your turn. For those of you who tuned in tonight, what did you think? Was Kate Walsh's judge too bad, not bad enough, or just right? Could you identify which scenes were leftovers from the original pilot and which were added later? (And did you notice the many continuity mistakes that happened as the result of the Frankenstein approach?) Did you like Ryan Hansen (doing his second “Bad” sitcom in a row) as Walsh's sex buddy? Tone Bell as the bailiff? The kid whom the revised pilot goes out of its way to write out hastily? Did you laugh? And will you watch again?

Have at it. And enjoy Kate Walsh's Photoshopped puppet legs one more time.