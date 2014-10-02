Series premiere talkback: ‘Bad Judge’ – ‘Pilot’

10.02.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

I posted my review of “Bad Judge” on Monday. Not it's your turn. For those of you who tuned in tonight, what did you think? Was Kate Walsh's judge too bad, not bad enough, or just right? Could you identify which scenes were leftovers from the original pilot and which were added later? (And did you notice the many continuity mistakes that happened as the result of the Frankenstein approach?) Did you like Ryan Hansen (doing his second “Bad” sitcom in a row) as Walsh's sex buddy? Tone Bell as the bailiff? The kid whom the revised pilot goes out of its way to write out hastily? Did you laugh? And will you watch again?

Have at it. And enjoy Kate Walsh's Photoshopped puppet legs one more time.

Around The Web

TAGSBAD JUDGEKATE WALSH

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP