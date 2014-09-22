Series premiere talkback: ‘Forever’ – ‘Pilot’

09.22.14 4 years ago 25 Comments

I offered a brief review of “Forever” this morning. Now it's your turn. For those of you who tuned in tonight, what did you think? If you're one of the precious few who watched and remembers “New Amsterdam,” did the similarities bother you, or did you enjoy Ioan Gruffudd's Sherlock Holmes impression enough to not care? Did you feel Gruffudd had chemistry with Alana de la Garza? Do you, like me, wonder how Henry keeps obtaining a new drivers license every time he dies and is resurrected without his clothes? Did you like the revelation about who Abe is? And will you watch again tomorrow night in its regular timeslot, and in the weeks to come?

Have at it.

Around The Web

TAGSAlana De La GarzaFall TVFall TV 2014FOREVERioan gruffuddjudd hirsch

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP