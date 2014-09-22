Series premiere talkback: ‘Forever’ – ‘Pilot’

I offered a brief review of “Forever” this morning. Now it's your turn. For those of you who tuned in tonight, what did you think? If you're one of the precious few who watched and remembers “New Amsterdam,” did the similarities bother you, or did you enjoy Ioan Gruffudd's Sherlock Holmes impression enough to not care? Did you feel Gruffudd had chemistry with Alana de la Garza? Do you, like me, wonder how Henry keeps obtaining a new drivers license every time he dies and is resurrected without his clothes? Did you like the revelation about who Abe is? And will you watch again tomorrow night in its regular timeslot, and in the weeks to come?
Have at it.
Have not seen this show, but chiming in to say. I’m one of those “precious few” who watched and remembers “New Amsterdam”. I was rather bummed when it was cancelled.
Way too much like New Amsterdam, right down to the relationship between Henry and Abe. No chemistry between the stars at all. Why kill Amsterdam only to resurrect it as this?
Right down to the Hispanic police department colleague. But I suppose that’s unavoidable in NYPD.
Liked the show…unfortunately I am getting that “this is gonna get cancelled” vibe.
I loved New Amsterdam. It’s pretty much the same. I’m ok with that, but I still think it my new favorite show that won’t last the season.
I’ll give it another episode, at least. I love Ioan Grufydd, so there’s that. Sure, the premise is similar to New Amsterdam, but since we’re the only people who remember it, I hope Forever will have a chance. It’s otherwise a pretty basic police procedural, but the “forever” mystery adds an extra layer of intrigue. I’m in for now.
Only 30 minutes in so far (the day must begin), but watching the rest only to find out the Abe reveal. The expository explanation to the Joel David Moore character about what QED means, added to the gaping holes of logic in the premise, would have had me already reaching for the Delete button otherwise.
I actually loved “Forever”. I am tired of the all over the place, heavy plots that we’ve seen for the last several years. This was a fun and entertaining fast paced hour. The characters had so much chemistry. I thought Detective Jo and Abe were excellent. These characters make the show as well as Henry balanced. As far as being similar to other shows well each of those shows are similar to older movies or television shows. I say enjoy it!!! I will.
I keep wondering if I missed some explanation as to what happens to his body after he dies. Does it just vanish and then reappear when he is resurrected? And is he going to have to constantly do the whole, “Oh, you only THOUGHT you saw me get shot/stabbed/run down by a car/thrown off a building/eaten by wild animals, but…” Don’t know if I will keep watching.
It is not explained in the pilot, but tonight’s second episode makes it more clear.
ABC’s “Elementary” redux
I thought it was great. I love the detective and then realized she’s the girl from Law & Order. Glad to see her on something else. Hoping it lasts.
I like Judd HIrsch, but I wish they would either hire writers that I’m not three lines ahead of or just hire me in the first place.
This show is so familar to me. Did ABC preview this show in the spring of 2014?
I hope it improves. Not a fan of the actress, and why can’t they write a female detective who isn’t a completely predictable, one-and-a-half-dimensional cliche?
The show seems like it’s a mashup of all the time-travel/medic/detective/supernatural shows that almost made it but didn’t, and I think this will have the same fate.
I loved the show! It was great. But one thing that’s been bothering me is that I can’t figure out who made the last song that played on the show? It was at the end, when the parents of the girl came for her clothes, after they solved the case. I would really like it if someone could tell me the name of the song and who sings?
Lykke li “No rest for the wicked”
Thanks you very muck Kat.
Forever was ok-ish. I think, instead of a poorly done remake, New Amsterdam should just be brought back
Never heard of or saw New Amsterdam, but I like this show. Grufydd and Hirsch are a good fit. Sure, it’s unbelievable, but so what? I think it is a refreshing change from the other crime dramas because it doesn’t take itself too seriously. And I love the fact that Henry’s clue finding ability reminds me of “Monk.” At least there is something to watch on Tuesday night now!
I loved ioan gruffud in horatio on a&e and pip in great expectations. I hope they keep the show going. Reminds me of the current sherlock and a little “House” Hey isn’t that three englishman!
Wouldn’t this have been twice as interesting if the immortal were a female and the sidekick cop a male? Hollywood is in such a rut. Elementary, castle, mentalist all do this setup already.
Remember and still love New Amsterdam. I do like Forever but am deeply annoyed at it as well. I would trade it for New Amsterdam in a heart beat.
Great show to watch this season.I hope the show doesn’t get cancel.
What is the name and artist of the song that goes “after this time there will be no more from the ecstacy episode of the forever series which aired on Tuesday, November 11, 2014?
Thanks