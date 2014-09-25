Series premiere talkback: ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ – ‘Pilot’

This morning, I posted my review of ABC's “How to Get Away with Murder.” Now it's your turn. For those of you who watched tonight, what did you think? Did it feel Shonda Rhimes-y enough for you, or did it, like the short-lived “Off the Map” (also created by a longtime Rhimes apprentice, and not Rhimes herself) play more like imitation Shonda? How did you feel about Viola Davis as the imperious and complicated Annalise Keating? Did you prefer the classroom and trial parts of the show, or the mysterious glimpses of what the students get up to three months from now? Did any of the supporting characters – whether the students, Annalise's associates, her husband, Wes's mysterious roommate – stand out to you? And will you watch again?

Have at it.