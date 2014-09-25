Series premiere talkback: ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ – ‘Pilot’

This morning, I posted my review of ABC's “How to Get Away with Murder.” Now it's your turn. For those of you who watched tonight, what did you think? Did it feel Shonda Rhimes-y enough for you, or did it, like the short-lived “Off the Map” (also created by a longtime Rhimes apprentice, and not Rhimes herself) play more like imitation Shonda? How did you feel about Viola Davis as the imperious and complicated Annalise Keating? Did you prefer the classroom and trial parts of the show, or the mysterious glimpses of what the students get up to three months from now? Did any of the supporting characters – whether the students, Annalise's associates, her husband, Wes's mysterious roommate – stand out to you? And will you watch again?
Have at it.
I liked it. I could do with about 1/3 of the twists and the obvious foreshadowing (like the fact that the husband obviously had an affair with the dead student), but I thought it was pretty decent. Like Alan, I was much more a fan of the legal stuff than the body disposal stuff, but I can get behind this.
I am crossing my fingers that they kill off 2 of the students [like they did on Grey’s] – then this show would be bearable. There are too many of them and they are all adorable, yet bland, forgettable – and most importantly, they take away screen time from Viola. Viola is amazing. I’ll give it 2 more eps to see if it gels a bit more…
I love Viola Davis; I was really looking forward to this show. Having said that; I was mostly disappointed. I do not want to watch people having sex. I am an adult and have stopped needing to peep other people in their intimate moments long ago. I didn’t care for the flash back business as we are just getting to know the characters, but it was a choice. I turned it off after the second explicit sex scene. Sadly I will just watch the Project Runway people, at least I can watch without having to have coitus with the cast.
I agree, I don’t need or want to see people having sex. Writers default to”sex sells” when they are unable to write a great story line. If this show remains explicit, I will stop watching. I personally don’t need another trashy law show.
It was like two seconds, and it wasn’t there just for the sake of it. If you would have continued watching, you would’ve seen that it eventually showed Viola’s character’s vulnerability.
I’m gonna give you the benefit of the doubt that you’re a little uptight, and it’s just a coincidence that they showed the rare gay coupling when you happen to have a problem with this.
Ashley: The scene with Viola and her boyfriend may have lasted mere seconds, but it was a vulgar insinuation of what a couple may consent to engage in and has no business on television outside of paid subscription television. I do not want to share in that. The other scene was also too much sharing of intimate acts. Your comment that I must be “uptight” is rude and inappropriate. I expect to be able to watch a television program without having to witness sex acts. The taste level of those decisions is suspect. Intimation of sex can be handled tastefully and as an adult I am certain I can retain the gist of that moment without having show and tell.
It airs in the 10 PM hour, they didn’t actually show anything, mostly implied, and it’s 2014.
The creator of the show has actually been doing a lot of press letting people know that they can expect more of the same from his show, so you might wanna just not watch. Meanwhile, I’m going to enjoy seeing consenting adults be sexual beings.
I agree and was disappointed by this first episode. As i kept watching i almost forgot the sex part with the detective until she tried to seduce the student with her tears. She had lost all credibility with me and i lost interest in the show. i also confused with one of the plots. What was that about?
Did that really happen? I have to watch this again.
Lots of plots. Lots of students. I only remember Viola
Was a great present on the screen.
Pretty good. Not great, but pretty good, and Viola Davis is made of win. I hope the students get fleshed out more (I’d also enjoy this perfectly well if it was just The Paper Chase, without the flash-forward crime), but I’m more than intrigued enough. It pairs well as a chaser after Scandal.
I’m glad it has finally aired, because I was so sick of the commercial.
That was fun, I enjoyed it. I felt like I watched a 2 hour pilot though, there was so much stuffed into that episode. I’m undecided on the students but am willing to give them a chance; don’t care for the associates already though since they didn’t really do anything of consequence or show anything interesting in their brief bits of screentime (I don’t even remember their names).
As for the sex scenes…if they’re not for you, they’re not for you, but there were only two sex scenes period, and there was so much going on I even forgot about the first one (the second stood out thanks to it playing an actual role in the case, once Viola Davis’ character put her cop boyfriend on the stand).
So yeah, I’m in. The setup of pilot, with the flashes of the students’ taking care of the husband’s body three months down the road, makes me think of Damages. I liked Damages, and am curious how Shonda and company play with this as the season progesses.
Thank you! It’s not as though the sex scenes were especially gratuitous and in both cases they revealed things about the character. The first proved that the male character may be queer or that he’s willing to do whatever it takes to advance in the class. The second proved something similar for Davis’ character (when she put her BF on the stand), but also that she is a sexually active woman in an unhappy marriage.
I was disappointed. All the courtroom tricks were old hat to anyone who’s seen “Law & Order” or “Boston Legal,” and the fact that terms like “directed verdict” had to be explained just made the students look stupid. (“Mens rea” is actually defined in the movie “Legally Blonde.”) And not only did the classroom scenes resemble “The Paper Chase,” that show actually started the same way — with the professor abusing a student who didn’t know he was supposed to have prepared for the first class.
And I agree that Viola Davis is a very strong lead, but the show is trying too hard to make her emotionally complex. What business is it of her students whom she’s sleeping with? When she got teary-eyed while discussing her affair, I thought it would turn out she was playing the to get him to keep quiet about what he’d seen — but it was apparently supposed to be a genuine moment.
Meanwhile, the show didn’t do much of anything to make us care about the students themselves, how well they do in her class or how the murder turns out.
I’ll keep watching to see what the show does with Davis’ character. But so far it isn’t living up to the hype.
Actually felt her explanation of the affair wasn’t cut and dry. It could have gone either way – thought Davis underplayed it to make you question what her motives are
I completely agree about the tears – did not make any sense for the character to let herself be that vulnerable, especially with a young male student she just met. To me, it made her less “complicated” as opposed to simply stupid. I, too, kept waiting to see how she was manipulating him – and maybe the payoff will still come, if we learn that she’s pulled a “To Die For” and convinced her students to kill her husband? But I would find the character more interesting if there weren’t such big flashy “look at me, I’m vulnerable, too” moments within the first hour of meeting her. Or at least just have her reveal her soft side to the audience in a private moment, if you absolutely feel we need tears to understand that she’s “complicated” rather than all the other rich stuff that she played throughout the episode.
Too many twists and characters I don’t care about to be introduced in a pilot, and the framing device reminded me, unpleasantly, of Damages. However, I’ll give it at least a few more episodes, if only because I’ve never especially liked any Shondra Rhimes-produced show right away but grow to like them over time. Voila Davis’ character was certainly the best part of this, even if I didn’t find her as compelling as I wanted to going into it–perhaps another result of three too many twists for a pilot.
Yes to the Damages reference. As much as I enjoyed the show (it was entertaining enough), initially ALL I could think of was how much better Damages did the same plot line.
It was bad. I did not think Viola Davis was written as compelling and professional. They took the easiest, shortest route to show us she was good at her job, by making her an awful person who “gets results”. I was hoping for a little more Diane Lockhart and a little less Gregory House.
Don’t get me started on the pieces of cardboard performing the roles of the legal students/other lawyers. Each one an archetype instead of a character. My advice would be to pare down the focus to one student each episode and the nature of their relationship with Viola Davis (maybe even overlapping cases so we know all the work and research that goes into winning). I know the kid we followed is the supposed lead we watch go from naïve student to hardened lawyer, but I’m already sick of the “perma-suprise” look plastered on his face.
I *wanted* to like the show. However—if Viola Davis’ character is such a fabulous attorney, why are the students having to help her with key clues? Also, I just don’t think the character is particularly likeable.501
Really amused by the lengths Sepinwall went to in denying that a character whose favored mode of communication is caustic remarks could possibly be considered “angry.” After all, she only *yells* once.
I’m confused, whose body are they burning? Did they kids murder someone???
You and me both…that’s the plot i was confused about
It was Viola Davis’ husband.
so did Viola ask the students to murder her husband or just to cover up the murder? Why did they murder him, b/c he had an affair with the student who was missing and found in the water tower?
This show is outstanding and challenging at the same time. Viola Davis is riveting and calculating.
This show will soar to #1 in October.
Let the guessing begin…12 episodes to solve who is the murderer(s).
P.S. More than 14 million viewers last night, any questions?
Hogwash! Nothing outstanding about this show and it sure ain’t Riveting!
It’s a show written like a cheap circus act trying to grab attention anyway it can, like Jerry Springer and Reality shows!
I’m a Scandal fan so I expected a uniquely exciting show BUT, like Scandal, with a good storyline and well written character development. I got none of that, just a lot of sensationalism including Homosexuality (just sex which was supposed to shock in its crudeness and it did, like soft porn).
Anyway, nothing here to waste my time on that I can better use elsewhere.
HTGAWM is already #1 for ABC and the other TV channels…11 episodes to go–buckle up those seatbelts for more surprises!
Stay tuned…
It was pretty good for a pilot. Put its pieces on the board, had a few nice twists, and Viola Davis did her thing. In fact, she was good enough that I may stick around even AFTER they screw up the murder mystery.
Really don’t think Sepinwall’s being fair by expecting the students – mostly no name actors – to be Viola Davis right off the bat. It’s like if Derek Jeter were to host a Who’s The Next Yankee Captain? reality show and you got mad that none of the four finalists were immediately Derek Jeter. In particular, I thought Enoch was great as an overwhelmed, in-over-his-head type who has to bust his ass and get a little bit of luck to catch up to everyone else and I liked Aja Naomi King too.
The show was ok until….too many plot twists, not enough viola Davis screen time, could care less about the students and what drives them…the gay sex was absolutely horrid. My youngest son went to the restroom after briefly waking up and happened to come past the television while these two men were getting it on in so uncertain terms!! He was horrified and has been asking me questions about it ever since…oh yeah, he’s 8. I was not expecting that trash on this show blatant or implied. They are pushing the gay agenda on every show, commercial, side walk and newspaper. SMH
Why? Are you too lazy to talk to your child and properly answer his questions? If you don’t want to deal with things like this then you should not have children .
Don’t listen to all these other people telling you how to be a parent to your 8 year old son. It would have been an awkward moment for any parent of a young child. But use his curiosity about what he saw to educate him, a great opportunity to start having those “talks” about sexuality early, you don’t want him getting the wrong info from his friends!
The dark scenery made it difficult to follow. The sturdy line was too jumbled. Sorry, but Viola Davis seems too old for the part she is betraying. Disappointed.
That black and and white 12 inch television with the rabbit ears probably is not helping. Me love you long time.. :)
Vacuous and a waste of an hour I won’tt get back!!!!
I am a fan of twists & turns, but not SO many and not so early. I felt like I had to read between so many lines.
Confusing so far. My brain hurt.
The fractured timeline is not my thing. At. All. And Viola Davis has such dead eyes, I’m afraid I didn’t find her as compelling as Alan did.
Not sure I’m going to keep going with this.
Absolutely fabulous! Very intriguing show with many fascinating and compelling qualities. More captivating than Scandal or Grey’s Anatomy — right out of the box. This show is a winner and gets all stars. It is sure to soar to the top. Viola Davis’ performance was no less than brilliant! Love her. I am a fan after one watch. Television at it’s best. Nice to have a brain twister to watch than all these the no-brainer reality shows. This show deserved A Standing Ovation. Awesome!
@Seriously Um, seriously?
Viola Davis deserves much, much better. Cheesy in the extreme. If it means better and more work for her in the future, good for all of us, but here’s to hoping the show gets one helluva lot better. That’a a lot of betters on one post. Disappointing.
I think the show was awsome I’m used to multiple plot lines and being confused cuz of pretty lil liars but it makes me want to keep watching so I can understand I feel like I understand the underlying message of each plot. There’s the perfect goody two shoes girl who has to have everyone notice her the boy who does anything for info the gets lucky enuff to get the lil info he does it’s amazing and the fact her students killed her husband and burned him made me wonder how that went about
i liked it… Was confused by the foreshadowing and hope it gets clearer in future episodes – that said, Viola Davis is excellent – good combination of tough and vulnerable..the students are ok – a little exaggerated but they’ll work that out too. Gibbons was my fave (as I suspect he was supposed to be).. Will watch next time….
I really wanted to like this show, but it was such an unrealistic portrayal of law school, law students and the practice of law that it made me cringe.
In real life, if a lawyer were to cross as many professional and ethical lines as Keating had, he/she would have been sanctioned for professional misconduct and disbarred ages ago.
MY LORD!!!! Viola Davis is a Hottie!!!! Like this character! Very BEAUTIFUL AND TALENTED ACTRESS!!!
I love Viola Davis as an actress. I don’t like any of the characters on this show. You can’t continue to watch if you don’t empathize with any of the characters. She gets obvious murderers off, her students disposed of her husbands body ( don’t know who killed him yet) and justice is never achieved.
@notreally1 Oh my gosh, your poor, poor son. I feel so sorry for him that he has such a close minded, and honestly quite hateful mother. He really doesn’t stand a chance in this world. I’m glad he was able to get a glimpse of the REAL WORLD from at least one source, and it was your own shit parenting not being proactive enough to prevent your child from witnessing this pretty mild sex scene. It’s not like its a surprise that this show would contain explicit material. The only real damage to your son took place when you no doubt spouted vile answers to his completely normal and acceptable questions, trying to mold his thinking to be vile and hateful like yours. And about “pushing the gay agenda”? That made me laugh, so thank you because I needed that. You’ve seen nothing yet. More and more people are rallying against those like you whose head is so far stuck up their a**, they don’t even know what century they are living in. I’m so glad to not know you. And I thank God every day that I was not raised by someone the likes of you. Congratulations on living forever in the dusty past and ever continuing the gross cycle that is STILL preventing equality and peace in this world!!
You are disgusting!
Her son never should have to unexpectedly see this Homosexual sexual perversion on TV. This type of filth is not what his young innocent mind should have to get use to.
And seeing it shown as such a “gay” thing to do leads him to be able to be influenced to such conduct being done to him or him to another. Homosexuality is a Perversion and as parents it’s our duty to raise our children in the rules of right conduct and morals for their future well being. When they become adults they can make their own decision about how to live their life but, our duty is to give them the Right foundations.
When Humans were still savage brutes prior to and during biblical times we involved ourselves in all sorts of depravity, just following our lusts, but life experiences taught us our error and we made Laws for proper Conduct, guided by our religious beliefs. This Homosexuality, so-called freedom, is requiring society to throw away the rules for right conduct; Well those rules also include: No Beastiality, No Incest, No Pedophilia, No Murder, etc.
all these rules are based on Morals for Right Conduct.
When will the people who also think these rules obstacle their Freedom to do as they please, press to have these rules done away with so they can just have the pleasure to “do their thing”.
To me this was a confusing show with all the flashbacks, twists and turns. It was just hard to follow and not up to Shonda’s normal show standards like Scandal and Grey’s. I stopped watching it after 15 minutes into the second episode.
I went to law school and this is the most unrealistic representation of law school I’ve ever seen. They’re all practising lawyers by episode 3! I find the repetative flashbacks of the same scene irritating too. Overall It is still a good show, I’m watching it mainly for Viola Davis, her passion and acting abilities are fantastic.
I’ve tried to watch three times. It’s hard to follow; too much jumping back and forth in time, and I can’t seem to feel much of a connection with the characters, despite Viola Davis and Liza Weil. If someone asked me for a plot synopsis I’d be unable to supply anything. Disappointed.
I like the show except for the flashbacks, I don’t understand them. I enjoy the classroom & courtroom but what does the flashbacks mean?
I love this show!!!! With every episode it just keeps getting better and better!
Well I was very intrigue watching the previews for this show.
And as the show has progressed especially the last two episodes I will no longer watch.
This is more than just intrigue now and I guess some viewers may enjoy it and good for them. I don’t and I’m very disappointed in the writers, and the directori of this show.
You didn’t need all the scandalous sex to make this show a hit. I was willing to accept a little sexual attraction but the last show was over the top! So long!
I loved the show but sadly have mad the choice to not
watch it any longer because of the unnecessary, blatant
sex. The writing, the characters and the acting are too good to muck it up with these scenes. You don’t need it! Have confidence in your product and stop adding smut to what would otherwise be a great show! Please.