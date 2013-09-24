Series premiere talkback: ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’

I published my review of ABC’s “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” this morning. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who tuned in tonight, what did you think? If you haven’t memorized all the different Marvel movies, could you follow this? If you’re a devout fan of Marvel comics and/or movies, how do you feel the world of SHIELD was adapted for TV? Did Clark Gregg work as the lead? Did you like the younger actors, or did you find yourself wishing J. August Richards was taking one of their places? Did the superhero police procedural format work for you, or did it feel too similar to non-super shows like “NCIS” or “Bones” (some of which already have pretty high-tech gadgets)? Did the whole thing feel like a Joss Whedon show, or like Whedon (and Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen) as guns for hire for a larger entity? And will you watch again?
I’ll keep watching, but the plan right now is for someone else at HitFix – most likely Drew McWeeny, who has written extensively about all of Marvel’s film projects at various phases of development at his Motion Captured blog – to do weekly coverage. If I have specific thoughts on specific episodes, I’m more than free to write them here; this is just a matter of time management.
Agent Snoresville is anchoring this whole thing. And it seems like he’s supposed to be the lead. Mike’s speech at the end was a little on the nose making the non-super/current economic situation comparison. That he’s a black man added to the political aspects of it, I think.
And I was super distracted by Skye basically seeming to have a Sexy Aubrey Plaza Halloween costume on.
Clark Gregg is the best thing about this, but it was mostly a solid meh.
Yikes.
The blandness of the Marvel feature films gets even further diluted with their small-budget foray onto the small screen with “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (Which, by the way, is the perfect title for the “brand over content” approach Marvel.)
“Which, by the way, is the perfect title for the “brand over content” approach Marvel.”
Haha, ah snap. That was pretty much exactly what I thought.
It felt like a decent episode of early Fringe. It’s a pilot that had to accomplish an awful lot in 42 minutes and be entertaining. Obviously at this stage it isn’t going to be up there with A-grade Buffy and Firefly episodes. But as a standalone episode of a new show in a rather disappointing new season? I thought it did a pretty good job.
Eh. I’ll give it 2 more episodes.
Too many characters. Especially, since I’m not quite sure why all of them are there. How many team leader types is that? Four? Just three? And now three lab techs (plus Ron Glass as their boss?)?
Also for a show about a global spy agency lacks quite a bit of diversity or you know people that could blend in environments outside Kansas.
Coulson is the team leader. Cobie Smulders was only a guest star.
Whedon in Firefly and Dollhouse (and the last two seasons of Buffy and Angel) had a tendency to overstuff his shows with main, continuing “good guy” characters. He didn’t do this in early Buffy; if he had, those s hows would have likely failed the way his newer ones did.
I believe he does that because he sees that as giving story possibilities. It’s a mistake, as it dilutes the story and reduces ability of the audience to identify with a few strong central characters.
To be clear: having a big cast is not a problem. Having a big cast of heroes IS a problem if they’re all competing for stage time in one scene.
I’ll be honest, I fell asleep about halfway into it. I was rather bored.
You too?
M.e. t.o.o ……period
I liked it. I occasionally go through kicks of watching procedural dramas, and I am definitely happy to watch this one for a while.
In the long run, I hope it’s sort of a mix of Heroes/Fringe and what I assume NCIS is (never made the procedural rotation).
I enjoyed it – but I’m a big fan of superheroes and all things related. The pilot didn’t WOW me, but I enjoyed it enough to come back.
I did LOVE one thing though – Clark Gregg.
As expected, my reaction is: Super Meh.
As you pointed out, the whole thing felt bland and cheap, with a lot of green screen and backlot footage. That opening “fire rescue” sequence could have been done by film students. And you can sense the “digital” everywhere.
It did feel like a Syfy movie in terms of production value (with added gravitas given the brand).
I don’t know if I’ve outgrown the Whedon banter, but I found most of the quips very annoying and almost cringe-worthy. 50% of them being the classic dramatic moment followed by a joke-line (e.g. the soon-to-be-quoted-by-everyone scene of Colton’s revival). The rest were cliches onto themselves.
I actually groaned when Gunn–or rather Super August Richards–exclaimed, as he was hoping out a window: “No [it’s not a disaster]. It’s an origin story.”
Ugh.
Also, was I the only one confused as to where 90% of the action was taking place? We jump from place to plane to secret place to car to interrogation room to union station.
All the characters are themselves Whedon archetypes. You’ve got the SHIELD Topher/Willow, who’s actually two people (with British accents, of course). Can’t have too much of a nerdy trope thing, right?
You’ve got anti-SHIELD Faith, with the peppy hacker who can out-NSA the NSA.
You have Ming-Na who’s the (now-)token “kickass woman” in a sleek outfit.
The list goes on.
Ultimately, I didn’t find a single bit of real originality in the show. It felt like a typical non-serialized Syfy show (a la Eureka), albeit international, with the Marvel brand and Whedon stereotypes.
It will probably come out that Whedon is rewriting virtually all the SHIELD scripts given how average they are. Jed/Tancharoen are not really equipped to be showrunners (let alone of such a huge show).
Agreed on the banter. Particularly egregious were the “Sorry, that corner was really dark, and I couldn’t help myself” (overall, I found Agent Coulson to be rather distracting and not in any way capable of carrying a show) and “origin story” lines. It wasn’t terrible, but I’m not particularly optimistic. In fact, with as many shows as I’m already watching, I’m not sure if I’ll give it another episode.
The banter off because Whedon write the script. It felt a lot like someone taking the template of a typical Whedon show and simply copying it. Fitz-Simmons were so cringe-worthy as to be almost reason enough to stop watching.
The banter was *off* because Whedon *didn’t* write the script. Sorry.
Joel, the script was written by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen. How much Joss will be writing going forward is unclear, though there have already been reports of him doing rewrites of other people’s scripts.
Yep, this was my reaction as well. Maybe it’s because I’ve seen so many Whedon shows but the characters bordered on caricatures.
HATED Fitz and Simmons (oooo, I see what you did with the names there Joss).
It has potential, just like most Whedon pilots. We’ll have to see which show it ends up like.
Alan, I read an interview with the Jed and Maurissa yesterday at a competing site where they flatly denied Whedon has done any rewrites. They said he has input on story and characters, and approves scripts, but stopped short of saying he’s writing scripts or scenes. The episode certainly didn’t feel Whedonesque to me, and having seen Avengers and Much Ado About Nothing, I’m confident Whedon is still capable of doing A-level Whedon when he’s engaged on a project. I guess we’ll have to see if what his involvement is over time.
Meh about sums it up.
Nothing particularly good about the pilot. Unless some of the Avengers show up I think people will lose interest pretty quick.
Pretty damn good (for a pilot). There has to be a status quo before you destroy it, after all.
Hard B+
Brett Dalton is a charisma hole, but otherwise I really like the pilot. I was hoping J. August Richards would turn out to be Luke Cage. I hadn’t heard that Ron Glass was in this. He is a bonus for any show he’s on.
I’ll be tuning in each week.
Is Brett Dalton his real name or did he go to the creators of The Simpsons for that stage name?
Perhaps the son of MacGyver’s Jack Dalton? Oh, nevermind [www.youtube.com]
When the show slowed down a minute and showed a little personality, I enjoyed the showed. Loved the Colson truth serum scene. Enjoyed it when the two supporting scientists were arguing.
The explosions and chases and action scenes weren’t bad, but they felt too much too soon. That stuff is only going to work after the show earns it with character work. I get that in a high profile pilot like this, you need to do the dog and pony stuff. If the show takes a few breaths, I can enjoy it.
And really, I’m a bit of a sucker for an Iron Man or Thor name drop.
Agent Bland Blanderson needs to die and die quickly. I cannot imagine that dude carrying this show. He gave me flashbacks to “Grimm,” a show I would like about a thousand percent more if the main character suddenly died.
Apart from that, I liked it more than I expected to (granted, my expectations were probably lower than most, I am somewhat affected by Marvel fatigue).
I’m probably in for the season.
It was okay but I enjoyed Sleepy Hollow 10 times more than this and I love Whedon.
Cheesy dialogue, mediocre acting and horrible set design (that looked nothing like East LA). Not a big fan of the police procedural format. An anti-SHIELD activist turning into a loyalist in one episode was a bit far fetched and no one living in a van is that well groomed. This is why I stay away from network.
American version of Torchwood with a budget, anyone?
Moe — nailed it. Maybe they can find Captain Jack to liven things up.
That’s funny because I’ve always considered RT Davies a bit of a Discount Joss Whedon.
It was Ok…I’d hate to be the writers on this beast though; trying to find something for everyone in a too big cast too do, and all of whom must get at least one “Quip” per week? thats combat pay.
It’s Marvel…so the story possibilities are endless…whether they are brave enough to take chances and get weird, so as to set it apart from every other similar show, is another matter all together.
I enjoyed it well enough. Whedon shows take awhile to warm up, so I’m not gonna bitch too hard about how I don’t feel like I know most of the characters beyond Skye and Hill and Coulson yet. I concur that the black ops guy isn’t very interesting yet, but it’s a Whedon show and I assume he got cast for a reason. I also liked the truth serum scene, though I was hoping he’d have some…other, more interesting truths.
The poop drawing. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAH.
J. August Richards did an excellent job. I hope he comes back.
I thought it was entertaining. If this is my weekly Marvel Universe fix, I’ll take it. Although it’s sort of silly they can’t use a Helicarrier.
“It’s a really cool bus”
..Ummm, are you sure it’s not just a cargo plane painted black?
Except for Clark Gregg, it would’ve been nice to put someone over 18 in the other roles. Exaggerating of course, but I’m guessing they don’t want anyone over 21 watching.
By the time sweeps comes by, Ming-Na Wen will be out of the 18-49 demo. Also, Ron Glass is 68. There are some older characters on this show too!
Did the lab techs and hacker really have to be such annoying characters? I’ll keep watching for a bit, if only because Agent Maria Hill is fucking smoking and Clark Gregg is alright. The show was kinda too jokey though.
The hacker was just the most annoying character. In a show about super secret agents chasing down super powered types, she felt the most unrealistic thing in the show. They are SHIELD, if they need her on this team because they don’t have anybody as good as her, then they’re screwed. it felt like they added the character only because they wanted another female in the show. They couldn’t at least make her a minority to add some extra meaning to the character?
The positives: agent coulson, Brett dalton felt like a good window into this world, Ming na’s character. As others have said, this reminded me of Fringe.
Negatives: Fitz and Simmons, the show looked cheap (the alien? tech, the special effects), the j. August Richards character)
I will keep watching a couple more episodes to see if it improves and if the ratings are good.
I think the one line reading I liked by Dalton was “Gramsy?” It had a very early Boroneaz delivery to it that makes me think maybe it’ll get better as time goes by.
This will fill the procedural void left behind by Leverage, I think. I’m curious to see how well it does in spackling over any gaps left in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I like Ming-Na and Clark Gregg enough to allow for Dalton (the other three are okay; the AV Club guys referred to Fitz and Simmons as Topher Brink split in two with English and Irish accents, which I’m fine with).
Personally, I’d like to see them being able to cut loose plotwise, but I wonder how tight a ship Marvel is going to try and run now that their name is prefixed onto every single thing they put out.
I’ll keep watching for a few episodes, and quit if it hasn’t gotten my attention by then. The whole thing feels like Marvel being way too cautious about their brand, not wanting to use any recognizable characters due to their desire to monetize even the most minor character from the comics with a lucrative movie franchise in the future. I don’t think they realize that they’re going to need to put some actual superheroes in this in order to get the numbers they want – putting “Marvel” in the title is hardly a substitute for that.
Hopefully MODOK shows up in the season finale and kills Agent Whiteguy.
It felt a bit like a spin off to the Avengers movie, which is not necessarily bad. Gregg’s character made it pretty clear that it’s a show about what we, as non-super people, do when we know that far more gifted and super people (gods, actually) exist. So it seems intentional.
I’m hoping to get good things from the Melinda May character. It’s not often that a badass female character gets to act kind of crusty.
Liked it. Feels like it’s Joss Whedon working under the ABC brand. I hope that brand doesn’t keep the Agents squeaky-clean good guys. I hope they make mistakes and act selfishly from time to time.
Not running back to watch episode 2, but if I find that it’s on, I’ll certainly tune in.
Thanks, Alan!
I really enjoyed it. Yes, the show isn’t fully there yet, but there’s a confidence and clear sense of direction that I find promising. I actually really liked Chloe Bennett as Skye, and while Brett Dalton was certainly the least developed character, I actually thought that he exhibited some good comic timing in a few scenes. I’ll be watching every week.
Also, I was very pleasantly surprised to see Ron Glass show up. He’s probably just a one-episode guest star, but if he does end up recurring (and there’s an opportunity for him to do so, given that he seems to be in on the secret of Coulson’s resurrection) I’ll be very happy.
it was a lot of cliches all mashed up together, it was boring. I won’t be watching anymore eps.
I loved it! Though I’m sure it helped that I went in with low expectations.
Given that this is a TV show, trying to tell stories in a universe we’ve seen portrayed before with blockbuster budgets I thought it really worked.
I was bummed to realize that J. August Richards probably won’t be a recurring character. Love him.
My husband didn’t care for the Skye character/actress but I liked her.
The only thing that really landed wrong for me were the relieved reaction shots after they saved J. August Richards. Did we need a lingering reaction shot from *every single* character? That got a little too schmaltzy for me. But that was the only hiccup for me.
It did feel like a Whedon show to me. I liked the humor and quips. I was worried humor would be sacrificed to make it more mainstream-actiony.
I can’t wait for next week!
If you remember that in all likelihood the final act had more “Network Notes” attacking it than anything else on TV this year, I can look at the first acts and see the potential.
Whedon’s not stupid. The brilliance has to be trojanned in.
Whedon’s never been hesitant to skip right to the brilliant parts straight out of the gate either. All of his series that he was showrunner on announced themselves in their first episodes. This does not come close to those shows, probably because Whedon isn’t the showrunner (reminded me a lot of Angel’s inauspicious debut). I guess we’ll see where it goes.
It was a bland show with a pretty style and a couple of standout points, and ultimately I enjoyed it. I always like Coulson, and I thought Robin Sherbatsky was great in this type of role. I wish we’d seen more of Preacher. Faith has potential, but the muscle looks kind of lost. Ming-Na doesn’t fit a Whedon archetype, and it shows in the fact that she really didn’t exist. I absolutely, positively hated Willow and Xander with a passion I haven’t felt since Buffy’s last season. Whedon’s quips have gotten stale, and the dialogue had a distinctly ’90s feel to it. (Kind of funny, that. Buffy-speak is dated.) And I was sorely disappointed at the end that Coulson didn’t say, “Where we’re going, we don’t need roads.”
Whedon always gets more admiration than his work deserves–he really only made one good show, and it was only good because he got cut off after 13 episodes–and this show displays all his weak points. I suspect that it could find its footing, though based on the response I’ve seen, I doubt it will have the chance. I don’t think it lasts the season.
The pilot seems pitched at about the level of a mediocre Syfy show: energetic but bland. Very paint-by-numbers. Firefly is the only Whedon show where the casting really popped from the beginning, so I’ll give the actors a little time (and yes, I really wish August Richards was part of the main cast). I’ll probably stick with it, but it needs to find some level of depth soon.
I totally loved it. As far as I can tell, there are only three reasons why someone wouldn’t love it: expectations were set too high, tired of all the superhero shit, of they’re dead inside.
I truly hate this sort of thinking.
Or the show just has a ton of problems and isn’t very good out of the gate.
To me, it felt more like a show you’d see on SyFy(in between the Sharknado sequels) than on a major network. I lost interest in the whole superhero thing a long time ago, and I’ve never seen The Avengers or Thor, so I won’t be watching anymore episodes.
Liked it. Liked the obvious whedonisms (I think there’s a bulb out). Liked spending an hour looking for Stan Lee. Liked the cast, generally, but who’s gonna judge an ensemble piece on a pilot?
Disliked being bashed over the head with symbolism and moralising.
Happy to keep watching.
Six movies and a season, in case nobody made that joke already.
I didn’t like the Skye character and the art direction seemed surprisingly cheap. But I enjoyed it overall, mostly because of Clark Gregg. I’ll watch again.
Something I cannot explain: when Ron Glass appeared on-screen, my wife and I turned to each other in shock and said, “I thought he was dead!” (And, given Agent Coulson’s resurrection being a prominent plot point, for a weird second I thought Whedon had somehow brought Glass back to life.) After confirming that Ron Glass really was alive, I asked a few of my friends, and they all had thought the same.
Now, we’re not normally the sort of people who confuse an actor with their on-screen character, so I don’t believe that we were thinking of Book’s death in the “Firefly” film.
So, had there been a false report of his death? Or were we all someone mistaking someone else for him? (Mass hysteria would also be an acceptable answer.)
I don’t read comic books and never watched any of the Marvel movies. I tuned in to this because I was a big Buffy fan and because I like Clark Gregg.
I watched and enjoyed the first season of Heroes, and I’ve liked various spy shows in the past, so I expected to at least find this tolerable if not entertaining.
I almost never turn something off halfway… but I did with this. I wasn’t sure what was going on, and worse, I really didn’t care. Nothing about this show was interesting or appealing to me on any level.
I’m not sure if I would feel differently had I watched The Avengers movie… but now I definitely have no desire to watch any of those movies.
Agent Grant Ward and the two lab geeks are boring as all hell. Why does network TV always seem to cast such bland actors? Clark Gregg and Colbie Smulders KILLED their one-liners, they’re the best part of the show atm.
Chloe Bennet has potential as the sexy, sarcastic young femme that Whedon puts into all of his shows. I’m not impressed with Ming-Na yet but hey, it’s Disney, you gotta put the voice of Mulan in there.
VERY interested to see where the Coulson storyline goes, I don’t think he kept saying “magical” for no reason
It really reminds me of an Americanized Torchwood. Maybe not “exactly”, but too much of it is familiar scenarios that’s very similar to Cpt. Jacks little team
I thought it was very good … for what it was. We are talking superhero comic books, after all. But it was reasonably diverting and light. I could totally picture it being part of the TV rotation for my house. Especially if they regularly sync the show into the latest movie offerings.
Most importantly: If this show is married to Brett Dalton serving as protagonist 1A next to Clark Gregg it is doomed. That simple. I dunno if they envisioned him as some sort of classic leading man, but without being mean let’s just say it’s not working and is not going to work.
As a whole, the thing just felt too jumbled, too workshopped, too group-written. There were too many characters half-introduced all at once, and there was too much action, too much happening too fast with no context and no meaning. Moreover, Whedon’s voice seemed all but lost, and there was none of the great pacing and rhythm for which he is rightly loved. The humor and wit of his writing is usually quite character-specific, but this played much more like a Sorkin vehicle, with every character oddly brilliant and talented and for some reason possessing the exact same dry, sarcastic wit and talking a million miles a second.
Have enjoyed almost everything else Whedon has done, so I’ll stick around for a bit. But a big letdown so far. Hopefully it is both bigger and smaller in coming episodes, taking some time to flesh out characters and to better orient me in the imaginative universe.