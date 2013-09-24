Series premiere talkback: ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’

I published my review of ABC’s “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” this morning. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who tuned in tonight, what did you think? If you haven’t memorized all the different Marvel movies, could you follow this? If you’re a devout fan of Marvel comics and/or movies, how do you feel the world of SHIELD was adapted for TV? Did Clark Gregg work as the lead? Did you like the younger actors, or did you find yourself wishing J. August Richards was taking one of their places? Did the superhero police procedural format work for you, or did it feel too similar to non-super shows like “NCIS” or “Bones” (some of which already have pretty high-tech gadgets)? Did the whole thing feel like a Joss Whedon show, or like Whedon (and Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen) as guns for hire for a larger entity? And will you watch again?

I’ll keep watching, but the plan right now is for someone else at HitFix – most likely Drew McWeeny, who has written extensively about all of Marvel’s film projects at various phases of development at his Motion Captured blog – to do weekly coverage. If I have specific thoughts on specific episodes, I’m more than free to write them here; this is just a matter of time management.